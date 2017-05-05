Rollicking Daredevils welcome Mumbai to home turf
Match facts
Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians
Delhi, May 6, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: After a strong bowling performance that restricted Mumbai to 142, Daredevils crumbled to 24 for 6 in the chase and lost by 14 short despite late resistance by Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris.
Overall: Mumbai lead marginally overall, with a 10-9 record. However, they haven't beaten Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla since 2011 - that is four wins in a row for the home team.
In the news
In a mid-game interview during Daredevils' match on Thursday, Zaheer Khan hinted that he is closing in on a comeback. He said he had had a "good running session" but "bowling is the biggest hurdle" and that he would give bowling a go over the next day or two. Daredevils continue to monitor Zaheer's fitness and Karun Nair is set to continue as captain. Allrounder Morris was benched on Thursday but could get a look-in against Mumbai. This could be the last match he is available for this season. It is understood that he and Rabada were originally set to leave on May 7 for national duty, but the outcome of the Mumbai game is likely to determine their plans.
Harbhajan Singh missed the last game through injury but is expected to be back. The extent of Krunal Pandya's injury landing on the ball in the previous match is unclear.
Qualification scenario
Daredevils need to win at least three of their next four games to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. They play three of those games at home, including this, which will be their third consecutive one at home.
Mumbai Indians are at the top of the table and two points clear of Kolkata Knight Riders with a game in hand. Their focus will be to hold on to that spot and ensure they make it to the first qualifier, which is scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium.
The likely XIs
Delhi Daredevils 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair (capt), 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Marlon Samuels, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Chris Morris/Pat Cummins, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Shahbaz Nadeem
Mumbai Indians 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Krunal Pandya/Karn Sharma, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Harbhajan Singh/K Gowtham, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Strategy punt
Bumrah has dismissed Pant twice in the six balls he has bowled to him, and conceded only three runs. Mitchell McClenaghan has dismissed Sanju Samson thrice in nine balls while conceding 14. Rohit Sharma might bowl them in tandem if the pair are batting together.
Stats that matter
- Morris has struck at 206.9 in the slog overs this season, the highest for any batsman with a minimum of 100 runs. He has also taken seven wickets at 7.76 in the death overs - by far the most successful of the Daredevils bowlers. They will have a big void to fill when he leaves.
- Carlos Brathwaite hits a boundary every 2.4 balls in the slog overs in the IPL. However, his strike rate against spinners in all T20 cricket is only 103.01. Given the spin weakness, Daredevils might settle for Corey Anderson as the finisher with Marlon Samuels expected to play an anchor role.
- Jasprit Bumrah has become progressively better as the playoffs approach - he took four wickets at an economy of 8.80 in the first five matches. In the next five, he has taken eight wickets at economy of 7.25
- Amit Mishra has conceded 75 off 81 balls against Rohit Sharma, and has dismissed him on five occasions
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
