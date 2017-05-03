Being a young team, we played like one - Nair
Delhi Daredevils came into the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of a five-match losing streak. The scars from their ten-wicket drubbing at the hands of Kings XI Punjab, when they were bowled out for 67, would have been fresh as well. But, like their mentor Rahul Dravid had said after that game, the only direction Daredevils could go was up.
One way of doing that, according to Daredevils' stand-in captain Karun Nair, was to play the way a young team would - fearlessly. The approach paid off as all of their top five batsmen - with Corey Anderson the oldest at 26 - made useful contributions to gun down a target of 186 with five balls to spare.
"I think it was a great win," Nair told iplt20.com. "All we talked about is we, being a young team, should play like one. So, we just went out there and played fearlessly."
Nair, who was leading the team in the absence of the injured Zaheer Khan, had made only 89 runs from seven innings before this game. But his 20-ball 39 - with a little help from Bhuvneshwar Kumar who dropped him on 20 - set the tone for Daredevils' pursuit.
"It was just the intent and we just wanted to go out there and go after the bowling," Nair said. "With the four of us being youngsters at the top of the order, [the idea was to] just go out there and smash the ball."
When Bhuvneshwar dismissed Shreyas Iyer off the last ball of the 16th over, Daredevils still needed 38 runs. However, Anderson blazed away to an unbeaten 24-ball 41 and closed out the match with Chris Morris.
"Having Corey Anderson on the other side smacking the ball off the middle [of the bat] was quite nice," Morris told iplt20.com. "We were confident and were saying that if it's in your arc and if it was in your area, smack it. And that's the way we like to play cricket - confidence and smack a cricket ball. So, yeah, I think Corey Anderson [came up with a] masterclass in how to chase that score."
It was far from a perfect performance, however, as shabby fielding could have cost Daredevils the game. While there were a few misfields, the costliest error came from Sanju Samson, who dropped Yuvraj Singh on 29. Yuvraj went on to smash 70 not out off 41 balls, as Sunrisers ransacked 59 runs in the last four overs. Legspinner Amit Mishra had no illusions about the fact that Daredevils needed to improve further.
"We clicked today in batting and bowling. Fielding wasn't up to the mark but we are doing a lot of things. We have all areas covered, but we have to be positive from here," Mishra said. "You have very little time to think in this format. Even if you falter in one small aspect, you end up falling way behind. In T20s, especially, you will have to execute everything to perfection."
Comments have now been closed for this article
I always dislike it when players talk of playing fearlessly, aggressively etc. Remember it is just a game; nothing more and treat it as such. Dont go overboard with hyperbole. Statements like this remind me of the forever young afridi's regular pre match statements about how pakistan was going to play aggressive cricket (because they were an aggressive people) and then promptly lost the match. Even more sad (or funny) was the fact that for all the bluster, afridi himself usually ended up flopping. So, the bottom line is - let your bat do the talking.
Have you seen pant's last 5 scores @cricfan36746511
DD have exposed big gaps in SRH team quite clearly. The 4th and 5th bowlers are very weak. Henriques, Kaul, and Siraj are leaking consistently at 10 per over without wickets. DD have showed other teams how to play out Bhuvi and Rashid. and then attack all other bowlers. For SRH it is a massive gap. So Henriques, Kaul, and Siraj must make way for Mustafizur, Bipul and Vijay Shankar. So my best team for them going ahead will be:
SRH Best XI: 1 Warner 2 Dhawan 3 Williamson 4 Yuvraj 5 Vijay 6 Ojha 7 Bipul 8 Rashid 9 Bhuvi 10 Nehra 11 Mustafizur
I love the way DD approached the batting while chancing. All the batsman right from Sanju, Karun, Pant, Iyyer, Anderson and Morris played a positive batting without climbing the asking run rate. Expecting the same approach in the next game also.It gets disappoiting the way Sanju giving the wicket way. Needs to improve on that to play for the country. Dont want to tag him as a tallented cricketer
Dhoni can be replaced by pant or Samson in T20s. we need to wait few series to decide his future in ODI. We can not forgot what Dhoni achieved as a player in last 10 years. but he done nothing as T20 captain for Team India.
DD team looks good. provided chances for every one in the team. but they some time changed the key players like Nadeem, Anderson. DD can win against any team with this young team. they should have 2 spinners for every match. going with 5 fast bowlers on Indian pitches will not work out... they should allow players getting confident by not changing the team much. Nadeem bowled well then suddenly dropped. he not bowled well on on his last match.
DD should have won more matches. DD should improve their fielding. Samson should keep wicket, he can't catch in other places. Rabada's bowling wasn't upto mark last game. Should be a concern for SOU ahead of CT. DD should send him to CT & include Cummins. C Anderson is capable of firepower, hope all realize his worth now before thinking of dropping him. For SRH, replace Hooda with Bipul or Henriques with Nabi.
Team india should give chance to the youngster like Pant and drop Dhoni from the team
Well done Karun Nair and team!, especially coming out right from a comprehensive defeat suffered at the hands of KingsXI and to have beaten comfortably SRH, who hammered KKR in just the previous game, DD has every reason to smile! A welcome performance by the underdogs putting critics at bay. It is a good sign for the competitiveness of the tournament that the lower half of the table is rising slowly towards the middle giving a scare to the table toppers. There are enough games left in the tournament(except for RCB, who could still be the spoil sport for others)that no team can be really complacent and be sure of their play off positions. I am sure GG will be more worried than Steven Smith for today's game against each other! True to its name, the Pune Super Giants are slowly rising to their glory! Well done underdogs!!!
Finally did played well.they plan there innings really well.that was missing last few matches.Nair is very lucky to play, and lead the side.
I always dislike it when players talk of playing fearlessly, aggressively etc. Remember it is just a game; nothing more and treat it as such. Dont go overboard with hyperbole. Statements like this remind me of the forever young afridi's regular pre match statements about how pakistan was going to play aggressive cricket (because they were an aggressive people) and then promptly lost the match. Even more sad (or funny) was the fact that for all the bluster, afridi himself usually ended up flopping. So, the bottom line is - let your bat do the talking.
Have you seen pant's last 5 scores @cricfan36746511
DD have exposed big gaps in SRH team quite clearly. The 4th and 5th bowlers are very weak. Henriques, Kaul, and Siraj are leaking consistently at 10 per over without wickets. DD have showed other teams how to play out Bhuvi and Rashid. and then attack all other bowlers. For SRH it is a massive gap. So Henriques, Kaul, and Siraj must make way for Mustafizur, Bipul and Vijay Shankar. So my best team for them going ahead will be:
SRH Best XI: 1 Warner 2 Dhawan 3 Williamson 4 Yuvraj 5 Vijay 6 Ojha 7 Bipul 8 Rashid 9 Bhuvi 10 Nehra 11 Mustafizur
I love the way DD approached the batting while chancing. All the batsman right from Sanju, Karun, Pant, Iyyer, Anderson and Morris played a positive batting without climbing the asking run rate. Expecting the same approach in the next game also.It gets disappoiting the way Sanju giving the wicket way. Needs to improve on that to play for the country. Dont want to tag him as a tallented cricketer
Dhoni can be replaced by pant or Samson in T20s. we need to wait few series to decide his future in ODI. We can not forgot what Dhoni achieved as a player in last 10 years. but he done nothing as T20 captain for Team India.
DD team looks good. provided chances for every one in the team. but they some time changed the key players like Nadeem, Anderson. DD can win against any team with this young team. they should have 2 spinners for every match. going with 5 fast bowlers on Indian pitches will not work out... they should allow players getting confident by not changing the team much. Nadeem bowled well then suddenly dropped. he not bowled well on on his last match.
DD should have won more matches. DD should improve their fielding. Samson should keep wicket, he can't catch in other places. Rabada's bowling wasn't upto mark last game. Should be a concern for SOU ahead of CT. DD should send him to CT & include Cummins. C Anderson is capable of firepower, hope all realize his worth now before thinking of dropping him. For SRH, replace Hooda with Bipul or Henriques with Nabi.
Team india should give chance to the youngster like Pant and drop Dhoni from the team
Well done Karun Nair and team!, especially coming out right from a comprehensive defeat suffered at the hands of KingsXI and to have beaten comfortably SRH, who hammered KKR in just the previous game, DD has every reason to smile! A welcome performance by the underdogs putting critics at bay. It is a good sign for the competitiveness of the tournament that the lower half of the table is rising slowly towards the middle giving a scare to the table toppers. There are enough games left in the tournament(except for RCB, who could still be the spoil sport for others)that no team can be really complacent and be sure of their play off positions. I am sure GG will be more worried than Steven Smith for today's game against each other! True to its name, the Pune Super Giants are slowly rising to their glory! Well done underdogs!!!
Finally did played well.they plan there innings really well.that was missing last few matches.Nair is very lucky to play, and lead the side.
SATISHHEGDE....so are you. Commenting can be easy. Try to play cricket, you'll understand who are waste guys.
seriously Nair is a waste guy
SRH should not hesitate one bit to sacrifice Henriques' batting for Nabi's bowling, they already have enough firepower in the middle order with Williamson and co. Nabi can hit some long too and bowl much better.
Today DD chased but some other day they won't, poor bowling & fielding will cost them matches. Giving away 66 runs in power play & 59 in last 4 overs their bowling has taken a new low.
SRH should bring in Vijay Shankar instead of Hooda. Vijay Shankar can bowl medium pace as well. Also he is an attacking batsman in the middle order.
One suggestion. Bring Nabi then you have another great spinner who doesn't leak runs and also an all rounder who can help with the bat. I'm not saying this because Nabi is Afghan but because he is another good spinner and all rounder. Henreques is a great batsman if you want him in then don't let him bowl. His bowling economy is really bad this season.
Nair is caption without any experiences .. Ipl becomes Joke
First DD must try to improve his fielding ... every match drop catches continues ...poor field make 30 to 40 runs leak..
DD has a fabulous team! This team can beat any team: Samson, Nair, Iyer, Pant, Corey, Braithwaite, Khan/Shami, S. Nadeem, Mishra, C. Morris, Cummins
One 30 run score and Karun becomes a hero .. Ohh Geez :D
SRH needs a good right-handed Indian batsman instead of say Hooda. Then they can play the fizz instead of Henriques.
Fielding of DD was like an school team.
At last! Has the horse already bolted? However freedom in expression is the way forward. Let Dravid take a back seat for a while and do not be over controlling. Let the kids play to win today. Well said Karun. Now build it up from here and try to make it this time. Next time never happens.
No featured comments at the moment.
At last! Has the horse already bolted? However freedom in expression is the way forward. Let Dravid take a back seat for a while and do not be over controlling. Let the kids play to win today. Well said Karun. Now build it up from here and try to make it this time. Next time never happens.
Fielding of DD was like an school team.
SRH needs a good right-handed Indian batsman instead of say Hooda. Then they can play the fizz instead of Henriques.
One 30 run score and Karun becomes a hero .. Ohh Geez :D
DD has a fabulous team! This team can beat any team: Samson, Nair, Iyer, Pant, Corey, Braithwaite, Khan/Shami, S. Nadeem, Mishra, C. Morris, Cummins
First DD must try to improve his fielding ... every match drop catches continues ...poor field make 30 to 40 runs leak..
Nair is caption without any experiences .. Ipl becomes Joke
One suggestion. Bring Nabi then you have another great spinner who doesn't leak runs and also an all rounder who can help with the bat. I'm not saying this because Nabi is Afghan but because he is another good spinner and all rounder. Henreques is a great batsman if you want him in then don't let him bowl. His bowling economy is really bad this season.
SRH should bring in Vijay Shankar instead of Hooda. Vijay Shankar can bowl medium pace as well. Also he is an attacking batsman in the middle order.
Today DD chased but some other day they won't, poor bowling & fielding will cost them matches. Giving away 66 runs in power play & 59 in last 4 overs their bowling has taken a new low.