Warner's KKR knockout goes to plan
When Sunil Narine was introduced in the fifth over of Sunday's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, David Warner was busy razing the visitors. If anyone thought Narine's arrival would herald a period of watchfulness from Warner, he dismissed such thoughts first ball, switch-hitting a six over short third man to register a fifty off 20 balls, halfway to what would become the fifth-fastest hundred in IPL cricket. After Sunrisers completed their 48-run thumping of KKR, Warner said his assault was planned.
"It was great that I went out there and had a clear game plan," Warner said at the post-match press conference. "I just said to the guys 'commit to your shots'."
Speaking to the IPL website later, he elaborated on this plan to apply pressure on KKR, especially their spinners. "When you got a quality spin-bowling unit bowling against you, you always have to have a game plan. I try and take that risk out by backing my strengths. The reverse-sweep is one of my strengths.
"I thought, tonight, I had to have that clear plan while playing and I did. I wanted to try and mix it up by coming down the wicket and putting a bit more pressure on them. I tried to make them bowl faster into the wicket. They bowled faster on a few occasions and didn't at times. But that is the kind of game plan you've got to have."
Warner finished with 78 runs off 30 balls against the spinners, and Sunrisers' opening stand amounted to 139 in 12.4 overs. However, Warner's partner Shikhar Dhawan accounted for just 29 off those, off 30 balls. Warner said that was the kind of batting required of Dhawan at that stage.
"I have to make a special mention of Shikhar Dhawan - the role that he played tonight," Warner said. "I had to play that role [at the start of] last game when he was going all guns blazing. And Kane Williamson is unbelievable, he just comes and knocks it and gets a 40. It just sums it up for us."
Warner also praised 23-year-old fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who made the first breakthrough for Sunrisers in their defence of 209, and then claimed a well-set and threatening Robin Uthappa. "Siraj is learning on the go and that is what we expect. It is fantastic. That is the quality of this Sunrisers unit. We are not harsh critics, but we allow the guys to get chances, and the way he has come out and taken his chances is fantastic.
"And it is great to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar there always talking to him. An experienced bowler like Bhuvi is of great help."
@ALLROUNDCRICKET..thats the problem with critics like you who think one dimensional. what happened to other matches, go check stats this IPL how many runs warner has scored compared to last year. With him failing there were others who stepd up. SRH is no longer a one man army as it was last year. the batters have stepped up, Kane william Henrique are doing amazing job up and then lower order Ojha and Hooda Bpul R performing when needed too.No need to panic,what ever team u r supporting, will 100% be blown vs SRH when it comes that day. And when u ment'd thos drop catches , wat abt those innumerable umpiring howlers that SRH got vs kkr where uthappa was let off, what if that was given , u think KKR would have got shot out?? or u think had SRH fielders not dropped dhoni and tripati, you think RPS wud have shot out again, chill mate this is cricket,its a team game , when 1 falls som other will certanly step up.For SRH, wiliamson henriques dhawan r in rich form and will step up if needed.
@Anurag strike rate of around 100(except 1 match). By dropping dhwan Hooda & bipul can also play.
He has made those 2 dropped catches teally count. But what if he were to be dismissed early? Are SRH strong enough then?
@ChristinJacob95 There is no better Indian replacement batsman for Dhawan. Also, he is currently 4th highest run scorer this IPL. So I say stick with him.
Pls drop dhawan & open with Naman Ojha.
