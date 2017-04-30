IPL 2017 April 30, 2017

Dislocated shoulder rules Tye out of IPL 2017

ESPNcricinfo staff
36

Play 00:43
WATCH - Tye injures shoulder on field

A dislocated shoulder has ruled Gujarat Lions fast bowler Andrew Tye out of the remainder of IPL 2017. The 30-year-old fast bowler suffered the injury during a match against Mumbai Indians in Rajkot on Saturday, while diving to stop the ball near the boundary and had to be stretchered off the field.

Tye said he was unsure of the extent of the damage to his shoulder and the expected recovery time, which would be assessed once he returns home to Australia.

"The shoulder popped out of the socket and remained out for a while. They put it back in at the hospital," Tye said. "The extent of the damage is still unknown. I will be flying home in the next couple of days to figure that out. And as for the recovery time, I am not too sure at the moment, but hopefully it's not too long."

After two seasons on the bench, for Chennai Super Kings (2015) and Gujarat Lions (2016), Tye made his IPL debut this season and had an immediate impact. Astute use of the slower delivery and the knuckleball earned him returns of 5 for 17 against Rising Pune Supergiant, which included his second hat-trick of 2017.

With 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.75 and an economy rate of 6.71, Tye was third on the list of wicket-takers in this IPL season.

His absence will affect Lions, who are looking to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. Lions were ranked sixth with three wins in nine games.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Comments have now been closed for this article

  • cricfan4326190989 on May 1, 2017, 14:18 GMT

    why Smith is in?! why not Jason Roy.

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on May 1, 2017, 14:06 GMT

    Bring in SANDEEP WARRIER for like for like replacement. He bowls at 140 kmph And has Excellent Yorker and Cutter and Slower Delivery. Adding an Indian Pacer also allows to play Both DR Smith & Faulkner along with McCullum & Finch improving the team's balance.

  • TheRealMvp•_• on May 1, 2017, 13:33 GMT

    There are 100's of dives like this in. A week of cricket .A t20 might have 15 dives, if one single fielder doesnt go for a stoppable dive everybody will chastise the bloke.Say out of 15 - 5 are unsuccessful , but around 20 runs at least can be saved from those other 10 dives , and we all know that t20's are won or lost on less.You cant tell him not to jump, he understands the risks.Sad that he is suffering for it but thats cricket, quality fielding is a must just like in rugby where you can't be afraid to put your body on the line.

  • soorya.dhoni on May 1, 2017, 11:09 GMT

    GWS Andrew. You bowled brilliantly this IPL.

    GL should look at a good death overs bowler like Kyle Abbott, Sean Abbott or Kesrick Williams.

  •   Belur Keshavaram on May 1, 2017, 10:43 GMT

    Speedy Recovery TYE. Come Back Fast

  • Behind_the_bowlers_arm on May 1, 2017, 8:29 GMT

    In the old days fast bowlers tried to stop the ball with their boots and never got off their feet. These injuries which are much more common now are just the consequence of what is expected in the field from everyone. Disappointing for AJ but he can now head home and get fit for the next Aust season and another Big Bash title with the Perth Scorchers.

  • cricfan3260440163 on May 1, 2017, 8:25 GMT

    ipl now has became injured premier league.

  • Smudga on May 1, 2017, 8:20 GMT

    Tye has risked his career after this nasty blow.

  • surenmaharjan on May 1, 2017, 6:53 GMT

    Not fully but cricket is also a physical game. So it is obvious that there remains possibility of injuries.

    Its amazing to read some comments asking not to dive to save runs for avoiding injuries.

    If the players dont save runs, it will be same people scolding them and demanding their exit from game/team.

    More amazimg to read one comment from bla bla..... he's heard the name of Tye for the first time. Must be a follower of galli cricket but not international tournaments. Lol

    Btw... for those suggesting avoiding injuries by letting runs leak, few questions;

    What if goalkeepers avoid diving as well to avoid injuries in football?

    What if fielders completely stop running to avoid slipping and injuries?

    Injuries are accidental ...... but the game spirit must be full on for the development of the game and the players.

    Wish speedy recovery of Tye

  • NikSaid on May 1, 2017, 3:16 GMT

    Wish you speedy recovery Champ! your other recent interview was a nice read and a nice insight into your down to earth character!

  • No featured comments at the moment.