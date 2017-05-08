Dhawan, bowlers lead Sunrisers' cruise
Sunrisers Hyderabad 140 for 3 (Dhawan 62*, Henriques 44) beat Mumbai Indians 138 for 7 (Rohit 67, Kaul 3-24, Bhuvneshwar 2-29) by seven wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a counter-attacking second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques to outplay Mumbai Indians and keep their playoff chances alive. Dhawan and Henriques walloped a stand of 91 that came off just 11 overs as Sunrisers razed a target of 139 with 10 balls to spare and maintained their stronghold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with their sixth win in seven matches at the ground.
The win was set up as their bowlers exploited a sluggish pitch to stifle Mumbai. That the visiting team was able to recover to 138 was down to their captain Rohit Sharma, who played an innings of class and poise to give his team a chance.
Sunrisers' position on the table remained unchanged, but they stayed afloat as the race to the playoffs got tighter. The win also brought the curtains down on Delhi Daredevils who do not stand to qualify for the final four anymore.
Switched on, switched off
Sunrisers oscillated between sharp and lax in the early exchanges. Their bowlers made good use of a slow surface where shot-making wasn't at its easiest. Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with a tight first over. And with Mohammad Nabi following suit, it took 10 deliveries for Mumbai to crack. Lendl Simmons lost his middle stump, swinging wildly and missing a quicker, non-turning offbreak from Nabi. Mumbai were 4 for 1 after two overs.
Mohammed Siraj undid some of that good work next over, when Parthiv Patel and Nitish Rana capitalised on poor lines and lengths to punish him for 16. The surge, however, was short-lived. While Nabi got a few to stop and turn, the odd ball kept the pacers interested as well. Siddarth Kaul got a shorter one to hurry on to Rana, who lobbed a catch to mid-off trying to fetch a pull. Kaul's next ball wasn't too dissimilar. This time Parthiv played the line, but couldn't keep the slap down, picking out point where Vijay Shankar let it burst through. Fortunately for Sunrisers, they weren't left to rue the chance, as Kaul took pace off and Parthiv chipped a knuckle ball to long-on two overs later.
Rohit bats on a different plane
Before Monday, Rohit had faced 37 balls of legspin and scored just 35 while perishing four times. On Monday, off the first ball he faced from Rashid Khan, he deftly used the width to guide him through third man for four. Then, with Mumbai having limped to 59 for 3 at the halfway stage, Rohit broke the shackles by going against the spin of Rashid, launching him over long-on for six. Overall, he collected 16 runs off the 11 balls he faced from the legspinner.
Rohit then settled into a beautiful rhythm. That he rarely played across the line showed how well he had read the pace of the surface. His three fours off Moises Henriques in the 14th over further demonstrated his class. When Henriques took pace off, Rohit picked it early and pierced the cover region; when Henriques banged it in at pace, Rohit calmly opened the face to steer it into the gap.
Unlike Rohit, the rest of Mumbai's batsmen struggled against Rashid. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, especially, hardly picked him. Hardik, who had helped Rohit stitch together 60 for the fourth wicket, tried to slog his way out and skewed a top-edge to cover. But Rohit continued to pinch singles and find the boundary. By the time he fell, he had struck over 50% of his team's runs. Following his dismissal, Mumbai added just 12 more off 11 balls and lost two wickets.
Big loss, big hitting
With Sunrisers desperately in search of a win, Mitchell McClenaghan pinged the back pad of David Warner first ball of the second over. Pressure on. But Mumbai conceded the early advantage through poor bowling. They hardly made an effort to take the pace off the ball. To Mumbai's misfortune, the pitch did ease up in the second innings for the batsmen. It compounded the shorter lengths they tried out as Dhawan and Henriques relished the pace and picked their areas.
Dhawan's sixes over long-on off Karn Sharma - a muscular heave to a fuller one from outside the crease and a flat-batted shovel to a shorter one - showed how well he had sussed out the pace of the surface. Henriques, on the other hand, impressed with his strokeplay off the back and front foot. Successive fours off Malinga in the 11th over - to a full-toss and a shorter one - exposed the predictability of Mumbai's bowling.
When Henriques fell to a slower offcutter from Bumrah, shortly after Harbhajan had put down a return catch, Sunrisers were left with 41 to get off 47. And though Yuvraj Singh struggled with an injured finger, Dhawan closed out the game without undue risks.
Akshay Gopalakrishnan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
TUXABBAS I heard it live from Warner during Toss. "Couple of forced changes". Couple means two or more right? If Nehra was one who could be other? I wonder if you could understand a little before contradicting my opinions. Surely SRH management wouldn't want to reveal as it may be blown beyond proportion by the media as is the case of Yuvraj Singh after this match citing the injury as a minor one by VVS Laxman. You have to read between the lines to get the information brother.
Many thanks and appreciation from IPL and BCCI for giving the opportunity to Afghan players. Nabi is as good with the bat as he is with the ball specially when it is a chase he has sailed Afghan ship to winning position when others went down. Rashid too can bat exceptionally well. against many thanks for the love and support Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the most lucky team in IPL. Whenever they needed win, opposition just came and donated it with grace to them. Congrats SRH for the playoffs.
well, when i saw Nabi bowling his first over, i was scratching my head could Warner allow him to complete all four overs at a trot. And when that has happened, i could sense a victory at that moment. I am happy Warner has the foresight to trust a spin bowler who could win him matches. More importantly, the credit goes to Muralidharan- the coach, who is behind all the training and hardwork as far as spinners are concerned. But at the end of the day- it all depends upon the bowler , how well he can judge the pitch, line and length and the psyche of batsman- great results.
Well lot of people are talking about the MOM and it should have been Kaul, i do agree with that but I would still say it was Nabi whose 4 overs for 13 and a wicket did all the choking for MI and the beneficiaries were Kaul, and others and that choke was so bad that none of MI players were able to breathe freely, so in the context of the game and the impact it created it should have been Nabi but who ever selects the MOM's go by the usual statistics and inclined towards the batsmen than bowlers as usual just like the game itself. Anyway we cant stop admiring these Afghani's, I am sure they need exposure and experience at the highest level, I think they have the fire power in pace department as well I do not know much about their batting strengths, I think they would not take that long like the SL or BD to prove their point that they belong at the top level. anyway why didnt RCB and DD use their U19 bowlers specially RCB who had not enough bowling strength Avesh could have made an impact
Cricinfouser and Venkatesh Venkatesh nobody cares about your opinion ! The selectors at bcci are far more experienced than you guys ! Respect the squad they have chosen and cheer India for the champions trophy rather than finding flaws in the selection.They know better than you which players are the best for the country .
Cricinfouser on May 9, 2017, it is waste of time & energy to write or speak about them when writing on the wall is high & clear
Another twenty or twenty five runs would had made big impact on this match but it is not so, MI should see that there is no lapse on their side in reaming matches that should be their main aim and then IPL 2017 belong's to them.
I think SRH will be in the same position like last year finishing at either 3/4 place. If they meet KKR(strongest team) in the Eliminator I think they should go for 4 Overseas batsman.
My XI would be 1. Warner 2. Dhawan 3. V Shankar 4. Williamson 5. Yuvi 6. Nabi 7. Ben Cutting 8. Ojha 9. S Kaul 10.M Siraj 11. B Kumar. Bhuvi & Kaul will bowl 8 Overs, Nabi 4 overs, Cutting and M Siraj 6 overs and can try the remaining 2 overs Yuvi and V shankar. I feel the above batting lineup will be the best in the whole tournament.
SRH peaks at the right time and MUMBAI slips when it is in summit. Interesting play offs in store as KINGS XI chances will be known tonight.
" DILEEP THUMATI ON MAY 8, 2017, 16:32 GMT TUXABBAS. Williamson has a niggle."
i wonder where you read this from? did the physio whisper in your ear?
"DILEEP THUMATI ON MAY 8, 2017, 14:25 GMT Kane Williamson and Ashish Nehra are injured and is mentioned by Warner as couple of forced changes. So before the bashing of selection by SRH begins keep it in mind folks."
its high time you grow up and stop posting incorrect information misguiding everyone - shame
http://www.espncricinfo.com/indian-premier-league-2017/content/story/1096948.html
Looks like all the SRH hating "experts" are out hiding after the thumping Mumbai got. Cant even blame luck as MI won the toss and also got the big wicket of Warner through an umpiring mistake. Can't blame dew as well since there was none. Can't say it was a flat track as both spinners and pacers of SRH strangled the MI batsmen.
No use about commenting on MOM. That is selectors fancy
For Gayle, Watson ,Corey Anderson,Malinga ,Youvaraj,Yusuf Pathan this should be the lat IPL
Mumbai were behind in today's match after the early loss of wickets. It was good to see Rohit atleast start to come into some kind of rhythm and form. Also, good to see Shikhar Dhawan starting to get his rhythm back and he is such a stylish player. He can make batting look so effortless when he is timing the ball well. Hope both do well in the CT. I find it difficult to say this especially after his contributions to the Mumbai Indians team over the years but I do believe that Malinga needs to be replaced by Mitchell Johnson for the remaining matches if Johnson is fit and available to play. If Krunal Pandya recovers from injury that he would just walk back into the side in place of Karn Sharma. Otherwise, the MI team looks pretty settled.
Nabi and Henriques played well to merit a place in playing XI but I doubt Nabi will be missing the next match when Williamson is fit. But I would like to see Nabi in place of Henriques because he gives more control in bowling and also no mug with bat. Henriques bowling this year has been pathetic to say the least. He is undoing all the good work done by bowlers in his 2 overs spell n unnecessarily building extra pressure. He is good all-rounder with batting much better than Nabi but when u have Williamson at no.3, I wouldn't mind letting go of Henriques. Moreover Shankar can bowl a 1-2overs spell n not fare worse. But the problem would be that it completely exposes middle order ,with Indian talent being not upto standards of other teams and also untested Nabi. No.5,6,7 of Nabi,Ojha,Hooda/Shankar doesn't evoke any confidence. One of the top 4 should always bat through in remaining 4matches if we to retain the cup. Bowling looks good with all bases covered except for those 1-2overs.
Siddharth Kaul's evolution & the faith shown in him by Laxman & Moody shows just why SRH are such a formidable unit....the secret ? Back your players and give them responsibility.
Nabi was Outstanding with the ball today choking run scoring brilliantly. SRH & Afg are very lucky to have him.
Still think SRH's batting is a little weak. I would bring in Williamson in place of Henriques. Kane is a more reliable batsman. Play Vijay Shankar who bowls seam up like Henriques.
@NAISHADH482 Absolutely correct bro.
Who else felt Sid Kaul should have been the MOM?
Nabi, Rashid, Kaul and Buvi, bowled beautifully! Nabi chocked MI, he is very good with bat too, he needs to come down the order, I would say # 3 of 4. Congratulations to all SRH fans.....
They know SRh couldn't have won had Dhawans wkt fell down , it would follow up with collapse ..moreover it's a batsmans game .what more can we expect ..Nabi bowled exceptionally well.simmons wkt and Ranas wkt was key for MI...esp after butler left...@ashraf....
Mumbai is finished! Jos Butler has gone home so expect Mumbai to struggle from here on out.
@ITHRIS- MOM is a poor show, I dint know that yet!
@DEE PAK- So with one Fine innings out of 10 has put Shikar Dhawan 2nd on the orange cap list this year. I wonder why Rohit Sharma is not up there as well, because he played a finer innings on that pitch. Fact is, Dhawan has been a consistent performer for SRH. Can you name one opener in the last 4 years for India who has a better average at the top who has opened in at least 30 matches? Wonder why people hate him so much. He was MOT last CT, top scorer for India in WC 2015, Finals of 2016 Asia cup and many more important knocks. The problem with him is that he has been judged for ODIs based off his Test and to an extent T20 perforances. I mean come'n guys, there is a reason why we play 3 formats, dont measure apples and oranges on the same scale.
Again both Afghan players Nabi and Rashid Khan played exceptionally well to slow down the run rate of MI. Henrique shouldn't bowl he is always leaking too much runs.
I was still feeling OK with Yuvraj's selection for the CT; but seeing him today, again, I realized what a pathetic decision it is. This guy can still whack a few to the stands; but that comes at a huge cost of his struggle, which cannot be afforded. Both Rohit and Dhawan got some runs today, but MI should make this clear: if they want to win a game, Rohit has to fail in batting :)
Mumbai winning and chasing go hand in hand. Fortunately MI tired to experiment with toss . SRH's clinical victory with Warner out for less.
Nabi you beautiiiii as always good with the ball and given opportunity can perform in batting too again proud of our legie Rashid Khan. I don't understand why Warner gives the ball to Henrique is he obsessed with him or what.
that was a bit of cricket exercise for Mumbai to try batting first.off late,Rana is not batting well and should be replaced by Rayudu.once Karumaldumal comes,Karn will be out . MI will play first qualifier at home for sure
SRH can go to 2nd spot if they win the last encounter vs GL and KKR RPS both loose their final encounters with KXIP loosing to MI which is a high chance.
I wonder why Nabi wasn't picked for Man of the Match award. He was the one who derailed MI's chase with impressive bowling. Does anyone agree with that?
Good win by the sunrisers ,tomorrow most probably we will have the final confirmed top 4 of this year's IPL.
yuvi please don't play any more games so that SRH can win title
SRH thrashed the MI by 7 Wkts. with nearly 2 overs to spare. Strangely MI are the leaders in points table- more by luck than ability. SRH is the strongest side but some batting errors by some old timers is causing their inconsistent showing. I don't understand why Williamson cannot be left in as the #3 bat. This leaves the best top 3 in IPL, who are in form to score- Warner, Dhawan & Williamson. Cutting or Henriques at #4. Yuvraj & other local bats can contribute from #5 onwards. Similarly Kumar, Siraj, Nabi,Kaul & Rashid can take care of the bowling. But when changes are made they should not unbalance the side. This is what is happening & SRH end up looking disjointed. This thumping win for SRH should enable them to carry the momentum & finish their schedule by winning the last 2 matches. Lets Go SRH.
One fine inning out of 10 doesn't change the fact that dhawan is useless n Indian team will pay the price for selecting him
Absolute boring IPL game. Looks like captain Rohit sharma gave complete feverism to SRH to win this match. Look at his reaction while being asked why you go for bat first on this wicket after win the toss!! Players and team are not being honest and need to get right treatment by board.
Kane Williamson can also bowl handy off-spin and he bowled in almost every match till his remodelled action, now he's working so much on his batting that he only bowls in Tests, easily he can be used as a 2-over bowler in T20s as giving him a over at top to less the run flow at the start other than vs Sunil Narine of KKR.
Next match if Henriques plays ,pretty sure he will do after today's performance , plz don't give him to bowl . Trust your young fellows Kaul & Siraj to do the job or else don't pick Siraj at all if u don't want to use his full quota . Pick a batsman and let Henriques bowl all the 4 overs . Sunrisers got lucky today when MI chose to Bat. Had they chosen to chase, I'm sure SRh would have ended in loosing side. Karma on display today .
Comfortable thrashing alright. Despite Rohits good innings, once the sloggers of MI ran out of luck, they had little chance. Unfortunately for them toss is not a big factor in Hyd and they cant win lIke they do in Mumbai just by winning the toss. Barring Bumrah who is an outstanding bowler the rest of MI full time bowlers are well past their due date. There is no chance this senior citizen bunch is going to defend anything less than 180 even against SRH whose midle order is a bit shaky. Still not convinced with Henriques at 3 despite his runs though. Looked like getting out 6 times. Williamson needs to come back when he is fit and Nabi should stay as he is good against lefties and a strong finisher. Shankar showed good composure though there was little pressure of run rate. Chance for top 2 gone due to last game which was eminently winnable and the 1 point lost due to rain against fruitcakes RCB. Qualification well in sight now.
Not many times have seen SRH winning without Warner's contribution. Great achievement as far as the team "SRH-warner" batting is concerned.
Yuvi trying his level best to try putting pressure on the men to come. Why dont hit out and go inspite of all those oohaahs in the field. He might make an odd 20 but may eat up double the deliveries and risk chance for sunrisers not to qualify. Would have been better had Nabi come on to bat instead of injured player.
I wonder what SRH players have done on the field to be at the bottom of the fair play award rankings.
srh may qualify for the playoffs and may play pune in the playoff
Where are the Shikhar Dhawan haters hiding now?
My srh 11 warner dhawan williamson nabi yuvi rashid bipul ojha bhuvi siraj kaul
As always nabi beating the batsman in the air
I know. Everybody asking for Kane. Nobody sees my first comment.
TUXABBAS. Williamson has a niggle. So the options are Ben, Fizz and Nabi. Given the conditions they needed a spinner who can hit big so they went for Nabi. Moises is a better player of spin than Ben so it was obvious for Henriques to play. When Kane is fit he will replace Moises. If there are fast bowling conditions like in Eden Gardens then Nabi will give way for Moises or Ben.
Moises, with 1 wicket in 11 games and an average of 236 with the ball this season is playing as an 'all-rounder' and Williamson is not. Great.
I feel those runs given away by Henriques will be the deciding factor this match. Stupid tactics by SRH management to give him the ball instead of trusting young speedster Siraj, which they realized after that over. Looks like they are not realizing from prev mistakes.
Rashid khan made two overrated players hardik & pollard look like ordinary batsman today.
As expcted, Rash and Nabi delivering with the ball, what a treat to watch the latter. Time to hit some runs, Nabi. Go go!
Williamson should always be in the line up, too good of a batsman to be wasted on the bench. If Warner fails, this could prove a challenging total!
MI bowling looks strong for this vulnerable SRH dug-out. Malinga bumrah with toe crushing yorkers, McClenaghan Pollard with those helmet hitting bouncers, Pandya with slower deliveries and Bhajji with his economy rate, Karn shram with leggies ? Will sunrisers chase it or gets all out for 80 + remains to be seen. It all depends how they start. Warners wkt very important. cant rely on yv or henriques to do the job.It has to be Dhawan or Nabi apart from warner for sunrisers, esp looking at the way they played vs KXIP.
Sorry i think i missed something How come Williamson is not in the team and Moises is? I hope its not the aussie passport entry because moises has been mediocre if i were to flatter him...
Anyone reminding the chase vs KXIP ? Sunrisers failed to chase 148. looks like similar total and hope not similar performance. Williamson didnt perform in that innings though. Wonder what the pitch curator is thinking , he didnt change the strategy of pitch even after that heavy loss for home side. Baring Warner , dhawan, and may be Nabi , I dont fancy anyone in this line-up chasing that 140 plus total on this pitch. Yuvi will play but takes his lifetime to score runs, hits a few after eating up deliveries and immediately puts pressure on lower down the order and history repeats. Siraj says he's a pinch hitter, will we get to see him hit out some out of park today , to be seen !
CRICFAN04328797 Gunaratne returned to Sri Lanka for CT preparations.
COOLJACK_143 Feeling lonely here. Hey just kidding. Siraj has gone for 16 in his first over so he will be under pressure against the experienced campaigners like Pollard and Rohit. So Warner wanted to give the kid a cushion and also he will have flexibility of one over if Rohit lines up Rashid. But instead of Moises he could have given the ball to Yuvraj considering two right-handers at the crease and the ball is also turning. But I don't think Yuvraj is completely fit today to bowl. T20 Cricket is itself a lottery. You just hope for the best and prepare for the worst as a skipper.
Mumbai really don't care if they win or lose. they have qualified and they know they will end up top 2 so they are playing test cricket. boring match .. easy win for sunrisers
Can anyone tell me, is M siraj is RMF or LMF ???
Man this yuvraj is a big liability, he sucks out momentum while batting and also while fielding ! Wonder why he's selected for CT with so many injuries.
Plz pollard remove & asela gunarathne to give a chance.
Anything above 140 this sunrisers team is not capable of scoring,esp vs bumrah aand bhajji . bad decision to bring Henriques, unnecessary stuff when things were going so nice.
If you dont trust your strike bowler in Siraj to bowl his full quota then whats teh point in picking him, might as well pick another alrounder. Henriques comes and gives away runs just like that, just for fun opposition scores against him.Very bad ploy this sunrisers, you are letting match go away again from your hands. small decisions make big impact in innings in a t20 game. Poor stuff from moody and warner.
well all is well but question remains , what total do SRH need to chase ? anything more than 130 for them would be a tough task esp with williamson not in the front and by seeing how they played their last home game faltering chasing 148. All the time may be their bowlers need to bundle out teams for less than 120 to 130, not a good sign for a champion team though. also beware of Bumrah and Bhajji factor in MI dug-out, they will believe in defending any total that their team sets esp after that super over by Bumrah. Good prospect for team INDIA but not so good for oppositions in IPL .
Yes this is what I was talking about, Remove Lendl simmons and Nitesh Rana, th e inform batsmen ,and this MI batting lineup will falter. Well done sunrisers until now, close the game .All the best.
CT selection over ..so today dhawan poor show conform...
wow ! looks like the entire Afgh and BD is praying for sunrisers to win today. Prayers answered Md Nabi picks up the wicket. super.
Get Simmons & Rana early, sunrisers this weakest MI batting will fold on itself. Rohit is not a big deal srh has Rashid khan and Nabi to take care of him. This match seems strange usually team who wins toss bowls these days, why is MI batting and giving in hands of SRH ? This should be a good loss to loose for warner and co.
Mi xi for next match (if they win today, and assure top 2 finish) Simmons, pooran (wk), s tiwarry, a gururaratne, rohit sharma, rayudu, v kumar, suchith, k gowtham, johnson, deepak punia
Kane Williamson and Ashish Nehra are injured and is mentioned by Warner as couple of forced changes. So before the bashing of selection by SRH begins keep it in mind folks.
Nabi and Rashid, watchout for them. Love from India <3
