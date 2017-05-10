This year has been my worst IPL - Watson
Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder Shane Watson admitted that 2017 was the "worst IPL" that he has ever had but is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the team wins their final game against Delhi Daredevils on Sunday.
Royal Challengers have only two wins in the season so far, and if they finish with that count, they will equal the worst performance by a team in IPL history. They recorded the lowest total in the tournament - 49 all out chasing only 132 - lost five out of six home games - one of which was despite Samuel Badree taking a hat-trick - and their batting has underwhelmed so much that they have the worst average (17.67) and strike-rate (117.03) among the eight teams. Watson's personal figures were similarly sombre - 67 runs in seven innings with the bat and an economy rate of 10.02 with the ball - but he wants to wrap things up a little better, if only to give some joy to the supporters for keeping the faith.
"The one thing I've realised playing for Royal Challengers the last two years is how incredibly loyal the fans are. Whether that was doing incredibly well last year or this year when we weren't doing well, but everywhere we went, obviously here at Chinnaswamy, and other parts around India, the support Royal Challengers get is nothing compared to what I've experienced before.
Even playing for Rajasthan [Royals], outside of playing in Jaipur, there was certainly no real support, they support the opposition as it should be. Whereas in Royal Challengers, you go to Kolkata, even though it's a horrendous day for us, there's still RCB chants going around at Eden Gardens, which was just mind-blowing."
But why was a side that made the final last year caught up in a scuffle not to finish last? Were the players bogged down? Did Watson think he was battling undue expectation?
"It's not difficult playing under this sort of pressure in franchise cricket because it's what I've been used to. Playing county cricket as well, which I did in 2004-05, there's a lot of pressure on you to perform. You're not getting paid more, but you're actually getting paid to help the team win and then in the IPL, having been exposed to it since 2008, and being someone who the team relies on, you have to perform and it doesn't always work out that you perform; certainly don't perform every game."
Did not playing enough cricket in the lead-up to the tournament affect him? Watson had called time on his international and first-class career in March 2016 and has since only been active in various T20 leagues around the world. Prior to his arrival in India, he had spent one month without match practice, although he had played the Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League. That, he said, played a part in his poor form.
"The biggest challenge for me has been not coming off playing international cricket after which you just go into the flow of the IPL, which is obviously an incredibly strong tournament. And it's been a big learning experience for me, how it hasn't worked this year for me or this season and how I can actually learn from this experience so that the next tournament I'm playing, the Caribbean Premier League, I'm going to be better prepared.
"I'm going to be able to hit the ground running more than what I was here this year, even though I did everything I possibly could to give myself the best chance for performing well for Royal Challengers this year, just it didn't work. I'm always trying to get better. There's been a bit of soul searching this IPL over how things have panned out for me personally and about how I make sure I do it better in the next tournaments that I play to be able to contribute a lot better than I have this year to Royal Challengers because I know I've been incredibly fortunate to be able to play for another great franchise and last year was obviously an incredible year. But this year, for me personally, it hasn't been good at all but also for the franchise - things haven't gone exactly to plan at all and it's been very disappointing for everyone."
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
BANG_LA has still not forgiven Watson for humiliating Bangladesh with the greatest ever ODI innings in 2011.
As already pointed by other friends, it is good that some of the old blokes quit playing IPL in the best interest of the competition and contribute as support staff or get into commentary box. Malinga, Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Watson, McCullum are on the verge of completion of their IPL career and better they take the decision themseleves gracefully rather than not getting picked by any franchises in the auction. This edition of IPL has certainly proved that this is going to be a tournament of youth and exuberance going forward. For others like Finch, Dhoni, Yuvraj , Raina it may be a matter of another year or so once they stop playing competitive cricket.
Shane Watson, sorry man, I did not really notice that you were playing in IPL 2017.....
He also didn't really have a good PSL 2nd edition too
Really a Great Player & a heavy opener
Your time is up, mate. You had a good run, but you are no longer up to the job. Given your experience and past success, if you cannot find form in 14 matches in short succession, then it is time to find something else to do for a living.
@Bang_LA - Watson is the only person to be twice named player of the IPL series. Internationally I think he remains the only player to have a better batting average than bowling average and a better batting SR than bowling economy rate in all three formats.
RCB's Intl players like Gayle, Watson, Devilliers and Kohli looked like spent force. Their current form has influenced domestic players and RCB has too many dead weights like Arvind, Binny,jadhv etc. The pity is that no single player has risen to the occasion unlike DD, GL,KXI batters and unless the entire team is revamped there is no future for RCB. In fact they should be relegated if CSK and RR are to be brought in.
Sorry to see even after playing for so many years and leaving cricket, even today people criticize Tendulkar. What more do you want from Tendulkar. He has entertained the crowd. It was a great sight watching him bat.
Tests 200 tests 15921 runs 248 highest 53.78 average ODIs 463 tests 18426 runs 200 highest 44.83 average
Watson has been hit by injuries or else he has done a decent job for his country. He has been a good allrounder for Australia.
Tests 59 tests 3731 runs 176 highest 35.19 average and 75 wickets ODIs 190 matches 5757 runs 185 highest 40.54 average 168 wickets T20Is 58 matches 1462 runs 124 highest 29.24 average 48 wickets
Remember, Tendulkar and Gavaskar faced much better bowlers during their time. Facts speak more than anything!!!
So Watson too has performed for Australia and it happens. May be this will be Watson's last IPL
Watson just like Tendulkar hugely talented but ended up being huge under achievers because they r terrible decision makers but have false perception they r smart.
Under their captaincy their teams always lost but when others took charge of their teams, the same teams rose to glory.
Watson doesn't realize that since his true strength is straight slog sweep vs spin, he should bat in the middle order. In T20 SR matters more than avg so value players who have high SR & avg like Gayle. Since Gayle also kills spinners he too should bat in middle order.
BANG_LA has still not forgiven Watson for humiliating Bangladesh with the greatest ever ODI innings in 2011.
As already pointed by other friends, it is good that some of the old blokes quit playing IPL in the best interest of the competition and contribute as support staff or get into commentary box. Malinga, Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Watson, McCullum are on the verge of completion of their IPL career and better they take the decision themseleves gracefully rather than not getting picked by any franchises in the auction. This edition of IPL has certainly proved that this is going to be a tournament of youth and exuberance going forward. For others like Finch, Dhoni, Yuvraj , Raina it may be a matter of another year or so once they stop playing competitive cricket.
Shane Watson, sorry man, I did not really notice that you were playing in IPL 2017.....
He also didn't really have a good PSL 2nd edition too
Really a Great Player & a heavy opener
Your time is up, mate. You had a good run, but you are no longer up to the job. Given your experience and past success, if you cannot find form in 14 matches in short succession, then it is time to find something else to do for a living.
@Bang_LA - Watson is the only person to be twice named player of the IPL series. Internationally I think he remains the only player to have a better batting average than bowling average and a better batting SR than bowling economy rate in all three formats.
RCB's Intl players like Gayle, Watson, Devilliers and Kohli looked like spent force. Their current form has influenced domestic players and RCB has too many dead weights like Arvind, Binny,jadhv etc. The pity is that no single player has risen to the occasion unlike DD, GL,KXI batters and unless the entire team is revamped there is no future for RCB. In fact they should be relegated if CSK and RR are to be brought in.
Sorry to see even after playing for so many years and leaving cricket, even today people criticize Tendulkar. What more do you want from Tendulkar. He has entertained the crowd. It was a great sight watching him bat.
Tests 200 tests 15921 runs 248 highest 53.78 average ODIs 463 tests 18426 runs 200 highest 44.83 average
Watson has been hit by injuries or else he has done a decent job for his country. He has been a good allrounder for Australia.
Tests 59 tests 3731 runs 176 highest 35.19 average and 75 wickets ODIs 190 matches 5757 runs 185 highest 40.54 average 168 wickets T20Is 58 matches 1462 runs 124 highest 29.24 average 48 wickets
Remember, Tendulkar and Gavaskar faced much better bowlers during their time. Facts speak more than anything!!!
So Watson too has performed for Australia and it happens. May be this will be Watson's last IPL
Watson just like Tendulkar hugely talented but ended up being huge under achievers because they r terrible decision makers but have false perception they r smart.
Under their captaincy their teams always lost but when others took charge of their teams, the same teams rose to glory.
Watson doesn't realize that since his true strength is straight slog sweep vs spin, he should bat in the middle order. In T20 SR matters more than avg so value players who have high SR & avg like Gayle. Since Gayle also kills spinners he too should bat in middle order.
Watson, the truth is, sadly you are this kind pf player. Had you not been an Australian, no team would have recognized you.
I think he was bought for 9.5 crores last year and retained this year. The chance of another big payday has gone, he's too old and time has caught up with him.
If he gets picked by a team again it will be for a base price of 2 crores
Watson was a champion in the past. Lack of match practice has made it difficult for him this IPL. I doubt if Gayle and Watson will feature as players for the next IPL but they can make a good support staff. Watson will always be a hero to those who have seen him play in the past ten years. Good luck Watto! I hope RCB will pick a good team next year and play like champions instead of mere challengers.
Rcb should replace him with andile phehlukwayo or dwaine pretorios next year
Stating the obvious. Time for a clean out and rebuild from top to bottom.
With Rajashtan Royals likely to be re-inducted into IPL, the whole backroom staff of DD will be back at RR along with many of their favorite players like, Watson, Steve Smith, Faulkner, Rahane, Binny, etc. I am almost certain Watson will be back next year.
Whatever standard of cricket 35 is a turning point. After that if you stop for any reason its really tough coming back, especially if its a serious injury. Also people see you fail a couple of times when you are 25 no-one mentions it, at 35 its "has he lost it" and cricket is such a confidence game that if you lose your licence to attack after a couple of failures it can wreck your game.
@MUZAMMIL_MS - Not surprising as two of them have retired and the other two, well, half-retired from international cricket.
This is the worst performance by a team in an IPL season, well below KKR 2009, DD 2013 and 2014, and DC 2008. RCB has been a pain to watch even for non-RCB supporters.
No worries Watto. You are a champion player. Going through a quiet phase at this moment, but i am sure you will come back stronger. You have shown your class in the last 10 yrs with IPL and thank you for those memories. Stay strong. India will always love you.
Lol not rcb fans, its kohli fans. Dhoni and Kohli (whichever team they play for, will always find support)
There is no questioning Watson's dedication to the game, but unfortunately for him, middle age has arrived, and along with that a portly middle. This has led to a slowdown in reflexes, and for someone like Watson, who likes to clobber the ball a long way, and outthink the batsman as a bowler, this has become a huge impediment.
Dear Watto, hanks for your service to the game all these years, and hoping for more from you in the comms box in the near future. All the best.
Most likely this year is last IPL as well for watto . Hoping to see him in commentary basic soon with Haydos !
The main problem of RCB, GL are, their foreign players are all old retired group of ppl. Players like Gale, Watson, Macculam, Finch all these are outdated , too fat to play in IPL. But unfortunately the owners are fond of big names and sorry to say white skin(mostly Australia or newzealand).
It is the age catching up with Watson or he has some injury that he is playing with now. In the first couple of games when he was captaining there were atleast two catches that he did not even attempt to run towards the ball. Even Simon ODoull wondered if something was wrong with the body. This season it seems the team is cursed and the batsmen have thrown their wickets even while chasing close to a run a ball. I personally think they need a coach with a strong will and personality who will be able to direct Virat's energy right. Just see how Kolcutta and Hyderabad are managed. I think they should bring in Sangakkara as Bangalore's coach next year,
Yes , this has been Watson's worst year in IPL. But team managemnt must equally take the blame. Watson is an opener. He must not be played at 6. RCB should have opened with him atleast for 4-5 matches.
Watson was terrific for RR. Low expectations probably helped him there. I doubt he'll outdo his past best in the future, though.
It's possible that these slightly older guys, having wrapped up their international and domestic careers, simply aren't going to cut it in the increasingly competitive IPL, BBL etc. It's a shame because speaking as a neutral cricket watcher one of the attractions of the format is the scope it offers for lengthening favourite player's careers. It's quite possible also that with more practice and preparation and a bit more competitive cricket played in between these guys could still mix in well. A short format tournament does not offer a lot of opportunities to get over bad form. In English county cricket there are several 40 players - Sankakarra, Chanderpaul, Trescothick, who are still playing great cricket, so it can be done. But T20 is very boom or bust, no real time to play yourself in or have one bad over!
you played exceptionally well for 9years One bad year & people will start doubting your potential, its not just a player the whole team has performed poorly. Atleast this man got RCB to a win in 3 matches he captained and that too without abd & kohli. Kohli should have pushed himself down & gave watson his original spot which is to oen the innings thats where he has been successful.
Watson, Gayle, McCullum, Dhoni all seem to be well past their prime
It is extremely difficult for any player who has retired from international cricket , however good he might have been during his playing days , to perform to his potential in a gruelling tournament like IPL . Gayle , Watson , Malinga and a few others have proved that they are no exceptions to this rule. They should gracefully retire from all forms of cricket and take up other roles . No franchise will make huge investment on such players , when the next IPL auction takes place .
Watson should stop playing at any level of cricket, not even IPL.
This man won't play another IPL. Mark my words. He has been beyond ordinary.
Watson, Gayle these guys have no more ability like previous they are used to be... If RCB really wants to do well in next season ... better replace them.
This is gona be the final year for Watson in IPL as i dont think in next year auction he will get picked by any franchise..
And he gets paid the same 11cr odd that he was bought for last season. Worst $$/performance ratio ever?
No featured comments at the moment.
And he gets paid the same 11cr odd that he was bought for last season. Worst $$/performance ratio ever?
This is gona be the final year for Watson in IPL as i dont think in next year auction he will get picked by any franchise..
Watson, Gayle these guys have no more ability like previous they are used to be... If RCB really wants to do well in next season ... better replace them.
This man won't play another IPL. Mark my words. He has been beyond ordinary.
Watson should stop playing at any level of cricket, not even IPL.
It is extremely difficult for any player who has retired from international cricket , however good he might have been during his playing days , to perform to his potential in a gruelling tournament like IPL . Gayle , Watson , Malinga and a few others have proved that they are no exceptions to this rule. They should gracefully retire from all forms of cricket and take up other roles . No franchise will make huge investment on such players , when the next IPL auction takes place .
Watson, Gayle, McCullum, Dhoni all seem to be well past their prime
you played exceptionally well for 9years One bad year & people will start doubting your potential, its not just a player the whole team has performed poorly. Atleast this man got RCB to a win in 3 matches he captained and that too without abd & kohli. Kohli should have pushed himself down & gave watson his original spot which is to oen the innings thats where he has been successful.
It's possible that these slightly older guys, having wrapped up their international and domestic careers, simply aren't going to cut it in the increasingly competitive IPL, BBL etc. It's a shame because speaking as a neutral cricket watcher one of the attractions of the format is the scope it offers for lengthening favourite player's careers. It's quite possible also that with more practice and preparation and a bit more competitive cricket played in between these guys could still mix in well. A short format tournament does not offer a lot of opportunities to get over bad form. In English county cricket there are several 40 players - Sankakarra, Chanderpaul, Trescothick, who are still playing great cricket, so it can be done. But T20 is very boom or bust, no real time to play yourself in or have one bad over!
Watson was terrific for RR. Low expectations probably helped him there. I doubt he'll outdo his past best in the future, though.