Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, Mohali April 30, 2017

'We didn't bat intelligently' - Dravid

ESPNcricinfo staff
'Didn't assess the conditions well enough' - Dravid

The Delhi Daredevils batsmen were at a loss for ideas out on the field in Mohali and their mentor Rahul Dravid was at a loss for words in the press conference. His team was bowled out for 67 - their lowest total in IPL - and Kings XI Punjab beat them with 10 wickets and 73 balls to spare.

"Really disappointing... I don't know... there's not much to say," Dravid said amid long pauses, perhaps recalling how his team struggled endlessly on a pitch that was slower than normal. "We were really poor and we didn't bat particularly intelligently on that kind of wicket. We didn't assess the conditions well enough and we didn't give ourselves a chance.

Sandeep Sharma, on the other hand, did realise the opportunity that lay underfoot. He concentrated on bowling a tight line and hitting a good length, demanding the batsmen play on the up. Those shots had been so very easy in the Mohali of two days ago, when the match took place under lights. But now a dry surface, baking under the afternoon sun, the ball kept stopping on the batsman.

"Normally you see Sandeep swings the ball a lot but I think he quickly figured the wicket was slightly on the slower side and so he bowled wicket to wicket and hit the right lengths," Dravid said. "I think the key for him really was the length. That sort of forced our batsmen to play some shots and we hit the ball in the air a lot which was not a wise thing to do so much on a slow wicket."

Daredevils came to Mohali with a four-match losing streak and desperately wanted to break it. "It was going to be a defining week for us," Dravid said. "It hasn't started particularly well. Hopefully we can go to Delhi and turn it around."

To do so, they might need to sort out the kinks in their batting line-up. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant make up the top five and they have only ten international caps between them.

Dravid, however, had a counter to that criticism. "But they've been playing the IPL for a while now," he said. "Most of them have shown glimpses of good performances in this tournament and in the past as well. So really its going to be up to us and then themselves to lift ourselves up after this and really go out and try and play good cricket and not think too far ahead, try and focus on the next game and put in, definitely, a much better performance."

The other talking point was the out-of-form Karun Nair assuming captaincy of the team with Zaheer Khan injured.

"Obviously last year's vice-captain JP [Duminy] isn't here and Quinton [de Kock] isn't here as well, so we had decided that Karun would be the person who would take over the captaincy and we stuck with that," Dravid said. "There are times when people are going to run out of form. Whether you're the captain or vice-captain sometimes you run out of form. It happens. That's not a reflection on his captaincy. Still he's led junior teams and he's led quite well. Nothing much he can do when you don't put enough runs on the board."

  •   Venkatesh Venkatesh on May 2, 2017, 11:15 GMT

    The management of this team should woke from deep slumber & change the skipper as well as head coach right now so that bit of pride can be salvaged otherwise their free fall is painful & they have put lot of money on this team for their better performance but exactly opposite things are happening .Both captain & head coach should take responsibility of team for their steady decline in this edition and set things right earnest instead of passing buck and giving statement after statement when this team having some young talented players make use of them , it is time for franchise to axe captain and the head coach from the team & look forward instead wasting their time on past glories of both

  • Mandavya on May 2, 2017, 6:13 GMT

    Angieee... High time, he should lead the team with all his experience, calmness and maturity. No disrespect for Sir Dravid, but the current lineup looks so shallow with some promising kids packed all over. But, this is a competitive tourney which needs MEN like Mathews to hold their batting innings. He's very much underrated overall.. Blink or miss.

  • cricfan73946833 on May 2, 2017, 2:38 GMT

    No disrespect to Rahul Dravid but Delhi management has been unable manage their young rising talents. As always they have lacked the leader who leads from the front rather more prevents the team from sinking badly. Rahul Dravid and Upton duo have certainly been unable for this. Angelo Mathews at no. 3 can be a very good choice at this condition where they need someone who bats maturely.

  • Blackholesun on May 2, 2017, 1:11 GMT

    @ANAND, Sure what you said about Dravid's is true, but those are the things of the past, talk of present, he has no clues about how to revive the team so that they can play professional and competitive cricket.

  • cricfan04729092 on May 1, 2017, 20:26 GMT

    After karun nair triple hundred some people were crying to remove rahane and play Nair at number 5 in tests. Where are these people now? Seriously man, rahane is much better than nair in any department.

  • Manav_Batra42 on May 1, 2017, 19:51 GMT

    Karun Nair needs a break. Bawne should replace him , he has been quite good at first class level and if given support like Nair keeps getting, he can do wonders. Iyer, Samson, Billings, Pant, Samuels/Tare, Bawne, Morris, Rabada, Nadeem, Shami/Cummins, Mishra. I hope Dravid puts an end to this preferential treatment towards Nair DD may have some chance

  • viswa_93 on May 1, 2017, 16:48 GMT

    Ishan Kishaan is batting well at the top , for gujarat . Rishab pant must also open the batting for Delhi daredevils. It allows him to play aggressively in powerplay. By making Pant to bat at 5, he comes always to bat after the early loss of 3 wickets. So he starts to bat defensively. The blame has to go on Dravid too. He picks Karun Nair at top order always. Rishab pant and sanju samson must open. . Shreyas iyer must bat at 3. Corey anderson must bat at 4. No 6 is way too low for corey anderson. Sam Billing must play as a finisher at 5. Aditya tare at 6 and morris at 7. Karun Nair has to be dropped. But everyone knows of what dravid will do. He will continue to open with Karun Nair and play Pant at 5. They will always send corey anderson and morris way too lower down the order.

  • gaga001 on May 1, 2017, 15:08 GMT

    Karun nair is not right captain. Plzz make somebody else captain or vice captain because if he agian becomes captain, we supporters may have heart trouble.

  • SridharChicago on May 1, 2017, 14:51 GMT

    Not sure how much of a positive impact Dravid (and other mentors) have on these teams and their performance. Doesn't see like a lot.

    I think Dravid is way over his head in coaching and mentorship.

  • TheRealMvp•_• on May 1, 2017, 13:37 GMT

    @Sheldon, couldnt agree more, but the problem is whenever mathews was selected they played him at 6 which is too late for him as he isnt really a first ball spanker, plus he ended of blocking morris.No4 is a position far more suited to him.Im surprised that billings has been a bit slower this year too.This kid can seriously whack some and he hasnt really fired on one cylinder let alone all. He could be another middle overs option instead of an opener, the fact that it worked for buttler,Lynn shouldnt necessarily mean it works out for him too

