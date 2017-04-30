Tottering Royal Challengers seek Wankhede spark
Match facts
Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai, April 30, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: A 93-run sixth-wicket partnership between Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya rescued Mumbai from 33 for 5, eventually leading them to a four-wicket win after a Samuel Badree hat-trick had energised Royal Challengers' defence of 142.
Overall: The two teams have met 22 times, with Mumbai winning 14 and losing eight. Recent history is also on Mumbai's side - they have won five of their last six matches against Royal Challengers.
The likely XIs
Mumbai Indians: 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Travis Head/Chris Gayle, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Sachin Baby/Mandeep Singh, 6 Stuart Binny, 7 Pawan Negi, 8 Samuel Badree, 9 S Aravind, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Tymal Mills/Adam Milne
Strategy punt
Krunal Pandya has dismissed AB de Villiers three times in as many innings, conceding only 12 runs off 21 balls in that time. Krunal usually comes on as soon as de Villiers is at the crease - Royal Challengers could try and combat this strategy by opening the batting with de Villiers. Krunal has never opened the bowling in his IPL career so far.
Stats that matter
- Mumbai have been the most settled team this season. They have only used 15 players so far, eight of whom have played all nine of their matches.
- Rohit Sharma's below-par record against wristspin has been a point of discussion through the season, and he has so far struggled against Royal Challengers' pair of legspinners. In all T20s, he has scored 36 off 36 balls against Samuel Badree for three dismissals, and has been out once to Yuzvendra Chahal while scoring 16 off 19.
- Harbhajan Singh has an excellent record against Chris Gayle, dismissing him four times while conceding only 92 runs off 110 balls. He has done fairly well against AB de Villiers too, dismissing him once while giving away only 93 off 82 balls.
- The Wankhede Stadium is de Villiers' quickest-scoring ground in the IPL among the venues in use this season. He has made 184 runs off 100 balls, while being dismissed four times at the Wankhede.
- Royal Challengers left Mandeep Singh out of their line-up in their previous game against Rising Pune Supergiant, with good reason. He has had a terrible season so far, scoring 73 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.42 and a strike rate of 90.12. Among the 47 batsmen who have batted five or more times in the top-seven positions this season, only two batsmen - Wriddhiman Saha and Suryakumar Yadav - have a poorer average, and only one - Karun Nair - has a worse strike rate.
- Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah have accounted for exactly half (23 out of 46) of the wickets taken by Mumbai's bowlers this season.
- McClenaghan and Bumrah have bowled 186 balls in the last five overs of games this season, conceding 273 runs at an economy rate of 8.81. The rest of Mumbai's bowlers, in that period, have combined to send down 83 balls, conceding 146 at 10.55 per over.
- Royal Challengers' control percentage of 68.87 is the lowest among all batting teams this season. Every other team has managed a 70-plus control percentage, with Sunrisers Hyderabad topping the table at 76.93%.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
I think MI should bring in Michelle Johnson to the bowling line up. Rohit should either open with Parthiv or move his position to 4 or 5. Poor excited fans of RCB expecting a win today which I think will be very difficult.
Folklore is that American Red-Indians used to say, "A group of Indians with one Chief will work, better than the one with too many Chiefs". RCB may be an exemplification of that.
Play Watson ahead of all overseas batsmens
RCB shd play Harpreet instead of Binny. They need to pick Vishnu Vinod instead of baby. Use Kedars off spin. Avesh shd be tried.
I'd bring in Johnson in stead of Malinga/ McClenehan. Johnson's pace on the bounciers Wankhede will be a huge boost for Mumbai.
For RCB I'd play the Big 3 ( Gayle, ABD & Watson) along with Badree. I'd play Real Left Arm Pace & Bounce of Aniket Chowdhary instad of Aravind whose medium pace on the truer Wankhede maybe hittable.
Its time for AB & Kohli Partnership! come on guys!
play johnson instead of malinga
Hoping for knocked-out rcb to create some drama for top 2 spots by beating MI today. "Maybee"
Watto AB Badree Mills should be the 4 overseas.
Rcb vl Win today. ABD vl fire today
Play Watson for all the remaining matches of IPL & will be top order batsmen & kohli play at 3rd no
My RCB team Kohli, Negi, ABD, kedar, Watto, Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Arvind, Mills, badree, Chahal. Can try Negi as opener similar to narine at KKR
Under any circumstances Rohit Sharma should open the innings today. Butler hasn't scored many in that last 3 and Rohit looks in rather good form after his first 50 at No.4 this year where he looks completely clueless.
1. RCB doesn't have the luxury of playing 2 foreign bowlers when their batting is failing. 2. Kohli should bat at 3. 3. I will open with Watson. Also play one of Gayle or Head. 4. Binny should not be picked. Harpreet & Vinod should play for Binny & Baby. RCB XI: 1 Gayle/Head 2 Watson 3 Kohli 4 De Villiers 5 Kedar 6 Harpreet 7 Vinod 8 Abdulla 9 Avesh 10 Chahal 11 Mills.
pls give one chance to asela gunarathne..he is gd allrounder..bettr then pollard
@MAVERICK_9, I agree with you friend, Jindal should buy RCB. The current RCBs think tank team is hopeless. They don't have matured skill in bidding, they only go by their instincts.. RCB please sell the business to JIndal..............
Rcb must open with Shane watson and gayle. Kholi must move back to his original position at 3. Ab de villers at 4. Ab de villers is a finisher. Kedhar jadhav at 5. Vishnu vinod at 6. Negi at 7. They must play adam milne as their foreign bowler. Srinath aravind , harshal patel and yuzvendra chahal as indian bowlers. Shane watson is a very good batsman , when he opens the batting. He can shift gears if he is in the crease for 20 balls
Plz give a chance to Asela Gunarathne before he leaves Mumbai camp for the preparation of the Champions Trophy
Definitely no match in this match looking so far. RCB's last match performance was so hopeless that now not looking any prospect of revivals. Very sad for RCB and all the best still........
I hope RCB plays well. Please change game plan or else just let the bench players get some game time. Jindals should buy the team next year and turn things around. It is sad to see Gayle, ABD, Kohli and Watson not performing as well as they did in the past but such things happen in competitive sports.
Time for MI to claim the top spot on the points table ... That being said it wont be an easy task against the likes of Kholi n Co. ... While RCB is a sinking ship due to its own errors they have nothing to loose if they play fearless cricket n take some bold decisions on their team selection
Time for Mumbai to take lead at top and secure birth in top two. Go Mi, my Mi.
Kohli plz play avesh khan tmrw tat guy is real talent & was d best bowlers in recently concluded U-19 world cup & can easily bowl above 140+. Don't waste him on the bench play him instead of bits & pieces players like arvind & binny.
Kohli's Field Placements All IPL & in the tests have been very defensive. He puts fielders on the boundary and picks medium pacers instead of genuine Pace Bowlers and giving them 3 Slips and Gully and the CONFIDENCE to Attack. Look at what Gambhir fid to RCB. He even went intonShort Leg under the bat Himself as a Captain. Look at what Rohit did with MI against DD. That is called Attacking Captaincy AND they picked FAST Bowlers not 'half bowlers' like Binny or Aravind. Why have ANIKET CHOWDHARY if you wont play him or back him.....
