Surging Pune look to end Sunrisers' home streak
Match facts
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rising Pune Supergiant
Hyderabad, May 6, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: MS Dhoni turned back the clock in a chase of 177, producing a finishing masterclass that earned Rising Pune a four-wicket win at the MCA Stadium.
Overall: The two teams have met three times, with Rising Pune winning twice and losing once.
In the news
Ashish Nehra has been in and out of the Sunrisers line-up, battling neck spasms. On the eve of the game, Sunrisers coach Tom Moody said Nehra could be available for selection. If fit, he should replace either Mohammed Siraj or Siddarth Kaul in their pace attack.
Sunrisers picked Deepak Hooda ahead of Bipul Sharma in their last match, against Delhi Daredevils. Hooda did not bat, and Sunrisers ended up hampered by the lack of a genuine sixth-bowling option. With that in mind - and the fact that their wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha has not batted in their last five matches - Sunrisers may recall Bipul and give themselves an additional spin option.
Qualification scenario
Both teams are frontrunners to make the playoffs, but neither is there quite yet. A win for either team will obviously enhance their chances, but even 16 points isn't quite safe for Rising Pune, as there is still a possibility of up to six teams finishing with 16 or more points (and that holds even if Kings XI lose to Royal Challengers today). Similarly, 15 points won't be enough for Sunrisers either, as four teams could go past that tally.
Sunrisers have a home game against Mumbai Indians, followed by an away one against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur, while Rising Pune play an away game against Daredevils, and finish their campaign at home against Kings XI.
Likely XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Deepak Hooda/Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 Siddarth Kaul, 11 Mohammed Siraj/Ashish Nehra.
Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 MS Dhoni, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Manoj Tiwary, 7 Daniel Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Imran Tahir.
Strategy punt
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane six times in the IPL - no other bowler has dismissed him more than three times - while only conceding 64 off 67 balls. Rahane has struggled against Bipul Sharma as well, scoring only 12 off 23 balls against the left-arm spinner. To Rahane's opening partner, Rahul Tripathi, Bipul has conceded 9 off 11 balls.* A case, therefore, for Sunrisers to open the bowling with Bhuvneshwar and Bipul.
Stats that matter
- Sunrisers are the only team in the tournament to have not lost a home game yet. Rising Pune, however, have won their last three away games, and have beaten the other two teams in the top four - Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders - away from home.
- Sunrisers' bowling has plateaued after an excellent start to the tournament. In the period coinciding with their first five games, Sunrisers had the second-best average (20.30) and economy rate (8.08) of all the teams. In their next five games, their average (30.55) is second from bottom while only Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils have an economy rate poorer than Sunrisers' 8.93.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a sensational start to the season, taking 15 wickets in his first five matches at 7.20 while conceding only 5.40 per over. Since then, he has taken six wickets in five games at an average of 26.16 while conceding 7.85.
- Wary of his wicket-taking threat, teams have adopted a safety-first strategy against Rashid Khan. The legspinner's economy rate in his last five matches (6.40) is better than it was in his first five (7.25), but where he took nine wickets in his first five games, he has only taken three in his next five.
- Moises Henriques has been especially poor in Sunrisers' last five matches, bowling 12.1 overs while conceding 11.67 per over.
- Ben Stokes has enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in his death-bowling fortunes. In his first four games, he conceded 11.25 an over in the last five overs - in his next seven matches, that economy rate has dropped to 5.60.
- Sunrisers have only lost 41 wickets in ten matches, and have the best batting average (43.58) and scoring rate (9.14) of all teams this season.
- Their top five have averaged 45.97 - the best among all the teams - and scored at a strike rate of 146.00, second only to Kolkata Knight Riders, who have scored at 147.71.
*07.40GMT, May 6: The preview had erroneously stated that Bhuvneshwar had not previously bowled to Tripathi. This has been removed.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Happy SRH won toss and elected to bowl first, much easier game if you know what you need to score. If score is 150-180, you can take some time and play a few balls before hitting. Rather than scoring 10-20 runs above par and hope its enough. If score is big then batsmen will sometimes play more shots than if score is lower. Hoping bowlers come through and batsmen chase it down without too much trouble. Of the matches SRH has lost I think only 1 match was when they chased. Hope dhawan reads these messages to get some fire, how can he score 70 score in one match with great SR then next match he is back to lame duck status and gets 20 odd with 100SR. It is baffling!!!! Hit the ball today dhawan and play it along the ground, you dont have the power to clear the ropes consistently.
@cricfan2903, Punes got a squad with big names, not sure where u get the idea that theyre underrated, theyve actually been under performing imo. Start of the season i reckones they would be one of the favourites
Since d last game against d same team ( SRH ), RPS has only one way to go - RISING RISING & RISING..i think due credit has to be given to smith n d management for this transformation..only thng now remaining is for Rahane to fire & also to up der NRR which is still on d minus side & which doesn't suit a team like RPS!!
I would like SRH to have Rashid,Mustafizur,Bhuvi, Nehra in their bowling line up.
Why is everyone talking about SRH. Though they are a Good team, but guess the Pune teams performance has been brilliant as a team.. some or the other one takes up responsibility to get them home. If Tripathi gets going for few overs, they have a strong chance to win this. Even if tripathi fails, he won't eat up the balls, which gives platform for middle order to settle down and get a decent score. Looking forward for a Pune win. All the best RPS. The most underrated but performing team in second half of the league.
Going to be seriously hot today afternoon at Hyderabad. Wondering if teams would prefer bowling first or batting first.
Must win for SRH bowling and batting has been concern if Warner doesn't perform in batting no one does and in bowling Henrique is very expensive
Look at Henriques stats for the season, you cannot drop him
how long fizzz is available?
Its a must game win for SRH because they are facing though MI and GL at home GL has nothing to lose because they are out of playoff already so they will play freely and give so much pain to SRH so its a though time for SRH management to select best playing XI to win at least 2 home games and be on top 4 to play play off with 17 points so good luck SRH we support you
SRH have suddenly become a weak bowling side. All SRH can do now is to include Bipul, Nehra, Vijay Shankar and Jordan/Mustafizur. For some reason, the last season hero Mustafizur has played only one game though he was available for many matches. Something sounds wrong there.
SRH XI: 1 Warner 2 Dhawan 3 Williamson 4 Yuvraj 5 Ojha 6 Vijay 7 Bipul 8 Rashid 9 Bhuvi 10 Nehra 11 Mustafizur/Jordan
srh xi : warner, dhawan. kane, yuvi, cutting,ojha, nabi, bipul, bhuvi, kaul, siraj
the changes for srh in today's match will be bipul & nabi in place of kaul & henriques. coach moody please make these changes.spinners r very important in today's match
Sunriser Hyderabad need to play Mohammed nabi and Bipul sharma instead of Moise henrique and Deepak hoods
Time for Nabi, Lets go together.
Those who insisting on bringing in Nehra in place of Siraj, are just following the scorecard and not watching the games. Siraj is a real find. He has pace, intent, and the presence of mind. He bowled beautifully in the last two games, in fact, better than Bhuvi in the last one. If you judge him for the runs scored against him, well there are times when the likes of Malinga & Steyn were taken to the cleaners, consistently. Benching him would only take away the aggression and his wicket taking ability. Nehra needs to be brought in for his experience and class. Kaul must make way for him. SRH clearly needs 5 front line bowlers, to have any chance at the title: Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Yuvi, Henriques/Nabi/Cutting, Ojha, Bipul Sharma/Kaul, Rashid, Bhuvi, Siraj, Nehra If Nehra cannot make it into the xi, he should be replaced by FIzz/Jordon. in place of an overseas allrounder.
SRH bowling apart from Rashid and Bhuvi look absolutely toothless. Atleast get Nehra in, he might go for some runs but he will take wickets. Also, they can very well afford to to drop Henriques who just adds more strength to a batting lineup that is already very strong and bring in the economical Nabi.
Rahane is definitely a drag for any team. Below average but over-hyped, he has to be dropped.
Sunrises should play nabi....go orange caps go.
sunrisers need to drop Henriques and play a better bowling option such as Jordan or Laughlin. Warner needs to win the toss and chase in this game
Love for Pune. Best of luck Pune.
the only reason for losing previous matches is henriques.he is giving away a lot of runs while bowling.In indian pitches everytime you require 2 spinnners but they r playing with 4 seamers.I am not happy with warner 's captaincy.henriques is there doesn't mean that you have to bowl him every time.you can also use him only as a batsman.He is giving away way too many runs.replace himm quickly with md. nabi.
Only two changes for SRH Bipul for Hooda & Nehra for siraj
Warner,Dhawan,Williamson, Yuvraj. Henriques, Naman, bipul,bhuvi,Rashid,Nehra, kaul
Henriques to be benched and bring in nabi or cutting
Nabi is needed in place of Henrique. He is hard hitter plus a very good spinner that can safe runs, take wickets and lower the oppositions run rate drastically. So yes, definitely Nabi is a better option.
RPS surely need to drop Rahane as in a ultra professional and competitive set up non performers should not be encouraged ... instead give Mayank Agarwal another go , if they feel Mayank is not up to it then give Baba Aparajith a chance , Aparajith was very good with the bat in TNPL plus he is more than a handy offspinner .
nabi should be in instead of henriques
Nabi is not needed. Bowl Bipul in place of Hooda and don't bowl Henriques that much. Keep Henriques for his better batting
Ben Cutting or Nabi for Henriques
Drop henriques, bring in cutting or nabi instead to bolster weak bowling attack
Dear SRH Team Management,
With the last match's 4 overseas player combination, the 5th bowler has become a weakness. As can be seen from last match, the 5th bowling option of Henriques and Yuvraj gave away 52 runs in 3.1 overs combined between them. So, play Bipul Sharma in Deepak Hooda's place and make him bowl his full quota of overs. As Henriques is batting as low as Number 5, he must be replaced with Nabi who can bowl his full quota of overs unlike Henriques. Also, Nabi can play the role Henriques has been doing with the bat in the middle order. Nehra must replace Siraj if he is fit as his experience upfront and at death will be useful. So the Best XI to give much-needed strength and experience to both bowling and batting would be: 1) Warner 2) Dhawan 3) Williamson 4) Yuvraj 5) Naman 6) Nabi 7) Bipul 8) Rashid 9) Bhuvi 10) Sid Kaul 11) Nehra. This has 7 proper batsmen and 6 genuine bowling options from 6-11 without the need to have Yuvraj bowl. Please consider this playing XI.
Looks like SRH are dropping out of the top 4. The next two games are against very tough teams, RSP and MI, who have already beaten SRH in round one. This is a must-win game. That pressure may ruin SRH. SRH need to bring in Mohammed Nabi in place of Henriques as Kane Williamson is now a regular player. Nehra should replace Siraj because SRH need experience in these crucial matches. Bipul should be played in place of Hooda.
srh need nabi instead of henriques
Moises henriques is not an impact player...sunrisers need a better bowling option.
