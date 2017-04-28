Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, Kolkata April 28, 2017

Feel bad when we can't win for our management - Samson

ESPNcricinfo staff
22

Whose catch is it anyway? Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson didn't quite have the answer during their loss © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils became the second team in three days to be at the receiving end of a chastening lesson: never drop Robin Uthappa's catch. On Friday, Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson circled under a top-edged pull from Uthappa, before both bailed out at the last moment. Uthappa, then on nine, went on to smash a 33-ball 59, his second consecutive half-century. When he was run-out in the 13th over, Kolkata Knight Riders needed only 44 runs off 46 balls to complete a chase of 161, which they did with 22 balls to spare.

Twenty-two-year-old Samson admitted that the reprieve cost Daredevils the game. When asked if there was a miscommunication between Mishra and him, he said it was difficult to communicate in the noisy environment.

"Yeah, I think that cost us the match. It's a very busy crowd here. There's a lot of noise, so it's not easy to communicate when the ball goes up. It happens in [a] match, but I think we need to forget it and move on. We have a match day after [against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali]."

After his century against Rising Pune Supergiant, Samson has made a start in almost every innings, including scores of 42 and 39, but hasn't kicked on. On Friday, his dismissal after making a 38-ball 60 in the 14th over disrupted Daredevils' momentum at the wrong time; they scored only 37 runs in the last six overs.

"There is a lot more ahead, I think I am still learning," he said. "[If] I need to finish games, I need to play the whole 20 overs. Whenever you play 20 overs, the team has the best chance of winning the match. I am trying for that. I am still learning and I hope I will learn someday soon."

Following their fourth consecutive defeat, Daredevils are at the bottom of the table with only four points in seven games. Samson admitted he couldn't put a finger on why success has eluded his team for so long. He was philosophical in his response.

'We are youngsters, but we have been playing four-five years of IPL. I think we are experienced enough to make the team win.' © BCCI

"When you play a sport like cricket, failure comes more than success," he said. "As sportsmen, we all know how to come back from failure, so I think we need to keep going. In life also we face a lot of failures and have doubts, but we need to have faith and go in with a positive mindset. It's very difficult, but that's the beauty of the game. We have to challenge ourselves and move on positively."

Samson refused to buy into the suggestion that Daredevils' batting-line up comprising young, fairly inexperienced Indian batsmen like himself, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were struggling under the pressure to perform.

"We need pressure to perform in tough conditions. We are youngsters, but we have been playing four-five years of IPL. I think we are experienced enough to make the team win."

He suggested that the team owed better performances to their management and mentor Rahul Dravid.

"It's impossible to find a better team or a management than this," he said. "We also feel bad that the team supports us so much and gives us so many good opportunities and yet we aren't able to win games. But, we can't take the emotions into the game. We will have to instead keep learning and keep doing better.

"With Rahul sir, youngsters like us learn a lot and he always backs us. We just want to perform and we just want to win matches for him. So we are just waiting for that to happen."

  • BullayBaaz on April 30, 2017, 3:52 GMT

    It was a 51 - 49 error with just a little more going to Mishra, but he glared at Samson as if all blame lay with Samson. Mishra is terrible in the field. With regard to DD batting, how many more lives will Karun Nair need? 7 out of 7 failures. RD...enough is enough! Sit the guy out, let him crave it

  •   Cricinfouser on April 29, 2017, 15:48 GMT

    Actually Dropping Billings cost delhi Don't know what he has done wrong to be sitting on bench

  • Unnikuttan on April 29, 2017, 12:28 GMT

    Sanju should replace MSD in the Indian T20 team.

  • Jerry Mathew Thomas on April 29, 2017, 10:29 GMT

    Delhi is over dependend on sanson in their batting. He is the only consistent barsman in the team. I dont think he have to finish matches being an opener.

  • BigharWolf on April 29, 2017, 10:01 GMT

    same will be said by Bipul Sharma(vs rps of tripathi), same will be said by tripathi dropping uthappa.

  • cricfan27502510 on April 29, 2017, 9:57 GMT

    the Indian contingent of batting is a very good, I think they need an overseas or an experienced Indian star batsman to be like 'gum' to them to stick together, Either Samuels or Mathews should play instead of Cummins/Rabada

  • Sir_Ivor on April 29, 2017, 9:03 GMT

    For sheer fluency of batting, be it in defence or on attack, there is simply no doubt that Sanju Samson is the best young player playing in the IPL. He has all the strokes and more importantly, has enough time to play them against all kinds of bowling pace or spin. I find it amusing that people keep talking about Pant Iyer and Kishan as the ones of the future. Batting involves several qualities, one of which is what is called temperament. That is what made someone like Viru Sehwag and Sachim Tendulkar. The ease with which Samson plays suggests that he has everything. He just needs to make up his mind not to get out and to score at least a century each time he pads up. I wish he is selected to play at the highest level. I am sure under Lolesh Rahul's influence he will mature into a great bat. Rahul himself has shed his petulance playing alongside Pujara. I am sure Samson will morph into an excellent bat if selected.

  • bhariii on April 29, 2017, 8:29 GMT

    CRICFAN1903614905 i dont think u saw that cause Mishra was the one running towards the ball and sanju was the one running back

  • paramnp9 on April 29, 2017, 8:08 GMT

    Samson has been batting fluently in this IPL. He plays proper cricket shots and has enough time to play his shots. Am impressed with his matured batting. It is not correct to put all the blame on him for slowing down. It is also the responsibility of others to bat around him and step up the tempo. Pant and Nair do not look confident. Iyer has showed some promise and Bawne may do well. DD needs an experienced batsman in the Samson needs to continue scoring runs in all forms of cricket. I see a bright future for the lad.

  • CricFan_Pak on April 29, 2017, 7:31 GMT

    @CRICFAN36951641 the catch was mush easier to Sanju because he was running towards the catch while mishra has have back towards the catch ................. after all Big miss was that, you can't miss a catch of a player who is in this kind of form.... atlast catches win matches

