Narine demolishes RCB with fastest IPL fifty
Kolkata Knight Riders 158 for 4 (Narine 54, Lynn 50) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 158 for 6 (Head 75*, Mandeep 52, Umesh 2-36) by six wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Facing up against Kolkata Knight Riders can be a frightening prospect and Sunil Narine has contributed to that image immensely. But, even as his bowling was being worked out, he has found a new way to send shivers down the opposition's spine. He has, get this, fashioned himself into an opening batsman and has had such freakish success that he now holds the record for the fastest fifty (15 balls) in IPL history.
On the back of that breathtaking innings, and Chris Lynn's 50 off 22 on return from injury, Knight Riders recorded the highest score in the Powerplay - 105 runs in 36 balls. The target of 159 never even stood a chance.
KKRyptonite
Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers recorded their lowest aggregate in a match (15) two weeks ago. They matched it on Sunday. Knight Riders were the bowling team both times. At Eden Gardens, they exploited a pitch that offered pace, bounce and movement. In Bengaluru, they adapted to a slow and dry pitch.
Gayle fell for a golden duck in his 100th IPL match, undone by a back-of-a-length delivery from Umesh Yadav that stopped on him. Kohli slogged across the line to a legcutter and was lbw a ball after he was dropped. De Villiers was bowled sweeping a knuckle ball from Narine. His average against spin this season has been 13.75.
The huffing and puffing
Considering the men with the most firepower were cooling off in the dressing room, Mandeep Singh and Travis Head were left to do three jobs at the same time. Remedy the slide at the top, lay a foundation through the middle and lead the charge at the end. One man hadn't scored a fifty since May 2015. The other had never scored one in the IPL. But they showed nuances far beyond those numbers in putting on 71 runs in 63 balls. Forty-nine of those runs came the hard way - by sprinting between the wickets, by doing what their more established colleagues needed to do, and failed.
Having defied the team that had claimed the most wickets between the seventh and 14th overs, this year, Head turned his attention to doing what he is best known for: six-hitting. He has T20 centuries in the BBL. He is a crowd favourite at the Adelaide Oval. And his 75 off 47 balls enabled Royal Challengers to snag 43 runs in the last three overs.
RCBroken
Full tosses. Length balls. Wide balls. Knight Riders batsmen were supplied with a veritable buffet and Narine dined out in style. He began with a hat-trick of sixes - picking the googly from Samuel Badree twice and belting them both over long-off. The next one that went out of the park brought up his fifty as he equalled Yusuf Pathan's record. There were 19 boundaries in the Powerplay. That's a four or six every 1.89 deliveries. Royal Challengers, in their entire innings, managed only 17.
There were perhaps some mitigating factors the bowlers could hide behind. Twenty minutes of rain could conceivably have helped the pitch become better for strokeplay. But it certainly wasn't to blame for two of the biggest power-hitters in the tournament being fed ball after ball after ball to leverage over the top with only two men allowed outside the circle.
Lynn loves bowling of this variety. His captain at Brisbane Heat, Brendon McCullum, had warned bowlers not to let him unleash his "baseball-like swing". But nobody seemed to be listening, which meant a batsman coming back from a shoulder injury got to smash five fours and four sixes. Lynn's return added significant power to the KKR line-up, and they strengthened their chances of finishing in the top two by moving into second place with two games to go.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Comments have now been closed for this article
Any chance Narine could immigrate to India, he is looking twice the batsman Kholi is :) It is rubbish bowling but 50 off 15 is impressive whatever level it happens.
What a shame .. he wont play for national team but performs well for franchises
I would rate Narine much higher than the inconsistent sakib. add to the fact narine has performed among the best in IPL, whereas sakib has only performed against Zim,WI and kenya
@ HERATH-UK when 14 were required off last over Sunil Narine made the match by smashing first and second ball for consecutive Fours. Off course WI lost when he failed to connect next 3 balls. His score 9 runs from 7 balls. His run rate 128.5 was second only to holder (Samuels, Polard & Brathwaite all playing). What else you expect from a number 9 batsman.
With all the talks about how Narine's florish is only due to huge bat, small field etc etc blah blah blah, I wonder what the naysayers will say about the performance of the likes of Gayle, ABD, Guptill etc.
Were they denied these super bats? Or was the boundary doubled while these were batting? If making runs is only due to bats and short boundaries, I wonder why these so-called 'proper cricketers' and 'Universal Bosses' fail miserably and consistently throughout the tournament. :P
Narine sums up the best and worst about the IPL. Exciting stuff especially when you see a batting amateur smashing experienced bowlers back over their head but it's not great when mistimed slogs go for six, repeatedly. A commentator was quickly shushed the other day when he said it was all about the bats and the short boundaries. No, no he was told - it's all about better fitness and skill. In Narine's case I beg to differ.
I dont understand all the negative comments about Narine. Who cares what his technique is? Who cares if he will flourish in international arena or not. He has never claimed to be a batsman. He is a beauty to watch when he plays and he did his work for KKR, thats all that matters in the end. We have seen all these so called 'Universal Boss'es and '360 degree players' who work so hard 'not to look stupid' play. The pitch was not good for batting (evident from all batsmen of both sides except Narine, Lynn and Head) which makes his innings even more special.
I would rather have a 'lucky, unorthodox,hit-and-miss, not a batsman'' 15 ball 50 from Narine than a 'super cool, unlucky, superb technique, proper batsman' 1 ball 0 from Gayle any given day.
What about Sarfaraz Khan, he was with RCB, no? If kohli and gayle are not clicking top of the order why not come down the order. Anyways kohli plays at no 3, just like Narine reinvented hinself as opener. Maybe gayle could have done the same at no 3 or 4. Infact kohli at 3, gayle at 4. ABD at 5, with some level headed openers (Watson?) and that line up does not look too bad. Teams would be confused which bowlers to use up top since they know of the carnage that can happen later. Thats the part of innovation that RCB had been missing
@FROSTD The better batsman are not going after every ball because they will look stupid if they get out and the coach and captain will give them stick. Narine can because he is pinch hitter , that's his role , go after each ball and by doing so if he gets out he does nt look bad . The point is not to give credit to narine but whether he can be successful at international stage?? he seems to struggle with better bowling in IPL itself , is it a issue no because he is a pinch hitter and he plays for WI ( team of power hitters) in T20s , odi only where they don't need him to open, he might hit around a few more sixes in most leagues around the world , (credit to him for dispatching the poor bowling ) .
Narine as a batsman due to BBL and IPL gave him the opportunity to florish
Any chance Narine could immigrate to India, he is looking twice the batsman Kholi is :) It is rubbish bowling but 50 off 15 is impressive whatever level it happens.
What a shame .. he wont play for national team but performs well for franchises
I would rate Narine much higher than the inconsistent sakib. add to the fact narine has performed among the best in IPL, whereas sakib has only performed against Zim,WI and kenya
@ HERATH-UK when 14 were required off last over Sunil Narine made the match by smashing first and second ball for consecutive Fours. Off course WI lost when he failed to connect next 3 balls. His score 9 runs from 7 balls. His run rate 128.5 was second only to holder (Samuels, Polard & Brathwaite all playing). What else you expect from a number 9 batsman.
With all the talks about how Narine's florish is only due to huge bat, small field etc etc blah blah blah, I wonder what the naysayers will say about the performance of the likes of Gayle, ABD, Guptill etc.
Were they denied these super bats? Or was the boundary doubled while these were batting? If making runs is only due to bats and short boundaries, I wonder why these so-called 'proper cricketers' and 'Universal Bosses' fail miserably and consistently throughout the tournament. :P
Narine sums up the best and worst about the IPL. Exciting stuff especially when you see a batting amateur smashing experienced bowlers back over their head but it's not great when mistimed slogs go for six, repeatedly. A commentator was quickly shushed the other day when he said it was all about the bats and the short boundaries. No, no he was told - it's all about better fitness and skill. In Narine's case I beg to differ.
I dont understand all the negative comments about Narine. Who cares what his technique is? Who cares if he will flourish in international arena or not. He has never claimed to be a batsman. He is a beauty to watch when he plays and he did his work for KKR, thats all that matters in the end. We have seen all these so called 'Universal Boss'es and '360 degree players' who work so hard 'not to look stupid' play. The pitch was not good for batting (evident from all batsmen of both sides except Narine, Lynn and Head) which makes his innings even more special.
I would rather have a 'lucky, unorthodox,hit-and-miss, not a batsman'' 15 ball 50 from Narine than a 'super cool, unlucky, superb technique, proper batsman' 1 ball 0 from Gayle any given day.
What about Sarfaraz Khan, he was with RCB, no? If kohli and gayle are not clicking top of the order why not come down the order. Anyways kohli plays at no 3, just like Narine reinvented hinself as opener. Maybe gayle could have done the same at no 3 or 4. Infact kohli at 3, gayle at 4. ABD at 5, with some level headed openers (Watson?) and that line up does not look too bad. Teams would be confused which bowlers to use up top since they know of the carnage that can happen later. Thats the part of innovation that RCB had been missing
@FROSTD The better batsman are not going after every ball because they will look stupid if they get out and the coach and captain will give them stick. Narine can because he is pinch hitter , that's his role , go after each ball and by doing so if he gets out he does nt look bad . The point is not to give credit to narine but whether he can be successful at international stage?? he seems to struggle with better bowling in IPL itself , is it a issue no because he is a pinch hitter and he plays for WI ( team of power hitters) in T20s , odi only where they don't need him to open, he might hit around a few more sixes in most leagues around the world , (credit to him for dispatching the poor bowling ) .
Narine as a batsman due to BBL and IPL gave him the opportunity to florish
Narine as a batsman due to PSL
For all of you who are having a hard time giving Narine credit, let me ask why aren't the other so called better batsmen not hitting the weaker bowlers like Narine did? Just face the fact, Narine now has the fastest IPL 50. And he deserves credit for it. The next time if someone else manages to break that record, then that person will deserve the credit. Though some of you are having a hard time swallowing this amazing feat, it happened, and now deal with it.
"being fed ball after ball after ball to leverage over the top" , all the bowlers did it kholi poor chap but this is what happens when you have talents like sreenath Arvind the legend who started with the yuvi dropped catch and after the 49 all out match they look shaken to the core , kholi need a break from cricket , he should sit out and drop Gayle , AB, jadhav , Arvind, badree the last match and should play with young guys like Vishnu vinod, harpeet. see at least what they got to compete.
If I'm not wrong this guy could not score a few runs in the last over or so that would have given the WI a much needed win over Pakistan, he wasted balls & got out. In the IPL you become zero to hero, it looks.
Once, again as a KKR fan, I would like to thank RCB for giving KKR the chance to create some new records. The last time RCB had helped KKR by getting all out as quickly as they could, Thank you RCB! Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re...
@Javed did you see that badree over awful bowling mate , same 3 ball for 3 deliveries (googly outside off )and 3 sixes ( golf swing) and a woeful one down legside for 4 . its called choking , badree choked that's it . no narine skill there .
DIESEL_LOCO_WDP4 ON MAY 8, 2017, 10:34 GMT Your comment sounds more like a mere defence than the truth. Kohli has failed as a captain, period. Warner and GG have both marvelled in their role and motivated the team, that's the truth.
From suspect action to master blaster, what a turn around it has been for Naraine..!!!
GG is no different than VK hot head , but he has better bowler rotation than virat . GG recognised the absence of russel and prepared for it and when lyn got injured again he pulled one out of the hat - narine . I give credit to GG that even with a duck last innings he opened with narine again , VK wont give that chance . some moves virat makes are costing his team.he should have persisted with mills after one poor performance he drops him and nobody comes into a new league and starts performing , he never bought any backup for Watson (nabi, sammy)and Gayle (Roy, guptill, afghan shezhad)
javed he scored off badree because he knows what he will bowl when going for runs as he was playing with him a long time . let's see how he will do against Mumbai Indians .
And some people saying that GG and Warner are inspiring the best in "unknown" Indian players... puhleez. No way close to the truth there.
It is true that Warner and GG are leading from the front by being their franchise's leading run-scorers (in fact Warner holds Orange Cap), but that does not mean they are inspiring unknown Indians to perform.
For crying out loud, Pandey and Uthappa have been former India players, and Pandey has a ton in Aus. Kuldeep now has a test cap. Ankit Rajpoot utilized the situation well yesterday, to constrict runs - not GG's influence.
Similarly, Warner has at his disposal Rashid and Bhuvi. The others give 120 in their 12, SRH will still win easily. Again it is not because Warner has inspired Indians on the field or something.
Going by you guys' logic, we should make a rule - Captain/MVP of IPL winners should be made Indian team captain for next one year. Now wouldn't that be interesting?
Wow, one explosive partnership in a hit-and-giggle league, and people are actually calling for heads to roll in national squads. Just WOW.
Kohli might not have contributed with the bat this IPL, but the law of averages is bound to catch up with anyone. Also, with a better bunch of players and a longer format, he will also have some cushion to play himself in and not go for ungainly hoicks across the line.
Unless the opposition scores 400+ in an ODI, Kohli can actually play pressure-free percentage cricket like he has been doing, and get runs. His natural game is most suited to ODIs, since he tries to play at all balls (which is not good in tests), and does not play unnecessarily in the air (not good for T20s; when he tried to play power shots, he got out cheaply).
Kohli has been accumulating runs to get to the top of T20 charts, but i still firmly say that he is a better ODI batsman. One good innings and he will be back.
I am reading all these comments attack RCB's bowling. Its amusing that everyone is forgetting Badree is the 4th rank T20I bowler. Narine scored 30 of his runs off of him. In the World T20 semi final, kholi/dhoni/sharma couldnt score that. Recognise a great performance!
The problem is Kohli the captain. RCB need to appoint a new captain, maybe ABD.
Just see what GG and Warner are doing with less known internationals if you think Virat is doing fine as cap. Contrary to the opinions of the many here, a cap should be able to bring the best out of a player, be able to think out of the box, be able to stand alone when everyone Fails etc. Virat's success as Ind cap so far was due to some individual performance like Ashwin, Jadeja. Besides, a mere aggressive facial expression, pumping fist, going after players are actually funny not aggresion to be honest. I always felt Smith is also more or less the same failure as cap. Virat is a great bat though not qs about that.
lets just all calm down here with this Narine opening thing. The quality of bowling to him has been pathetic to say the least. Not a single yorker? Once bouncer and he was out. Once back on the international scene he would have to face opening bowlers like Starc, Amir, Willey, Boult and he won't be scoring 15 ball 50's then lol.
narine has more runs than karun nair and 180 sR LoL
I think people need to take in the fact that narine is only hitting against the weaker bowling opposition who are in the bottom half of the table ( no surprise why LOL ) In international stage I don't think narine got the game to take on good bowlers unlike sanath . narine has no foot movement . nor the power of sanath .
Agree, Kohli cant change others batting..at least he can get his part right..that has not happened..this round
MRAVIKARAN agree with you bro but sanath jayasuriya is a all format player...no matter it's a test,odi or a t20, sanath played his game.wow what a player he was also with the bowlin in ODI's he has got 300 odd wickets..one of the gratest single handling match winner for sri lanka..
The only sad part in the IPL is that our frontline batsmen who figured in the recently concluded Ind-Aus series and the few who are playing in this IPL have failed miserably . But the good thing is our test series bowlers of pace Umesh and the med fast Bhuvi and the chinaman Kuldeep have done just continued in the same vein from where they left off in the test series . Raina is a IPL exclusive and has never been able to translate the IPL to internstional arena nor ever will . Yuvi hasnt been able to do much barring one or two matches . Its only Dhoni who is ready for champs trophy and rarin to go . Dhawan whether he will able to deliver in england remains to be seen
RCB failure is not an big issue, Because their batsmen not doing well. Its not about Kohli's captaincy. He did well to restrict opposition team to get above 160. Problem is in RCB batting. Last year same linup murdered all teams , then you guys told that this is best batting linup. This year all are in poor form. What should Virat do for batting problem. He cant change others batting. Don't blame King Kohli.
SANDY1601 , Wow, you guys are amazing, First of all Champions trophy is an ODI tournament and Kohli already proved himself in 50 over format as one of the modern great. And he will prove himself in chamions trophy. If a current Indian player who can get into any team in the world than that is Kohli. And you guys are telling to not include him . Disastrous guys
Where is the expensive recruit Tymal Mills by the way ? Injured ? I would have played him. Badree's performance in IPL shows me that he is inconsistent.
After seeing Sunil Narine's innings of 50(15) and also the above pic of his, I suspect is he another Sanath Jayasuriya in making? Both came to their teams as spinners who could bat a bit, both were promoted to the threshold of the batting line up being OK to sacrifice their wickets for cheap scores, assured protection against failures and both clicked. I really suspect...
Now, WICB should be at least sensible enough to use this talent well for WI in international matches but this is a different discussion altogether.
What is going on in India? Is Narine really batting like a run machine? Who saw that potential in him? KKR should give that person a pay raise. Now, Narine needs to reproduce this for the Windies. If He bats at the top of the order in the Windies T20 team, it's a huge bonus. Windies would be unbeatable in T20s.
Narine went after Badree,,,
It was carnage ..
This is the unfortunate plight of bowlers who give batsmen practice in the nets...
almost as bad as when AB went after Styne .
that was carnage as well , 24 runs of Styne ... but AB had an unfair advantage ...
Narine choose Badree ..
RCB, should really hide Badree from Narine and Pollard ..
I guess this means IPL champion's trophy does not count as IPL ..
Pollard's 12 ball 50 for T&T was what made him a superstar ...
It would be nice to see Mr. Narine play for his country instead.
RCB have had a disappointing season I think because of poor team balance and players not stepping up. Chris Gayle will likely play one or two good innings in 14 matches and usually will play one good match in the playoffs (if they make it) but is that adequate? I think that it was a mistake to not get Chris Jordan this year and Tymal Mills has not been an adequate replacement for Mitchell Starc (which is what they really wanted). I do not understand why someone like Shamsi or Avesh Khan has not been tried yet given that their bowling department has been an issue. I also feel that RCB's persistence with non-specialist keepers is counter productive and while it may work for an odd year here and there, it is not the way to go. Perhaps someone like Ishan Kishan could be a good addition. I think they should start from a clean slate next year and perhaps even think of having someone other than Dan Vettori as coach. They are clearly in last place even if they win their last match.
We are now seeing the real Kohli. He is an awful captain and a good batsman... good, not great.
He suddenly starts scoring double centuries against average teams (WI, Bang and NZ) and an out of sorts England and suddenly he is King Kohli. The only time I've rated Kohli was in Australia a few years ago.
It is amazing that West Indian players can perform well playing for other teams.West Indies would never have Narine open in aT20 match.How did his team recognize that he was that capable? Change the W.I selectors please.
what is going on in the RBC dressing room ?
they have 3 of the greatest limited overs batsmen in the history of the Game ..
Kholi is second only to Tendulkar as far as Indian limited overs batsmen are concerned ..
Gayle and AB are the guys who wrote the text books on limited overs cricket...
Your best player should not be your Captain anyway. S. Fleming, Graem Smith, Dhoni, Ganguly, Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, Mortaza to name a few were all great captain but not the best player within their team.
Virat and AB not being ready to go at the beginning of the season really dictated how things played out for RCB. Not sure about Gayle's future, it could be the end for him. He does not play enough cricket to remain match ready, a lack of international cricket or first class cricket is a major hindrance for players who only play in T20 leagues around the world. Shane Watson is another example, being fit and being match fit are two separate things.
Sunil Narine assault on RCB was the most brutal seen in a long time. He batting reminded of reincarnation of Sanath Jayasuriya. He has been a revelation.
Missing ramaiz raja as commentator
I have been saying consistanlt gambir is better captain than kohli. Gambir has turned mediocre team to top notch. He should be t20 team india captain
Narine only averages 13 at 128 in t20 internationals. whoever promoted him and gave him the freedom must be given a big pat.
It's realy disheartening to see two of d wrlds greatest batsmen Kohli n ABD failing so consistently n as far as Gayle is concerned,he is a 2 or 3 match wonder,so I was nt expctng much n why in earth Watson n binny still in d team
With ABD returning home, I wish RCB play atleast 10 Indian players for the final game against DD. If anything, it will give the Indian guys much needed exposure and also save the owners some money.
Team : Mandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Virat Kohli, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Harpreet Singh, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Aniket Chaudhary, Avesh Khan and Y Chahal.
Narine is no longer a mystery spinner however his mysterious ways continue...because i didn't see this one comin WOW! #Champion
@Tuxabbas, @RV Hansa: May be you guys haven't noticed, losing captains aren't giving their talk at the presentation ceremony, its happening prior to that. In the presentation ceremony, its just awards & the winning captain - especially for evening games. Star cuts the telecast - back to the night game & only goes back for presentation. Cricinfo seems like only writing what's been shown on the tv.
Kind of funny to see the state of RCB. But anyway, we do expect AB and Kohli to make do with this curse in the near future. About Gayle though... I have been saying since a few years now, that he only performs once in ten matches. Unfortunately, when he does, the selectors get so impressed that they keep including him. I am sure that he won't put up himself for the auction next time, unless he miraculously shows form in some of the other leagues (if he's chosen)
This is Kohli's greatest test. It's easy to be a captain when everything's going your way, but you learn the most when absolutely nothing does. If he learns from this, we'll get to see a much better leader in the Champions Trophy.
One Chris(Chris Gayle) failed, second Chris(Chris Woakes) did moderately well but the last Chris(Chris Lynn) in today's match was just Magnificent! Lynnsanity continues!
But even his 21 ball 50 hurricane seemed slow compared to the Narine Blitzkreig of 15 ball 50!!! What a batting by the duo!!!
In this year's IPL kohli and raina are the bjggest flop captains...both teams performed well last year but this year they have set records how not to win matches
Disappointed to see kohli's comments missing in the Commentary section at the end of the match. Did he not speak or is cricinfo too embarrassed to publish what he had to say?
Kohli didn't even participate the presentation as he should. His mental energy is very low compared to his batting and talking skills. This is where players like Mathews and Misbah emerge. They keep their heads straight even they loose in a shameful way and try to focus on future. They are the real leaders. Anyway Steven Smith is also in Kohlis group. All the color in fame and technology but no leadership qualities inside and not to forget lame excuses like "someone went through the side screen". If India go with Kohli in leadership for Champions Trophy like this, sad to say they are dust. Just couple of blows on top and you are mentally drowned. Cheers!
narine surely has proven that his batting ability is more than just a fluke. he isn't as good as he once was with the ball b4 remodeling his action but he certainly has made up with the bat. I agree that gayle has past his prime and the wi should move on from him. since scoring that century against England in the t20 world cup last year, he has been struggling big time...
Next season with the open auction upon us, RCB need maintain a core consisting of VK,AB,Rahul,Head,Negi and Chahal. Furthermore, RCB HAVE to bring in good indian bowlers along with a overseas striker bowler AND also replace Gayle and Watson. Here's my dream XI: Roy Rahul Kohli ABD Head Manoj Tiwary Negi Thampi Bhuvneshwar Chahal Starc/Cummins
For all the praise that Narine rightly deserves, the Abysmal bowling of RCB is equally to blame. There are after all two sides to a coin.
Aniket Chowdhary showed Once Again why he is RCB's Main Pace bowler. He bounced Narine out when no one else seemed to bowl Hostile Bouncers. But he needs to learn Leg Stump Yorkers. His over pitched deliveries went for 16 off 3 balls courtesy Lynn.
Aravind needs to vary his angles (over & round the wicket)and pace by bowling cutters and yorkers and focus on swing.
Chahal needs to vary his angles wide of the crease close to the stumps and bowl with flight & loop.
Would love to see an improvement in the next match.
Whatever is happening to RCB is not funny; it's hilarious.
A few days ago, someone mentioned that RCB should win against KKR to bring down Gambhir's ego. Well, we have just witnessed how well he manages his team and brings wins for KKR. Lots of people may argue, but if you look closely, on papers, this KKR team looks the weakest of all the IPL teams. Except for Woakes and Yadav, none of the players are regular international players at the moment, but still, they form a good IPL team which performs match after match.
seems feasible for west indies to try narine as an opener in t20s. it's not like the current top order is setting the world ablaze at the moment
For those of who criticize MSD, Kohli's decline in form is a good illustration of what captaincy can do in the long term. It is not only RCB's key players Gayle, Watson, ABD, it is also Kohli who has lowered his standard of batting and captaincy in this IPL. Kohli's form has dropped from the series against Australia this year.
This RCB is so bad that both Lynn and Naraine has scored their fastest 50s this IPL.
Next year, hope to see some new stars in RCB to salvage their reputation. If KKR humiliated few days by bowling out RCB for 49, it is by scoring century partnership in the first six overs!!!
@dooshra-sheru. May I suggest a look at the stats before commenting? Badree got roughed up by Narine today nut that happens to every bowler in T20 at times. This year Badree has the 2nd best ER and 3rd most wickets for RCB which included 4 for 9 in one of the matches. There are several others standing in line to be dropped before him including expensive Mills and Watson who has also not performed with the bat.
Kohli's form is the biggest concern for India, he lost his form since first test first innings second ball against Starc. Till now he might played more than 14 innings, except one or two rest are big flopped. Situation is so worst_that he looks like a passenger in the team. Hope he gets his form back in CT. Good luck Team India
Last year when it was announced that Kohli would captain the ODI and T20I teams in addition to his test captaincy, I said it was too much work load for him and that he would get burned out. He looks tired and burned out this IPL. Hope there is a way out of this for him soon. Indian cricket administrators should do more to separate the teams for the three formats including captaincy responsibilities. It starts with having 3 different captains for Tests, ODI and T20. Indian teams schedule seems to be getting tougher every year, hence it is more important than ever now. One of the issues is that there are no good options for the ODI team as no one else has been groomed like Kohli had been. Rohit with his experience in IPL can take over T20. Options for ODI do not seem so good.
@CRICFAN9033227104 Gambir India captain based on this seriously? This is IPL my friend not real cricket!
What Narnine did was expected from Gayle! Unfortunately he has rented real estate of his mind to various bowlers, who now are unwilling to vacate. Hence Gayle is suffering these days.
RCB needs a complete overhaul. Players, captain & coaching staff all responsible big time. Application from Kohli and AB is zero. Gayle is a zombie on the field and he's been thoroughly exposed! What's more - Kohli is in complete denial of his lack of form, technique and application. Can he explain us where is the need for aggression when chasing 139? Especially, when you are struggling with the form. In fact, that was his chance to get some runs and build some confidence. He lacks imagination and his demeanor doesn't help the cause...My top 3 changes for RCB next season (subject to rules of retaining) - 1. Send Gayle, Watson, Mills, Binny, Arvind, Baby, Abdullah, and a few other home...2. Find a good coaching staff of past great batsman, bowler not some mediocre ones....3. Keep an eye on Kohli's progress next few months both as a batsman and captain and then take a call on if he should be replaced as a captain (not as a player)....then again, Big 3 are a super disappointment.
CRICINFOUSER, utter fail for Aussies in this tournament. Yeah, right. Lynn's 50 off about 22 balls was some failure. He has over 200 runs I think from three games. Warner has the orange cap. Leading run scorer not good enough for you? Smith is one of the leading run getters. Tye, NCN have been mostly excellent, Cummins has had one bad over, but been very good otherwise. And last time I looked there's were three teams led by Aussies vying for the top four, and most likely two will make it. But don't let those facts stop you from writing your "opinion" here.
WHOA.........Badree has past his best......... Why is he still on that team? He contributes nothing with the bat, he is a poor fieldman an and is not anywhere as a "strike" bowler. That team is playing with 9 men plus Gayle and Badree. RCB fans should be annoyed
I think it's the end of road for Gayle atleast in IPL.
From IPL perspective...everybody going gaga over 105 runs in 6 overs by Naraine - Lynn show and rightly so, but that has exposed the somewhat brittle middle order for KKR. 50 runs in next 10, come on, KKR needs to better that if the want to reach final. From Indian team perspective, plenty of worries to create frowns and source of apprehension. A quite no. of certainties in this line-up, like Jadeja, Rahane, Dhoni, K Yadav etc. haven't been exactly at their best in this tournament and this includes our prime hope Kohli as many rightly said. While I don't undermine their technicalities given that they are proven performers over a considerable span, their confidence, particularly Kohli's , has been surely dented quite a big way in this IPL. Will they be able to overcome this and play freely? .... can only hope they do !
With this KKR win , Curtains closed on SRh for playoffs. Esp with kXIP peaking at the right time ,what a loss for sunrisers fans who will not see their team in Hyd on that final game .
Kohli's lack of introspection and reflection are troubling to say the least. We as viewers and fans appear to be better capable of seeing whats wrong with RCB than Virat at the present moment. Vettori does not appear to have the gravitas to have his say. If team India get into a rut, will Kohli's mind similarly get shot in the fog of war ?
gambhir is a better captain than kholi..plz appoint gambhir as the indian captain..
I really empathize with the Stockholm syndrome of the Pak fans that has caused some of them to turn into Aussie worshippers.... I do. Faulkner has been treated with more disdain in this IPL (including the ongoing match) than even a bowling machine and he's not even the only one. Some Kings of the Jungle, lol.
Very pathetic post match interview from Virak Kohli. He says 'At this point I don't know whats happening, we are trying everything. May be we forget all this and get over it'. This shows lack of leadership qualities within him. You don't know what's wrong? How about your worst batting form and overaggressive attitude, your poor fielding, Gayle's amazing consistency of ducks, Jadhav's failure of 6 consecutive matches, inclusion of overrated players like Watson and Binny, not giving youngsters chance and many more...As much as I like Kohli as a batsman and want him to do good, I don't think I'll respect him ever and he can't be the mentor for school kids.
May be obvious, but I feel Gayle may not find a buyer for IPL next year. He averages one innings of some substance per tournament. He is done.
An angry kohli sounds really bad for other teams in CT.Be afraid,be very very afraid!
What a good example set by Sunil Narine!! He developed additional skill set, honed it, practiced the same and the new champion is in the field..fully impressed!!
@REALISTIC_INDIAN_FAN
Also warner ,henrique ,cummings are also failure except one innings odd.We all saw how bumrah bowled super over to Aussie finch and he wwas not able to do anything.utter failure from Aussies in this IPL
WOW!! Narine was faster than WI teammates renowned for power hitting - Gayle, Pollard, Russell.That powerplay was fantastic and I am glad that I was up early enough to see it live.
Is this the start of Virat's downfall and his leadership...... Dear Virat, please listen to suggestions of others, stop pointing at others for loss, you also dint contribute anything lately
Cant bat cant bowl. Best team on papers but worst performance. This is the story of RCB as anyone who plays against it performs. Be it bowlers or batters. Where is the century hitting trio.
Pathan should be dropped for a bowling allrounder .Probably for rishi dhawan or even piyush chawla if kuldeep is playing.
point is RCB have the super stars like AB AND VIRAT the dual need to open next match bcz when ab come to bat already 2 down in PP so let them open i can bet result will be Different
there's no Smith effect. Pune are winning because of Tripathi, Unadkat and mainly Stokes
Chris Gayle equals big fail
Inform Manish Pandey or Pathan should be the right order for one down especially looking to the today's run flow from both openers. Record breaking highest ever IPL history partnership in power play.
Virat is moving from bad to worse, with this form what we can expect from him in champions trophy, nothing from Jadhav also, what a brave and brutal hitting from Lynn and Narine, none of the bowlers could control them and they have dominated the bowlers completely. Virat should stop his aggression in the field and should concentrate on his disciplined captaincy and should show the aggression on the batting instead, only if he gains confidence he take it up to champions trophy, otherwise it would be a mess
RCB is a total let down for this season. Can you imagine a bowler and a makeshift batsman (Sunil Narine) scored more runs for this season than C Gayle, V Kholi and De-Velliers combined! This is getting from bad to worst for RCB fans.
without the foreign players ipl ipl could have boring
Kkr send Colin to irritate the gud match ...pathan is the right one down player for this situation..
That's brutal. KKR batsmen usIng a bat like a butcher's knife. R rated. Keep your kids away. Too much violence.
RCB have found thr new ways to create records...wow
Oh my, not a fan of any team but this is some brutal thrashing being dished out. Last time KKR humbled the batting lineup and today they have shred the bowling. Kohli must be going insane at the abysmal level of his team right now. I don't remember seeing a 100 inside Powerplay before and when a late order slogger outguns someone like Lynn you know the bowling has been less than what one might face at school.
Kholi made on of the most idiotic decisions to bowl Chodwary 1st over considering Lynn has played no cricket for over 2 weeks he played him into form, should have bowled your best bowler straight up in Chaul or Arvavind.
What A pathetic display by top three batsman but latter some repair work done by Head & Mandeep singh but still this score is not challenging one , for good they dropped Watson if & if rule permit it is better to terminate his contract now itself RCB does not want this type of non performing players anymore ,
Next year, we would like to see a whole new Bengaluru team with a different management. One just cannot keep cricket away from passionate fans. If you want proof of the cricket following in Bengaluru, just see how many supporters turn up at the gates even when they are losing.
CHNTI, no need to worry, there will always be cricket at Bengaluru, no matter what you predict here, and i am sure if there is no Bengaluru team, the loss is IPL's not Bengaluru's.
--From a Bengaluriga.
CRICFAN93848366, no, you are not understanding. It is not just one failure in terms of runs, it is the fact that he is trying to hit his way out of trouble. Trust me, it WILL NOT work.
He had just mistimed a full toss (of all balls, a full toss!!!) and been dropped. What was the need to hoick across the line the very next ball? Does this not indicate lack of confidence in one's own technique? And even last match, he got out charging out cluelessly to a full, fast ball.
When fans were saying that Rahane has no confidence in his technique when he was stepping out to spinners and getting stumped, there is nothing wrong in the same fans trying to say that Kohli is not trusting his technique.
Self-doubts eat from within. It would be good if Kohli can root-cause his problems, and go back to playing percentage shots. For inspiration, he only needs to watch his 211 against NZ or his 235 vs Eng, just 5 months back.
Chris Gayle should now retire from international cricket.
RCB should withdraw next matches of IPL. With the current form it is advisable.
Chris Gayle has become Chris "Gayela". Also the way top three failures are batting trying to attack from ball one it seems that they are in competition with each other to get out earliest.
History tells that even in his best days gayle never capitalized in the power plays. He always starts capitalizing vs spin or medium bowlers & then carries on. Clearly proves he is miss fit for opening position. He should come after power plays just the way Mumbai use Keron Polard. Fielders on boundaries don't matter to big men bcz their hits r gonna land out of park anyways.
No Bangalore team next IPL
Big Three (gayle, ABD, Kohli)? I would say Big Three Bores
@ And surely I hope this is the last season we will see of RCB
We are worried about the present form of India Captain Virat Kohli as the Champion League is fast approaching. We wish he should get into his original form soon to lift the Trophy.
OK, totally left field theory here but is it possible that the 'stars' are underperforming so that they can be bought back at low prices in the auction next year? Sure, Kohli and ABD are solid bets for any franchise but who would put money on Gayle or Watson given their performance? The only way this makes sense is if the teams can give additional benefits / CTC components that are not disclosed in the auction price.
Even doesn't want RCB to play well. Head and Mandeep were just breaking off the longest bad patch today and rains come in. Wait! Maybe RCB would have won the washed out game against SRH, just that god didn't wanted RCB to win.
Reading some of the comment here is disheartening.kohli after playing so well and cosistent for more than 2 seasons is facing a rough patch and we fans here are calling for him to be not selected in champions trophy .What about some hope that he may regain his form? And what has happened and is happening now is also sad as fans seems to have no patience at all .one failure and they want the guy to be gone! Please people have some believe and patience !
Surely this is the last season we will see chris gayle...
all the matches played in Bangalore this season have been very boring to watch.This pitch used to be superb for stroke making in the previous seasons of IPL suddenly why did they change the pitch.these are the kind of pitches kkr used to prepare in the previous seasons of IPL.Playing on such kind of pitches haven't helped RCB.Their batsmen are lacking confidence even when they play on good batting tracks this season
Teams strongest suit of batting or bowling has become opposite this IPL . Teams with strong bowling attack have come good in batting (SRh vs DD), and team with strong batting has come good in bowling (RCB vs XXIP), this might be RCbs day for their bowlers . However it looks nearly impossible ,that's been the case of this years IPL. The finalists of 2016 IPL have not even qualified for playoffs . Just like last year where MI didn't qualify . Use ur form when u have rub of green at ur side. V Kohli surely seems have lost it for now,which would be even more difficult when he gets in flight to England where ball swings & seams.
Gayle n Watson sud b relieved of der services next year n odr players to b sacked sud b- Travis head,Binny,choudhury, Milne n mandeep Singh.RCB owners sud focus on hiring quality Indian seamers n middle order batsmen wd 2 or 3 overseas allrounders to pack all d areas n as far as ABD is concerned,I believe owners sud gv him one more go coz he is dat talented
GERONIMOTHEBESTINDIAN....Theres nothing remaining. IPL is at the end stage. RCB has only 1 match left after this game.
Same story continues for RCB....one after another batsmen doing harakiri... Hit or miss is d mantra I suppose. No real contribution from Kohli,Gayle ,ABD, Kedar ....poor captaincy by Kohli....had he not been d captain of Indian Team, I would not have selected him for Champions Trophy...
Gayle should now change his moniker from 'Universal Boss' to 'Universal Loss'. A real passenger who knows how to party which is all he is doing this IPL... Kohli has sure run into a rut here. Whether it is mental fatigue due to the horribly poor RCB performance or just law of averages, I hope he puts all his low scores before the main matches in CT (now that we are going). Our batting is too shaky right now for him to have any cushion
Kohli, AB should just stop embarrassing themselves and stop this year's IPL for the good of their country.
Yet another failure for the "superstars". Mercifully we only have to put up with one more failure, and then we are done.
Gayle has been pretty useless anyway, so there is no real point talking about him. Please spare us from the pain, and retire Chris.
ABD has not been in prime form, but still refuses to play the waiting game, wants to play reckless shots and get out. May be a lack of commitment, but that is okay. I dont think he will play against DD anyway. So thanks and goodbye AB.
Now the real problem - Kohli. Why in the world is he playing ungainly hoicks without picking the slower ball first? Suddenly there seem to be a host of technical problems in his batting. Not picking slower balls, not picking swinging balls... the list is endless. May be a break to freshen his mind is in order, but sigh... that will not happen. Looks like we might have to contend with his poor form in CT as well.
Should Kohli be selected in CT team at current form ? Tripathy, Rana are in better form.
Kohli needs to sit himself out for remaining of games to be fresh for CT as he is currently traumatised.
Kohli form a serious concern for team India...I think the way Kohli has lost his touch...it would get very tough in England....champion trophy..
Gayle making RCB , play with out him. To show with out him there is no RCB.
Looks like dis match wil be affected by rain as der r signs of heavy rain in Bangalore.
Overcast conditions, we might see another RCB collapse. And then KKR might not bat due to rain predictions. Loss for KKR.
No featured comments at the moment.
Overcast conditions, we might see another RCB collapse. And then KKR might not bat due to rain predictions. Loss for KKR.
Looks like dis match wil be affected by rain as der r signs of heavy rain in Bangalore.
Gayle making RCB , play with out him. To show with out him there is no RCB.
Kohli form a serious concern for team India...I think the way Kohli has lost his touch...it would get very tough in England....champion trophy..
Kohli needs to sit himself out for remaining of games to be fresh for CT as he is currently traumatised.
Should Kohli be selected in CT team at current form ? Tripathy, Rana are in better form.
Yet another failure for the "superstars". Mercifully we only have to put up with one more failure, and then we are done.
Gayle has been pretty useless anyway, so there is no real point talking about him. Please spare us from the pain, and retire Chris.
ABD has not been in prime form, but still refuses to play the waiting game, wants to play reckless shots and get out. May be a lack of commitment, but that is okay. I dont think he will play against DD anyway. So thanks and goodbye AB.
Now the real problem - Kohli. Why in the world is he playing ungainly hoicks without picking the slower ball first? Suddenly there seem to be a host of technical problems in his batting. Not picking slower balls, not picking swinging balls... the list is endless. May be a break to freshen his mind is in order, but sigh... that will not happen. Looks like we might have to contend with his poor form in CT as well.
Kohli, AB should just stop embarrassing themselves and stop this year's IPL for the good of their country.
Gayle should now change his moniker from 'Universal Boss' to 'Universal Loss'. A real passenger who knows how to party which is all he is doing this IPL... Kohli has sure run into a rut here. Whether it is mental fatigue due to the horribly poor RCB performance or just law of averages, I hope he puts all his low scores before the main matches in CT (now that we are going). Our batting is too shaky right now for him to have any cushion
Same story continues for RCB....one after another batsmen doing harakiri... Hit or miss is d mantra I suppose. No real contribution from Kohli,Gayle ,ABD, Kedar ....poor captaincy by Kohli....had he not been d captain of Indian Team, I would not have selected him for Champions Trophy...