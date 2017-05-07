Sunrisers seek to keep top-four slot from slipping away

Match facts

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, May 8, 2017

Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Play 03:07 Play 03:07 Tait: Harbhajan a glue for the Mumbai side

Head-to-head

Overall: The two teams have faced off nine times and Mumbai Indians lead the battle 5-4.

This season: Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya shepherded Mumbai chase in a four-wicket win at the Wankhede.

Form guide Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth): lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by 12 runs, lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs Mumbai Indians (first): defeated Daredevils by 146 runs, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets, defeated Gujarat Lions in the Super Over

In the news

Sunrisers, who have lost their previous two games, will go back to being without Ashish Nehra. Team mentor VVS Laxman, confirmed on Saturday that the bowler - who left the field after bowling 1.1 overs on Saturday - is injured. Laxman said the hamstring pull Nehra suffered was not on the same leg he had had operated last year. It will be assessed on Monday. Mohammed Siraj will likely be Nehra's replacement.

For Mumbai Indians, Jos Buttler is set to leave for national duty. Lendl Simmons has made himself the obvious choice in his place. Mumbai will miss Krunal Pandya once more. The allrounder hasn't recovered and is not travelling with the team. Karn Sharma is expected to keep his place.

Qualification scenario

With Kings XI's loss on Sunday, the most they can get to is 16 points. Sunrisers, currently on 13 points, can push past them and into the playoffs if they win both their remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians are through to the playoffs. For a guaranteed top-two finish, Mumbai need to win two of their last three games. If Mumbai win one, their net run rate may still be good enough to get them two goes at the final. If they lose on Monday, Delhi Daredevils will be out of the IPL. But if they win, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant will be through.

The likely XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Siddarth Kaul



Mumbai Indians 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah



With qualification assured, should Mumbai rest key players? No, they might lose momentum then

Yes, the big players need to be fresh for the playoffs See results »

Strategy punt

Expect Mumbai Indians to give the new ball to Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan has gone at less than six in the Powerplay this, and he has dismissed Warner thrice in the IPL. Malinga has removed Dhawan four times.

Stats that matter