I just go with my gut feeling - Tripathi
A clear head and trust in his instincts were crucial factors in Rising Pune Supergiant opener Rahul Tripathi scoring a barrage of boundaries against one of the strongest attacks in the tournament, on an Eden Gardens surface that most of his team-mates struggled on.
Tripathi smashed 78 of his 93 runs in boundaries - at one stage it was 50 out of 53 - and was only dismissed in the penultimate over of the chase, when Rising Pune were six runs away from their target of 156.
"If I had made some plans that wouldn't have worked because these are good bowlers, they are a good bowling side," Tripathi told iplt20.com. "So I just kept it simple to watch the ball and hit the ball and just go with my gut feeling. Keeping my mind blank … that was important and that helped me today. I played as the ball was coming so I played according to the merit of the ball.
"I feel good. I was getting good starts so I wanted to carry on that start. It's good that we won the match, that is more important. I would have loved to finish the match, that's one thing. But it's okay, if we win the match it's okay I miss the century."
Tripathi has impressed with his crisp strokeplay while opening in the IPL and is fifth on the run-scorers' list behind David Warner, Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan.
He's also given Rising Pune rapid starts by scoring freely against fast bowlers, especially by targeting the off side, and revelled on a re-laid pacer-friendly Eden Gardens pitch on Wednesday. While he has scored briskly against the spinners too, his 224 runs against pace at a strike rate of 159 shade his 128 runs against spinners at a strike rate of 149. He said sharing the dressing room with international players had given him a lot of confidence.
"It's helping me a lot, it's a dream experience for me. Opening with Ajinkya bhai, even if he says simple things like, 'you are batting well,' you get a belief that somebody like Ajinkya Rahane is telling you that you are hitting the ball well with good intent," Tripathi said. "Even off the field, Faf [du Plessis] is there, Ben [Stokes] is there, even the coaches, our team is having so much fun. Playing with MS [Dhoni] bhai … he's a legend. Two times I've been not out luckily while batting with him."
Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Tripathi showed his love for the leg side too. Of his seven sixes, six were smashed on the leg side off Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kuldeep Yadav. While he pulled and hooked the quick bowlers, he also made reading Kuldeep's wristspin look easy by hammering him for three consecutive sixes in the 13th over. Kuldeep had troubled Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary with his wrong'uns in their previous match in Pune, but Tripathi smacked 29 runs off the 10 balls he faced from the wristspinner on Wednesday.
Tripathi now has more runs this IPL season than his international team-mates Steven Smith and Stokes, and has given his team solid starts even as Rahane averages just over 20 at a strike rate of 120 in 11 innings. Tripathi's 251 runs off 144 balls is also the best Powerplay aggregate this season, ahead of Warner's 238 off 160 balls.
However, he did not hesitate to admit that batting in front of big crowds in the IPL got him nervous sometimes. "I'm not that much used to playing in front of such crowds so I got late to react both times," he said, about getting run out twice this season.
Tripathi's innings ensured Rising Pune went third in the league, over-taking Sunrisers Hyderabad with their sixth win in seven games. Both teams have played 11 games and Rising Pune have 14 points, while Sunrisers have 13.
Comments have now been closed for this article
If the COA and the Supreme Court insist that India should play in the CT the team could be Tripathi, Pant,Rana,Kohli, Shreyas Iyer,Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washinton Sunder, Chahal Samson, Thampi,Sangwan, Nathu Singh, Manish Pandey.They will fare well.
He is the next Paul Valthaty.
@CRICFAN0780689072 .. Yup.. Probably the guy who was tweeting about Smith being a better captain missed a trick... He could have won the cup there!!!! But I still bet on my theory
Very good batting by tripathy,so for he is playing consistently, that's very good.giving him proper chance in indian t20 games,he can do well for for India.
He is not there as his age not meeting vriteria... I was wondering too... Just found out that he is over 25 before starting of the tournament and so can not contest for the emerging players award...
Which one was the best? his batting or his post match presentation talk?.. I will go with the latter :-)
When Navjot Sidhu made his debut in 1983 against West Indies at Ahmedabad, his defense was excellent. It was so good that after a few tests he was called a 'stroke less wonder'. It was at the 1987 World Cup that he unraveled into the biggest hitter of sixes amongst Indian batsman at that point of time. He had probably practised a lot and the results were for there to see. He remained a respected opening bat after that till he retired in 1998.In fact it was he and Mongia who first went after Shane Warne in the series which is famous for the Sachin - Warne faceoff. Virus Sehwag was better known for his bowling when he made his debut against Australia in 2002. He used to bat at no 6/7. It was Saurav Ganguly who asked him to open and the rest is history. Tripathi too we hear is a dour bat in the domestic games which is why he carried no 20/20 reputation. So it is very heartening to see him bat in the manner he has been doing in the IPL. He could be just another Sehwag.One never knows. With so much hype about Pant and Kishhan the real deal may be Trioathi and Rana!
Rahul Tripathi is a revelation this season and the boy is so lovable in all respect! He has grabbed the opportunity thrown at him with both hands and is doing 100% justice to his selection! It is wonderful to see a smiling and courageous youngster playing his first IPL leading the way for a franchise that has the Australian Captain, English Super Star and a Legend of Indian Cricket and unsettling a well established team like KKR! None of the KKR bowlers or GG's captaincy bothered him in any manner. Way to go young lad.. keep it up!
India seems to have abundant talent among youngsters. Just need to develop a couple of smart wicket-keepers. BCCI needs to send them overseas to England or Australia to familiarize with the kind of wickets and bounce. Come to think of it, right from this year's World Cup India should send only youngsters, and retire the entire current team.
1st Eligibility criteria for Emerging Player is
be born after 1 April 1991.
Rahul's DOB is March 2 1991.
This is why he is not in the list.
If the COA and the Supreme Court insist that India should play in the CT the team could be Tripathi, Pant,Rana,Kohli, Shreyas Iyer,Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washinton Sunder, Chahal Samson, Thampi,Sangwan, Nathu Singh, Manish Pandey.They will fare well.
He is the next Paul Valthaty.
@CRICFAN0780689072 .. Yup.. Probably the guy who was tweeting about Smith being a better captain missed a trick... He could have won the cup there!!!! But I still bet on my theory
Very good batting by tripathy,so for he is playing consistently, that's very good.giving him proper chance in indian t20 games,he can do well for for India.
He is not there as his age not meeting vriteria... I was wondering too... Just found out that he is over 25 before starting of the tournament and so can not contest for the emerging players award...
Which one was the best? his batting or his post match presentation talk?.. I will go with the latter :-)
When Navjot Sidhu made his debut in 1983 against West Indies at Ahmedabad, his defense was excellent. It was so good that after a few tests he was called a 'stroke less wonder'. It was at the 1987 World Cup that he unraveled into the biggest hitter of sixes amongst Indian batsman at that point of time. He had probably practised a lot and the results were for there to see. He remained a respected opening bat after that till he retired in 1998.In fact it was he and Mongia who first went after Shane Warne in the series which is famous for the Sachin - Warne faceoff. Virus Sehwag was better known for his bowling when he made his debut against Australia in 2002. He used to bat at no 6/7. It was Saurav Ganguly who asked him to open and the rest is history. Tripathi too we hear is a dour bat in the domestic games which is why he carried no 20/20 reputation. So it is very heartening to see him bat in the manner he has been doing in the IPL. He could be just another Sehwag.One never knows. With so much hype about Pant and Kishhan the real deal may be Trioathi and Rana!
Rahul Tripathi is a revelation this season and the boy is so lovable in all respect! He has grabbed the opportunity thrown at him with both hands and is doing 100% justice to his selection! It is wonderful to see a smiling and courageous youngster playing his first IPL leading the way for a franchise that has the Australian Captain, English Super Star and a Legend of Indian Cricket and unsettling a well established team like KKR! None of the KKR bowlers or GG's captaincy bothered him in any manner. Way to go young lad.. keep it up!
India seems to have abundant talent among youngsters. Just need to develop a couple of smart wicket-keepers. BCCI needs to send them overseas to England or Australia to familiarize with the kind of wickets and bounce. Come to think of it, right from this year's World Cup India should send only youngsters, and retire the entire current team.
1st Eligibility criteria for Emerging Player is
be born after 1 April 1991.
Rahul's DOB is March 2 1991.
This is why he is not in the list.
Not in Emerging player list bec he was born bfore Jan1, 1991 (one f the criterion to be eligible for the list). Sad. He indeed is an amazing batter. Tonking Kuldeep for 4 sixes is surely SOMETHING
In Tripathi "A Star Is Born" saw the guy in action and his hitting was just tremendous for a lad who's so young to international cricket. Loved his smile and modesty too. Best wishes from a Sri Lankan fan..,
Tripathi should be in T20 team of India instead of Dhawan & Rahane types who are just their to help the opposition. Dhoni should be out of Indian T20 team as well guys like Pant or even Uthappa should be included.
@ADI658...I will add something to your logic ...MSD was captain in all those matches or tournaments...so one piece is missing here. :) :)
1.Pant 2.Iyer 3.Kohli(C) 4.MSD(WK). 5.Kedar 6.Krunal 7.Hardik 8.Jadeja 9.Kuldeep 10.Bhuvi 11.Bumra 12.Shami- Send this team for any T-20 league. They can do better than the current T20 team.
Hopefully he is not 1 ipl wonder like paul walthaty
I agree with Siva Bala. All these 15 talented young guys who are doing well & consistently should be given opportunity sooner than later. In 2007, we sent a raw team for the inaugural ICC World T20 and rest is history. It may not be a bad idea to pick the team for next T20 series based on these IPL performances. Going by the current pool of players we have, we can afford to have 3 different teams across formats as well.
Hopefully he's not another IPL one-hit wonder.
What next for Tripathy is the question. I hope BCCI pick up these top 15 to 20 talented guys and take them to the next stage. BCCI also should sign contracts with them.
Strongly feel Pune will win the IPL 2017 not because of their batting, bowling, fielding or any other thing, but because of the match between MI and GL which was a TIE. Well may be its my theory, but wherever theres a super over or a TIE, Dhoni ends up winning the cup in multi-team, multi-nation tournament? Dont believe me?
CSK - Won Champions League 2010 and 2014 - 13th Match, Group A: Chennai Super Kings v Victoria at Port Elizabeth - Sep 18, 2010 - Match tied (Victoria won the one-over eliminator) - 12th Match, Group B: Barbados Tridents v Cape Cobras at Mohali - Sep 26, 2014 - Match tied (Cape Cobras won the one-over eliminator)
CSK - IPL 2010, 2011 -16th match: Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab at Chennai - Mar 21, 2010
India won Champions Trophy 2013 - There was a tied match between South Africa and West Indies
India won t20 world cup in 2007 - Tied match between India and Pak - (remember the bowl out)
India won the 2011 world cup in 2011 - Tied match between India
How on earth is this guy Not on the emerging players list ? He has 8 scores of 30+ and has been more consistent than the India VC Rahane. He is in his Prime now & definitely better than Punth Kishan Samson Nair Iyer none of whom inspire Considtency Stability & Attack simultaneously.
He MUST be in the next A Tours of India A.
When Navjot Sidhu made his debut in 1983 against West Indies at Ahmedabad, his defense was excellent. It was so good that after a few tests he was called a 'stroke less wonder'. It was at the 1987 World Cup that he unraveled into the biggest hitter of sixes amongst Indian batsman at that point of time. He had probably practised a lot and the results were for there to see. He remained a respected opening bat after that till he retired in 1998.In fact it was he and Mongia who first went after Shane Warne in the series which is famous for the Sachin - Warne faceoff. Virus Sehwag was better known for his bowling when he made his debut against Australia in 2002. He used to bat at no 6/7. It was Saurav Ganguly who asked him to open and the rest is history. Tripathi too we hear is a dour bat in the domestic games which is why he carried no 20/20 reputation. So it is very heartening to see him bat in the manner he has been doing in the IPL. He could be just another Sehwag.One never knows. With so much hype about Pant and Kishhan the real deal may be Trioathi and Rana!
How on earth is this guy Not on the emerging players list ? He has 8 scores of 30+ and has been more consistent than the India VC Rahane. He is in his Prime now & definitely better than Punth Kishan Samson Nair Iyer none of whom inspire Considtency Stability & Attack simultaneously.
He MUST be in the next A Tours of India A.
Strongly feel Pune will win the IPL 2017 not because of their batting, bowling, fielding or any other thing, but because of the match between MI and GL which was a TIE. Well may be its my theory, but wherever theres a super over or a TIE, Dhoni ends up winning the cup in multi-team, multi-nation tournament? Dont believe me?
CSK - Won Champions League 2010 and 2014 - 13th Match, Group A: Chennai Super Kings v Victoria at Port Elizabeth - Sep 18, 2010 - Match tied (Victoria won the one-over eliminator) - 12th Match, Group B: Barbados Tridents v Cape Cobras at Mohali - Sep 26, 2014 - Match tied (Cape Cobras won the one-over eliminator)
CSK - IPL 2010, 2011 -16th match: Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab at Chennai - Mar 21, 2010
India won Champions Trophy 2013 - There was a tied match between South Africa and West Indies
India won t20 world cup in 2007 - Tied match between India and Pak - (remember the bowl out)
India won the 2011 world cup in 2011 - Tied match between India
What next for Tripathy is the question. I hope BCCI pick up these top 15 to 20 talented guys and take them to the next stage. BCCI also should sign contracts with them.
Hopefully he's not another IPL one-hit wonder.
I agree with Siva Bala. All these 15 talented young guys who are doing well & consistently should be given opportunity sooner than later. In 2007, we sent a raw team for the inaugural ICC World T20 and rest is history. It may not be a bad idea to pick the team for next T20 series based on these IPL performances. Going by the current pool of players we have, we can afford to have 3 different teams across formats as well.
Hopefully he is not 1 ipl wonder like paul walthaty
1.Pant 2.Iyer 3.Kohli(C) 4.MSD(WK). 5.Kedar 6.Krunal 7.Hardik 8.Jadeja 9.Kuldeep 10.Bhuvi 11.Bumra 12.Shami- Send this team for any T-20 league. They can do better than the current T20 team.
@ADI658...I will add something to your logic ...MSD was captain in all those matches or tournaments...so one piece is missing here. :) :)
Tripathi should be in T20 team of India instead of Dhawan & Rahane types who are just their to help the opposition. Dhoni should be out of Indian T20 team as well guys like Pant or even Uthappa should be included.
In Tripathi "A Star Is Born" saw the guy in action and his hitting was just tremendous for a lad who's so young to international cricket. Loved his smile and modesty too. Best wishes from a Sri Lankan fan..,