Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, Kanpur May 9, 2017

Flawed teams look for consolation win

The Preview by Karthik Krishnaswamy
Match facts


Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils
Kanpur, May 10, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Form guide

  • Gujarat Lions: defeated Kings XI Punjab by six wickets, lost to Delhi Daredevils by seven wickets, lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by five wickets
  • Delhi Daredevils: lost to Mumbai Indians by 146 runs, defeated Gujarat Lions by seven wickets, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets

Head-to-head


This season: Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson cleared the ropes 16 times between them as Daredevils mowed down a target of 209 with 15 balls to spare.

Overall: The teams have met three times so far, with Daredevils winning two games and losing the other, agonisingly, by one run.

In the news


Daredevils have lost three of their overseas players to international assignments. Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have left to join South Africa's ODI team in England, while Angelo Mathews is joining Sri Lanka's preparatory camp for the Champions Trophy.

Sam Billings, who left the Daredevils camp to join England's ODI team in a two-match series against Ireland, will not return to the IPL despite the series having ended, since Daredevils are now out of contention for a playoff spot.

Daredevils, therefore, are left with only five overseas players to choose from - Corey Anderson, Carlos Brathwaite, Pat Cummins, Ben Hilfenhaus and Marlon Samuels.

Like Billings, Jason Roy will not return to the IPL after England's 2-0 ODI series win against Ireland. He will play for Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup instead of rejoining Lions, who also have no chance of making the playoffs.

The likely XIs


What is the biggest reason for Delhi Daredevils' poor run this season?

Gujarat Lions: 1 Dwayne Smith, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 5 Aaron Finch, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 James Faulkner, 8 Dhawal Kulkarni, 9 Pradeep Sangwan, 10 Basil Thampi, 11 Ankit Soni.

Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Marlon Samuels, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Carlos Brathwaite, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 Mohammed Shami/Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 Zaheer Khan.

Stats that matter


  • This will be Kanpur's first match of the season. The venue has only hosted three T20s previously - two IPL games and one India-England T20I - with the chasing team winning on all three occasions.
  • This season, Lions have won four out of six matches while chasing, and have lost six out of six batting first.
  • This has been a theme with Lions right through their two seasons in the IPL. In all, they have won 12 out of 16 matches while chasing, and only one out of 12 while batting first.
  • Shahbaz Nadeem has an excellent record against two of Lions' overseas batsmen. Dwayne Smith has been out twice to him, while scoring only 59 off 49 balls, while Aaron Finch has made 29 off 28 while being dismissed once.
  • Ravindra Jadeja has struggled against Amit Mishra in T20 cricket, only scoring 30 off 37 balls while being dismissed four times in six innings.
  • Rishabh Pant, much like his team, has had a hit-and-miss IPL season, with three ducks, two other single-digit scores, and five 30-plus scores in 11 innings. He has the best strike rate (172.39) and the most sixes (20) by any player with three ducks in an IPL season.

Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  • BhimchandraRaymondBinny on May 10, 2017, 22:43 GMT

    I agree with gentlemens below this. Sures Raina very not good capten. Why he the bowling doctor smith in the over final one in power play. Doctor smith bowling friendly pies for batting to hit sixer all time. Why ankit soni not bowling - has Raina take ankit as specialist fielding? Also Gujarat buying players no good- ms gony, munaf patel, shivil kaushik all rubish bowlers give away lots of run to batting, China suri why he buy and not use even when no other overseas? Very confused decisions by capten Raina.

  • vikxsh on May 10, 2017, 14:21 GMT

    Suresh Raina is inept capten, He make silly choices for not played China Suri and not playyed AJ Tye at start of IPL. He didn't bother with Gujarati Lions and want to return to CSK.

  • forExcelienceInCricket on May 10, 2017, 13:44 GMT

    Excess scheduling of cricket prior to IPL by IND has had its impact on IPL10. Absence of key players due to injury at start of IPL10 has affected RCB, GL & DD. GL & DD did not take decisions to get replacements for injured players affecting their campaigns. However, there couldn't be greater contrast between the 2 teams. GL is strong in batting, average in bowling while DD is strong in bowling but average in batting. Despite their bowling limitations, GL should have been strong contender for playoffs but for 3/4 missed opportunities of wins mainly on account of batting errors & dropped catches. MI reaped benefits from such errors. The fight between KXIP / GL / DD is for a creditable 5th place though KXIP have a possible but not probable chance of making it to playoff. Young players with potential as replacement for MSD, will have to earn their places & need about 2 more years in cricket before selection in main Indian cricket team. If GL play to potential a win is on cards for them.

  • Jose...P on May 10, 2017, 13:01 GMT

    There is only one major difference between DD & RCB.

    One fails with younger & aspiring stars,

    The other fails with older & well established stars.

  • RSDravid on May 10, 2017, 11:55 GMT

    Murugan Ashwin didn't play a single ranji game. There were other bowlers who did a great job but they didn't get contract. wonder why should get crores and games to play as well

  • SijoThekkedath on May 10, 2017, 11:09 GMT

    Sanju Samson looks to be matured enough to play in Indian team now. His shots are awesome and has great timing. He can find the gaps easily in the power plays, rotate the strike in the middle overs and a good slogger too.

  • kemukundarajanmukundarajan on May 10, 2017, 10:08 GMT

    In 2018 if CSK & RR hv to return to IPL, logically the last two teams from points table have to be scrapped. But IPL rules, money power thro Bank guarantees will decide otherwise. It is high time the COA should put its foot down and amend the IPLO rules more competetion friendly.

    DD has wasted Murugan Ashwin by not giving a snigle match to show case his talent. He was a improved payer in the two limited over domestic tournaments.

  • cricket_fantacy on May 10, 2017, 8:41 GMT

    sanju samson has shown great maturity with aggression....defenitely knocking the door of indian team...

  • bbnn on May 10, 2017, 8:20 GMT

    It is a mystery why the best spinner in India in the last domestic season -Shahbaz Nadeem, is not selected for DD

  • cricfan5324713184 on May 10, 2017, 8:18 GMT

    DD XI should be: Karun,Iyer,Pant,Samson,Samuels,Anderson,Cummins,Hilfenhaus,Zaheer,Shami and Mishra

    GL XI should be: D Smith, Kishan, Raina, Finch, DK,Jaddu,Suri, Faulkner, Sangwan, Kaushik and Dhawal Kulkarni

