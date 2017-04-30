Dislocated shoulder rules Tye out of IPL 2017
A dislocated shoulder has ruled Gujarat Lions fast bowler Andrew Tye out of the remainder of IPL 2017. The 30-year-old fast bowler suffered the injury during a match against Mumbai Indians in Rajkot on Saturday, while diving to stop the ball near the boundary and had to be stretchered off the field.
Tye said he was unsure of the extent of the damage to his shoulder and the expected recovery time, which would be assessed once he returns home to Australia.
"The shoulder popped out of the socket and remained out for a while. They put it back in at the hospital," Tye said. "The extent of the damage is still unknown. I will be flying home in the next couple of days to figure that out. And as for the recovery time, I am not too sure at the moment, but hopefully it's not too long."
After two seasons on the bench, for Chennai Super Kings (2015) and Gujarat Lions (2016), Tye made his IPL debut this season and had an immediate impact. Astute use of the slower delivery and the knuckleball earned him returns of 5 for 17 against Rising Pune Supergiant, which included his second hat-trick of 2017.
With 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.75 and an economy rate of 6.71, Tye was third on the list of wicket-takers in this IPL season.
His absence will affect Lions, who are looking to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. Lions were ranked sixth with three wins in nine games.
why Smith is in?! why not Jason Roy.
Bring in SANDEEP WARRIER for like for like replacement. He bowls at 140 kmph And has Excellent Yorker and Cutter and Slower Delivery. Adding an Indian Pacer also allows to play Both DR Smith & Faulkner along with McCullum & Finch improving the team's balance.
There are 100's of dives like this in. A week of cricket .A t20 might have 15 dives, if one single fielder doesnt go for a stoppable dive everybody will chastise the bloke.Say out of 15 - 5 are unsuccessful , but around 20 runs at least can be saved from those other 10 dives , and we all know that t20's are won or lost on less.You cant tell him not to jump, he understands the risks.Sad that he is suffering for it but thats cricket, quality fielding is a must just like in rugby where you can't be afraid to put your body on the line.
GWS Andrew. You bowled brilliantly this IPL.
GL should look at a good death overs bowler like Kyle Abbott, Sean Abbott or Kesrick Williams.
Speedy Recovery TYE. Come Back Fast
In the old days fast bowlers tried to stop the ball with their boots and never got off their feet. These injuries which are much more common now are just the consequence of what is expected in the field from everyone. Disappointing for AJ but he can now head home and get fit for the next Aust season and another Big Bash title with the Perth Scorchers.
ipl now has became injured premier league.
Tye has risked his career after this nasty blow.
Not fully but cricket is also a physical game. So it is obvious that there remains possibility of injuries.
Its amazing to read some comments asking not to dive to save runs for avoiding injuries.
If the players dont save runs, it will be same people scolding them and demanding their exit from game/team.
More amazimg to read one comment from bla bla..... he's heard the name of Tye for the first time. Must be a follower of galli cricket but not international tournaments. Lol
Btw... for those suggesting avoiding injuries by letting runs leak, few questions;
What if goalkeepers avoid diving as well to avoid injuries in football?
What if fielders completely stop running to avoid slipping and injuries?
Injuries are accidental ...... but the game spirit must be full on for the development of the game and the players.
Wish speedy recovery of Tye
Wish you speedy recovery Champ! your other recent interview was a nice read and a nice insight into your down to earth character!
@Barnbarroch - Yes, agree wholeheartedly, particularly for the fast bowlers. Let the ball go for four if its going to risk a serious injury - the long term benefits of a fit player far, far outweigh a lost run or two. Cricket history is littered with too many injuries of this kind.
We have to understand that these days almost all the players playing in I P L are really committed whether local or foreign. I do not think they are trying to impress the team management by showing off. You can gauge this if the game is watched in true spirits and not as match between local players vs foreign.
Big loss for GL. Tyehas been brilliant this IPL. They would need to go with Indian talent now. Raina has been one of the worst captain I have seen, lets see who he selects in his team
Draft in SANDEEP WARRIER another Right Arm Fast who did well domestic tournaments. He has a great yorker, bowls cutters and slower balls and his regular pace is at 140 kmph. Buy him Now!
He bowled excellently in this season and I for him for faster recovery, I see many were hitting IPL, it does not matter where the player is playing whether it is domestic or international they have to show their commitment, his injury was unexpected one and it does not mean that they should not dive to save the ball, all the players came through auction, if they were not interested they can deny it very well, so players were playing in IPL on their own will and they were not forced, whether money plays the role yes it could be, but it is still up to the player to take it or not, so don't put a blame on the IPL.
Crazy, this idea that to save the odd run, a player should risk serious injury!
I would sign Peter Borren of Netherlands or Dawlat Zadran of Afghanistan
Now the race for last spot begins. Rcb or GL or DD
Money already in the bank..injury will give him good year's rest and by next year he'll be back playing IPL again.
never heard of him before today .tbh
This trend of cramping too many matches in IPL is leaving players with little time to recover. After all it's only a domestic tournament. It should be only two week tournament like a other leagues. Then injuries will be less.
Tye had to wait for a loooooong time to play for GL. May be, he was trying to impress them with his commitment on the field as well along with his commendable bowling. Alas, GL may not exist in all likelihood when RR and CSK are expected to return to IPL fold. All that sacrifice for nothing, potentially.
1. Gutted for AJ Tye. Wish him a speedy recovery. 2. No point in signing Kyle Abbott or David Wiese for just one season. They won't be available for future IPL for being kolpak. 3. Sign Kesrick Williams, he is your man ! Has done well against Pakistan in T20Is. Did well for Rajshahi Kings in BPL. Surprisingly went unsold. 4. Ronsford Beaton who is quick is another pace option. If GL wants to sign spinner, then Ish Sodhi who has done really for Strikers in BBL or Mitchell Santner could have been considered but they are slated to play in Ireland tri series for NZ. Other spin options are the evergreen Brad Hogg or Lakshan Sandakan.
Its tunring out to be injury premeir league.
To save a run or Save a trouble of fixing your shoulder back! The players choice.! Sad!
How necessary was his dive for the ball in the outfield Not sure i want to see that kind of commitment if it comes at the cost of very avoidable injuries
Who says IPL does not bring injuries? at least some consolation, he is not in the CT squad.
As usual another Australian fast bowler bites the dust. Who has to suffer the consequences is it the Gujarat Lions in the IPL or the Australian cricket team? Andrew Tye has been bowling very well in recent games and could have been a late replacement in the Champions Trophy next month for Australia already dogged by injury to Mitchell Starc.
@Dhawala- Such an insensitive remark. Sportsmen always give their best when playing for any team. If you give less, you are not meant for this game. Hope that Tye recovers soon.
Very sad to read this news.
Unfortunate injury, and another Aussie that's incurred the injury near the boundary line. I didn't see the incident but watched the latter half of the game and observed Jason Roy making a diving/rolling stop off MI's last over. Immediately after, he was staring at the area where he dived altho he appeared in discomfort with his elbow area.
The ground looks in superb condition so I don't think it's the issue. Rather, I feel, there should be a review in some of these diving techniques. One's size and weight play a big factor when going to ground and landing on the shoulder, there's also the technique of absorbing the impact.
Finally, there's the issue of needless injury-risk diving esp when a game is as good as lost. Some common sense should apply but if a player isn't seen making head first doves, he'll prolly get chewed out by the coaching staff.
Hope his time out isn't long and he's fully fit sooner than later. Gujarat Lions were superb in dealing with his loss yesterday.
Rather Sad. BUT GL now need to improve their Bowling attack. Without Tye I'd get in a front line PACER like PRADEEP SANGWAN who bowls at 145 kmph. Also Get DR Smith instead of Urfan Pathan. Both bowl at similar dpeeds but Smith is a way better batsman.
LIONS you can Still Make the Playoffs. Be Brave and play Proper Pacers like Sangwan & Aggressive Batsman like DR Smith.
He is the real team man. Hope he will recover soon.
Don't dive. saeed anwar once said that young players are afraid to dive in Pakistan thinking it could be their last dive... Feel sorry for tye
Kyle Abbot, ideal replacement.
Ha ha another big loss to world cricket bcz of this rich IPL
Ha ha another big loss to world cricket bcz of this rich IPL
Kyle Abbot, ideal replacement.
Don't dive. saeed anwar once said that young players are afraid to dive in Pakistan thinking it could be their last dive... Feel sorry for tye
He is the real team man. Hope he will recover soon.
Rather Sad. BUT GL now need to improve their Bowling attack. Without Tye I'd get in a front line PACER like PRADEEP SANGWAN who bowls at 145 kmph. Also Get DR Smith instead of Urfan Pathan. Both bowl at similar dpeeds but Smith is a way better batsman.
LIONS you can Still Make the Playoffs. Be Brave and play Proper Pacers like Sangwan & Aggressive Batsman like DR Smith.
Unfortunate injury, and another Aussie that's incurred the injury near the boundary line. I didn't see the incident but watched the latter half of the game and observed Jason Roy making a diving/rolling stop off MI's last over. Immediately after, he was staring at the area where he dived altho he appeared in discomfort with his elbow area.
The ground looks in superb condition so I don't think it's the issue. Rather, I feel, there should be a review in some of these diving techniques. One's size and weight play a big factor when going to ground and landing on the shoulder, there's also the technique of absorbing the impact.
Finally, there's the issue of needless injury-risk diving esp when a game is as good as lost. Some common sense should apply but if a player isn't seen making head first doves, he'll prolly get chewed out by the coaching staff.
Hope his time out isn't long and he's fully fit sooner than later. Gujarat Lions were superb in dealing with his loss yesterday.
Very sad to read this news.
@Dhawala- Such an insensitive remark. Sportsmen always give their best when playing for any team. If you give less, you are not meant for this game. Hope that Tye recovers soon.
As usual another Australian fast bowler bites the dust. Who has to suffer the consequences is it the Gujarat Lions in the IPL or the Australian cricket team? Andrew Tye has been bowling very well in recent games and could have been a late replacement in the Champions Trophy next month for Australia already dogged by injury to Mitchell Starc.
Who says IPL does not bring injuries? at least some consolation, he is not in the CT squad.