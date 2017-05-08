Kings XI face first of three must-wins
Match facts
Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders
Mohali, May 9, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
Overall: Kolkata Knight Riders command a comprehensive 14-6 lead over Kings XI Punjab. Knight Riders have won eight games in a row against Kings XI since 2014.
This season: Sunil Narine's Powerplay blitz, followed by Gautam Gambhir's unbeaten 72, helped Knight Riders chase down 171 with eight wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.
In the news
Kings XI will be without Hashim Amla, who scored his second century of the season on Sunday. Amla and David Miller have left for national duties. Either allrounder Darren Sammy or fast bowler Matt Henry is likely to replace Amla, considering Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis was ruled out of the IPL with a shoulder injury last week.
Robin Uthappa is still being monitored by the Knight Riders medical staff. There's no confirmation on whether fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will be available for selection either.
Qualification scenario
For Kings XI to make the top four, they will need to win their remaining three games, and then hope that other results go their way. If Sunrisers lose their remaining fixture against Gujarat Lions, then Kings XI will make the cut with 16 points, but Rising Pune could also be pushed out if they lose their remaining two matches and Sunrisers win their last game. Rising Pune have a NRR of -0.060 compared to Kings XI's 0.242, so any situation that comes down to run rates will clearly favour Kings XI.
Knight Riders are tied on 16 points with Rising Pune Supergiant, and are in second place by virtue of a better net run-rate. A win will help them create a two-point gap in the battle for a spot in the first qualifier.
The likely XIs
Kings XI Punjab: 1 Manan Vohra, 2 Martin Guptill, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 5 Gurkeerat Singh, 6 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Matt Henry/Darren Sammy, 9 Mohit Sharma, 10 Varun Aaron/T Natarajan, 11 Sandeep Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Chris Lynn, 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 4 Robin Uthappa/Sheldon Jackson (wk), 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Yusuf Pathan, 7 Suryakumar Yadav, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Kuldeep Yadav
Strategy punt
Glenn Maxwell might bowl with the new ball if Sunil Narine opens the batting again - he has conceded only 26 runs in 31 balls against the left-hander in previous meetings, and has dismissed him twice.
However, when he had brought himself on in the Powerplay against Knight Riders in their last meeting, he was taken for 18 runs. To avoid an encore, Varun Aaron's pace and bounce could be utilised instead.
Stats that matter
- Wriddhiman Saha (11.25 in eight innings) has the second-worst average among batsmen who've played more than five innings in the top seven. He is led and trailed by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shane Watson (11.16 in six innings) and Knight Riders' Colin de Grandhomme (14.33 in six) respectively.
- Kings XI's recent success is down to drastic improvements in bowling: in the first six games, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel had taken 15 wickets at an economy of 8.71 and an average of 38.06. In the last five, they've taken 23 wickets with an economy of 7.48 and an average of 16.00.
- Glenn Maxwell has also chipped in to Kings XI's improved bowling - he has taken six wickets at an economy of 5.92 in their last five games.
- Gautam Gambhir has hit Maxwell for 42 runs from 24 balls.
- Maxwell has been dismissed thrice by Umesh Yadav in 19 balls, and twice by Narine in 31 balls. He scores at less than a run-a-ball against both of them.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Kings XI Punjab must be the team with minimum depth in batting. What a loooong tail.
robin in..good news fr robin fans
It is as bad as "Mission Impossible without Tom Cruise" for KXI to get a place in top four.
I think KKR should test their bench strength since they have already qualified for play offs. Yusuf Pathan, who endured a miserable IPL (my guess, his last) should be benched. I would say KKR and MI have a 50-50 chance to lift the trophy this year.
KKR KKR KKR KKR... Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re...
today utappa will play or not?
Varun Aron has got pace and bounce which is useless because he has no line and length. If they are going to bowl like their last match then things are going to be difficult for Kings Eleven Punjab.
If KXI can control Narine and Lynn in the first 6 overs either by taking their wickets or by bowling at good line and length with dot balls then KKR will not be able to win this match.
King Punjab does not have as many top class players as KKR has. That is the main problem. If you have big guns, you win the battle, plain and simple. No Amla, and other good players. So, writing is on the wall, Surprized upset is the only hope for punjab.
Make axar patel as a opener...everthing will be alright
If KKR wins today and finishes 1st or 2nd along with MI, then there will be 3 back to back matches for either MI or KKR between them considering both reaches to final of IPL 10.
Sammy is Game Changer . bring Back Sammy. He has won PSL. Natural Strokemaker. No Sammy KXIP Out of IPL
Anyway, if KKR win tonight, we have our final 4. Rest 7 matches will be pretty useless, except for the top 2 finish thing.
Kings XI may win because there is no Amala to score a century. Kings lose whenever Amala scores a century.
They have this open today thanks to kholi and ABD who were searching for intent rather than brains unbelievable they both play test cricket, else its would have been curtains long ago .
So many permutations and combinations still possible in points table as only MI has qualified but it all depends on KXIP tonight.
"Kings XI have only one method of making the top four: they'll need to win all three of their remaining games and hope Sunrisers lose their remaining fixture against Gujarat Lions". Guess this needs correction!! If Kings XI win the three matches and Pune lose their next two, Kings XI would straightaway qualify, notwithstanding what happens to Sunrisers' match and notwithstanding the NRRs.
no matters who will win ,I just love to see Chriss Lynn hitting
IMO still think Maxwell have led his team a lot better than the other SUPER FLOP team RCB; King Kohli, Universe boss CGayle & ABD.... :)
Even if KKR does win today, it will be hard for it to secure the top 2 spot because its final game will be against MI who has historically great record against KKR. RPS, on the other hand, has two weaker opponents in the final two matches and is strong contender to win both.
KXIP has no hope of going into the top 4 this season. Theoretically they may go if they win all 3 matches but practically, they are not a team who can handle such pressure and so will crash sooner or later. Even if they win today's game, they are bound to lose one of the next two games and be eliminated.
Thus my top 4 this season: MI, RPS, KKR, SRH. From there, it is anyone's game.
punjab will not qualify..mark my words
easy win for kkr is on the cards bat first or second the will win
If Kings XI lose to KKR today , KKR RPS and SRH will qualify for the play offs along with MI , irrespective of the result in the other games . Results in the other games will only decide the position of the qualifying teams . It is sudden death for Kings XI .
If KKR bring in Boult they could have a dream team. Lynn, Robin and Yusuf as power hitters, Gambhir Pandey and Jackson as class players, Narine and Kuldeep as spinners, Boult Umesh and Coulter as fast swinging bowlers.
KKR is the team of the season and richly deserve to win IPL 10. Will be the team hard to stop by any of the other 3 contenders, even though in this format any team can beat any other team based on the conditions and form on a given day.
wonder is one time purple cap holder recently keep his spot in xi due to his batting..not bowling skills.WI have found new T20 opener instead of Gayle
so basically they have to win 6 in a row to win the title.
This is maxwell's usual form, hit some flop some
kings 11 hai no chance. Amla and Miller (miller was of time tho) is gone. I think their problem is that they don't have an Indian batsman who could score runs like last time they had Murali vijay. Batting is totally dependent on overseas players. I don't want to talk about their bowling because they have got 2 run machines in their team
Punjab problems are listless, Amla departure, Saha out of form in batting, Stonis unfairness & condition of do & die all matches at this stage. BUT still they have Glan Maxwell, who can do wonder on its own on his day & particular at home ground. Overall their performances till date in this ipl doesn't deserve them a place in playoff. .
Ankit Rajpoot was very impressive for KKR with his extra bounce bowling from 6'5". He adds another dimension to a strong KKR unit led by Cap'n Fantastic Gautam Gambhir.
Punjab should draft in Sammy as they need late order hitting. Maxwell has been disappointing with the bat this season hence the need for Sami.
Play Natarajan as he has variety. Aaron needs to bowl better lengths. Short wide hit me balls are not good. He needs to bowl yorkers wit bouncers and learn to bowl.cutters.
Anyone can win on any day. I do see KKR crushing punjab. Punjab has neither batting or bowling. They still in the tournament is pretty shocking. They need to find foreign fast bowler. Find few indian batsman. They should bring some unknown young indian batsman into picture. Outside ranji trophy to shock the system.
Kings XI suffered a lot due to the poor form of skipper GM, Miller and Saha in their middle order. But for their bowlers saving a few games, they should have been out of contention already. I think that will materialize tomorrow. I guess the current top 4 will go through to play offs.
Narine has done his batting last game. So Time for 3-4 failures.
If KKR wins tomorrow, next 7 games are only for net practice all teams use them to test their bench strength. If Pujab wins means last 3 positions still open for 4 teams...As today Dhawan and Rohit palyed well after team selection for Champions trophy...I am expecting Manish Pandey and Umesh Yadav will make some impact...Good luck for both the teams..
