Smith's 74 dents Kings XI's playoff chances
Gujarat Lions 192 for 4 (Smith 74, Raina 39, Sandeep 2-29) beat Kings XI Punjab 189 for 3 (Amla 104, Marsh 58, Kulkarni 1-24) by six wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Hashim Amla scored his second century of the tournament, only the third player to do so in an IPL season, but Kings XI Punjab's playoff chances were dented with their sixth loss in 11 matches. Staying fifth on the table, the gap between them and fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad remained three points. Amla's first century - against Mumbai Indians - had also gone in vain when Kings XI could not defend 198, and on Sunday night, they failed to defend 189 against Gujarat Lions.
Not in contention for the playoffs, Lions were depleted without international recruits Andrew Tye, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Jason Roy (on national duty), and played only three against Kings XI - Dwayne Smith, Aaron Finch and James Faulkner. Smith's power-packed 74 off 39 balls gave their chase a rollicking start and threw Kings XI's plans off track: none of their first three bowlers - Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Varun Aaron - struck in their first spells. When Smith departed in the 12th over, they needed 70 off 52 balls, and even though Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik did not finish it off smoothly, Karthik stayed till the end to seal a nervy last-over win.
The openers' muscle
The top order of both sides came to the fore to score over 380 runs on a slowish Mohali pitch. When Kings XI were asked to bat, their innings was set up by a second-wicket century stand between Amla and Shaun Marsh. Amla was the more aggressive of the two, after he took off against Pradeep Sangwan in the third over with consecutive fours and relied on boundaries towards the end for the late surge his team needed. He used his supple wrists and crisp drives to mainly score in front of square, bringing up his half-century off 35 balls. His partnership of 125 with Marsh set the tone for a brisk finish, which included 66 runs off the last five overs.
Smith, Amla's counterpart, had not scored a fifty in 10 IPL innings and, before this game, had managed only 103 runs in nine innings this season, with single-digit scores in his last six innings. This time, he used his powerful arms to smash eight fours in the Powerplay, scoring 43 out of the team's 58. He targeted the region in the 'V' down the ground and was even more aggressive once the spinners, Axar Patel and Glenn Maxwell, came on. He had lost his partner Ishan Kishan at the halfway mark but had brought the equation down to 87 from 60 with his 28-ball half-century.
Left-handed second fiddles
In the first innings, Marsh had been middling strokes from his first ball but was unable to find gaps. His role, since Amla was scoring easily, was merely to stick around and rotate the strike. Marsh's cue to score briskly came when he faced two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Ankit Soni - as both brought the ball into him. He milked runs on the leg side, showcased his trademark cuts square of the pitch and scored a useful 58 off 43.
During the chase, Kishan had a similar role to play. Once Smith started using his flashy bat-swings to collect boundaries, Kishan made sure he took those singles, scored at more than run-a-ball and saw off the opening bowlers. A left-hander just like Marsh, he also took off once the spinners came on. Facing Maxwell in the eighth over, Kishan pulled and cut to collect 12 from the over with Smith's help. Kishan's 29 off 24 was not quite a match-winning knock but did the job the team needed with Smith firing.
Dropping those sitters
Whether you spot any other trend in this IPL or not, the spate of dropped catches is unmissable. The first catch that went down on Sunday was the toughest - Jadeja's leaping attempt from backward point with Amla on 12 - but the ones that followed made only one team look shabby: Kings XI.
The simplest of those proved the costliest. David Miller had enough time to circle the ground and still get under a Smith skier in the sixth over but he put it down with the batsman on 42. Two overs later, Smith smashed one down the ground towards Gurkeerat, who did well to dive forward but could not hold on. Smith was on 51. Lions were soon cruising with Raina and Karthik in a stable partnership, but the Lions captain offered Kings XI a chance too, in the 17th over. He miscued a drive to Gurkeerat's right at long-off and the fielder got his hands under the ball this time but out it popped again. "The bowlers and fielders let us down, we dropped three crucial catches," Maxwell bluntly stated later.
Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
It was very humiliating for Gujarat lions when Sony sports asked for a public poll during the telecast that whether Gujarat should make its coaching staff play for the team have a heart Sony max
Don't fight, this IPL league is just fun. It is not about winning or losing the games but about individual players scoring runs and getting the highest bid for themselves.
Varoon arron should be given VRS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT SCHEME BY BCCI after playing so much cricket still dont know how to bowl in depth overs
our article was excellent and erudite. Thanks, Find Outdoor Games information eat tips. Asking for comments and suggestions, and then making it easy to post a comment, are key to getting feedback. I love to read suggestions and additional tips from other readers (about #socialmedia and other topics). However, some blogs make it so difficult to provide comments with a long of fields to fill in beforehand, it sometimes not worth the time and effort. Again, thanks for the great tips.
Where do they get these Umpires? Why they are not getting quality Umpires for such a big match like IPL. What was the reason for the NO BALL given by that adamant Umpire. I have seen many Umpires in different countries (PSL, NATWEST etc.) but have never seen these types. Their umpiring is of very low standard especially wide balls and LBW. LBW can be considered bit confusing and difficult but wide balls are not that difficult to judge. They will call wide for one ball if it is slightly over the wide guideline and in the same innings they will not give wide for the ball which goes out of the wide guideline.
Jason Roy was flop in ENG vs IRE ODI, Smith selection by Raina vindicated.
Rather it is "Smith dents DD's chances of playoff" ☺️
3 drop catches cost us the match and miller how can u drop such a easy catch and that g mann also dropped two catches. Umpiring is very poor in this ipl,sandeep had informed the umpire for changing the side.now amla and Miller has gone so kxip badly need win and for this maxwell must open the ining like he did for Australia vs Sri Lanka. Love u maxwell
t20 is killing bowlers...dont blame it on Aaron,Cummins etc....i pity the modern day players
CRICFAN01875700 Again I'm telling u, Learn cricket first and learn how to adapt to a situation in the cricket ground. Guptil got out in the very first over, than Amla and Marsh rebuilded the innings which makes them to accelerate in the second half. Just after gubtil if they started to slog and got out Maxwell comes with pressure and he will get out as well. Now think in that case hw the score will be, cannot reach 150 even. Smith slogs, got some life's and hammered. If not easy win for Kings11. Who r u man.. u r not deserved to be harsh with Amla and Marsh with no reason.. first go to school and learn.. and grow up..
@Emmwill on May 8, 2017, 3:36 GMT
Not Jadeja alone!
Almost all (if NOT all) of the Indian players who figured in the 13 domestic Test Match marathon, are either injured or seem to be jaded, if not faded - at least temporarily!.
If Indian selectors have the welfare of Indian cricket in general, and the boys who toiled hard in particular, ALL OF THEM should be given a break, from participating in the forthcoming Champions Trophy.
After all, the real Championship is the World Cup, and NOT CT, which, many might have forgotten, is an artificial creation of ICC, just to make more money. It was almost going to have its natural demise, but for India winning it, last time and filling ICC's coffers, far more than expected, thus reviving the almost dead one, back into a miraculous resurrection.
With the ever increasing jostling for some space in the FTP calendar, just let the dying ones die, without greedy intervention.
As mentioned by Maxwel it was the bowlers and the two feilders especially Miller who gave away the match to GL. Miller was under the ball for a long time and it really ridiculous fielding to drop that easy catch. 42 and 79 is a big gap and Miller by dropping Smith on 42 gave them 37 extra runs and he was looking like a child who spilled his favourite drink. Almost all the bowlers were giving sixes or fours in each of their over because they were lacking line and length. KXI should try someone else instead of Aron and Natarajan who are performing like young boys.
Another West Indian shines today! That's why they are the T20 world champions. Has anyone realized that Jadeja is being smacked all of the park in this IPL season. I think he lacks penetration and bite. He should have sat out this IPL like his spin win Ashwin.
A ROLE FOR CLASSIC BATTING:
Though, this version of IPL is a bit off colour (with the caveat - in my reckoning), there is one thing, which gave me some satisfaction. Just to illustrate my point, let me say, that batsmen in the classic mould can also play a major role in this shortest format, to my relief,and feeding to my long held belief, that a good player will always show up, irrespective of the format. At the risk of missing many names, let me say Kane Williamson, Hashim Amla, & to some extent even Shaun Marsh proves the point.
To a traditional Test Cricket lover's delight.
Who knows, if Root & Pujara were in one of these teams, they too might have joined the chorus. Of course, it is anyone's guess, though.
GL are really playing for pride and it was seen in today's successful chase. Without their star bastsman MaCullum they could still retain confidence and character to chase a big total to beat one of the best teams in IPL! Kudos to Raina and Karthik who have been consistent with their bat as well their young pace bowlers for their dedicated performance. Smith is a time bomb and he better open the innings for GL than in any other position. They could consider Ishant Kishan as the finisher and let Finch open, though it is absolutely fine if Ishant Kishan opens with Smith. Way to go GL! Kings XI on the other hand, though a better team on paper, has failed to back them and lost a winning game. Losing cool and having a go at the upmires shall be avoided, especially for an youngster like Sandeep Sharma, so they will not lose concentration and drop sitters and avoid misfields. Every team shall remember the oath they took at the start!
No blame games. t is just funny cricket.
Jadeja's bowling lacks the bite off the pitch in this season. Clearly he looks jaded after a Looooong test season and that is costing the team. Ankit Soni has been more economical. Also Bring back Nathu Singh whose pace and tight economy will be more useful than Dhawal.
Gotta feel sorry for Sandeep 'Swing King' Sharma when the Umpire chose to ignore Sandeep telling him he was changing from around to over the wkt and No Balled him. KXIP lost focus after that.
Also can someone please advise why fielders are shelling easy catches. What"s the old adage on dropping catches & losing matches??
Amla is class he plays his own game he is not a smasher but an anchor yet still scores a century of 60 balls lol. Guptill should have stepped up today so should have Maxwell. Don't blame the class that is the mighty hash for other players short comings. As for Miller he must not come back home till he learns how to catch a ball. SA will win the Champions Trophy 2017 with undoubtedly the best man for man team around.
Well the 100 from Hash was great but did he sit out both times he did that? What kinda terrible rule allows that? If youre not fit to field after 20 overs of batting, i think thats quite awful... Miller hs to fight his emotional setback of not playing in the team despite being an awesome player himself has to now take the blame of dropping a sitter too.. couldnt Hash hide in thefield slmewhere? Batsmen who miss entire fielding has to sit out the next game.. this is not right to allow a batsman to rest up
kings XI should play Miller at 3. he is their most destructive batsman. 15-20 balls faced are not enough. if he faces 40 balls he can bat teams out of a match
@FAZNAZ@BAZZA_SAF..Some people starts thinking where other's stop and that's why guys like Smith,Kallis,Fleming,MSD,Gnaguly and even Moody(who does not have stats behind him) are successful.They have cricketing brain not the guys who falls for stats like 60 ball 100.If they were genius like you then Narine would never have opened.A pitch where Amla and Marsh can score,the others can easily score faster than that and that has proved twice.You don't win matches if you score 20 runs in first 4 overs of power play.The Dravidian approach of keep the wickets and launch in the last overs used to be work in ODIs,but not in T20.190 might be a good score but not against a team which has scored 180plus score in each of their game.GL's has weak bowling attack and that is the cause of their loses and if you can not take advantage of that in poer play then ur putting pressure on lower order,like AXAR bailed them out in couple of matches in few games.PB was 20 runs short n that's a fact.
CRICFAN21909279 ON MAY 7, 2017, 14:57 GMT
You say you are a Aussie fan but it does seem like your team got bundled out below 100 in a Test match very recently against WI :P
Fricfan01875700..... What a muppet and uninformed comment to make about Amla and Marsh! They both proved classic talented cricketers still show the way in the hit and goggle show amidst the poor fielding, catching, bowling and even throwing the ball! You cannot drop 3-4 catches every game and expect to win. What a farce this is.
Varun Aron is KXIP's Ashok Dinda. This just does not have brain.
got lucky with RCB last game luck ran out today
One should not be too harsh on Kings XI - they are a good team. After all this is just their second loss in the tournament when Ishant Sharma is not playing.
Kings XI had a great chance of winning especially with Ishant Sharma not playing ! They simply did not field or bowl well enough especially in the middle overs.
@cricfan01875700 ...you gotta be kidding right if kxip could nt save 188 runs then its cz of poor bowling and fielding...not cz of amla and marsh. they did well.. if others teams could save 140 150 160 then why not 180 cz of poor bowling ... lol i think u must be high
CRICFAN01875700 Childished comment ever I saw.. R u telling that amla' 60 ball 104 is a Test innings? Others 60 ball 86 is the T20 innings..? Wr u learn cricket I can't understand.. just to blame someone don't come with rubbish.. Kings 11 easily could hv won if they hold on the smith's early chance..
Varun Aaron deserves the man of the match. He singlehandedly turned the game around for GL by bowling in that 19th over. As someone below commented, he has the potential to become a worse bowler than Legendary Ishant.
Time for maxwell to go now has a player and captain he a poor example to other players in team
The moment Varun Aron was given the 19th over, i knew Kings XI were gonna Lose the match. Axar would have done much better. Poor captaincy from Maxwell as the penultimate over is the most important over in t20. The best option should have bowled that over. For example, Bhuvneshwar kumar always bowls that 19th over for SRH as does Jasprit Bumrah too when he plays for team India & Mumbai Indians. Golden opportunity for 2 pts wasted by Kings XI.
Ruined the powerplay as usual.Culprits Test players like Amla n Marsh.I know people will say i am crazy since one scored 100 n other 50.Don't fall for the stats.Punjab is 20-30 run short coz of them.And people who are criticizing Punjab bowling,remember it was bowlers who won them last 2 games.Sehwag is not a coach.His twitter handler made him look like smart,which he is not.No innovation.Punjab's best batsman Axar is never given a chance at the top of the order.I hope Punjab(PB fan) lose all the games and hardworking Sunrisers,Warner makes it through to the play offs. And yes,fielding was poor but they were short on runs.Axar Patel should have given a go at the top like Narine,one down Maxwell and if these guys fails then Amla n Marsh can play their test cricket.
it's not Amla's fault if fielders can't hold simple cathches ... pathetic feilding, bowling .... Maxwell should've bowled more than Natrajan ... anyways there's still some hope left for punjab
Varun Aaron is waste of time. He has no control over his bowling. So much pace but zero thinking. Like i said an we have heard this alot, pathetic team selection by Sehwag and management. They bought two run machines, varun Aaron and Lord Ishant Sharma
Another Amla's hundred another defeat. No wonder SA can't win any major ICC tournament. It looks like they born with bad luck despite talent.
shaun marsh played way too slowly, it shows that maxwell should bat at no,3
Shool boy bowling and fielding of KXI gifted the match to GL. What was the role of Gurkeerat Singh in the playing eleven. A replacement for someone should be either a good batsman, bowler or fielder. Their bowling line other than the Sharmas are not good enough for IPL. They should look for better replacement for Varun Aron and Natrajan. They cannot bowl at death overs.
DK seems like such a nice and humble guy. Just saw his inter-game interview.
Varun Aaron.for all his pace bowls short of good length and wide which is hittable. Unless he adds variations like yorkers and cutters he is very predictable. Sadly he has not improved unlike Umesh who started at the same time.
GL management is so smart that they send in DK ahead of Finch in a crunch situation who then proceeds to play a boundary less 17 balls, lol. He got lucky that the most useless bowler (even Ishant is better) in the IPL (or maybe even the Ind domestic scene), Mr Aaron was gifting him a free run over, lol. Aaron has THE worst record of any fast bowler ever coming from Ind and that is saying something. Sad thing is that when he started in the ODI against Eng, he had accuracy, reverse and speed. Wonder if the constant injuries were too much for him.
This match was over when David Miller dropped a dolly. good thing he's going back to his country
Im so sick of seeing bowlers like Aaron, Ishant, Kulkarni who gives a couple of boundary balls each over & never improves even after all these years of playing cricket. Why does the team management continue to play these guys again & again only to get thrashed all over the park by good batsman. Varun bowling at 145 kph is useless as he has no control over line & length. Even Rajat Bhatia's wkt to wkt slow medium pace bowling is more useful in this format than Varun's 145 kp of no variations or control.
Miller is useless cant even make a basic catch
wanted DR Smith open with mccullum from the beginning of tournament..now it happens.see the results..
Remember when Dravid and Sachin used to score hundreds in ODIs and India used to lose the game more than often.Same with Punjab team,Whenever Amla and Marsh the test cricketers will open n score the runs,They will lose.Reason,don't go by the stats.These guys just spoils the powerplay and Sehwag like Dravid is no cricketing brain Like MSD,Gnaguly,Smith,Moody or Kallis.
Hashim Amla - what a player! He is a modern day great. Genius ...
GL is going to chase this target easily. If Amla could score this easy then any batsmen can do. We saw it against MI were he scored a century and Kings still lost.
ALLROUNDCRICKET.....why do people like you come here in the comments section without first knowing the details of the match or the teams.
Amla Da Hamla 8-) I wish he could stay for more matches ... Marsh too deserve praise ... now you everything depends on KIXP's bowling ....
Fantastic innings from the Mighty Hash! Looks in good form ahead of the CT.
Let's hope that Amla is not on the losing side again!!h
Where is Nathu Singh? He took early wickets and at 145 kmph was more potent than Dhawal, Irfan, Praveen or Munaf.
He Has to play for his Extra Pace and zip.
So Sangwan (Bouncer Man) Bounces out One More International Test player! Add Guptill to Steve Smith Karun Nair among others. What a fine addition to the Lions arsenal! Even the commentators were full of praise.
But he too needs to work on bowling leg stump yorkers which will make his Bouncers more potent. He got hit of slower deliveries as he had no other variation. Add Yorker and you can be in the India team
Amla ...what a player !! Young players must learn from amla ...he adapt the game & situation easily..best wrist player.. second t20 century comes
