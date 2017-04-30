Dislocated shoulder rules Tye out of IPL 2017

Play 00:43 Play 00:43 WATCH - Tye injures shoulder on field

A dislocated shoulder has ruled Gujarat Lions fast bowler Andrew Tye out of the remainder of IPL 2017. The 30-year-old fast bowler suffered the injury during a match against Mumbai Indians in Rajkot on Saturday, while diving to stop the ball near the boundary and had to be stretchered off the field.

Tye said he was unsure of the extent of the damage to his shoulder and the expected recovery time, which would be assessed once he returns home to Australia.

"The shoulder popped out of the socket and remained out for a while. They put it back in at the hospital," Tye said. "The extent of the damage is still unknown. I will be flying home in the next couple of days to figure that out. And as for the recovery time, I am not too sure at the moment, but hopefully it's not too long."

After two seasons on the bench, for Chennai Super Kings (2015) and Gujarat Lions (2016), Tye made his IPL debut this season and had an immediate impact. Astute use of the slower delivery and the knuckleball earned him returns of 5 for 17 against Rising Pune Supergiant, which included his second hat-trick of 2017.

With 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.75 and an economy rate of 6.71, Tye was third on the list of wicket-takers in this IPL season.

His absence will affect Lions, who are looking to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. Lions were ranked sixth with three wins in nine games.

