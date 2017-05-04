Pant and Samson bring brutal end to Lions' campaign
Delhi Daredevils 214 for 3 (Pant 97, Samson 61) beat Gujarat Lions 208 for 7 (Raina 77, Karthik 65, Rabada 2-27) by seven wickets
Only once had a team chased more than 209 to win an IPL match and yet Delhi Daredevils made such short work of the target that by the last five overs, the required rate was less than a run a ball. This incredible situation was the result of local boy Rishabh Pant (97 off 43) and Sanju Samson's (61 off 31) blitzkriegs. At one stage, the two batsmen together struck four successive deliveries for sixes. In all, there were 31 hits over the boundary line - a record for this tournament - and 20 of them came off the bat of the Daredevils as they raced to their target with 15 balls to spare and forced the Gujarat Lions out of the playoffs.
Earlier, impressive spells from Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins had turned the momentum after Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik struck rapid fifties, restricting Lions despite their having raced to 158 in their first 14 overs.
Raina gets on Daredevils' list
The Daredevils have a new tradition: they'd dropped at least one catch in each of their last two games. Today, they dropped three. Each of the reprieved batsman - Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa - had gone on to score 70 or more and Raina followed suit tonight. He was on 2 when Shreyas Iyer spilled a dolly at first slip off Rabada's bowling. He was on 40 when Marlon Samuels couldn't hold on to a flick aimed straight at him at midwicket. Eventually, the latest beneficiary of the Daredevils Goodwill List finished with 77 off 43 balls.
Lesson learnt
At the other end, Karthik had not given Daredevils the slightest chance. He struck at a quicker rate than Raina as the pair counterpunched in response to being 10 for 2 by the second over to put on the Lions' highest partnership (133) in the IPL.
It was around this time, though, that Daredevils began learning an important lesson: when the batsman gives you a chance, convert it. Rabada caught Raina short at the non-strikers with a direct hit from backward point. Next over, Karthik fell to one of the catches of the season - Corey Anderson leaping backwards with an outstretched left hand at mid-off, before executing the perfect tumble to hold on. For good measure, Pant pouched a skier to dismiss Aaron Finch in the penultimate over.
A sixer here, a sixer there
After their successful chase in the last game, Nair revealed the plan had been to play like a young side - hit hard and have fun. And it was the youngest of them all who masterminded this chase. Pant's first scoring shot was a six on the up over cover, a sign that dew was making its presence felt, and of a batsman enforcing home advantage.
So when Raina decided that Pant's Delhi team-mate Pradeep Sangwan would bowl the next over, he was asking for trouble. Pant welcomed Sangwan with 16 off the first three balls and the Daredevils had breached 50 inside the fifth over. James Faulkner conceding five runs to end the Powerplay would be the last instance of the Lions being in the game. The next six overs went for 90 runs; each over contained at least one six, the 11th went for three.
When Samson - who hit seven sixes and no fours - was dismissed by Jadeja in the 14th over, Pant responded with a six and a four to bring the asking rate below run-a-ball. It was perhaps the perfect T20 innings. The only way it could have been better was if he had scored the three runs required to become IPL's youngest centurion.
When Pant was caught behind for 97, Raina, knowing he will not play an IPL playoff match for the first time in 10 years, still came up and hugged the young man. It seemed like the handing of a baton, the IPL's pre-eminent batsman heralding a new hero.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
One chancy innings of 300+ does not make Karun Nair , a great player. He has miles to travel before he can become a test regular . In my opinion , none of the new players like Karun Nair , Pant , Iyer are ready for test cricket yet . When Saha is doing reasonably well as a WK batsman , I don't know why some people are gunning for his head . It has taken some time even for players like Rahul , Rahane , Jadeja to become test regulars .
Good to see Delhi Daredevils ( full of India's up-coming youngsters guided by Rahul Dravid) winning against Gujarat Lions (full of reputed Indian and Foreign old-horses). We all want them to qualify for the play-offs. Well played Pant and Samson, continue the rhythm.
By that time they select samson and pant they will lose interest and lose form. You need godfather in BCCI to get selected i think
Jadeja has been very ordinary this tournament. May be it is time for him to focus only on ODIs and Tests. Also Rohit and Rahane should focus only on ODIs and Tests respectively. In that way they can train hard and gain form in their respective formats.
Dhoni should retire from T20 his IPL Strike Rate this season is 110 which is too low for T20. But he should play in CT & maybe one more year in ODI until Pant replaces him in ODI & Pant should play in WC 2019.
Pant & Samson should be included in T20 Internationals along with Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav as spinners. Dhoni should atleast retire from T20 & Ashwin should play tests & ODI if necessary.
A few odd performances in T20 cricket cannot pitchfork any player into the reckoning for tests . Pant or Iyer need to show lot more consistency to be in the reckoning for tests . Saha is the best WK currently and his performances have been decent enough . Many people are getting carried away with IPL performances , which is not right . Age is on the side of these youngsters who can wait for their turn .
I have been reading a lot of people saying that Pant Samson etc should replace Dhoni and he should retire all that stuff I do agree Dhoni is not performing like he used to his reflexes are down so is his big hitting. But guys Dhoni's shoes is a huge one to fill in I would like BCCI to choose 3-4 successors for Dhoni like Pant Samson Jadhav or some other wicket keeper batsman let them play in rotation along with the man. His reflexes may have gone but I guess he still has enough to offer to youngsters.By playing in rotation you also test skills and know who is able to handle pressure well. Once its decided Dhoni can retire. P.N. Not a great fan of Dhoni but certain things need to be considered too
The Batting finds of this tournament are : Tripathi, Pant, Ishan The Bowling finds are : Sangwan , Nathu, Kaul, Siraj &:Thampi all of whom bowl 140 kmph+ while some like Sangwan are 145 kmph+ bouncing people out.
Karun Nair after his triple century has shown very poor technique or temperament. His run of poor scores since that big innings makes one wonder how he got to the top team. To duck for a bouncer with one's bat flaying in the air is the worst response to a bouncer.
Youthful exuberance overcame discreet calmness at 97. The run rate was easy. He could have flexed his arms after the 100. If there had been a senior player or Dravid should have sent new gloves when Samson fell to temper Pant down
And when Tendulkar was struggling in his last 3-4 years, where were those people who are now suggesting Dhoni to retire. Tendulkar in his last 3-4 years made India lose many matches, also to mention he blocked a youngsters place in all his twilight days. Atleast Dhoni is contributing with his gloves and no youngster would be able to match him in terms of wicket keeping. Dhoni is an asset, his batting is past his prime, still plays 1 good knock in 7-8 matches thats sufficient for a specialist wicket keeper.
Its time to say goodbye to Yuvraj Singh, Dhoni and S Dhawan even for ODIs. Selectors would just waste the talent of budding cricketers if they dont do that. Well played, Dhoni and you deserve a farewell at upcoming CT. Dhawan should not be seen near India XI. Y Singh can have his farewell in next T 20 tournament if he is good enough to make it to squad atleast, he has been a valuable contributor all these years but not good enough now a ays
Take a bow Rishab pant. Unbelievable batting by the youngster. Samson also played a brilliant knock.
Absolutely fantastic to see rise of future generation of cricketers. Tripathi, Pant, Samson these guys should immediately replace Dhawan, Y Singh, MSD. India T20 XI, S Samson(WK), R Pant, L Rahul, V Kohli, R Sharma(C), K Jadhav, K pandya, H Pandya, Y Chahal, J Bumrah, B Kumar ..( Reserves - R Tripathi, A Patel, U Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav)
I have said in the past even that Dhoni's era is over, he has performed well no doubt about it, but is in the past and not in the present, we have to think only about the present and future, if he is in the team its really useless as he will perform only after 47th over till that time he will definitely create pressure for other batsmen in the crease with him. He should retire himself as he has succeeded and he should leave the way for youngsters when they are performing well and when he thinks that he cannot compete with them, else he should prove people that he is still fit enough to be in playing 11. Samson and pant batted excellently and they played shots effortlessly, samson this guy has got enormous talent and good power and timing. Board should pick the players who have proven themselves as worth, simply dont waste their talent
I think DD's real test will be against MI tomorrow, even if DD decides to chase it won't be that easy against bumrah and co.Delhi in the last 2 matches have played a very aggressive brand of cricket but I think their fielding is club level and don't be surprised if Dravid drops both pant and Samson give tare and bawne a go.
GL should persist with this bowling line up for rest of the matches. B Thampi, P Kumar/A Soni, D Kulkarni, R Jadeja, J Faulkner. Soni should be played when there is a big help for spinners. Raina should be relieved of captaincy next season , Mcculum/Finch cant do worse than Raina
Both Samson and Pant are excellent wicket keepers in their own right. They can walk right into the Indian limited overs team right now. I a big fan of Dhoni and will remain that way. But time has come when he passes on the gloves to either of these two. The second player also deserves a place in the side as both are exceptional outfield fielders too. More importantly being keepers mean they will be great in the slips too. So if we have them, we can be assured of our slip fielding which has been a cause for concern for a long-long time
Raina is a top T20 batsman but a really poor captain. Sangwan is one dimensional bowler who pitches short and hope for the best, he is not good either with Swing and Slower ball or yorkers. Dhawal had done wonders in last season with swing bowling at opening overs but Raina chose to bowl him at MidOvers where he couldnt do much. P Kumar too is a clever bowler though not a wicket taker. Could have been given more chances, he stops the flow of runs effectively. Basil Thampi is a good find no doubt. Shivil and Soni didnt prove to be impressive.
it is criminal on dravid part to keep nair still above pant in batting order as soon as pant was moved up the order they won 2 games
here come the dhoni haters lol pant to replace dhoni fine , as per your logic also replace kholi with nair as captain of team India as he had a poor season.
@CRICFAN1909969855 risabh pant and sanju samson far better than ms dhoni the great, in batting and wicket keeping
Oh my friend.Do u have any sense? How can u say these batsmen are better than MSD. He has proved that for more than 10 years.Yes i agree in current form Pant would be great.Let him mature first.
Otherwise he would face the pressure if he doesn't do well in MSD's place
yesterday i saw the best gestures in cricket by raina when he consoled pant for not getting hundred it was not only consolation but also a welcome to the elite league and raina was the first to acknowledge it what a wonderful respect by heroes
KKR and DD are my favorite teams in I'll that's where lots of Indian youngsters playing.great batting by pant and Samson.I like Samson very much, what a stylish player he is. I think This is the last year of many old indian seniors. Deepak hooda also a very good player.if you give chance to play up the order for him he also come good.
toothless captaincy by Raina,and poor bowling by Gujarat lions,no thinking behind their moves ,any way very well done by pant and Samson good job done .
Oh Samson! How I wish seeing you in an Indian Jersey ....
time for ms dhoni to retire, selectors pls dont want to see this spoiler in cricket
Samson is a an all rounder. He is wicketkeeper and bats in top order.
time for selectors to give chances to risaabh pant, sanju samson, shreyas iyer and nitesh rana in champions trophy, pls dont pick ajankya rahane, sikhar dhawan, ms dhoni on their past performances and records they are just useless when compared to risabh pant as wicketkeeping batsman for ms dhoni, shreyas iyer for ajinkya and nitesh rana for shikhar dhawan
risabh pant and sanju samson far better than ms dhoni the great, in batting and wicket keeping
Karun Nair has brought about a transformation in the DD team since taking over from Zaheer. In T20 a good captain is important, that's why KKR (Gambhir), Sunrisers (Warner) and MI (Rohit) are doing well. Zaheer's best days are gone and Nair should take over permanently.
Rahane should be kicked out
bettter than any warner, mccullum and other overrated sloggers
@Thereslmvp It's Indian Premier League hence preference for Ind young players .. what's wrong?
Nair the strokeless wonder is Dravid's pet so keeps on getting myriad chances. He is a potential disgrace even at the Test level. I am amazed how he was given an opportunity in all 4 Tests against Australia the one off against Bangladesh. He is a miserable failure in all formats
IPL is totally different from international cricket in terms of bowling standards. Slow down guys don't hurry them into the national team or else there's every possibility of them tearing down just like many others before. Make them play the Ranjis, the Deodhars and Counties first, then only we'll see what a bunch of croppers are these IPL bowlers.
Wonderful knock from the young batsmen Rishabh Pantie,
It clicked today.Well ,,samson and pant did but again the 4 indians bat together INCLUDING nair, arent samuels , mathews and corey anderson all better players to include in the top 4 . At least in one spot??
Brillient innings from Pant. Every GL bowler went over 10 runs per over, is it another record in T20?
Good knock by Pant , but he has to do lot of hard work if he wants to break into India 50 over team. Consistency and temperament, needs to be there. He has to play differently if the pitch is two paced . He has to take his time and show more consistency , but a kid like that playing such a quality knock, great to be seen . Good Luck buddy , he should be drafted in the T20 side and dhoni should retire from T20 and give younger generation to be nurtured . Dhoni needs to play only 50 over till world cup and retire . If he wants to retire early then so be it . Pant can develop into a nice cricketer for coming world cup . Samson needs to improve his fielding focus . Bad fielder .
GL lacks good leadership. So many years of cricket by Raina but he still don't know how to handle team. As an individual batsman he is good. This was the match on pocket by GL, but have a look at bowlers of GL, Sangwaan and Thampi looks ok but why Raina himself always going for bowling and leaking runs?? I would say next year Raina should not allow to be captain of GL. Soni, Kaushik, Praveen kumar, are you kidding?? bad bowlers should not allow to play for IPL and lost charm of IPL exciting cricket.
Pant is a player I have been backing for a long time. Good to see him shine in this IpL. Would be great if he opens the innings. But we cannot expect that from dravid. Another player to watch is prithivi Shaw of Mumbai. Sad to see no one buying him in auction. He will shine one day. You heard it first here.
With Pant and Samson and Tripathy around, who wants Dhoni? Seriously, how good dhoni is in the shortest format? one noteworthy inning for his team?
I like how Dravid and Delhi are going with youngsters. Doesnt matter if delhi win or not but atleast they have guts to go with youngsters cz they will become future internatinal players in team so its good to give them as many as chances in IPL if they fail then they will learn but if find or gain something they will become better.Keep it up delhi with these youngsters...bye the looks of yuvi,dhoni and few other old players with due respect they have to depart teams soon anyway..so why not go with youngsters..love u dravid
Pant should bat at No 6 in the Indian test team. Then they can have 5 bowlers. Sorry Saha, when a player of this calibre comes along others have to give way. When Dhoni reigned supreme Dinesh karthik and Parthiv Patel had to wait.
I dont really know why Dravid really supports Karun Nair @ this format!! If Dravid is not involved in selection and batting order for DD, DD would've been at the top of the table with Rishab Pant on top would've won many matches for DD.. Being a legend, Dravid please support players according to their talents or quit..
It was really brilliant innings by Pant. Just a thought, with some many Indian cricketers, why can't there by 3 teams - Test, ODi & T20, that way there are specialist batsmen & bowlers for all 3 formats??
Deepak_Shankar is spot on . Morris should come for Samuels and someone else for Mishra. Nadeem should continue. Karun Nair is very ordinary but seems to enjoy Dravid's confidence. Nair seems scared of fast bowling actually. I wonder who made the 300 in the Chennai Test against England.
This IPL showing that there is lot of young Indian talents are waiting for opportunities...we can easily build new Indian team, which perform way better than bottom ranked teams...Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Rishab Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh, Chahar, Siraj, Kaul...all of them performed better than some reputed international players...IPL provides this opportunity at big stage along with revenue generation in summer season for the country...it was surely Pant day, miraculous hitting ability he showed us today...it is the business end of the tournament, Pune and Delhi are picking their momentum at right time...
Pant and Shirt err.. Samson: a perfect pair for DD.
With Pant and Samson and Tripathy around, who wants Chris Gayle?
Gracious and graceful of Raina to console Pant when the latter fell on 97. Good to see that, and a good example for youngsters watching their heroes play.
wondering if nair is another no hit and will keep getting chances bcoz he is in good books of the coach
I'd like to speak up for the bowlers here despite the Awesome batting.
SANGWAN BOUNCED OUT the Best batsman, Steve Smigh vs RPS & a Test Triple Centurion in Karun Nair on slow low bounce tracks. Now that is Hostile pace and aggression. He has to be a CURRENT INDIA prospect.
I never thought that DD would win knowing them very well how they have screwed up their chances earlier with such a daunting score ahead. But i am happy they proved me wrong. What a display of batting by the young guns-pant and samson and later Iyer. Going by the current IPL's performances , I would say the indian management should form a core group and monitor them, it is not necessary that they should give them instant chances at the national level but should include them in their scheme of things and brood them young. The guys to watch for the future and the near present: Batsmen: Pant, Iyer, Sarfraz (even though he didnt play in IPL but we all know what he is capable of as an U19 player and past IPL's), Ishan, nitish rana, rahul tripathi, samson, and others who i have not seen or mentioned. Bowlers: Siraj, Thampi, nathu singh, Ankit soni,kuldip yadav, axar patel,natarajan( i have not seen much of him though) and others who i have not seen or mentioned. If anyone is >25 good enough
JASIMRIYAS I actually wont mind it Shreyas Samson fail at international level. We already have enough proven failures in Team India who still continue to play for India replacing those proven failures by these young guns wont be an issue as the people they replace are already failures who are biding time
Well played Pant & Samson! Along with Tripathi & Ishan Kishan the aforementioned are the Batting finds of the Tournament.
BUT Well bowled to Sangwan & Thampi too. The Kotla had a Slow sluggidh surface & small boundaries on one side. Yet Sangwan Bounced out a Test Triple Centurion in Karun & Thampi varied his pace. Sangwan needs to learn to bowl yorkers. Otherwise in low bounce tracks he is hittable. Thampi needs to bowl Bouncers at pace otherwise he too is predictable.
Pant should be in champions trophy squad. What a power hitting.. Samson u beauty... Bcoms six hitting player this season. Well played buddies.. We want iyer fireworks next match. Dravid pls don't drop Morris. Stop ur school experiments. Irritating to watch
Wow, I want these 4 Indian youngsters to grow up in this DD franchise. This DD team will be most powerful team in IPL history with Pant Sampson Iyer & maybe Nair in about 2- 3 yrs. Now DD needs good quality spinners in next auction.
Hang on Guys! Lets not dent these youngsters hope neither we lift them sky high with the eminent danger of dropping them. Few more matches to go. And then let us all, We the armchair selectors take our calls. Cheers!
Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are two talented big hitting cricketers that we have. They need opportunities. More and more of them.
This chase will surely send some chills into the oldies RPS and SRH dug-outs. You are never out until the final match is played.Thats the beauuuuuuuutttyyyy of IPLLLLLL !!! IPL is here to stay if you love it or hate it.
Hand in Gloves sort of Partnership! Exciting Talent in hand with Awesome Talent! Result - One Way!
FINDERS KEEPERS! The Head Line for tomorrow. How many Keepers turned up tonight? Wow! This is how T20s should be played. Keepers Keeps the Delhi Crowd on its Feet!!!!!! India has truly found some Keeping GEMS! Seems sooo Hand in Gloves!
Terrible catching by the young Indian players in DD's side (and Samuels from the WI). Wonder why young players have a problem with taking catches. Fielding is a skill that will cost India matches in tournaments. Most other teams are not as generous with fielding lapses.
Raina's gesture to Pant (after he got out) was great. If it was Kohli or Gambhir, they wud hav given a mouthful after getting Pant's wicket.
I don't know y on earth Gujarat lions keep on playing Dwayne Smith he is one of the worst cricketer to have ever played cricket. Replace Smith with irfan pathan to improve their weak bowling.
Odi is just an extension of T20 these days and you need hitters to exploit the powerplays. India currently have none who are as brutal as Pant. This is why i have been repeating this message all tournament irregardless of whether he gets out out for a quick 40 or a single digit score. But finally he faced a few balls in the powerplay and smoked 3 sixes in 9 balls. Again it was more due to Nair for havinf the good sense to get away early for once. Well 12 balls wasted but early enough i should say but he is Dravids bossombuddy so we just have to accept he is there to stay. If you look at the royal london cup scores you can foresee exactly what kind of scores will be made in the champions trophy. Indias doesmt need to get carried away but a Pant and Pandey instead of Dhawan and Yuvraj is surely one that has more potential for six hitting with Hardik Pandya and Jadeja also for late blows.
What a big hitting by rishabh pant & samson. Great to say tat Indian cricket is in safe hands in future with brilliant batsman like pant,samson,Sarfaraz, kishan etc & brilliant bowlers like siraj,avesh,thampi,nathu,sid kaul etc.
Everyone forgot about Ishan Kishan?? Sanju Samson and Shreyas are not of international quality. They will fail @ international level. But Rishab Pant and Ishan Kishan are classy enough to fit in to ODI/T20I teams. Pant and Ishan should be added to the Indian T20I/ODI team at the very earliest before it is too late! Should never not miss this teen Genius.. the future of INDIA!!
Pant really deserve the place in T20 games..I think pant is the future material for 2019 WC. He should be given chance at international level so he can get enough practice before Big games.
Wonderful batting perfomance by pant and samson.If they played this way earlier,they should have been top of the table now.Pant and samson us future of indian cricket.
I hope selectors watch the match...pant must select for CT trophy. ...he is a sehwag type of player easily score runs in power play...i think Dravid is the most happiest man in the earth....
I would agree in general that Morris is a first-choice pick in this DD team, but there is a logic to leaving him out today, even though it is getting to the point of "must win every game." With Morris and Rabada leaving soon, the replacement/s probably need some game time. It is hard to just come in and perform. That's the only reason I can think of, even taking into account their history of strange selections. Plenty of counter-arguments to that theory but it's the best I can think of. But hey I must say the future of Indian batting is looking pretty good! Especially enjoyed the 90 scores from Tripathi and Pant.
Pant should become a regular fixture in the Indian T20 side now..maybe a bit early to push him to the ODI team but his time will come soon. Unbelievable knock
DD after this win finally looks like in competition for playoffs. Unfortunately for DD loosing all South African and New Zealand players will leave DD with no replacements.
Good win, but too little too late, DD cannot qualify for the playoffs now. Even if they win all their remaining matches they need one of SRH, RPS or KKR to lose all their remaining matches in order to catch them up & that is unlikely to happen unless you believe in fairytales. Wish they would have promoted Pant in earlier matches, they surely would have been on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. Dravid's fondness for Nair has cost DD dearly as he blocked the path of Pant & Iyer to bat in the top order.
What an incredible hitting by Pant and Samson. I am sure Pant will be in Champions trophy
now dicide selector should drop dhoni..fr future wr have to yung guns .like pant and sanju...so rishab should play extra batsmen..champion trophy my teamkohli.rohith.uthappa. yuvrajdhonipant.hardik.Jaddu. ashwinbuvubumrah.umesh.shami.rahane.kuldeep
Raina's gesture to Pant when he unfortunately got out so close to his century and his post match comments full of humility and praise for the opposition, affirming Pant and Samson as future of Indian cricket were really heart warming to see. They warrant a direct entry to ouf t20I squad. If both replicate this form to domestic 50 over tournaments, maybe to ODI setup as well.
@BCCI- If you don't do justice to these stunningly talented cricketers (Pant, Sanu, Tripathi), it's not just unfair, but sin! They are oozing in talent, showering in form, and begging to be noticed.
Deepak... I agree with you buddy...
Pant and Samson should replace Dhoni. Atleast in T20.
Irfan pathan far better than sangwan ....raina need to play some quality bowlers..
sansational knock played dashing young future superstar RR PANT....god bless you wish your selection for champions trophy..
Pant is showing again to consider him serious in T20 outfit now.. Amazing hitting power
Delhi seems on course of a good win now line up looks decent just two changes needed bring back Morris drop Samuels and drop good for nothing Nair for good and ensure Zaheer and Mishra warm bench for reminder of IPL and Dravid for heaven's sake no more changes these changes should keep Delhi as load of good
Dhoni, Yuvraj & Dhawan needs to go & replaced by Samson, Pant & Iyer. Time for the selectors to take this tough decision coz these guys are ready for international cricket.
Okay I was always sceptical about Pant's place in India's squad but this is an outrageous innings. He should make it into the T20 XI easily, Dhoni is too slow. Far away from making it into the ODI squad though, not sure if he can build up a long innings.
Pant & Samson are in a 6 hitting contest at the moment. What an awesome exhibition of power hitting. As I type Samson is out. But what an amazing awesome batting from the 2 youngsters. Looking forward to see these 2 guys doing this kind of hitting for India. Their time is now.
This is book cricket ? 15 sixes in the 15 overs...omg
Lol, so many cringe posts and look what the young Ind batters are doing to the 'lions' now. Making them run like cats with their tail in their legs. Incredible six hitting like never seen in IPL before by Ind batters. Look at how Pant is mauling everything and yet people think MSD should continue in T20 with his awful pottery batting.
Nair is the only bad batsman eho should never be in the team all you guys making this comment. Samson is not good enough either tbf but he has repayed Dravids bavking with runs at a decent pace. Iyer if used oprning would do what he did 2 seasons back. And Pant is an x factor player. Samules and Matthews are not exactly gonna do anything spectacular so i dont see the problem with indian top order BUT had a QDK been there then you wouldnt be seeing this too 4 but and guys like Nair in particular would appear to be better by association lol. Going forward QDK and Iyer opening with Pant at 3 and Samson at 4 is the way to go. I think of the retain Anderson and Morris at 5 and 6 suddenly the team looks formidabble. Losing De Kock was a big blow but had Dravid and co not blindly back ed Nair and backed the right indians Iyer and Pant in the openig woth Corey goven licence at 3 or four at the fall of Pant then these close games lost could have went the oyhrr way and Delhi could have been top
Thank God! Atleast Nair is captaining DD better than Zaheer. Zaheer should have retired last IPL itself. I thought he was mentor for DD this year, but then was shocked to see him as the captain.
not sure if rishabh pant or adam gilchrist.....
Pant really play very well in top order.....he is the best future opener.. DD management & coach can't utilize it
I don't think Delhi realises that every match for them is a knock out match. Who drops in form Morris in a knock out match. What universe is Dravid living in these days? Bought like a million seaming all rounders when you got to play 7 matches in Delhi. All while Mitchell Santner went unsold. Then send in Matthews before Morris and losing matches. Then backing Nair for captain and not Pant while Pant is now Delhi captain and Nair is horribly out of form. Dravid should stay away from any cricket decision making of a match is planned to last less than 5 days. Simply awful.
Few days ago someone posted that DD owners and Rahul Dravid are doing CHARITY. At this I laughed and took it as joke. But now I believe they are indeed running a CHARITY especially for young Indian batters.
Why would you drop Morris? He is the best all rounder in the IPL.
lions stumble but make 208 ?? dont you think 208 is a good score there is no stumble in t20 cricket.
Bad loss,close loss,evenly fought game, close win, convincing win, massive win , Either way DD changes their team... how can they progress? Yet they adamently avoid even shuffling the inexperienced indians. Anderson ,mathews are wasted at 7.8 with morris too to come. Now DD have dropped 2 of them. At least hope that samuels will bat 3-4 instead of an indian. They seriously miss an indian in the national team to bat
Rahul Dravid & Karun Nair are a joke. This is like a knockout game for DD. What's the reason for dropping their best player Morris? Without him they are one less bowler & one less batsman. I hope DD lose, they deserve to.
DD is gonna loose today. Too overconfident to drop Morris. appearing too casual in the field, have already dropped catches and poor bowling and fielding is allowing Gl to flex their muscles. they have already nullified any disadvantage they had due to early loss of wickets.
KN captaining again? What happened to ZK? Why would he turn up, got his money now sit and enjoy.
Damn DD, their whole approach is wrong.
LOL at morris and mathews being left out , i thought the last match , for the first time they made a lot of sense with combinations, this time though they back with their habbits of making horrible choices. How on earth can you drop someone like morris who had been exceptional.
If morris was there instead of Samuels, cld have surely caught that. bUT Iyers was easier, he dropped DDs playoff spot basically
A 50 from another wicket keeper! Here come the pundits asking for him to be replaced by MS.(but that ODI average though)
Samuels miss the catch 2nd time... DD poor fielding through continues in the season... unnecessarily leak 30 to 40 runs in the every match...mishra look out of form...
I guess DD finds lot of fun in changing winning team combo
Morris should be in for Cummins. Morris has a T20 batting ave of 25 and bowling ave of 22. Cummins has a batting ave of 13 and a bowling ave of 25.
Poor decision to leave out Chris Morris. Very good all-rounder
Iyer miss the juicy catch ....cost the match ...
A catch dropped off Rabada for the umpteenth time.
Can we get some clarification on why mathews and morris were out? Especially morris. Honestly if its not a niggle i'm done with DD for the season. Teams like kkr make such good use of their resources and then you got DD with four non international indians fluffing up over and over at the top
Lovely batting from Raina. This is how every youngster trying to play IPL should do. Don't get in line,always on back foot, premeditate hooks or pulls and best shot is chip shot. Raina's backers will talk about final score but you gotta be totally blind of his weakness.
DD select the week team ...drop Morris & Mathews poor decision...y Cummins again & again ....carlos far better than Cummins...drop catches story continues...this time iyer
Raina the champ of IPL just isnt good enough to handle extreme pace n moving ball . Rabada made him look like a bunny . He still has same serious problems with extreme pace and short stuff .
DD not using Mathews properly. He should bat no lower than 4 otherwise he doesnt make an impact. Marlon Samuels only does one good innings out of 20 matches. How come they put Samuels at 4 and never even thought about using Mathews at 4?
I don't know why Delhi has dropped mathews?? I think they have underutilized mathews. He is a match winner and they have bought him by paying higher amount
Whats wrong the DDs team selection. Still keep on changing the team in every match. Where is Morris?. Is it part of experimentation
unless he has a small injury, leaving out chris morris is just like something you don't do
this poor delhi management every time doing changes to their xi...they should have unchange the last xi to settle down to forword the winning combination.....lol
