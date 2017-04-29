Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, Mohali April 29, 2017

Can Daredevils quicks take over Kings XI's den?

The Preview by Annesha Ghosh
22

Play 03:15
Agarkar: Saha should bat higher

Match facts

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils
Mohali, April 30, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)

Head-to-head


This season: Delhi Daredevils handed Kings XI Punjab a 51-run drubbing in their first home game at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Overall: In 19 games between these two teams, Kings XI have won 10 times. There are some caveats, however. Kings XI have lost to Daredevils four times in their last five matches but, in Mohali, they have lost only once in four games.

Form guide

Kings XI Punjab (sixth) : lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 26 runs, defeated Gujarat Lions by 26 runs, lost to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets

Delhi Daredevils (eighth): lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets, lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs, lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs

In the news


Hashim Amla, who missed Kings XI's last game with a hamstring injury, attended an optional training on Saturday and has "a chance to play on Sunday", according to team-mate Shaun Marsh.

Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan had to leave the field on Friday, clutching his hamstring, but at the post-match presentation, he said it didn't "look that bad".

Marlon Samuels, Daredevils' replacement for Quinton de Kock, has landed in the country but is yet to join the squad.

West Indies allrounder Darren Sammy, who missed the first three weeks of this IPL due to injury, has joined the Kings XI squad and "is ready to play" the IPL again, having gone unsold at the auction last season.

To accommodate an overseas bowler, whom should Kings XI Punjab pick as the opener?

See results »

The likely XIs


Kings XI Punjab: 1 Martin Guptill/Hashim Amla, 2 Shaun Marsh, 3 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 4 Manan Vohra, 5 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Matt Henry 8 KC Cariappa, 9 Mohit Sharma, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan/ Ishant Sharma

Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Chris Morris, 6 Corey Anderson/ Carlos Brathwaite 7 Ankit Bawne, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Zaheer Khan (capt), 11 Amit Mishra

Strategy punt

Kings XI could include New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry instead of Eoin Morgan or David Miller to beef up their bowling attack which has only taken 36 wickets in their eight games.

Glenn Maxwell has made 55 runs in 29 balls against Amit Mishra, but the legspinner has dismissed him more than any other bowler in the IPL - four times. Expect this rivalry to take center stage early.

Stats that matter


  • Kings XI have registered the worst economy rate - 11.43 - among all teams in the last five overs this season. Daredevils, on the contrary, have been the most economical at the death, having conceded at 8.15 runs per over.

  • Daredevils' inexperienced batting line-up have not been able to handle the pressure of a chase, losing all of their three matches batting second. Their classy fast bowlers are capable of handling pressure better; both their wins in the tournament have come while defending totals.

  • Shaun Marsh has scored only 41 runs off the 36 balls he has faced from Zaheer Khan and has been dismissed twice by the Daredevils captain.

  • Marlon Samuels, who has played only ten innings in the IPL till date - the last of them in 2013 for the defunct Pune Warriors franchise - has a highest score of 46. In the Pakistan Super League, he scored 81 runs in five innings at a strike-rate of 121, but did better in the Bangladesh Premier League, scoring 334 in eight innings at an average of 66.80.

  • All the three Kings XI bowlers who have bowled three or more overs in the last five - Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel - have leaked runs at 10 or more per over. Their combined returns: 6 for 250 off the 21.3 overs they sent down.

  • Pace has been the preferred weapon of choice in Mohali, yielding 358 wickets at an average of 26.29. Spin, on the other hand, has accounted for 139 wickets at an average of 30.80. In the first IPL match at the PCA Stadium this season, fast bowlers scalped nine wickets while spinners bagged three.

Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Comments have now been closed for this article

  • cricfan82865468 on April 30, 2017, 14:07 GMT

    They need to plat Mathews. No other option. Even purely as a batter he is better than any other. Wall is crumbling Rahul is stammering. His only saviour may be Angelo. Dravid has ruined his coaching carrier with adhoc choices.

  • cricfan86978492 on April 30, 2017, 10:31 GMT

    so still nair in the team?hope he makes some runs as a captain.good heavens!no mathews.thanks god.he would be eating the dwliveries like a boss.

  • Cricinfouser on April 30, 2017, 10:26 GMT

    best bowlers vs worst bowlers ? seriously ...you mean srh and mumbai are doing worse ?

  • Dee Pak on April 30, 2017, 10:17 GMT

    Maxwell playing. Lord karun failure nair captain of delhi. OMG

  • cricfan0696733522 on April 30, 2017, 9:16 GMT

    is maxxe available in today's playing 11

  • cricfan5455630044 on April 30, 2017, 9:15 GMT

    Please confirm maxwell presence. Why is he not playing ?

  • cricfan7643067896 on April 30, 2017, 9:06 GMT

    y is Maxwell not playing and he is sure

  • cricfan1304340266 on April 30, 2017, 8:57 GMT

    Maxwell playing r not y he has dropped

  • cricfan5455630044 on April 30, 2017, 8:30 GMT

    Any status of amla ? Is he playing today's match.

  • espn62849721 on April 30, 2017, 8:28 GMT

    Why Maxwell is not available

  • No featured comments at the moment.