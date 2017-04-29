Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2017, Hyderabad April 29, 2017

Two attacking line-ups set for Sunday blockbuster

The Preview by Vishal Dikshit
Match facts

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
Hyderabad, April 30, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Hogg: No 3 the perfect slot for Uthappa

Head to head


This season: Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 for 20, Yuvraj Singh struck two sixes in his innings with a strike rate of 162.50 but Sunrisers Hyderabad only managed 155 in pursuit of their 173-run target.

Overall: Kolkata Knight Riders hold a dominant 7-3 lead over Sunrisers

Form guide

The likely XIs


Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Ashish Nehra, 11 Siddarth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Robin Uthappa (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Umesh Yadav

Should Narine open the bowling against Sunrisers?

Strategy punt


Sunil Narine could very well open the batting. No surprises there. Maybe Knight Riders should also consider opening the bowling with him, against two left-handed Sunrisers openers. While David Warner has scored a decent 67 runs off 50 balls against Narine, Shikhar Dhawan has only managed 31 runs off 30 balls. When Narine bowled one over to them in the Powerplay earlier in the season, he conceded seven runs, including three singles and two dots in the over.

Stats that matter


  • Sunrisers are the only side yet to lose a home game this season, while Knight Riders are the only team to win three away games so far

  • Robin Uthappa is the most prolific batsman in the middle overs (seven to 15) this season. He has amassed 225 runs off 124 balls at a commanding strike rate of 181

  • This could also be Uthappa's best IPL season if he keeps scoring the way he has been. His average this IPL - 41.37 - is his second-best, behind 44 in IPL 2014. His strike rate of 168 in 2017 is second best after 171.55 in IPL 2010 and he has smashed 17 sixes already. In the last two seasons combined, he had struck only 15 sixes in 28 innings.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers' top wicket-taker and most economical bowler (minimum five overs) this season, has never dismissed Gautam Gambhir or Uthappa in the IPL. Gambhir has scored 72 runs off 63 balls against Bhuvneshwar, and Uthappa has collected 63 runs off 51 balls.

  • Among the current Knight Riders bowlers, Umesh Yadav has been most successful against Warner. The fast bowler has dismissed him three times while conceding 30 runs off 23 balls. No bowler has dismissed Warner more than three times in the IPL.

Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • shewag12 on April 30, 2017, 14:08 GMT

    Time for sunrisers to show what they are capable today

  •   Cricinfouser on April 30, 2017, 14:04 GMT

    sakib should not play ipl next season. This is my opinion.

  • Nampally on April 30, 2017, 13:37 GMT

    SRH is a better team of the 2. If they put up their best show, they should prevail. Gambhir & Uthappa are both suspect openers for Tests or ODI's. Only because of absence of slip cordon, both get away with it in T20. Against good class bowlers like Kumar & Nehra, they will fail. Hopefully the SRH batting, especially Yuvraj, comes out big & carry the day. SRH was unlucky to have a game washed out. But going head to head they have a chance to get a game off KKR. Lets go SRH!

  • paulantony on April 30, 2017, 13:27 GMT

    I am just a few km away from the stadium, Will be very lucky if there is a game. Heavy thunder and lightning.

  •   cricfan4424127130 on April 30, 2017, 12:47 GMT

    In T20 format, luck is a strong factor. Most batsman go in with a attacking mindset and errors or mis hits happen. But what's critical is to encash on a dropped catch or missed chance. That can make a difference. The same applies to bowling and fielding. The best bowler is not the one who takes wickets at a high cost but the container who gives less than 4 runs an over. As for fielding dropped catches are part of the game and so are brilliant run outs. After watching cricket for over 50 years, never saw four run outs in one innings with all direct hits! Saw it last night! So was GL lucky or Mumbai, unlucky!!

  • pitch_curator on April 30, 2017, 11:27 GMT

    @ CRICINFOUSER - lol. Uthappas was a real howler. He should have been out for 0 and there was no way back for KKR there. SRH is not a pop gun attack like other teams to let the likes of Narain or Pathan to score. Their likes can score against SRH only if they are damn lucky that day. Narain looked like a tailender that he is on that day. Stumps splattered and his bat was searching for the ball 10 feet away. So don't talk about mediocre batsmen scoring against SRH. Lol

  • mrcool on April 30, 2017, 10:29 GMT

    watch out uthappa or gambhir's first hundred in ipl

  • Antony_Lucas on April 30, 2017, 9:52 GMT

    Blockbuster is apt, this match will be very close and go down to the last ball

  • arefin3291 on April 30, 2017, 9:34 GMT

    Yes.. beyond any doubt KKR seems the best side. Keeping winning side is a traditional strategy.But they should change the line up. Because two foreign fast bowler deserve some rest. They can include Shakib and Chawla. On the other hand, Sunrise should pick Nabi instead of Henriques. Although, Mustafiz deserve his 2nd match but Nabi can be a big fish. Seems to have a great match for today. You can't resist your excitement till it's gonna starting.

