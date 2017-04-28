Sunrisers top order brushes Kings XI away
Sunrisers Hyderabad 207 for 3 (Dhawan 77, Williamson 54, Warner 51) beat Kings XI Punjab 181 for 9 (Marsh 84, Kaul 3-36, Nehra 3-42) by 26 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad showed intent from the outset to get ahead of Kings XI Punjab via quickfire fifties from their top three batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Kane Williamson. Thereon, Sunrisers never looked like squandering the decisive advantage they gained within the first quarter of the game, putting on the joint second-highest total of the season and following it up with another relatively comfortable defence.
Shaun Marsh put on a display of timing in a belligerent 50-ball 84 to keep Kings XI in the hunt for the majority of the chase despite an increasing required rate. However, Kings XI's insufficient resources towards the end meant they fell 26 runs short. Sunrisers' win pushed them to third on the points table.
Getting ahead of the game
Ishant Sharma, one of two fast-bowling inclusions for Kings XI, bowled an accurate first over and generated appreciable lateral movement. Anureet Singh, the other, started with three leg-side deliveries. Dhawan flicked two of those deliveries to the boundary. Ishant's line was wayward in his next over, and Dhawan picked him off for plenty of free runs. Dhawan helped himself to 20 of his first 23 runs into the leg side. Warner laid into the left-arm spin of Axar Patel, and Sunrisers plundered 60 in the Powerplay, their best this season.
The field spread but the Sunrisers openers' intent didn't change: Warner and Dhawan hit five boundaries in the first five overs of the innings and six more between overs 6 and 10. Warner was bowled for 51, looking to swat Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over. By that time, Sunrisers had scored 107.
T20s not all about power
Williamson isn't the most powerful of ball-strikers, especially while hitting straight. What he lacks in power, he makes up in touch. After Warner's dismissal, Williamson took his time, accruing nine runs in nine balls. As soon as he felt a need to attack, he picked his areas and executed flawlessly.
When the spinners dropped short, Williamson pulled. When the seamers were wide, he cut. He also improvised to hit behind square on either side as fatigue crept in. He faced the same number of deliveries as Warner, but scored three runs more without a muscular stroke.
Falling behind legspin
Before the game against Kings XI, Rashid Khan had conceded just 48 runs off 45 balls against overseas batsmen this season. Kings XI required 141 runs off 13 overs when Warner introduced Rashid. Shaun Marsh and Eoin Morgan weren't particularly comfortable against Rashid's legspin. So they decided to chip away as opposed to putting Rashid off his length.
While Marsh and Morgan, aware that Kings XI's lower order was thin on batting, prodded about, the asking rate soared over 12. Rashid conceded just 16 off his four overs and had Eoin Morgan caught in the deep. It wasn't the worst tactic from Kings XI, but the target proved to be too much to 'play out' a bowler.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
CRICINFOUSER ON APRIL 29, 2017, 6:04 GMT
rashid khan was compared to Ajanta Mendis not by their bowling techniques or actions, but rather how the opponents reacted to them.
When Mendis first came into the limelight, he too was tagged 'mystery spinner' by the media and batsmen had difficulty playing against him. The same thing is happening with rashid khan now.
However, as time went by, opponents realized Mendis' weaknesses and soon he was neutralized by the oponents. He was a 'mystery spinner' no more.
Same thing is happening with rashid now. Opponents are succumbing to his spin because he is new to international arena. Once opponents start analyzing his bowling closely, they will also find out ways to neutralize him.
Thus, the comparison between Mendis and rashid was done.
KXIP should have replaced M Vijay with Abhinav Mukund. He was the leading run scorer in TNPL final and semi final. KXIP is still struggling for a quality Indian opener. They could have tried him.
PITCH_CURATOR I agree with you on swapping Hooda with Bipul. Bipul has already proved his hitting ability and a far more better bowling option than Hooda. In this case Moises can play as pure batsman with a few occasional spells of 1 or 2 overs if any bowler had a bad day.
Super win for SRH. This gives sone breathing space at the 3rd position. If they put it across MI and/or KKR in the home games, it gives them a real chance of finishing in the top 2. I would not read much into the fast bowlers going for lot of runs in this game as the conditions were really tough with so much of dew. But Henriques is leaking a lot of runs every game and it is worth checking for one game if Nabi can come in his place. Especially against teams that have a few lefties. As of now Moody and Warner seem to rate his hitting power highly and he has the runs to show for it this season but he is regularly going for 10+ in every game. If he has to play then probably Hooda should be benched for Bipul. Cannot have the fifth bowler release all the pressure built by the likes of Rashid, Bhuvi and Kaul. BTW all the haters are fuming and waiting for the odd loss. Lol. BTW this win is despite losing the toss which is HUGE in such conditions.
@Gannyboy I completely agree with you. Williamson hardly fail in 20-20 , but i see lot of comments against him. He doesnt stike hard as Gayle but his strike rate is more than all big hitters people come to watch. Hats off to Williamson, you are truly a great cricketer. Those who doesnt know cricket will only give negative comments about you
kxip have worst bowling line up. in auction kxip bet on indian bowlers but no one looking good. team selection is not good matt henry,rahul tewatia must play but i think maxwell is very good caption he can not do anything if his bowler is not performing he bowled very well aginst srh and in death overs he conceded only 10 runs in 2 overs incuding 1 wicket and he was the best bowler of kxip against srh.his fielding is brilliant he is best fielder in this ipl and in next match he will fire in batting against dd.
pooor analogy by someone below said rashid is like ajanta mendis .mendis is finger spinner where as rashid is wrist spinner who has flipper googly slider legspin topsin mendis has has three options off , leg spin and straight ball cannot variate in speed
srh should consider nabi as he is better all rounder than henriques .. or get bipul instead deepak hooda ..so that they can bowl to their quota
Poor batting by KXI. No one played T20 other than S. Marsh. If Maxwel and Vohra played well the result should have been in their favour
Williamson is the best among the Fab 4 and I am not saying this basis of his two IPL prrformances. He is the only one among the FAB 4 to have mastered all the format in all the conditions Smith and Root are yet to prove themselves in T20 while Kohli needs to perform in the upcoming test season. Also another big plus is Williamson is that you don't even notice him scoring and when you suddenly look up to the scorecard he is 40 plus. Terrefic player to have in the side certainly the most underrated superstar of this era.
Bowlers like shadab should be in IPL to get real sense of bat and ball competition
look guptil hasnt played for awhile and last time i saw him play he was smashing a strong australian attack around in nz conditions. If he wasnt timing the ball all that well and still scored at over 200 strike rate, wait till he does, sometimes it pisses me off reading some of the ill informed comments in this forum. He is a freakish hitter and you will see at the champions trophy that NZ will be hard to beat now that McClegnan and Milne are back, plus Guptill.
CRICFAN2453999717 Both are injured mate.
Amla was injured not dropped.
It's quite amusing to hear that utter flops like Yasir and Shadab are considered by some as the best spinners. Let them first retain their place in the playing XI and then speak.
Maxwell as a captain is best &pls take Hashim amla & Darren sammy
CRICFAN8890124123, CRICFAN73039108 and TSVM. Guys did you even see the match. Maxwell had said at the toss that Natarajan was injured.
Ishant is a run leaking machine. He cannot bat to save himself nor bowl effectively. Give Guptil one more chance
where is Evin Lewis from the West Indies??????
I don't understand why kings X11 dropped Natarajan? he's bawling better than some of the experience bawlers, kings X11 won the first 2 matches and the last match. Natarajan was in the playing 11 for this 3 matches, all the other 5 matches Natarajan was dropped and kings X11 lost....why u want to change u r winning combination? Maxwell need learn slot from Dhoni......
OFFENSIVE_CRICFAN@ mom is not always given for high scorer, it also depends how rest of the team is doing. The way rashid bowled today was fab, giving 1/16 in a pitch that was not really suited spinners and breaking partnership btwn morgan and marsh, which was a breakthrough, we knw what morgan could have done if he stayed for few more overs, the result would have been different. It has nothing to do with feeling, this is not how cricket works.
Mistiming a few boundaries is fine in the powerplay, that's the whole point of the powerplay. Getting the runs is all that matters. Amla's been playing well, so it's probably not worth having Guptill as a permanent replacement, unless he plays a match winning innings himself. Though looking at the way Maxwell and Morgan played today... It's hard not to think Kings are restricted by having Maxwell as captain. Guptill, Marsh, and Amla are their best batsmen, and they need an overseas bowler. It's not like his captaincy has been all that great.
0/138 off 14 overs. Kings XI will you please finally dump Ishant for good?
Amla's absence was the reason for King's X1 loss, he has had big hand in their previous wins.
Sean Marsh justified his place ahead of Amla As did Guptill who got a breezy start. So all those naiive enough to suggest silly conspiracies behind Amla's being dropped for the two above really dont understand cricket.
Why does Sehwag persist with four overseas batters when likes of Rahul Tripathi have shown that young Indian batters can get the job done as well as there foreign counterparts . It looks like Sehwag and Kings XI have no faith in there Indian batters like Gurkeerat Maan ,Arman Jaffer , Rinku Singh then the question is why buy them in the first place ...
Cricketchat, the problem is that Saha is failing every time. He can't really be dropped as he's the keeper but he's only scored 69 runs in 7 innings. He, along with Miller, Morgan, Stoinis and Axar as the middle order, is the reason why KXIP are batting so badly. People keep looking for scapegoats at the top of the order. But Amla, Vohra, Guptill, Maxwell have done fine. It's when they go that the rot sets in and the batting folds.
@irfansrinagarkashmir every player has their own unique style and talent can you stop your comparison with someone who has only played domestic cricket. psl to me is a domestic league where shadab plays it can't be compared to IPL which is huge.
I don't understand why people are saying Guptill played well.. he mistimed 2 fours off bhuvi's over and then mistimed it again in the second over and wasn't as lucky as the first over. Nehra is past it so scoring off him is irrelevant
Please play Henry or Sammy in Morgan place and remain with guptill, anal and marsh; by the way guptill look good today
ANA_IBRAHIM ON APRIL 28, 2017, 19:22 GMT
One has to be KKR vs RCB, IPL 2017, match 27
IRFAN.SRINAGAR.KASHMIR ON APRIL 28, 2017, 19:29 GMT
I checked a bit about shadub khan. Look mighty unimpressive to me. Maybe he will become of international quality in 10-15 years from now. He should start by getting some spinning tips from the likes of Axar Patel. That will surely help shudab khan know about good international players.
There is no shame in losing after scoring 180+ chasing a 200+ total. Most of the time the chasing team is worried about the RRR from the get go instead of just trying to hit balls on merit. Maxwell and Saha, both of whom are capable of striking above 150 flopped today. That's the reason for Kings XI loss. A 200+ chase needs 2 batsmen to score over 70 and another one with a 30+.
@CORRIDOR-OF-CERTAINTY shadab khan! from the breed that is currently ineligible to play IPL for no fault of theirs, but doesn't also mean everyone turns a blind eye to any glimpse of talent that comes out of there! Anyways you will come to know about him.
Once again, two more one sided matches in IPL in a day, does anyone remember which are three matches out 33 were the exciting ones.. All i remember is one was of King Eleven on losing side, thanks to Cariappa stupidity, second Pune warriors of Dhoni's Brilliance, third one???
This SRH is not complete. Warner, Williamson, Dhawan, Yuvi, BK, RashidK are six players they cannot upgrade. Its not going to be hard to find 1) an indian spin bowling allrounder 2) Cutter can replace Henriques or they can find a foreign allrounder who is a better bowler. 3) One or two indian batsmen so that they do not need to play Henriques for his batting. A team like Mumbai (or even KKR) is hard to improve. SRH is the team to be beat for years because of Rashid and Bhubeneshwar Kumar. They have got two top bowlers. Now all they have to do collect decent bowlers around so that teams cannot score against them.
Shadab Khan hardly played handful of games and kids already started hyping him. Give me a break.
IRFAN.SRINAGAR.KASHMIR ON APRIL 28, 2017, 17:40 GMT
Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan are best legspinners in the World?!!! You're joking, right???
There are so many better spinners than these. Rashid is an unknown entity as of now. As he plays more and more, he will be analyzed and picked up by the opponent. Just like Ajanta Mendis.
Good analysis! Especially, the insight into Williamson playing the same number of balls but scoring three runs more with nary a muscular shot and also how Morgan and Marsh cooked the goose for Kings XI Punjab with their inability to handle Rashid Khan! Rashid was absolutely brilliant and richly deserved the MoM award.
Afghan googly master thanks to BCCI and IPL for giving the opportunity for Rashid Khan to play in the big stage and he has done that superbly so far making it worth the money spend on him.
The differnce between the two teams today is the 19 th iver bowled by ishant... Yes it is usual to be hit in the death overs, but ishant bowled lolipops to a rampaging williamson, especially a length ball deposited over square leg boundary.. Dont bowl yorker , slow ball, no variation and keep bowling the same ball again aand again and inly the batsman has to hit it to differwnt parts of the ground... In contrast mohit sharma bowled a wonderful last over and gave 11 runs , but the two batsman have to work extremely hard to score tat runs.. And it is poor captaincy from maxwell to give axar patel that over in the powerplay with two left handers and then the biggest of the all ti give ishant the 19th over, when anureet had an over.. And sehwag made a mistake by not including sammy.. He is a complete team man and no match is lost until he is in the crarse.. He is a cheer leader and is the right tonic kings 11 need... You have loads of top order batsman and still go with guptil ?? sammy could have nailed it today with hia late order hitting as he is one guy who doesnt need time to settle and can hit it as long and as clean as gayle , Russel or Pollard... Wake up kings.....
Why rashid khan is mom is out of me there are other 3 better perormers than him..may be he is geting sentiment of being from associate nation
Injured @TSVM , maxwell said so at the toss
@ALLROUNDCRICKET , sadly world rankings arent decided by performance in a domestic t20 tpurnament . Id say tahir or yasir is no. One . Rashid khan barely plays against top teams to even evaluate him, same with chahal ( new to international arena)
Must be kicking themselves flr not picking kane earlier but better now than in the last 2 games
Why on earth did punjab drop natrajan who bowled superbly in last match & they replaced him with run machine ishant dis is were they lost d match.
Congratulations SRH what a great performance first way win and Brilliantly performance by Rashid took wicket of Morgin and just give 16 runs in his four overs he played a big role in the game and he deserved to be man of the match and he got it second time man of the match in 8 matches go orange army go we support you love and respect from Afghanistan
Top Leg Spinners in world now: 1. Rashid Khan (Afg) 2. Yuzvendra Chahal (Ind) 3. Imran Tahir ( South Africa) 4. Amit Mishra (Ind) 5. Adil Rashid (Eng) 6. Karn Sharma (Ind) 7. Ish Sodhi ( NZ) 8. Adam Zampa (Aust) 9. Piyush Chawla (Ind)
Get a leggie & you'll win!!!
@IRFAN.SRINAGAR - Shadab who?
I think Rashid plays a big role by stopping the runs and if he is to come later he will be likely to get more wickets but so far Rashid and Bhuvi are outstanding bowlers. Afghans are proud of you little googly master.
Why you guyzz.. are dropping T Natarajan.. He performed good in last match
Ishant Sharma must be luckiest cricketer ever , has played 70 odd test doing nothing . God only knows how he is selected for Indian team than for kings X11 panjab
Rashid Khan vs shadab Khan! which Khan is the best leg spinner in the wòrld is set to be the next hot debate cricket world is gonna face for next 15 years.
Ideally, Maxi shud play Marsh Guptill and Henry. Morgan has failed this year. Hard to drop Amla but firepower is needed at the top. Guptill showed intent right in the very first match.
Ishant should learn from Bhuvi's death bowling. Bhuvi bowls yorkers and changes of pace and gets wickets. Ishant bowls a Test match good length at the slog overs and gets hit for runs. Today he went for 20
Eoin Morgan has been a complete flop in IPL overall. Time for Maxwell to rethink the overseas strategy and bring Matt Henry in with Amla and Guptill
Rashid you beauty. Just a treat to watch you bowl man! Just wow. 3 overs 10 runs in a match where req rate>10 since ball 1. What a record this season against overseas bats especially #LoveFromIndia.
Marsh and Morgan can't read Rashid at all.
Nope unlike delhi they DONT have the players. The indian ones are some of the worst bunch around. The likes of Crapiappa and the 3 sharmas gukerat and anureet are fill your boots and swell your averages for opposition bats. The batting can be dynamic but rarely ever comes off. Vohra is another of those sub standard indians who has played like 2 good inninga in 5 games whikst marsh,morgan, saha are solid and unspectactular. Guptill was a good signing but never gets a game and maxwell and miller are more miss than hit so what exactly can you expect but the odd win from this lot. Patel is quality. He should move to a new team!
another worst team like delhi,they have the team and players but the management are bluff.sehwag like rahul r not suitable for decision making .just spoting talents.isanth in t20 r u kiiding me .just give natarajan games to paly he is a wonderful asset .spending money for players and getting players in auction is not everything.the owners should put best tatcians and brains.then will only there will be competions.
Just don't understand y KXIP is persisting with Cariappa.Gurkeerat's part time off spin is better.Matt Henry has to play next match.
Siddarth Kaul's calmness under pressure like when he bowled the final over in a chase against DD and KXIP in their previous encounter is exemplary. He is nippy at 137 kmph and seams the ball around. Credit to VVS & Tom Moody for playing him.
Dhawan played well, but looks like a flat track. But still he is in the champions trophy XI list. Congrats Dhawan for such an innings.
Minute of Silence for those who think Kane Williamson is not for t20 cricket . He is a Genius and can adopt to any situation. Always a pleasure watching Kane Williamson's bat. Such a clever batsman and pure class.
remember the name ishant AVG 50 in IPL but still playing
Poor absolute poor team selection from Punjab. why they pick Legend Lord Run Machine Ishant?! SRH is playing with 12 players today
Maxwell was the best bowler today..lol. this was always on the cards..depended on all indian bowling..now Punjab have to justify their selection by chasing this total
There is a sense of calmness in SRH dugout unlike other teams. Looks like each player knows exactly what to do and there was never complete overhaul when they lose a match. This was no power game where the batsmen go all out. These are proper cricketing shots and there was lot of running involved. Good total but by no means match winning. Rashid and Bhuvi are the key.
Top performance by SRH, Dream start by Dhawan n Watner and perfect finishing display by one of the best and classy Williamson.. Considering strong bowling attack, chase looks very difficult.
Our Indian spearhead, the great Ishant getting tonked once all round the park once again! What is Kings XI & Sehwag doing persisting with this awfully weak all-Indian bowling lineup?
Interestingly amla gets injured after he leaves the field of play! And supposedly so bad that he even cant walk up to receive his mom and orange cap (remember he made 65, looked comfortable,got out and was never to be seen again), now he is dropped for 'hamstring injury'! All this drama especially when Simon doull has already spilled it as he commented on guptill's inclusion in 2nd match of Punjab that he will be played once Punjab xi goes back to mohali! I have nothing against anyone but just seeing how Shaun Marsh continues to get favors even in leagues or perhaps amla wants to save his body for CT!
KXI will chase today whatever the SRH put on the scoreboard.
Looks like worst bowling lineup for kings XI and they picked Ishant Sharma..
Well people are accustomed to bashing of Dhawan and SRH management for persisting with him. Dhawan too slow, Dhawan putting pressure on Warner. Well at least for today he has struck form. Good start for SRH by the way. But the wicket looks a good one unless Bhuvi and Nehra finds swing later. 200+ minimum on this track.
PCA the Homeground for Gurkeerat and Sandeep, neither of them playing today. Better XI for KXIP - Guptill (Amla injured) Vohra Marsh Maxwell Saha Gurkeerat Axar Henry Mohit Sandeep Cariappa(Natarajan injured). 3 frontline pacers 2 spinners 2 part-time spinners
