Daredevils get thrashed after falling for 67
Kings XI Punjab 68 for 0 (Guptill 50*) beat Delhi Daredevils 67 (Sandeep 4-20) by 10 wickets
Sixty-seven all out. That is the worst total in the first innings of an IPL match and the unqualified worst for the Delhi Daredevils in 10 years of franchise cricket. The bottom-placed team in 2017 burrowed further underground as Sandeep Sharma exploited a slow Mohali pitch to deliver a career-best 4 for 20.
The Kings XI Punjab openers gunned down their target in 7.5 overs with Martin Guptill making 50 runs all by himself.
The Powerplay specialist
Glenn Maxwell's confidence to bowl first rested on his understanding that overnight rain could have juiced up the playing surface. He totally forgot he had the best Powerplay bowler this season.
No one has bested Sandeep's tally of balls (114) and dots (62) bowled, or even wickets taken (6) in the first six overs of an innings. But his success on Sunday was down to an understanding that hitting the deck and keeping it straight would be enough to confound the batsmen.
Vertical bat shots are difficult on a slow pitch. Sandeep, fully aware of that, kept tempting the Daredevils to go for them. Sanju Samson was caught off a flick with a strike-rate of 35 - his slowest IPL innings of 10 balls or more. Shreyas Iyer drove one back into the bowler's hand. The chaos had begun.
The lay up
Coming in with the opposition at 29 for 4 with no fielding restrictions is paradise for a spinner. Axar Patel made it even better with a wicket first ball, removing Karun Nair, who was captaining for the first time in T20 cricket. Maxwell, then, brought himself into the attack, eager to deny a choking team the oxygen they needed, also known as pace on the ball. Together they bowled eight overs for only 34 runs and the Kings XI captain even recorded his most economical four-over spell - 1 for 12.
The finish
Daredevils crawled to 37 for 6 in 10 overs and were bowled out in 17.1, hitting a mere five boundaries. Kings XI rocketed past that score, with more hits to the fence, when the chase was only 27 balls old.
Guptill was listed to bat in the middle over, but the team management did well to push him out to open. He collected his 32nd T20 fifty, Kings XI's net run-rate went from -0.44 to +0.23 and so the second-shortest IPL match in history with only 150 balls bowled came to an end.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Now DD vs RCB match would be very interesting to watch for. 5 bowlers vs 5 bowlers playing, batsmen of both teams should ideally be resting rather than scoring cellphone numbers.
DD did a RCB today. Now its interesting to see which out of both the contenders would win the wooden spoon. Heart says DD would finish 8th, mind says RCB.
Guys Stop hating Dravid. He is a coach and good mentor! Unfortunately pleayers are not delivering. I'm sure and most would agree no coach will tell a player/team to loose. Look at DD squad tell me any batsmen? Agreed Karun Nair needs to be dropped but then who should replace him? Definately miss QKD and dumminy. No matter what any one says teams need international players. Theory of all Indian batmen in team is not a great idea! You need two good international batsman in your team!
DD are like sunderland. never improve.
DD need mathews
Look at DD's history - they have let go players like Warner, ABD etc.. I was looking current DD squad boy not a single dependable batsmen currently! It didnt help either without JP dumminy
It was Mahela brought dd for payoffs fot the first time. The angi the captancy and see.
Once again DD need Mathews please bring him in give him chances
@armchair_critic007 - Bro he is not the best aggreed! But he has alot better stat's in IPL then some current DD players. Couple of seasons back he was instrumental in scoring quicky fire 20-30 in better than run a ball. Unfortunatley everyone is aware of DD's batting vows but not seems bowling is next in line! When international players leave then what ? Hurts to see DD play like this season after season. Weakest team currently! I wont be suprised if he are last this year.
People wanted pant into the india XI based on a match or two they watched.He will definitely play for india one day but not now.4 singke figure scores in a row and 2 ducks in there.Also pls rest nair , he is one for the future, there is a time to drop a player though.
DD needs common sense they have a player who has won many T20, ODI matches on the bench. He is prime captaincy material also. Time to savr face and let him captain the next matches till he leaves for Champions trophy on the 10th. I am talking about Angelo Mathews.
DD's strategies and experimentations are big jokes. Karun Nair captain on what basis? For Kings11, very gappy to Guptil in playing 11 with his best forms.
@Sir_ivor we dont really know the inner workings of the team. I dont think Mishra is captaincy material just looking at his general attitude. Pant might have been a good choice given his general leadership attitude.
The young genre of india just cant fathom good swing and seam bowling in conditions fabouring this art . They are at sea . On this track it would have been the same if KXI punjab had batted . KXI went in with amla and maxwell to save their indian taken. Not good signs by any means since champs trophy is round the corner in june when its overcast and wet in england and ball will swerve seam like mad .
DD Need to think..anji is one of the best plears..they need more exp in batting..no good indian plears
good time to try khaleed Ahmad or chama milind .last year was good but destroy by negi
@Karan19841 , check jadhav's stats for Delhi , that will tell you why . He was a disaster
is karun nair the next rohit sharma (in get of getting supported) or close ??
DD team management is totally out of mind. useless team
How come KXIP selected a decent team today? They are known to play strange teams.
Rahul Dravid was the mentor of Rajasthan Royals in the previous years' IPL. He is also from Karnataka. In addition on the cricketing aspect Nair scored a triple century against England in the Chennai Test. It hardly matters that it was on a shirt front of a wicket. Quite apart from that, Nair could have been out on 15 different occasions in that innings. It is strange therefore, why Nair keeps getting selected over several others. For instance,in today's game Mishra should have been the captain, if seniority was the criterion since Nair has led Karnataka in just two games. I am surprised that he has the support of Dravid, who is mostly unpartisan and one who values cricketing merit more than everything else.
DD Fan- Each and every year our team is setting high standards from the bottom! Why did we sell Kedar yadav, Imran tahir, Nathan coulter nile? Why did we buy cummins and rabbada ? We have a balanced bowling unit but batting looks like neighbourhood cricket team! Strategy to use players up and down order missing. Mishra and Naire who done nothing to be in the team are playing every game!
Karun Nair- The one hit wonder has been named as captain. Talk about deserved and reserved. He has got some serious backing from all realms. He should never be near national team in all formats at all.
Thank god finaly ishant sharma is out of team. He guy is just a waste. Most horrible bowler india have ever produced.
karun nair is the luckiest guy in ipl10 !!
Nair captain? What has he done to merit a place in the playing eleven?
