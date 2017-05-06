Stoinis ruled out as Kings XI seek top-four spot
Match facts
Kings XI Punjab v Gujarat Lions
Mohali, May 7, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: A half-century from Hashim Amla and Axar Patel's all-round efforts helped Kings XI Punjab pull off their first away win of the season.
Overall: The teams have met three times, with Kings XI winning twice and Lions once. Encouragingly for Lions, the away team has won each time.
In the news
Kings XI allrounder Marcus Stoinis is out of the IPL with a shoulder injury. The injury occurred when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder while taking a diving catch while training before the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.
Hashim Amla and David Miller could leave the IPL after Sunday's game, to join their South Africa team-mates on their tour of England.
Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a hamstring strain, to subtract from a Lions squad already depleted by injuries to Dwayne Bravo and Andrew Tye and the departure of Jason Roy to England duty. This leaves Lions with only four overseas players to choose from: Dwayne Smith, Aaron Finch, James Faulkner and the UAE batsman Chirag Suri. It's possible that Lions will only field three overseas players - Suri is yet to make his T20 debut.
Lions have also lost one of their Indian players for the rest of the season - the fast bowler Nathu Singh is out with back spasms.
The likely XIs
Kings XI Punjab: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Martin Guptill, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Manan Vohra, 5 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Mohit Sharma, 9 Varun Aaron, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan.
Gujarat Lions: 1 Dwayne Smith, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 5 Aaron Finch, 6 Akshdeep Nath/Irfan Pathan, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 James Faulkner, 9 Pradeep Sangwan, 10 Basil Thampi, 11 Ankit Soni.
Qualification scenario
Kings XI have 10 points with four games left to play. Winning three out of four should be enough to ensure qualification, though that might be a difficult task - their last three opponents are the top three teams on the table - Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.
Lions are out of contention for the playoffs.
Stats that matter
- Sandeep Sharma has an excellent record against Lions' overseas batsmen: Aaron Finch has scored only 35 off 32 balls against him (no dismissals), while Dwayne Smith has been out twice to him while scoring 14 off 13.
- Lions' Indian batsmen, on the other hand, have done well against Sandeep, with Suresh Raina scoring 65 off 31 balls against him (no dismissals) and Dinesh Karthik 28 off 16 (one dismissal).
- Axar Patel has picked up ten or more wickets every season since his debut in 2014, and his 56 IPL wickets is the second-most by any spinner in that period, behind Yuzvendra Chahal's 69.
- Axar has come into his own in the middle overs (7th to 15th) this season, conceding 7.25 per over while picking up nine wickets, the joint second-most this season alongside Chahal, with only Imran Tahir (13) taking more.
- Basil Thampi has bowled the most yorkers (20) among all bowlers this season, with Chris Morris (15), Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14) behind him.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Kkr fielded 3 overseas in opening match of 2011
So boring-Can't wait for international cricket to re-start!
The GL have the bones of a very good team imo. They just need to pad it out with some meat next year. Dwayne smith needs to go. I think McCullum will drastically decline so both should be realeased. Back Roy and Kishan at the top. Have Raina Finch and Karthik round of the top 5. Jadeja, Faulkner and and Tye are a good bunch at 6-8 and Thampi amd Sangwan and a decent spinner and its a title winning team assuming yhey can also buy a couple of star internationals. In particular a replacement for Bravo.
It's a pity we haven't seen more of David Miller this season. Unfortunately couldn't put in the performances. Hope Hash scores big today
Beuran Hendricks& Darren Sammy should take for rest of the matches.
for all those ppl saying that KXIPs management is bad......lemme tell u Morgan will be back in a week......they still hv marsh,Maxwell and guptill.....only amla will be missed....they hv a good replacement in Darren Sammy and after that eoin Morgan!!!!
Don't underestimate Chirag Suri, has had 70s vs Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in 2014 IPL warm-ups.
Too many shoulder injuries
Sehwag and management of Kings XI Punjab looks like novice in this IPL 10 edition bit of common sense & foresight is required to do any thing when this lacking things like these sort of things bound to happen like players leaving mid way or injury prone players are picked & these sort of things even happening in 2017 , I think brain is pledged with pawn brokers or permanent brain fade
For the 1st time in IPL,we might see less than 4 overseas playing in the XI. The top two finishers of points table last year might finish as the bottom two teams. A lesson to learn for all the teams to be aware next season if you finish a season on a high.
Some of the tactical blunders by teams like DD, Punjab and GL are mindblowing to understand. The question arises are they really want to win? Seems they are playing to help big teams with big sponsors push up on the points table
Must play chirag suri as he is better then nath and other indians
KXIP's replacement for Stoinis should be Sean Abbott or Thishara Perera. If KXIP wants pacer or spinner then Kesrick Williams or Brad Hogg can be considered. Sean Abbott has done really well in BBL and has developed a lot of bowling variations.
GL should sign Micheal Klinger or Mohammad Shahzad or Evin Lewis for McCullum and Kesrick Williams or Brad Hogg for Tye. GL XI: 1 FINCH 2 D SMITH 3 Raina 4 D Karthik 5 Ishan 6 Jadeja 7 FAULKNET 8 Irfan 9 Thampi 10 Sangwan 11 Soni
Stoinis injured, Amla and Miller going for England tour and Morgan also went for National duty. Pathetic team chosen by Sehwag and management. Really why would they someone whom they know won't stay for whole IPL season. Totally waste of money and it shows they are here to participate no intend to win.
Who will win today??? I am very confused!!!
Punjab can still qualify for play off as they can win against Gujrat,KKR
Why would a team pick an overseas player if he is not good to play , even when no one is available??
GL bowling looks weak ...irfan better option for the playing x1..Finch is the right option to open the innings...
