Playoff window closing fast on Lions
Match facts
Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions
Delhi, May 4, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
Overall: Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will play each other for the first time this season, and their head-to-head record stands at 1-1.
In the news
There are no further updates on Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan's recovery from a hamstring injury. He is expected to be assessed once more on the day of the game. Daredevils have already lost Sam Billings, who has left to resume England duty. It is understood that their South African players - Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada - will be available until May 7.
With Jason Roy having left on international duty as well, Lions' roster only has five fit overseas players - Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Aaron Finch, James Faulkner and Chirag Suri.
Qualification scenario
Both teams are languishing in the bottom half with six points, but the situation is slightly more dire for Lions, who need to win all their games to get to 14 points and have any chance of qualification. One loss will eliminate them, as four teams already have more than 12 points. Even with 14, Lions will need other results to go their way to qualify, but they will at least have a shot at finishing in the top four. Three of their remaining four games are against the relatively weaker teams, though: Daredevils, home and away, and Kings XI, away. Apart from that they also have a home game, in Kanpur, against Sunrisers.
Daredevils are almost in the same situation as Lions, but they have an extra game in hand. They also have four home games to play, against Lions, Mumbai Indians, Pune, and Royal Challengers, plus an away match against Lions. If they win at least four of the five, they might still have a chance.
The likely XIs
Delhi Daredevils 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair (capt), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Kagiso Rabada/Pat Cummins, 10 Amit Mishra/Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Lions 1 Brendon McCullum, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Aaron Finch, 5 Dwayne Smith, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 James Faulkner, 9 Pradeep Sangwan, 10 Basil Thampi, 11 Ankit Soni
Strategy punt
- Sanju Samson has a strike-rate of 153 against fast bowling this season. The gift of timing helps him exploit fielding restrictions, provided there is pace on the ball. Force him to play spin, however, and his strike-rate drops to 107; it dips further to 75 over 20 balls faced in the Powerplay. Those numbers might make Ankit Soni and Ravindra Jadeja tie up their laces quicker so they can demand the new ball.
- Daredevils have a way to stifle Lions' top-order, too, with Chris Morris. He has dismissed Suresh Raina three times in 17 balls, giving away only 12 runs, and has also knocked over Brendon McCullum twice in 13 deliveries, at the cost of 17 runs.
Stats that matter
- If Daredevils are truly perturbed by Samson's ups-and-downs, they can try opening with Shreyas Iyer. In 30 T20 innings at the top, he averages 30.78 and strikes at 132. In 17 innings at all other positions, he averages 16.40.
- There is, however, a reason to persist with Iyer in the middle order. In the IPL, he averages 51 against spinners, and hits them at 136 per 100 balls. Against pace, the corresponding figures come down to 22 and 122.
- Daredevils have had four different combinations at the top this season, which puts them on an even footing with Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions, and behind only Royal Challengers Bangalore. Those are the teams that make up the bottom four in the points table. Daredevils' biggest opening stand amounted to 53 runs - the lowest among all teams this year - and their average scoring rate of 7.81 is the second worst.
- Speaking of openers, Dwayne Smith has had a torrid time in T20s over the last one year. He averages 23, strikes at 122, and has bagged seven ducks, a tally no one has surpassed.
- Moving on to closers, Lions' Basil Thampi has made an excellent impression in his debut season. Among uncapped players in their debut season, he has bowled more deliveries (78) in the last five overs than anyone else.
- Daredevils have their own back-end specialist. Morris is one of nine men to have bowled at least 10 overs in the death in IPL 2017. His economy rate of 7.76 ranks third in that list after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Andrew Tye.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
The people writing these previews ALWAYS get the probable XI wrong. Seems i will have to stop taking cues from here for my fantasy 11. :) :)
DD Will lose tonight.....TOP four in table will be qualified for next round...No any chance for DD to qualify to playoff..Kings XI might still have a chance If they win at least four of five....It is doubtful that it will...Mumbai IND vs Rising Pune Supergiant may be qualified for Final...
wow coaching from dravid keep coaching splendid effort
Marlon Samuels is a master at wasting balls. Mathews is far more reliable and he will be leaving on the 9th too. And lets not even start about the morris exclusion.....
This DD team deserve to lose. Too much chopping in every match. Rule of thump, you never change winning combination.
Morris and Mathews left out by Delhi? What is wrong with the DD think tank. I hope they lose today.
Seems delhi have no desire to ever play the same team 2 games running.I hope that morris is having a niggle or something because NOTHING will convince me that he ought to be dropped or rotated. If ots not an injury its unfathomable. Also they bought mathews in to prevent the collapses which have plagued them, one match they do alright and he isnt needed to bat and he is promptly dropped without ever getting to bat high which is where he is best ( he's no good coming in at 7 as he really isnt a hit first ball player )
Seems the current Top 4 i.e. MI , KKR, RPS and SRH would end up in the play offs. Rest all would just be playing for pride. RCB is out, GL is almost out, DD and KXI doesn't have consistency to make it to Top 4.
Open with new lol hero Morris and Anderson then they will smash 60 in the powerplay overs
Thampi is quite impressive hence the faith put on him by his Mgmt. Hope he keeps his cool and vary his deliveries according to the match scenarios. Samson v/s Thampi will be the one to watch out for in today's clash if the get to face each other. Thats if.
@ KK Cricket : you have left out KXIP who are also in a better position than DD. As far as current point table is concerned MI, KKR and RPS are almost into play offs. Considering the conditions you mentioned, SRH, KXIP and DD can compete for the lone vacant spot in play offs.
Lol people here saying Carlos Braithwaite is better than rabada, they don't even watch cricket probably
The Author of this artical thinks SRH is relately weak team and Lions are strong team than SRH. He forgot SRH is a defending champions. SRH is just 1 point away from playoffs and they have 3 matches left to get 1 point. Where as Lions only got 6 points and they need to win all remaining 4 matches to qualify. When lions lost in super over, that was the time the playoff doors closed for them. Seems like the author is in a different world.
Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Axar, Chahal, Chawla, Harbhajan, Mishra, Nadeem and Jayant Yadav have done enough to call them 'quality spinners'. Note: These names are based on their performances in the past 10 seasons in the IPL and international cricket. Ones to watch out for: Washington Sundar, Ankit Soni, Krunal Pandya, Pawan Negi, Cariappa.
Baffled as to how suri was picked . Gujarat could use some more overseas options now
If Angello plays today, give him chance very early to settle down, then go for big shot . there is no adding value , if Angello comes after 16th over or not with the bat, so plz drop him ..
DD should have already been at 10 points minimum. They lost against MI, couldn't chase 140 and lost against KKR after having them 8 to get off 3 balls. Both those games would have counted in their favour. But now let bygones be bygones. I think they can actually get going by playing some aggressive cricket like last game but have to take all their chances. If they can win today, they'll gain confidence and one other team with RCB won't be in contention, leaving tight race between DD, SRH and PRS for the other two positions in the play offs
Can any one tell me , in T-20 who are the quality spinners in india?
Given the change in attitude of Pant , Nair, Sanju should feel himself in a comfortable zone and should score big. Internally each of this youngsters should compete among themselves. Then only Delhi can think of play offs. All the best
Shami is the key bowler today...carlos is better than rabada ... DD need 4 all rounders anderson, Mathews, Morris, carlos.....pant must open the innings...don't waste his talent..
lions roar will today..........
Karun Nair has come into some kind of form in the last match. Now Nair has to ensure he keeps scoring like last season & win some games for his team.
Nadeem should play instead of Jayant not so sure if Mishra should play. Mishra has been costly in the middle overs which has lost DD many close matches. DD has missed Tahir this season at least they should buy two quality Indian spinners first in the next auction.
DD needs to win atleast all their home matches now, teams like GL are relatively weaker bowling teams but guys like McCullum & Finch can destroy any teams on their day.
Guys, say what you must but I still feel that Irfan Pathan deserves another go in the starting XI. Everybody was bashing him about his lack of swing, low pace, etc. but please remember that he defended 11 runs off 6 balls, and even more so 5 runs off 5 balls and his run out of Mclenaghan was nothing short of spectacular. Yesterday, de Grandholme was blasted for 11 runs off 2 balls but you do not find anybody scrutinizing him to the extent that Pathan is. GL should play just 3 overseas players and Pathan should come in for the overweight Smith. GL starting XI should be: Finch, McCullum, Raina, Kishan, Karthik, Pathan, Faulkner, Jadeja, Thampi, Soni, Singh/Sangwan. If Nathu Singh is fit, I would pick him over the inconsistent Sangwan who may have pace but lacks control...
DD is now following its standin Captain Karun Nair, win big and then lose big for next 10-15 matches
Having discovered their Most Potent Bowling attack very Late into the IPL Lions can still qualify if they play NATHU SANGWAN THAMPI & SONI. These 4 have been outstanding for an inexperienced order.
Their BATTING has Badly let them down recently with no batsman staying till the end. One of Raina Finch or Karthik needs to bat long and deep into the innings
Gujarat should never have separated McCullum and Smith. Loyalty pays off more than not. Gujarat may not win another match this season
Dwane smith should open the batting with Brendom as last year
After the RPS win over KKR, I would think this year's IPL top 4 are almost final. For the first time in 10 years history of IPL, we are going to get the top 4 so soon.
DD might want to consider playing Shabaz Nadeem. GL's batting has sturggled against quality spinners who are economical.
mccullum and smith should open.raina at 4
Both teams have 1st match against each other this season in the end.. Well DD has 4 matches at home now so they can back themselves n play like last match
Gujarat shud replace Dwayne Smith with irfan pathan for tmrw's game.
Roy left....Sam Billings left.....how come Stokes still playing? Is Tahir set to leave along with Morris,Rabada?
None of these two deserves top four finish. so ENJOY the game as it is. GL with their too-cold capitan and DD with their too-young team.
if DD wins this one then GL can pack their bags and enjoy rest of the Tournament from home
Pant must open the innings with karun ....sanju gud in one down..iyer , anderson, Mathews, Morris , carlos ......right combination....mishra drop and nadeem in...pls try new youngster ahmed ....
Mathews will guide DD to a victory bcz this will be one of his last two ipl games as he is going back to SL on may 8th he should bat at no.04 if DD bat first
They should include 3rd option of NOTA in their polls. Both DD and GL are going home.
RPS looks better than DD. They should win comfortably.
Agreed, DD doesn't have to strengthen its batting they should go all out with their pace. Morris, Rabada, Cummins, Anderson.
They should give Rabada another game, Yadav went for 63 against DD no mention of him being dropped. he's going on the 7th anyway
They should give Rabada another game, Yadav went for 63 against DD no mention of him being dropped. he's going on the 7th anyway
Agreed, DD doesn't have to strengthen its batting they should go all out with their pace. Morris, Rabada, Cummins, Anderson.
RPS looks better than DD. They should win comfortably.
They should include 3rd option of NOTA in their polls. Both DD and GL are going home.
Mathews will guide DD to a victory bcz this will be one of his last two ipl games as he is going back to SL on may 8th he should bat at no.04 if DD bat first
Pant must open the innings with karun ....sanju gud in one down..iyer , anderson, Mathews, Morris , carlos ......right combination....mishra drop and nadeem in...pls try new youngster ahmed ....
if DD wins this one then GL can pack their bags and enjoy rest of the Tournament from home
None of these two deserves top four finish. so ENJOY the game as it is. GL with their too-cold capitan and DD with their too-young team.
Roy left....Sam Billings left.....how come Stokes still playing? Is Tahir set to leave along with Morris,Rabada?
Gujarat shud replace Dwayne Smith with irfan pathan for tmrw's game.