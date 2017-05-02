KKR, Pune clash in bid for top-two finish
Match facts
Kolkata Knight Riders v Rising Pune Supergiant
Kolkata, May 3, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: Robin Uthappa's 47-ball 87 helped Knight Riders hunt down a target of 183 with 11 balls remaining at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Overall: Knight Riders have chased and won in each of their three matches against Rising Pune.
In the news
Lynn, who has been out of action since dislocating his left shoulder while fielding against Mumbai Indians on April 9, trained with the Knight Riders squad on Tuesday. He hopes to return before the playoffs, Lynn told cricket.com.au, possibly against Kings XI Punjab on May 9 or against Mumbai on May 13.
Shakib Al Hasan has only played once for Knight Riders this season, and the match against Rising Pune is likely to be his last chance for game-time: he is set to leave the tournament on Thursday to join Bangladesh's training camp in Sussex ahead of a triangular ODI series in Ireland, which also involves New Zealand.
Knight Riders are on 14 points and Rising Pune on 12. The team that wins this clash will fancy a top-two finish, and two shots at a spot in the final.
The likely XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 3 Robin Uthappa (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Sheldon Jackson, 7 Colin de Grandhomme/Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Kuldeep Yadav.
Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 MS Dhoni (wk), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Manoj Tiwary, 7 Daniel Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Imran Tahir.
Strategy punt
Rising Pune have scored quicker against pace (8.97 per over) than spin (7.32) this season, and the gap is particularly exaggerated in the case of MS Dhoni, who has scored at 8.15 against pace and 5.28 against spin. Knight Riders have tended to go with pace-dominated attacks this season, especially at Eden Gardens, which has provided an unusual amount of seam movement and bounce. But given their opposition, and Dhoni in particular, they might think of a spin-for-seam swap in the allrounder department, with Shakib Al Hasan coming in for Colin de Grandhomme.
Stats that matter
- Rising Pune lost three of their first four matches of the tournament, and have won five out of six since then. Their rise has coincided with a marked improvement in their bowling. In their first four games, their bowlers averaged 38.15, gave away 9.41 an over, and conceded a boundary every 4.76 balls. In the period since then, they have topped the tournament in terms of average (21.61) and economy rate (7.69), while only conceding a boundary every 6.68 balls.
- They have become better both in the first six overs - their economy rate has dropped from 10.00 to 7.50 - and in the last five - 13.00 to 8.03.
- The inclusion of Jaydev Unadkat has made a difference to their bowling in both these critical phases. In Pune's last six matches, the left-arm quick has a Powerplay economy rate of 7.80 and an economy rate of 7.92 in the last five overs. He has been helped by Washington Sundar in the first six overs (6.37) and Daniel Christian in the last five (6.66)
- MS Dhoni has had a difficult time against Sunil Narine in T20s, scoring only 29 off 58 balls, while being dismissed once.
- Chris Woakes has been Knight Riders' joint-highest wicket-taker this season with 11, but his wickets have come at a price. His economy rate of 9.65 is the second worst among all bowlers who have bowled 20 or more overs this season, with only Lasith Malinga proving more expensive.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
NOTE TO IND OPENERS: Watch and learn from the young Tripathi on how to bat in the powerplay openers. Our usual T20 pair (Nohit and Dhawan) are like elephants in this format. Slow to start with the hope of picking pace later. NOT the way to bat in the Powerplay. All through this IPL, Tripathi has allowed RPS the luxury of runs at quick pace and has almost made up for the lame Rahane who is almost always manages to look out of place.
Look at the KKR team, so many passengers. Sunil Narain, Grandhomme, Surya Yadav ... This team does not deserve to win
Uthappa is not playing this game. Why r not play uthappa why why any suggestions
as a hyderabad fan I want kkr to win so that we can hold our 3rd position. respect from Afghanistan
It's time KKR gets rid of likes of Yusuf, Jackson, Suryakumar. Bring in Jaggi. The problem is that they have no other good Indian batsman in reserve.
Who will score runs for kkr?
KKR will Winn...
Revert on this after match is over....
@shammyrocks, They should think of someone else. Both Suryakumar and Pathan are out of form.
Stokes will easily play every single T20, ODI and Test match for England in the near future, bowling most of his allotted overs and bat as high up as No. 5. The amount of workload is real.
High time Rahane pulls up his socks & performs well, as all his rivals for competing for Opening slot for CT ( if India participates). I feel he is trying too hard and not putting the ball in d right slots..he has shown repeatedly in d past dat he has the ability to compete in t20..hope he comes good today!!
NOTE TO IND OPENERS: Watch and learn from the young Tripathi on how to bat in the powerplay openers. Our usual T20 pair (Nohit and Dhawan) are like elephants in this format. Slow to start with the hope of picking pace later. NOT the way to bat in the Powerplay. All through this IPL, Tripathi has allowed RPS the luxury of runs at quick pace and has almost made up for the lame Rahane who is almost always manages to look out of place.
Look at the KKR team, so many passengers. Sunil Narain, Grandhomme, Surya Yadav ... This team does not deserve to win
Uthappa is not playing this game. Why r not play uthappa why why any suggestions
as a hyderabad fan I want kkr to win so that we can hold our 3rd position. respect from Afghanistan
It's time KKR gets rid of likes of Yusuf, Jackson, Suryakumar. Bring in Jaggi. The problem is that they have no other good Indian batsman in reserve.
Who will score runs for kkr?
KKR will Winn...
Revert on this after match is over....
@shammyrocks, They should think of someone else. Both Suryakumar and Pathan are out of form.
Stokes will easily play every single T20, ODI and Test match for England in the near future, bowling most of his allotted overs and bat as high up as No. 5. The amount of workload is real.
High time Rahane pulls up his socks & performs well, as all his rivals for competing for Opening slot for CT ( if India participates). I feel he is trying too hard and not putting the ball in d right slots..he has shown repeatedly in d past dat he has the ability to compete in t20..hope he comes good today!!
@ Ramli totally agree with you. Pune should beat KKR and make the top 2 position more interesting to watch. RPS is rising at the right time.
KKR will lose the match today. Pune invested on Indian bowlers on right time. which RCB not done it.
De Grandhomme hasn't done anything substantial. Rather play Shakib or Rovman Powell who is a big hitter. Can't understand why KKR doesn't want to play a big hitter like Rovman Powell. They are unnecessarily persisting with De Grandhomme.
KkR should replace Pathan with surya kumar, he has been the most underrated player in that team and Pathan the other way around.
Wonder why Rowven povell is left to warm the benches, may be has been kept for the play offs
@cricfan9910943627 ... Why can't it be the other way round? RPS will beat KKR today and still give room for other teams to vie for top 4 places
KKR should think twice before including Woakes, Grandhomme and Jackson. Even at this late stage of the tournament, they failed to shine in spite of repeated chances. And KKR catching is the biggest worry. Match against RPS is critical ... to decide if KKR can stay in top two or not.
For the silent readers am here with best choice for fantasy folks 1. Robin 2.goutam 3.smith 4.tripathi 5.stokes 6.tahir 7.natancoulter 8.narine... I am happy extraordinary EIGHT of yesterday worked well.. Sure it will today select the rest 3 after all it's u playing fantasy #ipl #dream 11
Trent boult should replace woakes ,to give additional strength for the bowling department , however woakes could come handy if he tries to put some runs on the board .
KKR 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 3 Robin Uthappa (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Ishank Jaggi, 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Rajpoot, 11 Chawla
Both Chris Woakes and Grandhomme are still in the process of coming to terms with IPL tracks and the extreme unfriendly heat . Both Stokes and Woakes have come to IPL to get to know the conditions in India and come to terms with the tracks here . While stokes has finally arrived Woakes is still in the English Greens Bowling domain which here are easy offers for the Batsmen . Except the match against RCB which was dusted for a paltry 49 Woakes hasnt yet been able to deliver . In fact Russell too had initially the same problems but got over it and became a potential match winner .
KKR should beat RPS to make IPL more interesting give teams like KXIP & DD a chance to reach playoffs.
KKR needs to fit Ishaank Jaggi as the middle order. Even Rajput if he can be fiited into the squad. Pune is finally rising like a cake dough. So will be a interesting contest.
People think top 4 is already clear, forgets the IPL history. Except MI
@imonG there is nothing like test player or t20 player... a good player is always a good player..look at amla man
Dhoni has to fire today...yuvi did it yday..place fir ct2017
Cricfan872 : Ah the optimism and chest thumping of an average BD fan. Great fun to watch I must add. You guys are fantastic at self assessment, I'll give you that. Now coming to serious part, If anything that IPL is showing is the actual worth of players right now. Not past statistics. And no one's forcing you to watch IPL isn't it ? You only say it's not worth a watch, but still take out your precious time visit IPL articles to comment about it. Says something about IPL and about you all isn't it ?
what is the roll of grandhome in kkr.
@CRICFAN87266267, I do agree about the best allrounder - Shakib, but who is the best bowler? I don't see Jadaja, Ashwin, Hazlewood, Starc, Narine or Tahir wearing Green & Red...
RPS seam bowling line up consists of Thakur Unadkat and Christian. So KKR would be well served if they choose the quickest and bounciest pitch to play them. Let them fave some chin music. They have 2 guys in their team who are proven players of pace and bounce. Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane, then again Rahane is more of a good player of pace in the test match mode, not t20 mode. The rest, may have had a day or two of glory against pace, but overall they're better players of spin than pace. In any case KKR will be having 2 spinners in Narine and Kuldip to fall back in case that ploy doesn't work. Make them smell the leather, that should be their motto.
I think to counter d top 4 of KKR ( particularly Uthappa), RPS have to take some tough decisions. Ferguson is a must as was witnessed during the RCB match.. Also, Bhatia can be a handy bowler at Eden gardens along with providing a batting option too instead of Thakur. Thus, the team shall be as follows: 1) Rahane 2) Tripathi 3) Smith 4) Tiwary 5) Stokes 6) MSD 7) Bhatia 8) Ferguson 9) Washington 10) Tahir 11) Unadkat
without bangla players in playing 11 this IPL is not worth to watch . BAN has the best bowler in world and the best all rounder. IPL is missing a trick here .
RPS pacers just don't have the speed and bounce to exploit Eden's seamy conditions. Big game this for both parties, if Pune somehow manage to sneak a win here they are good contenders for the 2nd position although they will have to win big which they only managed to pull off against a low quality RCB side.
The horrendous catching standards set by KKR in their last match where warner would have never hit that hundred had woakes taken the catch ( Woakes in England would have taken the catch 9 times out of ten probably the heat bug has affllicted woakes who dropped warner twice ) and then butter fingers of Yusuf pathan which has become kind of a standard for KKR , doesnt give KKR much of a chance against Super Giants whose stars - Stokes , Smith , Dhoni , Christian and Tahir are come into their own after their initial lackluster displays . Stokes the best allrounder in the world by any stretch of imagination has just began to harness his true self . KKR batting after Gautam , Uthappa, Manish is all briitle and frail and in bowling bbarring Coulter Nile , Umesh and Kuldeep others look innocuous and predictable particularly Narine who longer is mystery bowler . Its a mighty its a tough match for KKR to beat the fast rising team aptly names ' Rising pune Supergiants"
Kkr line up should be like - Narine, GG, Uthappa, Pandey, Yusuf, Rovman, Surya, Coulter, Kuldeep, Umesh, Boult
Washington Sundar should open the batting with a brief to go hard. Rahane can come in later if and only when needed- when quick wickets fall and there is a need to steady the innings.
Pune would be looking to win this game and avoid the battle for the 4th spot. With Pune already having Unadkat, Stokes and Christian in their bowling line-up, I wonder if it would be a good strategy to replace Shardul Thakur with Rajat Bhatia. He was pretty good for Pune last year and was very difficult to score off of. His inclusion would provide something different to their bowling arsenal.
MSD has never played Narine comfortably.
GG plays a good innings only when he has a partner scoring at good rate at other end. If you look at the innings where Lynn/Grandhomme/Narine failed, GG throws away his wicket under pressure. He is not good at accelerating, he needs a partner who will score at a decent rate and then GG can rotate strike and get the occasional boundry.
Vs SRH- Narine failed, Uthappa stuck but the Req Rate was pretty high, GG could not accelerate and succumbed under pressure.
Vs DD- Robin scored well, GG prospered
Vs RPS- Robin scored well, GG prospered
Vs KXIP- Narine fired, so did GG
Vs DD- Grandhomme and Robin failed, GG succumbed under pressure.
Vs SRH- Narine failed, so did GG
Vs KXIP- Narine fired, so did the Captain
Vs MI- Lynn and Uthappa failed, so did GG
Vs GL- LYNNSANITY AND INSANITY FROM TWO ENDS WAS SEEN.
SO THE POINT IS, KKR NEED SOMEONE TO FIRE AT THE TOP, EITHER NARINE OR UTHAPPA.
@shshawat001, as per my knowledge ,uthappa was injured and he didn't play vijay hazare.and what about his last 4-5 year good form.
Yusuf Pathan needs to get fotter & improve his fielding. Its diabolical at yhe present moment
Uthappa needs to improve hisbkeeping. He has missed stumpijgs thatba regilar keep would do easily.
These missed chances have cost KKR & may lead to downfall.
Perform or Perish!!
It is good to hear that Chris Lynn has virtually recovered from his recent shoulder injury. With the Champions Trophy due to begin on the 2nd of June he should skip the rest of the IPL. Lynn is a promising young cricketer who is just trying to break into the Australian cricket team and his top priority should be to play for his country and not risk further injury to his shoulder trying to make a fast buck. Surely the Australian Cricket Board should have some say towards the welfare of their cricketers who participate in tournaments overseas. Already Andrew Tye has succumbed to injury playing in the IPL. The greed for money by cricketers and cricket boards the world over has had a detrimental effect on the game and the ICC the governing body. The game will never be the same again.
No hard feelings . I used to support robin utthappa to play for national team but what he did with all the chances he got ? Nothing . But again it's not fair management gave rohit sharma like hundred chances but still we don't know whether he will perform or not and same with dhawan but now selectors seemed bored of him after one or two good innings from KL Rahul but he gets injured consistently and sadly he gets injured whenever he is in good form. Karun nair and mannish pander got chances but no good came from them except one sparkling inning from each. Now move onto youngsters like iyer, pant , Samson , Rana. And our ONE AND ONLY ALLROUNDER HARDIK THROWS HIS BAT SO BLINDLY I GET CONFUSED .Once foriegn bowlers noticed that he will be done. Our legends dhoni and yuvraj play once in a blue moon innings . These people should learn from BMAC on how to respectfully retire and move on . So I have no hope in India winning champions trophy. South Africa , England and Australia looks stronger
When it comes to trying out new combination kkr is the most obstinate team. Last year they never gave a single game to kuldeep yadav. In one year has kuldeep received some magic potion from harry potter tht his talent is now visible to kkr. If u dont try out ur bench strength then will god apear n whisper in your ears the right combination. Last year chris lynn too was givdn a game or two n then benched him till he too received the magic potion from harry potter. Rovman kindly have it so tht u get to play next year.
Kkrs strategy is not only flawed, its mind boggling absurd. Woakes and colin have got so many games but wht is their contribution? Kkr has got one power striker who can also chip in with few overs but he has not got a single game yet. Why ?? Rovman powell is beleived to be akin to russell. Still no game and good for nothing so called allrounders are getting games after games. Not a single batsman after pathan who has d gas to belt even a single six. Sheldon woakes colin ..r they going to win u matches. Lol. Wats d point of buying a power hitter allrounder n the. benching him. Wasting his talent. Its better he goes to other team n show his talent. Kkr has one of d weakest middle n late order. God knows which glasses they wear tht the medicores look like demi gods to them . Senseless strategy to sum it up.
KKR needs an indian seamer. NathuSingh, Thampi, SNThakur, Siraj, Unadkat, Kaul are bowling better than Woakes (I did not mention Kumar, Zaheer, Shami or Sandeep Sharma). Good teams are holding onto 3 or 4 young indian seamer because one of them would become reliable. Woakes is supposed to get some swings early on but he is not getting them. KKR is struggling to get early wickets. When they bat they lose Narine or GG or both early. KKR needs the fast bowlers. Narine and Kuldeep will be more effective if quicks can get wickets.
when is stokes set to leave for national duty? will tahir leave too? If both leaves, it will imbalance RPS
KKR go with sakib and drop grandhomme...early waiting for pathan power display...
@MRCOOL People just watch few blitz from a batsmen in some T20 league and beg them to be in ICC tournament and that too ODI. Do you look in other domestic tournaments which have more preference in international selection? Please check these and then comment. Uthappa performed so pathetically in Vizay hazare which is nowhere close to consider his selection in CT.
KKR's middle order is kinda brittle as we saw the other day against SRH. Most wins come only because of Gauti, Uthappa, Narine and to some extent Pandey. Beyond them I don't see any batting left in KKR. RPS has found their bowling combination right in the recent matches and they upped their batting with Christian. It's going to be a classical match as these two are going to meet up in the playoffs again sometime. MI, KKR, SRH and RPS are the teams through playoffs. Anyone can come up with any permutations and combinations but these four already punched their cards.
RPS silently have held on to the 4th spot from a long time. If everything goes well for them in their last matches, which I feel would be, they will definitely make the playoffs.. So, pretty much the final 4 has been confirmed. KKR, MI, SRH, RPS. RPS are the underdogs. No-one is expecting them to win this IPL, who knows they might pull off a Rajasthan Royals of the 1st edition. As of now, I expect SRH to make the finals along with MI. KKR still looks vulnerable in many areas.
Samirdutta@ Shakib is not no.1 all-rounder in the world, it's Stuart Binny! with ball his pace and bounce and with bat his clean hitting.
hoping to see Chris Lynn and play to his full potential in his remaining matches.
All saying dhoni struggling against spin. Yes at the start of the innings. If he faces spin at the death he tears them apart. That day i heard people saying dhoni hits spin bowlers so bring on fast bowlers to bowl wide yorkers against KKR. Such weird these people
one more robin uthappa inning on cards yet he will be overlooked and out of form players will get nod in champions trophy ..excricketers should support talented and hardworking player uthappa.
On what basis KKR is still trying Colin de Grandhomme who has neither played good as a batsman nor as a bowler, except that 3 wk against RCB who was folded for 49. This year Shakib is in very good form with batting, made a double century against NW, Century against SL, was man of the match in last T20i against SL for his all-round performance. He got only one chance in this IPL and only one ball from which he made 1 run and with ball 31/0 in 3 overs but in this match all bowlers including Narine did bad and after that Shakib didn't get a single chance although KKR is still continuing playing Woakes and Grandhome though their performances are not notable. Shakib will leave for Tri-Nation and Champions Trophy on the 4th May and he should be given a last chance in this IPL, otherwise it will be injustice to this world no. 1 all-rounder of all formats.
Dan provides a great finisher role, he silently did his job with the bat yesterday against GL while the world saw only Stokes. Shouldnt be dropper for Lockie. Better replace Sundar with Ankit Sharma.
