Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017, Mohali April 28, 2017

Sunrisers top order brushes Kings XI away

The Report by Nikhil Kalro
Sunrisers Hyderabad 207 for 3 (Dhawan 77, Williamson 54, Warner 51) beat Kings XI Punjab 181 for 9 (Marsh 84, Kaul 3-36, Nehra 3-42) by 26 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad showed intent from the outset to get ahead of Kings XI Punjab via quickfire fifties from their top three batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Kane Williamson. Thereon, Sunrisers never looked like squandering the decisive advantage they gained within the first quarter of the game, putting on the joint second-highest total of the season and following it up with another relatively comfortable defence.

Shaun Marsh put on a display of timing in a belligerent 50-ball 84 to keep Kings XI in the hunt for the majority of the chase despite an increasing required rate. However, Kings XI's insufficient resources towards the end meant they fell 26 runs short. Sunrisers' win pushed them to third on the points table.

Getting ahead of the game

Ishant Sharma, one of two fast-bowling inclusions for Kings XI, bowled an accurate first over and generated appreciable lateral movement. Anureet Singh, the other, started with three leg-side deliveries. Dhawan flicked two of those deliveries to the boundary. Ishant's line was wayward in his next over, and Dhawan picked him off for plenty of free runs. Dhawan helped himself to 20 of his first 23 runs into the leg side. Warner laid into the left-arm spin of Axar Patel, and Sunrisers plundered 60 in the Powerplay, their best this season.

The field spread but the Sunrisers openers' intent didn't change: Warner and Dhawan hit five boundaries in the first five overs of the innings and six more between overs 6 and 10. Warner was bowled for 51, looking to swat Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over. By that time, Sunrisers had scored 107.

T20s not all about power

Williamson isn't the most powerful of ball-strikers, especially while hitting straight. What he lacks in power, he makes up in touch. After Warner's dismissal, Williamson took his time, accruing nine runs in nine balls. As soon as he felt a need to attack, he picked his areas and executed flawlessly.

When the spinners dropped short, Williamson pulled. When the seamers were wide, he cut. He also improvised to hit behind square on either side as fatigue crept in. He faced the same number of deliveries as Warner, but scored three runs more without a muscular stroke.

Falling behind legspin

Before the game against Kings XI, Rashid Khan had conceded just 48 runs off 45 balls against overseas batsmen this season. Kings XI required 141 runs off 13 overs when Warner introduced Rashid. Shaun Marsh and Eoin Morgan weren't particularly comfortable against Rashid's legspin. So they decided to chip away as opposed to putting Rashid off his length.

While Marsh and Morgan, aware that Kings XI's lower order was thin on batting, prodded about, the asking rate soared over 12. Rashid conceded just 16 off his four overs and had Eoin Morgan caught in the deep. It wasn't the worst tactic from Kings XI, but the target proved to be too much to 'play out' a bowler.

Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • Cricinfouser on April 30, 2017, 5:02 GMT

    CRICINFOUSER ON APRIL 29, 2017, 6:04 GMT

    rashid khan was compared to Ajanta Mendis not by their bowling techniques or actions, but rather how the opponents reacted to them.

    When Mendis first came into the limelight, he too was tagged 'mystery spinner' by the media and batsmen had difficulty playing against him. The same thing is happening with rashid khan now.

    However, as time went by, opponents realized Mendis' weaknesses and soon he was neutralized by the oponents. He was a 'mystery spinner' no more.

    Same thing is happening with rashid now. Opponents are succumbing to his spin because he is new to international arena. Once opponents start analyzing his bowling closely, they will also find out ways to neutralize him.

    Thus, the comparison between Mendis and rashid was done.

  • RSDravid on April 29, 2017, 15:46 GMT

    KXIP should have replaced M Vijay with Abhinav Mukund. He was the leading run scorer in TNPL final and semi final. KXIP is still struggling for a quality Indian opener. They could have tried him.

  •   Dileep Thumati on April 29, 2017, 7:24 GMT

    PITCH_CURATOR I agree with you on swapping Hooda with Bipul. Bipul has already proved his hitting ability and a far more better bowling option than Hooda. In this case Moises can play as pure batsman with a few occasional spells of 1 or 2 overs if any bowler had a bad day.

  • pitch_curator on April 29, 2017, 7:01 GMT

    Super win for SRH. This gives sone breathing space at the 3rd position. If they put it across MI and/or KKR in the home games, it gives them a real chance of finishing in the top 2. I would not read much into the fast bowlers going for lot of runs in this game as the conditions were really tough with so much of dew. But Henriques is leaking a lot of runs every game and it is worth checking for one game if Nabi can come in his place. Especially against teams that have a few lefties. As of now Moody and Warner seem to rate his hitting power highly and he has the runs to show for it this season but he is regularly going for 10+ in every game. If he has to play then probably Hooda should be benched for Bipul. Cannot have the fifth bowler release all the pressure built by the likes of Rashid, Bhuvi and Kaul. BTW all the haters are fuming and waiting for the odd loss. Lol. BTW this win is despite losing the toss which is HUGE in such conditions.

  • pravin1115 on April 29, 2017, 6:14 GMT

    @Gannyboy I completely agree with you. Williamson hardly fail in 20-20 , but i see lot of comments against him. He doesnt stike hard as Gayle but his strike rate is more than all big hitters people come to watch. Hats off to Williamson, you are truly a great cricketer. Those who doesnt know cricket will only give negative comments about you

  •   cricketminds on April 29, 2017, 6:09 GMT

    kxip have worst bowling line up. in auction kxip bet on indian bowlers but no one looking good. team selection is not good matt henry,rahul tewatia must play but i think maxwell is very good caption he can not do anything if his bowler is not performing he bowled very well aginst srh and in death overs he conceded only 10 runs in 2 overs incuding 1 wicket and he was the best bowler of kxip against srh.his fielding is brilliant he is best fielder in this ipl and in next match he will fire in batting against dd.

  • Cricinfouser on April 29, 2017, 6:04 GMT

    pooor analogy by someone below said rashid is like ajanta mendis .mendis is finger spinner where as rashid is wrist spinner who has flipper googly slider legspin topsin mendis has has three options off , leg spin and straight ball cannot variate in speed

  • Cricinfouser on April 29, 2017, 5:56 GMT

    srh should consider nabi as he is better all rounder than henriques .. or get bipul instead deepak hooda ..so that they can bowl to their quota

  •   Cricinfouser on April 29, 2017, 5:17 GMT

    Poor batting by KXI. No one played T20 other than S. Marsh. If Maxwel and Vohra played well the result should have been in their favour

  • gannyboy on April 29, 2017, 4:55 GMT

    Williamson is the best among the Fab 4 and I am not saying this basis of his two IPL prrformances. He is the only one among the FAB 4 to have mastered all the format in all the conditions Smith and Root are yet to prove themselves in T20 while Kohli needs to perform in the upcoming test season. Also another big plus is Williamson is that you don't even notice him scoring and when you suddenly look up to the scorecard he is 40 plus. Terrefic player to have in the side certainly the most underrated superstar of this era.

