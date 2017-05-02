Stokes a perfect fit for our team - Smith
Ben Stokes has won three Man-of-the-Match awards in eight matches in IPL 2017, each performance leading to a Rising Pune Supergiant victory. His most recent award was also his first for a batting performance - an unbeaten 63-ball 103, that saw Rising Pune recover from 10 for 3 to chase down 162 with five wickets to spare. It is numbers like these that Stokes would like to judge himself on instead of being bogged down by the pressure of the INR 14.5 crore price tag at the auction, Rising Pune captain Steven Smith said.
"He's been hitting the ball really well," Smith said on Monday. "We're very happy with where he's at and how he's played. That was an amazing innings: under pressure, came in at three for nothing and to play the way he did, he timed his innings beautifully, took the game on at the right time. Fantastic knock to get us home. He hit some very clean balls there, chose the right balls to hit, too.
"He's always said from the start that he judges himself on how he plays. He's not going to put any extra pressure on himself just because he has a big price tag next to his name."
Smith, who had reportedly played an active role in identifying players for the franchise at the auction, revealed he had asked the team owners to go all out for Stokes. The England allrounder eventually became the most expensive overseas player ever in the auction.
"We were very excited to get him. I had said before the auction to the guys [owners] just do what you have to to get him," Smith said. "Allrounders are so valuable in T20 cricket and he bats, bowls and fields well. He's a perfect fit for our team, particularly after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out as well. He's done a terrific job for us. We paid a big amount to get him. We know he's a quality player. [He] certainly earned his cash tonight.
"For us it's about trying to get to know each other for six or eight weeks and try and get the best out of each other. Even learn a bit about one another. The team's been really good. We've got some really good characters in the shed there."
Rising Pune have won five of their last six games, with three victories at home. Over the last 10 days, they played four games in Pune and one in Mumbai, and Smith had identified this clutch of matches as an opportune time for a surge on the points table.
"I actually said to the group of guys that we had five games, four here [in Pune] and one in Mumbai," he said. "Not a lot of travel. Home ground, we wanted to try and make it a bit of a fortress.
"We're four [wins] and two [losses] here, if I'm right. That's reasonable going. One more game to play here against the Kings [XI Punjab on May 14], so hopefully we can make it 5 and 2. I've said that these five games are very important for us and I think we've played some really good cricket and it's nice to get over the line and be in the position where we are now."
With the exception of the victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, all other Rising Pune wins were clinched in the last over. Smith recognised that closing out tight games has proved to be the defining factor in their improved run in IPL 2017, after a seventh-place finish last season. The good work on the field, according to Smith, has coincided with off-field bonding.
"It's certainly been a different season for us," Smith said. "This year we've been able to get over the line in those close games. Last year we were at the end of that. That's how T20 cricket works sometimes. We've been really fortunate there.
"It's been good how we've been able to gel together as a team. I'd say for us and Gujarat [Lions] as well, would've been the toughest for the two franchises, given that we were new teams. A lot of other teams have had their core players for a long time so they know each other really well. They have had many years of bonding together. It's nice to be playing some good cricket at the same time; it helps."
Rising Pune's upswing has meant New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who picked up 2 for 7 against Royal Challengers and was named Man of the Match, didn't find a place in the XI on Stokes' return from an injury on Monday.
"It was difficult [to leave out Ferguson] but we had some different thoughts," Smith said. "We thought this is our best combination. Dan Christian has bowled particularly well in the games he's played and he's a power-hitter towards the end as well. He's done a really good job for us. So tonight it was the right call.
"It's about trying to get the right balance for your team in any conditions you play. It's not just our team that faces this. Every team has some quality players on their bench in the opposition, so it's tough on the guys that they miss out, but you have to try and pick your best team for each game."
Stokes is a genuine,world class allrounder.More in the Botham mould but perhaps not there yet
Donno why but Stokes seems exact carbon copy of Flintoff - not lookwise, but as a player. A proper allrounder with same attitude and swag, who can also be erratic and go for runs.. I am sure these 2 will be at each others throat come next Ashes
@alexk400. You are so right. He is very streaky indeed. Shame those streaks last for so many games.
Streaky useless player for me. I never like stokes. He is way overhyped. He will have many streak fluke game. That is his sign.
@fairfan70 - Stokes is already a better all rounder than Flintoff. However he may never reach the heights of Botham in his prime. Bowling wise Botham will probably still be better than Stokes. Let's not forget almost every ton the guy has hit have been memorable ones.
Oldtimer01: Just because some people grasp the nuances of cricket better than you do doesn't mean they're "fanboys". Expected more from a guy called "Oldtimer01".
Oh please, one innings does not make a season. Let us assess his impact once the season is finished. As of now, Pune is still fighting to make it to the play-offss.
Ben the greatest all rounder presently and has shown why he is in that class . He had been gradually coming to terms with this IPL brand of T20 and it was only a foregone conclusion that his batting exploits will be harnessed soon enough ! Congrats Steve
Dhoni's fan boys seem to be bent on praising dhoni for everything that he does; and attribute greatness to his performance, no matter what. So if dhoni plays a good knock, he is coming back to form and will only improve from here (never mind that these performances are once in 10 innings), if he scores 25 odd runs in 25 balls, they claim he played a sheet anchor/ supporting role (never mind that this is the best that he can do now, that too only once every few matches) and even if dhoni gets out after playing 3 or 4 balls, they will claim that at least dhoni didnt waste balls and got out trying to play his shots. I dont understand why dhoni should be given such a long rope and so many chances when he is clearly past his prime. He might have been a good batsman earlier but that doesnt mean that we continue selecting him in the team based on his performances 4 years ago (which he hasnt since replicated). Time to thank dhoni for his contributions and say good bye.
@SACHIN_NOW_AB: check the scores once again. RAJURAMKI is right. The only team MI have lost to this season is RPS. They beat SRH in the one game they played.
@GOKUL NATH absolutly mate.MS provided a good stable partnership but still im sure he would have felt dissappointed for not finishing the match.he must find a way to milk out the singles because his hitting power has diminished lately.he is not the same MS we have witnessed in the past.what if stokes got out attempting a big shot against jadeja dur to pressure created hy MS?certainly the match would have been lost!but ben was simply outstanding.he is a really tough bloke and all those critics who criticized him for those 4 sixes have no where to be seen.and some guy with the name MARLON SAMUELS said stokes will crumble under pressure but the reality is he is guy who embrace the pressure.just like King Kholi.he has proved in a single match.
Can anyone with the knowledge of the inner workings of IPL answer if Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be automatically restored after 2 year suspension and if they do, will Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions teams (GL) can still continue in the league or disbanded? I had the impression it was the latter, but I am not sure.
Ben Stokes played really well under pressure and has so far won three man of the match awards and has justified his price tag. It will be great to see him continue his good form.
Ben Stokes has 3mom in 8 matches is also popular and humble and is arguably the best fielder in the world nuff said
@SRINIVAS BHANU, sorry to inform you, but Ben will be returning to England to prepare for the Champions Trophy before the knockout stages.
Ben Stokes did the job in the end...great knock!! But to the people criticizing MSD, what wrong did he do? He put up that crucial partnership with Ben and kept one end intact. Ben was in his stride and smashing them and so Dhoni just had to keep his end intact and take the single on offer A wicket at that stage, and pune might well have gone into a downward spiral... He helped Pune take the game till the last few overs. The stage was set for Christian to come and smash. But MSD played the spinners out safely to set up the stage for Ben and Dan.
Dhoni played as per what the situation demanded. Its not always Hit Hit Bang Bang!! Give credit to the Man where it warrants for!!
If there is one cricketer I would like to a selfie with, that would be Mr Ben Stokes! That guy is pure Joy to watch! A fierce competitor and very down to earth too ( it appears). Like Steve too. What a competitor he is. I am a SRH fan though!
@RAJURAMKI MI lost to SRH once
Selecting the playing XI becomes more of a lottery. Ferguson bowled exceptionally well against RCB and would have been an automatic choice for the match against GL . Yet , RPS chose Stokes who won the match almost single handed . Stokes has justified his price tag and will be a cog in the RPS wheel in the forthcoming matches . For a team which was written off before the start of the tournament , RPS has done really well to reach the top 4 . Good work and my best wishes to RPS . MI have lost only 2 matches till now and both of them against RPS . No team is unbeatable and MI , KKR and SRH are no exceptions .
good to see BS earning his keep. nothing worse than for an expensive player to be in poor form. well done lad.
any decent fast bowing all rounder is a welcome addition and a perfect fit to any cricket team. i can't see a single international team where Stokes can't walk in as a player. with guys like Morris and Pretauries around, even SA may not reject him.
Ben Stokes a true superstar who is lighting up the ipl. Boy this guy is so talented I predict he will score more runs than Botham and Flintoff combined in tests and get at least 300wkts.As for t20 and odis the sky's the limit. The upload love this guy.
Outstanding performance by Ben Stokes. A chanceless century coming in at a time when it looked as though RPS would be bundled out for under 50 runs. A great asset for RPS.
@CRICFAN4424127130: Dhoni gets mentioned because it's not about 26 off 33. It's about situational awareness. No Dhoni didn't almost lose the game, he played his part perfectly by keeping one end safe because with Stokes playing the way he was, that's EXACTLY what the situation demanded. Constructive criticism helps, criticising just for the sake of it doesn't.
Why does Dhoni get mentioned even if he almost lost the game for RPS (26/33)? Are our press and media obsessed with him and find bizarre ways to complement him?? Give credit where its due!
Mr Raina who is reason fo loss??/?
Steven Smith impresses me so much as captain. Ben Stokes is an absolute superstar. Hope RCB learns something for them.
The best fast bowling all-rounder in the world by miles. He's just 25 & will only get better from here.
What an innings by Ben? A beautiful innings with scintillating strokes. Dohni had almost destroyed this innings but thanks he got out on a right time, otherwise RPS might have lost this match.
Ben Stokes a perfect fit for any team. Don't hear many of the doubters now.Clearly the best player of his type in world cricket well played Sir.
Would like to praise Christian as well. 17 off 8 balls when RCB were looking to close it out and he took the pressure completely off by hitting a brace of boundaries in the 19th over not to mention finishing it with a six. Would like to see Christian bat above Dhoni. He is far too good in t20's to bat at 7 and usually is a 4 or 5 everywhere else as his bowling is considered very much just bonus to his belligerent batting. Anyways well done Stokes: very much the joke of the IPL until this innings as trying to justify that price tag is near impossible but a 100 in both a pressure situation and in the middle order goes closer to justifying it.
The man is worth his weight in gold..!! The franchisee should be doubly happy for their investment and Ben Stokes has proved a master entertainer.The man is everywhere whether its batting,bowling or fielding...the century against GL in trying conditions was a stand out and really has helped RPS to consolidate their position. If the man clicks in the play offs then the fans are in for a real feast...Great going Ben Stokes..!!
Dhoni played sensible innings to get close to the total at expense of dot balls early in his innings. I remember 8 to 10 continuous dot balls. In coming games, he should start to rotate strike which is lacking in the previous games.
Look on GL how they WIN without Irfan...;) ..its really ridiculous you given a chance to irfan and then I tied match and outsted him for what...he return back after a long and also with tremendous pressure, He done good in last over bowl and match tied, but you still believe in losing all the matches so we can do ... :( bad team selection at all.
Every captain in any team wants player like Ben strokes ,he knows what to do at right he did it exactly that , he is true champ anion and he showed glimpse of class & ability in sixty balls to take Pune team home when they were at sea .Much more is needed from this gentleman from rest of the matches & he deserves the money that franchise paid for him
Despite underwhelming performance of Dhoni as a batter, Pune team is faring well, thanks to the allround skills in the team. With a bit of more luck, they could go all the way! Talking of Ben Stokes, if he continues to perform this way in all the formats for a few more games, he can certainly justify fans comparison of him with Andrew Flintoff and the redoubtable Ian Botham.
Sharpen the bowling a bit and they could make the play offs or even the finals. The batting looks great except that the senors should play through and finish off as in the last one.
Sharpen the bowling a bit and they could make the play offs or even the finals. The batting looks great except that the senors should play through and finish off as in the last one.
Despite underwhelming performance of Dhoni as a batter, Pune team is faring well, thanks to the allround skills in the team. With a bit of more luck, they could go all the way! Talking of Ben Stokes, if he continues to perform this way in all the formats for a few more games, he can certainly justify fans comparison of him with Andrew Flintoff and the redoubtable Ian Botham.
Every captain in any team wants player like Ben strokes ,he knows what to do at right he did it exactly that , he is true champ anion and he showed glimpse of class & ability in sixty balls to take Pune team home when they were at sea .Much more is needed from this gentleman from rest of the matches & he deserves the money that franchise paid for him
Look on GL how they WIN without Irfan...;) ..its really ridiculous you given a chance to irfan and then I tied match and outsted him for what...he return back after a long and also with tremendous pressure, He done good in last over bowl and match tied, but you still believe in losing all the matches so we can do ... :( bad team selection at all.
Dhoni played sensible innings to get close to the total at expense of dot balls early in his innings. I remember 8 to 10 continuous dot balls. In coming games, he should start to rotate strike which is lacking in the previous games.
The man is worth his weight in gold..!! The franchisee should be doubly happy for their investment and Ben Stokes has proved a master entertainer.The man is everywhere whether its batting,bowling or fielding...the century against GL in trying conditions was a stand out and really has helped RPS to consolidate their position. If the man clicks in the play offs then the fans are in for a real feast...Great going Ben Stokes..!!
Would like to praise Christian as well. 17 off 8 balls when RCB were looking to close it out and he took the pressure completely off by hitting a brace of boundaries in the 19th over not to mention finishing it with a six. Would like to see Christian bat above Dhoni. He is far too good in t20's to bat at 7 and usually is a 4 or 5 everywhere else as his bowling is considered very much just bonus to his belligerent batting. Anyways well done Stokes: very much the joke of the IPL until this innings as trying to justify that price tag is near impossible but a 100 in both a pressure situation and in the middle order goes closer to justifying it.
Ben Stokes a perfect fit for any team. Don't hear many of the doubters now.Clearly the best player of his type in world cricket well played Sir.
What an innings by Ben? A beautiful innings with scintillating strokes. Dohni had almost destroyed this innings but thanks he got out on a right time, otherwise RPS might have lost this match.
The best fast bowling all-rounder in the world by miles. He's just 25 & will only get better from here.