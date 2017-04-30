Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, Mohali April 30, 2017

Daredevils get thrashed after falling for 67

The Report by Alagappan Muthu
Kings XI Punjab 68 for 0 (Guptill 50*) beat Delhi Daredevils 67 (Sandeep 4-20) by 10 wickets
Highlights - Sandeep wrecks Daredevils

Sixty-seven all out. That is the worst total in the first innings of an IPL match and the unqualified worst for the Delhi Daredevils in 10 years of franchise cricket. The bottom-placed team in 2017 burrowed further underground as Sandeep Sharma exploited a slow Mohali pitch to deliver a career-best 4 for 20.

The Kings XI Punjab openers gunned down their target in 7.5 overs with Martin Guptill making 50 runs all by himself.

The Powerplay specialist

Glenn Maxwell's confidence to bowl first rested on his understanding that overnight rain could have juiced up the playing surface. He totally forgot he had the best Powerplay bowler this season.

No one has bested Sandeep's tally of balls (114) and dots (62) bowled, or even wickets taken (6) in the first six overs of an innings. But his success on Sunday was down to an understanding that hitting the deck and keeping it straight would be enough to confound the batsmen.

Vertical bat shots are difficult on a slow pitch. Sandeep, fully aware of that, kept tempting the Daredevils to go for them. Sanju Samson was caught off a flick with a strike-rate of 35 - his slowest IPL innings of 10 balls or more. Shreyas Iyer drove one back into the bowler's hand. The chaos had begun.

The lay up

Coming in with the opposition at 29 for 4 with no fielding restrictions is paradise for a spinner. Axar Patel made it even better with a wicket first ball, removing Karun Nair, who was captaining for the first time in T20 cricket. Maxwell, then, brought himself into the attack, eager to deny a choking team the oxygen they needed, also known as pace on the ball. Together they bowled eight overs for only 34 runs and the Kings XI captain even recorded his most economical four-over spell - 1 for 12.

The finish

Daredevils crawled to 37 for 6 in 10 overs and were bowled out in 17.1, hitting a mere five boundaries. Kings XI rocketed past that score, with more hits to the fence, when the chase was only 27 balls old.

Guptill was listed to bat in the middle over, but the team management did well to push him out to open. He collected his 32nd T20 fifty, Kings XI's net run-rate went from -0.44 to +0.23 and so the second-shortest IPL match in history with only 150 balls bowled came to an end.

Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • cricfan4545829431 on April 30, 2017, 17:26 GMT

    Now DD vs RCB match would be very interesting to watch for. 5 bowlers vs 5 bowlers playing, batsmen of both teams should ideally be resting rather than scoring cellphone numbers.

  • cricfan4545829431 on April 30, 2017, 17:20 GMT

    DD did a RCB today. Now its interesting to see which out of both the contenders would win the wooden spoon. Heart says DD would finish 8th, mind says RCB.

  • Karan19841 on April 30, 2017, 17:19 GMT

    Guys Stop hating Dravid. He is a coach and good mentor! Unfortunately pleayers are not delivering. I'm sure and most would agree no coach will tell a player/team to loose. Look at DD squad tell me any batsmen? Agreed Karun Nair needs to be dropped but then who should replace him? Definately miss QKD and dumminy. No matter what any one says teams need international players. Theory of all Indian batmen in team is not a great idea! You need two good international batsman in your team!

  • Cricinfouser on April 30, 2017, 16:40 GMT

    DD are like sunderland. never improve.

  • cricfan9033227104 on April 30, 2017, 15:32 GMT

    DD need mathews

  • Karan19841 on April 30, 2017, 14:49 GMT

    Look at DD's history - they have let go players like Warner, ABD etc.. I was looking current DD squad boy not a single dependable batsmen currently! It didnt help either without JP dumminy

  • Maneesha Gamage on April 30, 2017, 14:10 GMT

    It was Mahela brought dd for payoffs fot the first time. The angi the captancy and see.

  • Abinan on April 30, 2017, 14:10 GMT

    Once again DD need Mathews please bring him in give him chances

  • Karan19841 on April 30, 2017, 14:07 GMT

    @armchair_critic007 - Bro he is not the best aggreed! But he has alot better stat's in IPL then some current DD players. Couple of seasons back he was instrumental in scoring quicky fire 20-30 in better than run a ball. Unfortunatley everyone is aware of DD's batting vows but not seems bowling is next in line! When international players leave then what ? Hurts to see DD play like this season after season. Weakest team currently! I wont be suprised if he are last this year.

  • armchair_critic007 on April 30, 2017, 14:04 GMT

    People wanted pant into the india XI based on a match or two they watched.He will definitely play for india one day but not now.4 singke figure scores in a row and 2 ducks in there.Also pls rest nair , he is one for the future, there is a time to drop a player though.

