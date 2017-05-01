Rising Pune Supergiant v Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, Pune May 1, 2017

Stokes century scripts stunning Pune win

The Report by Karthik Krishnaswamy
117

Rising Pune Supergiant 167 for 5 (Stokes 103*, Dhoni 26, Thampi 2-35, Sangwan 2-38) beat Gujarat Lions 161 (McCullum 45, Karthik 29, Tahir 3-27, Unadkat 3-29) by five wickets
A maiden T20 hundred from Ben Stokes moved Rising Pune Supergiant to their sixth win of the season in a seesawing contest against Gujarat Lions. Battling cramp, frequent wicket losses at the other end, and the demands of a testing asking rate, Stokes steered Rising Pune home with a ball to spare.

Sent in to bat, Lions ran away to 55 for no loss inside the Powerplay, but lost their way thereafter to get bowled out for 160. Supergiants' chase inverted the pattern: the flurry of wickets came in the beginning, leaving them 42 for 4 at one point, before Stokes, with a bit of help from MS Dhoni and Daniel Christian, took the game away from Lions once again.

Tahir stalls Lions after bright opening stand

Having been sent in to bat, Lions got off to an excellent start, Brendon McCullum and Ishan Kishan finding the gaps and putting away the short ball clinically to race to 55 in just 5.5 overs. Then Kishan, having already hit Imran Tahir for two fours in the sixth over, sliced the last ball of the Powerplay into the hands of short third man.

What followed was a puzzling slump. With Dwayne Smith coming in for the injured Andrew Tye, Lions had batting depth all the way down to James Faulkner at No. 8. But this was to be one of their bad days.

Suresh Raina fell to a harebrained run-out before Tahir struck with successive balls - Aaron Finch sending back a return catch off the leading edge and Dwayne Smith playing all around a googly - to leave Lions 94 for 4 after 10 overs. McCullum fell soon after. Then, from 109 for 5, came a brief revival, with Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja adding 26 in 19 balls, before another slide. Struggling to put away the slower ball, Lions did not score a boundary between the fourth ball of the 14th over and the fifth ball of the 19th. Eventually, they were bowled out with one ball still left in their innings.

Sangwan, Thampi shock Pune top order

Within nine balls of the Rising Pune innings, a middling target became a daunting one. Pace was the catalyst in this transformation. Pradeep Sangwan, playing his first game of the season, produced a classic inswinger from left-arm over to trap Ajinkya Rahane lbw (with some help from Marais Erasmus, who did not notice that the ball had pitched outside leg stump) and bounced out Steven Smith. Then Basil Thampi made Manoj Tiwary pay for being stuck on the crease.

Stokes looked in ominous form right from the time he punched his fifth ball for four past the stumps at the other end, and raced away to 25 off 17 to keep the required rate in check. But a mix-up sent back Rahul Tripathi in the sixth over, and Rising Pune were back in deep trouble.

Spinners tie down Dhoni

Before this match, Dhoni had scored 111 off 79 balls against pace this season, and only 62 off 64 balls against spin. His struggles against spin continued here. Against Ankit Soni and Ravindra Jadeja, who began bowling in tandem as soon as he walked in, he scored 12 off 20 balls, facing 14 dots.

Soni's legspin caused Stokes a few problems too - he didn't seem to pick the slider out of the front of the hand, angled across him, and on a few occasions ended up playing down the wrong line. But successive sixes over long-on off Jadeja and a sliced four past point off Dwayne Smith kept Pune in touch with their asking rate, just about. After 14 overs, they needed exactly two a ball - 72 from 36.

Hobbling Stokes seals the deal

Despite being tied down by them, Dhoni did not take any chances against the spinners, and couldn't afford to take too many, given Pune's situation at that stage. He had to target the quicks, and he pulled the first ball he faced from James Faulkner, in the 15th over, beyond the square leg boundary. Stokes clattered Dwayne Smith for six and four in the next over, and Rising Pune were left needing 44 off the last four.

They still didn't have too much batting left in the hut, though, and when Dhoni holed out to long-off, first ball of the next over, the balance seemed to swing Lions' way, particularly with Stokes struggling with cramps.

Christian showed just the calmness a new batsman might need in that situation; he chopped Faulkner away past point when he got a loose ball, but otherwise kept bringing Stokes on strike - there would be no dots in his eight-ball innings.

Stokes' hitting down the ground, crucially, wasn't hampered by his cramps. With Rising Pune needing 25 off 12, he hit Thampi for two sixes - one just clearing a leaping Brendon McCullum at long-on, one just clearing a leaping Aaron Finch at long-off - before collapsing at the non-striker's end after taking a single off the last ball. A bit of assistance from the physio, and he was back on his feet.

By then, Pune only needed eight off the last over, and a flat-bat clatter through the covers off the first ball of the last over halved their ask and moved him from 98 to 102. It eventually came down to one off two balls, and with the field brought in, Christian mowed Faulkner into the stands behind the square leg boundary.

Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • big_al_81 on May 3, 2017, 15:46 GMT

    @FOREXCELIENCEINCRICKET I wonder if you are aware that there are other nations that play cricket and that cricket existed for quite long time prior to MSD's arrival on the world stage. He is an outstanding short form cricketer and a half decent captain. But the existence of a wider context for cricket than just the last few years and just India means that unsupported assertions about a favourite player's preeminence will get shot down on here - @FOREXCELLENCEINSPELLING...

  • forExcelienceInCricket on May 2, 2017, 15:00 GMT

    @PITCH_CURATOR MSD is the best wicketkeeper batsman in world cricket. Hopefully he can maintain his fitness at least till 2019 for participation in international cricket. There are dismissals in Cricket where bowlers play no role & there are dismissals for which stats are not maintained for players. There is myth of match winners in Cricket. Reality is victories in cricket are achieved by superior performance by collective batting / bowling / fielding etc. with minimal errors by a team over opponents. Players contribute in batting / bowling in primary role & other players play supporting role in batting / bowling / fielding etc. Just because players do not play a primary role in a win does not imply they have not contributed. These are not captured by stats like average, strike rates etc. Cricket needs a metric (a variant of Formula 1 racing) based on batting / bowling / fielding performances ranked in each match multiplied by a factors for win / loss / draw & difficulty factor etc

  • pitch_curator on May 2, 2017, 12:55 GMT

    @ Ramli - Perfectly fine. I also strongly believe that cricket is a team game and credit should be given to all players who contribute. It is this blind brigade who want to credit Stoke's/Tiwari's runs and Tahirs/Unadkat's wickets to Dhoni that really irritate me. They want to attribute everything good to one player and everything bad to someone else. lol. Lets see how Dhoni goes in the playoffs. He HAS BEEN a great player but does not look the part for some time now. No one would grudge him the odd good innings though.

  • ramli on May 2, 2017, 12:20 GMT

    Pitch_curator ... It need not have to be MSD all the time ... In this IPL, RPS has played as a team ... each one of the players is pulling the team out of trouble ... MSD being one of them in an emphatic win ... that will come in handy during knock-out ... MSD is a big match player ... and his WK skills are the best in limited overs cricket in India ... I repeat ... cricket is a team game and MSD is one player in it ... no doubting that ... you will see very soon

  • skarteek2000 on May 2, 2017, 12:04 GMT

    Excellent match winning innings from Stokes. I am really surprised to see RPS in top 4 as I believe they don't have good bowlers to win matches for them. What an asset Tahir has been for the team. Spare a thought for him. He pulled back things beautifully. Else RPS would be chasing 185+. Even stokes couldn't have saved them then,

  • Iddo555 on May 2, 2017, 11:58 GMT

    Hogg needs to get a new job, he wasn't even in Hogg's team for this game.

    LOL

  • the_silent_observer on May 2, 2017, 11:42 GMT

    @Jose P....//whether they would like to have a 10-team IPL. Or, 12-Team IPL. ..// it will be only a 10-team IPL. How did you arrive at a 12-team situation?

  • pitch_curator on May 2, 2017, 8:03 GMT

    @ FOREXCELIENCEINCRICKET - Lol man. So Dhoni should be made Man of the match? Next you will say, the sun and the moon rotate around the earth because of MSD only. So GL would have scored 200 without MSD in the field as per you. Let me know how many wickets he picked up. Do you want to give credit to him for the bowling changes and wickets picked up by the bowlers? But he was not consulted by Smith on the field while making the bowling changes nor the bowlers before bowling every ball. So, either MSD also knows telepathy or you need urgent help. I agree with your other statement though -- Stokes would not have scored a 100 with any other guy at the other end because that guy would have scored at least 45-50 after facing 30+ balls and there would not have been enough runs for Stokes to make a century. BTW the match situation awareness was shown by Stokes who kept the RR under 12 by taking calculated risks although he was starved off strike by the bloke at the other end.

  • cvenka on May 2, 2017, 7:59 GMT

    @CRICFAN4935682802 I did not say dhoni is not talented. I agree he was a match winner in his prime days. But those days have gone some years ago. We see only his shadows nowadays. But alas that is not enough for winning...I would have been the first person to praise him had dhoni realized that he was not upto his best & honorably retired. His not doing that made me wondering for what purpose he is playing now.

  • forExcelienceInCricket on May 2, 2017, 7:02 GMT

    @PITCH_CURATOR Couldn't disagree more with your comments on MSD … The Greatest Captain in World Cricket History in all its forms, The Greatest ODI All Rounder in World Cricket History & there is more. That will require detailed analysis.

    Result of RPS v GL match in IPL (the best event in world's yearly cricketing calendar) would have been different without MSD. Firstly, GL would have piled a score of about 200 without MSD in field. Secondly after fall of 4 early wickets RPS would have folded up short of target by about 20-30 runs without MSD while batting.

    Demonstrating match situation awareness, 70+ partnership between Stokes & MSD not only stabilised the RPS innings but paved the way for a surprise victory. Exceptional hundred by Stokes would have been a dream ( as it had been in 105 innings ) & not reality without partnership with MSD.

    Stokes deserves huge credit for an exceptional innings. It remains to be seen how soon he can repeat the feat & who will be his next partner.

