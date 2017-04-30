Tottering Royal Challengers seek Wankhede spark

Match facts

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai, April 30, 2017

Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)

Form guide Mumbai Indians : defeated Gujarat Lions via Super Over, lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by 3 runs, defeated Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs

: defeated Gujarat Lions via Super Over, lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by 3 runs, defeated Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore: lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by 61 runs, lost to Gujarat Lions by seven wickets, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs

Head-to-head

This season: A 93-run sixth-wicket partnership between Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya rescued Mumbai from 33 for 5, eventually leading them to a four-wicket win after a Samuel Badree hat-trick had energised Royal Challengers' defence of 142.

Overall: The two teams have met 22 times, with Mumbai winning 14 and losing eight. Recent history is also on Mumbai's side - they have won five of their last six matches against Royal Challengers.

The likely XIs

Mumbai Indians: 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Travis Head/Chris Gayle, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Sachin Baby/Mandeep Singh, 6 Stuart Binny, 7 Pawan Negi, 8 Samuel Badree, 9 S Aravind, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Tymal Mills/Adam Milne

Strategy punt

Krunal Pandya has dismissed AB de Villiers three times in as many innings, conceding only 12 runs off 21 balls in that time. Krunal usually comes on as soon as de Villiers is at the crease - Royal Challengers could try and combat this strategy by opening the batting with de Villiers. Krunal has never opened the bowling in his IPL career so far.

Stats that matter

Mumbai have been the most settled team this season. They have only used 15 players so far, eight of whom have played all nine of their matches.

Rohit Sharma's below-par record against wristspin has been a point of discussion through the season, and he has so far struggled against Royal Challengers' pair of legspinners. In all T20s, he has scored 36 off 36 balls against Samuel Badree for three dismissals, and has been out once to Yuzvendra Chahal while scoring 16 off 19.

Harbhajan Singh has an excellent record against Chris Gayle, dismissing him four times while conceding only 92 runs off 110 balls. He has done fairly well against AB de Villiers too, dismissing him once while giving away only 93 off 82 balls.

The Wankhede Stadium is de Villiers' quickest-scoring ground in the IPL among the venues in use this season. He has made 184 runs off 100 balls, while being dismissed four times at the Wankhede.

Royal Challengers left Mandeep Singh out of their line-up in their previous game against Rising Pune Supergiant, with good reason. He has had a terrible season so far, scoring 73 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.42 and a strike rate of 90.12. Among the 47 batsmen who have batted five or more times in the top-seven positions this season, only two batsmen - Wriddhiman Saha and Suryakumar Yadav - have a poorer average, and only one - Karun Nair - has a worse strike rate.

Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah have accounted for exactly half (23 out of 46) of the wickets taken by Mumbai's bowlers this season.

McClenaghan and Bumrah have bowled 186 balls in the last five overs of games this season, conceding 273 runs at an economy rate of 8.81. The rest of Mumbai's bowlers, in that period, have combined to send down 83 balls, conceding 146 at 10.55 per over.

Royal Challengers' control percentage of 68.87 is the lowest among all batting teams this season. Every other team has managed a 70-plus control percentage, with Sunrisers Hyderabad topping the table at 76.93%.

Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

