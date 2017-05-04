Can Gayle lift RCB against his favourite opposition?
Match facts
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
Bengaluru, May 5, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
Overall: Kings XI Punjab have beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 times in 19 games in the IPL. The results have been split equally in their eight meetings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Season: Despite a sensational 46-ball 89 from AB de Villiers, Kings XI thrashed Royal Challengers when the teams met in Indore earlier in the season.
In the news
Travis Head's poor form, and Royal Challengers' preference to open with Chris Gayle at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, could mean a reshuffling of the playing XI.
For Kings XI, Eoin Morgan will not be available for the rest of the season, having joined England for national duty.
Qualification scenario
With just two wins from 11 games, Royal Challengers have been eliminated from playoffs contention.
Four wins from Kings XI's remaining five games could be enough for a spot in the playoffs. Three wins could also be enough if other results go their way: if Rising Pune Supergiant don't win more than one more game or if Delhi Daredevils don't win more than four of their remaining games.
Likely XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Chris Gayle, 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Shane Watson, 6 Mandeep Singh, 7 Stuart Binny, 8 Pawan Negi, 9 Adam Milne/Samuel Badree, 10 S Aravind, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Kings XI Punjab: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Martin Guptill, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Manan Vohra, 5 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 6 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Sandeep Sharma, 9 Mohit Sharma, 10 Varun Aaron, 11 T Natarajan
Strategy punt
Kings XI could use Axar Patel to slow down AB de Villiers, whose strike rate against left-arm spin is comparatively low as opposed to other types of bowling. De Villiers' strike rate against left-arm spin is 133.66, compared to 158 against pace. De Villiers also has a strike rate of 172.28 against other types of spin in the IPL since 2016.
Royal Challengers could counter that move by playing Chris Gayle, who has hammered Axar for 56 runs off just 22 balls in the IPL at a strike rate of 254.
Stats that matter
- There is a good reason, other than the small dimensions of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, to include Chris Gayle. He has scored 797 runs against Kings XI in the IPL, the most by a batsman against an opposition, with an average of 56.92 and a strike rate of 175.55.
At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gayle has scores of 107, 71, 77, 4, 117 and 73 against Kings XI with an average of 74.83 and a strike rate of 187.08.
- Sandeep Sharma has been used frequently in the Powerplay. He has taken six wickets in the Powerplay this season, the joint second-most by any bowler. His economy rate in the Poweplay is 6.47, the second best after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for bowlers who have bowled a minimum of ten overs.
- De Villiers and Virat Kohli have strong records against Sandeep. De Villiers has hit Sandeep for 59 runs off just 25 balls, while Kohli has taken 48 runs off 27 balls.
- However, Sandeep hasn't dismissed anyone as often as he has dismissed Kohli in the IPL - four times.
- Glenn Maxwell has dominated Pawan Negi, but hasn't quite been able to get on top of Yuzvendra Chahal: both spinners take the ball away from Maxwell. He has struck 31 runs off just 13 balls against Negi, and 19 runs off 16 balls against Chahal.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
al da best RCB for the encounter
Main problem with RCB, they don't have any local young talent except Mandeep who is also not performing. Look at Delhi, Mumbai, Panjab, Pune, Kolkatta they have loads of them. Hyderabad team is probably only team winning without much contribution from unknown Indian cricketers.
Persisting with nonperforming players like Mandeep , Binny and Arvind has been one of the reasons why RCB has lost so many games . RCB has such a weak bowling attack that they can't feel safe even if their batsmen score 250 runs . While chasing , their batsmen don't have the confidence to overhaul even 160 runs . I'll expect RCB to get rid of all written fish and go in for a more balanced team , next season . Beware , CSK will be back next year .
change the captain & replacing ab
Gayle must play good game if he selected
RCB big problem is bowlers and also they are not getting the Right indian local talents, they need to find atleast next year.if iam the Captain iam not pick mandeep,binny,and Aravind.
RCB should go ahead and win all remaining games they truly dont deserve to be dead last. This also makes remaining matches interesting. Its full injustice to teams who already got points from RCB . Since this is corporate cricket there's nothing like dead rubber.
Virat is OK but Gayle and ABD should fire and score big. Then only RCB can think of winning otherwise no chance at all. Not even think in dream.
instead of kholi rcb should include harpreet Singh who has better record in this year domestic t20. Delhi won by dropping miller
Watson and Gayle must open , even EA Sports Cricket 07 sends these 2 to open for RCB when u play an IPL match against RCB on a pc
@DOOSRA-SHERU: are you kidding me? Badree is a premier t20 specialist (bolwer) and you are asking for his contribution with the bat? Truly ridiculous to say the least. Agree about Gayle though. RCB should have taken a clue from the way he performed in the PSL. As for Watson, can't be sure with these Aussies. They can come back and start performing outta nowhere. But this may just be Watson's last ipl I think.
For RCB squad should be : 1 Chris Gayle, 2 AB de Villiers, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Travis Head, 5 Kedar Jadhav , 6 Shane Watson, 7 Vishnu Vinod(wk), 8 Stuart Binny, 9 Pawan Negi, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal ............. RCB can play with part time bowlers as their genuine bowlers are getting bashed like the part timers.
WHOA........T20 is for young and fit players. The likes of Gayle Badree and Watson are the cause of RCB failure this season. No one can stop the aging process in sport.How many balls did Gayle field in the last match.? What has been Badree's contribution with the bat so far? Where can those two "hide" in the field? Watson was always an average player and as he ages he is less and less than that. Bring in the younger players who are hungry and are just warming the benches in the hut! Please publish cricinfo
Watson & Gayle to open Kholi steps down to 3rd position please for RCB
Gayle, AB, Badree and Tymal Mills are the 4 best overseas choices for RCB. Also try a pinch hitter in either of Vishnu Vinod or Sachin Baby up the order to allow breathing space to Kohli and AB.
bangaluru is bat pitch or spine pitch pls tell me
RCB should play Tabraiz Shamsi instead of Samuel Badree, who's gone for lots of runs in his last game, and play Travis Head and Chris Gayle in their starting XI. Their 4 overseas players for today: Gayle,Head,Mills and Badree/Shamsi
Gayle is past his best. A good innings can only come by chance.
Dont play the weste ones, just be smart and give opportunity to new once. please kick out mandeep and binny first. Not done anything till to fix there spot, RCB played with only 9 or 10 players, because 1 or two are waste.
Use ur mind and give opportunity to new once
From a rcb fan... Rooting for a Punjab win.... Want Punjab to win to keep the race for the playoffs real tight..... As long rcb wins against KKR on Sunday and loses to Punjab and Delhi..... Would be happy.... However, rcb should great kohli, ABD for the rest of the 3 matches... Play avesh, dubey,harpreet... Play Gayle in all the remaining matches.... He needs to know where he stands.....!!!!
I thought Morgan was returning to the IPL after the two England v Ireland games this weekend?
Gayle vs Guptil a feast to watch mandeep vs manan , Maxwell vs kohli , abd vs amla , axar vs binny lets see wat happens rcb vs kxip LLL vs LWW
I dont know why #ipl patronize #rcb so much even after their poor performance
RCB should give chance to Harpreet Singh in place of Mandeep.
Sandeep Sharma needs to bulk up and add pace to his swing. Learn from Bhuvi who is indispensable now Swinging it both ways at 140 kmph making him unplayable.
Punjab vs Bangalore teem players plz
Good to see Kings XI perform reasonably well this year so far, much better than their last 2 seasons.
Another heavy defeat for RCB
Gayle should concentrate on fitness else retire from all forms
Kings XI to bat first, Guptill to feast
rcb gonna beat kxip easily they are losing for so many games waiting for a kohli 100 easy win rcb
easy win for rcb is on the cards century for kohli or gahle or abdv
CRICFAN4326190989, i dont think in any case, RCB want to bowl first. Given their shambolic batting this season, one would expect them to want to bat under no pressure. Add to that the fact that RCB is the ONLY team this IPL to have pulled a grand total of ZERO successful chases.
I would rather have the batting try to post 170+ on the backs of some cameos, and then bowlers stretching the game to 18+ overs. This is the only way for RCB to gain some respectability.
If they bat second, we may as well see the opposition getting 200+. and this team folding meekly for <100, which makes for a VERY boring contest.
Well, here is one game where RCB can be party poopers. Going by form, one should say that KXIP are in for a massive improvement in their NRR, to go with two valuable points. Though they are 2 games behind everyone else, they are also 5 points away from the fourth spot, and this should be a pressure point for them.
Pretty much a must win game for KXIP, and no consequence whatsoever for RCB. I would like to see the entire squad getting some chances in the remaining matches, since there is nothing on the line for RCB.
KXIP need to be at their best, with a fast start from Guppy and Manan, followed by some shovels from Maxi, and some good death bowling from Sandeep/Mohit. Axar/Cariappa to keep things tight in the middle. Need Stoinis to perform with both bat and ball, if picked.
I am expecting a score of 175 would be par, considering the dry nature of the surface. KXIP should get 200+, keeping in mind the NRR factor.
From a rcb fan... Rooting for a Punjab win.... Want Punjab to win to keep the race for the playoffs real tight..... As long rcb wins against KKR on Sunday and loses to Punjab and Delhi..... Would be happy.... However, rcb should great kohli, ABD for the rest of the 3 matches... Play avesh, dubey,harpreet... Play Gayle in all the remaining matches.... He needs to know where he stands.....!!!!
The Kings XI need to play either Sammy, Stoinis or Henry to ensure better balance. Henry, if I'm not wrong, has a strike rate of around 170 with the bat. The overseas player to make way has to be Amla as he'll anyways be leaving on national duty this weekend. Moreover, Guptill and Marsh have been in good nick.
@ CRICFAN7224467750 ON MAY 4, 2017, 18:53 GMT, David Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, mate. This game is between RCB and Kings XI Punjab.
Will Gayle play tomorrow though?
who really cares...their season is over ..to late to play the big innings to try and secure a contract next year.
Gonna be an interesting match. I'm having a feeling that RCB might score over 200 runs. Well, it really depends upon whether they bat first. But both teams wanted to bowl first because both are chasing team. it will be hard to defend
@cricfan7224467750 - Its RCB vs KXI not RCB vs SRH.
David Warner playing or not,?
is gayle sure to play tomorrow...???
Rcb playing eleven should be Gayle , Watson , Kohli , abd, Jadhav , Vishnu ,negi , Milne/ mills , Aravind , Aniket and Chahal . Punjab should play Guptill, Vohra , marsh , maxwell , Saha , Gurkeerat , Axar, Mohit , Henry , Sandeep and Varun aaron
Gayle n the other RCB batters just having a bad season
WHOA........King of the universe need not fire.........After all he is the king
