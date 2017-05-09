Tewatia, Mohit keep Kings XI alive
Kings XI Punjab 167 for 6 (Maxwell 44, Saha 38, Woakes 2-20) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 153 for 6 (Lynn 84, Tewatia 2-18, Mohit 2-24) by 14 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
A sensational display of end-overs bowling from Mohit Sharma and strangulation by legspin from Rahul Tewatia, playing his first game this season, helped apply the choke on Kolkata Knight Riders. By securing one of three wins they needed, Kings XI lived to fight another day.
In what was an engaging last five overs off which Knight Riders needed just 50, Mohit brought out all his slower variations - the knuckleball, back-of-the-hand slower deliveries and offcutters - and delivered them with precision to deny Chris Lynn, who wiped out half of Knight Riders' 168-run target off just 52 balls, and Manish Pandey. The pair's dismissal off successive deliveries off the 18th over helped close out a tight game, with the Sharmas - Mohit and Sandeep - defending 29 off the 12 deliveries to ensure three playoff spots were still up for grabs.
Knight Riders' productive first six
Kings XI made four changes, two of those being forced. One of them - Hashim Amla - had just smashed a 60-ball 104, his second century of the season, in the previous game. Even so, the rest of the batsmen stuttered as they finished with just 189 when they should've posted 210. Now, without Amla, who along with David Miller was unavailable because of national duty, Kings XI needed a robust beginning from the openers. Manan Vohra, who had earlier in the tournament shunted up and down the order to accommodate both Shaun Marsh and Martin Guptill, sparkled briefly, but his dismissal brought about a restrained approach. The first six overs fetched just 41 for the loss of the openers. Knight Riders had begun well.
Maxwell, Saha keep the innings alive
On a surface where the ball was deviating just about enough to keep the medium-pacers interested, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme bowled six overs in tandem, conceding just 22 off the first four immediately after the Powerplay. Kings XI limped to 63 for 3 in the first half. They went 17 deliveries without a boundary after Shaun Marsh's dismissal in the ninth over, before Maxwell cut loose - hitting de Grandhomme for two successive sixes off legitimate deliveries to trigger a surge. Maxwell's picking of lengths was impressive as he played the pull effectively against the pacers. Wriddhiman Saha, on 10 off 17 at one stage, pinched crucial boundaries to move to a run-a-ball 26. At 115 for 3 with five to play, Kings XI needed big back five overs. But they were denied.
Kuldeep Yadav, returning in place of Piyush Chawla, was rewarded for his willingness to flight the ball as he had Maxwell caught at wide long-off in an attempt to hit him for a third successive six. In his next over, he had Saha stumped after being biffed across the line one ball earlier. A cameo from Tewatia lifted them to 167, not underwhelming but not match-winning either.
Narine tees off, Lynn consolidates
Two quiet men, who don't believe in intimidating opponents with words, let their blades talk. Sunil Narine's no-frills approach fetched him four fours in a 10-ball 18. Lynn, playing in only his second game after returning from a shoulder injury that kept him out for three weeks, didn't show signs of "not being a 100 percent" as he revealed during a flash interview. Time and again, he was tested against the short ball, only for the deep midwicket and wide long-on boundaries to be peppered with regularity.
The best shot of his knock - a flat-batted swat off Matt Henry which he fetched from outside off - showed how brutally effective he can be even if not at full tilt. Yet, this wasn't as brutal a knock as the one against Royal Challengers Bangalore. By bringing up a half-century off just 29 deliveries, Lynn ensured Gautam Gambhir's struggle against spin - he scratched around 17 deliveries for 8 before mistiming a slog to deep midwicket - didn't deeply disturb the asking rate.
Tewatia spins a web
One ball after sending back Gambhir, Rahul Tewatia, playing his first game this season, saw off Robin Uthappa, but to not give any credit to Axar Patel would be doing injustice to his efforts. Running around from straight deep midwicket, he covered quick ground before putting in a dive to catch the dipping slog sweep inches from the ground near deep square leg. Now, the choke was on. Axar followed it up by conceding just three in his next over. The spinners - Tewatia along with Axar and Swapnil Singh - at that stage had combined figures of 2 for 30 off six overs. Knight Riders needed 86 off 54 balls.
Maxwell's punt on Mohit pays off
By leaving two overs of Mohit in the last five, Maxwell gambled. Considering the form Lynn was in, it was a tough proposition. But the pressure applied by the spinners left Knight Riders with a steep task against a bowler, who justified the INR 6.5 crore investment, at a crunch moment when the game was on the line and Kings XI's chances of staying alive was hanging by a thread. That he bowled just three overs may have been a decision Kings XI could have rued, but on the night, it was his experience that prevailed.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Surya Kumar is a better bet than Yusuf Pathan...at 6..he can play those n is miles ahead in fielding
How many times i pointed out in this forum about Rahul Tewatia.How come KXIP management don't know he was in prime form in his domestic matches,check his last five innings in cricinfo profile why he was not playing,and curiyappa and ishanth is playing? A leg spinning all-rounder is a rare commodity in T20 and in this IPL all wrist spinners are successful.His cameo and tight leg spin brought victory for KXIP
That match against sunriser when kxip only needed 23 in 3 overseas with Vohra going great guns may come back to haunt kxip. Carriapa faced 17 th over and wasted 3 deliveries before getting out in 4th. Agree this Vohra was nervous to chase the score himself and played poor shot to get out. Kxip has many foreign batsmen like Guptil, Morgan, Miller etc who can not play spin properly. This is why IMO players like Vijay (when fit), Vohra, Gurkeerat all should play together but it has never been done in this year and previous years as well. Next year we should try to find a really good foreign fast bowler or very good Indian spinner to give support to Axar. We should also release players like Varun, ishant, Guptil etc who are of no use.
Amla's good form had inspired Kings XI Punjab for an improved performance this season than the last season. Only if Punjab would have shown more eagerness in winning those two games that Amla scored those two splendid tons in less than 60 balls then they would been in play-offs by now.
A kxip fan here. Few things to clarify. Amla and Miller left for national duties before this match. Se changed were made rightly, like dropping Natrajan, Varun and bringing back Vohra and debutante Tewatia. I was confused why players like Varun and Ishant and even Natrajan kept on getting chances after repeated failures. Against Gl, kxip were in similar position after 15th over but Varun gave away the so many runs in one over killing the match for kxip. This time I though Mohit and Sandeep didn't let that happen. Still I doubt if we can win against MI as we don't have good opener in the form of Guptil and may b Saha should open with Vohra or come at 3. Kxip can also drop Guptil and play Sammy at lower down the order to boost the power hitting as we don't have anyone there after maxwell exits.
G Gambhir* c Marsh b Tewatia 8 18 0 0 44.44
And we still say he is the best captain after DADA, because of him he won 2007 T20 and 2011 WC and not because of the Captain MS, India won the 2013 CT, just because of luck, and the team work, not because of the Captain MS, India lost many overseas matches in which GG himself failed, and MS became Man of the series in one such occasion, but we lost because of MS, not because of other players. GG didn't got a place in 2017 CT squad, because MS is still in the team, MS can still play "POLITRICKS" keeping immature VK as a shield in front of him. We want to see MS out of the squad, we want to see GG winning 2019 WC as the Indian Captain.
It was really unbelievable Saha poking on a wide delivery to get stumped. KXI could have scored 15-20 runs more to be in very safe situation.
BLACK_BIRD Pls hv some knowledge abt wht is happening.. Amla hasn't been dropped, he left to SA for his national duties. Also can u pls explain me how he was ruin the winning chances of Kings11? Seriously I can't understand pls explain me since u seems to b a genius of assuming which I cannot..
They get lucky again manish pandey wasted deliveries and unnecessary runout of Lynn was turning point in match
RPS has golden opportunity to take no.2 spot in two scenerios by winning remaining two matches even though they manage to beat only DD and lost to KXI and KKR lost to MI in there final encounter. they are sure shot at no. 2. go RPS go.
KKR's bad luck; KXIP did not play the great Varun Aron. He could have won it for KKR for sure.
If KKR lost their final match against MI then there is a chance to KXIP
Mumbai will beat Punjab tomorrow at Wankhede ,if the match was to be played somewhere else Punjab had a chance since the venue is Wankhede it's very tough against a wounded MI.
If KKR had won their match against KingsXI , the 4 top teams in the points table would have qualified for the play offs . However , KKR's loss has thrown in a new contender for the play offs . The big loss to DD and marginal wins in 6 out of 8 games , has ensured that RPS has to win at least one of their 2 games . Further , SRH can be certain of qualifying only if they win their last match . RPS has been following the pattern of CSK in their games with utter disregard to NRR . If RPS fails to qualify for the play offs , they have nobody to blame except themselves. Let us hope that they win at least one of the two games to reach the play offs .
Gg>>>SD GG fan. Gutsy player & attacking captain.
Just awful from Guptill, he has made sure he won't be getting any big bucks in the upcoming auction, just so unsure of himself against Narine
"The Man of the Match will be chosen by members of the television commentary team covering the match. A trophy and a cheque for RS 1 Lakh will be presented by either a franchise owner and /or a representative of a franchise sponsor to the Man of the Match; no product may be given unless the franchise sponsor is also a Central sponsor."
These commentators are notorious and getaway unscathed and show off there so called skills in post match presentation . Remember these same MOM adjudicators didn't give MOM to Player who scored India's fastest century and your guess for who ever got MOM that day is right.
Why everyone hates GG. For one match he hasn't performed well & everyone blaming him. Give him free space & respect
KKR as usual is in their losing spree . Commentators say its a balanced side . On the contrary its a pretty jittery side in batting once the top three goes . Yusuf is playing from memory and the newcomer grandhomme just hasnt done justice at all . With Sakib with his excellent spin n guile and his batting has been made to sit out in the entire tourney. Woakes has done excellently and has honed his bowling even better thro his first stint at IPL just before the champs trophy . There was a tall offspinner from a Banned franchise who never played first class cricket but in IPL used to simply tweak the ball and had become KKRs nemesis as did Tambi. Tewatia notwithstanding his exploits here has done exactly that . KXI now is no. 4 and by all accounts will qualify . KKR could well become no. 3 since MI will simply demolish them in their own den and SRH will become no.2
Kolkatta Knight Riders were speeding ahead with alomost 10 runs per over and then an unknown person called Rahul Tewatia put them on a sudden brake by giving only 4 runs in his first over of his first IPL match. He then got Gautam Gambhir & Robin Uthappa out in his second over and gave only 3 runs. In his third over too he gave only 4 runs and choked KKR. From then on, the game titled from KKR to Punjab Kings XI. Now can any one tell me who THESE WISE MEN are who decided Mohit Sharma as the MOM instead of Rahul Tewatia! Even school kids will tell you who the real MOM was.
Miss Varsha, Amla didn't score centuries of 120 balls . Anyway KKR middle order players are not tested and Pathan has just become a traveller. He must be dropped for ateast one match.
@LEVEVERAGE Yes, I guess so. Everybody wants color these days!
'Hit me Aaron':ALLROUNDCRICKET you nailed it.Aaron is the most overrated pace bowler.I don't know why he is getting too many chances.He should start involving in other business.
Ha ha ha somebody commented that nobody dropped his catch that's why he didn't score . Can't be lucky all the time right?
Why mohit sharma is man of the match for his 3-0-24-2 over Tewatia's 4-0-18-2 with 15 not out from 8? Tewatia's performance was the real turning point. Injustice to him.
How are these MOTM awards decided, A few days ago Stokes was the obvious winner but he didn't get it and the same applies here for Rahul Tewatia!
Nobody dropped Uthappa's catch in this game. That's why he didn't score?
Just wonder who is the "smart" that chose the MOM award? Yes MMSharma bowled well but for only 3 overs for 2/24. Was hit for a Six & 3 Fours and has an econ. of 8. Whereas Tewatia bowled all of his allocated 4 overs and took both important wickets of Gambhir & Uthappa. He was not hit for any 6 at all. Gave only 1 Fours to a team like KKR and got 2 for 18runs with an econ. of 4.50. Should he not get MOM awards???Maybe the "smart" person thought he was a nobody and not as well known as Sharma
sunrisers fan, but want KXIP to get through the play-offs. actually wish both could get through some how.(May be if RPS looses its 2 remaining matches).This KXIP team is an amazing free-spirit one with jovial players, who live at present just like viru. They have some unnoticed superstars in axar patel, sandy,brilliant wk saha and amazing team owner. I wish the team all the very best and hope they win other matches in trot and win this years IPL as well. They truly deserve more than any other team this season, and with little luck this will be possible. good luck Punjab!
Am I the only person who thinks all cricket teams should play one-day games in a coloured top with white trousers like Kings?
wow KKR you just wanted to loose the game today. SMH
No Amla to score a century, Kings win. They will be put to real test at Wankhade, the Mumbai Indians backyard. The Knight Riders must thank their stars that the Bangalore encounter of Sunrisers with RCB was a washout. If the Kings XI manages to win its remaining fixtures it is a must win situation at Kanpur for Sunrisers. If MI knockout Knight Riders again and the Pune outfit manages to lose their remaining two, the race for 2,3,4 places hots up with MI, sitting pretty watching and the four teams sweating it out. That is IPL. Let us enjoy the fun.
They win the tough one, and messed up the easy one. Rubbish.
With last few matches to be played, here is an interesting scenario..
DD wins against GL KXIP wins against MI DD wins agains RPS GL vs SRH wash out MI wins against KKR KXIP wins against RPS DD wins against RCB
MI will end up with 20 points while KKR, RPS, SRH and KXIP will end up with 16 points each. 3 spots decided on NRR :)
Gautam Gambhir's slow innings turned things in favour of Punjab. Openers were striking the ball well and all of a sudden things became different. KKR has to throw Pathan as he was terrible this year. Poor fielding, no bowling and not reliable any more both in strike rate and scoring.
One has to praise Virender Sehwag for playing a Spinner (Tewatia) instead of a seamer(Natarajan) and inducting a better pacer in Henry instead of 'Hit Me' Aaron. Shows why Viru still remains one of the canniest readers of the pitch and game.
Also Rahul Tewatia bowled like a champion. 4 overs 2/18 against Lynn And to get GG & Uthappa was what turned the match. He slowed the momentum down & was the difference.
KKR is struggling against good teams. Narine and Lyn strategy is keeping them alive. Their bowlers are not restricting the opponents to lower scores anymore.
It's starting to look like the repeat of 2016 where KKR and SRH fought in the eliminator and KKR got eliminated. Unless, Pune does something stupid, it's there chance to lose to be in top 2 and really have a chance to play the final.
Kings bowled really well. If Ghambhir tried to score and got out, Uthappa might not need to hit the first ball he faced. Him and Ghambhir are the players who can play spinners well. Lyn showed how to keep the scoreboard going despite facing a leg spinner. Weird Ghambhir thought sending Narine up top did not work. Narine did not score many runs, if score 18 runs in 10 balls in this kind of wicket thats good enough. Because he would probably bat at #8 otherwise. Not maintaining SR by Ghambhir was the key issue. They could recover but they did not. Even in the last match the middleorder looked weak. May be KKR is practising in a faster wicket and normal slow wickets are making them struggle.
Uthappa showed again why he still hasn't graduated to the next level! Once he starts performing well, he starts to build that 'ego/cockiness' around him. I am one of his supporters, but hate to say he still needs to learn to value his wicket before he can get the national reckoning.
How come Mohit sharma MOM when he bowled only 3 overs. Tewadia should have been MOM for his all round performance.
Gambhir and Pandey lost the momentum for KKR in the middle overs that eventually affected even the well settled Lynn to lose the match. May be they didn't care much since they already qualified for play offs. They way they were going in the power play, I expected KKR to knock off the target by the 16th or 17th over itself.
Helluva a lot of Aussie captains going well this year! What a top order they could assemble Lynn Warner Smith Maxwell Finch
how come Mohit sharma got man of match? it shld be tewatia. Two big wickts
Bad luck kkr. The truth is d longer boundaries helped Punjab for example d shot played by Yusuf to get caught in the deep would have been a six in normal cricket ground. But dis result makes dis year's ipl more interesting as der r still chances tat either of pune or srh might crash out & Punjab may go through as both KKR & Mumbai have qualified for play offs & might finish as top 2 teams in the points table.
Ghambir retire please, ate the match
Mohit bowled well but how does he get MoM over Tewatia who first put the score just out of reach of KKR with his batting and then took 2 for 18 in 4 overs, bowling to the likes of Lynn and Gambhir?!
Kolkata middle order exposed again. Well played Kings11.
Gambhir, manish , utthappa playing test cricket in crucial situation
GG postmatch interview..GG dont THINK too much, Just perform.
One also has to praise Virender Sehwag for playing a Spinner (Tewatia) instead of a seamer(Natarajan) and inducting a better pacer in Henry instead of 'Hit Me' Aaron.
Shows why Viru still remains one of the canniest readers of the pitch and game.
KKR get ready to get trounced out of the eden park by MI come saturday and stay at the 16 points. This match proves KKR batting is all about Flynn. When he didnt play they struggled well. get ready to compete for the 3rd or 4th spot with your NRR as second spot is gone and away !
Kings XI had to win this match for the sake of the IPL. They will win the next match as well. However, their last match will be difficult. Mumbai is the strongest side of this IPL, and Kings XI will have to win that all by their own.
Much deserved kick at the back of kkr!Nonsense batting by GG n Manish. Pkaying 7 overs between them they scored just 26 !!!and then expect others to score 142 runs in 13 overs at a reqd rate of 10.9 !!! Superb tactics. Both Gg n pandey are on vacation. Instead of taking rovman powell as hitter , again the colin. Look how much hitting can do. I think the entire kkr managment n gg is really jokers or mere dumb.
Manish Pandey has been in poor form for quite a few matches now. This is a serious concern for team India ahead of Ct. Except for Rohit, Dhawan & Pandya none of the Indian batsmen seem to be in form going into Champions trophy.
Well done maxi. We want your team in the semis.
finally KXIP understand the worth of a wrist spinner in Tewatia.Hes handy with the bat better than Cariappa.Now,open the batting with Vohra
Gambhir and Pandey played like test , they are not 20 twenty player, sorry for Lynn
Tewatia You Beauty!! To get 2 of top 5 IPL Batsmen and go for Only 18 runs against Lynn & GG was Magnificent@ Changed the match.
this is the reason Gambhir is not in the CT squad .
the unlucky charms of Kings xi amla and Miller left...and Kingsxi win
I hope some GG fans got answer now of why he isn't selected for CT. This is the reason he is very inconsistent,cant be relied on vs Dhawan who is performing in almost all the matches. Unfortunately GG Bhajji Uthappa Yusuf time for them to look elsewhere.
haha damn true...now see why they were not picked..so irrresponsible of GG and Utthapa
gambhir showed his frustrationof not getting picked up for CT 17 in this match.excellent test match knock under pressure.*applause
Thats why no Gambhir and Utthapa have been picked for the Champions Trophy
@BLACK_BIRD Amla hasn't been dropped. RESPECT HASH
Thank God, Hyderabad completed its home matches. #RainingLikeHell Hope it wont happen in final.
So KKR's dynamic Openiners blast away at the top making it easy for the experienced middle order og Gambhir & Uthappa (when he returns) Their weak link is Manish Pandey & Yusuf Pathan who have been poor this season. Their Bowling attack is potent thiugh Rajpoot was under utilised today.
Guptill suck the momentum out of King's XI chances of a big score by playing that test innings during the powerplay.
Guptill showed his weakness today and why he is unfit for IPL. I was thinking it was injustice of not picking him at the last year as well as this year auction. But seeing the way he is struggling to even survive (forget about scoring against spinners), he should not be selected at all. Good bye Guptill.
KXIP have got 4 spinners - Swapnil, Axar, Tewatia and Maxwell and 3 pacers - Henry, Sandeep and Mohit. Natarajan must have played today for Swapnil. Maxwell hasn't utilised him correctly
Really distructive batting from sasha. This guys should play for india in ct. And he will win the cup for india.
Thanks for dropping overrated amla. He was just wasting the winning opportunities.
Which part of Amla flown back to SA for ODI prep for england did you not understand ?????
KXI are paying the price for not including Amla!
