Mumbai achieve record margin in crushing defeat of Daredevils
Mumbai Indians 212 for 3 (Simmons 66, Pollard 63*) beat Delhi Daredevils 66 (Karn 3-11, Harbhajan 3-22, Malinga 2-5) by 146 runs
Mumbai Indians made a mockery of their opposition on Saturday. First they smacked Delhi Daredevils' bowlers around to put up a total of 212. Then they bullied the batsmen into folding for a paltry 66. And in the end, a team that had recorded the second-highest chase in IPL history two nights ago was defeated by a margin so huge - 146 runs - it became a tournament record.
So how did this all come about? Well, a few things went to plan. Like Lendl Simmons coming off the bench and hitting a half-century, Kieron Pollard responding to his promotion to No. 3 with an innings that was both calculated and cruel and the Mumbai bowlers knocking over each of their bunnies.
Daredevils were five down in the chase before the Powerplay was done, and bowled out for their lowest IPL total. Mumbai, on the other hand, stormed into the playoffs.
Caribbean carnage, Part 1
Simmons has some phenomenal IPL numbers - before tonight he had 10 scores of fifty or more in 22 innings - and yet he had to wait until tonight to get his first game of the season. He began tentatively - as is expected of a batsman whose most recent T20 innings were 1, 1, 4* and 1. But the shackles seemed to break with a pull for six off Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over.
Daredevils peppered Simmons with a mix of back-of-a-length and short deliveries, but it did not bother him. He got, both, on top of the bounce, and under it in equal measure - only one of his nine boundaries came off a fullish delivery.
Simmons' 66 off 43 balls took apart Daredevils' famed fast-bowling attack, counterbalanced Parthiv Patel's sedate 25 and gave Mumbai the perfect start on a small ground.
Caribbean carnage, Part 2
For a brief time, Amit Mishra was able to put a stop to Mumbai's momentum. His first two overs went for only seven runs and had yielded a wicket too. Daredevils' decision to play a fourth seamer in place of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem came under question.
Pollard, however, hit that hypothesis out of the park, along with four of Mishra's deliveries. This included denting Zaheer Khan's plan of bowling Mishra out at a stretch. His two sixes off Mishra's third over forced Zaheer to give him a change of ends. The two overs needed to make that switch went for 25, and when Mishra returned, Pollard hit him for two more sixes. That was the start of Mumbai's slog-overs push. Pollard saw it through with an unbeaten 63.
Daredevils come a full circle
A target of 213, mere days after achieving their highest successful chase, didn't trouble the Daredevils - for as long as they were in the dugout. Once they came onto the field they realised that the Mumbai bowling attack was well-manned and well-marshalled.
Mitchell McCleneghan had removed Sanju Samson three times in nine balls before today. After the first ball of the chase, the head-to-head was adjusted to four wickets in 10 balls.
Bumrah had removed Pant twice in six balls. He was brought in for the fourth over and got the batsman out for a duck.
Harbhajan had knocked Karun Nair over three times in 19 balls. So naturally he was brought on to bowl to his bunny and the battle ended with a catch to midwicket. These were all signs of a team being well-informed of their own strengths, the opposition's weaknesses, and exploiting them all perfectly.
Meanwhile, Daredevils had updated their lowest score twice in the space of six days, while also pulling off their best chase in the period.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Calculated Strategy of a Winning Back up team is what was missing in the DDs camp. Hope the team owners are watching. Get in an experienced Mentor / Coach of a T20 winning team or mgmt and let them take charge of DD next IPL. Put this disaster behind for now.
First DD lost Decock & Duminy after auctions & they pick Ben Hilfenhaus a bowler as a replacement. This sums up DD strategy this season, retain Samson & Pant with Morris & Decock rest should be discarded along with Dravid.
So cricfan19845732, why were they bowling lollies to him only- how is that even posible?
MI has talented and experienced players to balance the squad. their coach mahela has grown up with t20 and has the ability to get the best of the team.
under ponting's coaching they coudn't reach the play offs last time.even they lose many matches...this time only malinga,rana
It's heartening to see the bowlers come to the fore this IPL. it has made for a more even competition between bat and ball as opposed to the slog fests of previous years.
Having said that Batsmen not showing application on difficult pitches proves that the average batsman of today compared to yesteryears is just that : Average.
Youngsters like Sanju & Pant need to learn how to construct a long innings from Dravid. Iyer and Karun should work on their range of stroke play in the off season. They look out of depth and not prepared for this stage. Iyer got caught pulling off front foot to a bouncer and dropped easy catches. Lots of practise needed.
Rohit & Co are showed how to play 20-20 game in modern era, MI is well organised team in all respects for that people who are chosen this out fit should be congratulated for this along this team members for their wonderful display above all for their common sense & dedication
As someone said zaheer khan coaching bowlers on every ball and he himself take a pounding. Well no one can experience and skills and brain of zaheer. Issue is this. You can plan all you want and even execute according to plan. But bottom line is this. You must read batsman. batsman try to read a bowler. So what gives? 1. Energy level of batsman and bowler. 2. Late release of bowler. if a bowler has an action that can release the ball after batsman made a move is the tremendous advantage a bowler can have. Without that no amount of plan will work. It will end up with luck. You need run stopping bowler. zaheer never was a run stopping bowler. So making him as a on field coach and captain is a terrible idea. I think IPL teams are unprofessional. Especially the team management. They don't draft right player, don't hire right coach or appoint right captain. One of the struggle for IPL team is having marquee player to pull the crowd. Hence the bad selection of dravid and zaheer khan.
Pollard, Warner, Gayle are all flat pitch heroes who can never bat in tough conditions. I know pollard batted well in that tough Chinnaswamy pitch but the bowlers were bowling lollies to him.
@ghilli_da you missed Bumrah. Bumrah started playing under Ponting's captaincy in 2013.
Once again a one sided match in IPL, lost the count how many one sided matches played so far in this season.
Team DD lcks leadership skill and strategy!! If it remains then there shoould nt be a surprise tat DD will loos its remaining matches.
@Assertive indian - the crowds for indias recent series were high as usual . 1000 is a gross understatement. Maybe you don't care but that doesnt speak for everyone
IPL will always get crowds as the timing is convenient to 9 to 5 office going people. As much as I support, international matches, it's difficult to see them live unless it's held in weekends of it's a T20I.
I'm a follower of BBL & all through the tournament (except last match) Pollard struggled there for Adelaide Strikers. It's a surprise for me how he finds form in IPL. Simmons has won T20 2016 WC SF for WI & has been a consistent performer for MI. So no surprises there.
Yeah. This is the quality of cricket on display at the 'greatest ' cricket event in the world. When BCCI pulls out of the ICC, no one's going to pay more than $20 to show this on TV.
Zaheer Khan is a poor captain and he should be replaced by KK Nair for the remaining matches.
Looks like Top 4 is almost confirmed now, MI, KKR, RPS and SRH with rare possibility of Kings XI sneaking in at the cost of SRH. SRH has to play like RCB to lose from top of the table. Thanks to Dravid for ruining yet another DD season.
Those who are saying that IPL is boring, and domestic leagues are not real cricket, please don't waste your time commenting here, pursue whatever you consider to be more meaningful. For us in India, IPL is cricket, and cricket is IPL. No one cares about international cricket in India any more. Try sending your favourite international team to play team India in any form of cricket (test, odi, t20i) , if 1000 people show up on the ground to watch the game, consider your team to be superpopular in India. International cricket is followed in India only on internet, as a spectator sport it is dead and buried.
mncg1 nobody expects pollard to win matches for wi, just score runs but he hasnt done that since 2014 in this format.
THILANKAK.. jayawardane didnt find anything.. all these youngsters were found by Ponting and gave extensive chances. Rana krunal Hardik were played under ponting coaching
If would be downright blunt to say the least Karun who is at the moment the luckiest player in India to be retained as captain. At least he took the team away from the bottom rung which Zak had put them into in the first place. Clearly luck is not in Zak's favor neither there is intensity or passion in his game right now. Let him sit out and let Nair continue. At least it is going to be all or nothing situation for them. Give their best shot with the Youngsters. Let not the seniors mess with their boundaries.
I saw the whole match, there is not much DD could do, they bowled well, they did not make any mistakes in strategy either. They have a good bowling unit. Pollard and Simmons did well and when wickets do not fall there was not much else to be done for DD. Tis was the batting that freaked out and tried to hit everything in the air after the 6-athon the other night to chase a steep 213. Lack of experience in the top 4 showed up now. The commentators said it was a bit of a sticky wicket compared to the 6-athon game. MIs did well by getting set first and when they muscled the ball with so much power, ever a bit of a mishit made it over the fence. Zaheer bowled well. DD has a decent bowling unit and their performance this game was good, it was just one of those days that did not do their way in bowling, in batting they just threw away their wickets in a hurry, chasing 213 can intimade a young batting side.
Too bad DD didn't use Mathews he would be leaving for SL today. DD gonna go down in rankings after departure of SA quicks rabada and Morris. Marlons is a test player and one in 10 games plays well in t20s. What a shame buying someone and using him for 3 matches. Don't understand what happened to Cummins he was a very good t20 bowler and also played well in 2016 BBL for Sydney thunders.
@fan9845732 No one won the title from 3rd position till last year when SRH did. So there is always the first... :)
@THILANKAK keep dreaming bro by the time IND hires mahela for head coach he would be already be taken and hired by the SL team. Don't think even Mahela would coach IND same goes to Anil kumble would he coach SL absolutely nope.
THILANKAK, contrary to your perceptions, Mahela did not scout for talent and find Nitish Rana. Rana was already a feared name in the domestic T20 batting circuit, Mumbai just played him because there was a place in the XI. And he did wonders for himself and for them.
Also i am sure that the same Mahela would have been left floundering with some other non-performing team like DD or RCB. Coach can only do so much, the team ultimately has to perform. And that is what Mumbai have been doing professionally.
Say what you want, but Mahela certainly has not taught the likes of Bumrah McClenaghan and Bhajji how to bowl. They have an equal share in Mumbai's successes. And Rohit, Pollard, Buttler, Simmons were all well-known hitters before they came under Mahela's guidance. Don't go about labelling them as Mahela's finds.
Respect to all his talent and brain on the cricket field, but no overhyping him please.
I pity on Daredevils. What a cheap school boy performance. They were so bad in all three categories. Looks like they were competing with RCB to get the last position. Their bowlers other than Zaheer Khan and Rabade had no line and length. Their fielding was worse than any of the Delhi School Teams. Their batting from the very beginning was without any plan. All their batsmen came to the crease and threw their wickets. They should have given a pass over to MI rather than wasting time in the ground.
Malinga is a legend 2 for 5 runs in 2 overs congrats to be the first bowler to achieve the 150 target
The team which finishes 1st in the points table has never won the IPL. So, MI better luck be in your side as it has been in few matches this tournament.
Thats what happens when you dont play an international batsman in your top 4 . Anderson, mathews, even samuels are all international players but whenever tgey play they languish at 7,8
Pant is nothing more than a flat track slogger. Who picks on weak bowlers with no pace on slow and low indian pitches. Pick him for the champions trophy and he won't score more than ten.
Simmons should have been in this side a long time based on his passed contributions for this side
Pant needs to realize a flaw in his Batting. He hits the ball in the air way too often to be successful and consistent at the higher level. He needs to learn and develop hitting the ball along the ground. Whenever I see him, he is always hitting the ball in the air. Samson is better, but does'nt move his feet much. Havent seen much of Ishan Kishan but kind of looks like junior Quinton deKock. Harbhajan is mesmerizing and still looks like the best limited overs spinner in the country. Masterstroke by Mahela to promote Pollard to 3 or insecurity on the part of captain Rohit Sharma to keep Nitish Rana down? Perhaps a combination of both. MI easily the best team of the competition. Cheers!
They win 2 matches because chasing second in Delhi with dew against some inexperienced bowlers in SRH an GL ( almost all are inexperienced except Faulkner ) . if you see they were feeding into the arc of pant to hit over midwicket . Chasing 200 every match won't happen with other teams. They need to bowl better .
Rishabh pant has got talent but is very inconsistent batsman to be selected for odis.I guess Dinesh karthik has been scoring runs all through this domestic season consistently ,so if at all BCCI are looking to pick a second wicketkeeper for CT then they should pick Karthik.Pant is currently good for t20.
BIGHARWOLF, you are right when you say "wondering how Karun Nair scored a triple century?". Tell you what, I do not mind even declaring that triple century as Fiction - not Fact. Matter ends there. LOL!
Too many mistakes by DD. Bad management and captaincy. Carlos is just warming the benches and no reason for Pant being demoted when he played best innings of this IPL at one down. In fact Pant should have opened.
I am at a loss why they returned Zaheer to the captaincy. Zaheer led DD to the bottom of the table and Karun Nair took them 3 places from bottom. It would make sense to retain Karun. Further, Zaheer believes in coaching his bowlers after every delivery while he himself is taking a pounding. Come on Rahul Dravid and company grow up!
Way to go Mumbai. Rohit takes us all the way. Brilliant captaincy and coaching by Mahela, not to mention rock solid ownership by the Ambanis.
Batsman are as good as bowlers allow you to be. Delhi is hot and cold. But karun nair should never allowed to be near T20 ground. Dravid showed he is not fit for T20 games. He needs to be permananent under 19 coach. He is not fit for professional level at all even in alternate universe. He can't pick proper captain. Zaheer khan despite his clever brain , never had human skills. You can never be angry or atleast show anger outside if you want to control humans. Skill type players should never be appointed as captain even they are senior.
Pollard and Simmo are motivated by $$,so they give their all to MI and not WI. Who can blame them?
same team ! same supporting staff ! then how come mumbai indians standout team ???? mmm.......mmmmm......!! wait wait !! Mahela Jayawardena came to the team as they're head coach & Lasith Malinga playing this time !!! That's the difference !!!! Mahela's new production Nitish Rana is playing well !!!! good good !!
India will hire Mahela Jayawardena for they're head coach !!!
For those commenting on performance in WI colours. When last did WICB select the "best" team? Which team in the world would choose a greenhorn like Carlos Brathwaite to lead the T20 side? How does one expect Pollard to win matches when the top order in T20 failed so badly that they made 40 or less after 10 overs? Which team in the world would pick Kraigg Brathwaite to play ODIs with SR 50?
India will hire Mahela Jayawardena for they're head coach !!!
DD have a promising young batting lineup which should be given a longer run to perform at first class level, not quite ready yet. we do not want another Rohit Sharma donning India Jersey in a name of the talent. let them prove themselves in A circuit at least for a year. becoming a fan of Pant's stylish batting though.
MI is the always a strong team. This year they have amazing form. Apart of key players, Credit also goes to the captain and coach Mahela for their contribution to set up a wonderful team work.
Worst League ever.. boring matches same repetitive matches over and over again. Such a waste of time and money.
well played, Mumbai Indians, a truly balanced team. Good thing about this team is there are young Indian players who are contributing a lot though not today (Rana, Pandya, and Pandya).
DD on the other hand while languishing at the bottom is also providing very meaningful experiences to the young Indian batsmen. While they may not make it to the playoffs but the likes of Samson, Iyer, Pant, and Nair are hopefully learning a lot.
Mishra get the chance in all matches, but he failed continuously..... nadeem gud economic bowler compare to mishra, but he benched.. zaheer not ready to use a full quota of shami.. Carlos performance even 10 times better than Cummins..
Didnt simmons help WI win the t20 world cup? Short memory
WI is greater than IPL? In terms of prestige, wealth, quality of opposition? Become a thinker not a follower
If DD can post 200 plus runs in 17 overs in their previous match how come they folded their tents with such a paltry score? Better ask MSD about slogging. Not from ball one. Can't be lucky all the time. With this performance they joined RCB league. Biggest question is who will be first for last!!!!!
Dravid has to go now no excuses he does not motivate players to even compete
The Difference of quality and tactical acumen between not only the 2 teams but the respective coaches as well was amply shown up in this game. While Mahela spearheaded MI's effort from behind the scenes effortlessly, Dravid continued to shoot himself and the team on the foot - first with his ridiculous selections and then his overbearing insistence on using the DD franchise as the main breeding ground for grooming youngsters! DD has a talented mix of local Indian and overseas players who are capable of achieving big things but the franchise needs to get rid of Dravid asap and plan ahead with practicality for the next season.
Karun needs to concentrate on timing the ball rather than muscle it. He looks rather out of place & should just focus on his strength of timing.
Iyer needs to improve his footwork. A front foot pull to a Bouncer is not sth he is prepared for.
Sanju & Rishabh need to Learn how to break tall chases into smaller blocks of 5 overs. They need to learn this Fast if they wish to be in the league of men.
Look at Simmons stats for WI as opposed to this innings.What does it say to WI fans, the IPL games are not serious , also look at Pollard stats for the WI team, he is a super genius at the IPL but a flop for WI. Domestic leagues are not cricket.
Facing MI is tough one and they are having a good run so far. How can a couch bench Morris in this crunch match? Which one will do that? Only our great coach and mentor Rahu E (xperiment) Dravid! His young Bulls can outsmart (Gujarat) Lions with their weak bowling unit but not against the MI with their slower-than-tortoise bowlers. Mr Cummins! Speed kills not only on the road but also in a T20 field. Watch some videos of MI bowlers. Slower deliveries aimed at the toes. That does the trick for their wins. Pollard will be a duck against such bowling, 8 out of 10 balls. What a waste of time watching this game!
Instead of trashing Zaheer, Dravid and Nair, let our fans give due credit to an outstanding game from Mumbai. Did you notice the planning and the fields set for every key batsman? Brilliant captaincy, superb power play bowling, great catching and powerful batting. Mumbai simply outclassed DD tonite. Highest margin of victory was incidental. But I did think that DD not playing Nadeem was a blunder on a dry pitch. Well played, Mumbai.
So nw I think it's d fight for d fourth slot betwn SRH n KXIP,n MI,KKR n RPS r almost thru to the playoffs wd RCB n GL already eliminated.DD has a vry thin chance of making it,but it's basically SRH Vs KXIP
DD's failure for this season. 1) Dravid as a coach.His defensive tactics cost matches 2) Zaheer as a captain. His post match speech is always looks comedy for DD fance. 3)Didn't bring any good solid middle order oversease batsmen who gives a solid foundation if the top order collapse. 4) Change in team in all matches. 5) Dravid's love with karun and zaheer's love with cummins. I always felt below team will be a tough one to beat in any condition. Pant,samson,iyer,mathews(captain),karun/bawane,anderson,morris,rabada/cummins,nadeem/jayant,shami/zaheer,mishra/ashwin.Hope DD nanagment will understand their mistakes and rectify next season.Never bring shekar during the auction. His strategy cost lot of good talent leave from this side, warner,gambhir,devilliers,maxwell,russel,kedar,umesh etc.I really beleive if gambhir should have stayed in this team, DD should have won atleast 1 ipl trophy and team should have some identity on playing style. Just look at KKR now and before gambhir..
Having Mathews in th3 bench is a crime. What has Anderson done to merit a place in every game?
excellent show MI.... deservedly first team to reach play offs ...DD don't lose hope... you just showed the other day what you are capable with young lads...come back strong ...best wishes...
DD should bench Iyer. He is neither good in batting (no confidence) nor in fielding. They should have picked Morris or Mathews instead of that very expensive Pat Cummins. Zaheer Khan is a bad luck for DD. They should have benched him too. They won their last two matched easily without him.
146 run defeat is a big defeat in Tests. It's more than an embarrassment in ODIs. I don't know what to call it in T20s. See, Dravid is a great coach for youngsters. To groom them and to make them better players, yes he's perfect for that. But to be champions, No. This is the exact reason why I said Dravid should not be the Indian coach when BCCI was looking for one. He's perfect for U19 and below teams. Wanted Kumble and glad BCCI selected him. Other than Zak, Samuels and Mishy, everyone is aged below 25-26. Karun looked like a good option for that age group. Have seen Karun captaining 1/2 first class games. He's good, calm. But he's completely out-of-form at the moment. Should have announced him as captain from the beginning of the tournament. I have supported Dravid's team for years and I realized few years ago that this will never happen. Yes, his side will produce future stars but he will never win. From the past 2-3 seasons, I have kept my hopes to nil. So, am ok with the result.
Hope DD managment will remove dravid next season.His idoetic tactics cost lot of matches.DD should add one solid middle order oversease batsman next season (smith/root/williamson) who should captain this young delhi side.Keep this players in next season, pant,iyer,samson,karun (play only three of this based on form),decock, morris,anderson, rabada,shami,jayant and nadeem. Never pick mishra in this team.Whereever he goes,his team will finish last.Finally appoint someone who is hungry for success as a coach.
congratz mumbai..delhi is the team which did too many experiments to their xi match after match..they should have pick the right foreign players who are morris,anderson,mathews
I think again DD did a big blunder of sending Shreyas Iyer ahead of Pant. In couple of matches where they sent Pant ahead they won convincingly. Who ever is strategizing the changes is very poor and showcase s their defensive mindset.
Time for dravid to go how many more batting collapses can one team have
MI is going to reach Hyderabad for the Final. And if no major upset takes place, they are going to lift the trophy in 2017. Their bowling if not the batting will win it for them.
wondering how Karun Nair scored a triple century? He has done nothing to merit a place in Indian team by the looks of it.
Pant at 4 after what happened in the previous game? I remember similar shuffling and rotation of players happening at the Indian U19 team last year. Dravid needs to realize he is handling an IPL franchise here and not the U19 team. Also reminds me of how Rajasthan Royals lost their way in 2014 due to needless chopping and changing after a brilliant run in their first 10 games.
@Robby1985_ it appears your comment was very sober for the Delhi team. lol
End of Dravid experiments.. Pls Dravid don't come to IPL next season. Even if u come don't coach dd. Go back to RR and do whatever u want
this tournament is becoming boring day by day. full of one sided matches and awful performances.
Even after winning so many matches nobody wants to give Mumbai any sort of credit. It's actually because other teams 'fans eny Mumbai Indians. But we Mumbai fans just lovin it. Go MI.
I thought DD will be bowled less than 49 to break the record of RCB.
Can someone remove Mr. Dravid from the team and stop his way to the Indian team by all means? What a team selection and pathetic batting display.
To all those criticising Zak's captaincy might I remind you that Karun Nair's captaincy has been ewually insipid with opposition rattling big scires against DD? Cummins with his pace bounce & experience was the right choice for the last over. However Pandya happened to bat brilliantly and smoked Cummins. Not ZaK's fault
very unfortunate for the man who underrated by DD's management..mathews is a match winner for sure bcz of that delhi picked him for big money but don't giving him chance...so unfortune.
Bye Bye.Dare Devils poor strategy cost them their matches. Dravids conservative mindset is not helping
hahaha cricuser well said mate...
King Lasith 'Champion' Malinga returns....
Cummins 4 overs for 60 runs ...shami just bowl 2 overs for 16 runs ... really zaheer & dd coach are make lot of experiments in bowling and fielding side
Surprised Dravid did not speak to Sanju, Pant, Iyer & Karun about How to approach this target. They lacked the temperament for a big chase on how to break tall scores into 5 over blocks. This is where Dravid needs to step up as a coach & where he has failed
Match over for DD. Mumbai bowlers are too good for them. Match is also over for me, logging out no point in wasting time here.
Both zaheer & Cummins love story cost the match ...even carlos/ Mathews better in both bat and ball ... sure DD lose the match
DD can go and play school boy cricket with their twin team RCB now.
I agree with the The/Wall. DD won both their matches when Zaheer was not playing. Today the best chance is to loose and because of the poor captaincy. What a bad decision to give the last over to Cummins. His performance through out this IPL is not good. He is not a good bowler for this format. Did Morris left for SA. Morris was a much better bowler for this situation.
The boys in my colony are more serious about their Gully cricket matches than Zaheer is for IPL. I already said earlier before the start of this innings, Zaheer as a captain for DD means they are losing today. That old man doesn't even know to change the bowlers effectively. Why wasn't Shami bowled? Atleast under Nair DD were looking positive, but Zaheer literally brings the negative vibes in to the team along with his evergreen smile.
Mumbai's bowling is a bit better than DD so they may prevail, I dare not say it too loud, else the poster's curse will strike back. It is good to see MI do well batting first although it is a batting friendly wicket. Will Pant have two sensational innings in a row?
No Chris Morris. Dravid and Upton need to go. No other team leaves their best players out as often as DD does,
Lol, as soon as I hit "Submit" Sanju hits out, the very next second. Not that I would have, but there is no way to remove your post.
why pant lower down baffling
Today is Simmons day for sure. Can't keep him out. Mumbai's ground fielding is way better than DD
Seems a good batting wicket again, as Delhi needs all the help they can get with the run rate too. Will Pant and Sanju pull it off like they did in the last two games? With the due on, it is likely again. Good luck both teams!
Sure, let Samson replace Dhoni. What could go wrong?
Master Stroke by Robin Singh (MI coach) to bump Pollard & Hardik up the order to Smash the Extra Pace of Cummins, Rabada &;Shami. Great thinking by Robin as the MI Batmen went to work!
Last over will cost the match to Delhi. Pathetic bowling by Cummins. Why Morris was not played? Is he already not available? What to say of Simmons, he rarely play for WI but for MI, almost always.
Today it will be difficult for DD to chase down, but if they did it will be miracle.
why shami under bowled ? why Anderson who just bowls half trackers bowled 4 with excellent economy not sure why ?
Why is zaheer back, he is a misfit in this young team. nor thought id be saying this, but BRING BACK NAIR. Zak is growing senile, he is past his prime and shouldn't be captaining at this age. unless Shami is injured, no captain in their right senses cld not give him an over WHEN HE GAVE 5 RUNS IN HIS LAST ONE!! WHY cummins? He's good, but gave away 11 runs in his previous over. Zaheers injury was a BLESSING IN Disguise and his RETURN IS A CURSE(with no disguise)
Had MI promoted Pollard at 3 cause Mr. Manjarekar was in commentary box?
This is really a very poor captaincy of Zaheer. What did he expect from Cummins in the last over who was already too expensive in 3 overs. He should have given that over to Shami. The score should have been inside 200. How do DD expect win the matches with the school boy fielding. What is that Iyer doing in the team? Neither he is batting nor fielding in reasonable way.
Iyer drop the catch for pandey ....leak the 25 to 35 runs in last
Kie-Ron lets Fire-on ...the bigg boyy at work again with his bigg willow
Zaheer always tries to give less overs to shami and will even try to drop him for next match if possible.
Simmons is awful im WI colours but he becomes the man for Mumbai. Remember the season he openwd with Hussey!? Where is Nitesh Rana though. Finding it odd he has been demoted down the order so far.
What a brilliant bowling by zak. He is the best indian pacer we ever had. He should play for india again. The pace, bounce, swing are amazing to watch.
Does Zak looks like he is taking the Ipl seriously. At the most his facial expressions are like that of a college club team captain. or rather a veteran's team captain's look!!!
where i can find which xi players are in? before match get start. your help will be appreciable
only watching this match for samson, pant, and other young indians
Simmons continuing it smartly what Butter has done so far..seems like mumbai ara luckiest team in this ipl.whenever they make a change or a regular player get injured, new comer perform well..Johnson performed well when malinga got injured..k.sharma played well when krunal got injured..now same story with simmons.
Gunaratne is not anymore with MI squad..he has joined SL team few days back.
Again worst selection ..y Pat Cummins ? Zaheer, shami, rabada , anderson lot of fast bowlers ... batting order looking weak..so carlos or Mathews better than Cummins
Why is rabada playing, they have somany bowlers, take Mathews
Zaheer Khan is well past his best,like Ian Bell at Warwickshire time for these old guys to move on and give youth a chance
I feel Mumbai Indians might struggle in the remaining matches because Butler has gone home. He used to provide that quick start while Parthiv used to go for a late charge. In absence of Jos butler, the team might lose the balance and momentum only to lose the finals or maybe playoffs. But one thing is for sure, the team which dominates the league stage has never won the IPL final.
MI should have given an outing to Gunaratne although he is not an opener. Simmons' recent form is abysmal!
Would have opted for Gunaratne
So Morris is injured? That's why he's not in the side?
