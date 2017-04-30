Warner's 126 serves notice to tournament leaders
Sunrisers Hyderabad 209 for 3 (Warner 126, Williamson 40, U Yadav 0-30) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 161 for 7 (Uthappa 53, Siraj 2-26, Kaul 2-26, Bhuvneshwar 2-29) by 48 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Against the third-best best attack of this IPL, David Warner scored a sensational 126 off 59 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad served notice to the two table-toppers with a dominating win. Kolkata Knight Riders, Warner's victims on the night, and Mumbai Indians still remained at the top of the table with 14 points, but Sunrisers were now breathing down their necks, just one point behind.
Some of the best batsmen in the world watched and tweeted in awe as Warner took the Knight Riders attack through the shredders. It didn't make as much noise as Chris Gayle's 175, but at one stage Warner threatened a double hundred. This was the fifth-fastest IPL century, but the amount of strike Warner took made the big difference. He reached his century in the 11th over, having faced 43 balls by then already. His share of strike reduced in the following deliveries - 16 out of 32 - and he eventually perished playing yet another big shot.
Despite an underwhelming - relatively speaking - second half, Sunrisers managed their highest total and the highest by any team against Knight Riders. And they have only ever failed to defend scores of over 175 on three occasions. Given the depth in their bowling, there was no addition being made to the list on this night, not in Hyderabad where they have now five straight matches.
Warner steps out
There was something about Warner from the moment he walked out. To the first ball of the innings, he charged down the track and tried to hit Nathan Coulter-Nile out of the ground. This was a bowler whom Knight Riders used as a strike weapon: in four matches, he had taken 11 wickets, with at least two in every match. Warner wanted to eliminate his threat. He managed only six off that over, but got stuck into Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes, taking Sunrisers to 35 in three overs.
That forced Gautam Gambhir to call upon Yusuf Pathan for only the third time this IPL - he had previously started overs against Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch, and Warner and Shikhar Dhawan - with reasonable success. This time, though, Warner hit him for four, four and six. Sunrisers 52 for 0 in four overs.
Knight Riders were not holding back. Now came Sunil Narine. Immediately Warner went down on a knee and switch-hit the first ball for a six over point. Knight Riders had tried every thing, but Warner was unstoppable. Sunrisers 67 for 0 after five.
The luck
Warner faced 59 balls and hit 18 boundaries. That is one boundary every third ball. And you have to attempt them more often to have this boundary-per-ball rate. It's quite feasible Warner attempted to hit a boundary every second ball, and if you do that you need some luck to last 59 balls. It arrived when Warner skied a pull off an Umesh slower ball in the second over. Woakes misjudged it, back-pedalling instead of turning around and running. Had he done so, he might have made that catch and possibly sent Warner back for 13.
The next time Warner was dropped, by Woakes again, he was moving from 86 to 92, having peppered all boundaries with all kinds of shots.
The late control
Knight Riders did well to pull Sunrisers back from 123 for 0 in 10 overs. Dhawan struggled for fluency, scoring 29 off 30, but the duo must have done something right because Warner had faced 46 balls by then, a ratio that had been much higher earlier. Umesh made a good comeback with pace variations, Woakes finally got Warner out, but the classy Kane Williamson's 25-ball 40 still made sure Sunrisers crossed 200.
Uthappa on the burning deck
Okay, burning deck is a little too dramatic, especially when it did rain for 45 minutes in the middle of the chase, but once Knight Riders lost Narine and Gambhir early they were always up against it. Robin Uthappa, though, had other ideas, hitting four sixes and four fours in the 28 balls that he faced, and that after having to stabilise the innings a little. The highlight was playing Rashid Khan like an offspinner and slogging him for two enormous sixes.
However, once local boy Mohammed Siraj got Uthappa with a slower ball in the 13th over, for a 28-ball 53, the 101 required in 45 balls was always going to be too much against the second-best attack in the competition.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@RAZ2802 : Kevin Pieterson and Mathew Hayden have discussed about dropped catches atleast twice and other commentators have also brought it up , in the mid and post inning show on official broadcaster Sony they have discussed it a fair bit . More than the fantasy league and stylish player it is the meaningless Fairplay (Who Cares) points table and those strategic timeouts which annoys me the most .
Quality of cricket has gone down this IPL season with RCB, GL & DD already on the verge of getting out of playoffs before even start of May. Injuries, bad umpiring & dropped catches in this IPL season didn't helped either in maintaining high standards.
Why do people find it difficult to admit that RCB i dependent on their 3 batsmen, while SRH is dependent on their 2 batsmen: Warner and Williamson. If these two fail, the whole SRH batting fails. Only their bowlers save them many a times. SRH is more vulnerable in their batting.
@MINDURGAME I'm not denying the fact that Yuvi was wrong on his part by not going for the second run but to call him selfish just after one instance is completely unacceptable mate. Coming to the people who have been criticising dhawan and yuvraj ! Let the common sense prevail guys , how can you compare 20 overs game to odi cricket...... odi cricket tests your temperament more than t20 cricket and international cricket is a different ball game all together !
Lol. Now jealous guys coming up with deluded theories calling SRH a one man team. I think Warner won us probably 2 of the 6 games till now. The likes of Bhuvi, Rashid, Williamson, Henriques and Cutting have won the other games. In fact Uthappa has won more games for KKR and Nitish Rana for MI. So, are these teams also one man teams? Lol. Simple fact is that top 3 get a huge advantage in T20 to bat long and when they are in form, they score big and people think it is a one man team. But the fact is that the rest of the team is equally important - the finishers need to maximize the score and the bowlers need to bowl well to defend it. At the moment the strength of SRH is actually the bowling. Not many can cane this bowling at the beginning or at the death unless there is huge dew. They can limit oppositions to max score of 170-180 on any pitch. FYI The purple cap is with Bhuvi from the beginning while the orange changes. Also in the MVP list, Bhuvi is there from the beginning.
@SHEPPSLIBRA29 KKR won the first game they played against the sunsrisers.You need to get your facts right.
In the next year IPL ,the following should go unsold:Yuvraj, Gayle, Watson, Yusuf Pthan,Ishant Sharma,Amit Mishra,Binny,Irphan Pathan, and a few more.Dravid should move away from being mentor as he is too defensive.
Stupid selection of KKR. why chris woaks && C. de Grandhomme play every match instead of shakib?????????????
KKR has been chasing totals with ease because of some good power play hittings. Once power play overs are not productive, they are in trouble. If SRH gets a solid start, they too pile up runs.If they sustain the momentum from last encounter, they can be a threat to other title seekers.Any how MI and KKR are sure of play offs and RPS should be careful about KXP
What was not noted in Delhi Daredevils loss the other day was that it set a record for the lowest run-rate in a completed innings in the IPL. http://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/content/records/305307.html
Don't understand the logic behind selection of S Jackson instead of Ishank Jaggi. Though the match has been lost much before he came to bat why selected a batsman with strike rate of just 104 as lower order batsman. Narine played some good innings at the opening slot but he can't be reliable instead play either C de Grandhomme or Uthappa as opener. Also, if opener bats for more than 6 over than ask yusuf pathan to come up the order. Also, give T. Boult a little longer run, watching his performance at WT20I.
@Raz2802 on May 1, 2017, 7:04 GMT
1. Yes. Worst dropped catch / missed chance (including missed run-outs stumping et al.)
2. I didn't trace back to the one you were responding to, which is more important than my silly suggestion. I do agree. That's my fault. Perhaps, Venkatesh might have done that tracing, unlike me, So, apologies to both.
the way yuvraj ran williamson out shows his lack of committment. KW was clearly unhappy and didn't hide his frustation. The way KW looked at him reminded me of the look that dhoni gave him in the 2011 WC final when dhoni was pushing for second but yuvraj refused to take it.
JOSE…P I do not understand what you meant by "The Worst Catch". May be it should be "The Worst Dropped Catch". There is nothing wrong with showing the worst of the lot, but what I stated in my response to CRICFAN4545829431 below is more important.
CRICFAN4545829431, who showed "a long video of almost major catches dropped this season"? Is it on TV during Live telecast? Just showing it once is NOT as important as showing a Dropped Catches [DCs]meter (just like Sixes meter) in every match and also showing infographics on the same (no. of DCs/team, how much of these DCs cost a team, etc.)
This info is much, much MORE important than the nonsense on Fantasy League & Stylish player. We are more interested in Facts about DCs than some meaningless Fantasy! It is downright irritating the way this nonsense called Fantasy League is being shown in every match - but everyone is totally silent on Dropped Catches and the impact it has had on each team (which can be a real eye-opener, let me tell you).
.
Strangely, not even IPLT20.com has any info on Dropped Catches! It is only here at ESPNCricinfo that I read about dropped catches in an article, a few days back.
@ Venkatesh Venkatesh on May 1, 2017, 6:37 GMT
This response from you; I do fully understand and appreciate. I am sure there will be a major chunk of Indian cricket fans, who will certainly share the same view on this. But, I am not sure about or selectors, though. Unfortunately, Venkatesh.
Sunrisers was always an excellent team.Now with the addition of Siraj Kaul and Rashid, to me they look the team to beat. Warner seems to have come back to his best and Dhawan does his bit. It is unfortunate that Mustafuzzur is unfit. I the the winner is going to be from MI and Sunrisers. Siraj looks like a star in the making.
Yuvraj, Dhawan are definitely into the Indian team for CT due to their good averages....Selfish Averages.
@Venkatesh Venkatesh on May 1, 2017, 6:10 GMT
I don't get your message at all. My post to which you are responding has nothing to do with KKR, or for that matter to any of these teams.
Star TV is conducting a lot of survey for all sorts of activities like the best debutante, best catches and so on. I was just adding, one more, just for fun. That is on dropped catches. Some of them were so funny & really entertaining; like some of those home-videos we often see on the TV. "just-for-laugh" stuff. You seem to be responding to something more important, about which neither I have an idea nor an interest.
Narine remains no more a specialist spinner. He is bowling venomless. KKR hirting themselves making narine a opener. Fate might be like irfan pathan. Let him concentrate only on bowling.
I couldn't count the number of catches by Rashid Khan this match including the catch of the match.....
Jose...P on May 1, 2017, You are spot on this time that is re confirmed time & time again for that reason we are stagnating not only in cricket but also in other walks of life also that is pity
UJJWAL SAHNI, Last ball of the innings, Williamson halfway around, you have nothing to lose. If at all Yuvraj will be run out in worst case but can get one run for your team. Here Yuvraj made it too obvious that he was thinking about his batting avg, which speaks poorly of his moral. Williamson such a dignified statesman and a highly successful international captain was in utter despair for no reason. We all appreciated Yuvraj for the way he came back after cancer. That is individual fight and we fully salute that. But fighting cancer has got nothing to do with Team Spirit. Let's put it this way, he has got great fighting spirit but very poor team ethics. So many times we see Indian players playing for their records and saving place in team types. It was very clear yesterday that Yuvraj should have ran for the second especially the last ball of the innings.
@paramnp9 on May 1, 2017, 4:52 GMT
That is an excellent list. Though not a spring chicken, I will just add rahul Tripathi too.
You may own a land an excellent location. But if squatters camp there in collusion with the authorities, and you just can't evict them, how can you build anything there at all? That is the plight of these youngsters. And, consequentially the plight of our cricket.
Even after we see the success of Hameed, Jennings, Rabada, Bavuma, Renshaw, Handscomb et al we are still hesitant to try out new talents.
Even in dead rubber internationals.
Jose...P on May 1, 2017, 2:15, No body will see any matches as per statement , taking catches or dropping catches is part of the game ,Sun raisers Hyderabad played well in this match exposed limitations of KKR on top of that right from the word go they played attacking as well as organised game that caused untold miseries on KKR and can not play stereo type of cricket on every opposition
I think KKR Management should learn something from all their matches. They have one player who is really poor in fielding. If he is a good fielder Warner would have gone back to the gallery at 13 or at 86. He is continuously doing fielding mistakes in all their matches. It will be better for them to bench him now otherwise it will be too late to correct. Dropping someone like Warner is really a big mistake. He is neither a good bowler, fielder nor a good batsman. Why don't they bench him. They should find a better replacement.
1.Pant(WK) 2.Iyer 3.Samson 4.Sarfraz khan 5.Vijay shankar (C) 6.Rana 7.Krunal 8.Kuldeep 9.Siraj 10.Natarajan 11.Sandeep Sharma - This team looks stronger for any B team.
Chasing 200 plus is always a big task. KKR gave many runs because of their poor bowling technique. Why do they use that much pace in all overs when almost all their balls are treated badly by the batsmen. SRH controlled KKR by cutting the pace from their balls. All their bowlers Siraj, Kaul and Henriques were bowling at good length with a slower pace and KKR batsmen found it difficult to drive. Most of those balls were not going fast to cross the boundary line because of reduced pace but the bowlers of KKR are not ready to accept the truth. I have noticed that most of the fast bowlers concede lesser runs while they are taking of the pace and bowling at good length. They conceded more boundaries and sixes when there was much pace, bad line and length. Why do they forget this fact when the ball is in their hands.
Congratulations SRH for the victory over KKR it wasn't easy to beat KKR but credit goes to David warner and the bowlers and good catches by Rashid khan so i will say great team effort to beat KKR thanks to #India & IPL to give chances for our little googly master Rashid khan best wishes to SRH against DD beat them at their home we support you SRH go orange army go cricket fan from Afghanistan
ANDY199 - "had Yuvi or Moises been there we would have seen a few bug hits but this guy kept hogging the strike scoring unattractive boundaries..."
He scored 40 from 25. A strike rate of 160 is known as hogging the strike now? If you're going to be silly, then you could say the same for Warner hogging it. Yuvi is also ridiculously overrated, should of been out for 2 or 3, & very selfishly ran Williamson out on the last ball.
Williamson scored some of the most stylish boundaries of the night, & actually looked a lot like Jayawardene. He'd also hit 8 sixes in 3 matches coming into this match, & has one of the highest strike rates & averages in this years IPL (he would be averaging 100 if not for Yuvraj running him out). How can you say he's only a great test batsman when he's currently ranked 3rd in T20I, & 9th in ODI's?
Well played SRH. You are making a fortress in Hyderabad and building a loyal fan base. Today's match showed who's the real boss of T20 batting. Kudos Warner, what a knock. Absolutely exhilarating. And SRH bowling Wolf's always hunt in packs. Bhuvi, Siraj, Kaul bowling well in tandem. And bowling resources are utilised well by Warner. Great going. It is nice to see Williamson getting some game time and he showing why he is one of the best batsmen in the world. Plan A n Plan B is working well for SRH, plan C of depending on lower middle order to strike some lusty blows need to tested before eliminators.
KKR has one of the strongest bowling units and they could afford to lose a odd match like this with them sitting comfortably on top. I would like to see a west indian all-rounder in place of deGrandhome. Powell could give u 3overs and also some brutal late order hitting. Woakes needs to be substituted for Shakib. He is way better batsmen than Woakes n gives u more control in bowling .
Impressive array of young domestic pacers on view. Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Sharma, Sidhart Kaul, Nathu Singh, Shardul Thakur and Natarajan. Now, the question is, will the selectors look beyond Ishanth Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Sharma and some other pacers who have got repeated chances. Even among spinners, Chahal, Kuldeep and Krunal Pandya look promising. In batting, Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Pant, Rana have shown batting talent. A team made up of such talented players will be pretty strong.
ooooo keyboard warriors trying to bash Yuvraj Singh all the time ! Lack of intent for not scoring runs when 5 balls of out 6 he faced were yorkers.I think it was good bowling at the death. Calling him selfish for not going for the second run , when this guy, despite having cancer played for his team ! Get a life haters.....
this guy Siraj is serious talent
What was Yuvraj doing the last ball of the SRH innings?? He had a good chance to run for the second. Williamson was already halfway but Yuvraj very tamely put his hand up and sent Williamson back. Williamson was furious and vigorously shaking his head, he didn't hide his disappointment and shock. It was clear Yuvraj was so cheaply selfish that he was thinking about his average and not teams total. Shame that a foreigner is selfless in IPL but an Indian is. Dhawan too was not ready to risk and up the scoring rate. He scored a pathetic 29 of 30. Ideally SRH should have scored 240 if not for Dhawan lack of intent and Yuvraj lack of team spirit.
"Catches win matches"- the universal truth of cricket
@cricfan4545829431 on May 1, 2017, 2:06 GMT
Oh, yes.
Now, I remember. It was good enough to be shown in the "Just for Laugh" serial on the TV. Yeah!
@Sidharth
No need to worry about your use of the phrase, "burning deck". It was as 'good' (or bad) as a "sinking deck"! If that is, what you might have preferred, after the rain!
Brilliant stuff from Warner showed how to play shortest format of the game it was lovely watch that too in quite big ground . KKR bubble finally burst & myth exposed . Well done Warner & Co
@Raz2802 on May 1, 2017, 1:36 GMT
May be, they should start a contest for "The Worst Catch". Then it may come into journalistic attention, a bit more.
This was only a warner show. If he had not been playing, this would have been a comfortable KKR win. SRH have only two batsmen in their team, Warner and Williamson. Rest all batsmen are passengers. And how come based on 2 batsmen's performance people are calling this a champion team. MI, KKR are still better and an all round team than Warner Risers Hyderabad(WRH).
RAZ2802....They showed a long video of almost major catches dropped this season, so don't worry they have an eye on that aspect too.
Correction
Warner's knock was praiseworthy. But I went really overboard in calling it THE best. At best, I can say "one of the top explosive knocks in the IPL".
When I reflect back, I can see very many knocks which could be even more explosive than this one. But still a great knock, indeed.
I am seeing something strange in IPL 10 TV coverage! No one is talking about DROPPED CATCHES! Why?
IPL 10 has witnessed a record no. of dropped catches. During live telecast all info about dropped catches should be shown.
Forget about showing infographics, the commentators aren't even talking about it. And I find this totally ridiculous!
Instead, we are being shown unnecessary things like Fantasy league, Stylish players, and Fairplay points. I mean, instead of talking about Facts on dropped catches they are more interested in drooling about some Fantasy. How stupid!
I want these people doing LIVE telecast to wake up and show us all relevant info on Dropped Catches.
@Waheed..sick of hearing comments like that .. SRh is not a one man army anymore ,atleast not this IPL. Go look into other matches that Sunrisers won & warners contribution to the scores. Appreciate the team spirit that this team has,they bat as a team & their bowlers hunt in packs. It's going to be repetitious 2016,Sunrisers are going to win this IPL big time. All they need to do is to reach that finals & then their fans win make them defend their title once again at home this time,wow so excited times for the team,most prob vs this Same opponent KKR. All they need to do is beat that MI black & blue & win vs RPS to get there and they are well in their path. That whining gambhir is not a sign of good leadership for KKR .
Very dishearting on the last ball of SRH innings to see Yuvi put his average ahead of one run for the team
DAVID ANDREW WARNER
Oh, boy, Davie boy!
Wrestling's Undertaker at his best? No! More vicious!
Boxing's Mohamed Ali? No! He takes a few rounds to get in that mood!
Tennis' Serena? No such demeanor! Why compare?
.
I reckon it was better than a few other batting 'explosions' in the 10 editions so far, as it was against a damn good attack guided a wily fox among the T-20 captains.
He caught traditional test lovers like me by the scuff of our necks, "punched" out, "pulled" in, "swept" away, "reverse swept" back, to watch his brutality till ...
I don't know how other test lovers may say...
But, I am bullied enough to admit,"Yeah, Davie, you pummeled me to say, you are a Dynamite entertainer, a bigger showman than the one who is dubbed to be the one, among your own countrymen in cricket!
May be, when Oz tour India, next time, they should allow you to wear the SRH colouurs! Whether rules permit or not!
Hi it was a good game kkr at keast give it try they still lead the point table
Woakes and de Grandhomme have been getting a free ride in the KKR team. They need to be replaced with Shakib and Boult.
WHOA.......... Looks like Narine with 6 wickets so far in this IPL is now a feature /future batsman as he is now the preffered opener.... I wonder if this has anything to do with his former bowling action?
Mohd. Shivraj & Siddharth Kaul have been extremelynimpressive. The former's pace &;bounce and ghe latter"s Ice Man death bowling nailing yorkers and mixing with cutters and length variations were exemplary. That is why SRH are So Good. They back their pacers.
Williamson also showing his class and ability to be a world class t20 player. His Strike rate has been very impressive since coming into the team. Quite unbelievable that they did not play him for the first 6 or 7 games. I would open with him and drop Darwan down to 3 or just leave him out altogether. Yuvraj also a passenger, very poor form running Williamson out at the end. Extremely selfish thinking about his own wicket instead of a last run.
KKR attack was well & truly torn to shreds- 123 in 10 overs of pummeling by Warner+ his century in 43 balls- what an innings! It was then left to Bhuvi Kumar, Kaul & local boy Siraj to restrict KKR + lead SRH to an easy win by 48 runs. This was a no contest. Only question is why didn't SRH repeat their first 10 overs performance in the second 10 overs? I presume the other guys relaxed to avoid showing up the current leaders. KKR might be leading the table but they are lucky to be there because SRH is a far superior Team. SRH are the current title holders from last year & deserve to repeat that feat again. Congrats Warner & SRH for an easy win.
All those who are criticising Yuvi,let me tell you ever since my childhood I have seen only two players in Indian team playing selfless and fearless. Virender sehwag in opening and Yuvi n middle order. Selfish player can't win u world cup. Aus have won 5 world cups because they play for team. Mark my word no matter how great virat kohli is he can't win u world cup. Dhoni, Yuvraj, Sehwag like players won it for India. Virat kohli can't even win IPL. Reason he is one of those captain who thinks they can make up for poor bowling with great batting. India is winning test matches not because of kohli but because of home advantages. Every team is winning test matches at home now a days. That doesn't make him good captain. In Aus series his weakness were exposed. VK, AB, SACHIN these are great batsman but never will great captain like Clive Load,Steve Waugh,Ponting,Ranatunga,Ganguly, Dhoni. People are not noticing but FAF DU PLESSIS is also in that league. Captain must be tough and He is.
KKR chose wrong strategy after winning the toss. They should have not allowed Sunrisers to bat first. Perhaps they just got carried away by the fact that they have been chasing well. Sunrisers have won just three tosses and out of those they chose to chase in two winning one. So having forced to bat first they have won five games 4 of which in which they lost toss. Four of these games were at home. So if you want to do better against Sunrisers ask them to chase at least at Hyderabad. For the record On the road they have lost two games batting first. In all winning 5 out of 7 batting first.
All n all SRH n MI looks best bowling attack in this IPL. KKR is too much dependant on first 3 batsemen (I m not considering Naraine, he is just a fluke). In my opinion MI n SRH will be top 2 teams aftet playoffs.
@THEBIGBUDDHA: YOU must not forget sehwag with test average of 49.34 and strike rate of 82.23
Kolkata is not in a position to win even in first game they played with sunrisers ! So all is well . I can confidently say that ipl 10 will be sunrisers Hyderabad GO WARNER !!
"against the second-best attack in the competition"...a query "out of curiosity",than being inquisitive and incisive, what in the writers opinion was "the best attack in this competition".
Why do KKR persist with playing de Grandeholme. I don't dislike the guy but he is presumably an all-rounder, has bowled only 7.4 overs in 7 matches and sent in to bat last night when 80 runs needed off 4 overs. I can't understand how he is being used. Also, KKR will not win this competition as its fielding continues to well below what you would expect from this level. In fact, probably below what I would expect from a good schoolboy team.
Oooo ... That NRR is nw starting to really really get close ... had SRH match against RCB not been a washout they wud have jumped to 2nd after todays match
If Sakib was playing, he would had scored 17 ball hundred. If Fiz was playing, he would had taken 7 wickets in one over.
Worst fielding by kkr. Atrocious to say the least. The franchise has not developed its middle order at all over the years. Do not let sir pathan or surya anywhere near the dugout for the rest of the ipl.
Though Pandey is a talented batsman, he is not a hard hitter. KKR would struggle to chase 180+ if they dont start well. They are highly dependent on Uthappa and Gambhir to provide good start.
I think Rashid Khan has lost his variations or maybe he is becoming predictable but still I am Afghan and I am proud of him wish him more success as for jealous ppl who criticise him it don't mean a thing to him. well done Rashid Khan
gr8 win for SRH. They are definitely more balanced than over hyped KKR.
23 sixes in 10 t20s its great hitting .every match ribin uttappa hitt sixes..101 met tdy ww treat to watch ..realy love to see
@OLDTIMER01 "30 Balls (6 Overs)" That's some Pythagorean level algebra you got there mate.
Simple advice to KKR. Don't send Narine opening against quality bowling line ups like SRH. Second time in succession he has been humiliated by SRH opening bowlers. Worse still if someone like Siraj gets his bouncer right at 145 clicks then that could end Naraine's tournament. He is basically a tailender with all due respect. Stay safe and send him opening against pop gun attacks like RCB and KKR.
Why does gambhir play grandhomm? Somehow i feel he prefers the indian batsmen for big hitting, this match was lost as soon as sheldon jackson walked in instead of woakes or grandhomme ..kkr have been always weak chasing target above 180-190 ,their approach of chasing big scores is flawed..
Shaker dhawan is lucky that others in the team perform so well that they cover up for dhawans repeated failures. In fact, this is worse than failures, dhawan actually wasted 30 balls (6 overs) but warner was ao good that they still managed over 200. A classic case of the strong players covering up for waleak and undeserving players, whose repeated failured are hidden simply because the team has won. By the way, this is something which has happened to dhawan jn the Indian team as well I. E dhawan playa a below average innings but others do well and win the match, and in the joy of winning, dhawans repeated failures are overlooked.
Gambhir had said..no need to make changes since nothing is broken.now srh has shattered kkr fortress with ruthless disdain. Now mr gambhir .now will u make changes or still persist with snails n turtles.
This is big victory and KKR did not fight well till the end. Gambhir is key for any run chase India team for world cup or IPL or champions league. He loves chasing and better than Kohli or MSD or anybody on chasing the score. He planned well and chase the score look easy. On the other hand, Utthapa, Manish, Yusuf are such a sloppy players can not chase well, even Uttapa got platform and giving away wicket so cheaply!! Manish you need more confidence or your graph is going like Suryakumar yadav direction. This was the match to get nice practice to chase 200 plus score on not a home condition and KKR has good chance to be at No.1 and remained no. and get all benefits on playoffs. Wasted again. Yusuf pathan come out of your lazyness and eat less!!
KKR lost this game in the first 10 overs of SRH play. It seems lady luck smiling on Warner now.. Only fair considering Uthappa's run. KKR must thank Dhawan for his kindness. If that didn't happen the score could very well be 230 plus. If this Aussie and that Kiwi continue like this it is anybody's guess in whose shelf the cup is going to end up. Certainly this IPL edition is not helping some old woods and the new probables in the selection process for Champions Trophy.
Dnt knw y kkr plays oldie pathan.. No bowling, no batting, poor fielding.. Rather give chance to young players
With this batting lineup n hitters forget going over 170 if uthapa gets out early. Uthapa n gambhir isnt going to bail out kkr in every match. Bolster d middle order. Get in some genuine hitters. Such baby hitters isnt going to win u matchers.
KKR s weak middle order is exposed today..and they will always struggle in hard chase if early wickets fall..where Mumbai will excel ..Mumbai looks like the team will finish in top and win this year IPL.
Except uthapa no one has d gas to belt a six. Kkr middle order is like a passenger train. At full steam 40km/ hr speed. Still gambhir cannot see d hitter warming d bench.
Would want to see stats of the number of times SRH have batted first and then defended successfully this season. Must be the most by any team. And for those of you who are saying that its the flat pitch thats worked for SRH, guess what KKR are batting at the VERY SAME PITCH, and moreover SRH have to contend with the wet bowl because of the rain and wet outfield.
uthappa is realy farm of is life...384 runs in 10 matches..ww great ...5 half cenchurys...mr t20..selectore note this ..give a chance to odi
I don't care if fielders drop Uthappa's catches. He has been magnificent so far, striking it big and cleanly. Especially in this match. I want him in squad for CT if India participates.
When ur chasing above 200..pandey is pkaying like he is on a vacation. Lazy n irresponsible. Playing spinners out in singles n when seamers will return walk back to pavillion leaving others to take out the team.from dump. Kkr lacks power hitters n still benches the few they have.
@RAJASHEKHAR DONTHOJU, that lame defense cannot be doled out for EVERY Ind batsman. Are you suggesting that a middle order bat known for big hitting comes in at 180 odd for 2 and then proceeds to hit balls for singles to give strike to someone like Williamson is natural than I don't know what to say to you. And what was that on the last ball? Kane is not one to show much emotion but he was disgusted.
For chase over 170 ..manish pandey shoukd not be sent at no3. Kills the monentum with his second gear hutting n singles.
Again woakes n colin in d team and no rovman powell. God save kkr. Senseless strategy to buy a big hitter allrounder n then never give him a game. Woakes almost medicore in bowling n no contribution in batting. Any west indian allrounder is lightyears ahead of others. Its baffling tht a hitter allrounder like rovman is warming d bench. Kkr did d same with russell initially. N when russell showed wht he is alll avt..kkr made him the saviour god. I think kkr managment n gambhir doesnt wake up till they r hit hard bw their legs. Absolute trash strategy to bench such a hitter n play such medicores who can hardly be calked allrounders. In this whole kkr rovman powell n chris lynn is the only power hitter rest are guest hitters.
Yuvrajs not running for the second run was strange. No logic at all. It seems he is playing himself and not foe the team. All those who are blaming KW dont know what a great batsnan he is.
No 1 can question Lord useless dhawan despite not making runs since long. He will b selected in Indian team like a joke
Stupidity at best from yuvraj making run out other player on last ball.. If unable to play then rest in dugout
Warner scoring a 100 gurantees tat it is a flat pitch. I think srh prepared a flat pitch just to nullify d threat of kkr fast bowlers & kuldeep. But it wil really backfire if players like uthappa,manish & yusuf get going.
running effort from Yuvraj in the last ball was disgraceful. never expected that. Williamson reaction said it all. no intent whatsoever
Isn't Mustafijur playing?Is Shakib playing?
This IPL has effectively ended Ashish Nehra's career(Only a T20 one for the last 24 months.) Lot of young talent coming can't give him a single more game.
Just now saw Rashid Khan's age. I thought he was already 32 for his looks and physique. Nowhere he looks like a 18 year old boy. But must say, for a boy of this age, its commendable to be picked by an IPL franchisee and that to in the XI regularly. He is more of an off spinner who always bowls back of the hand deliveries. Would be interesting to see his long term prospects?
@boodha Can I know Warner`s average against SL and against India during the last tours? If one bad your makes Virat bad, why it is not applicable to others?
Rashid against most Ind batsmen is pure cannon fodder. That was a monster six from Robin, Batman would be proud of it :)
@Hadeslogic, When did UV get chance to accelerate the innings, he just got few balls...Williamson only got most of the strike. UV tried to and rotate the strike and hit the ball whenever he got the ball...
What the hell was that from Yuvraj? Jeez even Inzamam Ul Haq would've ran 2 there. Even Williamson who is like the calmest bloke ever lost his cool.
@Maneesha UV always played for team in any tough conditions, even while battling with cancer also...He is the world cups hero...In this innings if he ran also, that would a run out. Please know some cricket and talk
Bhuvi advising Kaul before the delivery to Gambhir
I think gambhir and uthappa will chase this score within 16 overs. Never underestimate the power of true indian players. They are the best pair in the world right now.
CRICFAN4545829431, Warner averaged 49 in England last Ashes series there, consistent with his test match average. What was Kohli's average in the last series in England? Or against a good Australian team in India on tricky wickets? CRICINFOUSER, given that Warner is an "average test match batsman", who are the other openers in test cricket averaging nearly fifty at a strike rate in the 70s?
Every once in a while you see Ind players (often internationals at that) play innings like Dhawan and Yuvi today. No intent, no plan, totally selfish and seemingly looking to arrest the innings pace rather than accelerate it. Even ran Williamson out and did not even apologize for it, rather walked away nonchalantly. Makes you wonder on whose 'instructions' they play these gems.
KKR pulled it back in the last two overs with good yorkers, else 220 was on the cards. What a spectacle Davie has shown. Dhawan couldve shown better intent, but all is well. Another quickfire cameo from Kane again. SRH have great comraderie off the field and its showing in the performances. Only 5-6 times teams have scored 200 in the first innings, and 3 of them from SRH alone. What a batting lineup!
COOLJACK_143 : Changing the wicket from a slow track to flat road shows that even they are not confident in their batting. And make a wicket with a bit for bowlers then srh will not cross 160.
Wow even these so called great international all round players put down catches at ease when they are under the pump.
SRH could have scored 230 if not for that useless Dhawan playing a defensive innings. If this continues, he is gonna cost SRH a game in knockout matches because of his inability to maximise the powerplay overs, especially when they are chasing a high target. Opposition bowlers have now set a strategy when Dhawan is batting. The tactic is not to get him out during powerplay. Most bowlers have now realised this trick to not dismiss him during the first 6 overs, which is a very clever idea by the way. :) :)
Again UV playing for himself not for the team. Please go home UV.
@CRICFAN4545829431:Warner now is the best but williamson for me is the best flat pitch batsmen he scores very less in swinging and seeming conditions but scores so heavily in flat tracks so that he averages 50 in test cricket.
2-3 missed chances offered to Warner and he says little bit of luck.... Great...
@cricfan4545829431 sad virat kohli can't even score runs on these flat pitches...very sad
Williamson might be amongst runs but its so atrocious to watch in a t20 game!! He's trying hard.. so so hard... totally opposite to a natural! Even if he gets a 80 off 40 i wouldnr wanna watch it... some think his technique is classic and stuff.. but i dont believe he is in that league with some of the greats.. he for sure is a great test batsman but there ends his greatness... had Yuvi or Moises been there we would have seen a few bug hits but this guy kept hogging the strike scoring unattractive boundaries...
kuldeep yadav and ncn bowled well..Fact is that it was horrible fielding in particular by woakes,uthappa and sheldon jackson..if woakes would have held on to the the 2nd catch that warner offered they could have been restricted to 195..Still i would say that kuldeep should be selected for CT..
With so many missed chances, any other team would had scored 250...
Come on yuvraj you should run for second run on last ball . Look like you losing your energy
KKR with such horrendous catching just musn't go thro to finals . I think they may just win one of their remaining matches since MI will thrash them . Inexplicable butter finger team catching by any imagination
Super ininngs by Warner..a master class
Warner is now the leading run scorer in this IPL too. What an amazing player. No stopping him in these kinda formats. He's an average player in Tests but in ODI's or t20's he's a giant. He'll be the trump card for Aus along with Smith, Maxwell, Head and finch or Lynn in the champions trophy . Go SRH go. Make us proud.....Hyderebad rockzzzz
DD let go of 'this' player!!!
Must say Warner is the best flat pitch batsmen of the world currently, even a flat pitch specialist like Rohit Sharma falls marginally behind Warner, but never expect Warner to score in English and true sub continent conditions.
2 months in an year together ,amazing how good friendships they make these players . Was amazing to see Warner,Williamson , yuvi ,Dhawan, BK Rashid Jordan & co share same dressing room & take pranks on each other .amazing .that too under Moody Murali & VVS. Great to see so many stalwarts together.
It feels crazy to see a test innings at one end and a T20 innings at the other end. Dhawan might not only make it to the CT Indian team but also into the Test team. And then the cycle continues for Dhawan.
This is a slap on face for all those arrogant fans and cricketing commentators & media that SRH can't bat. Take it !
what a century from Warner amazing batting and pathetic support from ever average builder dhawan.
now nobody saying warning hit century because of luck..two drop catches.. even u guys consider robin hit those scores because of luck wht abt waner innigs..purely luck
Dhawan is back to his boring self again.apart from last innings he is really ordinary on the other hand warner is playing outstanding cricket.if Dhawan gets out it will do good for SRH at the moment.
So many missed chances, but @pitch_curator will not call SRH lucky, as he often does for every other team specially MI..
SRH hit more than DD's total in just 6 overs LOL. The most destructive and solid opening pair in the IPL!
Unlike DD and RCB, SRH is making some smart changes in each match
