Rahul Tripathi's boundary blitz takes Pune third
Rising Pune Supergiant 158 for 6 (Tripathi 93, Woakes 3-18) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 155 for 8 (Pandey 37, Sundar 2-18, Unadkat 2-28) by four wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Rahul Tripathi ran up a 52-ball 93 to power Rising Pune Supergiant to their sixth win in seven games and move to third spot in the league. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Tripathi produced a full-blooded onslaught - hitting 78 runs in boundaries - and ensured Rising Pune had only a little to do towards the end.
The chase of 156 got a bit harder with the loss of Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, and then Tripathi himself with six needed. But Daniel Christian's flat six over deep midwicket off Colin de Grandhomme sealed victory with four balls to spare, consigning Kolkata Knight Riders to only their second defeat in six home games this season.
The result was set up by Rising Pune's bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat's 2 for 28, who took pace off the ball on a two-paced surface to keep Knight Riders to 155 for 8. Struggling at 55 for 4 in the tenth over, the hosts needed a counter-attacking partnership from Colin de Grandhomme and Manish Pandey to breathe life into the innings, before Suryakumar Yadav gave them a late lift with an unbeaten 16-ball 30.
Variable bounce, a stifled start
Sunil Narine had pinched quick runs at the top of the order in previous games, but he was up against Jaydev Unadkat, who had gone at just 7.8 an over in the Powerplay this season.
Unadkat got the ball to nip around both ways and Narine struggled to connect with the first five balls. When he finally made contact, it was to an offcutter that didn't come on. Narine missed his timing and skewed a return catch; Rising Pune had begun with a maiden for the first time in the IPL.
Shortly after, Sheldon Jackson stepped on his stumps after moving too far back against offspinner Washington Sundar. But Gautam Gambhir dealt with the variable pace and lack of room by shifting around his crease to make space for shots. Back-to-back fours off Ben Stokes and a four and six off Sundar gave Gambhir 20 runs off six balls, but he holed out to deep midwicket in the pursuit for more. Knight Riders were 41 for 3 - their second-worst Powerplay score this season.
De Grandhomme and Pandey fight back
Colin de Grandhomme had two ducks and a 1 in three out of four innings this IPL. If there ever was a time that KKR needed him to find form, this was it - 59 for 4 after 10 overs. And he did, along with Manish Pandey. Pandey hit three successive fours in the 11th over from Shardul Thakur, and de Grandhomme matched that tally with consecutive sixes in the next from Imran Tahir. Knight Riders scored 44 runs between overs 11 and 14.
Dot and out
Pandey's dismissal to a slower ball from Daniel Christian barely slowed de Grandhomme down. So fluent was he that until Unadkat came on to bowl the 17th over, not one of the 17 balls de Grandhomme had faced had been a dot. Unadkat then sent down an offcutter to beat de Grandhomme, who played too early. The next ball was a slower one as well and de Grandhomme closed the face of his bat to pop a leading edge to backward point.
Unadkat's changes in pace had fetched him figures of 3-1-7-2; only four balls had been scored off. However, a sure-footed Suryakumar Yadav lay in wait during the 19th over. Three successive slower balls were swatted for 14 runs, before Nathan Coulter-Nile completed the assault with a mow over cow corner. The 21-run over gave KKR the late surge they were looking for.
Fastest fifty, fastest start
While Rising Pune's bowlers had taken pace off the ball, KKR's hit the pitch hard. Umesh Yadav had Ajinkya Rahane caught behind with one that nipped in, and Chris Woakes claimed Steven Smith's off stump with a similar ball. At the other end though, Tripathi had gathered steam.
He benefitted from pace on the ball and also from errors in length, moving forward to drive fuller balls as confidently as he moved back to pull the short ones. Coulter-Nile went for 19 runs in his second over, and Umesh and Woakes also suffered as Rising Pune stormed to their fastest fifty in the IPL, off 26 balls.
When Coulter-Nile came back to bowl three overs later, Tripathi took him for 15 more. At the end of the Powerplay, Rising Pune had 74 - 33 more than KKR had managed. Tripathi then scooped Narine fine to raise the fastest fifty by a Rising Pune batsman, off 23 balls; at that point, 50 of his 53 runs had come in boundaries.
Woakes got Manoj Tiwary to play on against one that ripped back in off the seam, but Tripathi continued to find the boundary to offset the losses. Kuldeep Yadav was bludgeoned for three successive sixes, each struck with a steady head, in the 13th over. That brought the required rate under four. Tripathi's seventh six - a slog sweep over square leg - took him into the nineties. He finally perished on 93 - the substitute Rovman Powell flinging himself to his right at midwicket to catch a stunner - but he left Rising Pune with only six to get off eight balls.
Akshay Gopalakrishnan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
RPS is rising well to their glory. In each game, some one or the other comes to the party to see them home, whether defending or chasing. It is time Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwari rise to the occasion in the remaining games and ensure RPS does not lose their credential from here. Once into the play-offs, it is anybody's game after that!
what a match I looked . nice batting from Rahul. I became a fan of Rahul TRIPATI. Steve nicely used bowlers and lastly he succeeded to defend kkr batting line up
@doosra-sheru on May 3, 2017, 17:46 GMT
Sorry. You were right. I was wrong. I mixed up Charlie Griffith with Roy Gilchrist. Age is catching up with me, my friend. At 80!
My sincere apologies to you, too.
@cricfan67301766 on May 4, 2017, 4:51 GMT
Sorry. You are right. I am wrong. I mixed up Charlie Griffith with Roy Gilchrist. My sincere apologies. Age is catching up with me, my friend, at 80!
And, thanks for correcting me so politely. Rare appearance in these days! God bless you.
As a Pune fan finally great to see the Pune Franchise team playing well and are genuine contenders to win the IPL too. Though i worry with Stokes who will leave during the knockout games back to England !!! Finally Pune's top buy has succeeded after flops from Yuvi, KP, even Dhoni who has stuggled. And one thing missing from Pune teams of the past was the uncapped indian players like Tripathi who r finally shining !!!!!!!
Future A Team :Manan Vohra,Thripathy,Pant,Samson,Nitish Rana,Shreyas Iyer,Md.Siraj,Basil Thampi,Kuldeep Yadav,Sandeep Sharma,Krunal Pandya Subs:Ishan Kishan,Nathu Sing,Sid Koul,Baba Aparajith,Vijay Shankar,Natarajan One more spinner needed,Mayank Dagar and Rahul Tewatia can be that spinners
Spare a thought for poor Baba Aparajith. He is same like Sundar even better in with his off spin and more established batsman than Sundar.Sundar is 17 only good opening batsman and part time offie.Baba never gets a game in the IPL.RPS should release him for some other team.Vijay Shankar also need to get some matches for SRH
So now India has an additional power hitter. The big six hitters are :- Pandya, Rana, Tripath and Hooda. Joining Dhoni, Raina, Yuvi. Other in between players like Iyer, Samson, Kedar Jhadav, Nice innings from Tripathi - real power pack with so many good shots against fast bowlers. He certainly has been the success story of IPl2017.
@ALLROUNDCRICKET Sundar is a part time bowler and he is an opening batsman.He is doing great job for RPS.He and Raul givinng RPS good start in bowling and batting
A few things to emerge from this match are:
1. How on Earth is Tripathi not shortlisted for Emerging Player? He is more consistent (more 30+ scores) than any of the other Big Guns like Kohli Smith ABD AND other emerging players like Pant, Kishan Samson Karun Iyer etc. He is in his Prime & now must be inducted into the India A tours.
2. Sundar showed great temperament when bowling in power plays. BUT he needs to learn to Spin the ball and vary his Loop Dip and Flight. Otherwise sooner or later he will be hit as a slow bowler rather than a quality spinner.
3. MSD for all his late order heroics neefs to start finding Gaps for singles when he starts an innings. Otherwise his failure is Magnified with multiple dots. Ben Stokes ain't gonna smash a century every time to save your skin.
If India plays T20 internationals, move over the 100 year old story of Rohit, Raina, Gambhir, Dhawan, Ashwin etc. India team should be:
India XI : 1 Kholi 2 Pant 3 KL Rahul 4 Nitish Rana 5 Yuvraj 6 Hardik 7 Krunal 8 Chahal 9 Kuldeep 10 Bhuvi 11 Bumrah (batting till 7 with 3 pacers and 3 spinners)
Extras: Iyer, Tripathi, Umesh, Jadeja (2 bat, 1 pace, 1 spin as backup)
This will be an unbeatable team. T20 is a lot about raw and fearless youngsters peppered with some experience. Rana, Pant, Chahal, Krunal, and Kuldeep provide that young firepower. Kholi, Yuvraj, Bhuvi provide that experience. KL Rahul, Hardik and Bumrah will be the middle ones who blend experience and raw talent.
Drop rahane now n play youngster. He won't do bad more than rahane
@BLACK_BIRD: Can't agree more. In fact Dhoni was such an outstanding captain for RPS last year too. But please give a little credit to poor Smithy also.
For a change MSD could open the innings for RPS. Rahane is struggling to pace the innings and MSD could be the ideal foil for Rahane. Together with Tripathi MSD could blunt any attack with his batting prowess.
@Jose P, As much as I admire your experience, I am convinced it was Griffith. A quick search confirms. http://www.espncricinfo.com/magazine/content/story/807661.html
Pretty impressed by the way PUNE Supergiant raised in the occasion's when it needed. They seems to have somebody raising their hand to save them when it required. R Tripati, Unadkat and Sundar had been revelation for them. Don't have to say much about the world's premier all-rounder as he do what he is best at. Apart from all this the one made this turn around possible but we couldn't catch him in daylight is Dan Christian. His stats doesn't show much but he is that dark horse which drawn the buggy in that much needed hour without making fuss for himself.
All because of dhoni. When you have a player like ms dhoni in your team, you just can't simply lose any match. Who are criticizing dhoni, does not understand cricket at all.
Washigton Sunder's power play bowling and Tripathy's perfect batting at the top are revelations. But the pity is Sunder is never allowed to complete his quota. Only Indian captains can have faith in spinners and handle them judiciously. Gambir and Kohli are case in point.
Although RPS has won 7 out of 11 games , their NRR is still on the negative , due to the big loss to DD . Most of the games were won by RPS in the last over , which is how Dhoni always plays . By now , RPS should have had a + NRR , which is not happening due to Dhoni's ultraslow batting . Nothing can be worse than losing a spot in the playoffs due to poor run rate . RPS should aim to end with a better run rate and look to seal a spot in the top two , to get an extra chance to reach the final .
Yet another scintillating inning from Dhoni - a strike rate of 55.55.
Now kolkata will feel sakib and would want to get him but wont get him. is this the nature justice we know?
Rahane should come in the middle order and do what Manoj Tiwary is trying to do. RPS should open with Tiwary or Washington Sundar and let Rahane can come down the order. Rahane at No. 1 is just not working for them and thanks to Tripathy they don't feel the pain.
@doosra-sheru on May 3, 2017, 17:46 GMT
NARI CONTRACTOR'S Accident.
It was Roy Gilchrist, the opening bowling partner of the more well known Wes Hall. A frail looking man, similar to our "Tiny" Ramakant Desai. Born to a poor sugar plantation worker. He played for a short period in the 50's (for 2 or 3 years), constantly struck with illness - a carry over from his poor days. Suffered from prolonged poverty & multiple ailments, even after premature retirement. Died of TB at an age of 67. There was nothing called pension in those days. Nor state (Jamaica)support. They had no philanthropic Ambanis or Shahrukh Khans either.
He was born in 1934. He being just 2 or 3 years older than me, I had the pleasure of watching him in action, when he toured our country. Accident to Nariman Contractor happened in WI, though.
Once in a while, I shed a tear or two for such cricketers, irrespective of which country they belonged to, my friend.
This is truly an inspiring innings. This ipl showing multiple talents who can take ipl atleast for next 10 years.
RPS is dark horse but for that to happen they must drop perpetual ball waster Dhoni. Today also he almost made a mess of easy chase.
drop rahane and give mayank agarwal proper chance.
Hello everyone so we fans want to have Rahul tripati,Sanju Samson , nitish rana ,rishab pant, ishan kishan ,uttappa , shreyas iyer ,Pandya brothers , bowlers like shardul takur ,nathu Singh kuldeep chahal for champions trophy ! So let's see if we play how many of these names we see in the selected squad
I was laughing when Yusuf Pathan made that comment recently -"I am a special person. . ". Other than boasting or complementing each other, the Pathan brothers have done zilch! Living on past glory.
The emergence of the vibrant opener Tripathy and the miserly bowling of Unadkat & Washington Sundar combined with contribution of 1 or 2 players from Stokes , Smith , Dhoni , Christian and Tiwary has helped RPS forge a team that can be a strong contender for the play offs . MI have lost only 2 games so far and both losses came against RPS . RPS have also beaten the other tables leaders KKR and SRH atleast once . In my opinion , RPS has suddenly become the dark horse to win the title . Imagine , how good the team will be if both Smith and Dhoni play to their potential . Good luck to RPS , the hard working and well gelled team of IPL 10 .
Last two matches stokes and tripathi single handedly won them the matches and bowlers did a good job restricting the opposition to 161 and 154 respectively . One match was won by Dhoni. Start of the season smith won them a match. So they are finding individuals for every match . But they have to perform collectively to win them the title.
#SERIOUS-AM-I: Haha.. ROFL. The media showing such things because of people like you follow. Haha... Poor fella. Did you watch/read Gambhir comments after losing match with RPS today? I recommend you do that first.
Like all good teams KKR middle order unfortunately gets little time in most games.Even in those games Pandey was successful in taking up burden. Todays game is one off cos of Uthappa factor. My only question to ICC/BCCI/IPL why don't we have concussion protocol? Coultrler-Nile shouldn't have continued playing forget 3 overs he bowled . Why do cricketers risk there health even though other sports are afriad of concussion and have well written rules?
Smith and Du Plessis are now the best captains in world cricket.
Tripathi ... selectors u got serious talent here.. keep him in India A immediately.. watch the development
It seems that whatever Smith touches turns to gold. RPS are having a great season now and look likely for the playoffs. When the team needs someone to stand up there is. This time Thripathi, last time Stokes....... Just waiting for a performance where they blow a team out of the water, they certainly are capable.
To think that Rahul Tripathi was sold for 10 Lakh (about $16K) with pretty much no challenge from any other franchise tells you the inability of all teams auction think tank (including Pune) ! In other words, the ratio between him and Ben stokes is 145:1 (no question about his performance in this IPL)...I think the teams should do more homework to grab these unheralded talents, which makes the difference! No big deal in going for an already proven/known player...If someone can really spot a special talent like Rahul Tripathi, then they should get big bucks in this IPL too.
SREERAM83 Yeah right, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, V kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, etc got the chance under Ganguly or Dravid or Kumble... no no... i think it was Dhoni... So get your fact right before dumping shit on comment section whenever you feels like.
Didn't Yusuf play an substantial innings few matches ago ? He's always been the same, he would score in 2 matches & fail in the remaining. He used to bowl earlier, now he doesn't do that either.
@DECCAN_EXPRESS: Ha ha ha! LOL !!! ROFL !!! Where did Sunrisers team come into an RPS v KKR match. This reminded me of the tv segment today on CBN, where they were testing regulars IPL knowledge ... one said, MSD is CSK captain even now, while one said Sehwag plays for Punjab, Yuvraj is captain for DD, Raina is RPS captain, ... it might have been nice if they said, they don't recall instead of turning into jokers for viewers.
Sunil wasted 6 valuable balls at beginning of the innings. That was the difference. Gambier can try out Kuldeep Yadav to open batting in the next match.
It seems the only reason Yusuf Pathan is still part of playing 11 is because of SRK. No one else supports him (may be GG does). It's time to give rest to Rahane along with Kohli as both of them seem to be tired from excessive cricket. We need them fully fit and in form for CT. Last but not the least, what a talented batsmen Tripathi is!! Very matured innings today. Felt bad for him after he didn't get a hundred.
RPS have hit the bulls eye with Smith's captaincy. He took a team that was laughingstock last year to a position of finishing top 2. Not only that he has also opened the doors for young indian talent like Thripathi, Sundar and uatkadat. Such players won't have even featured in the team if Dhoni was captain. He never prefers young talent over proven failed players. Last Australia odi your was the best example, where the selectors had to drop some of Dhoni's favourite from the squard to make him play young talent. Otherwise he does not believe in young talent.
Warner and co should start feeling the what already. They r dropped to no 4 . They have 2 games left at home & it's like must win games for them vs Mi & RPS. If they win both of those they get 4 points and through to playoffs with good NRR. But if they happen to skip one off those games or one washes out,they r out of play offs as anyways they don't have good record playing away.next up KXIP & DD will compete vs RPS for that last spot, as RPS and other teams NRR isn't looking good yet. My 4 MI SRH KKR RPS/KXIP.
Though we can't judge a player by one season I feel Tripathi is worth investing for the future than other trundles what we have now. Those consecutive 3 sixes! Good to watch. Maybe this fellow will turn out to be another Shewag if given proper time and space. Yet he will have to go a long way and hope he remains consistent. Good luck to him. Something tells me it could be Smith vs Warner for the glory!
If I am not mistaken, Nari Contractor never played international cricket again after his injury from a Charlie Griffith ball. He did not duck but due to the lack of a sight screen was distracted by some movement of a window. Needless to say helmets were unheard of then.
However, I believe he played in the Ranji trophy for Gujarat. I even have vague memories as a very young boy of seeing him bat against Bombay at the Brabourne Stadium.
I may be entirely wrong, so I am requesting someone to clarify this. Nari still lives in Bombay and at age 83 still coaches young boys. Truly a great Indian hero.
Parag Gupte, Houston.
@CRICKETFOREVA: Paul Valthaty was not a one season wonder. He was one match wonder. Played a couple of good innings here or there after that match with CSK . You could ask if he is going to be the next Asnodkar. Both have same modus operandi. Going hard in power play. But anyways I doubt that Tripathy at least looks better and with some substance compared to Asnodkar or Vaulthathy. But time will tell. One thing is sure though, he is getting rich next year in grand auction
Yusuf pathan is done. He lost his big hitting ability, just like MSD. Similar thing happened to many stalwarts like, Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardane, Ross Taylor, KP, Dilshan, Gilchrist, Hayden, Sachin and many, many others over the years. It's just vanished. That doesn't mean he can't hit a once in a while quickfire 20 ball 40. It's called aging process.
Pune nearly messed it all up.
KKR have real waste in Yusuf for sure,he is a Poor batsmen and a Even Poor fielder as well.
Gambhir who does not take crap,should drop this bloke.
He has had his time and made Millions.
Look at Tripathi,Guy this fella can bat for sure.
He will be a hot Pick in next years auction.
A whole lot of blokes must be dumped for good Ishant,Pathans,Zaheer,Rishi Dhawan,Bhatia,Aparjith,Fizz,Dr Smith.
I said in last 2 matches that yusuf is just a waste. U cant win with him. Rather play any youngster n give him confidence but gambhir wont listen to any1
Yusuf Pathan should be out and Rahul Tripathy should come in the Indian team for the Challenger Trophy in place of Shikar Dhawan. True Tripathy is young, but Shikar is getting useless.
@Ithris: Think Coulter-Nile was off the field receiving treatment after being hit while batting. He tried to bowl but didn't look right.
Hi Jose, It was not Roy Gilchrist who hit Nari Contractor(and then the coma), but Charlie Griffith in India's tour of west Indies. Of course, Roy Gilchrist was a greater menace and troubled and scared all the Indian batsmen, when he came to India under FCM Alexander. I remember that they (Gilchrist & Hall) bowled so many beamers and during the Test match at Madras, there were protests by some locals (not violent) in front of The Cannemara Hotel, where the west Indies players were ready to board the bus to the cricket ground.
The reason Tripathi is batting so well this year is he has been bought in this auction for 10 or 20 lakhs but after his performance in this edition ,in the next mega auction franchises like RCB or DD will splurge 8 to 10 crores on him and under the extreme pressure of price tag he will fade away into oblivion.
Somebody justify Yusuf Pathan's place in the team please. He is slow, a pathetic fielder and catcher(we have all seen him), doesn't bowl. Doesn't score runs when there's 10 balls left. Doesn't score runs when there's 10 overs left. Probably one of the few players in all teams who hasn't done absolutely anything in any match( the DD match, small contribution yes, but Pandey won it single handedly). Please..justify cricket or justify Pathan. Both can't be done together.
Yusuf can't be consistent... Tripathi will surely make it in Indian squad soon...even much better player than Dhavan..Rahane and many more.
Guess certain traits are cultural. I just despise Asian team's obsession with individual records at the cost of team goals. RPS obsession to give Tripathi a 100 when the runs required for win are almost same as the runs he needed to get to 100 with 3/4 overs still to go was ridiculous, to say the least. It could have cost RPS the game in the end. In fact, I was rooting for KKR, not my favorite be any means, to pull this off.
My primary take away from this match has been the relief that everyone seems okay, if not completely unhurt! That NCN hit and Smith and Stokes' collision within 6 balls quite took my heart away. I'm glad both teams will have some time to rest for a couple of days.
Tough luck that the young man couldn't get to his 100, but I hope Pune were not playing out dot balls in the hopes of getting him there! That is what created the pressure in the end- although he was the only batsman who played fluently today. All other batters had a rough time. He is definitely one to watch out for, and I hope he is picked for the CT17 team (and that India play it!).
Rahane probably needs a rest after an incredibly long season of national duty across formats. Next couple of games, move Washington up to open (he has opened for TN) and blood another Indian player in place of Rahane.
#JAMJAMTHE3RD : Who said Rahane fit for T20s? He does not fit for ODIs as well. He will fit for WI, ZIM series in overseas only.
Yusuf pathan needs to wake up from his deep sleep, he needs to wake up & start bashing bowlers or else need to be dropped. But i doubt he wil be dropped bcoz gambhir backs him every tym bcoz of Yusuf being a game changer as he can win matches on his day. I still remember d innings he played of 72 of 22 balls against sunrisers where he smashed d best bowler in d world dale steyn for 26 runs in an over in 2014 tat pushed kkr to 2nd place from 4th place which gave them 2 chances in playoffs & d main reason y they won IPL in 2014, Hope he wakes up from deep sleep & performs well in d rest of d tournament.
Tripathi played so well. Such fluent strokes, no slogging and good defence. He has a sensible approach to batting. I really wish he continues playing the way he is doing at the moment. He reminds me of a young AB de Villiers.
Last over for Colin? Really don't know y ? Coulter Nile 1 over remaining
Sundar doing a Jaddu. A batsman in domestic and he is here as frontline spinner. And amazing he managed to impress ahead of Baba who is a better bowler.
Gambhir kept on saying "Warner took the game off KKR". But he is not realizing the fact. It was KKR who batted pathetically and lost the match with huge margin. Despite winning the toss KKR choose to chase. Now stop saying that "Warner took the game off KKR". Remember IPL is all about Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Bhuvi and Yuvi. If 2 of them perform well in any match, they 100% win that match.
Fantastic effort from Tripathi. Making it count. He is a very good company of Flem, Smith, MS and Jinx. Thats as good as it can get. If he can finish this season well a lot of fans will follow his domestic performance. It will be hard for him to break into Ind yet but a A team tour is something he should aim for. He stil is behind Iyer, Nair in the order. Bravo Tripathi. You might get very rich next auction.
Kkr.will loose all 3 matches..soon...
I would select Tripathy in the India's Challenger Trophy squad.
KKR get rid of the joker called Yusuf Pathan
Is Tripathi the next Paul Valthaty ? The way he sparked up in 1 season
Leave it to SuperGiants to make a mess out of the chase, after the equation was 27 runs from 44 balls. Very fragile team.
Done and dusted match made 'exciting' on a totally artifical basis. 27 off 44 and then they do only singles for 5 overs. What is written on our foreheads?
Hope tripathy doesn't become a one IPL wonder like asnodkar or valthaty ..
WHOA........JOSE......P.......Was it Gilchrist or was it Griffith.......I heard the older cricketers talk about that one. Also Gatting's nose was broken, also Kallicharan in Australia. There were no helmets then (I think) but not sure as cricinfo's historical scoreboards does not say as they do not say the the number of chances a batsman got.....nor the plumber of blatant bad decisions given by umpires in the past. Similarly in Soccer...........offside goals given and not given.......All in the name of sports
Great captaincy from dhoni. No matter what, his team is winning for him.
I really hope Rahul Tripathi maintains this kind of form in the long term. He will definitely replace Rohit Sharma in the limited overs Indian team. But it is early to think about that. Lets see, how this lad goes on into the future. I wish him good luck. Fed up of Nohit Sharma and useless Dhawan. We need some consistent openers.
Kkr done n dusted. When u have such a terrific bowling unit kkr needs to score atleast 200 + every game to give themselves a fighting chance. Kkr ur team selection is beyond comprehension. Ur batting is already limping..n in absence of uthapa..u didnt go for a hitter..rovman powell. Senseless. How bad can he fare in comparison to woakes or colin ??
gambir old story last year...starting all maches winning after loosing...if loose 3match very tuff to play off...uttappa injured effoct kkr
For how long this 1 inning wonder rahane will keep getting chances
Korbo na lorbo na jeetbo na
NOTE TO IND OPENERS: Watch and learn from the young Tripathi on how to bat in the powerplay openers. Our usual T20 pair (Nohit and Dhawan) are like elephants in this format. Slow to start with the hope of picking pace later. NOT the way to bat in the Powerplay. All through this IPL, Tripathi has allowed RPS the luxury of runs at quick pace and has almost made up for the lame Rahane who is almost always manages to look out of place.
Kkr is back to its old ways of defeat after defeat . Its RPS all the way .
tripathy you beauty!!!mark my words.this youngster is going to break records.from a srilankan IPL follower.
Rahane is in the Pujara mold and is not meant for this format. He is lucky Tripati is in the team and contributing pr else you would expect a lot more scrutiny on his performances which are frankly meek and proove him to be a passenger in t20s
NCN: Flush on the face! OMG, what would have happened in the days without helmet, let alone with the grill!
Took me back to the day when Roy Gichrist broke the skull of one of our best opening batsmen, Nari Contractor, sending him into coma for a few days in the ICU. After a few surgeries & recovery, he never played cricket again!
KKR's batting weekness opens up
Don't expect Yusuf to fire. He used to play one gud innings in a season (in recent seasons) . He has played that already.
KKRs insecurity in batting shows up, when they send Narine, time and time to open the innings ahead of Uthappa and manish pandey.Wow super strategy GG sir Ji.
KKR flatters to decieve. No one should support this team.They play to participate
Another passenger - Yusuf Pathan
Washington Sundar is a batsman & a part time spinner. It's very surprising to see him do so well with the ball this year's IPL.
GG is looking good generally, tho he got out today fr 24. Both him and dhwan should be there in CT squad, if the English summer won't offer swinging conditions. Rahane seems to be suffering from lack of form, in all formats. So, maybe despite his expertise in overseas conditions, he shld nt be picked
vesr of playing sunil fr opening.uttappa nr in 11 its sad bt kkr win uttappa realy need rest playoff start he will be good
One American great Washington got another American great Jackson!
This IPL produced a great replacement for Ashwin. W Sunder will replace R Ashwin in all formats. If I am interesred in RPS matches, that's to see W Sunder bowling action. Ashwin did not wanted to spoil is T20 stats and that's why he kept himself off from IPL. But that strategy turned into finding a replacement for him.
Surprised that Shakib still not selected today in the absence of Uthappa
Keep Sunil Narine at the top, the opposition has a walking wicket
