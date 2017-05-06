Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017, Delhi May 6, 2017

Mumbai achieve record margin in crushing defeat of Daredevils

The Report by Varun Shetty
121

Mumbai Indians 212 for 3 (Simmons 66, Pollard 63*) beat Delhi Daredevils 66 (Karn 3-11, Harbhajan 3-22, Malinga 2-5) by 146 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 04:27
Bangar: Daredevils lost the match in the first half

Mumbai Indians made a mockery of their opposition on Saturday. First they smacked Delhi Daredevils' bowlers around to put up a total of 212. Then they bullied the batsmen into folding for a paltry 66. And in the end, a team that had recorded the second-highest chase in IPL history two nights ago was defeated by a margin so huge - 146 runs - it became a tournament record.

So how did this all come about? Well, a few things went to plan. Like Lendl Simmons coming off the bench and hitting a half-century, Kieron Pollard responding to his promotion to No. 3 with an innings that was both calculated and cruel and the Mumbai bowlers knocking over each of their bunnies.

Daredevils were five down in the chase before the Powerplay was done, and bowled out for their lowest IPL total. Mumbai, on the other hand, stormed into the playoffs.

Caribbean carnage, Part 1

Simmons has some phenomenal IPL numbers - before tonight he had 10 scores of fifty or more in 22 innings - and yet he had to wait until tonight to get his first game of the season. He began tentatively - as is expected of a batsman whose most recent T20 innings were 1, 1, 4* and 1. But the shackles seemed to break with a pull for six off Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over.

Daredevils peppered Simmons with a mix of back-of-a-length and short deliveries, but it did not bother him. He got, both, on top of the bounce, and under it in equal measure - only one of his nine boundaries came off a fullish delivery.

Simmons' 66 off 43 balls took apart Daredevils' famed fast-bowling attack, counterbalanced Parthiv Patel's sedate 25 and gave Mumbai the perfect start on a small ground.

Caribbean carnage, Part 2

For a brief time, Amit Mishra was able to put a stop to Mumbai's momentum. His first two overs went for only seven runs and had yielded a wicket too. Daredevils' decision to play a fourth seamer in place of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem came under question.

Pollard, however, hit that hypothesis out of the park, along with four of Mishra's deliveries. This included denting Zaheer Khan's plan of bowling Mishra out at a stretch. His two sixes off Mishra's third over forced Zaheer to give him a change of ends. The two overs needed to make that switch went for 25, and when Mishra returned, Pollard hit him for two more sixes. That was the start of Mumbai's slog-overs push. Pollard saw it through with an unbeaten 63.

Daredevils come a full circle

A target of 213, mere days after achieving their highest successful chase, didn't trouble the Daredevils - for as long as they were in the dugout. Once they came onto the field they realised that the Mumbai bowling attack was well-manned and well-marshalled.

Mitchell McCleneghan had removed Sanju Samson three times in nine balls before today. After the first ball of the chase, the head-to-head was adjusted to four wickets in 10 balls.

Bumrah had removed Pant twice in six balls. He was brought in for the fourth over and got the batsman out for a duck.

Harbhajan had knocked Karun Nair over three times in 19 balls. So naturally he was brought on to bowl to his bunny and the battle ended with a catch to midwicket. These were all signs of a team being well-informed of their own strengths, the opposition's weaknesses, and exploiting them all perfectly.

Meanwhile, Daredevils had updated their lowest score twice in the space of six days, while also pulling off their best chase in the period.

Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Comments have now been closed for this article

  • Vpd23 on May 8, 2017, 4:37 GMT

    Calculated Strategy of a Winning Back up team is what was missing in the DDs camp. Hope the team owners are watching. Get in an experienced Mentor / Coach of a T20 winning team or mgmt and let them take charge of DD next IPL. Put this disaster behind for now.

  • cricfan9910943627 on May 7, 2017, 10:14 GMT

    First DD lost Decock & Duminy after auctions & they pick Ben Hilfenhaus a bowler as a replacement. This sums up DD strategy this season, retain Samson & Pant with Morris & Decock rest should be discarded along with Dravid.

  • Barry Samlal on May 7, 2017, 8:36 GMT

    So cricfan19845732, why were they bowling lollies to him only- how is that even posible?

  • cluelessjan1 on May 7, 2017, 7:19 GMT

    MI has talented and experienced players to balance the squad. their coach mahela has grown up with t20 and has the ability to get the best of the team.

  • cricfan9033227104 on May 7, 2017, 7:18 GMT

    under ponting's coaching they coudn't reach the play offs last time.even they lose many matches...this time only malinga,rana

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on May 7, 2017, 6:54 GMT

    It's heartening to see the bowlers come to the fore this IPL. it has made for a more even competition between bat and ball as opposed to the slog fests of previous years.

    Having said that Batsmen not showing application on difficult pitches proves that the average batsman of today compared to yesteryears is just that : Average.

    Youngsters like Sanju & Pant need to learn how to construct a long innings from Dravid. Iyer and Karun should work on their range of stroke play in the off season. They look out of depth and not prepared for this stage. Iyer got caught pulling off front foot to a bouncer and dropped easy catches. Lots of practise needed.

  •   Venkatesh Venkatesh on May 7, 2017, 6:45 GMT

    Rohit & Co are showed how to play 20-20 game in modern era, MI is well organised team in all respects for that people who are chosen this out fit should be congratulated for this along this team members for their wonderful display above all for their common sense & dedication

  • Alexk400 on May 7, 2017, 6:32 GMT

    As someone said zaheer khan coaching bowlers on every ball and he himself take a pounding. Well no one can experience and skills and brain of zaheer. Issue is this. You can plan all you want and even execute according to plan. But bottom line is this. You must read batsman. batsman try to read a bowler. So what gives? 1. Energy level of batsman and bowler. 2. Late release of bowler. if a bowler has an action that can release the ball after batsman made a move is the tremendous advantage a bowler can have. Without that no amount of plan will work. It will end up with luck. You need run stopping bowler. zaheer never was a run stopping bowler. So making him as a on field coach and captain is a terrible idea. I think IPL teams are unprofessional. Especially the team management. They don't draft right player, don't hire right coach or appoint right captain. One of the struggle for IPL team is having marquee player to pull the crowd. Hence the bad selection of dravid and zaheer khan.

  • cricfan19845732 on May 7, 2017, 6:24 GMT

    Pollard, Warner, Gayle are all flat pitch heroes who can never bat in tough conditions. I know pollard batted well in that tough Chinnaswamy pitch but the bowlers were bowling lollies to him.

  • cool2cool on May 7, 2017, 6:02 GMT

    @ghilli_da you missed Bumrah. Bumrah started playing under Ponting's captaincy in 2013.

  • No featured comments at the moment.