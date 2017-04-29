Two attacking line-ups set for Sunday blockbuster
Match facts
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
Hyderabad, April 30, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
This season: Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 for 20, Yuvraj Singh struck two sixes in his innings with a strike rate of 162.50 but Sunrisers Hyderabad only managed 155 in pursuit of their 173-run target.
Overall: Kolkata Knight Riders hold a dominant 7-3 lead over Sunrisers
The likely XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Ashish Nehra, 11 Siddarth Kaul
Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Robin Uthappa (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Umesh Yadav
Strategy punt
Sunil Narine could very well open the batting. No surprises there. Maybe Knight Riders should also consider opening the bowling with him, against two left-handed Sunrisers openers. While David Warner has scored a decent 67 runs off 50 balls against Narine, Shikhar Dhawan has only managed 31 runs off 30 balls. When Narine bowled one over to them in the Powerplay earlier in the season, he conceded seven runs, including three singles and two dots in the over.
Stats that matter
- Sunrisers are the only side yet to lose a home game this season, while Knight Riders are the only team to win three away games so far
- Robin Uthappa is the most prolific batsman in the middle overs (seven to 15) this season. He has amassed 225 runs off 124 balls at a commanding strike rate of 181
- This could also be Uthappa's best IPL season if he keeps scoring the way he has been. His average this IPL - 41.37 - is his second-best, behind 44 in IPL 2014. His strike rate of 168 in 2017 is second best after 171.55 in IPL 2010 and he has smashed 17 sixes already. In the last two seasons combined, he had struck only 15 sixes in 28 innings.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers' top wicket-taker and most economical bowler (minimum five overs) this season, has never dismissed Gautam Gambhir or Uthappa in the IPL. Gambhir has scored 72 runs off 63 balls against Bhuvneshwar, and Uthappa has collected 63 runs off 51 balls.
- Among the current Knight Riders bowlers, Umesh Yadav has been most successful against Warner. The fast bowler has dismissed him three times while conceding 30 runs off 23 balls. No bowler has dismissed Warner more than three times in the IPL.
Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Time for sunrisers to show what they are capable today
sakib should not play ipl next season. This is my opinion.
SRH is a better team of the 2. If they put up their best show, they should prevail. Gambhir & Uthappa are both suspect openers for Tests or ODI's. Only because of absence of slip cordon, both get away with it in T20. Against good class bowlers like Kumar & Nehra, they will fail. Hopefully the SRH batting, especially Yuvraj, comes out big & carry the day. SRH was unlucky to have a game washed out. But going head to head they have a chance to get a game off KKR. Lets go SRH!
I am just a few km away from the stadium, Will be very lucky if there is a game. Heavy thunder and lightning.
In T20 format, luck is a strong factor. Most batsman go in with a attacking mindset and errors or mis hits happen. But what's critical is to encash on a dropped catch or missed chance. That can make a difference. The same applies to bowling and fielding. The best bowler is not the one who takes wickets at a high cost but the container who gives less than 4 runs an over. As for fielding dropped catches are part of the game and so are brilliant run outs. After watching cricket for over 50 years, never saw four run outs in one innings with all direct hits! Saw it last night! So was GL lucky or Mumbai, unlucky!!
@ CRICINFOUSER - lol. Uthappas was a real howler. He should have been out for 0 and there was no way back for KKR there. SRH is not a pop gun attack like other teams to let the likes of Narain or Pathan to score. Their likes can score against SRH only if they are damn lucky that day. Narain looked like a tailender that he is on that day. Stumps splattered and his bat was searching for the ball 10 feet away. So don't talk about mediocre batsmen scoring against SRH. Lol
@ CRICINFOUSER - lol. Uthappas was a real howler. He should have been out for 0 and there was no way back for KKR there. SRH is not a pop gun attack like other teams to let the likes of Narain or Pathan to score. Their likes can score against SRH only if they are damn lucky that day. Narain looked like a tailender that he is on that day. Stumps splattered and his bat was searching for the ball 10 feet away. So don't talk about mediocre batsmen scoring against SRH. Lol
watch out uthappa or gambhir's first hundred in ipl
Blockbuster is apt, this match will be very close and go down to the last ball
Yes.. beyond any doubt KKR seems the best side. Keeping winning side is a traditional strategy.But they should change the line up. Because two foreign fast bowler deserve some rest. They can include Shakib and Chawla. On the other hand, Sunrise should pick Nabi instead of Henriques. Although, Mustafiz deserve his 2nd match but Nabi can be a big fish. Seems to have a great match for today. You can't resist your excitement till it's gonna starting.
SRH should use Rashid Khan services for oversees batsman as he is more effective there, with improved fielding SRH can outclass KKR.
Why kkr is not trying out rovman powell instead of colin? Rovman is a hitter as well as a bowler. Colin had got enough chances. Now its time to test out rovman.
I think kor should play shakib and srh must play mustafiz .. some bd fans are becoming restless to watch 3 over 50 runs spell.
warner, dhawan, kane, yuvi,hooda,naman,bipul,rashid,bhuvi,nehra,fiz
Unless Yusuf Pathan improves his bowling and catching he too can be replaced by a proper batsman. His fielding has been unsatisfactory this season.
KAYRL ON APRIL 30, 2017, 6:59 GMT
Irrespective of whether it was Umpire error or player mistake, both ultimately led to the same result: Both Uthappa and Warner were lucky to have another go at their innings. It wasnt KKR's fault that Uthappa was competent enough to carry on big after that while Warner was incompetent.
To say that Uthappa's bad decision was main reason for SRH's loss is wrong. Remember, against DD, KKR were 21/3 with Uthappa, Gambhir both gotten out. Yet Pandey and Pathan led them to victory. Had SRH gotten Uthappa that day, who knows maybe Pathan would have played an even better innings. KKR won the match against SRH because they were clearly the better team that day.
Uthappa for all his sublime form has been the beneficiary of Umpiring decisions (remember the nick that was not given against Bhuvi in the initial stages & he went on to be the MoM) & dropped catches. However he has not squandered these away. With an out of form Rohit, Uthappa should open in the Champions Trophy. Rohit's Lazy footwork is ok for bouncier fast Australian tracks but is a Prime LBW Candidate in seaming swinging English conditions.
The Top 3 teams (KKR, MI & SRH) by a mile this season have Potent Bowling Attacks with VARIETY (pace, swing seam and wrist & finger spinners) and Excellent Top Orders (Openers & 1st drop batter).
For both KKR & SRH their Weakness is the untested Middle order (better stated as mUddle order!) This is partly due to lack of proper chances got to bat long. Henriques could be replaced by Vijay Shankar both of whom bowl tight seam ups at 130 kmph & I would induct Mohd. Siraj to complement Bhuvi, Nehra, Kaul & Rashid. Playing proper bowlers means 15 -20 fewer runs to chase which is the difference between Winning & Losing.
For KKR Umesh looks a little jaded. Perhaps rest him for a couple of games ? I'd include Shakib's spin in lieu of de Grandhomme should he fail today.
I hope everyone has seen the last few games of KKR..except for the RCB one,their fielding has been terrible..so if you people are counting the dropped catches of Uthappa to be the main reason of the victories,just shut up! Cuz KKR has been giving away so many runs and yusuf has been dropping so many catches. Just because those batsmen could not make the most out of it,no one is highlighting it. I agree he has been lucky a bit,but saying that KKR would have lost otherwise,is simply idiotif
Strongest SRH XI: 1 Warner 2 Dhawan 3 Williamson 4 Yuvraj 5 Ojha 6 Vijay 7 Bipul 8 Rashid 9 Bhuvi 10 Nehra 11 Mustafizur
Henriques is batting well, yes. But SRH lacking depth in bowling at the moment. To beat a side like KKR you need bowling depth.
SRH must bring in Bipul and Mustafizur for Hooda and Henriques respectively. This will bolster the bowling . Though Henriques has performed well for them, SRH bowling has gone a bit weaker unexpectedly. At the moment, Bhuvi is waging a lonely battle in pace department unlike last season when Mustafizur was equally contributing to the wins. If Mustafizur fires in bowling, then SRH will have super balanced team. Warner and Williamson batting responsibly as they usually do, Rashid and Mustafizur taking wickets, this makes a deadly effective foreign combination. Yuvraj must step up high time. He should stop playing those pranks with other players and start focusing on cricket. At the moment Yuvraj is a rogue player who is least interested in classes and involved in disturbing others concentration.
Its not about just luck. its about dedication and concentration . both teams has a good world class players . they got to perform as a team to win the matches. The team reads the situation well will be a winner. we gonna see the best cricket. That's for sure.
There will be no danger for Sunrisers other than Uthappa, and Rashid will be the perfect man for him.
Missing Warner's stumping was a player mistake like dropping catches,whereas Uthappa's one was purely an umpire error.Both are pole apart,given how Warner was struggling against Kuldeep,the stumping miss rarely had an effect.But given how Robin charged, that umpire error totally cost SRH the match.... Now coming to this match,although SRH looks fairly balanced with Kane at the top order,the lack of a 5th and 6th bowler is going to haunt them sooner or later.Moises is good with bat,but leaking runs like anything.Hooda has been useles everywhere.They need to replace Moises with Jordan to bolt their bowling.
Kane Williamson's blitz in the last match is the best thing that could have happened for the Sunrisers. The side looks super balanced in both departments especially with the return of Nehra in the bowling department. Expecting a cracker of a contest.
CRITIC666 ON APRIL 30, 2017, 5:03 GMT
To credit KKR's win against SRH to the Uthappa reprieve would be wrong. That day both Uthappa and Warner got spared early in their innings. Uthappa got saved by an Umpire decision while Warner was saved from a stumping chance. The only difference was, Uthappa, after the reprieve, went on to play a match winning knock while Warner failed to capitulate on his early reprieve and fell soon afterwards.
Sunrisers have made a great choice picking Kane Williamson. They should also pick Bipul Sharma in place of Deepak Hooda. KKR should try Rovman Powell in a couple of games in place of de Grandhomme, may be even as an opener.
Last time, umpire Dandekar's mistake saved Uthappa and he went on to score 70-odd runs more. I think SRH would have won that day against KKR.
[SRH] RPS match lost due to dropped catches. Fielding must improve to international standards. Nehra is beyond his prime; Replace with Mohammed Siraj. Hooda had already got too many chances over the seasons with little intent and impact. Needs to be replaced with a "striker". An Indian equivalent of Rashid Khan needs to be picked in 2018 auction. IPL governing committee should seriously consider including DRS at the earliest.
This will be the great contest of IPL 2017 between two good team KKR Vs SRH they both have good batsman and have good bowling attack we will see how the captains use their bowler's especially in power play i m an SRH fan but i think KKR is the favorite here due to great captaincy of Gambhir, KKR have won 3 away games and SRH haven't lost any at home yet so i think SRH should have one change replace Henriques with Nabi or Jordon it's very simple if Nabi come in he's an all rounder will give some power in batting and bowling so good luck SRH we support you go orange Army
CRICFAN1607448465 ON APRIL 29, 2017, 23:34 GMT
In the last KKR vs SRH match, KKR won against SRH by setting up a total. Just like SRH, KKR is good batting first or second, although they clearly prefer batting second.
bipul should replace hooda
KKR is definitely favourite but srh is yet to loose in their home ground. KKR show is turned into Gambhir Uthappa show till now in ipl & yet to know how will behave this team if both the batsman fall cheaply, instead of them Srh battling doing better as a whole unit because all the batsman doing good job. Srh can certainly succeed in pushing KKR under pressure if they get both the opener got out early. Otherwise KKR is clear favourite as the record of both batsman & Warner speaking in kKR favour. A great contest looking on the card. Shikha Dhawan is doing a very good job by performing the anchor role & thus proving a backbone of Srh who is being criticized continuously for his s.r. but now his critics are calming down seeing the importance I of his part & last but not least toss play a major part in KKR strategy because they r superb in chasing but srh is comfortable in either way.
SRH XI: 1 WARNER 2 WILLIAMSON 3 Dhawan 4 HENRIQUES 5 Yuvraj 6 N Ojha (wk) 7 Bipul 8 RASHID 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Nehra 11 Kaul
SRH should open with KW and split the left handers to avoid giving Narine an advantage. Also, Bipul should replace Hooda to attack KKR's right handed middle order.
Two Simple plans Against KKR this season: Get Narine out asap. And just do not drop ANY catch. KKR did not deserve at least 2 wins, rather it was gifted to them!!
Collin de grandhomme is doing nothing for kkr so kkr need replace him with Shakib or bravo...
Nile should get the first over or Umesh. It gives quick bowlers some confidence.. If quicks get a wicket then they can bowl 3 or 4 overs. Both Narine and Kuldeep are able to bowl in the PP. It will be a real test for KKR because SRH has a good bowling line-up. It will be a test to see quickwit Narine can hit Kumar or gets out quickly. KKR might play Chawla in place of Colin and play a foreign batsman for Suriya.
Gambhir captaincy is the hallmark of KKR success. He should have captained India too for a long time too. He is a champion stuff and always giving 100% . Salute. Keep going. Indian team doors still not shut for you. You can make a dramatic comeback and entertain your fans n rule in their hearts. Cheers Gauti
KKR go with sakib ...drop Colin ...SRH one of the strong bowling side..
Luck favors the brave. Also, KKR have had their share of misfortune too. Russell out due to suspension. In-form 'Lynnsanity' famed Chris Lynn out. Narine not as effective a bowler as the previous years. Dropped catches. Boult's bad luck.
To say KKR (also MI) winning due to luck is wrong. Both these two teams have performed the best among all 8, with SRH being close 3rd.
KKR is definitely riding on luck. One-drop-match-winning Uthappa! Incredible-hitting Narine! New-found-form Coulter-Nile? What more to say. They can ride this lucky horse until league stage. Then knocked out! Looks like Mumbai Indians the third time trophy winners?
