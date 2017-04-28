Feel bad when we can't win for our management - Samson
Delhi Daredevils became the second team in three days to be at the receiving end of a chastening lesson: never drop Robin Uthappa's catch. On Friday, Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson circled under a top-edged pull from Uthappa, before both bailed out at the last moment. Uthappa, then on nine, went on to smash a 33-ball 59, his second consecutive half-century. When he was run-out in the 13th over, Kolkata Knight Riders needed only 44 runs off 46 balls to complete a chase of 161, which they did with 22 balls to spare.
Twenty-two-year-old Samson admitted that the reprieve cost Daredevils the game. When asked if there was a miscommunication between Mishra and him, he said it was difficult to communicate in the noisy environment.
"Yeah, I think that cost us the match. It's a very busy crowd here. There's a lot of noise, so it's not easy to communicate when the ball goes up. It happens in [a] match, but I think we need to forget it and move on. We have a match day after [against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali]."
After his century against Rising Pune Supergiant, Samson has made a start in almost every innings, including scores of 42 and 39, but hasn't kicked on. On Friday, his dismissal after making a 38-ball 60 in the 14th over disrupted Daredevils' momentum at the wrong time; they scored only 37 runs in the last six overs.
"There is a lot more ahead, I think I am still learning," he said. "[If] I need to finish games, I need to play the whole 20 overs. Whenever you play 20 overs, the team has the best chance of winning the match. I am trying for that. I am still learning and I hope I will learn someday soon."
Following their fourth consecutive defeat, Daredevils are at the bottom of the table with only four points in seven games. Samson admitted he couldn't put a finger on why success has eluded his team for so long. He was philosophical in his response.
"When you play a sport like cricket, failure comes more than success," he said. "As sportsmen, we all know how to come back from failure, so I think we need to keep going. In life also we face a lot of failures and have doubts, but we need to have faith and go in with a positive mindset. It's very difficult, but that's the beauty of the game. We have to challenge ourselves and move on positively."
Samson refused to buy into the suggestion that Daredevils' batting-line up comprising young, fairly inexperienced Indian batsmen like himself, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were struggling under the pressure to perform.
"We need pressure to perform in tough conditions. We are youngsters, but we have been playing four-five years of IPL. I think we are experienced enough to make the team win."
He suggested that the team owed better performances to their management and mentor Rahul Dravid.
"It's impossible to find a better team or a management than this," he said. "We also feel bad that the team supports us so much and gives us so many good opportunities and yet we aren't able to win games. But, we can't take the emotions into the game. We will have to instead keep learning and keep doing better.
"With Rahul sir, youngsters like us learn a lot and he always backs us. We just want to perform and we just want to win matches for him. So we are just waiting for that to happen."
It was a 51 - 49 error with just a little more going to Mishra, but he glared at Samson as if all blame lay with Samson. Mishra is terrible in the field. With regard to DD batting, how many more lives will Karun Nair need? 7 out of 7 failures. RD...enough is enough! Sit the guy out, let him crave it
Actually Dropping Billings cost delhi Don't know what he has done wrong to be sitting on bench
Sanju should replace MSD in the Indian T20 team.
Delhi is over dependend on sanson in their batting. He is the only consistent barsman in the team. I dont think he have to finish matches being an opener.
same will be said by Bipul Sharma(vs rps of tripathi), same will be said by tripathi dropping uthappa.
the Indian contingent of batting is a very good, I think they need an overseas or an experienced Indian star batsman to be like 'gum' to them to stick together, Either Samuels or Mathews should play instead of Cummins/Rabada
For sheer fluency of batting, be it in defence or on attack, there is simply no doubt that Sanju Samson is the best young player playing in the IPL. He has all the strokes and more importantly, has enough time to play them against all kinds of bowling pace or spin. I find it amusing that people keep talking about Pant Iyer and Kishan as the ones of the future. Batting involves several qualities, one of which is what is called temperament. That is what made someone like Viru Sehwag and Sachim Tendulkar. The ease with which Samson plays suggests that he has everything. He just needs to make up his mind not to get out and to score at least a century each time he pads up. I wish he is selected to play at the highest level. I am sure under Lolesh Rahul's influence he will mature into a great bat. Rahul himself has shed his petulance playing alongside Pujara. I am sure Samson will morph into an excellent bat if selected.
CRICFAN1903614905 i dont think u saw that cause Mishra was the one running towards the ball and sanju was the one running back
Samson has been batting fluently in this IPL. He plays proper cricket shots and has enough time to play his shots. Am impressed with his matured batting. It is not correct to put all the blame on him for slowing down. It is also the responsibility of others to bat around him and step up the tempo. Pant and Nair do not look confident. Iyer has showed some promise and Bawne may do well. DD needs an experienced batsman in the Samson needs to continue scoring runs in all forms of cricket. I see a bright future for the lad.
@CRICFAN36951641 the catch was mush easier to Sanju because he was running towards the catch while mishra has have back towards the catch ................. after all Big miss was that, you can't miss a catch of a player who is in this kind of form.... atlast catches win matches
Feel for this guy, Sanju. He honestly wants to win it for Dravid..Your intentions are honourable Sanju Samson, keep working hard...you will acheive it for sure...God be with you...Amen
It was Amit Mishra's catch. Can't blame Sanju
So nice to see the positive attitude and great maturity in someone who is just 22 yrs old. And then look at Amit Mishra. The 34 yr old guy, who easily creates negative environment in the team.
As for the Uthappa's catch, I would say it was nobody's fault for the missed chance. The ball was dropping on the collision zone, and it is best for the players to miss the chance than to collide with each other. It looked bad because it was at the crucial moment, and Uthappa went on to make a big score, and finally DD lost.
Bright players like Samson are mentored well by seniors such as Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan. But as for senior players like Amit Mishra who hamper team spirit instead of encouraging each other, I would say them good bye from the squad.
indeed..it was the crowd who won the game for kkr. amazed with their follies..if they are not prepared to adjust they shd play crkt in their backyards where the cacophonies wont distract them.
With the word Daredevils in their name, DD need to show some daring with the bat. Batting in a similar style to the middle overs of an ODI just doesn't cut it in T20. You can't just choose to push for singles and not look for boundaries once the powerplay has finished, and then hope a few big hits in the last 2 or 3 overs will get you a decent score. (There are batsman that score faster in tests even, so there is no excuse). You just cannot allow Narine (good bowler that he is) to bowl 4 overs for 25. You need to be trying to slap it from ball one to the last ball. So 160 odd was no where near a par score on that pitch. And the crowds come to see action not be put to sleep.
Samson, Nair and Iyer all bat in a similar fashion in overs 6-16 and it is costing them. I believe they need the class and experience of Angelo Mathews batting at three because he knows how to control the tempo of an innings and these players could learn a lot from batting with him. Also Rishabh Pant firing makes a big difference and he should probably be opening. Samson scores quickly in the powerplays playing genuine cricket shots along the ground so ideally his partner would be someone who is prepared to go over the top.
@ARMCHAIR_CRITIC007, slowing down in the middle is NEVER ok in this day and age. This is not ODI cricket. There is no time or requirement to slow down if one has started well. It is not only counter-intuitive but even more damaging than a slow start. Read the Kimber article if you need further insight into how the modern T20 is played.
1)Pant 2) Samson 3)S Iyer 4)A Bawne 5)C Moris 6)Anerson 7) Braithwaite 8)Rabada 9)S nadeem 10) anit misea11)Zak/
It clearly shows dravid is a bad coach. Everyone want to be hero but lack skills. It is more like amateur exploration than professional way of been there and done that and become a job. There is no role players in the team. It is good for college team not in professional setup where you should perform day in day out. Only morris and rabada good. They do have skills but badly managed by dravid. Someone has to tell the truth. Also Zaheer khan should never play in the game with unfit body. He gives me bad Vibe as unprofessional player. Amit mishra is too fat and small fingers and run leaker. Most important defect is that there is no leader in DD team. It is the core of the problem
Samson this IPL has looked in sublime touch against pacers in the powerplay, all elegance and class , he has improved his range and playing more in the offside than he used to do before . Rahul Dravid's obsession with Karun Nair has hurt DD real bad this season please drop him ASAP and replace him with an extra spinner like Nadeem and in the meanwhile either Iyer or Bawne can partner Samson . Make better use of Pant and Morris . DD compared to other teams has couple of matches in hand and there NRR is still good , they can still make it to the playoffs .
Not capitalizing on good starts is a problem . Samson bats well at the top , slows down a tad in the middle but that is OK if the other do their role . However whats been happening is that nair too slows down, and iyer bats in the same style too . Having the 3 of the together in the midfle overs clearly doesnt work.Isnt there a lefty in the team?
Well to be honest it was the lack of runs along with shoddy fielding. Karun looks to be in the Rahul D mould for now. He needs a break or bat lower. Rishabh Punth should open with Samson with Iyer at 1 down. DD choked in the middle overs while batting. Get Anderson and Morris in after 11 overs no matter how many wickets have fallen. Will DD be daredevils and implement that or will they be bullied again?
