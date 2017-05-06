KKR look to arrest slump in pursuit of top two
Match facts
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders
Bengaluru, May 7, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: In a record-breaking performance, Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 49 - the IPL's lowest total - to win by 82 runs. Knight Riders, defending 131, used no spinners; Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme took three wickets each and Royal Challengers were dismissed in 9.4 overs.
Overall: Knight Riders lead 10-9 in all IPL matches but Royal Challengers have a 4-3 record against the Kolkata team in Bengaluru.
In the news
A hamstring niggle kept Robin Uthappa out of Knight Riders' last game. The team will take a call on his selection based on how he shapes up during practice on Saturday.
Chris Lynn, recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up on April 9, said he hoped to return to the side before the playoffs and was back to training this week. According to assistant coach Simon Katich, Lynn "could well be available for selection".
Nathan Coulter-Nile, RCB's nemesis last time, suffered a blow on his helmet grille against Rising Pune Supergiant and was subsequently "shaken up" and "a little bit off colour" leading up to this game, according to Katich. A call will be taken on his fitness closer to the game.
Royal Challengers are out of contention for a top-four finish. The captain Virat Kohli, after another heavy loss on Thursday, said that his team continued to "let themselves down with the bat" and that he found it "difficult to find motivation" due to their poor performance. Shane Watson has been in and out of their XI and it will not be of any surprise if Travis Head replaces him again.
Qualification scenario
A win against Royal Challengers will all but seal Knight Riders' place in the playoffs - and help them shake off any nagging doubts that might have crept in after two losses in a row. Moreover, they are chasing a top-two finish, which allows them two chances to get to the final; they will need to win at least two of their last three games for this, but might need to win all three depending on other results.
The likely XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 6 Shane Watson/Travis Head, 7 Pawan Negi, 8 S Aravind, 9 Samuel Badree, 10 Aniket Choudhary, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Robin Uthappa/Sheldon Jackson (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile/Piyush Chawla, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Kuldeep Yadav
Strategy punt
Kolkata Knight Riders might consider legspinner Piyush Chawla, who has had considerable success against de Villiers (dismissed four times, conceding only 43 off 44 balls) and Kohli (dismissed three times, 95 off 71 balls). If Chawla plays, though, captain Gautam Gambhir will look to hold him back until Chris Gayle is dismissed. The West Indies batsman has hit Chawla for 103 runs off 57 balls.
Stats that matter
- Sunil Narine is having his poorest IPL with the ball. He has averaged 39.71 runs for every wicket and has a strike-rate of less than a wicket per game. His economy of 8.53 in the Powerplay - where he has taken only one wicket - is the worst among all spinners this season (minimum five overs bowled).
- Knight Riders' batting is heavily dependent on their top four. Their middle and lower order have scored at an average of 14.52 and a strike-rate of 115.97, the second-poorest among all teams - behind RCB.
- Overall, Knight Riders have the second-worst scoring-rate at the death, and hit a boundary only every 6.1 balls.
- In 2017, Chris Gayle has averaged 9.00 per match at the Chinnaswamy after four games. Shane Watson averages 13.66 while de Villiers averages 15.75. Each of them has scored at below a run a ball, too. Virat Kohli (106) and Kedar Jadhav (133) are the only two Royal Challengers batsmen to score more than a hundred runs this season at home.
- Virat Kohli has smacked 137 runs off 73 balls against Umesh Yadav.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
kkr win the today match I love kkr team
Hoping for some Gayle storm, ABD mania and Lynnsanity for a perfect sunday afternoon
bring on Chris Lynn,.... and for goodness sake, wrap him in cotton wool and don't get him doing any fielding heroics!
If Uthappa can not play, KKR will lose again. Their only hope is that they are playing against RCB, who are completely in disarray.
hope rcb will finished at last position
Hope RCB can pull it together today and put a decent score up. Would love to see AB hitting it to all parts of the ground!
I get iiittt that you cannot select more than 4 foreign players. But Why Select even 4. Why NOT Drop Gayle, Watson and have 90% if not 100% Indian players. They might have some commitment?
I am a hard core Bangalorean for last 50 plus years. But would love to see RCB thrashed preferably break another low score record of under 49. Would love to see Uthappa and Manish score heavily.
Yes. Thats what I am saying table toppers have never won the IPL. So, MI beware, either KKR or SRH will decimate you. I still don't think RPS will make it to the finals. MI, KKR, SRH among the three, two would be finalists. Never can be sure that MI would be making the finals. After all it isn't a great deal to lose 2 matches on the trot.
I am sorry to say the professional strategy of KKR and Jack Kallis is not apparent - particularly while bowling against specific opponents. Catching and middle order batting have been poor so far, it's only the top three in the batting that put KKR where they are today. So any absence of Uthappa and Lynn will hurt them more in the games to come. Today, KKR should try using more spinners since B'lore wicket has totally changed.
kkr win the today match I love kkr team
Hoping for some Gayle storm, ABD mania and Lynnsanity for a perfect sunday afternoon
bring on Chris Lynn,.... and for goodness sake, wrap him in cotton wool and don't get him doing any fielding heroics!
If Uthappa can not play, KKR will lose again. Their only hope is that they are playing against RCB, who are completely in disarray.
hope rcb will finished at last position
Hope RCB can pull it together today and put a decent score up. Would love to see AB hitting it to all parts of the ground!
I get iiittt that you cannot select more than 4 foreign players. But Why Select even 4. Why NOT Drop Gayle, Watson and have 90% if not 100% Indian players. They might have some commitment?
I am a hard core Bangalorean for last 50 plus years. But would love to see RCB thrashed preferably break another low score record of under 49. Would love to see Uthappa and Manish score heavily.
Yes. Thats what I am saying table toppers have never won the IPL. So, MI beware, either KKR or SRH will decimate you. I still don't think RPS will make it to the finals. MI, KKR, SRH among the three, two would be finalists. Never can be sure that MI would be making the finals. After all it isn't a great deal to lose 2 matches on the trot.
I am sorry to say the professional strategy of KKR and Jack Kallis is not apparent - particularly while bowling against specific opponents. Catching and middle order batting have been poor so far, it's only the top three in the batting that put KKR where they are today. So any absence of Uthappa and Lynn will hurt them more in the games to come. Today, KKR should try using more spinners since B'lore wicket has totally changed.
ENTRYHOLEDIA, sure, MI is looking the strongest team as far as points table is concerned. But in a knockout match, you never know what will happen. One otherwise mediocre player might have the day of his life (Remember Bisla's 89 in 2012 final?), or a brilliant ton can go down the drain (Saha's 115 in 2014 final). Add to that the fact that over 9 seasons, the table toppers at the end of the league stage have NEVER won the IPL.
Mumbai are looking good, but to say that they will win 300% is a laughable idea. They need to execute plans well in knockout matches and not leave it to super over like they did against weak team like GL. Anyway, all the best to them!
Cheers!
as a kxip fan I want RCB to thrash KKR today........even if one of those stars fire....it's game over for KKR......KKR is over dependant on gambhir,uthappa and pandey.....it remains to be seen how they fare if these 3 get out early.....other than them all the other batsmen are in poor form!!!!
If pathan is playing today then should give chance in top order (opening or on-down ) so maybe he can hit without presser .
Please try this one , maybe it will work .
KKR catching will sink them again . Maybe RCB will have a consolation win a kind of revenge of the 49 at kolkata . KKR was earlier kinda favorites to lead the group but thats now impossible . Even if they manage a win today which doesnt look probable and beat KXI , MI will destroy them . they just may end up with 16 points and bank on the NRR to qualify . Yes RPS will sure be a much weaker unit without Ben who will leave for England shortly . MI will lift the IPL 2017 300%
RCB will wear Green kit today.. (no one noticed)
Is chris lynn playing today?? Anyone have idea plzz help me
I feel RCB might lose today as well because its the same pitch in Chinnaswamy where their batsmen are hardly able to time the ball this season. KKR will win most probably. And the final league game vs DD, RCB might have a chance to win as the track is pretty much flat so RCB batsmen might find it easier to slog. We needed someone like Pujara this season but anyways its done and dusted. May they retain only 3 players viz. Rahul, Kohli, AB and no one else next season.
orey RCB Captain...... vinara babu vonod and mills. u take babu. and Gayle and whatson remove. definitely ull win
Chris Lynn..should be in.. we're gonna witness a cracker again from this Queensland smasher..
Its all over for RCB, now they should try to play thr players in bench like Harpreet, Iqbal, baby, Shamsi and others. Even when RCB was losing they did not care to make much changes to the team but now at least they can try to have some change.
uttappa tdy playing ..still confuse ..yesturday he didnt practice
Uthappa play today ?please answer
UPPI2PKC, echoing my thoughts precisely. We want a change in management soon. This management just does not know what to do in an auction and how to build a winning team. We need to retain Virat and KLR primarily in playing role, and ABD for his experience and sheer humility (he can also turn into a good batting coach later like Kallis for KKR).
We need a different management, one that can go with a plan to the auctions, and actually BUILD A TEAM, rather than merely buying "star" players at very high prices.
But Watson and Gayle need not play these two games to figure out that their time is over. It is very obvious that they need to stop playing and enjoy their retirement. No point in hanging around when you have already overstayed your welcome.
In a professional league there is no room for courtesies. Thanks for your past contributions, but for now guys, please leave.
JOE should drop Colin De Grandhomme and play Chris Lynn (if fit) or Rovman Powell. Rovman is a big hitter and it's a pity that he still hasn't got a game.
RCB need to somehow make room for Vishnu Vinod in the team. Kedar's keeping has been worse than abysmal and honestly if the management has still not noticed that, then it is good for nothing. As such this management needs to go, for the good of a Bengaluru team in the IPL.
Drop Watson and Aravind. Get in overseas seamer - Mills/Milne, and Vishnu Vinod. One seamer replaces another, and Vishnu Vinod keeping will free up Kedar for some offspin. On a dry Chinnaswamy pitch, this will certainly help.
If the "management" thinks that this will affect combinations, then drop Mandeep and play Harpreet who can bowl medium pace like Watson.
Bye RCB! It is the last game in the home ground for the team. I hope they find a winning combination next year along with new owners which I hope will be the Jindal family. This has been the worst season for RCB, even more worse than the inaugural edition in 2008. A big thank you to Gayle for his heroics in the past and a sad farewell to Watson who I think should retire from playing the T 20 format. I still think that if Gayle and Watson played like they did during their prime and Kohli plus ABD were in full form along with a fully fit KL Rahul and Starc, RCB would have been the team to beat. Also, thanks to the horrible Chinnaswamy pitch which made it harder for everyone although this is not much of an excuse.
Looks like KKR should have kept Unadkat and let Narine go ;-].
Narine is confusing but batsmen are stepping out and hitting him. Woakes started to bowl well.
Narine Ghambhir Uthappa Pandey Pathan Suriya Woakes Nile Chawla Umesh Kuldeep.
KKR needs a good foreign batsman.
go hit out of the park or leave the park as soon as possible .it's good for rcb and their followers
Would want Gayle and Watson to play both the matches against KKR and DD .... I'm sure there would be no difference.... Just so that kohli realises the fact that... Both are done and dusted... Would also help Gayle and watto to do a self introspection..... As to where they stand today in t20.... Which is the only form of cricket the play.... Never have I been so confused to judge what went wrong with RCB in the last 10 years.... Except for strong rumours of team up for sale which is causing so much insecurity.... I'm sure Bangalore as a city will have a IPL team no matter what and who the owner is..... Its just a matter of months when we see a new owner or if indeed the same owners remain... Then a new team with VK ,ABD and KLR.... Coz I'm sure 6 out of 8 franchisees would want to retain atleast 3 players to build a marquee based setup...
RCB should draft on Harpreet in the middle order. He has been in fine form in domestic competitions. Stick with the rest. Very impressed with Aniket Chowdhary whose 2/18 across 4 overs set up a great prospect for win only for the batsmen to squander it.
KKR should stick with the same save drafting Uthappa back in if fit. They need a proper keeper though. Uthappa's missed stumpings and catches behind have been expensive and far too many. Play him just as a batsman alone.
Have feeling that RCB will come hard tomorrow. KKR form is declining and rightly so for a 3 wins thanks to blinder from Narine the batsman and two more thanks to Uthapa the lucky (dropped catches!)
KKR over dependency on top two harm them badly. This team is having record of diminishing & loosing script in 2nd half of the league in past also. Otherwise KKR is good as a team & RCB have good players individually but not as good as a team. Ithink they should rested all stalwarts including Kohli & should have give a chance to all others. It is an appropriate time 4 a change. Afterall all othe players are also capable & have potential & can't perform worse than this team. They have nothing to loose & great guns will have a deserving rest also.
Kkr go with west indies hitter rovman instead of Collin ...pathan must promote the top order ..
no matter who comes in who out rcb can't win any sjngle game evwn with if they have a team like Warner kohli raina abdv rohit dhoni russell bhuvi bumrah bhajji starc
lol so rcb gonna win this game right no they can't they really cant win any game anymore let them leave this ipl and let virat make strategy for ct(if india is going) or lts take break for 11 month before ipl starts again.
1. RCB needs new players & coaches anyways next season. 2. RCB doesn't have balance. Negi at 7 followed by bowlers who can't bat. Too many overseas bowlers and less reserve in batting & all rounder. 3. Harpreet has to get a game now. 4. I'm a huge fan of Gayle & Watson. But unfortunately both are on decline specially Watson. Gayle plays very weirdly these days. In the past, he used to attack early in the innings unlike now. 5. I rate Travis Head. A hard-working guy & a developing batsman. Can hit the ball hard & has a good range of shots. My XI: 1 Gayle 2 Mandeep 3 Kohli 4 De Villiers 5 Head 6 Kedar 7 Harpreet 8 Negi 9 Chahal 10 Mills 11 Aniket/Avesh.
Hope RCB bounce back at least by now.
