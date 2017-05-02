Daredevils upset Sunrisers to end losing streak
Delhi Daredevils 189 for 4 (Anderson 41*, Siraj 2-41) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 185 for 3 (Yuvraj 70*, Shami 2-36) by six wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Delhi Daredevils bounced back from falling to their lowest IPL total in their previous game by dominating the chase in a six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla.
Daredevils' stand-in captain, Karun Nair, had put Sunrisers in hoping the pitch would stay true through the game. The visitors responded by scoring 66 in the Powerplay. Daredevils fought back in the middle overs, removing Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson in quick succession after strangling them with spin, but lapses in the field allowed Sunrisers a way back in. Yuvraj Singh made use of a dropped catch and dominated an unbroken 93-run stand for the fourth wicket with Moises Henriques that lifted Sunrisers to 185 for 3.
Daredevils began briskly in the chase, with Sanju Samson's 19-ball 24 and Nair's 20-ball 39 setting the pace. The momentum was picked up by the rest of the top order before allrounders Corey Anderson and Chris Morris put on 41 off 19 balls to take Daredevils past the target with five balls to spare.
Jayant Yadav and the opening stand
Against a top four that had three left-hand batsmen, Daredevils picked the offspinner Jayant Yadav. In fact, his only game this season was the away fixture against Sunrisers on April 19, when he had opened the bowling.
Jayant did it in Delhi as well and seemed to have David Warner lbw first ball. Warner, who had struck a thunderous 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, went for the sweep against an overpitched delivery drifting into him. HawkEye showed his survival was marginal.
That was the only sign of the offspin punt working against the openers. Warner and Shikhar Dhawan played Jayant out respectfully - apart from a Warner switch-hit over the backward point boundary.
Against Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris, they were more fluid, hitting five fours and a six before Warner welcomed Mohammed Shami with a boundary to start of the sixth over. That whip over midwicket brought up the fifth opening stand of fifty or more for Sunrisers this season. It ended next ball, however, with Shami sliding a steaming yorker under Warner's drive to take his off stump.
Kotla slows down
Sunrisers were 66 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay. Kane Williamson played four dot ball in the next over against Morris, two of which were slower deliveries. It was a precursor to the home team's plan for the middle overs. Jayant and Amit Mishra bowled four overs in tandem, which set the tone for Daredevils' most fruitful phase in the field. Mishra depended heavily on his new-found offbreak against the left-handers, but it was his googly that met the top edge of Dhawan's attempted sweep.
Jayant had cramped Williamson to the extent that the Sunrisers No. 3, aside from a six off a quicker delivery, had only managed three singles off seven deliveries. When Shami came back in the 12th over, his dot-ball ratio had climbed to 50%. That induced a skied hook straight to deep square leg. The six overs after the Powerplay fetched Sunrisers only 27 runs for the loss of two wickets.
Yuvraj cashes in
Daredevils gave away extra runs on at least four occasions. The most painful one was when Samson dropped Yuvraj, who had 24 runs in his last four innings, at deep square leg. Samson, who had been involved in that infamous mix-up with Mishra against KKR last week, wasn't under any such pressure this time - the nearest fielder was yards to his left.
However different the two missed chances were, the outcomes were similar. Robin Uthappa had piled on the misery that day and Yuvraj, on 29 off 26 at that point, made 41 off his next 15. His unbeaten 70 took Sunrisers to 185 for 3.
Bhuvi returns the favour, Nair finds his mojo
Another man who had not found runs was Karun Nair. He opened the chase and utilised the Powerplay to hit himself into form. Like Yuvraj, Nair was helped by ordinary fielding. On 20, he toe-ended a scoop to short fine leg, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar was late in getting his hands up to take the catch. Nair made 15 off his next four balls, primarily through shots on the up or ramps behind the wicket while the ball still came on.
His knock took Daredevils to 62 in the Powerplay. Shortly after, Nair offered another catch to Bhuvneshwar, who caught the full-blooded drive at long-off. The momentum had been conceded though.
Finish it with power
Daredevils had two spinners to tie Sunrisers down on a slow track; Sunrisers had dropped their second spinner, Bipul Sharma, for Deepak Hooda who didn't end up batting. This proved to be the difference as Daredevils' young top order scored 36 off Moises Henriques' 2.1 overs.
The promotion of Rishabh Pant to No. 3 also played a part. Warner was reluctant to expose his only other spinner, Yuvraj, against Pant but Yuvraj went for 16 in his only over, bowled after Pant had been dismissed. It allowed Daredevils the luxury of playing legspinner Rashid Khan out at a run a ball without losing a wicket to him. It was only Rashid's second wicketless game - the previous one also against Daredevils.
One might have expected to see Angelo Mathews at No. 5, or even No. 6, as Daredevils lost wickets close to the target. In the end, Anderson and Morris filled up those slots, a signal that Daredevils didn't just want to win, but wanted to do it comprehensively.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
I think Henriques bowling cannot make the cut at this level. The problem with SRH is that his replacements are Cutting (who leaks too many runs and is not the quality bat that Henriques is even if he can strike the ball well) and Nabi (even though he is a bowling all rounder I don't think SRH trust his batting enough). I think they need to bat Rashid at 7 (He suffers the same fate as Nabi) and get in Nehra/Bipul. Henriques can come back when Williamson leaves. The SRH top four has the quality to offset a weaker middle order where Ojha and Hooda need to show the responsibility which domestic players of winning franchises have shown in the past. I think they can easily get away with 6 batsmen as their internationals are in form.If they do not want to drop Henriques and want a longer batting lineup then Bipul instead of Nehra can come in for Hooda. This might not be ideal considering Bipul is a bits and pieces player instead of Nehra who is a good bowler.
DD should have won more matches. DD should improve their fielding. Samson should keep wicket, he can't catch in other places. Rabada's bowling wasn't upto mark last game. Should be a concern for SOU ahead of CT. DD should send him to CT & include Cummins. C Anderson is capable of firepower, hope all realize his worth now before thinking of dropping him. For SRH, replace Hooda with Bipul or Henriques with Nabi.
Mathews is in the team to get some xp with quality players and management before the CT bcz SL is favourites to win the CT along with SA AUS and ENG
Jordon must replace Henrique and use Rashid for oversea players
Yes that sounds about right @nixNixon , delhi must get over the obsession of playing all four non international t20 indians together.At least break them up if you cant leave one out. No point sending the players who actually play international cricket right at the bottom where they cant dictate the game but only react to how the domestic indians have started off. Also i feel that tomorrow is a good chance to finally play the same team in 2 matches. Rabada can be given another shot, even jayant ( who probably played to combat the left handers ) can be played just to stop their policy of change which hasnt worked ,
Today there was no need for Mathews but he will be needed when there is a collapse so keep him in the team.
@PITCH_CURATOR - Hilarious, the way you're hyping up Siraj and Milind as if they are the next McGrath and Thompson. The Hyderabad Ranji team is a joke - their goal every season is to not finish as the wooden spooners of their group. Even a Karnataka B team would thrash them effortlessly and I'm not exaggerating when I say this. What's even more funny is people claiming Hyderabadi cricketers are the best based on SRH's performance. How many Hyderabadis are in the SRH team anyway?
SRH should play Jordon (he is a good death bowler and a batsman) instead of Henriques (as he had many games and look tired) and sneak in at least 2 overs of williamson, use Rashid khan when overseas batsman are at crease.
Some very good moments for an Indian fan ,awesome death over batting of Yuvi, Shami's perfect yorker to get the price wicket of Warner,Some top shots played by new generation Indian batters Samson,Pant,Shreyas and even Karun, the tow-crushing yorker of Siraj to Pant and forget the sloppy fielding of DD.Now we have a very good pool of fast bowlers , Basil Thanpi,Siraj,Natrajan & Shardul Takur
I have been calling for the four overseas player to be Mathews, Anderson, Morris and Rabada and they eventually got it right. I do, however, feel that Mathews has got to bat higher up - probably at 3 - with Anderson coming in at 5 or 6 - Morris at 7. Teams pay a lot of money for these players and I can never understand the obsession with pushing these players back in run chases. They need to spread the experience in the middle order and therefore Mathews needs to bat up higher. Mathews also strikes me as the type of player that needs to face a couple of balls before he is able to go into hitting mode. Anyways, glad DD won.
well played DD ... this is what you get when you play fearlessly
Kids Day Out!! Make this into a Week boys! Time to force the results into the play offs!?
Well done DD..keep it up. You can make it, if you play like yesterday. Each one should contribute to team. First 4 batsman should score 30+ at 150 SR.Good luck!!
Its a bit puzzling dat DD management opted for Mathews/Samuels as replacement options...Could have gone for someone from Big bash !!
Stick with the winning combination in the Now. Zaheer should not now force his way back into the team to take the limelight. Period! Don't mess it up from here DDs. Still an outside chance. Zak is best from the Bak! Being a mentor at the moment will just about suffice. Let the Kids enjoy this freedom of approach! Results should come more quickly now!!!!
Yes SRH lost. They lost because they didn't have quality 5th bowler option. That's The match was sealed when the 19 deliveries that Henriques and Yuvi bowled leaked 52 runs at almost 300 SR. DD's batting came to the fore and nice to see everyone contributing. They still have a long way to go. Need to win all their matches and expect a few other results go their way. They virtually have one foot outside the exit door in this IPL. On the other hand, SRH need not panic with this reversal. By incl. Nabi and Bipul, the team looks balanced with more bowling options. They can play either Nabi or Cutting based on the pitch and the opposition in the next few matches.
@DIESEL_LOCO_WDP4: SRH can simply swap Moises for Nabi. He is a lower order basher and a real canny bowler too... this would give them the extra spin option.
@UPPI2PKC srh in their innaugral season had on of the weakest team in the IPL filled with all the local Reddy's in the team , with the available resources the team management gave chances to all the local players but they failed , name one Hyderabad player who has been on selectors Rader in the last 10 years. likewise kkr is team that plays least amount of local players in their team.if you look at their lineup their is not one local player.
Kudos to DD for playing like a team in terms of contribution. I was expecting Yuvi to get the MOM as there was no stand-out player from DD. But Shami coming back from injury and getting Warner and Williamson was deserving candidate for MOM.
Every team is struggling to win away games may be except MI , dd shot out for 67 wasn't that a away game for dd, KKR lost to srh by 48 runs wasn't that a away game for kkr.
The fight is for 4th spot between RPS ,Kings 11 and somewhat DD....MI, KKR and srh will be top 3...
PITCH_CURATOR, i hope now you understand how difficult it is to bowl yorkers under pressure while defending a target. The other day, you were making fun of RCB bowlers for not bowling yorkers, now do you see what Moises did? Looks like he bowled hell a lot of yorkers on his way to an ER of 16.61. LOL.
Every team has its own selection issues, and before going to poke fun at others, please look at one's own teams. SRH may be winning quite a few games, and they may be the defending champions, but that will not hide some obvious flaws and weaknesses. They should not get complacent, and look to solve these issues.
Biggest issue is Moises - with Kane here and UV firing, why even have Moises? No need for extra batsman i feel. Can as well have a better bowler there.
so SRH can't win away games?and they want to be champions!
Instead of angelo mathews , play Billings as a finisher. Sam Billings is a good finisher and he is not an opener. Try sam billings at 5/6. I am sure delhi daredevils will change their winning combination again. They might even drop shami next match. This has been the problem with delhi management throughout the years.
Mathews is totally out of form, and the only reason for justifying his inclusion is the absence of international players (particularly batsmen) in the Delhi squad. To say that DD miss both de Kock and Duminy, would be an understatement. However, if Brathwaite is fit, I would play him instead of Mathews in any game. Karun Nair is no great captain, but I am glad that they have not gone with an expat captain.
SRH only team that is not bowled out less than 150 this season. Their lowest total is 159 at wankhede. Their bowling and crucial drop catches are letting them down this season.
I was totally against Matthews in DD team. But now it looks like a sensible option after those colapses. We need someone who can solidify the innings. It is funny though that Matthew is playing under Nair!
Sad to see Angelo Mathews was not in action. I think the confidence level of DD management issue. But he is a blaster at international level and won many competitive games with his bat & ball. He was out from cricket for smtime and should be given reasonable time to gain his form. He could be valuable asset anytime in DD camp.
Lol I see comments like people are happy when Srh looses, that's the sunrisers power.thrashed all the teams last season convincingly to hit maiden title. This year on the race as well. Most prob vs MI In finals ..but meanwhile thrash mi & RPS at home.
Just give Corey Anderson the freedom and that is how destructive he can be. He has been striking well all through this IPL. But only for DD bizarre selections.
@cricfan33638999 , Angello not a player to bat after 16th over , he should get the chance after 6th over to stabilize then accelerate . u cant blame angello, without giving proper chance . World top batsman couldn't hit single boundary against Bumbra.. Same thing happen to Angello against Buvi .. Dilli not utilizing angello effectively .
Very happy to see srh loose
Well said UPPI2PKC....SRH is a bunch of foreign and north Indian cricketers. SRH has nothing Hyderabadi about it. SRH must buy Watson next season as a kind gesture for his contribution towards SRH's IPL win in 2016. Else the trophy was RCB's, but RCB is a cursed team. So, maybe RCB could have won 2 IPL against DC and SRH. SRH is a two batsmen army. Only Warner and Williamson play consistently, rest all are passengers. But nevertheless, SRH might make it to the finals this year only to be defeated by Mumbai Indians.
SRH may win just one more match, against GL. They might stop at 13 points. They have lost against both MI and RPS earlier this season and may lose again. MI is too hot and very difficult to beat. RPS has stabilized itself after a few hiccups and is now a serious contender with Smith, Stokes, Dhoni and Tripathi in full form.
SRH definitely need to boost their bowling because their batting is doing OK. Today they needed a spinner in Bipul. Now that Kane Williamson is regular, they do not need Moises. The either need Mohammed Nabi or Ben Cutting.
Coming to the team status,it's sad to watch fans indulge in blame game after just one loss.Of course,Moises needs to be replaced,but don't hate him for anything.Before Kane's entry and Dhawan and Warner's abysmal form,he was our best batsman.And ask any all rounder,when he tends to attend more to his batting,his bowling gets poorer.So blame Moises's poor bowling on SRH's over dependance on his batting before. About his replacement,I for one,don't agree on Nabi.Overhype aside,the guy is an average off spinner.There's no X-Factor in his bowling.He skids more than he turns.Off spinners are rarely successful in T20s as compared to leggies.Given how right handed offspinners are effective (mostly) against left handed batsmen and every team only has one or two left handers at most,choosing Nabi over Jordan would be an error in judgement.SRH can also try Cutting.I mean,he can be expensive,but given his better pace and variation,he's certainly a wicket taker in middle overs,which Moises isn't.
can anyone describe what is the reason behind playing Mathews yesterday..reason cant be bat or bowl..might be fielding..
Difference between the teams was the spinning depth and the misreading of conditions. SRH had to rely on pacers after Yuvi got himt, his over dictating the outcome of the match
@ needgreenpitches and my dearest friend pitch curator....as a rcb supporter and a Bangalore born Mumbai based guy..... Its a win win situation overall for me.....btw if you call hyd beating bangalore below 10 runs in an IPL final as a "thrashing"......ROFL..... Can't say much... Coz this is the only tournament that folks based in hyd or supporting can think of getting a title... The ' local' hype of siraj is just like t Suman.... Two match wonder and then they fade.... Buddy Karnataka players are a integral part of every IPL team.... Guess u would know.... Better.... Rahul was released by SRH... And so was bhuvi and yuvi by RCB..... The point is trying to make was in Indian domestic tourney wins.... Hyd is a dismal in comparison to Mumbai/blore/Chennai..... Guess Mumbai treating Karnataka is better than hyd being shot for 21 all out in 2011 ranji....... Rcb may in dump s today... But IPL is a yearly affair unlike a world cup.... Frustration of not getting Fruitcakes against DD??
The best eleven for dd Samson , Anderson , pant, Iyer , Nair , Morris , Mathews , Carlos , Zaheer , shami and Mishra
Upset?? as if SR were invincible, lol what a joke. very poor from the reporter.
Chance for Delhi to finally retain the same XI next match. Rabada was smoked but might want to keep the winning combination for once
Good win from DD.Finally clicked together.The top 4 of Indians is still dodgy but at least they had one match where they did ok.Mathews at 7 looks wrong . Unless the plot is to get him to bat if there is a collapse but if not send him behind.Anderson was great
SRH needs to replace Henriques withJordan, Laughlin or Cutting in order to get a fifth bowling option and take some pressure off Bhuvi, also they need a second spinner in the team to give more variety in a predictable bowling attack
Well SRH were a bowler short, a dry and slow pitch should have prompted them to play a spinner rather than playing Hooda, who just fielded. And Henrique is not doing a good job as a bowler, so avoid bowling him, the game changing movements were not just Yuvraj's 16 runs over but also the Henrique's first over that went for 15/16 runs. I hope SRH will learn from the mistakes and rectify them in their next 3 games. Not giving Tambe a single match is beyond comprehension.
Yuvraj needs to get more consistent with the bat. You cannot be a 1 in 6 innings man.
Henriques bowling has deteriorated tapidly. Either get in Mohd. Nabi for another spin option or Cutting for hitting power. Henriques looks tired.
Bhuvneshwar , Siddharth Kaul & Mohd. Shivraj bowled well but were outdone by Delhi batsmen. Just 1 poor game the big ones are yet to come against Pune the likely plsyoff contenders.
@ NEEDGREENPITCHES4BOWLINGALLROUNDERS - Don't try to reason with frustrated folks. Lol
@ UPPI2PKC - Lol. Still unable to come out of last year's thrashing. At least Hyd won two titles, either with local players or with foreign players but RCB haven't yet won anything and wont win anything for the next decade. Got hammered by Hyd twice in finals. Lol. The only so called "local" Karnataka players currently in RCB are Binny and Aravind. The local player in SRH is Siraj. Given a choice, Kohli would sell of both Aravind and Binny to even play Milind forget about Siraj. And Milind isn't even getting a game at SRH. Hahaha. And the Mumbai you support treat Karnataka like .. well.. you do not follow Ranji cricket, do you?? Lol
It is funny still some DD fans going after Mathews even though he didn't bat in this match. Mathews is more of a accumulator which DD badly needed in past games. Today his service is not needed but surely will be needed in future as most of DD batsmen are hit or miss type players.
@needgreenpitches4bowlingallrounders: Wow, burning much? People are free to like/dislike whatever team. Not everyone has to be a goody-goody sweety-sweety and like every team.
@UPPI2PKC why so much hatred for Hyderabad team ? Cos we won 1 IPL trashing RCB ? RCB who only have batting and nothing but bat out opposition? Or you hate Hyderabad cos its only city which one 2 IPL's with 2 different franchises (deccan chargers) . Or you want Mumbai to win cos you work there and can never dream about your home team RCB winning? or You were one of poor RCB supporter who got no local players playing for RCB and finally KL Rahul was transferred to RCB for( sense of local?) . Why start local feeling when SRH loves Yuvi and Bhuvi equally. Ironically SRH gave rahul to RCB. Ironically for you we SRH fans love good cricket in loss we congratulate Dhoni . VVS was great so was ajju ,if not for shivlal Rayudu would have been great .
What a funny game T20 cricket is. In each game that DD won, they looked like a champion team. Looks like they have the most balanced side. Good young batsman, big hitters, all rounders, speedy fast bowlers, spinners, a million wicket keepers.
But when they lose, they look like the worst side in the competition.
They should continue with the same batting order till no. 6. No. 7 should be Carlos Brathwaite instead of Matthews. In T20, you can not play "get me out of crisis" players like Matthews. You need big hitters especially in the lower middle order.
@GAURAV SETI "selfish" Williamson got 24 off 24 balls, Yuvraj was on 29 from 26 balls when dropped off an easy catch and should have been out. Not a lot of difference in strike rate to that point of the innings. Also, "selfish" Williamson was run out on the last ball of the previous game, I can't remember who by, can you??? Why don't you think before you post!
Finally some senses prevailed in DDs team selection and batting order. They have 3 inform batsman who have to bat at top 3 - Iyer, pant and Samson. This should be followed by 3 overseas players who can up the tempo like Anderson, Moris and Matthew.
DD bowling is always great. So if their batting order problem is sorted out then they can win next 5 matches and get into playoff.
Told you get Warner cheaply, they will fold to 160, thanks to Yuvraj they scored 25 plus, but still Yuvraj scored is itself a miracle. Also told you they won't be able to defend anything below 200 for they lack death bowlers.
To all my Hyderabadi brothers and folks.... Supporting a team like Hyderabad (SRH/DC) tooth and nail is completely palpable coz apart from couple of IPL wins and a ranji trophy win.... The talent in Hyderabad or andhra is hardly noteworthy....... After laxman..... Hardly .... Sorry... Not a single player in India squad be it test, ODI or T20.... Passengers in A Team...... Even your IPL win is a borrowed win without any local hyd player contributing last season or 2009...... Enjoy till it last....as Mumbai,Chennai , eventually Delhi and Bangalore will win an IPL as IPL is a yearly affair..... Not a world cup of 4 or 2 years..... Next season 2018 auction will create a game changing moment in IPL.... For now let's see what happens on may 21st..... Coz it's gonna be Mumbai vs........ Not sure yet..... But Mumbai truly rocks,ranji,ipl,vijay hazare, they just top the list..... Biggest plus is their local setup is the best.....!!!! Champions in the making.....2017 IPL
Was a good contest but SRH lost it with their fifth bowler. Henriques has 1/200 this season off less than 20 overs. Nabi needs to come in for him no matter how well he is batting because SRH already have a strong top order. As also mentioned here Bipul needs to replace Hooda to complete the team. Continue to leave Nehra out the other two seamers are doing a better job.
Congrats to DD for the consolation win. Guess these wins will not change the final result. They still won't make it to play offs. At least, they got off the bottom place. That spot deservedly belong to RCB.
U just cannot play with 5 bowlers just with Moises, Siraj being the 2. Bipul should be there instead of overrated Hooda. Had to loose today! Well played DD.
Rashid is still one heck of Legspinner this season. Went wicketless so what, went for just 24 in 24 balls. Look at that! How many wicks do veterans Mishra and Bhajji have this time? #IndianFan.
When on slow wickets why not give Williamson a over or two? He wouldn't do any worse than Henriques and he has a canny ability to take wickets, he does have 30 20/20 wickets with a average of 29 and a economy just under 7, not too bad for a part timer.
SRH, no need to panic. You are a champion team,defending champions, and will win this years IPL as well. When it comes to qualifying,no big deal, you have 2 home games coming up, vs MI and RPS, thrash both of them and get to 17 points. From there its game on towards the trophy. DD performance is just one off, where everything clicked for them, but still they will be the first ones to be blown out of the competition with RCB. So so called best bowling sie an best batting side will be out of tournament early. why dont you guys play each other for charity matches later on, like best of 3.
And for SRH, more often than not, Hooda does not get to play much of a role in batting or bowling and Naman is used just for his glove-work. To avoid this, play with the below XI and ensure Naman plays not below 5 so that his batting skills are of good use to the team. 1) Warner 2) Dhawan 3) Williamson 4) Yuvraj 5) Naman 6) Nabi 7) Bipul 8) Rashid 9) Bhuvi 10) Sid Kaul 11) Siraj.
Note : On any pitch, the luxury of having 2-3 spinners definitely gives you crucial breakthroughs and keeps the scoring rate down too in the middle overs which eventually would restrict the opposition to 15-20 runs lesser and this margin would make the difference in the end between winning and losing. Spinners in the middle are much more effective than bowling with all rounders like Henriques, who is a liability with his bowling. So 3 pace bowlers along with 3 spinners are more than enough and this would mean Yuvraj can concentrate only on his batting. Need SRH to see this and let each player play his role.
Sensible batting order thank God Angelo didn't come after pant's wicket Corey did the trick he should always play up the order it brings stability well done The Wall
Playing matthews is like fitting a sleeper coach in rajdhani. Total waste of one crucial spot. Pant has an attitude of sehwag in his batting. With more experience he can be as destructive as sehwag. Dd needs to play carlos for rabaada. It will strengthen power hitting at the tail end. Need to give a game to nadeem.
Lose and Win is a part of game but Moises proved that he is not worth to be in playing XI any more today SRH management did a big mistake to play Moises the pitches are being slow these days SRH should have been brought one extra all rounder Nabi or Jordon should have been best option available SRH should be on top 2 to have 2 chances else SRH can be in playoff but cant win the trophy at all SRH were short in runs today was great start by DHAWAN and WARNER in first 6 overs they got 60+ and in next 6 overs only 27 runs that make difference when u have batsman behind should go for runs Moises should be drop next match SRH we support you come stronger go orange army go
Afghan googly master going wicket less I still believe he has lost his variations. He just needs to play his natural game and try to take the ball away from the batsman also attack the stumps too. unlucky SRH
Remember the 90s when Gundappa Vishwanath got as many as 8 players from Karnataka in the Indian team. Same happening with Dravid who is blindly backing Karun and making the most exciting Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer to bat at No.4 as he happens to be from Mumbai - Karnataka's age old rival in the Ranjis.
Also, the playing XI I mentioned has 3 pace and 3 spinning options, each different in their own way. Bhuvi - Swing and Seam; Siraj - Pace and Bounce; Sid Kaul - Stump-to-stump and yorkers; Rashid - Leg spin; Bipul - Left arm orthodox spin; Nabi - Off spin. Bhuvi and Siraj to open bowling or Bipul to provide spinning option at the start itself. Followed by Rashid and Nabi to pick up wickets and bowl tight overs in middle. This followed by Sid and Bhuvi at the death-overs. These 6 bowling options can be rotated based on situation within the 20 overs. Also, batting wise, top 3 of Warner, Dhawan and Williamson get going when needed. Followed by Yuvraj and Naman to play anchor role and having the luxury of Nabi and Bipul to slog at the end overs. Dear SRH, PLEASE DO NOT play 3 overseas batsmen in Warner, Williamson and Henriques. Henriques cannot be counted upon for bowling, hence he has to make way for Nabi who can replicate Henriques in batting and can be way better than him in bowling.
If DD had fearless approach like this in some of earlier chases ( RCB,SRH and Mumbai) they should have been in better position now.They should retain same team for next matches with only changes should be Rabada/cummins and Jayant/Nadeem.
DD, please drop Matthews forever from the team & release him next year. Even the inconsistent Samuels is better than Matthews in this format.
SRH still waiting for our first away win . Yuvi no doubt was best batsman today . SRH consistently depending on few players games like this were DD was supposed to have weakest batting average should have been canon fodder for SRH but instead we lost it easily. Bowling looks like weak link for SRH now. On this turning track expected great things from Rashid and management should have had bipul . Yuvi is past his bowling days . DD for all mistakes they still come on top . Dropped catches ,leaving SRH out of hook , Nair openning and finally performing. Dd finally had game in control with RR never crossing 11 RPO.
DD had a blessing in disguise when they lost Zaheer and got Shami instead. They may start winning from now on. The way they played they reminded me of 2007 T20 World Cup winning India team.
pravin tambe/bipul sharma/Tanmay Agrawal in place of Hooda. Cutting/Nabi/mustafizur in place of Moises.
The difference between SRH and DD was Henriques and Yadav. Looks like after their win against KKR, SRH were a little over confident. MI is too hot to handle and RPS have already beaten SRH once. So SRH is in trouble for a playoff spot. For SRH to go into playoffs, the bottom four teams need to keep losing.
@GAURAV SETHI ...... Dont know what to say to you.....last year Warner, fizz, bhubi played the key role to win the trophy....this year also Warner, Rashid, bhubi are playing tje same role ..... you should be greatfull and respectful to them ...... Sorry I am not against Yuvraj
Henriques went for 3 runs per ball....SRH need Nabi here.... he is a big hitter and a very economy baller as well. Rashid once again did his Job 6 runs per over......good job....Youvi was super today but his an over for 16 was very expensive....
Friends please ignore gaurav she tty. His comments are usually biased in favour of certain players and always against others, so much so that logic is defied and common sense is missing. Let us focus on the postives in players both Indian and foreign, while also rightfully criticising those who do not perform. Otherwise discussions will get sidetracked into argument based on prejudice.
Dear SRH Team Management,
With the current 4 overseas player combination, the 5th bowler has become a weakness and teams are targeting them. As can be seen from today's match, the 5th bowling option of Henriques and Yuvraj gave away 52 runs in 3.1 overs combined between them. So it is time to play Bipul Sharma in Deepak Hooda's place and make him bowl his full quota of overs within the first 10 overs (like how Jayant Yadav was used by Delhi today). As Henriques is batting as low as Number 5, you can also consider replacing him with Nabi, who can bowl his full quota of overs unlike Henriques, who has been expensive with his bowling. Cutting too can be considered but his bowling is also expensive. So the Best XI to give much-needed strength to both bowling and batting would be: 1) Warner 2) Dhawan 3) Williamson 4) Yuvraj 5) Naman 6) Nabi 7) Bipul 8) Rashid 9) Bhuvi 10) Sid Kaul 11) Siraj. This makes 7 proper batsmen and 6 proper bowlers from 6-11 without the need to have Yuvraj bowl.
SRH through playoffs yet and the next two games are agaist much tougher teams. Today they should have included Nabi and Bipul in place of Henriques and Hooda. Don't know why Hooda gets automatic pick.
Sunriser really misses the valuable service of playing the spinning allrounders Nabi and Bipul rather than Henrique and Hooda which are really not contributing well unfortunately!!!!
Did anyone notice shami voice is very much similar to sehwag. Anyway congrats. Dd. A much needed victory.
SRH lost match due to poor strategy. If they really needed to drop bipul than they should have left out henriques and he could have been replaced with the likes of cutting, fizz, nabi, Chris. I believe SRH should either play Williamson or henriques from now onwards as both cant be fitted into playing xi.
I can't understand the role of Matthews. He is a top 4 batsman, his bowling is on wane, isn't captaining the side so why is he there.
At last DD plays to its potential.This is real team work as a combination of few thirtees took them to target, than one Knock of eighty going in vain. As I said yesterday, SRH and RPS beware! DD and RCB can pull you down and KXP can sneek through, displacing one of you from top 4. Good to see Sanju,Karun and shreyas the mallu troika contributing to the win and leading the way
@ cooljack143.... Hold on buddy..... Orange cap, purple cap and MVP is not equal to winning IPL... :-) lot of tough situations to come .... .. Except for bhuvi and warner..... SRH look very tricky unlike last year.... Team like Mumbai will beat them by a mile .... Mumbai have the depth in batting and bowling unlike KKR ... But amazed with bhuvi s consistency..... Hats off.... And warner ofcourse....
Finally , Dravid dream comes true.... Happy to see young indian talents proved it.. DD understand the situation to promote pant in right order..carlos instead of rabada strengthen the team...
Over rated Nair played well with big of luck today. Don't create so much hype abt him.
Had Matthews come out to bat before Anderson & Morris, DD would have lost the match again by 10 runs :)
Poor captaincy from Warner. Henriques is being taken apart every game. Why is he being given the ball and no overs given to Hooda at least for a change up? Henriques went for 3 runs per ball. Quite easily one of the worst performances in the tournament so far. And this is no surprise - he is getting caned like a gully bowler every game. Min 10 runs per over. Cutting needs to be in the XI ahead of him because he has more hitting power than Henriques. Surely any guy can turn their arm over and still go at around the same rate as Henriques. Else, drop Hooda/Bipul and play Nehra - 5 Full bowlers. Henriques is not going to do the job for SRH - PERIOD. Worse still - he will be brutally exposed in one of the knockout games.
If Pant had a little bit more maturity he would already be part of the Indian team...as it stands, still think it will be a year before he breaks through
@cool jack that means only two players are performing and you can't win a tournament with only 2 players.
Gaurav Sethi.. Show a little grace and humility .. Dissing internationals and glorifying locals is just misplaced patriotism .. The local boys are talented, but i am sure they are learning, growing and improving by playing alongside the so called "Foreigners". Many of these internationals are playing a mentor role within the teams and helping the young boys be better players. I am thankful for the contributions of these internationals. They make IPL teams competitive and entertaining and at the same time help groom local talent.
thank god mathews didn't get a chance to bat, or else it would have been SRH's day
Siraj needs to avoid bowling slower balls & slower short balls in death when he can bowl perfect yorkers at gud speed. I hope he overcomes dis tendency of bowling slower bowls in death as he can be a great fast bowler in future & is an awesome talent as he can easily bowl above 140+.
Looks like cheap local players are much more effective than so called international player. The future of india is really really brighter than sun.
Siraj improve himself day by day .. nowadays india need wicket taking bowlers..hope to see he get place in the future
Well done nair, its not easy when you score a triple and jealous people drop you to facilitate easy runs for pathetic Rahane against bangla. And than you get bat at number 7 on pitches which match referee rates poor and below average
Brilliant performance by young locals nair, panth, siraj than overrated foreigners.
well done rahul dravid, when whole india is wagging tail for overseas sloggers, you have shown true respect for local indian cricket talent
My words became a curse. Nair is out without scoring a 50. Still, it was a good innings from Nair. A much awaited innings to silent his critics. Today, Nair paid off Dravid's trust and backing on him.
My words are coming true. Earlier in the innings break I mentioned in the comments section that Nair will score a fifty today with min 140 SR. 12 runs short of a 50. Today Nair is blasting and my words came true.
Williamson has the best strike rate for this team in the tournament dear gauruv, just like UV can be forgiven for 6 or so failures . Williamson can definitely be forgiven for one OK innings
SRH be very careful Give Nair one or two lives, he will score 200 plus and all will bat for him finding a place in the national squad!
Did you know?
DD have not played with the same XI for 29 successive games now. The last time they did so was in IPL 2015.
Why did we even buy Rabada ? Why did we sell Tahir ? I have seen neighbour/ school team with better strategy! Was their a need to buy cummins ? Nathan Coulternile is a pretty good bowler. Why did we spend money on a decent batsmen!!
Rabada can only bowl on green tracks
Why people think that only warner deserves a 10 catch drop innings?
Hyderabad will loose this match because of Williamson poor strike rate, and pathetic warner who fires only against club level bowlers.
@Gauruv Sethi , you saying that warner and williamson havent been pulling their weight???? Yuvi scored in just 2 games fyi
DD is the worst fielding side in the ipl...gift 30 runs easily.. Carlos replace rabada in next game ... Carlos gud hitter but DD waste his talent
Substandard bowling & fielding of DD courtesy of Rabada & Samson respectively.
ORANGE cap -warner; PURPLE cap Bhuvi; MVP of the tournament Warner ; MOST 6'S in the tournament warner. Any second guesses there, of who will win the IPL2017 ?
28 of 25....then finishes with 70 of 41..... awesome finish
Wrote earlier in the morning on a post here that Yuvraj Singh will come good when the team requires him and thats what he did today and showed his class ! A great answer to Yuvi Bashers , Very happy for him...... and also very happy to see shami playing today.I mean how can you leave a bowler like Shami if he's been fit all this while .
DD is the worst fielding side in the ipl. ..and then people blame the bowlers when they drop a sitter uthappa and lose easily, and now drop a sitter off yuvraj ffs
Haha.. The DD management refused to take Tahir for 50 lacks base prose but they loved paying 10 times for Rabada (5 crores) who conceded 59 runs in 4 overs. Great management.
Why sunriser Hyderabad is insulting Yuvi by sending him lower down the order. Its pathetic to see slogger warner and selfish Williamson bat.
@COOLJACK_143 ... want to say anything about Yuvi now ? Pitch conditions and fall of wickets dictate the style of batting. Yuvi played smart today. Cheers
Sensational batting by Yuvraj towards the end . He took Rabada to task . This is game changer innings .
With Rabada bowling a poor line and length , Nair should have tried Mathews or Anderson for a few overseas . DD have gifted away at least 20 to 25 runs thro' poor bowling and pathetic fielding . In the next 2 hours , we can expect SRH to move to second place in the points table .
Rabada needs to be dropped, he's gone 60 in four overs
Not good enough
Today atleast a 50 from Karun Nair with a strike rate of min. 140. Anyone up for bet?
Yuvi made RABADA out of RABADA ! lol 2 overs 40 runs. If yuvi had another 2 overs to bad, he woud have hit 35 runs easily and got him a century plus. I guess this is what form is called, when u r in form you are in form..great score srh now go get em'
This DD team doesn't even look like it's trying out there... can't remember a worse Fielding display from a side this IPL and that's saying something
another drop catch. ..this time off yuvraj costing DD what looks like the gamr
DD and Mr. Dravid just wanna give more n more chance to youngersters for future Indian pkayers and not much concerned about tournament win. Also no Braithwate, Nair the captain too many surprises..
Nadeem should have played instead of Mishy boy. Yuvi and his slow game is hurting SRH just like it hurted team india in the T20 wc. His reflexes are being slow lately, shanker would have been a better choice. Atleast 170-180 needed vs delhi at home for sunrisers to defend their score.I believe SRH is the only team where toss is not decisive in the result. They have been playing amazing lately, hope that continues.
If they are going to anoint any rando guy in the team as captain, why not go for Pant instead? At least he hails from Delhi itself or Samson who grew up in Delhi.
If shami was fit and roaring to go why was he benched ? was it for zak? was it for team balance ? how do foreign pace bowlers feature and Indians premium pace bowler doesn't? Its very clear why SRH is on top of points to DD -SRH benched nehraji for siraj or kaul but DD benched shami for zak till date.. Dravid please choose your captain from playing XI . Karun Nair as second captain is just showing zak will comeback soon or we love non performing captains. IMO DD should have first filled team with Indian players who perform like shami, nadeem,jayanth and all batsmen than choose if old outta form players like zak or mishra are needed or not based on these players select foreign players.. But DD had different think tank first select zak than select nair then select 3 international pacers that weakens batting and doesn't bring shami into picture..Its a simple puzzle .Love DD team to bring youngsters but hate at implementation
Nadeem best economic bowler in DD... really don't know y he is drop? And shami is the only hope wicket taking bowler.. DD don't waste the pant talent ..he must open the innings with sanju
Correct decision to play Mathews. He should have played the entire season. Why drop nadeem though?
This is beyond logic and understanding Karun who doesnt deserve a place in playing 11 is made captain and is still playing Nadeem who should have never been left out is asked to warm bench again yet another loss on cards for Delhi. Opening is a major concern for DD and they rest Billings again after one match with such wonderful planning they can be rest assured bottom place in all seasons they play good luck for bottom place DD
still mishra and nair getting games...
Why nair not dropped? My serious concern
I don't know y on earth r delhi dropping shabaz nadeem despite Nadeem being der most economical bowler in d whole tournament. Y so much of obsession with amit mishra & instead of selecting bits & pieces player like Matthews they could hav played Marlon Samuels
