Bumrah's super over wins Mumbai the tiebreaker
Gujarat Lions 153 for 9 (Kishan 48, Tye 25, K Pandya 3-14, Bumrah 2-32) tied with Mumbai Indians 153 (Parthiv 70, K Pandya 29, Thampi 3-29, Faulkner 2-34)
Super Over: Mumbai Indians 11 (Pollard 10, Faulkner 2-11) beat Gujarat Lions 6 for 0 (Bumrah 0-4) by 5 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
In what became a street fight on a dry surface, Gujarat Lions produced some gun run-outs to force a tie, but in the tiebreaker, the top gun, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational Super Over to defend 11 runs and give Mumbai Indians the joint lead at the top of the table, with Kolkata Knight Riders. For most parts, perhaps because of a slow pitch, this match was more about who wanted to lose it more badly, but in the final moments both sides raises their games to deliver a Twenty20 spectacle.
In the absence of the injured Andrew Tye, James Faulkner deflated Mumbai's rollicking chase of 154 with his cutters to bring the target to 15 off two overs. Basil Thampi then produced two wickets in the 19th over to make it 12 required off six balls with three wickets in hand. The only man keeping his head for Mumbai until now was Krunal Pandya, who was on 19 off 16, after having registered his best T20 bowling figures earlier in the match.
To the last ball of the 19th over, Mitchell McClenaghan played a ramp with fine leg back. He was always going to sacrifice his wicket to bring Krunal on strike for the first ball of the last over, but this stroke fell precariously short of the charging Irfan Pathan. Playing for his sixth IPL team, once again as a second thought as has been the case in the last three seasons, Irfan's first over had been butchered for 16 by Parthiv Patel, who scored 70 off 44.
Irfan kept charging at the ball, which fell well short and spun away from him. Not only did he stick out his hand in the other direction to prevent the boundary, he also ran McClenaghan out with a direct hit from fine leg. Riding on that momentum, Irfan came in to bowl his second over, and started off with a half-volley first ball. Krunal, who had done all the hard work, smoked it for a straight six.
With the game now looking done, with four required off four balls, Bumrah tapped one towards point and set off for what is a regulation single nowadays in the final overs. Ravindra Jadeja, though, had other ideas. He charged in, swooped on the ball, and knocked down the stumps at the bowler's end. Krunal had regained strike, and punched the next slower ball through the vacant third man region for a couple. He did the pragmatic thing by taking the single available on the fifth ball to tie the scores.
Now Irfan bowled to Lasith Malinga. Aware the batsmen were going to run no matter what, a fielder stood by the stumps at the bowler's end as Irfan ran in. He bowled full, hit Malinga's pad, Krunal hared through, and Jadeja at point got the ball on the full. Instead of going at Malinga's end, he went to the striker's, and beat the dive of Krunal by a frame, hitting the only stump visible to him. Lions' fielding had forced a tie after they had dropped two catches.
Lions' fate was now in Faulkner's hands. Tye, used for the first time in the sixth over, by which time Mumbai had flown away, injured his shoulder in the field and had to be stretchered off. He could bowl just one over. Faulkner had kept Lions alive with the run-out of Jos Buttler and wickets of Rohit Sharma and Parthiv in the 14th over. He now had to bowl to Buttler, Kieron Pollard and Rohit in the Super Over.
Pollard announced to Faulkner that his birthday was approaching its end with a four and a six; 11 after three balls looked ominous. Faulkner, though, came back with wickets off the next two balls. Ishan Kishan, who had scored 48 to set up Lions' innings, took a pressure catch at point off a swirling skier from Buttler swirled. Mumbai hadn't even faced their quota of six balls in the Super Over.
By the time Bumrah began his over, the date had changed. It was down to Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum. Bumrah had had a bitter-sweet match. He had taken the wickets of Raina and Faulkner, but he had also bowled two no-balls. There was no more room for more mistakes. Were Mumbai now thinking of those no-balls? Or the simple catch dropped in the final over, which could have bowled Lions out for eight fewer than they ended up with?
Bumrah bowled the perfect yorker, except that he had delivered his third no-ball of the night. Finch, the man on strike, expected another yorker, and felt the way to beat Bumrah off his rhythm was to look for the ramp on the free-hit. Bumrah bowled the perfect dipping yorker again, and conceded just one leg-bye.
Now with 10 required off five, McCullum took strike. He too moved around in the crease to upset Bumrah's rhythm. He possibly succeeded. Bumrah went wide outside off, but McCullum held his ground, and the dipping slower ball was ruled a wide. Nine off five now.
Bumrah released what looked like the fast yorker. McCullum shaped up to get under it, but midway through, it seemed like a balloon that had been deflated. It was a perfect slower ball, dipping late, squeezing under McCullum's bat. Another slower ball arrived next ball and dipped under McCullum's bat. Only some ordinary keeping from Parthiv - a reminder that the night had been about a lot of average cricket - allowed them a bye.
Lions now needed eight off three balls. Bumrah went back to a yorker to Finch, who looked to make room and swung inside the line, and was lucky to not be bowled. Bumrah had by now delivered six balls without letting two of the biggest hitters in the world get bat on ball. The death of the yorker might be overstated after all.
Finally Bumrah erred, but Finch could only take a single off the full toss, leaving McCullum seven to win off the last ball. Even if he had hit a six, Mumbai would have won by the virtue of having hit one more boundary than their opponents in regulation time and Super Over put together.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Guys, say what you must but I still feel that Irfan Pathan deserves another go in the starting XI. Everybody was bashing him about his lack of swing, low pace, etc. but please remember that he defended 11 runs off 6 balls, and even more so 5 runs off 5 balls and his run out of Mclenaghan was nothing short of spectacular. Yesterday, de Grandholme was blasted for 11 runs off 2 balls but you do not find anybody scrutinizing him to the extent that Pathan is. GL should play just 3 overseas players and Pathan should come in for the overweight Smith. GL starting XI should be: Finch, McCullum, Raina, Kishan, Karthik, Pathan, Faulkner, Jadeja, Thampi, Soni, Singh/Sangwan. If Nathu Singh is fit, I would pick him over the inconsistent Sangwan who may have pace but lacks control...
It is a failure of world greatest pinch hitters. Finch and McCullum may not forget this super over in their career. Raina should have sent Ishan Kishen and McCullum instead.
What went unnoticed in the match was the outstanding fielding by Jadeja ...the man has certainly raised the bar and such a joy to watch with precision hitting of the stumps from any angle...Certainly in league of the great Jonty Rhodes..!!
Raina made big mistake taking ball to expensive Faulkner instead of Thampi who was in very good form in the match. He also made mistake not giving ball to Tye in early 6 overs when MI hammered 60 runs, neither gave to Jadeja. Very poor captainship by Raina. It was just brilliant fielding, taking 4 run-outs, which brought them to super-over.
Rohit Sharma must be in the top two captains in IPL (the other being Gambhir). Not surprising they lead the table. He is cool and a good, smart cricketing mind. Excellent for India in the shortest format as Kohli seems to have too much on his plate. But his batting form is a worry! CT is round the corner. He must open in the business end of the tournament.
I also agree that a super over is not necessary in a league phase. Both teams deserve to get a point for a tie. In a knock out situation, its different as a winner has to be decided. But then TV revenue plays a big part in instant cricket, especially T20. But a pulsating game indeed. Super out fielding by GL, well done Mumbai!
Ishan Kishan played some stunning back foot shots! As Michael Clarke on commentary mentioned that is a Proper Hook Shot followed by a Proper Pull Shot. At 18, I'd back him to be a mainstay for the Lions in the future.
What does 'gun run outs' mean (written in the first line of the article)?
It was not Bumrah's 3 tail end wickets which won the match. Its due to Malinga taking wickets of McCullum & Finch bf they start their run machine. If these 2 continued it would hvv not been easy to stop them. Player of the match is Lasith Malinga for taking 2 key wickets n setting the downfall of RPS.
The match was tied. Super overs are totally unnecessary and a blight on the game.
Suresh Raina should have gone in with Mcullum.11 runs target didn't need flurry of sixes, but only commonsense batting.even one boundary would have served the purpose. Rohit Sharma's lackadaisical approach in batting let the game slip.Mclenaghan doesn't deserve a place in this team for sure.Include a better bowler and trust your batting core,MI
So many direct hits that produced run outs in this match, Jadeja 2 runouts, Pathan and Faulkner one each...never seen this recently in any of the international matches, thats why IPL is way popular than any other leagues and more than some test series going on...I remember Bumrah produced one gem of an over in the series against England also...he is going to be asset for India in future and im impressed with the spell of Thampi too, young inexperienced bowler nailing accurate yorkers in death and in pressure situations...waiting to see Bhuvi, Bumrah and Thampi to bowl death overs for India in tandem...add Shami, Umesh also, never seen so many good bowlers at any stage of Indian cricket
Rohit Sharma's lackadaisical batting was responsible for letting the game slip.Mclenaghan doesn't deserve a place in this side, for sure. Suresh Raina should have opened with Mcullum,simply because 11 run target needed a boundary or two and not a flurry of sixes.
So many peoples comment too early and eagerly about any players after any single inning. After yesterday's two matches, many people targeting Virat, McClenaghan, Rohit etc etc. Praising Faulkner also. No doubt Faulkner performed brilliantly. But it's not berth to praise or critic anybody so early. Everybody has seen at international level how we are hitting Faulkner on any wicket. Everybody has watched how Virat spoiling any quality attack at international level. We all have witnessed how Rohit treated Tahir, Narayan or any other spinners at international level. Bumrah now became hero after his unbelievable super over. What a display of quality pace bowling. But one thought comes in mind...if on that free hit, Finch succeeded to hit six, then ??? Within no time Bumrah has been treated as villain... So dear friends, it's very good every body is so keen and interested in game of cricket. Enjoy the cricket. Every day is not same. Who knows, McClenghen gets hatric in next match,.....
The tail In to the right handers that Both Bumrah & Thampi get is what makes their yorkers Much more effective. Thampi's round arm action (similar to Umesh's) means he can get reverse swing woth older ball in Test Matches.
It is time now for both to take the next Step by playing Full season of Ranji Trophy 4 Day cricket across the FULL 4 DAYS. That would prepare them for the Nexg stage of their careers.
malingas return is very rough...he changed the game by getting bowled baz
That match #GLvMI showed us #TeamIndia 's future trusted death over specialists..Basilthambi & Bumrah Future we will see The Three B controlling Indian Bowling Attack (Bhuvi Basil Bumrah)
all the Gujarati players bumrah Patel pandays spoiled the party of Gujarat lions. raina was helpless as his prime bowler tye got injured.but still thare are lot more excitement in the IPL.
Hats off to Rohit for trusting Bumrah over Malinga or Mcleneghan for the super over. Bumrah delivered the goods for MI by living up to his captian's faith on him. On the other hand, Raina failed to recognize the good striking instincts of Ishant Kishan by not sending him with McCullum or Finch or he himself to take on the challenge. Both MaCullum and Finch got out poorly earlier in the match while Ishant Kishan was striking freely. After all, the target was not too much.
Gujaratis did destroyed Gujarat. Anyhow, the injury of Andrew Tye was the turning point of this match and the dropped catch by Raina of Krunal.
As someone posted MI should reconsider of playing McLeneghan. His performance was horrible yesterday. He doesn't have any variation and has got no control on the pace. He is the one who gave 50 runs from 4 overs. All his balls are at the same pace and length and are being treated by the opposition. I cannot believe how he bowled to Andrew Tye to score 2 sixes and one four in the death overs. Pathetic situation. MI should think of someone who has got control on the pace and length. See how Faulkner was bowling.
Mcleneghan should be dropped he is the weak link in Mumbai Indians playing XI jhonson/ Gunaratne should be in playing XI
cricuser yes as per ur team standards both Finch and bendon are tailender.what a talent team u has in which Finch and mccullum stand find a place
either thampi should have bowled the super over or Raina should have opened with the other in super over. Lions would have comfortably won
The 4 Gujarat Lions, Parthiv, 2 Pandyas and Bumrah ( playing for MI) overpowered the Gujarat Lions.
@ cricfan4545829431, you are right. The pitch was slow at a later stage and not when Rohit came to bat. He was really struggling to bat and was one of the reasons for a tensed tie situation for MI. He wasted two overs to get 7 runs coming at 3. There were 9 wickets on hand and he was playing like a tail end batsman. If the pitch was slow at that how did Parthiv Patel scored fluently.
seems MI and KKR are unbeatable
Rohit should open the inning and Butler should be playing at No.4 . Also Bumrah should open the bowling and Mcleneghan should be Dropped and Jhonson should be in playing XI. My playing XI for next Match. 1. Parthiv Patel 2. Rohit Sharma 3. Nitis Rana 4. Jos Butler 5. Keiron Pollard 6. Krunal Pandaya 7. Hardik Pandaya 8. Mitchell Jhonson 9. Harbhajhan Singh 10. Jasprit Bumrah 11. Lasith Malinga
Bowling yorkers to the tail end at death is not something superb. If any of the known batsmen was there on the crease those yorkers would have flown to the stadium.
ok but basil thampi and nathu Singh only remain as future since our selection will stick to bhuvi bumrah Shami Yadav ishant.
MI was responsible for making a match of it. From a healthy position they lost there way and panicked big time. Rohit Sharma needs to come lower the order or open the innings - he is eating too many balls thus putting pressure on the lower batsmen. The other reason for putting MI in a bad situation was Hardik Pandya. I have observed his batting and he always goes for glory. He should have given the strike to his brother rather than trying to finish off in style. He needs to learn to restrain himself rather than getting over excited and carried away. McCleghan should not play the next few matches. He bowls same lengths same pace with no variation. Very predictable.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh all 140 speed guns going gud. Bright future for Indian team
LOL - Irfan pathan was bowling like a spinner... patel had all the time in the world to smash him around.
Legend irfan pathan g lost the match for GL. Last over n 1st ball 6. No speed no variation. Wasted spot. Hope Nathu singh is fit for next match
The death bowling of Faulkner and Thampi was excellent. Created this Super over. Faulkner's was expected. It was Basil Thampi's penultimate over which was almost The Game changer for GL. Excellent pacey yorker lengths and with a bit of reverse swing!!. Great going!Quick learning!
Virat is not mentally prepared he seems exhausted...he shud take rest and comeback stronger
irfan when first came to the side was mediocre then itself....
@ Jose...P on April 30, 2017, 2:42 GMT
Enjoyed your response to @thris on Bumrah. KNowing your brand of sense of humouur ( if had followed some of your earlier posts) even @thris will enjoy.
Feel writing something to provoke your response to see what kind you will come up with for my further joy. Pl keep hitting the key board.
P.S. I thought you left Accounts long ago to handle fancier stuff like Strategy, International Business, Organisational Power & Politics and such sexy stuff. Nice to see, you reminding that everything in life has a credit & debit. And we should take all of them in our stride.
@ cricfan4545829431 on April 30, 2017, 2:53 GMT
-->Sharma say it was a very slow wicket, because he scored 5 off 13 balls. Man! accept that you struggled with the bat, why to give such excuses. <--
.
May be, getting ready to handle the mantle of national captaincy. one day or the other, in one format or the other. Isn't it, one of the requirements?
I am looking for Irfan pathan fans. Not even a single delivery he bowled today touched 130kmph. All were in 120's . He lost his swing , bit of pace.Poor replacement for bravo. They should have got someone like dwaiyne pretorious , as replacement of bravo. His current for south africa in limited overs , is too good.
There are still fans who lives in 2005 and believe that it was yesterday Irfan came with that confident free flowing action and pitched those inswingers that baffled the likes of Youhanna Yunis Khan etc. Guys please live in reality...Irfan is a done and dusted player, not a legend like some guys claim here.
It's ok if you lose now because there's a next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next IPL season. It's for eternity so if you lose today someday you'll win back. This is not just for RCB in fact for all. Your paid and that what's matters most for any ipl cricketer.
Well bowled Bumrah. But no ball is game changer in T20 cricket, need to short out issue soon. Rohit need to be open the innings to get in form.
Sharma say it was a very slow wicket, because he scored 5 off 13 balls. Man! accept that you struggled with the bat, why to give such excuses.
@thris on April 30, 2017, 0:17 GMT
You wrote, "Really can't understand Bumrah technique."
So do many a batsman. That, will go as a credit to his account.
Yes, the no-balls, long hops, wides & the like will be debited.
When I prepare a 'Trail Balance', 'Profit/Loss Account & 'Balance Sheet', it is happily showing a decent net 'Asset' base in the B/S, and attractive 'profits' in the P&L.
So, as an Accountant (Ex Book Keeper), I am too happy to keep his books of accounts. For free!
Basil Thampi should have bowled Super Over. Quite similar to Bumrah
@clean_game on April 30, 2017, 1:14 GMT
Yes, you are right.
Irfan had been a very nice boy, and I like him.
But, as a cricketer, he doesn't get a SURE slot, even in his own Baroda team. Unless, he is made the captain of that team, by powers who are still kind enough towards him, For being a good cricketer, in the past; and for being a good man always!
Best of luck, Irfan, in whatever you wish to do, in the rest of your life.
A cricketing adios for now.
Invaluable last over by Jasprit Bumrah, India's number one bowler for this sort of situation. He saved the day for Bombay. That too bowling against McCullum and Finch, arguably the two best batsmen for this situation. Kudos, Jasprit Bumrah.
Great skills from bumrah. No one praising parthiv patella fr his brilliant knock
He He He.... Irfan Pathan ... the failure continues. Go and do some modelling Irfan. Cricket is done and dusted for you. His fans must have been hoping against hope for him to succeed. But that is not going to happen.
At least Irfan Pathan got a game and now his fans should be wondering whether he should be in the team in future as a batsman or a bowler, or as an all-rouder?? He lost his touch altogether and should be playing perhaps only domestic cricket now.
CONGRATS, Gujarat Lions. For a great & well fought win! And, that too, a nail biting one!
Gujarat, you should be happy with your boys: Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya. Hardik Pandya?...
Wait...
WHAT? They are NOT Gujarat Lions? You mean, they are Mumbai Lions? Oh, Indians. That's right. And, That's all right. ... though in Mumbai. May be for earning their "bread' & butter. Should have known. Being a Mallu, and being a Gujarati for more than half a century, for the same; Bread!
That is the beauty of our country; we embrace all the children of our mother India, with equal love.
On a silly note:
Ah, so what I heard could be true. The research, IIT Mumbai is doing true; after all! On shifting Gir Forest, by lifting it from where it is, and dropping near Powai, near IIT, Mumbai, like drop-in pitches in Australia!
{};-)
I wish that scoreboards recorded super overs.
@ALLROUNDCRICKET The main issue with Irfan is that he has lost he main weapon years ago and he just hasn't been able to figure out how to get the swing back. Unfortunately he has been nothing more than a club level player for last 5 years who is neither good with the bowl or the bat. Also don't see him comong back to the Indian team as we have lots of all rounders available with us.
Really can't understand Bumrah technique...one gud ball & one bad ball....no ball, wide , juicy full toss ( god grace can't hit ) lot of slow ball ...how long its help .... eagerly waiting for CT trophy
Faulkner STRONG SHOW! He was the cause of their defeat as his SR 4.9 was way below his ER 8.34.
OK tell me 1 batsmen that could've put away those slower yorkers? It's easy to criticise but let's enjoy the wonderful contest we had and credit Bumrah with rhat amazing performance.
What a cracking match and finish , some brilliant fielding and that Superover by Bumrah was just sensational ,GL and Raina missed a trick in Superover by not giving the ball to Thampi and they should have sent I.Kishan alongside McCullum with the bat as Kishan being left handed would have maybe tackled Bumrah better .
@CRICFAN01008901, ha ha! love posts like this, praise the game! As soon as he hits a decent 30, the same posters will go gaga over the nonsense. Either argue the case with facts or abstain. @ALLROUNDCRICKET, those are not good comparisons when it comes to fielding. Zaheer and Nehra are pretty useless in the field now, Gambhir drops dollies for fun and Yuvi has also become a very poor fielder with an increasingly round waist. @COMMENT123, please be informed before making comments. Nathu was out with a bad back / niggle. @SALT.BITE, so your theory of Nohit being 'best' captain is based on points table? By that logic the performance of the TEAM has literally no role in score and it is all down to the captain? That is crazy.
Not smart thinking from GL, power hitters like Finch and Bazz will never be effective against a pin point yorker baller like Bumrah. They are not going to get the length delivery to swing through the line nor the width to cut/ pull. Who you need in the middle for a Bumrah super over is DK. He can dance mive around and disturb the length of Bumrah, or he can ram sweep and score boundaries. I think GL missed te trick not to send in DK and Ishan Kishan.
Clearly the batsman causing the problem is Rohit. But he is the captain. So how is this to be solved? In previous seasons when Pollard was on fire I always got the feeling that he was holding back to give Rohit the glory. But this year if MI continues in this vein then they will not win the trophy.
The Lions need to learn the basics - how to Tye their Tye and unTye their Tye.
Mccullum and Finch did not perform up to their potential and let down team easily on super over. Both should be dropped no matter how big they are. It's simillar show like from last 3 matches, Corey Anderson and Morris not playing to their potential and doing all time pass for Delhi. Panel should have watch these overseas players and do not allow for any more auction. current radar should be on Mccullum, Anderson, Finch and Morris
Also not understanding, if Krunal Pandya is hitting you six on 1st ball of the last over to Irfan Pathan. Pathan please stay home. You have not practicing and without practicing you are getting injured. Such a sloppy lazy cricketer. Better stay home and eat dum biryanis!
Its too bad the Lions lost both Tyes :(
But I liked the way Raina has marshaled his players so far and performed with the bat as well...almost pulled off a Collingwood with that near catch. Fantastic support from Jadeja, Kishan and Faulkner.
Everybody is praising Bumrah but they forget how many no balls he bowls in a 4 over spell. He bowled many noballs against England in a 50 over game & was costly in that match. CT is coming Mr. Bumrah please start bowling from behind the line, we don't need another disaster like WT20 semifinal.
I don't know whom to blame about GL overall performance this year. Raina or GL think tank. Everybody is rightly praising today's GL efforts. But today GL is on verge of not qualifying play offs. Before today's match there were some strange decisions put GL this position today. Firstly they wasted a brilliant T20 specialist Roy. GL un nessessory lost some valuable initial matches selecting Smith instead Roy. Smith is retired player from international cricket. After retirement his weight is also put on. He don't have reflexes what T20 cricket required must. Roy is current T20 specialist. He has won so many matches for Eng playing as an opener. If Raina is leader, he has to accept this big error, which is prooving disastrous for GL. Selecting the best combination is very important in T20 matches. GL made big mess. This right combination is working good for other top teams, KKR, MI & HYB. Rohit, Gambhir and Warner selecting the perfect available combination for there team. GL must think.
Both RCB & GL have hit & miss big name batsmen, last season they hit this season they miss. McCullum was in a similar situation in Big Bash & the result was defeat for his team.
India has found a gem. Well done Bumrah.
It is easier to pass arm chair comments, go out and play,you will know.Observe the match and enjoy.
Mumbai won because of Parthiv 1)Patel's innings, 2) Malinga's 2 wickets, and at a lesser extent 3) Krunal's all round performance, which did not finish the match. Parthiv should have been the man of the match. Had he not played that innings, Mumbai would have been all out below 100 like RCB in the other match.
At one side all big names displaying flop show, one very very pleasant senario the entire cricket world has watched, that Jusmit Bumrah show. What a marvellous talent he is having. Talent plus temperament is what you need to succeed at the top level. And Bumrah showed it today. 100/100 marks to him. He never looked in any kind of pressure in super over. Even after bowling first ball as no ball, he was cool. Just to defend mere 11 runs and to tackle big guns like Maccullum & Finch, Bumrah showed remarkable temperament. What a control he is having on Yorkers. Just few centimetres here & there you will be hit for six. At such tense situation the 23 year guy showed unbelievable display of accurate fast bowling. After long time India has got such genuine fast bowler who can bowl effective Yorkers & slower ones in death overs. The only good thing Rohit did today, to give Bumrah super over. There are experienced bowlers like Mclaghen & Malinga. Even every one assumed Malinga. But Bumrah won !
Lions well played. Loosing Tye was bad but they fought hard . Why the hell they did not select Nathu Singh, again lions are bad selecting their playing XI. Bumrah bowled good slower balls, I don't know what Finch and Mcculum (pre mediating the shots) could not get even hold of one . Very bad. Atleast lions can get their selection right, it will be good. Nathu singh needs to be picked and drop Irfan. Get another overseas bowler for Tye, if he is injured next game. Lions lost too many games bcoz of basic selection issues.
Shear stupidity by Raina and its management, even i know when i saw Bumrah bowling the super over that you need a good nudger flicker of the ball. The movement i saw McCulllum i though this is over because he is totally out of touch. Here you need some like Raina itself or Jadeja to open.... I think time is up from some players who are playing just with their past reputation.. Gayle, McCulllum, Watson, Malinga, Harbajan are few.
Very very bad luck for GL. They played really extra ordinary cricket. Last moment luck got MI through. Jaddu, what a display of great fielding and off course Faulkner & Thampi, big applause for there efforts. Today only and big disoppointment of both games, a big flop show from 4 top world class players. Kohli, Rohit, Finch & Macculum. After watching today's Virat, certainly a question raised, this is real Virat or his dummy playing. The way he was struggling to connect, it was heart breaking. We saw Virat one handedly won so many matches. But today's his half century was totally forgettable. About Rohit, I can't just understanding what he is exactely doing. He want finisher at 4/5 position. But looke like he is finishing his game. His body language too very ordinary. Never looked like he wants to play big inning. Better he start coming as an opener. Finch & Maccullum. The masters of big hitting. Only 11 runs, plus they got 1st delivery as free hit, second wide, still failed to get.
Being MI fan..I feel bad the way they played final 5 overs in last 2 games.
8 balls! Couldn't get 11 runs! Two best known sloggers! Loosing a game like this is a shame! Our club level players could have done this beautifully. Playing within the crease was a poor strategy when facing Bumrah. Bazz and Finch could hit only a full length ball. First of all why go for big hits and wild slogging from the first ball itself? Good timing and placement for doubles would have been enough! Why Raina chickens out? Being a left hander he could have forced the bowler falter in line and length. Or Faulkner and Jadeja could have achieved this. A golden chance missed pathetically. Great bowling Bumrah! Hope you do this for Team India in Champions Trophy!
Ahh super match.So many great bits of fiekding got it to the super over.Direct hits from faulkner,pathan ( and that stop ) , then 2 from jaddu not to forget that tumbling save by roy at the boundary without which the match wouldve finishes there.Mccullum n finch fielded brilliantly
Here it comes 1 more@hadeslogic...i cant understand what is the problem of some guys with rohit..anything happens crticise rohit..dats it...after this marvellous breathtaking game also...just praise the game
Some things Never change like Parthiv Patel's fumble to concede a Bye in the Super over & Dinesh Kartik's missed stumping of Rohit Sharma of Ankit Soni's bowling. In tight games such lapses cost matches.
I hope Irfan loses some weight and gets fitter and leaner. This will help his bowling. He looked fatigued and needs to improve.
But is he Hungry enough to play for India? For inspiration one need only look at Nehra Zaheer Yuvraj & Gambhir. Their drive and refusal to give up is exemplary. Does Irfan have it in him to emulate the champion quartet above?
Although dont like MI i wanted Bumrah to defend coz it augurs well for India in the long run.
@ITHRIS BRO direct hit dont make u grt allrounder its been while we saw jadeja batting in t20. he ia great fielder
what a match!!!!!! wow amazing.. despite Mumbai is overpowered and whole team has international players expect Rana and Krunal, Gujarat has done a fabulous job! what a fielding what a turnaround.. I'm sad that they lost because they deserve a win but that's how it is. Bumrah is one of the best bowlers I've ever seen. He bowled a no ball and a wide and still managed to clinch victory.. wow.. both finch and Brendon rarely managed to hit a ball.. amazing match and those who are saying that rohit is best Captain are completely wrong. he has full international side how could he possibly lose unless they all fails which is highly unlikely
Man of the match - Irfan Pathan. Won the game for Mumbai by bowling some lollipops, then a half volley in the last over. His bowling, along with Tye's injury, gave Mumbai the win. It's seriously a massive shame that Tye was only able to bowl one over.
@JOY52- IPL is very different than internationals. Also the usual suspects did not just gain their squad places by performing in the ipl. They had to work hard for that. So do not discount anyone.
Two things went wrong GL
Nathu Singh should have played today instead of Irfan Andrew Tye's, the main wicket taker for GL in this edition, unable to bowl his quota was the difference.
Bumrah is one of the best pace bowler emerged in Indian cricket. He bowls beautifully and in spite of bowliing one no-ball and a wide in comparison to 5 balls of GL, he could still defend to give MI 6 runs victory in superover.
Rohit Sharma played too slow to make this match so interesting.
Wow..what a match..MI had almost managed to lose the match due to batting Harakiri..thanks to Boom boom Bumrah..they survived
Basil thampi was the right person to bowl the last over
Jadeja strong arm ... always direct hit... excellent fielder...grt all rounder
@HADESLOGIC- He definitely is , as is evident from the points table.
Wow!!Heart breaking match. What an incredible run out made by GL. A special mention to Basil Thampi who bowled a fantastic 19th over
Yorker King Bumrah & Rocket A Jadeja are the winners today!! Thank you for the entertainment gentlemen!!
Bumrah you beauty..!! As Michael Clark said India's future is in right hands
Not giving Basil Thampi the ball in the super over have hurt GL's chances of making it to the Playoffs.
I can't believe that people still keep saying that Rohit is one of the better captains in IPL. He has a full international bowling lineup and an equally good batting lineup, yet GL managed to score 150 from a hopeless position and have now cut the oxygen from the MI chase. Not to mention the atrocious batting of Nohit and the 20 year old justification that 'this is how he starts'. Raina meanwhile has to do with a bowling lineup that is so green that Faulkner is the most experienced guy and yet they managed to hold MI here. Despite losing Tye they have managed to come back here. Raina is doing well pretty well in my book as a captain.
Ravindersinhji 'Rocket Arm' 'Rock Star' Jadeja You Legend!!! 4 Run Outs
What a match... really entertainment... excellent fielding side GL .. jadeja, raina , Finch , irfan all r direct hit ...
Was Tye injured? Last over for Irfan when he conceded so many runs in the only over he bowled? My head is spinning uncontrollably. By this time he conceded the match to MI hopefully!
If IPL performance was the main criterion for CT team selection, including captaincy, the Indian team (assuming they ever come around to selecting one) should look like this: Playing 11 -- Gambhir (c), Dhawan, Uthappa (w), Kohli, Raina, Pandey, K. Pandya, H. Pandya, B. Kumar, Chahal, Bumrah. Reserves -- Tripathi, Rana, U. Yadav, Unadkat. Nice mix of all-rounders, youth, and in-form white ball players. Unfortunately, I expect they will go with the usual suspects.
Rohit Sharma needs some serious counseling. I don't know if anybody can get him to the open the innings. Only around 100 runs in 9 matches tells you that something is wrong
Lions really missed Nathu Singh's Pace today.
Also Dinesh Kartick's miss stumping of Rohit Sharma off Soni's bowling shows why he is Not a Reliable keeper. Same with Parthiv who isn't steady either with gloves. Shows you just what ab EXCELLENT Wicket Keeper MSD is.
team of the tournament so far: gambir,dhawan,uthappa,raina,hhpandya,axar,krunal,kuldeep,umesh,bkumar,bumrah
This is another cakewalk for Mumbai. Go MI, my MI.
Wow! What a wonderful performance from Irfan so far, goes to show why teams were going all out to grab him at the auction and why so many posts here have been claiming him as the best thing since sliced bread (at least in India). LOL. When the tiny Parthiv is making a mess of your figures, you should know that you are done.
where's all the people who kept saying Irfan pathan was amazing? seriously people act like they know more than coaches and analysts when clearly they don't!
Irfan Looks Heavier as he has added a lot of weight. Consequently his bowling looks laboured and slow and his pace is Low. He needs to get fitter if he wishes to stay in the team. Look at Older Nehra & Zaheer who are fitter leaner & still keen to perform. Hope Irfan learns from them.
Ishan Kishan played some stunning strokes. But Lions need better attack. Get Smith in place of Faulkner and you get a Better Batsman. Get Pradeep Sangesn in place of Pathan and you get a Genuine 146kmph + Fast Bowler. Medium pacers don't win matches.
comeback of malinga...impressive..superb..best 2 opponent wickets
Rcb why are they playing ipl useless batting
Well hope Irfan performs well-but i would say GL gave away their wickets rather than bowlers earning it for sure. Hope GL bowl well which i doubt it considering the target they are going to give to MI. Who are strong and deep in their batting order. Unless a miracle happens MI victory is written all over.
Team full of openers. Don't understand what owners were thinking while bidding. Sunil naraine is more handy and useful than dwayne smith in batting
McCulllum becoming a big fading light...
FINCH-pinch-hitting got punctured, today! Oh! Oh!
Theorem: One swallow doesn't make a summer.
Corollary: Even in summer, you can't see a swallow everyday.
So, is the runs from pinch hitting! By either tail-ender. Or, by top-ender! It doesn't make a damn difference. Hey! Hoy! Pinch hitters, pl do remember.
would love to see irfan play well
but he never played a match for csk in 2015 he is making his fifth ipl team debut ----- kxip dd srh rpsg gl
Great to see d legend irfan pathan back in action. Hope he performs well to shut the mouth of all his destractors.
