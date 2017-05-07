'Approach was fine, we were going for it' - Zaheer
Zaheer Khan has put Delhi Daredevil's record-breaking defeat to Mumbai Indians down to "just one of those days where we couldn't get going". He could not find fault with his batsmen's approach, he said, nor was he pessimistic about Daredevils' chances of making the top four after Saturday night's rout.
"It was a good Delhi wicket to bat on, you could see. Today also we thought it was going to be a 200-run game," Zaheer said after Daredevils' 146-run loss, the biggest margin of defeat by runs in IPL cricket. "Basically, once a team gets 200, you know as a batting unit you have to do the things that work for you, which had been working for us in the last couple of games, which is just play freely and go for it. So I don't think there was anything wrong in terms of the approach."
Daredevils inserted Mumbai, who piled up 212 for 3. In their previous match, Daredevils, at the same venue, the Feroz Shah Kotla, had chased 209 against Gujarat Lions with seven wickets and 15 balls to spare. Rishabh Pant had tonked 97 off 43 in that game, while opener Sanju Samson hit 61 off 31. Against Mumbai, though, both batsmen were out for ducks as Daredevils slumped to 35 for 5 in the Powerplay. Given the dew around, and their performance against Lions, Zaheer said such an outcome was farthest from their minds before the chase began.
"Given another chance I would probably go with the same combination. The wicket played really, really well. There was dew around the sixth over when we were bowling, you know, so we felt that dew will work for us," Zaheer said. "It's just that those first six overs in such run chases are critical. You look to get 55-60 runs, set that platform, not lose too many wickets, and when things go wrong, this is what happens.
"But in terms of approach if you ask me, the approach was absolutely fine, we were going for it, we all felt we could get these runs. It was just losing wickets in bunches meant we were always lagging behind in the game."
Daredevils' next match is on May 10, against Lions in Kanpur. After that they have games against Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 12 and 14 to conclude the group stage. To progress, they will have to win their remaining three games and hope other results go their way. Zaheer said they would not be stressing over the various permutations, but just look to play their best and take points of each of those three games.
"Definitely, the chance is still there, the important thing is we have to win," he said. "That's all you can think of, and to get that you have to play good cricket. Our focus will be to regroup as quickly as possible. We have three days break now, so regroup, stay positive, get in that mindset again, and play good cricket. That's all we are hoping for, and that's all we're going to try and do."
This result, meanwhile, kept Mumbai at the top of the points table and sealed their spot in the playoffs. Much of the credit for the victory would have to go to the big-hitting Kieron Pollard, who thumped 63 off 35 to build on his West Indies team-mate and Mumbai opener Lendl Simmons' 66 off 43. Pollard's knock came after a promotion to No. 3, and, speaking to Simmons after the game, in an interview on the IPL site, he joked that batting so high up made him feel like a proper batsman.
"Great feeling, felt like a Test batsman there, walking out to bat at No. 3," Pollard said. "Was very much surprised [to bat at No. 3]... I'm going back to the hotel, I'm going to get my white clothes ready, you know, put it under my Mumbai Indians clothes, so when I come out my technique will be right when I come out at No. 3."
Comments have now been closed for this article
A passionate and expressive Leader. Where can the DDs ( Disastrous Delhi ) get One??? Better if it is a batting Captain! Hope one comes along next season. Bad that they are out of the reckoning. At least the boys can now play fearlessly. Nothing more to loose.
I am surprised with the attitude displayed by Delhi. The way they are playing is bad, what is worse is that they are too casual about their defeats.. If this is the way they are going to treat every match, they do not deserve to win even a single match..
Dravid would be thinking if there is any possibility of dropping Pant the next match. Such pathetic has been the decision making. Even Samson was promoted to open only after half the matches were over. Shreyas Iyer don't have the technique and power to clear the boundary no point in sending him ahead.
Its not youth (inexperience) the issue, its the coach no clear thought process / game plan is the issue , wham bham from ball one is called fearless cricket with freedom on the side ?? LOL . no game plan dravid just sends in whoever he first sees in the dugout
ZAK ...is good bowler never be a good captain ...nobody understands what he is trying to tell his bowlers after each & every ball they delivered... probably this makes them so much confusion... this might have one of reason of their loosing game...
Well quite dogmatic Zak! Yes Approach was fine. Will right to the bottom of the pits? Well is this the way to guide a bunch of fine young talent. It wont make it worse if you just admit it was a mistake and move on. Trying to get back the captaincy due to Ego issue was the main cause. Let the youngsters lead and learn and WIN most importantly.
ZaK your fans believe in you. Your Bowling leadership has been outstanding except a few games.
BUT the main problem is Batting where either you or Dravid need to Tell the batsmen to take more responsibility! Youth should Not be an excuse for careless immature batting. How Old was Sachin Tendulkar when he scored a Test Century at Perth and Sydney in 1991? Younger than Delhi's batsmen.
Karin nair did well as captain ( LOL pant won the game single handedly and other one was team effort everyone got 30 runs ) gave them freedom LOL what zaheer slaved them ?? it won't happen all the game chasing 200 and against a quality attack and they have a good coach who analyses where to bowl for each batsman
Dravid Khan are not going to take DD to last 4
The boys in my colony are more serious about the gully matches than Zaheer is for IPL.
A passionate and expressive Leader. Where can the DDs ( Disastrous Delhi ) get One??? Better if it is a batting Captain! Hope one comes along next season. Bad that they are out of the reckoning. At least the boys can now play fearlessly. Nothing more to loose.
I am surprised with the attitude displayed by Delhi. The way they are playing is bad, what is worse is that they are too casual about their defeats.. If this is the way they are going to treat every match, they do not deserve to win even a single match..
Dravid would be thinking if there is any possibility of dropping Pant the next match. Such pathetic has been the decision making. Even Samson was promoted to open only after half the matches were over. Shreyas Iyer don't have the technique and power to clear the boundary no point in sending him ahead.
Its not youth (inexperience) the issue, its the coach no clear thought process / game plan is the issue , wham bham from ball one is called fearless cricket with freedom on the side ?? LOL . no game plan dravid just sends in whoever he first sees in the dugout
ZAK ...is good bowler never be a good captain ...nobody understands what he is trying to tell his bowlers after each & every ball they delivered... probably this makes them so much confusion... this might have one of reason of their loosing game...
Well quite dogmatic Zak! Yes Approach was fine. Will right to the bottom of the pits? Well is this the way to guide a bunch of fine young talent. It wont make it worse if you just admit it was a mistake and move on. Trying to get back the captaincy due to Ego issue was the main cause. Let the youngsters lead and learn and WIN most importantly.
ZaK your fans believe in you. Your Bowling leadership has been outstanding except a few games.
BUT the main problem is Batting where either you or Dravid need to Tell the batsmen to take more responsibility! Youth should Not be an excuse for careless immature batting. How Old was Sachin Tendulkar when he scored a Test Century at Perth and Sydney in 1991? Younger than Delhi's batsmen.
Karin nair did well as captain ( LOL pant won the game single handedly and other one was team effort everyone got 30 runs ) gave them freedom LOL what zaheer slaved them ?? it won't happen all the game chasing 200 and against a quality attack and they have a good coach who analyses where to bowl for each batsman
Dravid Khan are not going to take DD to last 4
The boys in my colony are more serious about the gully matches than Zaheer is for IPL.
Must bat corey anderson at one down position
This is exactly why I'm peeved at Delhi management and captain Zaheer Khan. It seems like Zak is just doing a part time post retirement gig. It doesn't matter whether you win or lose, he's happy that he's getting a workout. He has a smile on his face.
C'mon guys! Take it a bit more seriously. You have hundreds of thousands of loyal fans. At least show some emotion for them!!
We are wasting Mr David's talent on this type of cricket. He is more suited for ODI or longer formats of the game.
Lack of Quinton De Kock and too many Indian batsmen in the Top 6 are to blame.
I believe Delhi needs to use their overseas batsman(hardly bought any) a bit more. They should send a guy like Samuels/Mathews - may be 1 down. And let him control innings & guide the young talented indian batsman with his experience. They broke the bank on fast bowlers only.
nother poor show by DD. The agony is that DD is getting beaten in all 3 departments. Their 'Young' fielders have butter fingers(Iyer, Samson), their "Best Bowling attack of IPL" is going for 200 runs every match and their batting is so disastrous that it got reduced for 30-5 in 3 matches out of 11. Atleast make 160 if you are chasing 200+ and gain some respect. Zak seemed to be more concerned about his marriage then the game as he smiles every time the team looses so disgracefully. Dravid is involved in Largest defeats in IPL history be it as a player/captain/Mentor. I am a big big Dravid fan but the kind of approach DD has shown this ipl is rubbish. Even my gully team can beat them. I question the credibility of seasoned T20 campaigners like Mishra, Zak, Mathews, Cummins and even Samuels. Why is Braithwite warming the benches? My request to Sir Dravid and DD management is to show some aggression and play fearless but sensible cricket and let your fans feel proud of your team again.
Another poor show by DD. The agony is that DD is getting beaten in all 3 departments. Their 'Young' fielders have butter fingers(Iyer, Samson), their "Best Bowling attack of IPL" is going for 200 runs every match and their batting is so disastrous that it got reduced for 30-5 in 3 matches out of 11. Atleast make 160 if you are chasing 200+ and gain some respect. Zak seemed to be more concerned about his marriage then the game as he smiles every time the team looses so disgracefully. Dravid is involved in Largest defeats in IPL history be it as a player/captain/Mentor. I am a big big Dravid fan but the kind of approach DD has shown this ipl is rubbish. Even my gully team can beat them. I question the credibility of seasoned T20 campaigners like Mishra, Zak, Mathews, Cummins and even Samuels. Why is Braithwite warming the benches? My request to Sir Dravid and DD management is to show some aggression and play fearless but sensible cricket and let your fans feel proud of your team again.
Still dont understand why they left carlos braithwaite?
@Raaj101, I don't think Rahul Dravid did experiment this year, unlike last year! All the arm-chair critics and couch-coaches poured their opinion on the team composition for every match, forgetting, conveniently, the fact that they have no access to inside information on injuries etc., Everyone wanted Pant to open the innings and Rahul Dravid "obliged" them and Pant scored a duck!! Everyone plumped for Chris Morris, forgetting that he had a niggle!! All the suggestions, comments and barbs, this year, directed at DD have come with no substantiation!
In T20 cricket you need a batsman as a captain who can guide the team by his batting. Also Rahul Dravid's experiments had caused the side last year also.
The young side needs a young captain. I honestly feel Karun Nair led this side very well although not with his performances but gave them the freedom to express their capability, which they did.
No featured comments at the moment.
The young side needs a young captain. I honestly feel Karun Nair led this side very well although not with his performances but gave them the freedom to express their capability, which they did.
In T20 cricket you need a batsman as a captain who can guide the team by his batting. Also Rahul Dravid's experiments had caused the side last year also.
@Raaj101, I don't think Rahul Dravid did experiment this year, unlike last year! All the arm-chair critics and couch-coaches poured their opinion on the team composition for every match, forgetting, conveniently, the fact that they have no access to inside information on injuries etc., Everyone wanted Pant to open the innings and Rahul Dravid "obliged" them and Pant scored a duck!! Everyone plumped for Chris Morris, forgetting that he had a niggle!! All the suggestions, comments and barbs, this year, directed at DD have come with no substantiation!
Still dont understand why they left carlos braithwaite?
Another poor show by DD. The agony is that DD is getting beaten in all 3 departments. Their 'Young' fielders have butter fingers(Iyer, Samson), their "Best Bowling attack of IPL" is going for 200 runs every match and their batting is so disastrous that it got reduced for 30-5 in 3 matches out of 11. Atleast make 160 if you are chasing 200+ and gain some respect. Zak seemed to be more concerned about his marriage then the game as he smiles every time the team looses so disgracefully. Dravid is involved in Largest defeats in IPL history be it as a player/captain/Mentor. I am a big big Dravid fan but the kind of approach DD has shown this ipl is rubbish. Even my gully team can beat them. I question the credibility of seasoned T20 campaigners like Mishra, Zak, Mathews, Cummins and even Samuels. Why is Braithwite warming the benches? My request to Sir Dravid and DD management is to show some aggression and play fearless but sensible cricket and let your fans feel proud of your team again.
nother poor show by DD. The agony is that DD is getting beaten in all 3 departments. Their 'Young' fielders have butter fingers(Iyer, Samson), their "Best Bowling attack of IPL" is going for 200 runs every match and their batting is so disastrous that it got reduced for 30-5 in 3 matches out of 11. Atleast make 160 if you are chasing 200+ and gain some respect. Zak seemed to be more concerned about his marriage then the game as he smiles every time the team looses so disgracefully. Dravid is involved in Largest defeats in IPL history be it as a player/captain/Mentor. I am a big big Dravid fan but the kind of approach DD has shown this ipl is rubbish. Even my gully team can beat them. I question the credibility of seasoned T20 campaigners like Mishra, Zak, Mathews, Cummins and even Samuels. Why is Braithwite warming the benches? My request to Sir Dravid and DD management is to show some aggression and play fearless but sensible cricket and let your fans feel proud of your team again.
I believe Delhi needs to use their overseas batsman(hardly bought any) a bit more. They should send a guy like Samuels/Mathews - may be 1 down. And let him control innings & guide the young talented indian batsman with his experience. They broke the bank on fast bowlers only.
Lack of Quinton De Kock and too many Indian batsmen in the Top 6 are to blame.
We are wasting Mr David's talent on this type of cricket. He is more suited for ODI or longer formats of the game.
This is exactly why I'm peeved at Delhi management and captain Zaheer Khan. It seems like Zak is just doing a part time post retirement gig. It doesn't matter whether you win or lose, he's happy that he's getting a workout. He has a smile on his face.
C'mon guys! Take it a bit more seriously. You have hundreds of thousands of loyal fans. At least show some emotion for them!!