'We didn't bat intelligently' - Dravid
The Delhi Daredevils batsmen were at a loss for ideas out on the field in Mohali and their mentor Rahul Dravid was at a loss for words in the press conference. His team was bowled out for 67 - their lowest total in IPL - and Kings XI Punjab beat them with 10 wickets and 73 balls to spare.
"Really disappointing... I don't know... there's not much to say," Dravid said amid long pauses, perhaps recalling how his team struggled endlessly on a pitch that was slower than normal. "We were really poor and we didn't bat particularly intelligently on that kind of wicket. We didn't assess the conditions well enough and we didn't give ourselves a chance.
Sandeep Sharma, on the other hand, did realise the opportunity that lay underfoot. He concentrated on bowling a tight line and hitting a good length, demanding the batsmen play on the up. Those shots had been so very easy in the Mohali of two days ago, when the match took place under lights. But now a dry surface, baking under the afternoon sun, the ball kept stopping on the batsman.
"Normally you see Sandeep swings the ball a lot but I think he quickly figured the wicket was slightly on the slower side and so he bowled wicket to wicket and hit the right lengths," Dravid said. "I think the key for him really was the length. That sort of forced our batsmen to play some shots and we hit the ball in the air a lot which was not a wise thing to do so much on a slow wicket."
Daredevils came to Mohali with a four-match losing streak and desperately wanted to break it. "It was going to be a defining week for us," Dravid said. "It hasn't started particularly well. Hopefully we can go to Delhi and turn it around."
To do so, they might need to sort out the kinks in their batting line-up. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant make up the top five and they have only ten international caps between them.
Dravid, however, had a counter to that criticism. "But they've been playing the IPL for a while now," he said. "Most of them have shown glimpses of good performances in this tournament and in the past as well. So really its going to be up to us and then themselves to lift ourselves up after this and really go out and try and play good cricket and not think too far ahead, try and focus on the next game and put in, definitely, a much better performance."
The other talking point was the out-of-form Karun Nair assuming captaincy of the team with Zaheer Khan injured.
"Obviously last year's vice-captain JP [Duminy] isn't here and Quinton [de Kock] isn't here as well, so we had decided that Karun would be the person who would take over the captaincy and we stuck with that," Dravid said. "There are times when people are going to run out of form. Whether you're the captain or vice-captain sometimes you run out of form. It happens. That's not a reflection on his captaincy. Still he's led junior teams and he's led quite well. Nothing much he can do when you don't put enough runs on the board."
Time for Dravid to get sacked as coach he cannot motivate players to play even a league standard of cricket
DD is fighting hard to ensure they beat RCB to the last place finish. Kudos to them. I have one last advice to Dravid, my favorite Indian batsman after Shewag before he became a captain of Ind team; please stay off T20 cricket altogether. This format is not and never will be your cup of tea. I just hope DD and RCB are disbanded from next year on wards for good. They both seem to have some bad-luck going for them since the start of IPL. May be, RPS and GL will stay when RR and CSK are likely to stage a comeback.
As long as Nair is a part of this year's Delhi Daredevils team, you can expect performances like this only. Dravid should be sacked for blindly backing this guy.
DD & RCB are two good batting line ups which flattered to deceive. If these line ups fired, points table would have been different. But RCB recorded 49 in one outing and DD got 67 today. It is startling to see the potentially good DD batters failing repeatedly especially since the great wall is at their helm. They are bound to forget the 2017 IPL.
IPL comes, IPL goes. One thing does not change: DD always underperforms. Dravid should not be held responsible for everything; it seems like a DD culture. This time they have got a balanced and strong team; still losing matches that they should not lose.
Dravid as a 'Coach/Mentor' of a 'T-20' side is a disastrous choice. Due respects to the Test legend , the game has evolved much quicker and Delhi Daredevils need a robust person at the helm , both as a coach and captain , to be successful at this level . Zak isn't doing well either nor does the presence of Dravid spurring up a side which has quality players like Morris , Rabada , Mishra . Their franchise will have to think out of the box next year to stay competitive. IPL is a cut throat competition and a verbose C.V wont help . It needs guy who will step up when needed.
backing a guy is one thing and fixing a problem which is costing the team is another thing Karun nair single handedly was reason for most of Delhi's losses and yet he is made captain, he is made to open, come in number 3 , they dug out the hole themselves
Now one can see why Sachin, Laxman &;Ganguly opted for Kumble as India Coach in place of Dravid. Perhaps they know that Rahul is inherently a defensive non attacking person. This is great at the U 19 & U 16 levels but an Utter Failure at Senior International levels.
Having said that the batsmen were to blame too. Samson played ACROSS the line to a ball seaming away. Karun is woefully out of form & needs a break. Shreyas Pushed the ball without intent. Pant has been vulnerable to Spin. He plonks jis leg across and looks to sweep or go leg side and is a LBW candidate.
One cannot blame the coach if youngsters Fail to Observe and Learn themselves. They're not 2 year olds that need Spoon feeding. Surely not!
u didn't coach intelligently too much chopping and changing spoiling RR now DD
Nair..... until this guy is part of team DD cannot win any matches