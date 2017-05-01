Stokes century scripts stunning Pune win
Rising Pune Supergiant 167 for 5 (Stokes 103*, Dhoni 26, Thampi 2-35, Sangwan 2-38) beat Gujarat Lions 161 (McCullum 45, Karthik 29, Tahir 3-27, Unadkat 3-29) by five wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
A maiden T20 hundred from Ben Stokes moved Rising Pune Supergiant to their sixth win of the season in a seesawing contest against Gujarat Lions. Battling cramp, frequent wicket losses at the other end, and the demands of a testing asking rate, Stokes steered Rising Pune home with a ball to spare.
Sent in to bat, Lions ran away to 55 for no loss inside the Powerplay, but lost their way thereafter to get bowled out for 160. Supergiants' chase inverted the pattern: the flurry of wickets came in the beginning, leaving them 42 for 4 at one point, before Stokes, with a bit of help from MS Dhoni and Daniel Christian, took the game away from Lions once again.
Tahir stalls Lions after bright opening stand
Having been sent in to bat, Lions got off to an excellent start, Brendon McCullum and Ishan Kishan finding the gaps and putting away the short ball clinically to race to 55 in just 5.5 overs. Then Kishan, having already hit Imran Tahir for two fours in the sixth over, sliced the last ball of the Powerplay into the hands of short third man.
What followed was a puzzling slump. With Dwayne Smith coming in for the injured Andrew Tye, Lions had batting depth all the way down to James Faulkner at No. 8. But this was to be one of their bad days.
Suresh Raina fell to a harebrained run-out before Tahir struck with successive balls - Aaron Finch sending back a return catch off the leading edge and Dwayne Smith playing all around a googly - to leave Lions 94 for 4 after 10 overs. McCullum fell soon after. Then, from 109 for 5, came a brief revival, with Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja adding 26 in 19 balls, before another slide. Struggling to put away the slower ball, Lions did not score a boundary between the fourth ball of the 14th over and the fifth ball of the 19th. Eventually, they were bowled out with one ball still left in their innings.
Sangwan, Thampi shock Pune top order
Within nine balls of the Rising Pune innings, a middling target became a daunting one. Pace was the catalyst in this transformation. Pradeep Sangwan, playing his first game of the season, produced a classic inswinger from left-arm over to trap Ajinkya Rahane lbw (with some help from Marais Erasmus, who did not notice that the ball had pitched outside leg stump) and bounced out Steven Smith. Then Basil Thampi made Manoj Tiwary pay for being stuck on the crease.
Stokes looked in ominous form right from the time he punched his fifth ball for four past the stumps at the other end, and raced away to 25 off 17 to keep the required rate in check. But a mix-up sent back Rahul Tripathi in the sixth over, and Rising Pune were back in deep trouble.
Spinners tie down Dhoni
Before this match, Dhoni had scored 111 off 79 balls against pace this season, and only 62 off 64 balls against spin. His struggles against spin continued here. Against Ankit Soni and Ravindra Jadeja, who began bowling in tandem as soon as he walked in, he scored 12 off 20 balls, facing 14 dots.
Soni's legspin caused Stokes a few problems too - he didn't seem to pick the slider out of the front of the hand, angled across him, and on a few occasions ended up playing down the wrong line. But successive sixes over long-on off Jadeja and a sliced four past point off Dwayne Smith kept Pune in touch with their asking rate, just about. After 14 overs, they needed exactly two a ball - 72 from 36.
Hobbling Stokes seals the deal
Despite being tied down by them, Dhoni did not take any chances against the spinners, and couldn't afford to take too many, given Pune's situation at that stage. He had to target the quicks, and he pulled the first ball he faced from James Faulkner, in the 15th over, beyond the square leg boundary. Stokes clattered Dwayne Smith for six and four in the next over, and Rising Pune were left needing 44 off the last four.
They still didn't have too much batting left in the hut, though, and when Dhoni holed out to long-off, first ball of the next over, the balance seemed to swing Lions' way, particularly with Stokes struggling with cramps.
Christian showed just the calmness a new batsman might need in that situation; he chopped Faulkner away past point when he got a loose ball, but otherwise kept bringing Stokes on strike - there would be no dots in his eight-ball innings.
Stokes' hitting down the ground, crucially, wasn't hampered by his cramps. With Rising Pune needing 25 off 12, he hit Thampi for two sixes - one just clearing a leaping Brendon McCullum at long-on, one just clearing a leaping Aaron Finch at long-off - before collapsing at the non-striker's end after taking a single off the last ball. A bit of assistance from the physio, and he was back on his feet.
By then, Pune only needed eight off the last over, and a flat-bat clatter through the covers off the first ball of the last over halved their ask and moved him from 98 to 102. It eventually came down to one off two balls, and with the field brought in, Christian mowed Faulkner into the stands behind the square leg boundary.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
@FOREXCELIENCEINCRICKET I wonder if you are aware that there are other nations that play cricket and that cricket existed for quite long time prior to MSD's arrival on the world stage. He is an outstanding short form cricketer and a half decent captain. But the existence of a wider context for cricket than just the last few years and just India means that unsupported assertions about a favourite player's preeminence will get shot down on here - @FOREXCELLENCEINSPELLING...
@PITCH_CURATOR MSD is the best wicketkeeper batsman in world cricket. Hopefully he can maintain his fitness at least till 2019 for participation in international cricket. There are dismissals in Cricket where bowlers play no role & there are dismissals for which stats are not maintained for players. There is myth of match winners in Cricket. Reality is victories in cricket are achieved by superior performance by collective batting / bowling / fielding etc. with minimal errors by a team over opponents. Players contribute in batting / bowling in primary role & other players play supporting role in batting / bowling / fielding etc. Just because players do not play a primary role in a win does not imply they have not contributed. These are not captured by stats like average, strike rates etc. Cricket needs a metric (a variant of Formula 1 racing) based on batting / bowling / fielding performances ranked in each match multiplied by a factors for win / loss / draw & difficulty factor etc
@ Ramli - Perfectly fine. I also strongly believe that cricket is a team game and credit should be given to all players who contribute. It is this blind brigade who want to credit Stoke's/Tiwari's runs and Tahirs/Unadkat's wickets to Dhoni that really irritate me. They want to attribute everything good to one player and everything bad to someone else. lol. Lets see how Dhoni goes in the playoffs. He HAS BEEN a great player but does not look the part for some time now. No one would grudge him the odd good innings though.
Pitch_curator ... It need not have to be MSD all the time ... In this IPL, RPS has played as a team ... each one of the players is pulling the team out of trouble ... MSD being one of them in an emphatic win ... that will come in handy during knock-out ... MSD is a big match player ... and his WK skills are the best in limited overs cricket in India ... I repeat ... cricket is a team game and MSD is one player in it ... no doubting that ... you will see very soon
Excellent match winning innings from Stokes. I am really surprised to see RPS in top 4 as I believe they don't have good bowlers to win matches for them. What an asset Tahir has been for the team. Spare a thought for him. He pulled back things beautifully. Else RPS would be chasing 185+. Even stokes couldn't have saved them then,
Hogg needs to get a new job, he wasn't even in Hogg's team for this game.
LOL
@Jose P....//whether they would like to have a 10-team IPL. Or, 12-Team IPL. ..// it will be only a 10-team IPL. How did you arrive at a 12-team situation?
@ FOREXCELIENCEINCRICKET - Lol man. So Dhoni should be made Man of the match? Next you will say, the sun and the moon rotate around the earth because of MSD only. So GL would have scored 200 without MSD in the field as per you. Let me know how many wickets he picked up. Do you want to give credit to him for the bowling changes and wickets picked up by the bowlers? But he was not consulted by Smith on the field while making the bowling changes nor the bowlers before bowling every ball. So, either MSD also knows telepathy or you need urgent help. I agree with your other statement though -- Stokes would not have scored a 100 with any other guy at the other end because that guy would have scored at least 45-50 after facing 30+ balls and there would not have been enough runs for Stokes to make a century. BTW the match situation awareness was shown by Stokes who kept the RR under 12 by taking calculated risks although he was starved off strike by the bloke at the other end.
@CRICFAN4935682802 I did not say dhoni is not talented. I agree he was a match winner in his prime days. But those days have gone some years ago. We see only his shadows nowadays. But alas that is not enough for winning...I would have been the first person to praise him had dhoni realized that he was not upto his best & honorably retired. His not doing that made me wondering for what purpose he is playing now.
@PITCH_CURATOR Couldn't disagree more with your comments on MSD … The Greatest Captain in World Cricket History in all its forms, The Greatest ODI All Rounder in World Cricket History & there is more. That will require detailed analysis.
Result of RPS v GL match in IPL (the best event in world's yearly cricketing calendar) would have been different without MSD. Firstly, GL would have piled a score of about 200 without MSD in field. Secondly after fall of 4 early wickets RPS would have folded up short of target by about 20-30 runs without MSD while batting.
Demonstrating match situation awareness, 70+ partnership between Stokes & MSD not only stabilised the RPS innings but paved the way for a surprise victory. Exceptional hundred by Stokes would have been a dream ( as it had been in 105 innings ) & not reality without partnership with MSD.
Stokes deserves huge credit for an exceptional innings. It remains to be seen how soon he can repeat the feat & who will be his next partner.
Master Stoke! That would just about sum it up for this match.
@pitch_curator on May 2, 2017, 5:05 GMT
I may be wrong; but I think, both these franchises (RPS & GL) would be dissolved, at the end of this season.
One of the heads, in this currently hydra-headed (or is it headless?) BCCI has indicated already that CSK & RR would be allowed to return, next season. If they do, the continuation of RPS & GL will depend on BCCI deciding whether they would like to have a 10-team IPL. Or, 12-Team IPL.
Things are very fluid, yet. Like most of the matters with BCCI.
I am making this statement, without looking at the merits of your exchange with Nishant Patnaik.
Jose...P on May 2, 2017. Attitude towards the game & urge to perform to the best of ability played dominant role in Stokes carrier that made tall & Majestic ,in fact society wants these type of people in every walks of life to take us greater heights . Jose you are perfectly alright in assessing Ben Strokes, Hats off Ben
@ PATNAIKNISHANT - Lol. So what was Ben Stokes doing?? And how much strike "rotation" did Dhoni do?? At one stage 1 runs was scored off 12 balls. He was STRUGGLING against Ankit Soni. The guy hasn't even played a first class game and Dhoni was not able to score singles off him !!! Coming back to the main point, how was Stokes able to not only rotate strike but hit boundaries ? Batting at #5 and 6 you will encounter these situations regularly. There is no concept of "playing out" in T20 especially when asking rate is 12. If you can't score get out and let the next man come in. By not getting out you are DELIBERATELY making the batsmen coming next FAIL. Wait till the next season and you will know what Smith and team management really feel about this. They will not EVEN bid for Dhoni. And neither will most other franchises. He can play test cricket at CSK. Lol
well played Ben strokes. I think Gujarat lost wicket inside powerplay.
What a batting from stokes...! 3 man of the match so far. Makes him the price tag worth.
SLOW TROT: Just the right trot.
In an earlier comment, which is yet to be posted, I mentioned about the 'slow trot', of an ex-ace-finisher.
Lest, I maybe mistaken. let me state, that WAS THE RIGHT TROT, at that stage in the game. And, Dhoni, did the right thing. Every player has a role to play which is tailored to two facts: (1) The stage in the game, & (2) What the player is good at, at a particular stage in his life in general & as a cricketer in particular.
If an owner, can't see that, he should ask the team to bench him. And stay away from bidding for a man he doesn't understand.
"Sweet tweet". Or, nothing. HE has to choose. He an do so in the next round. Meanwhile, be a gentleman!
This also means that the RCB is now out. No more mathematical chances etc. Now Kohli should rest and prepare for Champions trophy.
As an England fan, it's good to see Stokes put in a performance like this. Relatively speaking, I don't think that you could really say that he's earned his exorbitant pay check but that was the team management's decision to pay that much and not his to seek it. He's made regular contributions with the bat and has been OK with the ball and was an obvious match-winner here. I'm sure that this will not be his last IPL stint, although maybe his pay check will be more realistic in future. Mind you, a player who can hold his own with the ball and win you games with the bat is probably worth a bit of a gamble.
NO IDENTITY CRISIS!
.
Born in NZ
Brought up as a cricketer in ENGLAND
Playing for a franchise of PUNE
Owned by a KOLKATTAN
Playing under an AUSTRALIAN
Despite the slow trot of an ex-ace-finisher INDIAN
Beating a team with a tag of GUJARAT
.
Dear identity seekers, there are two ways of looking at it.
Those who see the glass, half-empty, may ask: "What is the identity, in this jumble of locales?"
Those who can see the glass full (why just half-full?) may accept the identity, as that of:
.
A global cricketer, winning the hearts of global cricket fans! Ben Stokes.
.
That is ONE IDENTITY I love to see as a global cricket fan. In anyone, more so in League Cricket.
.
Whatever may be the traits of anyone, positive or negative (which is the case for all of us); if, we are true cricket lovers, should never have a problem, in applauding him from the heart.
If anyone says, I'm going overboard, I am too glad to plead guilty. Despite bagging Ben many times in the past.
The result of this match means RCB becomes the first team to crash out of this year's IPL. Now no more mathematical chances remain for them. Other teams are all within a probability range.
Excellent century from best all rounder in the tournament this can be remembered for long time . Once again Gujarat Lions pathetic display in all probability out of the tournament .It was money's worth to see players like Strokes and people likes this and look forward more like this
@BLACK_BIRD
Thanks for the joke of the century! you made my century!
You have mentioned - "To me, dhoni is the man of the match. He anchored the innings brilliantly and stoke played as good supporting role. Dhoni should be the mom. Well done the captain"
I really have to admire you for your sense of humor!
You have also mentioned doni should be the mom, I agree with on you on this point as well, dhoni should be the mom and stokes should be the dad!!!
Please do not miss the forest for the trees, the game was won only because of the blinder played by stokes, and you cannot eulogize such paltry contribution from doni and go to the extent to claim a mom award for such ordinary performance, the same number of runs would have been hit by another batsman in 15 odd deliveries. Pune would have almost lost the game due to dhoni's such pathetic batting.
Brad Hogg suggested Stokes should be dropped LOL!
Doni helped GL to win but Thampi messed up in his 4th over, that changed the result. Instead of him, Raina should have bowled. YOU CANNOT ASK A BOWLER TO BOWL CONSEQUENT OVERS IN T20. THIS IS THUMB RULE.
Good to see pune doing so well in this edition of ipl, always stayed at the bottom of the table since their entry into ipl. I would like either pune or delhi to win this years ipl
People talking about MSD here, do you know anything about cricket? Look at the stage when both batsman came in. 3-4 wickets down. Big total to chase. They had to stay there and keep wickets in hand. Its not always hitting the ball out of the park. He stayed there with Ben for a long time. Ben was scoring so what he did was occupy the crease and rotate the strike. There was no batting left after that if he'd got out. Use your common sense. Its not about the strike rate everytime. Hear what Steve Smith had to say at the presentation about their partnership. After all they won. Why do you all have to question MS every other time? You write stuffs about his batting as if you know so much about cricket by sitting in front of your TV sets. Match situation is completely different.
People should stop blaming Dhoni. Stokes was playing in one end and through out the chase, the asking rate never went up above 12. I/o Stokes, if Washington Sundar is at the other end, Dhoni would have played differently. If RPS has been batting first and if Dhoni has been this slow that might have been a concern, however while chasing just leave it to Dhoni- he is a 100% team man.
@BARRY SMALAL Marlon is really a big match player but he has no work ethics and he doen't get much respect around the world.
RPS role definition for Rahane and Tiwary should be changed. Tripathy and Washington Sundar should open- in fact he is an opener, and be aggressive at the top. If two quick wickets fall, i/o Tiwary, Rahane can come in and hold up for some time. Tiwary should be aggressive at the back end.
@CKT_ANALYST srh is not a one man team anymore every player has contributed equally in all the wins, in the game against dd Warner got out early but kane and Dhawan shared a 100+ partnership to post a good score, even the likes of Henriques Yuvraj Ojha has chipped in with some handy knocks, so get your facts right before commenting on any team.
@BARRY SAMLAL, Totally agree with you, he is really -really a big match player. He delivers in the matches that really matters most.
ipl will be probably better served by allowing substitutions. If the innings needs to be built up Dhoni can come. Otherwise a pinch hitter can take his place. Similarly a pace bowler can be substituted by a spinner etc. So u don't have to be stuck with a underperforming bowler. Of course the substituting bowler will have to inherit the number of overs already bowled by the bowler he is substituting.
Dhoni's style of finishing may be ideally suited for 50 over cricket and not 20 over format. His thinking is out of sync in the modern context. More over he has lost his timing and power hitting abilities and a master strategist and good thinker of the game Dhoni will have to reinvent himself if he has an ambition of prolonging his international career till next world cup V.Sreedharan
@Black_Bird do you know anything about cricket.I mean are you serious about giving the mom.Dhoni played one of the worst innings ever.he put pressure on stokes.stokes was brilliant.lol what do u mean stokes played a supporting innings.he got 103 while Dhoni got 26 at a strike rate of about 80 which is unacceptable.
Marlon wins world cups not IPL games
it was good day for Maharashtra on occasion of Maharashtra day in terms of ipl both Mumbai Indians and Pune won their respective matches.
Hoping Stokesy can translate this form into the Champions Trophy and against SA this summer. I've always said, he might never win a match with BOTH bat and ball but he sure as heck can win a match with either Bat OR Ball as his 3 IPL MoM shows.
Dhoni was a match winner, he is now older and wiser. Stokes is a match winner and in good form to take the game away. Dhoni played well and he knows his limitations now that he is getting older and loosing the magic.
Very impressed with RPS as they finally got their batting lineup right with Tiwary at 4 and Dhoni at 6. It cannot have been easy to drop Ferguson but the right decision was made. Their bowling attack is even looking well balanced now. As for GL well any team that has Dwayne Smith as a bowler is not going to be a champion side. Please get him out and just use Roy in the middle order.
Enough with foreign players failure for Lions, instead they should now try rookie Indian players, cus their chances off making it to top 4 has been diminished ans same goes for RCB.
Great knock by Stokes and deserves the accolades. He needs a bit more consistency and less angst and he will be great. Good fight by Lions. Pity their momentum has come too late.
Ben Stokes was always much too talented (with the bat, ball and in the field) and simply too resilient to be defined by his treatment at the hands of Carlos Brathwaite in the World T20 Final. With 3 M-o-M awards in the IPL thus far, he seems to be giving a good account of himself.
Dhoni is arguably one of the best wicketkeeper batsman/captain/finisher of all time however father time seems to have caught up with him. Saying that he deserves m.o.m is frankly nut hugging and disrespectful to stokes.
If Marlon Samuels had been on the field, would he have saluted Stokes?
I see alot of salty comments but i think Stokes has bowled and batted well throughout the tournament he has justified the hefty price already. Watson,dhoni, Gayle,zaheer khan, bhaji, malinga and company all seem to be playing their last season. Hard to see them getting picked up again next year.
Stokes finally justify his price tag, good innings under pressure. The target always should have been chased down though, just RPS made a meal of it.
Not a big fan of Dhoni, but what he did under pressure was right. At 42/4, they needed a partnership, and that's what they achieved. Had he gotten out early, I have no doubt there would have been a collapse attempting to chase 110+ runs with only 5 wickets remaining.
In any game..either u can or u cannot..there is no middle way..the way dhoni is scoring..in t20 he cannot..if one guy can hit a ton in almost half the ball n you cannot even score run a ball..sorry boss the other guy is taking ur burden on his shoulder..you cannot justify yourself in the name of building partnership..the other guy too was building..if he can score..then you too ought to score unless u cant
An innings under enormous pressure, it has to be the best this IPL. Well played, Stokes!
To me, dhoni is the man of the match. He anchored the innings brilliantly and stoke played as good supporting role. Dhoni should be the mom. Well done the captain.
So is this the first IPL tournament, where we will get 4 teams of playoffs much earlier and last 2-3 days will be just a race for climbing spots?
Finally, Stokes justified his hefty tag. This is the kind of performance you expect from a big time player. I thought RPS, DD and RCB will be the first 3 teams to be knocked out of play-offs. They proved me wrong, though RCB and DD seem to be on track along with Kings XI.
this win takes Pune ahead and RCB out of the Tournament coz maximum points RCB now can get is 11
The Stokes-MSD partnership steadied the ship where it could have gone on to become one more collapse story in this IPL season. That said, MSD needs to sort out his spinner problems before CT17 because there certainly isn't a better wicket keeper than him in the sport. Always a bit strange to see Indians struggling against spin.
Dhoni should either open or come at his 6th position for India, at 4th position he will just keep defending spinners & will put more pressure on Kohli.
ppl criticising dhoni please watch rcb vs KKR and Delhi vs Mumbai chases , dhoni stopped a collapse and string together a partnership which they failed. I bet kholi would have played better and had a innings like Ben stokes if he had a partner doing a dhoni's innings vs the rps game .
With IPL reaching the business end, i am loving the competition among the top 5 now. With MI virtually assured of a place in knock-outs, any of other 4 team can take the remaining 3 spots. SRH is a 1 man show from batting point of view, if Warner performs others can wait for the match to get over, MI peaked too early and surprisingly have maintained the momentum though their bowling attack looks weak, RPS collection of strong individuals but no team, KKR great balanced side but pathetic fielding unit and KXIP - blows hot and cold but still have mathematical chance.
SVAT11 - oh yeah? So you want Stokes and Smith to come and say in public that Dhoni's pathetic innings put enormous pressure on Stokes to keep up with the asking rate?? And what was the reaction to Goenkas tweets?? The extent to which people are mired in their hero worship in India is mind numbing. The truth is this - That was a PATHETIC innings from a senior player who is a marquee player for the franchise. He was not able to rotate strike at all and put enormous pressure on Stokes who had to keep going for big shots to keep the run rate in check. If Stokes had got out then then this same mob would have said that no one gave "support" to dhoni. Any SR below 120 after facing 12 -15 balls is UNACCEPTABLE. And to go at less than 100 when asking rate is almost 2 per ball is ATTROCIOUS. If it were some of the kids at the other end they would have lost their wickets and probably place in the side. He should come in at # 9 if he wants to "finish" games. Let the guys who score fast bat first.
14.5 crores innings by Ben! Mr Goenka would have been mighty well pleased that his big investment did not go waste. This is the right time for RPS to come out of the cloud and they just did it. Now chances are big that Smith and Warner may fight it out for the ultimate! Really good game. Both teams did well indeed. Smith is really fat and Raina is near there. Oh people! It will take your lifetime to understand MSD. Cry out until then. 4 wickets down and the team was looking at the wall and these people want MSD to slog right from the start when GL bowlers were trying to tighten the screw! I can't blame them. That is how they would play their cricket and they have every right to do that. Time well spent. Thank you GL and RPS especially Ben Stokes! They will definitely qualify and knock out one of the top two or three team. Counting that day!
CRICFAN8896428048 who said sahghwan is youngster, he is playing since, 2008, earlier he was in DD team................
Massive kudos to Ben - not easy carrying that price tag like a yoke around your neck, and while his bowling/fielding MoMs were satisfying, Stokes was crying out for a big innings, and given the state RPS were in when he came to the crease, this one was huge. Hopefully that T20 WC final and Braithwaite are now just distant memories. This kid owns.
Of course Ms Dhoni got keep on doing dot balls. and the haters start to blur about him. but he was only for pune to come out at 6th over and stay till 16th over.lol haters it generally shows that u don't like MS......But we do
MSD tried hard to lose, but Stokes won.
Ben Stokes! Remember the name!!
Remember the name, whose name? Ben Stokes!!! what a brilliant performance.
To stay at the crease and score 26 runs off 33 balls or get out trying to score a 3rd boundary off the first over when the RR is just around 8? Give me the former any day of the week.
Logic of Dhoni fans - It is only because of Dhoni's presence that Stokes got confidence and Gujarat bowlers were intimidated. Otherwise Stokes does not know which side of the bat to hold. Man of the match should go to captain cool who took it to the last over. Also half of Stokes runs should be credited to Dhoni. Christians six is also because he came after Dhoni..
3 MoM awards in 9 games. 250 runs at an SR of 140 . Not half bad for someone who is labelled a 'test' all-rounder only.
best Ining. history. ben Stokes. congratulation
Massive kudos to Ben - not easy carrying that price tag like a yoke around your neck, and while his bowling/fielding MoMs were satisfying, Stokes was crying out for a big innings, and given the state RPS were in when he came to the crease, this one was huge. Hopefully that T20 WC final and Braithwaite are now just distant memories. This kid owns.
best ining history. ben Stokes.
there is a reason why few teams fail despite they have good resources. Raina is such a poor captain lacks mental strength to win. and his team selection ability is so poor that he persisted Wit pk, munaf and Dwayne Smith. He could have easily made to top 4.
@CVENKA,So you want Dhoni to be replaced with Rishabh pant,How many games did he win from losing position.Atleast the last knock Pant played shows how much he still has to mature.At the age of Pant,Samson dhoni used to hit boundaries against greatly feared Shoaib Akhtar.These guys you mentioning are not tested like Yuvraj,Dhoni,Kaif,at their age.
Stokes fulfilling his potential, his limited overs record has never done justice to his talent. He can be an international superstar.
best ining Ipl history. ben Stokes congratulation ben Stokes
There were many cricketing pundits who called stokes useless over hyped etc etc he has proved his worth in past two games last game he took three wickets and won game today waged a sole battle against GL and cramps and came out winner I hope the so called Pundits become silent now
even smith n stokes acknowledges dhonis partnership with stokes. but ppl of india stil critizising him
What an innings under pressure from the best fast bowling all-rounder in the world! This is why RPS paid millions for this guy, he's already won 3 mom in this IPL. Stokes can singlehandedly win any game with bat, ball or fielding, a sign of a genuine All-rounder.
Commentator says "MS Dhoni might've thought well when he got out, it may be difficult" really?? RPS won because he got out, this is only based on his last few years' form. In the past he was able to hit boundaries to make for lost balls, but those days seems to be over. This is the best innings while chasing this year so far.
Yes ..dhoni wasted balls..he should have converted those into singles atleast....but dhoni and stokes decided to stuck out there till end...and it worked...but stokes was stunning...best inns in this IPL under pressure from 10-3..
Sangwan, Soni & Thampi have All impressed for the Lions.
This bowling attack is More potent and has more teeth as evidenced by the close defeats where the batters failed.
Compare the 3 bowlers above to PK , DK, Irfan Munaf Jakati or Kaushik & you've gotta Question the Lions Coaching set up. How on earth were they not selected from the beginning???
Had these bowlers ( Sangean, Soni & Thampi) at the very beginning the Lions would have made the play offs
Million Dollar inning they said.
Stokes, the junior Lance Klusner has just proved why he is worthier than 12 crore Indian Rupees
stokes is paying off now. well played stokes! excellent batting under pressure
@WEBUSER ,atleast he didn't yhrow away his wicket like RCb's batsmen
BMac cost the game for GL. Had he dropped Dhoni, Stokes would have had less bowl to play. oh Bmac what
That's why you pay the big bucks, Brilliant from Stokes
well played Stokes ... good learning curve for him !
@WEBUSER At least he supported Stokes,other than throwing away his wicket like RCB batsmen do.
amazing innings from stokes. showed his worth. probably one of the finest innings while chasing in ipl
It has become an habit of Dhoni supporters to hail him as hero when once in a blue moon he gets some runs and tell the world what a finisher he his. Finisher? Yes he has become a finisher of his own team nowadays. Wasting balls has become a regular sight when Dhoni is in crease. He will wait till the last few deliveries ( he will not show any emotions you see because he is a super cool guy) and then either will miss the delivery to be bowled or get caught making sure that there won't be much deliveries (because he has used most of them) for the following batsmen to try something... I am wondering whether such a great cricketing brain don't know that all his timing and strokes are nowhere to be found starting from 2011 after the world cup... Why he is denying the place to some young guys like rishabh pandh who are roaring to go but denied because of Dhoni. Mr Dhoni please retire from cricket or you will be humiliated by getting dropped.
Pradeep Sangwan's Bounced Steve Smith, currently the Best Batsman on a Slow track! Why oh why did Hujarat Not have him at the start of the campaign?
they send dhoni out just to waste 30 deliveries
Who asked Raina to give 3 overs to Smith???
dhoni seems so useless right now wasting crucial deliveries :(
The standard of ball vs bat and vice versa in IPL is very very very very poor and sub standard one should say. Please people don't ever judge a player's performances especially bat vs ball.
@PITCH_CURATOR, it's this way so that the matches can be 'made exciting'. Inclusion of mediocre talent who can perform anywhere on the spectrum (awful to awesome) provides means for excitement in the matches.
looks like another masterclass from dhoni
Now India has bulk of young speedsters clicking 145 normally with yorkers, slowers, cutters n accuracy. Future is bright indeed
@Jose P... your dearest Dhoni is putting unnecessary pressure on Stokes by playing dot after dot. Good thing Stokes is a damn good batter.
If you guys aren't watching Wi V Pak test cricket then you should tune to Ms dhoni's innings lol test cricket at its best
Maria Erasmus is not a good empire dinesh kathik wad plumb twice he didn't gave them out and rahane's was pitched oitside leg and also height was an issue another howler in this ipl.
Gujarat Lions now have a bowling attack filled with youngsters like Thampi , Sangwan,Nathu and Soni
It's so good to see a lot of Ind seamers are doing quite well in this IPL. Really bodes well for the future. Now hoping some spinners come through the ranks as well.
I am actually amazed at the absolute lack of planning from some of the franchises. It is a joke that some of the mediocre players are thriving despite lack of skills. Sample these - Unadkat bowls about 4-5 slow balls per over at the death. He has neither the skill nor the confidence to bowl the bouncer or yorker. And yet teams gift wickets to him. Lol. Set up for slower ball every ball and hit 2 out of the park and he will be afraid to even ask for the ball after that. Same case with Uthappa and Pandya. They hit ONLY and ONLY to leg side from long on to mid wicket arc. They cannot hit big shots over/to extra cover even if the ball is a wide half volley. Why are they being fed leg stump balls and length balls on offtump is beyond comprehension. They showed a graphic yesterday that Uthappa hit over 16 sixes this year and EVERY one of them was between midwicket and long on. First ball he tried to hit over long off it went hardly 45 m. The coaching staff are blind if they cannot spot this.
A player like Dinesh karthik is batting too low. Dk must bat at 4. Finch is an opener. He must open the batting. Ishan kishan must bat at 5. Dwayne smith at 6. Mistake in batting order , is the reason of failure in first innings for Gujarat lions.
So pune is going to b 4th team in playoffs.. DD, RCB, Punjab n Gujrat r doing timepass now
With Dhoni being in one team, and the other is supposed to belong to Gujarat where I live, it is very tough ... it is very very tough ... for me to support (rather oppose) either team! Sincerely hope, it turns out to be a tie. So, I can wash my hands of saying super-over is a gamble. And get away by saying"Tough Luck" to one without saying anything to the other.
Now, I know, what is meant by the term 'fence-sitter'!
Great comback RPS, after such a good start by Lions. This should be easy chase considering not so great bowling attack by GL. RPS inching towards knockouts.
Pune pacers don't necessarily have the pace you would ideally want nor are they big swingers of the ball yet most of them return with impressive figures more often than not due to their ability to bowl cutters and variate the pace mostly at the death. If RCB pacers followed the same procedure, it might've worked for them too 'cause most of them can't click 140 but meh, too late now.
Shame on GL not to play a batsman like Roy. He was outstanding in WorldT20 last yr in India. DSmith is past his prime.
Gujarat lookin good so far despite Raina's failure. 190 will be a good score considering Gujarat has weak bowling and Pune good Tiwary, Smith and thampi in form. Ms dhoni could do some damage if he don't play test innings same goes for Rahane
Giving a player clear road map helps their confidence. Case in point, beloved Ishan! Hope GL has clear communication line and adequate reasoning for Pathan and not dropped him forever.
Why Dwayne Smith is in? why not Jason Roy?! Did Gujarat buy him just to use him as fielding substitute
If they have to refer even these body length decisions to the 3rd umpire, why not just automate it for every run out / stumping case? The on field umpires seem to be making no effort at all really. They even refer cases now where the batsman is past the stumps!!
Look at that poor bowling attack of GL. Anything below 180 gettable for Rps.
