'Don't think too much, just keep hitting'
Rishabh Pant's unfettered approach to ball-striking has constantly been likened to that of fellow Delhi resident Virender Sehwag. On Thursday night, Pant's breathless, yet artful decimation of Gujarat Lions with a 43-ball 97, including nine sixes, moved Sehwag to hail his "special ability" on Twitter.
Had Sehwag watched Pant's media interactions following Delhi Daredevils' chase of 209 with 15 balls to spare, he would likely have smiled at how the 19-year-old channelled his inner Sehwag with straight-faced one-liners.
The most revealing insight into Pant's batting philosophy was provided by Sanju Samson, who made 61 off 31 balls, during their post-match interview with Daredevils mentor Rahul Dravid on iplt20.com. During the course of their 143-run partnership off 63 balls for the second wicket, Samson had struck two sixes in an over and was looking to play safe. Pant, however, didn't approve of the tactic.
"I started the innings really well. After hitting two sixes [in an over], I thought about taking a single," Samson told Dravid."He [Pant] came to me and told me: 'Bhaiyya, zyaada socho mat, bas maarte raho (brother, don't think too much, just keep hittting)'. I think that really helped me to go on. I really enjoyed batting with him."
Pant walked the talk. Two balls after Karun Nair was dismissed, he whacked Basil Thampi over cover for six. He similarly avenged Samson's departure by smacking Ravindra Jadeja's next two deliveries for six and four. He blitzed his way to a half-century off 27 balls and his next 44 came off 16 deliveries.
"I will see the ball - if the ball is there to hit, I will hit it," Pant said of his mind-set. "I was not thinking I will get out or something like that. If the ball is bad, you have to punish it. That's what I am doing."
When Dravid asked Pant which bowlers he and Samson targeted, the answer was a variation of the see-ball, hit-ball theme. "We were not thinking about the next ball," Pant said. "Like I told you, sir, if we get a bad ball … we planned everything like that. I told Sanju bhai [to keep hitting the balls that were there to be hit] - [he] was planning a few things at the start - but when he started getting in the middle, he told me 'I will go for everything.'"
Even when Pant was three short of his hundred, he didn't hold back. An attempted slog into the leg side off Thampi only resulted in a thick outside edge to the keeper. Pant had to drag himself back to the dugout, but he later said he wasn't thinking about the hundred.
"I was just thinking about chasing down the total as quickly as I can," he said. For good measure, he topped it off with a philosophical nugget right out of the Sehwag school. "If I would have got three runs, I would have finished the match. If I would have finished the match, I would have got three runs."
It was an attitude that gladdened Dravid. "What was impressive for me was Rishabh - batting on 97 and not thinking about his 100 at that stage and still going for his shots," he said. "[He was] not worrying about the 100 and [was] looking to get the team home. Incredible innings from the two boys and truly well-deserved."
Dravid, however, raised the bar for Pant and Samson. "I am a hard taskmaster [and] I hope that you guys will next time finish the job and stay not out."
Comments have now been closed for this article
Sehwag revolutionised batting and Delhi cricket. Look at the players that have followed: Gambhir, Kohli in just 10 years to have played and Won World Cups, Tests and been stalwarts.
Hopefully Rishabh turns into more than a one season wonder. His keeping too has improved.
An exciting exhibition of cricketing skills by Rishab-- "Gayle"-like batting and a great catch as a wicketkeeper. His idol lefty wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, would be very proud of this youngster. Rishab deserved a century on that day and could have gotten it if he had continued on with his own gut feeling of "keep on hitting"--instead, his mind took over being so close to the century.
Someone was predicting an early exist for Sanju, Rishabh Pant making twenty odd and a definite loss for DD.Even at the innings break DD was not favoured. What happened thereafter reconfirms the unpredictability of the great game.It also reflects the bright future of Indian cricket. The four from DD batting line up - Nair, Sanju, Pant & Iyer- is India material. Not forgetting the likes of Washington Sundar, Rahul Thripathi, Yazuvendra Chahal etc. Yet we have to stand and salute the knocks from youngsters yesterday. Great may not be suffice, Awesome may also fall short. Thanks boys for the quality entertainment.
The general impression is that people like high scoring games in the IPL on batting friendly wickets. That is not correct. People equally like a tense battle between bat and ball. In fact I hope for the rest of the games we have pitches with a green cover and bounce or spin friendly ones. That will show the real worth of the batsmen who have been burning the scorecards so far.
@Sir_Ivor on May 5, 2017, 12:05 GMT
Yes; true. In terms of technical perfection, Samson is really ahead of Pant. Pant also need to improve his footwork, which he is compensating now with sheer power. On seaming & swinging wickets & against reallyfast bowlers, those weaknesses may show up. Yet, I will encourage him by giving a chance in dead rubbers & this reluctant entry in CT
I was thinking having both of them in a future XI.
Sanju for Retd Sehwag, and Pant for "to be retd" Dhoni!
When Sanju burst on to the scene, I was hoping, he'll be Dhoni's successor. Over a period of time his WK skills are a bit down, but his batting has improved a lot.
If and when we choose a team for CT, I would like to give a chance to Rahul Tripathi too. To fill in the "injury proned" opening slot.
Ideally all the new boys need to play at least a full Ranji season, before giving them a chance in the India XI.
Just for this CT, as a one time chance, I don't mind trying out new talents though.
Credits go to dead pitch. Imagine future of our youngsters.
so dravid praises him that he still went for his shots while on 97 and got out. then he says he wants them not out for next game. contradictory expectations??
In my view we have a excellent T20 team ready for next WC. SAmson seems to be coming on really well, Pant is exceptional to be in indian team for Champions trophy. Samson, Rahul ,Pant,Virat, Jadhav,Uthappa,pandey/Rohit,Raina.Yuvraj,Shreyas, Pandya's, bumrah,shami,yadav,jadeja, axar,kuldeep...bhuvi
@Indiansaregreat you are right in more ways like young Indian talent coming through IPL channel but no harm in enjoying Gayle storm or any other international blitzes. Remember nothing will happen without competition. Sky is limit if all Young Indian players want to emulate best in business foreign players.. India can have our own Thampi's and Siraj's .Batting wise we always had power packages but not soo many like 2017 from younger lot.
JOSE...P Sehwag would have hit a six as he did when he scored 300 in Pakistan . In fact he hit a six to get to his 100, to his 200 and the to his 300. On each of those occasions Saqlain Mushtaq ,the inventor of the Doosra ,was the bowler ! Though Pant is the toast of the town he lacks the finesse of Sehwag big time. Samson is closer to Sehwag .Perfect weight transfer and gaps found almost by instinct.The ball just racing to the boundary brooking no stops.
Sehwag revolutionised batting and Delhi cricket. Look at the players that have followed: Gambhir, Kohli in just 10 years to have played and Won World Cups, Tests and been stalwarts.
Hopefully Rishabh turns into more than a one season wonder. His keeping too has improved.
An exciting exhibition of cricketing skills by Rishab-- "Gayle"-like batting and a great catch as a wicketkeeper. His idol lefty wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, would be very proud of this youngster. Rishab deserved a century on that day and could have gotten it if he had continued on with his own gut feeling of "keep on hitting"--instead, his mind took over being so close to the century.
Someone was predicting an early exist for Sanju, Rishabh Pant making twenty odd and a definite loss for DD.Even at the innings break DD was not favoured. What happened thereafter reconfirms the unpredictability of the great game.It also reflects the bright future of Indian cricket. The four from DD batting line up - Nair, Sanju, Pant & Iyer- is India material. Not forgetting the likes of Washington Sundar, Rahul Thripathi, Yazuvendra Chahal etc. Yet we have to stand and salute the knocks from youngsters yesterday. Great may not be suffice, Awesome may also fall short. Thanks boys for the quality entertainment.
The general impression is that people like high scoring games in the IPL on batting friendly wickets. That is not correct. People equally like a tense battle between bat and ball. In fact I hope for the rest of the games we have pitches with a green cover and bounce or spin friendly ones. That will show the real worth of the batsmen who have been burning the scorecards so far.
@Sir_Ivor on May 5, 2017, 12:05 GMT
Yes; true. In terms of technical perfection, Samson is really ahead of Pant. Pant also need to improve his footwork, which he is compensating now with sheer power. On seaming & swinging wickets & against reallyfast bowlers, those weaknesses may show up. Yet, I will encourage him by giving a chance in dead rubbers & this reluctant entry in CT
I was thinking having both of them in a future XI.
Sanju for Retd Sehwag, and Pant for "to be retd" Dhoni!
When Sanju burst on to the scene, I was hoping, he'll be Dhoni's successor. Over a period of time his WK skills are a bit down, but his batting has improved a lot.
If and when we choose a team for CT, I would like to give a chance to Rahul Tripathi too. To fill in the "injury proned" opening slot.
Ideally all the new boys need to play at least a full Ranji season, before giving them a chance in the India XI.
Just for this CT, as a one time chance, I don't mind trying out new talents though.
Credits go to dead pitch. Imagine future of our youngsters.
so dravid praises him that he still went for his shots while on 97 and got out. then he says he wants them not out for next game. contradictory expectations??
In my view we have a excellent T20 team ready for next WC. SAmson seems to be coming on really well, Pant is exceptional to be in indian team for Champions trophy. Samson, Rahul ,Pant,Virat, Jadhav,Uthappa,pandey/Rohit,Raina.Yuvraj,Shreyas, Pandya's, bumrah,shami,yadav,jadeja, axar,kuldeep...bhuvi
@Indiansaregreat you are right in more ways like young Indian talent coming through IPL channel but no harm in enjoying Gayle storm or any other international blitzes. Remember nothing will happen without competition. Sky is limit if all Young Indian players want to emulate best in business foreign players.. India can have our own Thampi's and Siraj's .Batting wise we always had power packages but not soo many like 2017 from younger lot.
JOSE...P Sehwag would have hit a six as he did when he scored 300 in Pakistan . In fact he hit a six to get to his 100, to his 200 and the to his 300. On each of those occasions Saqlain Mushtaq ,the inventor of the Doosra ,was the bowler ! Though Pant is the toast of the town he lacks the finesse of Sehwag big time. Samson is closer to Sehwag .Perfect weight transfer and gaps found almost by instinct.The ball just racing to the boundary brooking no stops.
Pant should be allowed to open in T20s for India. he should not used as pinch hitter. I don't think, Indian management will do it?.
Yusuf pathan was not allowed to open on his short career.
"Don't think too much, just keep hitting'"....This method will work and shold be used in T20....Dhonis method of saving for the last is outdated and not suitable for T20s...scoring 10 an over from the start is easy than scoring 50 in last 03 overs..
Fantastic batting from pant and Samson, Samson is very elegant and stylish player.great talents for India. I also like Rana, tripathy. in future one day and T20 series give chance these players.My team Rohith,tripathy, kohli,Samson, Robin,Manish,Pant,Rana,kedar, pandya Bros,buvi,bumra,Shami,
Karun Nair the young captain has completely changed the attitude in the DD dressing room, turning it into a batting-centric side from a bowling one. Doesn't get enough credit though.
Dhoni should at least retire from T20 International matches, he has 110 Strike Rate in this IPL season which is too low for T20. But Dhoni should be in CT squad, Pant's time will come maybe in WC 2019 & he should be prepared.
Last IPL season Pant demolished Mustafizur, scored a Ranji 300 at more than 100 str & was a find of u-19 WC.
"Even when Pant was three short of his hundred, he didn't hold back. An attempted slog into the leg side off Thampi only resulted in a thick outside edge to the keeper. "
Isn't it truly Sehwagian?
India has too much batting talent and too less of bowling talent. Something's never change.
Samson has bright chance... pant should get chance...... Iyer should open innings for DD ...
This guys has proven himself in Ranji too. Go and see his record. He has a 300 to his name and averages more than 65 at a strike rate of more than 100!!
How could Dravid be taking a dig at Tendulkar here. He used to slow down himself nearing a 100
It was an attitude that gladdened Dravid. "What was impressive for me was Rishabh - batting on 97 and not thinking about his 100 at that stage and still going for his shots," he said. "[He was] not worrying about the 100 Is dravid taking a dig at tendulkar here...
@ALLROUNDCRICKET : Remove Ishan Kishan from that list. He is still immature and in the league of a club cricketer. Pant was not exactly a discovery at this IPL. He was know to be good. Add Sanju samson and Nitesh Rana in the list
@ALLROUNDCRICKET: Batsmen: Tripathi, Pant, Kishan, Nitish Rana Bowlers: Kaul, Siraj, Thampi, thakur, Sangwan (ok but need consistency) Allrounder: K Pandya (he has been doing well for past 2 seasons)
This guy made lions into pussies. Alright! We will see how he fares in rest of the DD matches. Keeping and opening that too left handed Worth investing. A definite London voyager!
among all t20 leagues ipl is most competitive...if the kid is doing well here he must do well in intls too....unless he is drafted in early u will never know about his calibre.for eg Qdk was introduced when he was just 20....
The Finds of this Tournament are
Batsmen: Tripathi, Pant and Ishan
Bowlers: Sangwan (Bounced out Steve Smith and Karun and bowled at 146 kmph) Thampi, Mohd.Sivraj, Nathu Singh and Siddharth Kaul.
All of the above should immediately be put forth for A Tours
Sehwag Revolutionised Opening batting in Test Matches with two triples Countless Doubles and a 195 Neutralising the Fastest Bowlers Like Brett Lee Shoaib Sami and Shaun Tait.
Looks like we have a potential successor in Pant. BUT he needs to now prove it in 4 day cricket. He Must be included in India A tours from now.
Rishab Pant is a serious talent in the Gilly mold. BCCI and DDCA should everything in their power to bloom this kid into a super star! No, not in IPL, but test cricket. He has the talent and attitude. All he needs now is guidance from right mentors and experience of playing in various conditions. A stint in county cricket will really help this young man to understand gaps in his technique and tighten it.
Well done boys. Keep it up.
"Don't think too much just keep hitting" that is precisely why Rishab Pant is far far away from making it into the International ODI squad ahead of MSD.
Agree...Ranji should be the barometer for selection into National team.And one should be careful while selecting for test team...remember
Great innings from punt next shewag for india
It was a great work by youngsters...But One great inning is not enough to prove or qualify to international crickets..there is a big gap between international cricket and IPL...
Well this is turning out be the most successful IPL for me for the fact that it is ruling by the future of my Indian team. Pant, Samson, Pandya Brothers,Tripathi,Pandey,Siraj, Kuldeep, Kaul, Bumrah,Bhuvaneshwar,etc., Indians are doing so well. This is what I wanted most from the IPL not Gayle Storm, Baz heroics, Warner blitz, Smith Hundreds though my love affair with Stokes and Morris continues.
Dravid must stop the rotation policy & experiment...karun is the only weak player in DD... Best X1 :Pant, karun, sanju, iyer , Anderson, Morris, Mathews , rabada , shami, zaheer,mishra/ nadeem ....
Dravid needs to kick Karun Nair out first. In spite of him DD won
Calvin- i am totally with you. I have made the same comments somewhere earlier too. I am also of the opinion that atleast 2 seasons consistency required before they are thrust into the national team. There are many young guys who are in the line like Samson, Pant, Sarfraz, Ishan, sunder, siraj , chahal, some U19 guys mainly bowlers., etc etc. I wonder when you can play U19 batsmen like kishan, pant etc why not use U19 bowlers, groom them young.
IPL is totally different from international cricket in terms of bowling standards. Slow down guys don't hurry them into the national team or else there's every possibility of them tearing down just like many others before. Make them play the Ranjis, the Deodhars and Counties first, then only we'll see how good are these IPL products.
Wow dravid :) Proud of you
IPL is totally different from international cricket in terms of bowling standards. Slow down guys don't hurry them into the national team or else there's every possibility of them tearing down just like many others before. Make them play the Ranjis, the Deodhars and Counties first, then only we'll see what a bunch of croppers are these IPL bowlers.
No featured comments at the moment.
IPL is totally different from international cricket in terms of bowling standards. Slow down guys don't hurry them into the national team or else there's every possibility of them tearing down just like many others before. Make them play the Ranjis, the Deodhars and Counties first, then only we'll see what a bunch of croppers are these IPL bowlers.
Wow dravid :) Proud of you
IPL is totally different from international cricket in terms of bowling standards. Slow down guys don't hurry them into the national team or else there's every possibility of them tearing down just like many others before. Make them play the Ranjis, the Deodhars and Counties first, then only we'll see how good are these IPL products.
Calvin- i am totally with you. I have made the same comments somewhere earlier too. I am also of the opinion that atleast 2 seasons consistency required before they are thrust into the national team. There are many young guys who are in the line like Samson, Pant, Sarfraz, Ishan, sunder, siraj , chahal, some U19 guys mainly bowlers., etc etc. I wonder when you can play U19 batsmen like kishan, pant etc why not use U19 bowlers, groom them young.
Dravid needs to kick Karun Nair out first. In spite of him DD won
Dravid must stop the rotation policy & experiment...karun is the only weak player in DD... Best X1 :Pant, karun, sanju, iyer , Anderson, Morris, Mathews , rabada , shami, zaheer,mishra/ nadeem ....
Well this is turning out be the most successful IPL for me for the fact that it is ruling by the future of my Indian team. Pant, Samson, Pandya Brothers,Tripathi,Pandey,Siraj, Kuldeep, Kaul, Bumrah,Bhuvaneshwar,etc., Indians are doing so well. This is what I wanted most from the IPL not Gayle Storm, Baz heroics, Warner blitz, Smith Hundreds though my love affair with Stokes and Morris continues.
It was a great work by youngsters...But One great inning is not enough to prove or qualify to international crickets..there is a big gap between international cricket and IPL...
Great innings from punt next shewag for india
Agree...Ranji should be the barometer for selection into National team.And one should be careful while selecting for test team...remember