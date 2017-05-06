Stokes, Unadkat lift Rising Pune to No. 2
Rising Pune Supergiant 148 for 8 (Stokes 39, Smith 34, Dhoni 31, Kaul 4-29) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 136 for 9 (Yuvraj 47, Warner 40, Unadkat 5-30, Stokes 3-30) by 12 runs
Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat have been pivotal to Rising Pune Supergiant's surge up the IPL points table, and their efforts on a dry, up-and-down pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium led them to second with a 12-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was Sunrisers' first home defeat of the season.
Stokes energised a moribund Pune innings with 39 off 25 balls, and his innings, along with 31 off 21 from MS Dhoni, gave them a total of 148 and a fighting chance. Then, bowling cross-seam and extracting inconsistent bounce, Stokes took three key wickets - Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson and David Warner - to ensure Sunrisers never took control of the chase.
They were never entirely out of it either, though, and when Unadkat began the last over, they needed 13 runs with four wickets in hand. Incredibly, Unadkat bowled a maiden and took a hat-trick to end with figures of 5 for 30.
Won't concede boundaries, won't take catches
The first big moment of the game was a bit of quality fielding. Rahul Tripathi, flicking Ashish Nehra to the left of short fine-leg, set off immediately. Perhaps he didn't factor in Bipul Sharma's left-handedness. Bipul moved quickly to the ball, took aim, and hit direct at the striker's end with Tripathi not even close to regaining his ground.
It was the only bit of quality fielding in the Powerplay, though; Bipul dropped a sitter at the same position to let off Steven Smith, Siddarth Kaul did not move at mid-on when Ajinkya Rahane spooned a possible catch towards him, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, diving to his left at short fine leg, gave Smith a second life.
Maybe it was deliberate from Sunrisers, for apart from a Rahane six over long-on, off Moises Henriques, there were no boundaries in the first 10 overs. There was little attacking intent as well, with Rahane and Smith content to milk leg-side singles for most part. After 10 overs, Rising Pune were 51 for 2.
Stokes, Dhoni and the power difference
Smith ended up facing 39 balls without hitting a four or a six. At the post-match presentation, he noted the difficulty of timing the ball, and praised the contributions of his team's "stronger boys". Stokes was one of them - he hit three sixes in his 39 - and MS Dhoni the other.
Before this game, against the quicker bowlers, Dhoni had scored 75 off 35 balls when they had pitched it full or short, but only 43 off 52 balls off the in-between lengths. Initially, the Sunrisers seamers kept pitching it on a good length or just short of a good length, and Dhoni was batting on 10 off 14 balls at the 18-overs mark. Uncharacteristically, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who lost his length, feeding him two short balls and an overpitched wide ball in the 19th over, and Dhoni spanked them for 4, 6 and 6.
The cross-seam masterclass
When Stokes came into the attack, Sunrisers were 25 for 0 after two expensive overs from Unadkat, who kept providing width to Dhawan and Warner, and two quiet overs from Washington Sundar, who kept denying them width. Stokes struck with his first ball and his third, both legcutters. One, bowled cross-seam, hit the shiny side, skidded low, and bowled Dhawan. The other, hitting the seam, bounced extra and kissed Williamson's glove.
Giving himself room against Washington in the next over, Warner hit the offspinner for three fours, but Stokes made sure Sunrisers wouldn't claw things back too quickly, only conceding two off his second over.
Unadkat ends Sunrisers fightback
Taking Stokes' cue, Shardul Thakur and Daniel Christian mixed up slower balls with cross-seam deliveries, and in tandem with Imran Tahir kept Warner and Yuvraj Singh relatively quiet, with the odd boundary keeping the teams neck-and-neck. Stokes returned in the 13th over and derived extra bounce again; Warner failing to keep down a slash, picked out sweeper cover. When Tahir bowled Henriques with a googly, Sunrisers needed 53 from 36.
By the time Unadkat came back to bowl the 18th over, the equation read 32 off 18, with Yuvraj on 47. Both Yuvraj and Naman Ojha fell in that over, caught by sweeper cover, failing to generate enough power against Unadkat's slower ball.
Three twos in Stokes' final over left Sunrisers needing 13 off 6. They would end up getting 0 for 3 off those six balls, their lower order finding no way of dealing with Unadkat's slower ball. He kept pitching them at a length that was too short to hit down the ground and not short enough to pull. Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all holed out, one after another, getting far more elevation and far less distance than they desired, and what should have been a tense final over turned into a rout.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
The way RPS has climbed into the top four is noteworthy.Brilliant team work aided by Stokes,Unadkat and Christian.If the team maintains the momentum, they are serious contenders for the title.
Unadkat bowled well but I thought Stokes bowled much better upfront + got some handy runs near the end, the MotM was his
Can't believe they awarded the man of the match to Unadkat and not Stokes! Stokes literally set up the game with bat, ball and some good catches at the end. Straight up rubbish!
@pitch_curator Just check the comments of the MI vs KKR match. Date and time, please go and check yourself...
Its so funny some people still saying play fizz.. He cant win u match as he is just average bowler with few variations n now less speed. Batsman will kill him with boundaries. He should enjoy at home
@ COOL2COOL - Maybe you can enlighten me when I had called SRH the best team in IPL ever. Date and time of the post is preferred. If you prove it i will leave these forums. Else, we can safely assume that you are delusional. Looks like it is the effect of the frustration of some plain hard facts posted by me. Lol. I had always used the term "middle class team" for SRH. But they always play above their potential as a unit since everyone knows their role.
I'm a hardcore hyderabadi fan, but after yesterday's match performance SRH doesn't deserve a playoffs spot. First of all they don't know how to use their Indian resources, Naman is a very good top order batsmen and good player of spin, but they always send him at the death which is not his territory. Next is their obsession with Hooda this guy is not fit for international level. He was given 2 complete seasons to prove and sent in different positions but failed everywhere. They have E Dwivedi, Bhui and V Shankar but they never got chance to prove themselves. Going forward drop Henriques bring in Jordan or Laughlin and play V Shankar or Dwivedi they can perform better than Hooda and Henriques. Only miracle can get them into playoffs now.
Kane was flummoxed by that waist high full toss, smart tactic in the end from stokes to break his focus
I would still never take Unadkat even in my fantasy 11. Never.
what's the naman job in ipl? surely nothing.
SRH lost only because they didn't PLAY the WORLD'S best BOWLER FIZZ .... Now there is no chance for SRH . Pune also will struggle once STOKES leaves
Karthik ,finally looks like your wish came true . SRh finally beaten at home . Congratulations,sleep happy man !
Don't write them off , you never know they might beat MI and GL.as far as Pune is concerned they will struggle once Ben stokes leaves for national duty.
RPS is growing in confidence and performance, proving their critics wrong! Good for IPL in terms of increasing the competitiveness and suspense. They have now won at home and away, chasing big and defending small totals with a more or less settled 11 from their pool of talent. They have uncovered new talents like Tripathi and boosted performances of Udadkat, Tiwari and the likes by using them celeverly. Steven Fleming and Dhoni combination can be one reason for their winning strategy along side the franchise owners bringing in right mix of talents like Tripathi, Tahir , Stokes and Christian. Hope RPS take their momentum forward to clinch the top spot from here or at least be a formidable force to challenge the top teams in the play offs!
@praveencricket14 u maybe forgot dhoni inning in othet match n today match and yuvi inning in first match in 2017 ipl n other day where he made 70. mostly all the player play tuk tuk today. look at abd n Chris gayle what they doing atleat dhoni n yuvi played better than them
SRH u continue to surprise me,When u had to score less than 150, somehow remembered that match bet RCB vs KXIP ,of how the RCB openers started to attack the bowlers. The same thing was done by Warner,he hardly looked like a man who score 100 recently . His attempt of sweeping ,reverse hit of the spinner was Strange to watch of how desperate he is to play the same shot. Now Sunrisers seem almost out of playoffs. They should play for pride the last home game for Their fans who have supporterd them in thick & thin of things . Shame on the batsmen how they failed to score such a low score . Other day some one asked what's the score RCB can chase . Now I ask the same question to sRH team what can they chase ? 90 100 or max 110. You guys can't chase more than that . Why u keep playing nehra even if unfit is sick that too leaving Siraj who has shown so much of a promise.For goodness sake get rid of that yuvi.He's a liabilty for IPL as well as India team. Hyd c u next season wit a new teamBye
RPS will have boosted their confidence with dis win. they have defeated all potential teams who will play in playoff's. Their success story resembles Rajasthan Royals of first season everyone ignored them but they went d distance.
Guys get some knowledge of the game and understand the context of the game as to why Unadkat was given MOM. With 3 overs to go 32 runs to get and 6 wickets in hand you would bank 8 or 9 out of 10 times the chasing team will finish it off. In the 18th over he grabbed 2 key wickets, the last 2 recognized batsmen one a set batsmen in Yuvraj and the other Naman Ojha. That broke SRH. Even after that in 20th over 13 runs to get is also a tricky one which he finished it off with a hattrick. Of course Stokes played well and is one of the deserved one's. But in the context of the match which was a close by end of 17 overs where SRH was leading and was the favorite to win the match at that point, Unadkat was responsible for closing out the match and not let it slip away.
Though stokes played wonderfully and according to many he is the real mom but if you think unadkat is rightly the mom. If only 13 runs to chase in most cases chasing team wins the game. But here he bowled a Hatric maidan over
CRICFAN7586699146 By no means its the worst team. SRH is the only team in this IPL that has taken almost all the matches to the last over in the matches. At least they are fighting till the last moment unlike other teams except Mumbai which are hot and cold. And for some people asking Fizz in the team I think you should have probably known by now that he is injured all this time this year IPL.
COOL2COOL That is his opinion. Not mine.
All you Ben Stokes haters, where are you now? You were wrong! He can play!
Stokes would have been the mom but Unadkat no It award was for Stokes, he actually won the gam for RPS.
if you want to judge how talented a youngster pass, judge then from their performance on a wicket like today or how well do they person under pressure. please do not get overwhelmed by some of the highway tracks we have seen in this IPL. best example kotla, wankhede and Eden gardens.
Dhoni Rahane Yuvraj = TukTuk in T20s. Yawn!!
@SALT.BITE
Needless to say, Rahane should be banned from coming within a mile of a T20 match. There, I said it. No agenda.
Re Tiwari, of course Dhoni would score more than the person he gets run out.
Dhoni s approach is very predictable. Give him run a ball chase. He will to take it to the last ball of the last over. The Panths and the Tripathis and the Samsons beat to a different music. They don't waste deliveries. They smash them.
Thank you for seeing the big picture.
Really disappointed with srh performance. Team management should really make some bold moves. Drop moises and bring in Ben cutting. Drop Nehra, Drop Naman Ojha. And players like yuvi and dhawan should accelerate inning rather than playing selfish and building pressure.
Below par score, defended excellently! Stokes proved he is worth of several million dollars. What an effort. Improving game after game Goenka must be a very pleased man. Something tells me this team could lift the cup this time, let's see! Late blossoming is good! 7 wins out of 8 (correct?) Very good run and sign for the ultimate! People! Feel we just can't discard SRH. Sure they will also be a stiff contestant - all they need is both Warner and Dhawan firing - since they have a very good bowling unit. If Yuvi joins them full blast then no question about their supremacy. Now it gets interesting to watch certain teams playing, SRH is definitely one among them!
Cool SRH u proved why u r underdog ALL THE TIME !! you continue to surprise ur fans. Now when it's Do or Die, I hope u will bring ur A game esp vs MI, else away u cannot win a single match. So it's one match for u guys to do or die ! Can someone plz drop that guy naman !
I dont know on what basis Unadkat was adjudged MOM. Should have been Stokes all the way. He took 3 vital wickets, 2 vital catches and scored 39. What more can you ask for from an all-rounder like Stokesy?
Definitely SRH is missing Fizz badly.....one bad day and SRH stupid management benched him ..... however end of the story but SRH management should bring variation in the team selection rather than play the same team again and again
I agree with most people here. Making the highest runs for the team when even Smith seemed to be struggling, and then getting 3 of the most dangerous opposition batsmen out: Stokes was the more deserving for MoM in the context of the match. Unadkat's last over was awesome, but he was up against lower order batsmen
@dileep Underdog? Not so long ago SRH fans like @pitchcurator called SRH as the best team ever in IPL and MI n KKR as average.
@pitch_curator No comments about Dhoni today!!! Common dude, we are expecting from you
The most worst team of ipl is SRH. I am a big fan of hyd since 1st IPL. wenever team was introduce in auction middle over players who can hit hard were not taken. Just the management luk for bowlers and batting unit. I m shocked tht dhawa, yuvi, henriques and hooda never miss the match since 2016 who are just liability for the team. Dont want srh to go in playoff bcz this team dont deserve to be a gud team who is playing in T20 format. Pune did hard work and change team to come ahead. But SRH management just try the same team and never changes players position. Shameless management. Its better to change moody and laxman.
Benjamin Stokes, what a man. England, I'm jealous.
This Pune team has surprised me this season! The way they played initial matches, it was evident they would be placed in the last amongst all. But thanks to be their major decision in playing with 11 players instead of 10 every time with Dinda playing for the opposition. That was the beginning of the whole revival of this team. Second Mayank giving Tripathi who is sensational in this edition.
Smith has led this team beautifully. MSD has too played beautifully. Many will criticize MSD but he is a safe WK batsman for any team. The difference in today's match was MSD and Yuvraj. MSD played an excellent innings considering the condition.
I think Pune is the team to have dropped least number of catches this season. Look at the way, Pune has utilized their limited available players to reach this level in comparison with RCB.
Sheer illustration of teamwork vs. individual performances!!!
..LOL SRH fans lol..really missing your advice for other teams like how to bowl yorkers like SRH bowlers..how to chase like SRH batsmen etc.. LOL.
yuvi played slow inning n people starting blaming him what abt when dhoni played slow inning then dhoni supporter said he build the inning, yuvi was doing same the problem was naman ohja n other middle order player, if yuvi stay until last over srh would won the game
So much negativity towards SRH. A team which is at 4 at present and if they don't qualify what's the fuzz. SRH since its inception has always been underdog. But has always performed beyond expectations. With only a couple of impact players like Warner and Bhuvi they have done well in pulling of young talent last year and this year. Anyways next year all players will be thrown into the auction. We will see how the team leaders and mentors choose the players in the auction. The composition of the teams will surely change drastically.
There is a serious case for Suresh Raina to be included in the CT squad if India wants experience in their middle order. Yuvraj looks sluggish and does not inspire any confidence whatsoever on the field these days. And his batting has also been just par for the course. On the other hand, Raina is still the same great fielder he always has. Raina has exemplary attitude and full on positivity (see his reaction to Pant; its being talked about as much as the innings itself) and Raina has batted pretty well this IPL with quite a few rollicking innings. If India want experience, they should look to Raina and not Yuvraj.
Pune....u beauty.... Superb performance under pressure by unadkat, Stokes, Smith's captaincy.....!!!!
Why warner so in love with moise Henrique , he could have bring Nabi instead he bat and really good eco bowler
SRH is done and dusted for the season. The third of the top four of the 2016 may go down soon. They can't seem to get their combination right. Then they drop crucial catches (they dropped Steven Smith today). Nehra needs to retire as he is seldom fit and he wasted a bowler's spot today. Now let's hope their competitors for the 4th spot in the playoffs don't make it as I don't think SRH can beat MI, which is even stronger. Their only chance is GL but even if they get to 15 points, it may not be enough.
@pitch curator so Henriques gets the trophy this time. Lol...
@SOUTHIESAAR- Maybe you are not watching the games this season. This season dhoni has scored more than tiwari and 13 runs less than rahane who is the side's opener. Didnt see you criticising rahane. O he is not in your agenda,rit? Tough luck, dhoni rocks!!
@ rajakumar & ujjwal. If u watched the match closely.. In the middle overs from 9-11 yuvraj counted for 10 dot balls (thats out of 18 balls) which put pressure on warner. I agree the catches were dropped but that was past. Yuvraj being an international and most experience player didnt play sensibly and resulted in a tough situation for others.
SRH choked like a loser. Couldn't score even a single run off last over while chasing. I pity SRH supporters.
Ben Stokes is the best all round player in the world, batting, bowling and fielding, he can do it all
#Worth every penny
@PITCH_CURATOR - SRH barely scrapes through the games. Haven't we seen it happening with many top teams like MI, KKR (save last match with Warner's brilliance)...Don't even talk about when ABD was toying with your bowlers a while ago! A bunch of mediocre's (save Warner and a couple) puppeteer'd well by some wise coaches and staff...Take Warner out and even a local club can beat them! LOL
A great all round performance from Stokes but not man of the match! Very odd choice.
Kane got out because it was a quality delivery.... you mean to say that didn't put pressure on yuvraj singh in turn ! oh come on give me a break..... its easier said then done....... Its a team game. what about sunrisers feilders dropping catches ? They lost the game as a team and they all , are to be blamed let alone Yuvraj Singh.
@palla.avinash Ayyyaaa if you know cricket, go and play...
Absolutely agree with you guys. Stokes should have picked as MOM. That's not happen mainly due to that hat-trick. But who won the key moments mostly. By faraway Stokes. Absolutely ridiculous Isn't?
@cricfan04419822 Your analysis is absolutely ridiculous...Yuvi stood and gave hope to SRH, but got out while hitting...Kane, Henriques, Ojha didnt play well that cost match
A shoutout to the well intentioned but misguided Dhoni (and Yuvi) supporters - our fearless Dhoni has had two good knocks in this IPL. In the other games, Pune has won in spite of him.
Time to move on.
Pathetic batting performance for SRH . Next match we loose Kane so its gonna be even more tough carrying this batting. Looks like Nehraji is walking on bad luck. My MOM is stokes what a player!!
Absolutely ridiculous....Stokes deserves Man of the Match
@rajashekhar donthoju.. Kane got out to a good delivery. But henriques and ohja came in to bat a difficult/pressure situation which was created by yuvraj's slow and uncomfortable innings. All yuvraj had to do was get bat to the ball and get singles ..the equation was that simple.
SRH relies only on overseas players to win matches for them and their local are player are just filling the space.
yuvraj should retire forever he isn't playing what team requires playing for his own scores doesn't help. even in Delhi match he didn't score fast enough Sunrisers won't win trophy with this yuvi in playing 11 better he is replaced with Deepak goods who has correct attitude which matters the most.
@ ujjwal sahni. Good that u mentioned its a team game and for that very reason u dont put pressure on ur team mates coz of ur game. U can understand the struggle of timing the ball but if ur an international player u can atleast get singles (which is what was required) and not get BEATEN like an amateur player. Yea understandably audience cant get on to the ground and play games but they have the knowledge and eyes to see whats happening in the game.
@ COOL2COOL - Lol. You make it sound as if SRH lost by 50 runs. Those kind of floggings are reserved only for RCB. Lol. Having said that Henriques has done nothing of note for 5 games or so now and he should not be allowed to waste one of the 4 precious foreign player slots. Nabi or Cutting should be in. Henriques getting the nod only based on performances in aus. His style of play does not suit on the slow pitches. His slower ball is the off cutter which comes right in the slot for right handers and his batting is Attrocious against spinners. We needed him to score today to not expose the tail and he did nothing. At least by looking at the ball 3 feet outside off he should have known that it is a googly. A rare failure for Williamson and Yuvi got out a very wrong time. Anyways this bad result puts us in a very tight spot. No chance of top 2 finish now. Might finish in the top 4 though. Need an encore of last year.
I was quick to dismiss Rahane and Smiths strategy of just taking singles. But I'm sure now that the pitch had a lot to do with it. Seems to have worked. Stokes deserved to be MoM.
Unadkat bowled brilliantly. His variation of pace was brilliant. His length adjustment too was outdtanding. But it's the extra Bounce that he gets from his height that led to balls hitting high on the bat and being skewed in the air. If he can develop a bouncer at the throat &,yorker he will be a Complete bowler.
Stokes has singlehandedly got Rps campaign back on track. They would still have been on 10 pts if not for him. Im sure even 12 yr old kids would understand that Stokes deserved the mom today. I would really to love ask the guys who selected the mom today on why they overlooked Ben Stokes today as the man of the match??
Raina should replace yuvi in Indian team...
Pune gave chance to few youngsters and they deserve to be go up..
Kholi become dhoni who dont give a chance to youngsters,..
The adjudicators may have chosen Unadkat as the MOM . But , in my opinion , a rapid fire 39 , the key wickets of the top 3 batsmen and 2 catches by Stokes should have got him the MOM award . Except the big loss against DD , which has affected RPS ' run rate , their cohesion as a unit is the reason for the rise of RPS.
@cricfan04419822 Yuvraj played well today, He tried to hit the ball and got out...Without him, SRH wouldnt score that runs also...What about Kane, Henriques, Ojha...They didnt even give good support today...
@SOUTHIESAAR, dream on. There is no way the Indian selectors will risk not playing a player of Dhoni's temperament and talent in the CT ... that too in England. Certainly not in ODIs where innings' have to be built.
Yuvi Yuvi, too bad he plays for SRH. I realize that Unadkat had an hat-trick and got 5 wickets. However, Stokes deserve MOM. Runs, 3 wickets and catches. just my opinion.
Yep Ben Stokes the best allrounder in the world across all formats has come into his own at last !! Thank god ! Ben c'mon champ trophy round the corner !
In today's match had Pant played I doubt he would have succeeded. In fact, this would have been a good test of Tripathi's talent as well -- that test never happened ... he got run out far too soon.
Pune did not score a single four in the first 13 overs. That must be some kind of a record. They showed a lot of maturity in pacing their game. Steve Smith was struggling, but hung on to give company to others. That patience paid off. Stokes and Dhoni played very vital innings. In fact, this game is a great example of brains over brawn.
It wouldn't have been unfair for Stokes to get his fourth MoM award but Unadkat probably deserved it for that last over alone, never mind having got two prior wickets. As an England fan, I'm very pleased to see Stokes performing, for both his and England's sake, but I'm also pleased to see Pune getting a pretty good return for what was a big investment. I'm sure he'd be welcomed back in the future but I do wonder whether he will choose to play the full competition or even at all in future, given that it means missing red-ball games for Durham. He'll be keen to further develop as a Test player too and more IPL might hinder that, but the money would have to be very tempting.
I see Keyboard Warriors here always criticising Yuvraj Singh.... Its easier said then done , I bet you guys wouldn't have been able to touch the ball rather you'd be scared to face a delivery. If you saw the whole match, everyone was struggling to get the timing right except stokes and Dhoni and Warner. Its a team game guys , the team is responsible for the losses.... you just cannot rule out one person.
@SOUTHIESAAR, you are spot on. Pune lost today due to Dhoni's slow innings. Now Dhoni has cost Pune two matches in two against SRH. Oh wait ...
I know I'm being a tad biased here, but...to get his team out of the doldrums with 39 @156 while Smith and others (excluding Dhoni, who was great) were pedestrian at best, and then spike the 3 big guns up the top in Dhawan, Warner and Williamson, and not get the MoM? 4 0f Unadkat's 5 wickets were wicketkeeper and down, with the pressure on them. An odd decision, but gratz to him anyway on the hattrick and 5-fer. RPS will miss Ben Stokes from the last match of the league onwards. Hugely.
Good for Unadkat, but surely Stokes should've won another man-of-the-match award for being RPS' highest scorer & knocking over SH's top 3 batsmen.
This is what happens when you don't select your main bowler who was instrumental for your last tournament win.Now Fizz is gone and you won't be able to select him.
RPS will be paralyzed after Stokes and Tahir leave before play-offs on 14th.
Ben Stokes is currently the best and most exciting player in the world the guy can do it all.
That Stokes, hey! What a waste of money!
Re Yuvraj deserving a place in the Indian team - he was extremely shaky the first half of his inning. Several leading edges fell short of fielders. Multiple times beaten off pace bowlers. His slow start did build pressure. An easy target suddenly became insurmountable.
Yuvraj can join Dhoni in the sidelines to make way for the Rishab Panths and Tripathis.
Well played Unadkat but in my humble view Stokes was MoM for his batting, key wickets and fielding.
SRH is done. They can't win a game outside their flat track paradise and now lost a game chasing 148. Go go Punjab!
My only prior memory of Unadkat before this IPL was of his Test debut against SA at Centurion as a real youngster in 2010. That time he unfortunately came up against Amla, Kallis and AB on a role. There is no shame in that, but he's never been selected again. This was a note-worthy performance that will hopefully lead to better things for him. Always useful to have a strong left-arm option.
@pitchCurator which SRH player gets the blame game trophy today?
@SOUTHIESAAR- So sorry for you that MS performed in todays match.
Yuvraj the CULPRIT in this match. He slowed down the innings in the middle putting pressure on warner ending a reckless short from him. Yuvraj didnt even finish the game in the end .. Whats the use of ur long slow 47 when u can take ur team home.
Big headache for pune to fill in place of Stokes as he is leaving for national duties..
THIS IS SIMPLY IRRESPONSIBLE BATTING BY SRH. Could have been an easy win in this IPL. This match may cost them playoffs.
Is SRH the choker team of this IPL? only time will tell. All big names but still depend on Warner and flat pitches. Orange army? Nah One man army.
A truly excellent match and RPS breached the fortress yet again with having vanquished KKR in their own den earlier . Ben stokes dhoni unadkat wow fantastic !! Unadkat written off from KKR is a much much improved left arm seamer taking this excellent hatrick and overall 5 for . He gets elevated for maybe the purple cap position . C'mon RPS get 'em all !!
my goodness people still blaming dhoni it's bcz of him score looked where it is right now can't believe dhoni bashers
Yuvraj is great to watch but i do not think he is a match winner of any kind!! This match was a very skmple equation and if you look at it 2 more sixes wouldve won the game... a simple calculation he couldnt do under pressure... he is a very good player but folds under pressure and thats the bottom line
@HADESLOGIC - I'm getting my info from my memory and Cricinfo statspage confirms that my info is right. Rahane has been a regular member in ODIs, playing in the home series against both NZ and England. Seems all the Test cricket the past season has clouded your memory.
Henriques has clearly petered out. He is no longer good with the bat and he is a huge liability with the ball. He never seems to pick any spinner. With the pitches going to be drier, he needs to be dropped and Nabi or Cutting need to come in. He is costing us a lot of runs while bowling and not scoring enough or quickly while batting.
A test for yuvraj today! proof of whether he can still be a sole match winner for India in the CT
Really attacking innings from yuvraj. I can't understand why he is not playing for team india in T20.
What a 1st over from the best All-rounder in the world Ben Stokes !! Could have easily gotten Yuvraj in the his 2nd over too. He's a class act.
Dhawan playing an attacking once in a blue moon innings. I can't believe what I'm seeing :)
Dhoni got a marginal wide called in his favor vs Bhuvi. Same thing happened the last time they faced each other.
Dhoni running out his partner Tiwari was a selfish act. After responding to the second run, he stopped in his tracks to sacrifice Tiwaris wicket. The latter had scored 9 off 5 deliveries.
SRH committed few mistakes this time too for playing nehra in place of Siraj and not giving nabi a chance in place of henriques
Should be an easy match for SRH. Top 5 are in good form.
Good to see Dhoni hitting those quick runs
@CORRIDOR-OF-CERTAINTY, he is not in the LOI setup. Where are you getting your info from? In fact, the more he is playing like this in IPL, the less his chances of being selected over the new crop.
I wonder why ppl are always after Dhoni. Im not even a great fan of him, Smith pays equally slowly if not slower, I've never seen ppl talking about his strike rate. Dhoni is no more a t20 player and he will soon have to call it a day from all formats. But atleast respect him, he has served Indian team fr so many years. There are so many ridiculous ppl who want inexperienced pant after a couple of performances. Dhoni doesn't need such fans who rushed to praise him during his heydays and now call him names.
looks like a sluggish pitch.even world's best batsman steve smith scored 34 of 39 balls.
This match is Afghan googly vs Imran Tahir experience vs inexperience.
As of the 13th over in 1st innings, not A SINGLE BOUNDARY has been hit. Only 4 sixes.
When Rahane doesn't deserve a spot even in the RPS team (Agarwal should come in his place), I don't understand how he is a regular in the Indian team.
Decision to drip Siral already costed SRH, Nehra has gone off the field..
Not an Ideal combination and Nahra G still need rest. SRH should go for Muztafiz or with Nabi to strengthen the bowling and with Nabi they will do both B&B. Crucial Match for SRH to remain in Top 4. Rashid has to take some wickets although excellent in overall economy rate.
Rahane us clearly out of form. He is as useless as 'ueue' in 'queue'. No more Rahane in Indian limited overs team
Rahane's strike rate will go above 100 only after playing some 30 odd balls untill then he use to be in Test mode.
Wrong decision, siraj has been doing good, and considering the fact that bowling has been good barring the match against DD.
