Sunrisers seek to keep top-four slot from slipping away
Match facts
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad, May 8, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
Overall: The two teams have faced off nine times and Mumbai Indians lead the battle 5-4.
This season: Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya shepherded Mumbai chase in a four-wicket win at the Wankhede.
In the news
Sunrisers, who have lost their previous two games, will go back to being without Ashish Nehra. Team mentor VVS Laxman, confirmed on Saturday that the bowler - who left the field after bowling 1.1 overs on Saturday - is injured. Laxman said the hamstring pull Nehra suffered was not on the same leg he had had operated last year. It will be assessed on Monday. Mohammed Siraj will likely be Nehra's replacement.
For Mumbai Indians, Jos Buttler is set to leave for national duty. Lendl Simmons has made himself the obvious choice in his place. Mumbai will miss Krunal Pandya once more. The allrounder hasn't recovered and is not travelling with the team. Karn Sharma is expected to keep his place.
Qualification scenario
With Kings XI's loss on Sunday, the most they can get to is 16 points. Sunrisers, currently on 13 points, can push past them and into the playoffs if they win both their remaining matches.
Mumbai Indians are through to the playoffs. For a guaranteed top-two finish, Mumbai need to win two of their last three games. If Mumbai win one, their net run rate may still be good enough to get them two goes at the final. If they lose on Monday, Delhi Daredevils will be out of the IPL. But if they win, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant will be through.
The likely XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Siddarth Kaul
Mumbai Indians 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Strategy punt
Expect Mumbai Indians to give the new ball to Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan has gone at less than six in the Powerplay this, and he has dismissed Warner thrice in the IPL. Malinga has removed Dhawan four times.
Stats that matter
- Mumbai's win-loss ratio of 4.5 is their best in any IPL season.
- Harbhajan Singh has taken only eight wickets in nine games but has an economy of 5.82 this season. He has not gone at an economy of more than 6.75 in any match this season. Harbhajan's economy in the Powerplay (5.12) is the best among all bowlers (minimum four overs).
- Shikhar Dhawan has picked up pace and form as the tournament has progressed. In his first five games, Dhawan scored 135 runs at a strike-rate of 112.50. Over the last six games, Dhawan has hit 253 runs at a strike-rate of 136.02.
- In their last five games, Sunrisers' opening pair of Warner and Dhawan average 75.80 runs for the first wicket. The duo have scored four 50+ partnerships. Two of them have been partnerships of more than a hundred.
- Parthiv Patel has been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar five times.
- Yuvraj Singh struggles against Harbhajan; he has scored 45 runs off 58 balls against him.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.
If Mumbai wins today, they are assured with 1st or 2nd in the list. Chances of making to final is high. They truly deserved the champion third time. Go Mumbai!!!!!
On a lighter note, looks like most of the keyboard warriors here want SRH to loose and MI fans are scared they might encounter Sunrisers at home in finals and beat them black and blue just like they did RCB last year. When it comes to qualification ,doubt yourself.
The person is clearly jealous if he says Mumbai Indians are not the strongest team this IPL. Come on MI, crush the one man army i.e. Warner Risers Hyderabad.
any idea why Williamson is dropped/rested for this game
SRH have become new DD, dropping in-form player for a player who havent played in the tournament. Dropped Inform Williamson for Nabi bringing in another alrounder when they are thin on the batting department. Nabi should have been in, for Henriques. How ever at this point I cant comment if Williamson has left for national duty, thats another thing. Wonder who is the other change that captain forgot ? Cutting would have been in place of Nabi if williamson left to boost up lower order batting.
SRH fans, don't be over optimistic. What will be the situation if SRH loses both their remaining matches and KXI wins 2 of their matches or DD wins three of their matches. In T20 any team can come up with some super knocks.
Go MI. You are by far the best team ever in the IPL or any domestic T20 circuit. Make the most of this form this year. Good decision to bat first even on a tricky pitch and rain threat looming in the next half. Champions don't go the easy way, they chose the tough ways and shoe the world how do they do it. Love you Mumbai.
they are not the strongest team (Mumbai)
@cooljack_143, Good dream. Harbajan has got the best economy in the power play in this season and will be very difficult for Warner if MI use Harbajan in the powerplay.
It will be interesting if SRH lose today. KXI will get a chance if they win the next 3 matches.
SRH messed up their playing 11 twice in two matches. Now they face the strongest team. It would be a miracle if they won tonight.
Part 2 Since Kane Williamson came into scheme of things Henriques looks clueless with his batting role as well. So instead of him they can go for Ben Cutting who can muscle the ball irrespective of nature of the pitch as KKR clearly showed yesterday. Regarding Naman's role in team, their management couldn't use him to the potential he is a top order batsmen but they want him to play at death which is uncharted territory for him, This year he is not even good with keeping. So better play him at the top or replace him with E Dwivedi who is a middle order batsmen.
If you ask me I will suggest this playing XI: Warner, Dhawan, K Williamson, Yuvi, E Dwivedi, Ben Cutting, B Sharma, Rashid/Jordan, Bhuvi, Kaul, Siraj/Tambe
If Rashid plays then Siraj comes in and if Jordan plays then Tambe comes in. Since it's important clash, I don't think any of these suggested changes will happen.
Part 1 The key difference in bowling failures between SRH last year and this year is the 5th bowler, Fizz and Sran. Henriques was their 5th bowler and used to provide breakthroughs in middle overs but this year he is utter disappointment with his bowling. Due to his performance last year they never felt the need for a spinner. We know what Fizz used to do in death overs and they clearly lacking that ex factor. Next is Barinder Sran who was very good with his slower balls last year but due to his long injury layoff and no match practice before IPL didn't help their cause. So suddenly best bowling team became weak and inexperienced bowling team. So it's high time their bowling department should step up as a team otherwise they can only dream of winning IPL 2017. Possible solution bring in Tambe for Rashid Khan, which will make place for one foreign pacer either Jordan or Laughlin. Both Jordan and Laughlin are good at death and good fielders as well. (contd..)
@THEREALMP is mathews back with sri lanka for the preparations?
Come on SRH show that you deserve spot in playoffs!!
Hello CRICFAN3757306330. What part of below don't you get? " With Kings XI's loss on Sunday, the most they can get to is 16 points. Sunrisers, currently on 13 points, can push past them and into the playoffs if they win both their remaining matches."
Your comment-
CRICFAN3757306330 ON MAY 8, 2017, 10:51 GMT
Even if KingsXI win all their remaining 3 games, they will get only 16 points; but Sunrisers will to 17 points if they win their 2 games. The article mentions that sunrisers depend on KingsXI which is not true.
srh is responsible for their own bad luck. I really don;t understand how come they played a bowler like fizz. For him srh is struggling to be at top 4. Drop him and win the match.
Asela gunaratne is with sri lanka is prep for CT .@mileend nadekar, SL called him back
I reckon sunrise should play Warner and Ohka as opener. Williamson,yuvi, hooda,cutting/nabi , Chris Jordan as middle order, thambi,bhuvi,kaul and siraj as tail and attacking bowling. I guess Tom moody like henriques and more likely will stay with same line up due to his conservative mentality.
It is time for SRH to strengthen their bowling without affecting batting. Today's match they should go with 1.Warner 2. Dhawan 3. Williamson 4. Yuvraj 5. Vijay Shankar 6. Ben Cutting 6. Ojha 7. Hooda/Bipul 8. Rashid 9. Bhuvi 10. Tambe 11. Siddhart Kaul
When ever krunal Pandya sits out, MI is short in batting front. This should be chance for Sunrisers esp even when Butler isn't playing either. If Warner can spank Bhajji out of the park and score 20 off his over its game over for MI who rely heavily on Bhajji to take on Warner upfront . Well done Dhawan to comeback with hard work into the CT squad vs other members like Yv dhoni Jadhav ashwin who are just walking in irrespective of performances .
@ MJRVASU , KKR limping? Watched yesterday's match against RCB?
If SRH selected pinch hitter as opener what will Dhawan do? How can they accommodate him because he can only play in opening slot .I wish SRH play Mumbai spinners much better than last time . Right now Dhawan is selected for champions trophy along with yuvraj so guys show that you deserve it beat Mumbai don't think foreign players will do all the work It is your team too!!
In My View, Henriques should be given a rest and play Nabi or Cutting. but i will go for Nabi as he can play spin well and have power hitting in his bag. Rashid should be given chance in PP in bowling first and in last while bowling second. Ojha is contributing nothing should bat this game. kane and warner should open to put pressure in field restriction giving some hitting chance.
SRH must bring Mustafizur back in side. They couldn't defend 185 against DD, were ineffective in death against RPS. If Bhuvi has an off day in playoffs, then they are done. Either KW or Henriques needs to dropped for Fizz, who was important in SRH's title last year. Yuvraj played well in last 2 games. He should come at #3 if SRH get a good start. Henriques is a waste down the order and as a bowler. Both Kane and him can't play together. His economy is over 9 while bowling from 7-15 overs. Rashid has only 4 wickets in last 6 games.
Bhajji will be crucial for MI, as he always troubles left handers. I don't know why they always take many games to pick Simmons in the side, who's always been consistently good for them. Buttler had only 1 fifty in 11 innings as an opener.
My SRH XI - Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvi, Ojha, Hooda, Vijay/Bipul, Bhuvi, Rashid, Kaul, Fizz. MI XI - Simmons, Parthiv, Rana, Rohit, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Bhajji, Mclenaghan, Malinga, Bumrah.
If you are a SRH fan the the situation for Hyderabad though not comfortable, but it is heartening to know: If Hyerabad loses its both the matches, still it can qualify for the top FOUR, should Punjab lose 2 of its 3 matches and Delhi lose1 of its 3 matches. Considering Punjab to face KKR, MI and RPS and Delhi to face GL, RPS, and RCB the possibility of the mentioned outcome is distinct. Nevertheless they should breath comfortably with one win.
I don't understand why people keep saying Buttler is leaving for national duty?? As far as i'm aware the ECB have made Stokes, Woakes & Buttler available for the entire duration of the tournament. The Eng vs SA games aren't until the end of May, and even Morgan & Billings are returning to the IPL today for the remainder of the tournament after their 2 games vs Ireland. Can someone pls clarify?
Even if KingsXI win all their remaining 3 games, they will get only 16 points; but Sunrisers will to 17 points if they win their 2 games. The article mentions that sunrisers depend on KingsXI which is not true.
best XI : warner, dhawan, kane, cutting, yuvi, nabi, ojha, bipul, bhuvi, siraj, kaul
I think SRH has an upper hand when compared to KXIP to reach playoff as of now. K Pandya missing the game is an added advantage for SRH. They should rest Henriques and include either Cutting/Nabi to tickle the scoreboard. In last 7 out of 10 games Henriques strike is too low when compared with other team foreign players.
Even not sure why SRH not using Ojha/Hooda/B Sharma as an opener atleast for a game, where GL(Ishan Kishan), RPS(R Tripati), KKR(Sunil Narine) already became successful.
If SRH bat first they should set a target of minimum 210+ , if the bowl they should restrict MI below 165.
Report is factually wrong. If SRH win both games KXIP are out. SRH end up with 17 while KXIP end up with 16 even if they win all their remaining three. And KXIP play the top 3 in their last 3 games. If they win 3 on the trot there and SRH lose their remaining two then KXIP truly deserve to qualify and SRH deserve to get knocked out.
asela gunaratne should get a chance today
mumbai won the match today
Get Warner & Williamson early then SRH is done & dusted, if SRH lose both matches then IPL is pretty much open for DD & KXIP.
KKR peaked early and already started limping. Same will be the case with MI - they will collapse when it matters at the play-offs.
Today likely XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
1 David Warner (capt), 2 Kane Williamson, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Braiender Sran.
Bowling Line Up Would Be:
01 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 02 Braiender Sran, 03 Bipul Sharma, 04 Chris Jordan, 05 Deepak Hooda, 06 Rashid Khan.
Mumbai Indians:
1 Jos Buttler (wk), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Hardik Pandaya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 K Gowtham, 8 Karn Sharma, 9 Harbhajan Singh, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Bowling Line up Would be:
1 Lasith Malinga, 2 Jasprit Bumrah, 3 K Gowtham, 4 Karn Sharma, 5 Hardik Pandaya, 6 Harbhajan Singh.
Malinga and Bumreih should bowl atleast 4 overs within the first 10 overs to put Warner Dhawan Yuvraj on the back foot
if SRH lose today......it will be superb for KXIP......as a KXIP fan I am praying SRH lose badly.......KXIP hv a very good chance......if deb lose both their remaining matches it will be a massive gain for KXI
must win games by SRH
most win game by srh
if srh wants and serious to reach the play off then he needs to bench henriques, hooda and ojha.
my best XI : warner, bipul, dhawan, kane, yuvraj, cutting, nabi, dwivedi, bhuvi, siraj, kaul,
I think SRH need to try Cutting in place of Henriques as he is a power hitter and SRH need to strengthen their middle order as first 3 slots are doing good (Warner/Dhawan & Williamson) it will take a pressure off on yuvraj singh in the middle and slog overs. SRH need to win this encounter to stay alive in the competition and they deserve to be in the playoff's as they have played really well this season as compare to KXIP. The first three places are almost certain with MI/KKR & RPS. Go go go SRH... again very much will depend on the one man army for SRH (Mr. Warner)
@Durgaraoadari.. This article is dated May 7th, which means yesterday by the time, the result of KXIP vs GL wouldn't have been known. So, by that stat, the article is quoted. By the way, If Sunrisers win today, DD would be out of contention for the play-offs. KXIP should win all their remaining matches & expected SRH to lose atleast one to stay in the race for play-offs which is quite hard as they ll be up against the table toppers in their remaining fixtures..
Considering the lefthanders in the MI, Nabi is a great fit to XI, bring him on. SRH is clearly not utilizing their resources effectively.
The article says "Even if Sunrisers win their last two games, they will have to hope results involving Kings XI go their way." Why is this so? If SRH wins remaining two matches its points will be 17. And if KXI wins all remaining matches, their points will be 16. Which says if SRH wins the two matches, it will go through play-offs irrespective of KXI wins or loses.
dhawan, henriques and hooda. wat happen management that we cant bench them once also and give chance to other? if mentor wants to continue the same team since 2016 then wats the need to sit in the auction? every player we buy needs to show there ability and dont like to earn money while benching. so , its a playoff matter so management sud luk for the best XI. once we did take chance to play kaul and siraj and see they show there performance. we need atleast today a fast overseas bowler and hard hitting middle order overseas batsmen.
my best XI : WARNER, DHAWAN, KANE, YUVI, OJHA, CUTTING/NABI, BIPUL, BHUVI, KAUL, SIRAJ, JORDAN/LAUGHLIN
Why Moises Henriques is in playing XI? Nabi is great fit instead of Henriques!!
Moises Henriques should be replaced with Mohammad Nabi. Moises Henriques did not have evident performance in the recent matches played by him.
I agree with Anil on the lineup and in trying a different batting order however with one correction. Bipul should play instead of Siraj (for his economy rate and wicket taking abilities).
SRH became champs by chance last season and everyone praised them because they were a 50% side in terms of resources. And they are proving it again this season with their sloppy performances. SRH have decent pace attack but poor spin attack despite Rashid. So it is 50% in bowling. SRH have decent top order but don't have middle and lower order at all. So 50% in batting too. Their fielding is neither brilliant nor very poor. So 50% here too. Overall SRH is a 50% side, so they have won 6 out of 12 matches. It may well be 7 of 14 ending their season. They have little chance against a rampaging Mumbai who look joint favorites along with KKR.
Players wasted in the dug out : Vijay Shankar,Baba Aparajith,Rahul Tewatia,Chama Milind and Khaleel.Deepak Hooda also not properly used
@CRICFAN73039108 Unmukth Chand is going same as Ashok Meneria.I thought Himanshu Rana will get a call in the auction,he was very consistent and have quality.RCB is never values Indian talents so they are at bottom.Look Pune they gave chance to Thripathy and W Sundar and now they will play play offs.When RCB missed Rahul and Sarfraz, they shoul go for Chand or even Pujara who can bring solidity at the top. Kohli should not open the innings.KXIP is a wasting a player like Rahul Tewatia
SHE is not going to loose in Hyderabad, whatever the condition may be.
Mahmad siraj is back nehra left
I agree with Sampu_Sheikh's SRH playing XI. When you are the defending champion, you need to play like a champion. SRH's middle order was tested in RPS match and could not deliver. They lost three matches which they should have won and sit pretty in Points table: one to Dhoni special (RPS 2st match), one to collective batting display of DD, and the other to middle order failure (RPS 2nd match). Weather gods were also not kind to SRH as they lost a point (RCB) since every team is streamrolling RCB this year. They cannot always rely on Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, and Bhuvi to win matches for them. My gut feeling feeling says SRH will not make it to Play-offs this year. Kings XI will mostly make it. While I am not tempted to change the bating order, it would be worthy to give it a try to minimize the risks: 1 WARNER, 2 Ojha/Hooda, 3 Dhawan, 4 WILLIAMSON, 5 Yuvraj 6 Hooda/Ojha 7 CUTTING 8 RASHID 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Siraj 11 Kaul. All the best SRH, prove me wrong!!!
Being a kxip fan especially glenn maxwell i badly want srh to lose this match. go on Mumbai and beat srh
Sunrisers don't have a good Indian batsman who can win them matches as yuvraj is past his prime & naman ojha is more or less a wicket keeper in d team & hooda is inconsistent. They shud have really picked up unmukt chand who could have solved dis problem as he is match winner & is consistent with his performances & had a good domestic season dis year. It was really shocking to see him go unsold in dis year's auction.
Well if SRH wanna be in playoff they must win their last 2 games even if one win by SRH they will get 15 points they have to wait for KXIP to lose at least 1 match KXIP have 3 games left which is with though teams KKR RPS & MI and i think SRH will be in playoff as we see KXIP must play extra ordinary to beat KKR and MI figer crossed for SRH go orange army go
I think people are not satisfied with this selection, and the result is also poor. the selection coach should take care. i think Nabi will be good instead of Henrique. SRH also needs pace, Siraj and Nehra are leaking runs, but Nehra will be good. My Team: Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvraj, Nabi, Ojha, Deepak, Rashid, Bhuvi, Kaul, Nehra.
Henriques is just waste of chance, he should be replaced with Nabi, who plays superbly down the order and is far better a bowler than Henriques.
Common Warner you need to give him a chance to show up his talent.
Bipul has done good job as an allrounder, Hooda does not have bowling to show
The one dimensional nature of SRH is fully exposed. The fact that they can't change their foreign four and a no Indian options reflect it. Theyded a young India batsman who can explode like Tripathi or Rana or Pant.
Hanrique should be replaced with Nabi and bipul with Deepak.
IPL should appoint quality umpires. The current ones are making a lot of blunders. Also the fielding quality has gone down. Those strategic timeouts are too forced. I don't even watch those ads aired at the time of timeout. I think timeouts shouldn't be there. If it's there then a single one per innings after 10 overs is recommended. 2 timeouts spoil the mood.
best team for srh is - Warner dhawan kane yuvi hooda ojha nabi rashid bhuvi kaul siraj
girishv9 actually this prediction post was posted before result of kxip vs gl match
SRH XI: 1 WARNER (c) 2 Dhawan 3 WILLIAMSON 4 Yuvraj 5 Hooda 6 CUTTING 7 N Ojha (wk) 8 RASHID 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Siraj 11 Kaul
The inclusion of Williamson has added stability to the line up but it looks top heavy, the inexperience and out of match practice middle order showed why they needed a finisher in the last match. Cutting for Henriques will balance out the firepower. Also, Nehra is finished now, he's played his last IPL and it's time for SRH to believe in their youngsters who have mostly stepped up when required.
Even if Sunrisers win their last two games, they will have to hope results involving Kings XI go their way - That's not correct. If SRH win both their matches they will end up with 17 points. Even if KXIP win their 3 matches they will end up 16 points.
The Fast Bowlers like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Mohd. Sivraj & spinner Rashid Khan have been great But their weak link in the bowling has been Henriques whose bowling has been very average. Draft in Mohd. Nabi who can provide spin option and Vijay Shankar who is a seam bowling all rounder. Henriques seems to be in because of Warner & Moody but he is the weak link.
Ben cutting need to play in place of Henriques. He's becoming liabilitiy slowly . SRh have only one last chance esp after KXIP lost to GL. Sunrisers must win one match to get it to 15 & hope KXIP loose one of the other 3 they play vs KKR RPS & MI, that will put them on 14 points and out of contention . Thanks to the rain affected match vs RCB that SRH lost a point. Sunrisers performance when needed is never up to mark. They failed chasing less than 150 at home, their bowlers get opposition less than 130 so they can chase vs MI.
Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvi, Hooda, Nabi, Ojha, Bhuvi, Kaul, Rashid, Siraj will make the best 11. Clearly Nabi is a better bowler than Moises and can bat quite well too.
On paper Hyderabad favourite, but MuM recent form extra ordinary.
SRH: Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Yuvraj, Hooda, Ojha, Bipul, Nabi, Rashid. Kumar, Kaul. MI: Parthiv, Simmons, Rana, Rohit, Pollard, Hardik, Harbhajan, Karn, McLeanghan, Malinga, Bumrah.
mumbai should rest players to SRH can win ;-)
Mumbai are in supreme form. They will lose the least players too as the west indies players are available and so is Mitch Johnson. In my book, favourites this year.
Hope moises sud be replaced with cutting or nabi. Ojha to be replaced with dwivedi
srh go with the same team but a small shuffle moises ahed of yuvi.
Should not rest main player if they loose they could loose momentum too.
