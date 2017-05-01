Rohit masterminds tense chase to take Mumbai to top
Mumbai Indians 165 for 5 (Rohit 56*, Buttler 33, Negi 2-17) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 162 for 8 (de Villiers 43, Negi 35, McClenaghan 3-34) by 5 wickets
Rohit Sharma masterminded the regulation chase that became tight to give Mumbai Indians the lead in the standings, and put beyond doubt their qualification for the playoffs. It pushed the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the tournament.
On a pitch that was drier than the usual Wankhede belters, Mumbai Indians batsmen kept getting out after getting in. Two big ones - Jos Buttler and Nitish Rana - fell to Pawan Negi, who firstly gave Royal Challengers something to bowl at with his 23-ball 35 and then followed up with figures of 4-0-17-2. That left Mumbai needing 65 off the last seven, with Kieron Pollard out and Krunal Pandya - who took the wicket of AB de Villiers once again - injured, but Rohit signalled a return to form with a cool chase whose feature was calculated blows. He ended up with 56 off 37 without taking any big risks as Mumbai won with one ball to spare.
One slower ball picked, another not picked
Royal Challengers changed their opening combination again with Mandeep Singh coming in ahead of Travis Head. This was one of the six they had tried in 11 matches. Mumbai were missing their ace defensive bowler, Harbhajan Singh, and his replacement Karn Sharma was one whom Virat Kohli fancies the most. They also had Mitchell McClenaghan who had good numbers against Kohli, but again the big bowler Jasprit Bumrah had struggled against his India captain.
Mumbai took the risk of bowling Karn in the fourth over, and that produced Mandeep's wicket, with a slog settling with the only man in the deep on the leg side. In the next over, Kohli showed ominous signs when he picked the near unpickable Bumrah slower ball and dropped him over cow corner for six. At the start of the next over, though, Kohli failed to pick the McClenaghan offcutter, and chipped an easy catch to midwicket. Royal Challengers 40 for 2 in the sixth over. McClenaghan to Kohli in IPL: 28 balls, 20 runs, four wickets.
De Villiers v Krunal, part 4
De Villiers is arguably the most dangerous batsman in the world. Krunal has not even played international cricket. He made his first-class debut last year. Yet, in Twenty20 cricket, Krunal had got de Villiers out every time he batted against his team. In this match, though, de Villiers looked a million dollars from the time he cut the third and fourth balls he faced for four and six. In Krunals' second over, de Villiers got a four and six more. The first one was a short ball, which Krunal doesn't want, but the second was a slog-sweep against the turn, which Krunal has been making de Villiers do. In Krunal's last over, de Villiers again pulled out the sweep for another massive six, reaching 43 off 26. The next ball, though, drifted a little bit more, and drew the edge from another attempted six.
Interestingly, in the innings break, de Villiers said he could see Rohit was looking to squeeze in a few overs of spin and didn't want to let him do that. Did Royal Challengers over-aim here? Shane Watson's wicket followed soon, and made it 108 for 5 in the 14th over.
Negi fights with the bat
Negi, though, made sure the familiar tale of Royal Challengers surrender didn't repeat itself. He took toll of Lasith Malinga and Bumrah after picking their slower balls, taking three sixes in the 18th and 19th overs. The McClenaghan slower ball, though, got him in the last over, and controlled the late damage. What looked like 150 had rocketed up to 170 but had settled at 162 now.
Negi fights with the ball
Despite the first-ball loss of Parthiv Patel, Buttler and Rana ran away to a quick start against the pace, taking Mumbai to 55 for 1 by the end of the Powerplay. Watson and Negi pulled them back, with Watson bowling tight seventh and ninth over and Negi taking the set batsmen out in the eighth and 10th. Pollard fell soon, taking two risks in one Yuzvendra Chahal over, making it 98 for 4 at the end of 13 overs.
Leave it to Rohit
Krunal, who had injured himself in the field, came out, presumably to counter spinners who were taking it away from right-hand batsmen, but found it too painful to carry on and walked back off. Mumbai did seem concerned about spin because they replaced him with another left-hand batsman, Karn Sharma. The one man not worried, though, was Rohit, who knew the asking rate was not enormous and waited for the occasional mistake from the bowlers.
A square drive and an extra-cover drive in the 15th over followed by a punch in the 17th kept the asking rate in check, but with 30 required in the last three, Rohit might have thought of the match against Rising Pune Supergiant that he couldn't finish off. He still remained cool, though, even with Aniket Choudhury bowling an exceptional 18th over with just five off the first five. Then a slower ball slipped wide, and the quicker ball was smacked for six by Hardik Pandya.
Mumbai needed one more such blow to seal this, and Rohit struck that blow with a sweep off S Aravind in the 19th over, placing the slower ball into the vacant square-leg region. Watson bowled a tight final over, but it was always going to tough defending just six.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Form is temporory & class is permenent. Rohit prooved it again. He played captains knock yesterday. More importantly his decision to play at no 4 is now showing the results. Remember last year in last MI's legue match against GL, it was lack of no 4 finisher damaged play off chances of MI. After brillient start from top order MI were fail to finish match. Rohit played as an opener last year. So the Captain Rohit made the huge decision of coming at no 4. Yesterday everybody has realised the importance of no 4 finisher. Its clear, Rohit is playing for the team, not for individual. Virat has made same big mistake in this IPL. After realising overall performance of RCB, he too should have come at no 4 for team as finisher. He should have let other players to perform there best at top like Rohit. Both Rohit & Virat has the ability to take game away at there will. But Virat didnt realise the situation and continued coming as an opener. Its not about individual qualities, but as a leader....
Good to see Buttler showing some of his class. Although, I'd love to see more games where he bats longer and gets a big score.
@viswa_93: wont make a difference whoever plays. They have simply lost the interest. Thats why you see those reckless shots. Gayle and Watson are useless too. They are more on the lines of pensioners.
Bangladeshi players would have performance better than RCB's Watson, Gayle, players like sabbir Rahman, tamim iqbal would do RCB good rather than having co sitting failures of Watson, head, Gayle.
Well done to mahela, MI players and co. Don't think malinga would be selected in the next IPL.
As an MI fan, I'm worried about Pollard's form. His position is an important one and his early dismissals are magnifying the difficulty of the chase case in point the games against GL and RCB. He should be replaced by Gunaratne,who can anchor the innings and hit if required,not to mention bowl some handy overs, given that MI won't tinker with their opening combo and bring back Simmons. After Buttler leaves, or maybe a game or 2 before the playoffs Simmons should be brought back. And I still feel MI need to bring Rayudu in, one way or another. He's been the champion in most of MI's important chases and no amount of fluke knocks from Parthiv can change that.
Having coach like Mahela , very plus point for Mumbai since he is very young compared with other coaches and mahela has T20 experience as well compared with other coaches.
Why is shane watson being wasted by playing him at 6. Please check his records for Rajastan Royals, when he opens the batting he has 2 centuries. On any day , I would make shane watson to open the batting. Next few matches watson must open with gayle, kohli at his normal position and AB de villers at 4.
what a joke it is they replace mandeep with binny every time nut the main thing is both are weste , No single performance yet but they got selected why???? any body has anwser no,only kohli knows
The Jindal family will buy RCB next year and turn things around drastically. The retention clause will work in favour of RCB and it will be a strong team once again. If there is no retention in teams, then half the fans will stop watching IPL.
Form is temporory & class is permenent. Rohit prooved it again. He played captains knock yesterday. More importantly his decision to play at no 4 is now showing the results. Remember last year in last MI's legue match against GL, it was lack of no 4 finisher damaged play off chances of MI. After brillient start from top order MI were fail to finish match. Rohit played as an opener last year. So the Captain Rohit made the huge decision of coming at no 4. Yesterday everybody has realised the importance of no 4 finisher. Its clear, Rohit is playing for the team, not for individual. Virat has made same big mistake in this IPL. After realising overall performance of RCB, he too should have come at no 4 for team as finisher. He should have let other players to perform there best at top like Rohit. Both Rohit & Virat has the ability to take game away at there will. But Virat didnt realise the situation and continued coming as an opener. Its not about individual qualities, but as a leader....
Good to see Buttler showing some of his class. Although, I'd love to see more games where he bats longer and gets a big score.
@viswa_93: wont make a difference whoever plays. They have simply lost the interest. Thats why you see those reckless shots. Gayle and Watson are useless too. They are more on the lines of pensioners.
Bangladeshi players would have performance better than RCB's Watson, Gayle, players like sabbir Rahman, tamim iqbal would do RCB good rather than having co sitting failures of Watson, head, Gayle.
Well done to mahela, MI players and co. Don't think malinga would be selected in the next IPL.
As an MI fan, I'm worried about Pollard's form. His position is an important one and his early dismissals are magnifying the difficulty of the chase case in point the games against GL and RCB. He should be replaced by Gunaratne,who can anchor the innings and hit if required,not to mention bowl some handy overs, given that MI won't tinker with their opening combo and bring back Simmons. After Buttler leaves, or maybe a game or 2 before the playoffs Simmons should be brought back. And I still feel MI need to bring Rayudu in, one way or another. He's been the champion in most of MI's important chases and no amount of fluke knocks from Parthiv can change that.
Having coach like Mahela , very plus point for Mumbai since he is very young compared with other coaches and mahela has T20 experience as well compared with other coaches.
Why is shane watson being wasted by playing him at 6. Please check his records for Rajastan Royals, when he opens the batting he has 2 centuries. On any day , I would make shane watson to open the batting. Next few matches watson must open with gayle, kohli at his normal position and AB de villers at 4.
what a joke it is they replace mandeep with binny every time nut the main thing is both are weste , No single performance yet but they got selected why???? any body has anwser no,only kohli knows
The Jindal family will buy RCB next year and turn things around drastically. The retention clause will work in favour of RCB and it will be a strong team once again. If there is no retention in teams, then half the fans will stop watching IPL.
Mumbai is yet to clinch a playoff berth
kkr @ 14 - wins against rcb, mi and loses to kxi,rps - 18 points sunrisers @ 13 - win against mi,gl,dd and lose to rps - 19 points kxi @ 8 - wins all remaining 5 games - rcb, gl, kkr, mi, rps - 18 points rps @ 12 - wins against dd, srh, kkr and lose to kxi - 18 points
mi @ 16 - lose all remaining games - dd, srh, kxi, kkr - remain on 16 points
RCB.. Had a bad season like 2008, why some of the folks already said that this team is worst performing team in IPL HIstory , i.e .. utter nonsense, Kohli going to delhi blah blah,, ABD is ordinary , really our fans analysis of the game makes me laugh ... I am always been an RCB fan and always be one. They had dream IPL season lasttime around, Wonder we have such a short memory.
There are many teams whose bowlers are not of the wicket taking type. Wild slogs are very common and if successful are spectacular. We could see more bad balls bowled. Probably odd bad ball getting wickets (most of the rest bad balls getting punished being ignored) encourages such bowling.
This game just shows how rohit will function for team India,Great player when fully set and good anchor . Rohit shouldn't be used as X factor cos he is more like slow to start. Can't compare him with high average but low output guys like rahane or dhawan (please discard these 2). Gambhir or Uthappa one of them is must for champions trophy. Other must players are jadhav ,hardik and pandey. Indian team can't and shouldn't have more than 2 anchor players cos if they fail after consuming 50 balls there ia no way we can make 330. Watching dhoni and stokes gave me se idea it was destined to failure with these kind of slow starts if both fail. In indian team unfortunately except kohli and to some extent these new players remaining all players like rohit ,dhawan,rahane and dhoni take there own sweet time . Yes this was best innings from rohit after winning toss for nth time and chasing in Mumbai dew still taking last over to wrap it up against team which doesn't want to win.
Gone gone gone, Royal challengers gone. Nice to see that Ind captains team is first gone.
Kohli is a different player after all what happened during aussie tour. he doesn't seem to be mentally tough as other captains like dhoni.
Funny how people state that ABD is non performing yet they say Kohli is good and needs to move to a different team. ABD has been having a bad season but the entire team is as brittle as glass. Strong motivation and leadership won't let that happen. Kohli should try batting at 4 rather than open.
What happened to the aggressive fearless top captain??
Bye, bye RCB. At least now, give chance to benched players. There is no point in played non-performing stars like, Gayle, ABD, Watson, Head and whoever. I get the feeling Kohli will switch sides next year. Must have been humiliating for him that his so called star studded team is the first one to be eliminated from play off spot.
At least RCB continue to be consistent...time for a major clean out, change of staff and rebuild .
Bangalore please take your Nair back from DD & give them Kohli.
Heard some rumours that after 10th season of IPL all players will be in auction in 2018. If that's true that no players will be retained after this IPL season then DD should bring back Kohli to it's real home.
Kohli's captaincy has been rather Defensive. Even when things got tight he had the field spread out! Where were the close catchers or men in the inner circle? No slips no gully ??
Consequently bowlers bowled defensively and RCB yet again failed to pick wickets. When Aniket Chowdhary Hustled the batsmen there was NO Short Leg despite his Height? No Slips nor Gully?
How do you expect to Win with Defensive bowling fields??
Those Two Bumpers from Aniket Chowdhary to get Parthiv out pulling & Butler to take evasive action made forva Wonderful contest between bat & ball. This IPL has been great where Bowlers have stood out skittling teams for low scores. Makes for an even match between batv&;ball
The standard of ball vs bat and vice versa in IPL is very very very very poor and sub standard one should say. Please people don't ever judge a player's performances especially bat vs ball.
Kohli please rest and do yoga for strong mind
Drop Kohli as captain immediately, very poor!
@CRRKIRAN, absolutely. He is clearly tired mentally and must be exhausted physically as well. Playing non stop for close to two years across all formats and a long home season must take its toll. Now he should switch over to CT mode (if we are going) rather than be concerned with captaining this hopeless side in the remaining matches.
Rohit's knock timely indeed. Ensures he gets picked to Champions trophy.
Kohli should not play the remaining games and start practicing for champions trophy
Shewag12 on May 1, 2017, why did you stopped only at two only the lists may cross nearly twenty who doing next to nothing but still getting handful of money that too in precious foreign exchange like Anna & Janna ( coming & going ) and apart from our own players as well this includes Chief coach/ philosophers / guides are ruined their team beyond repairs this is malady of this edition it is time the respective franchise do something and stem this rot that is already set in on the other side few our desi skippers and desi comrades doing well far beyond expectations like Utappa. Rana .
A.RAHMAN, i highly doubt Dhoni would have achieved much with this set of players. Not criticizing Dhoni here, but before judging captains harshly, one must see how they perform with equal teams. A captain cannot help matters when he is given a team that is mentally defeated and not ready to fight.
Today Kohli tried to take wickets with some bowling changes, but they did not work out. Ultimately he had to turn back to underperforming Aravind and Milne, since the others would soon run out of overs. When you simply do not have the resources in the team, you can only do so much as a captain.
Very timely knock for Rohit, ensuring that Mumbai got over the finish line. Proper captain's knock, and this should give the team a lot of confidence. Krunal's injury is a matter of concern - hope that it is not a major one, since it will affect team dynamics considerably, with the spin attack now becoming paper-thin.
Regarding RCB, well... at least they fought. Much better than 49 or 96/9 or 134. However the chances of RCB winning even one of their 3 remaining matches is very remote, since mental scars just don't go away easily. Today they could have tried to put some pressure, but they had already lost the match mentally by the 10th over of the chase.
Positive - Aniket. Groom him. He can get better than this. Develop the yorker, pace variations will help to some extent only.
Only a complete cleanup of both team and management can save this franchise during next 10 years. Well, the journey was good while it lasted. All the best guys.
Seems RCB is demoralised ! Now we can see the full picture of Kohli's captaincy ! If he loses consistently, they he breaks down ! No wonder Dhoni is the best !
Dont know why useless players like Corey Anderson and Adam Milne keep getting picked in ipl teams
PITCH_CURATOR, no. You don't "try" to execute the yorker unless you can actually execute it. Look at how many yorkers the so-called yorker specialist Malinga bowled today. If you miss the yorker length fractionally, you get clobbered like Hardik did to Aniket today.
Just because you have the luxury of a Bhuvi who nails yorkers repeatedly in your team does not mean that everyone in each team will do that. MI have Bumrah and Malinga, and SRH have Bhuvi. You are making it look like every bowler can bowl yorkers in his sleep, which is not the case.
This is why RCB tried more slow balls and not yorkers at the death.
MSOS, Kohli is burned out a bit with the burden of being captain in a long season in all formats. It is an enormous task and he will not be able to continue like that too long. His captaincy is fine I think, it is more to do with the team's coaches not defining specific roles for the players in the team and not having consistency in the team (injuries hurt them as well).
Fantastic knock by Rohit, it is beautiful to watch him when he plays those beautiful drives. He played a higher percentage cricket today by keeping the ball on the ground more and he could afford this as the others around him were given more aggressive scoring roles. After the spoiled finishes in the last two games, MI coaching staff got the team back on track with playing smart cricket, with Rohit leading the way.
RCB put up a better show than the last 3 games but 163 wasnt a target which would have worried Mumbai who have been chasing well this season. I think Virat didnt want to put his side under chasing pressure. But since Mumbai is a side with momentum it would have been nice to see how they defend and how well they set a target. Though Rohit Sharma indicated that he would have batted but that could have been due to the fact that he didnt expect RCB bowling to challenge his batters. Against a form side he may not have tried to reverse the momentum of chasing. In a tournament like IPL form is very important. You may have put your best foot forward but if your players who may be worlds best are out of form in the two months you cant do much. This is what has happened to RCB and their todays effort was 15 short.
I believe nobody wants to play under kohli's captaincy...clumsy as ever...maybey good for Indians as they may play under him even under duress as they need to earn big money...but foreign players don't give a rat...you can feel the un-jelling of the team...RCB needs to drop kohli's captaincy and play him as a batsman and get Gayle in..moreover get him to bowl as he has the height and the fast yoking spin...
Hard earned victory for Rohit & Co and richly deserves too they very well played to plan few hic ups were there but still they overcome without much confusion .Regarding RCB defeat it was very painful how a leading cricketer that too a top class batsman in any format of the game leading few bunch of in combatant cricketers (few are labelled all rounder's) few of them of not even fit play a club cricket ( over age + not fully fit )and paid heavily for their contribution which is meaning less for the interest of the game , the management of RCB should wake from this very deep siesta make effective changes for the rest of the matches so that it is better now itself to few experiments can be made for next edition otherwise it is very awful sight to see players just doing some sort of exercise for hack of playing without much impact on the out come of the game . MI deserves to go on top for this very member of the team contributed which sounds good and leadership made the difference
Both Raina and Rohit are IPL masters . Unfortunately they never could translate this to international front of neitherT20 nor 50 over . Rohit still hasnt succeeded in test level while raina with all his revelry in ipl just isnt quarter of what he is in IPL
Looking at Pollard I ask myself if he is nursing a shoulder injury. Gone are the power hits clearing the boundaries and in its place are flicks to be caught on the boundary. The bat seems to be coming down slower than usual.
Dnt knw y bhajji is playing till now. He is finished. Use a youngster n groom him rather waste time on oldies. Same for yusuf, lord ishant, n many more
@Honey701 "it is not about pace, you should be intelligent and smart,". Yes. I think what happens is the "novelty" bowlers eventually get found out once they get a certain amount of exposure.
In the UK we have "second season syndrome" where opposing teams know all about you and your weaknesses.
Notice the absence of Mustafizur from SRH, played once and got tanked (you could see teams learning against him last year) and I think Rashid Khan's googly will go the same way, and Andrew Tye's knuckleball. The tricks get found out and you get back to the basics. Do you have control of your craft ; do you have the brains to think ahead of the batsman ; do you have good control, spin or speed.
Even Narine has been found out.
The classic is Ajantha Mendis (remember him) who started off taking 6/7 type figures, has played two matches in the last year, when he should be in his prime as a spinner.
You get 1/2 a season to 1 1/2 seasons out of these bowlers.
Well done Mahela, swems he address MI collepse in tight moments.
@cricfan8529073687, Negi has got talent only in IPL. He is nothing beyond IPL.
Pathetic RCB is not going to win any of the balance matches if they are playing like this.
It is amusing to see RCB bowlers trying everything except the yorker at the death. Despite MI and SRH showing clearly that the yorker is still the best ball to bowl at the death, these guys havent learnt anything at all. Not a single yorker bowled or attempted from overs 17 to 19. First one tried at 19.3. Wonder what the coaching staff do. Are they here on a paid vacation? Lol
Aniket Chowdhary bowled very well today. His Extra Bounce from 6 feet 6 inches meant Parthiv Butler were all stunned.
He now needs to get trimmer and lose some weight. He is not able to gather momentum in his run up.
But certainly impressed with his Hostility. Extra Bounce from 6 feet 6 inches is Not what Batsmen want!!
RCB Need to back him now.
Malinga should retire if he fails to perform well in champions trophy
@cricfan6248999314 can you tell me what so called fast bowlers like Ishant, Varun achieved in this IPL, it is not about pace, you should be intelligent and smart, remember Vijayshankar is also a batsman. And what about off spinner Gautham, why he should not get chance ahead of Harbajjan
Yes negi gas talent in both bat and bowl
Malinga should give up on his slower ball .It has cost him dearly in this IPL
I am really impressed by the all rounder negi. This guy should play for india. With his ruthless bowling, he can win the next world cup for india.
malinga will do well in the play offs
Mumbai will lose if rohit not perform well....pollard need to do something more as a batsman..if top order going to fail. MI will get more pressure....
@KASHI0127 haha amazing fact brother.
Watson and Mandeep Singh should be opening and why is Kohli opening the innings?! he's number 3 batsman and highly inconsistent when ever he opens so he should bat at 3. De Villiers at 4 then kedar jadav and negi could finish the innings and they could add an overseas bowlers. Really poor captaincy
Overhyped watson again failed.. Kick him out n never took him in team.. He is finished now
RCB in pseudo satisfied mood with 160 plus. very soon, they will realize that's a cake walk total for the MI, specially with no Badree in the line up. RCB...you are a mystery to understand such funny intents.
lasith champion malinga did comeback well after the rest....today he went over 15 runs in the last over but before that his figurs was 3-0-16-0 ...great comeback our mumbai hero...
No Badree? Their most potent bowler this season upfront? HAHA! Game over...
don't blame Watson because fault from virat Kohli .Watson is opening or one down batsman but virat send Watson fourth down only after 10 the overs but Rajasthan royals send Watson earlier so only Watson achieve in IPL
RCB perhaps is the only team which may NOT want the Strateic Time Out. For one thing they do not know what to do during that time as there is no strategy!
HONEY0701.....We know your comment was solely for the purpose of promoting Vijay Shankar. You know what he is just an average all rounder. He needs to improve his batting and his bowling speed. In domestic, players like Vinay Kumar and Pankaj Singh have seen legendary success only to be discarded from the international arena. Vijay Shankar is not a international material as of now.
106/4 after 13 overs....I bet still RCB will be bowled out today for less than 150. Anyone up for it?
No Gayle? I think RCB themselves are tired of his NO show match after match. I think RCB should have a contract with him with a clause that as soon as they are out of contention of making to the play offs, he would be realesed from the team immediately! It will at least help RCB owners to save some money!
What is happening in this year's IPL, in teams live RCB and DD no balance between bowling and betting departments, either they are heavy on bowling or batting. Also players rejected in auction are getting chance to play in eleven for example Ishant and Irfan whearas talented players Gautham, Vijayshankar etc. After good performance in domestic not finding place.
@DOCTOR_308 A decent score of 20 and yet I see you whinging here. 240 odd runs in 7 games isn't half bad, its just the standard that he has set which makes it look petite.
Doctor_038.... you are trolling yourself. If a player like Dhawan would be included then why not the in form Kohli.
Looks like rcb has come to this match with an clear intent of posting above 180 good move
Kohli should drop himself.
RCB and Dd please withdraw from the remaining of the tournament and go home! We don't to see the uncompetitive brand of cricket, you guys play.
Since the ODI vrs England 'King' Kohli has been second rate, wonder if he will be selected for the Champions Trophy?
looking for the big partnership between kohli and abd
all the money in the world won't get this bunch winning. Gayle is well past his peak. Just collecting his pay cheque. ABD is out of form just coming back from injury. kohli is doing his best to try and keep it all together. to get bowled out 3 times inside 20 overs is bad
