Flawed teams look for consolation win
Match facts
Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils
Kanpur, May 10, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson cleared the ropes 16 times between them as Daredevils mowed down a target of 209 with 15 balls to spare.
Overall: The teams have met three times so far, with Daredevils winning two games and losing the other, agonisingly, by one run.
In the news
Daredevils have lost three of their overseas players to international assignments. Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have left to join South Africa's ODI team in England, while Angelo Mathews is joining Sri Lanka's preparatory camp for the Champions Trophy.
Sam Billings, who left the Daredevils camp to join England's ODI team in a two-match series against Ireland, will not return to the IPL despite the series having ended, since Daredevils are now out of contention for a playoff spot.
Daredevils, therefore, are left with only five overseas players to choose from - Corey Anderson, Carlos Brathwaite, Pat Cummins, Ben Hilfenhaus and Marlon Samuels.
Like Billings, Jason Roy will not return to the IPL after England's 2-0 ODI series win against Ireland. He will play for Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup instead of rejoining Lions, who also have no chance of making the playoffs.
The likely XIs
Gujarat Lions: 1 Dwayne Smith, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 5 Aaron Finch, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 James Faulkner, 8 Dhawal Kulkarni, 9 Pradeep Sangwan, 10 Basil Thampi, 11 Ankit Soni.
Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Marlon Samuels, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Carlos Brathwaite, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 Mohammed Shami/Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 Zaheer Khan.
Stats that matter
- This will be Kanpur's first match of the season. The venue has only hosted three T20s previously - two IPL games and one India-England T20I - with the chasing team winning on all three occasions.
- This season, Lions have won four out of six matches while chasing, and have lost six out of six batting first.
- This has been a theme with Lions right through their two seasons in the IPL. In all, they have won 12 out of 16 matches while chasing, and only one out of 12 while batting first.
- Shahbaz Nadeem has an excellent record against two of Lions' overseas batsmen. Dwayne Smith has been out twice to him, while scoring only 59 off 49 balls, while Aaron Finch has made 29 off 28 while being dismissed once.
- Ravindra Jadeja has struggled against Amit Mishra in T20 cricket, only scoring 30 off 37 balls while being dismissed four times in six innings.
- Rishabh Pant, much like his team, has had a hit-and-miss IPL season, with three ducks, two other single-digit scores, and five 30-plus scores in 11 innings. He has the best strike rate (172.39) and the most sixes (20) by any player with three ducks in an IPL season.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
I agree with gentlemens below this. Sures Raina very not good capten. Why he the bowling doctor smith in the over final one in power play. Doctor smith bowling friendly pies for batting to hit sixer all time. Why ankit soni not bowling - has Raina take ankit as specialist fielding? Also Gujarat buying players no good- ms gony, munaf patel, shivil kaushik all rubish bowlers give away lots of run to batting, China suri why he buy and not use even when no other overseas? Very confused decisions by capten Raina.
Suresh Raina is inept capten, He make silly choices for not played China Suri and not playyed AJ Tye at start of IPL. He didn't bother with Gujarati Lions and want to return to CSK.
Excess scheduling of cricket prior to IPL by IND has had its impact on IPL10. Absence of key players due to injury at start of IPL10 has affected RCB, GL & DD. GL & DD did not take decisions to get replacements for injured players affecting their campaigns. However, there couldn't be greater contrast between the 2 teams. GL is strong in batting, average in bowling while DD is strong in bowling but average in batting. Despite their bowling limitations, GL should have been strong contender for playoffs but for 3/4 missed opportunities of wins mainly on account of batting errors & dropped catches. MI reaped benefits from such errors. The fight between KXIP / GL / DD is for a creditable 5th place though KXIP have a possible but not probable chance of making it to playoff. Young players with potential as replacement for MSD, will have to earn their places & need about 2 more years in cricket before selection in main Indian cricket team. If GL play to potential a win is on cards for them.
There is only one major difference between DD & RCB.
One fails with younger & aspiring stars,
The other fails with older & well established stars.
Murugan Ashwin didn't play a single ranji game. There were other bowlers who did a great job but they didn't get contract. wonder why should get crores and games to play as well
Sanju Samson looks to be matured enough to play in Indian team now. His shots are awesome and has great timing. He can find the gaps easily in the power plays, rotate the strike in the middle overs and a good slogger too.
In 2018 if CSK & RR hv to return to IPL, logically the last two teams from points table have to be scrapped. But IPL rules, money power thro Bank guarantees will decide otherwise. It is high time the COA should put its foot down and amend the IPLO rules more competetion friendly.
DD has wasted Murugan Ashwin by not giving a snigle match to show case his talent. He was a improved payer in the two limited over domestic tournaments.
sanju samson has shown great maturity with aggression....defenitely knocking the door of indian team...
It is a mystery why the best spinner in India in the last domestic season -Shahbaz Nadeem, is not selected for DD
DD XI should be: Karun,Iyer,Pant,Samson,Samuels,Anderson,Cummins,Hilfenhaus,Zaheer,Shami and Mishra
GL XI should be: D Smith, Kishan, Raina, Finch, DK,Jaddu,Suri, Faulkner, Sangwan, Kaushik and Dhawal Kulkarni
Now Delhi is Officially Out of the IPL Tournament. Delhi Owners and Coach should think of balanced team for future tournaments. I agree for their involvement and grooming of Local Talent. But this allow them to step down in Points Table. Samson / Pant / Karun / Iyer are good prospect for future. But they do not have experience for intense situation, if they make a proper combination of Experience and Local talent, den delhi will be doing wonders in coming IPL.
In today's Match - Karun, Samson, Samuels, Pant, Iyer, Anderson, Brathwaite, Cummins, Mishra, Shami, Zaheer.
Delhi enigma daredevil's.... Just don't understand what goes wrong with them!!! Post the auctions... Felt they had the team to beat.... QDK,Morris,rabada,cummins,anderson,mathews, they had the perfect balance of overseas players backing the Indian players ..... But somehow they just flattered to deceive... Must say rahul dravid is equally responsible for this mess of Delhi..... First time Delhi management applied some common sense during the auctions and picked valuable utility players... But doctor dravid had cancer treatment strategy for a normal cold treatment..... Unfortunately next season auction Delhi will lose some good youngsters..... If the retention policy of 3 -4 players come... They should retain pant, QDK, morris and Samson.... If not sides like RCB ,CSK,RR would be desperate to pick QDK and morris.... Overall a disappointing season for Delhi.... Miss you guys in the playoffs....
DD XI: 1 Karun 2 Samson 3 Pant 4 C Anderson 5 Samuels 6 Iyer 7 Brathwaite 8 Cummins 9 Jayant/M Ashwin 10 Shami 11 Zaheer
mostly winning percentage to DD because their batting lineup is excellent some wrongly bat last game but today their jump to pLay off track
I Think DD has the best young indian batsmen.
With QDK in Delhi line up, they would have definately made it to play off's. He is marvelous class and extremely consistent player.
If Dravid is so keen about bringing Indian talent forward in IPL, why bother including foreign players in the team? Next time please buy all Indian players. Franchise can save lot of money!!
Mathews,Rabada,Morris & Billings not available
At least now bat Anderson or samuels at 3 or 4 . The mediocre local players . All 4 in a row didn't work. At least one of Anderson, Samuels or even Mathews when he was there should've batted in the top 4 as at the end of the day they are experienced international players and could've guided the local talent
I really don't understand why GL picked Chirag Suri as overseas player.
the crime DD did to the youngsters was to put them under immense pressure by not having any International batting star in the team. agree Quinton and jp missed out due to injury, but still they should at least go for some Indian team players next season. not sure if they are trying to train Samson, pant, iyer to thrive under pressure by throwing them under the bus.
Two out of contention teams & Kanpur ground. DDD trying to play above their expectations as against Gujrat, who is playing below their expectation. Team chasing win
Delhi is still make a play off if thry win all the matches
China Suri has a batting avg of 7 & sr of 55. He doesn't bowl, he is a specialist batsman. How on earth is this guy picked by GL? What were the GL management smoking when they bought him?
can't really understand why people are criticising Dravid. He has played a key role in grooming youngsters and exactly 1 year back India U-19 team was in finals under his coaching. RR and DD have shown immense trust on youngsters and the reason behind that is Dravid. Maybe he is a bit over experimenting but he has done the best to Indian cricket in all possible ways even after retiring by grooming youngsters to play at this level. Pant might have played to his capability in only 3 matches but he had some good starts in few matches and moreover don't forget his perfomance in domestic circuit. He is definitely a talented guy but he should be opening the innings with Samson and Iyer should come at 1 down.
Zaheer need not play, he is done and dusted, hopefully, for the last time. Instead, give the big stage opportunity to some youngster. Now, the losers can all have a big, hearty laugh and play for the crowd.
whose home game this is DD or GL??
Don't understand the logic of picking Chirag Suri at the auction if they are not going to give him any game time even when they have only four overseas players left in their squad. Atleast give the kid a chance to show why he was picked at the auction.
DD was good when in hands of sehwag. His ousting took the charisma away and the playoffs too
GL, least you can do, you can make ALL IPL FANS happy with Irfan Pathan!?!!! Zaheer Vs Irfan, Baroda Vs Baroda!!!
Leaving out the world class Mathews cost the team. Shame on the management.
Jst give chirag suri a chance
Both teams should have been in playoffs by now in place of SRH & RPS. Their inconsistencies at the top order & Injuries hit them big time . Though great on paper ,not working for them luck wise with so many injuries , and players leaving to play for respective countries. May be it's the strategy at auction to look for players who will be available to play ,just like Sunrisers did picking Afgh players .They played and gave confidence to those who they believed would play the entire season. Fizz wasn't tried for that reason .
Youngsters are ok but when they r not performing doesn't make any sense to stick with them over and over .examples Karun Nair- a big No. Pant ok player needs to be groomed . He can't simply walk into any batting line up . Avg keeping ,Batting explosive but needs to be consistent . Sanju Samson most consistent and matured of the lot . R Dravid can't be blamed for injuries of senior players like De cock Duminy Zak in crucial matches. They fairly did great compared to last year . With bit of consistency in the top batting order they will do good. Indian bowlers need to step up , shabaz nadeem needs to have a look ahead of Mishy. Drop Mishy next time from the squad. don't play him anymore. He's liability with his poor fielding as well as inconsistent Bowling . Sanju along with Morris & Zak are the most consistent players for DD. Hope DD learn from mistakes atleast this time. GL- injuries & inconsistency . Both teams are the best in paper for IPL but not proving their mettle .
Delhi is out because of Rahul Dravid, his strategy single handedly destroyed RR chances of playoffs at least for couple of season if I am not wrong. This year again he continues his strategy of manking unnecessary changes in each and every match, I don't understand why he keep on experimenting unnecessarily after every match whether his team wins or not. Sometimes, I get irritated by his nonsense experiments especially when he drops someone who performed in last match. This man need some coaching lessons from VVS, when to drop someone and when to bring him. Also no one know, why Pant was playing in middle order when someone explosive at the top was required. Finally a big lol to DD from IPL 17.
Predicted team still features the 4 indian domestic players together? Theyve been massive flops with only samson being even slightky consistant. Pant with 3 good knocks 8 disasters
