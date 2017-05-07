Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017, Hyderabad May 7, 2017

Sunrisers seek to keep top-four slot from slipping away

The Preview by Sreshth Shah
78

Match facts


Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad, May 8, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Play 03:07
Tait: Harbhajan a glue for the Mumbai side

Head-to-head


Overall: The two teams have faced off nine times and Mumbai Indians lead the battle 5-4.

This season: Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya shepherded Mumbai chase in a four-wicket win at the Wankhede.

Form guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth): lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by 12 runs, lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs

Mumbai Indians (first): defeated Daredevils by 146 runs, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets, defeated Gujarat Lions in the Super Over

In the news


Sunrisers, who have lost their previous two games, will go back to being without Ashish Nehra. Team mentor VVS Laxman, confirmed on Saturday that the bowler - who left the field after bowling 1.1 overs on Saturday - is injured. Laxman said the hamstring pull Nehra suffered was not on the same leg he had had operated last year. It will be assessed on Monday. Mohammed Siraj will likely be Nehra's replacement.

For Mumbai Indians, Jos Buttler is set to leave for national duty. Lendl Simmons has made himself the obvious choice in his place. Mumbai will miss Krunal Pandya once more. The allrounder hasn't recovered and is not travelling with the team. Karn Sharma is expected to keep his place.

Qualification scenario


With Kings XI's loss on Sunday, the most they can get to is 16 points. Sunrisers, currently on 13 points, can push past them and into the playoffs if they win both their remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians are through to the playoffs. For a guaranteed top-two finish, Mumbai need to win two of their last three games. If Mumbai win one, their net run rate may still be good enough to get them two goes at the final. If they lose on Monday, Delhi Daredevils will be out of the IPL. But if they win, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant will be through.

The likely XIs


Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

With qualification assured, should Mumbai rest key players?

See results »


Strategy punt


Expect Mumbai Indians to give the new ball to Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan has gone at less than six in the Powerplay this, and he has dismissed Warner thrice in the IPL. Malinga has removed Dhawan four times.

Stats that matter


  • Mumbai's win-loss ratio of 4.5 is their best in any IPL season.

  • Harbhajan Singh has taken only eight wickets in nine games but has an economy of 5.82 this season. He has not gone at an economy of more than 6.75 in any match this season. Harbhajan's economy in the Powerplay (5.12) is the best among all bowlers (minimum four overs).

  • Shikhar Dhawan has picked up pace and form as the tournament has progressed. In his first five games, Dhawan scored 135 runs at a strike-rate of 112.50. Over the last six games, Dhawan has hit 253 runs at a strike-rate of 136.02.

  • In their last five games, Sunrisers' opening pair of Warner and Dhawan average 75.80 runs for the first wicket. The duo have scored four 50+ partnerships. Two of them have been partnerships of more than a hundred.

  • Parthiv Patel has been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar five times.

  • Yuvraj Singh struggles against Harbhajan; he has scored 45 runs off 58 balls against him.

      Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

      © ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Comments have now been closed for this article

  • A_Fan_with_common_sense on May 8, 2017, 14:34 GMT

    If Mumbai wins today, they are assured with 1st or 2nd in the list. Chances of making to final is high. They truly deserved the champion third time. Go Mumbai!!!!!

  • cooljack_143 on May 8, 2017, 14:25 GMT

    On a lighter note, looks like most of the keyboard warriors here want SRH to loose and MI fans are scared they might encounter Sunrisers at home in finals and beat them black and blue just like they did RCB last year. When it comes to qualification ,doubt yourself.

  • cricfan19845732 on May 8, 2017, 14:16 GMT

    The person is clearly jealous if he says Mumbai Indians are not the strongest team this IPL. Come on MI, crush the one man army i.e. Warner Risers Hyderabad.

  • cricfan2378169230 on May 8, 2017, 14:14 GMT

    any idea why Williamson is dropped/rested for this game

  • cooljack_143 on May 8, 2017, 14:12 GMT

    SRH have become new DD, dropping in-form player for a player who havent played in the tournament. Dropped Inform Williamson for Nabi bringing in another alrounder when they are thin on the batting department. Nabi should have been in, for Henriques. How ever at this point I cant comment if Williamson has left for national duty, thats another thing. Wonder who is the other change that captain forgot ? Cutting would have been in place of Nabi if williamson left to boost up lower order batting.

  •   Cricinfouser on May 8, 2017, 14:11 GMT

    SRH fans, don't be over optimistic. What will be the situation if SRH loses both their remaining matches and KXI wins 2 of their matches or DD wins three of their matches. In T20 any team can come up with some super knocks.

  • Vishu_the_cricklover on May 8, 2017, 14:09 GMT

    Go MI. You are by far the best team ever in the IPL or any domestic T20 circuit. Make the most of this form this year. Good decision to bat first even on a tricky pitch and rain threat looming in the next half. Champions don't go the easy way, they chose the tough ways and shoe the world how do they do it. Love you Mumbai.

  • Satish Kumar on May 8, 2017, 14:05 GMT

    they are not the strongest team (Mumbai)

  •   Cricinfouser on May 8, 2017, 14:02 GMT

    @cooljack_143, Good dream. Harbajan has got the best economy in the power play in this season and will be very difficult for Warner if MI use Harbajan in the powerplay.

  •   Cricinfouser on May 8, 2017, 13:58 GMT

    It will be interesting if SRH lose today. KXI will get a chance if they win the next 3 matches.

  • No featured comments at the moment.