Lynn hoping to return before playoffs
With Kolkata Knight Riders pursuing a top-two finish in the league stage, batsman Chris Lynn is keen to play a match before the playoffs, ideally targeting a return against either Kings XI Punjab (May 9) or Mumbai Indians (May 13).
Lynn trained with the Knight Riders squad on Tuesday in Kolkata, for the first time since dislocating his shoulder while fielding against Mumbai Indians last month, in his second match of the season.
"The shoulder is slowly getting there," Lynn told cricket.com.au. "I had a cortisone injection the other day and it worked really well. I'd like to ideally play a game or two before the finals. It would be a bit unfair on the team-mates to rock up into a final not having played a game [since the injury]."
Lynn injured his left shoulder while landing awkwardly during a dive in the match against Mumbai. He felt the shoulder pop out of the joint for about 30 seconds, and said he popped it back in himself. It was the third time Lynn had hurt his left shoulder in two years but his concerns went beyond his availability for the IPL: he has been picked in Australia's Champions Trophy squad subject to a fitness assessment.
Scans showed the injury was not as severe as had been expected and Lynn remained with the KKR franchise for his recovery. He worked with Knight Riders' medical staff and Paul Chapman, the strength and conditioning coach of Queensland and Brisbane Heat, who is working with Mumbai Indians.
"We worked out whatever I could do back home, I can do where I am now in Kolkata," Lynn said. "It only makes sense I'm here trying to get fit to play some cricket before heading over to England. There would be nothing worse than going in under-prepared to a world tournament.
"I'm going to have my first bat and I'm feeling really confident it about it. The shoulder has come up really well. It's positive signs but I've still got a long way to go."
Lynn admitted that the multiple shoulder injuries meant he would have to be more careful on the field.
"I can't keep affording to have this time off when I'm hitting the ball so well, it's so frustrating," Lynn said. "I think I might just have to be one of those fielders you hide in the field. But as soon as I start costing the team runs in the field, that's when I've got to have a hard look at it. I think I can still contribute a fair amount with the bat and still be good enough in the ring in the field."
Lynn had made an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten 93 off 41 balls against Gujarat Lions and a brisk 32 against Mumbai. Following his injury, KKR used Sunil Narine as an opening batsman.
Knight Riders are currently second on the points table, with seven wins in ten matches. After the match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Wednesday, they will play two away matches - against Royal Challengers Bangalore (May 7) and Kings XI (May 9) - with their final league match at home, against Mumbai (May 13).
Comments have now been closed for this article
He is the cleanest hitter of the ball that I have ever seen! Hits the ball harder & further than Gayle, AB, Warner or Sehwag! Great news for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign.
Some players are just prone to injuries more so than others, unfortunately, Lynn falls into that category. No sense in getting down or discouraged, even though it is the human thing to do, but the true test of character is how you pick yourself up after you have fallen.
Just get healthy and come back to Guyana amazon warriors........
Fielding at the boundary causes injuries. I remember Ben Hollyoake had a similar injury. The technique used in baseball to slide into second base is what they need in cricket.
The exact nature of the injury was never published, but it is probably minor because he has recovered rapidly.
Kkr may face a dilemma. You don't want to oust narine from the top order because of his pinch hitting ability and he lengthens their batting. But Lynn is also ideal in the power play with field restrictions on, and may struggle against quality spin if he comes in as a middle order batsman. It'll be a tough call
Great form X1 KKR : 1. Gautam Gambhir (c), 2. Chris Lynn, 3. Robin Uthappa, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Yusuf Pathan, 6. Sheldon Jackson, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Chris Woakes, 10. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 11. Umesh Yadav
such a great guy!he is one of those few aussies i like.majestic and humble.
Love to see this bloke play...... He will be the game changer for KKR..... Lynn should bat at 5...... That's the weak spot for KKR..... Ideal KKR 11 once Lynn is back..... Narine, gambhir, uthappa,manish,lynn,sheldon,rishi dhawan,coulter Nile,umesh,colin grandhomme
Please don't return today against the RPS!
Hope he'll be back soon. His return will add a whole new dimension to KKR. Waiting for more Lynnsanity.
He is the cleanest hitter of the ball that I have ever seen! Hits the ball harder & further than Gayle, AB, Warner or Sehwag! Great news for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign.
Some players are just prone to injuries more so than others, unfortunately, Lynn falls into that category. No sense in getting down or discouraged, even though it is the human thing to do, but the true test of character is how you pick yourself up after you have fallen.
Just get healthy and come back to Guyana amazon warriors........
Fielding at the boundary causes injuries. I remember Ben Hollyoake had a similar injury. The technique used in baseball to slide into second base is what they need in cricket.
The exact nature of the injury was never published, but it is probably minor because he has recovered rapidly.
Kkr may face a dilemma. You don't want to oust narine from the top order because of his pinch hitting ability and he lengthens their batting. But Lynn is also ideal in the power play with field restrictions on, and may struggle against quality spin if he comes in as a middle order batsman. It'll be a tough call
Great form X1 KKR : 1. Gautam Gambhir (c), 2. Chris Lynn, 3. Robin Uthappa, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Yusuf Pathan, 6. Sheldon Jackson, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Chris Woakes, 10. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 11. Umesh Yadav
such a great guy!he is one of those few aussies i like.majestic and humble.
Love to see this bloke play...... He will be the game changer for KKR..... Lynn should bat at 5...... That's the weak spot for KKR..... Ideal KKR 11 once Lynn is back..... Narine, gambhir, uthappa,manish,lynn,sheldon,rishi dhawan,coulter Nile,umesh,colin grandhomme
Please don't return today against the RPS!
Hope he'll be back soon. His return will add a whole new dimension to KKR. Waiting for more Lynnsanity.
Fine leg would be the ideal position for lynn to hide. That won't be enough though, kind of shots he play puts so much pressure on the shoulder and back eventually he'll injure his shoulder again. He'll go down in history as the greatest hitter who never was
KKR doesn't need Lynn anymore, they have greatest opener ever Sunil Naryan!
From now on Lynn will have to look for a place to hide in the field and cannot take anymore chances diving around the boundary fence trying to save runs risking injury. It's a shame as he is such a fine fielder and gives of his best on the field and has taken some miraculous catches in the out field. I have seen him diving for life in the BBL risking injury trying to save every run. He is known for his prowess with the bat than his fielding and should be taking his place in the slips cordon in the future and is sure to impress. He is such a talented cricketer.
No featured comments at the moment.
From now on Lynn will have to look for a place to hide in the field and cannot take anymore chances diving around the boundary fence trying to save runs risking injury. It's a shame as he is such a fine fielder and gives of his best on the field and has taken some miraculous catches in the out field. I have seen him diving for life in the BBL risking injury trying to save every run. He is known for his prowess with the bat than his fielding and should be taking his place in the slips cordon in the future and is sure to impress. He is such a talented cricketer.
KKR doesn't need Lynn anymore, they have greatest opener ever Sunil Naryan!
Fine leg would be the ideal position for lynn to hide. That won't be enough though, kind of shots he play puts so much pressure on the shoulder and back eventually he'll injure his shoulder again. He'll go down in history as the greatest hitter who never was
Hope he'll be back soon. His return will add a whole new dimension to KKR. Waiting for more Lynnsanity.
Please don't return today against the RPS!
Love to see this bloke play...... He will be the game changer for KKR..... Lynn should bat at 5...... That's the weak spot for KKR..... Ideal KKR 11 once Lynn is back..... Narine, gambhir, uthappa,manish,lynn,sheldon,rishi dhawan,coulter Nile,umesh,colin grandhomme
such a great guy!he is one of those few aussies i like.majestic and humble.
Great form X1 KKR : 1. Gautam Gambhir (c), 2. Chris Lynn, 3. Robin Uthappa, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Yusuf Pathan, 6. Sheldon Jackson, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Chris Woakes, 10. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 11. Umesh Yadav
Kkr may face a dilemma. You don't want to oust narine from the top order because of his pinch hitting ability and he lengthens their batting. But Lynn is also ideal in the power play with field restrictions on, and may struggle against quality spin if he comes in as a middle order batsman. It'll be a tough call
Fielding at the boundary causes injuries. I remember Ben Hollyoake had a similar injury. The technique used in baseball to slide into second base is what they need in cricket.
The exact nature of the injury was never published, but it is probably minor because he has recovered rapidly.