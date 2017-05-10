Kings XI face another must-win at fortress Wankhede
Match facts
Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai, May 11, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
Overall: Mumbai have a slight edge, having won 10 of their 19 completed games against Kings XI. Since 2012, Mumbai have won seven out of 10 meetings.
This season: Mumbai cruised past Kings XI's 198 with eight wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare in the previous encounter between the two teams in Indore.
In the news
Kings XI have a considerably reduced overseas pool to choose their XI from after the departure of Hashim Amla and David Miller.
Despite Sri Lanka starting their preparatory camp for the Champions Trophy, Lasith Malinga will stay with the Mumbai Indians team after receiving permission to play the entire season.
Qualification scenario
Although Mumbai have qualified for the playoffs, they haven't booked a top-two spot yet. With 18 points in 12 games, Mumbai need one win from their remaining two matches to ensure that.
Kings XI kept their playoffs chances alive by beating Kolkata Knight Riders, but need to win their two remaining games and need other results to go their way. If Sunrisers lose their remaining fixture against Gujarat Lions, then Kings XI will make the cut with 16 points, but Rising Pune could also be pushed out if they lose their remaining two matches and Sunrisers win their last game. Rising Pune have a NRR of -0.060 compared to Kings XI's 0.242, so any situation that comes down to run rates will clearly favour Kings XI.
The likely XIs
Mumbai Indians 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Manan Vohra, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 5 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Swapnil Singh, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Sandeep Sharma
Strategy punt
One of Kings XI's biggest strengths is their defensive bowling skills, as they showed against Knight Riders. Mumbai's biggest asset is their end-overs bowling too. Mumbai have also made heavy work while chasing in the second half of the season.
With the pressure of a must-win game, it may not be a bad tactic for Kings XI to opt to bat first, handing their stronger arm, their bowling, the responsibility of performing in a tight situation.
Stats that matter
- Nitish Rana's form has gradually dipped as the season has progressed. In his first six innings, he scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 142.45. In his next five innings, he has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 90.41.
In those first six innings, he was particularly strong against the short ball, scoring 50 off 16 balls without being dismissed. But in his last five innings, teams have bowled just three short balls to him.
- Rohit Sharma's form has gone the other way. He started slowly, scoring just 54 runs off 57 balls in his first six innings. In his next five innings, he has hit 196 runs off 134 balls with just one single-digit score.
- Sandeep Sharma has been effective against Parthiv Patel and Rohit. He has gone for 18 runs in 19 balls against Rohit, and has got him out twice. Against Parthiv, he has conceded 29 runs off 46 balls with two dismissals. It is Parthiv's lowest strike rate against any bowler who has bowled him at least 20 balls.
- Mohit Sharma has got Kieron Pollard out three times in six innings, the Trinidadian's joint-most dismissals against any bowler in the IPL
- Glenn Maxwell has been productive against Mumbai's end-overs specialists: hitting a combined 53 runs off 31 balls against Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
Again as always, the secret to win vs MI is to take off Lendl simmons and Nitish Rana early in the power play, else they make you pay for it. And without Krunal Pandya and Jos butler not playing, will be much easier to win vs this team. MI heavily rely on these 4 players,without them they cant make big scores, nor can chase any totals. The main reason they are in the playoffs is becoz of these 4. All the best Kings. Go get em'
Goodness me, the Kings XI dropped Swapnil, which is debatable, but they did so, for Ishant Sharma. If you wanted to see Sehwag's bias, and putting his personal relationship with Ishant ahead of the franchise, you have just seen it once again. I'll go out on a limb here and say that Ishant will flop in this match; we'll see if that costs the Kings XI this crucial match.
@cricinfo: Will this be a batting pitch?
So much of ifs and buts. Finally cricket is the winner. See and enjoy
Dear Virufan23,
Actually KXIP can still qualify even after RPS and Sunrises win their respective matches. Please consider the scenario, KKR loses big to MI and KXIP beats MI and RPS by big margins, they may squeeze past KKR. KKR still has not secured a place in the last four. Best of luck to Viru and company. Thanks
Rohit Sharma needs to pick up form for the CT. Hope he plays well in this crucial stage of the game.
sammy is a must for kings X1, they need a big hitter to finish the innings
its been very disrespectful of sammy not given a single chance considering how good a finisher he is and how good an @analyst he is sehwag and maxwell could have shown respect to one of the great captain and finisher of modern t20 cricket
I think Butlar will playing today becaus Simmans inconsistency not nice for Mumbai. They hopefully trying better today otherwise maybe can finish 3rd if KKR beating them next and run rate bad, Not careful than Pune beat MI in a table.
Kings XI wont make to playoff for sure since the task is too steep for them to beat MI and RPS back to back, even though they did this miracle and if RPS beat to DD tomorrow and SRH beat GL then KXI will be out.
Again as always, the secret to win vs MI is to take off Lendl simmons and Nitish Rana early in the power play, else they make you pay for it. And without Krunal Pandya and Jos butler not playing, will be much easier to win vs this team. MI heavily rely on these 4 players,without them they cant make big scores, nor can chase any totals. The main reason they are in the playoffs is becoz of these 4. All the best Kings. Go get em'
Goodness me, the Kings XI dropped Swapnil, which is debatable, but they did so, for Ishant Sharma. If you wanted to see Sehwag's bias, and putting his personal relationship with Ishant ahead of the franchise, you have just seen it once again. I'll go out on a limb here and say that Ishant will flop in this match; we'll see if that costs the Kings XI this crucial match.
@cricinfo: Will this be a batting pitch?
So much of ifs and buts. Finally cricket is the winner. See and enjoy
Dear Virufan23,
Actually KXIP can still qualify even after RPS and Sunrises win their respective matches. Please consider the scenario, KKR loses big to MI and KXIP beats MI and RPS by big margins, they may squeeze past KKR. KKR still has not secured a place in the last four. Best of luck to Viru and company. Thanks
Rohit Sharma needs to pick up form for the CT. Hope he plays well in this crucial stage of the game.
sammy is a must for kings X1, they need a big hitter to finish the innings
its been very disrespectful of sammy not given a single chance considering how good a finisher he is and how good an @analyst he is sehwag and maxwell could have shown respect to one of the great captain and finisher of modern t20 cricket
I think Butlar will playing today becaus Simmans inconsistency not nice for Mumbai. They hopefully trying better today otherwise maybe can finish 3rd if KKR beating them next and run rate bad, Not careful than Pune beat MI in a table.
Kings XI wont make to playoff for sure since the task is too steep for them to beat MI and RPS back to back, even though they did this miracle and if RPS beat to DD tomorrow and SRH beat GL then KXI will be out.
Its Maxi's day today...Mumbai watch out for Glennnnnnnnn...
MI is already in the play off and is looking to be in the top two. KXI should win both their remaining matches to be considered for the play off with SRH and RPS fighting for a spot. Hope their bowlers Sandeep Sharma, Mohit and Tewatia will be able to strangle the MI top order batsmen then Guptill, Vohra, Marsh and Maxi take care of the batting.
KXIP XI - Marsh, Vohra, Guptill/Saha, Maxwell, Gurkeerat, Guptill/Saha, Axar, Tewatia, Henry, Mohit, Sandeep. Saha comes at 3 if Marsh falls and Guptill comes in if Vohra falls in order to keep the runrate going. If Saha comes ahead of Guptill use Guptill as the Finisher against the death overs of Malinga, Bumrah and Mchlenagan. Saha I a better player of spin, hence try to use him against Harbhajan, Karn/ Krunal. This way one among Vohra/ Guptill/ Marsh will be responsible for 1-10 overs and Maxwell will be leading the way in overs 10-20 (with Guptill and Gurkeerat as buffers). Hope KXIP win with a BIG MARGIN and keep their hope for Playoffs alive. much like the SEHWAG of the old........
ROHIT U maybe correct with ur prospective. But FYI Amla and miller gone back to SA fr there national duties
For kings XI to stand any chance of qualifiying for the top four, Maxwell have to think beyond Scoring 40, all his scored this season have been around the fourties and came in quick time, lile i mentioned before he should try to spend more time and score a good 60-80 runs.
KXIP's management is main reason behind their failure over the years. Throughout the whole season they couldn't find the reason combination or balance for the team. Why is Maxwell used as a finisher when he's shown he can play big innings? Sehwag might have been a big player on his day, but I am not sure if he's right guy to help the squad. Their most of batsmen are also at their best while opening, for example Amla, Guptill, Vohra, Maxwell (opens for Aus), Marsh, Saha. Only Miller is a proper middle order batsman. Why are they sabotizing Vohra's career for Guptill's flop show? Why didn't guys like Tewatia get a chance before? Where was squad management, especially Mongia?
This should be KXIP's XI: Amla, Vohra, Maxwell, Saha, Miller, Axar, Tewatia, Swapnil, Henry, Mohit, Sandeep. They don't need Marsh with Amla and Saha up the order. Miller will be more useful down the order.
Hopefully, Martin Guptill, whom MI let go after last IPL, will pay them back with a good knock. Having said that, I think MI will put end to Kings XI pay off campaign today and the remaining dead rubbers produce some carefree T20 cricket.
I think this will be an entertainer as Punjab will play fearlessly as it is a knockout for them and Mumbai would want to win this desperately to be at the top and to get 2 chances to the final. if they lose then it will be slightly difficult for them to be at the top as their last game against KKR which is in Kolkata where the host having a superb record of winning in last 5 years and on the other hand pune has 2 games left and those are against the weaker teams.. so it will be a very important game for Mumbai.. hope it will be an entertainer...
The thought of KXIP, KKR, MI and SRH making it to Playoffs seems exciting as teams from all directions of India would be covered. On paper and form it might seem easy for SRH against GL and make it to the Playoffs while it's a herculean task for KXIP to win against formidable sides like MI and RPS in their remaining matches. Fingers crossed as cricket is a phunny game.
As far as Malinga is concerned, he's better off having game time with Mumbai than wasting away at inferior net sessions.
Will Krunal Pandya Play today?
Gurkeerat needs to come in for Swapnil. Otherwise batting looks thin with Swapnil playing. I'm glad that KXIP got rid off Aaron & Ishant who were extremely expensive. Guptill should open. If he fires, he's a match winner. KXIP XI: 1 Guptill 2 Vohra 3 S Marsh 4 Maxwell* 5 Saha 6 Gurkeerat 7 Akshar 8 Tewatia 9 Henry 10 Mohit 11 Sandeep
Ipl over country for Malinga yet again...
Hmm....I don't think the words "fortress" and "T20" go together.
Looks like King 11 will win their rest of the two matches under Maxwell leadership and will reach to playoffs with MI, KKR, RPS and Kin11. SRH will be out of the tournament soon.
simmons partiv rana rohit butler krunal hirdik harbhajan mich m/mich j malinga bumrah...pollard didnt bowl throghout.so butler at no 5 must be better than pollard.if target is big then mi can open woth butler and simmons..
butler simmons malinga and one mich as overseas players
Butler is not available and SLC allowed Malinga to continue playing competitive cricket with Mumbai bcz he is slowly progressing up to bowl 10 overs per match so at the moment he is training for that with Mumbai He will try to get more wickets in the remaining games for Mumbai
Derren sammy in for shaun marsh
will buttler play today ????
Syed Baba, BUTLER might be available if you go to a restaurant. BUTTLER might be available in MI 's dressing room. But BUTLAR will not be available anywhere.
If I was the Kings XI, I would consider doing to Guptill what Gujarat have done to Finch: bat him down the order. It asks a lot of Guptill, but causes multiple problems for Mumbai, and solves a few for the Kings XI. Firstly, Marsh can bat in his best spot, which is the opening spot, with Vohra. Secondly, Saha can then be placed in his best spot, which is at 3. After Maxwell at 4, they appear to lack adequate firepower (Axar, and now Tewatia, apart), so Guptill serves a purpose in trying to cover that base. He will probably have to start against spin, but if he's still there in the last 5 overs, he'll be facing pace, and I think he would be devastating, with the pace bowlers being under pressure to contain him at the end. Maybe Swapnil could be replaced by Gurkeerat, though that would be harsh. A middle-order of Maxwell, Guptill, Swapnil/Gurkeerat, Axar, Tewatia is pretty decent, and Henry is probably good for a few big hits at 8 or 9 (T20 batting strike-rate of 166, 17 4's and 17 6's).
Allrounders are overrated in t20s. Each team should select 5 specialist bowlers!
An in form Rohit is key to Mumbai winning. Their Batting order from 1 to 6 is probably the most in form among the teams in the likely tace to play offs so far.
For KXIP Maxwell and Marsh need to stand up & be counted. One of them needs to bat 12-15 overs at the minimum.
With the ball it was heartening to see how canny Mohit Sharma was with his use of 3 different slower deliveries. Clearly a sign of someone versatile enough to adapt.
Sandeep 'SwingKing'Sharma will be key. If the breeze in Mumbai aids swing he could be a handful.
Should Krunaal be fit then Axar vs Krunaal will be a Key battle between the all rounders.
The Smaller boundaries could mean mistimed shots going for 6s. Hope Tewatia gets Pollard rather than him mistiming it for 6s.
Bring it on I say!
Kulwant Khejroliya, 7 List A games, 17 wickets!! MI should try one replacement?
A KXI win here is in MI best interest for the playoff stage. By choosing to bat first and few other trials, they gave sunrisers an advantage in the last match. Sunrisers or Pune would be much bigger challenges in the playoffs than KXI for MI. It would be wise to rest all star players and give bench players a chance in this encounter against KXI. KXI winning both their next matches will ensure the elimination of either the Sunrisers or Pune.
1. Vohra 2. Saha 3. Marsh 4. Maxwell 5. Gurkeerat 6. Sammy 7. Axar 8. Tewatia 9. Henry 10. Mohit 11. Sandeep
That is the line up I would go with. Saha has been in poor form but that is also down to him not being a lower order slogger where he has been used. He has shown he can be destructive at the top, int he powerplay and could be givent e fredom to attack or could hold down the fort if Vohra is going well. Guptill is struggling and while Sammy's bowling has declined, he is still an able finisher. With Tewatia, the batting goes down to 8 so KXIP will have plenty of power hitting to accelerate at the end. Henry added a different dimension to the bowling and should get another chance imo. Best thing about this lineup is that it gives the team 4 seam and 4 spin options.
Rayudu needs to play,one way or another. He adds some much needed stability. Pollard is very unreliable and Hardik doesn't deliver in crunch situations. Good to see Rohit back in form though. His position is crucial.
is Butlar available today?
Winer will be Punjab i reckon
If MI don't play either Krunal Pandya, jos butler and if neither of Lendl Simmons Nitesh Rama don't click, they will again loose their encounter . The solid start given by Butler was crucial for MI to win matches .
No featured comments at the moment.
If MI don't play either Krunal Pandya, jos butler and if neither of Lendl Simmons Nitesh Rama don't click, they will again loose their encounter . The solid start given by Butler was crucial for MI to win matches .
Winer will be Punjab i reckon
is Butlar available today?
Rayudu needs to play,one way or another. He adds some much needed stability. Pollard is very unreliable and Hardik doesn't deliver in crunch situations. Good to see Rohit back in form though. His position is crucial.
1. Vohra 2. Saha 3. Marsh 4. Maxwell 5. Gurkeerat 6. Sammy 7. Axar 8. Tewatia 9. Henry 10. Mohit 11. Sandeep
That is the line up I would go with. Saha has been in poor form but that is also down to him not being a lower order slogger where he has been used. He has shown he can be destructive at the top, int he powerplay and could be givent e fredom to attack or could hold down the fort if Vohra is going well. Guptill is struggling and while Sammy's bowling has declined, he is still an able finisher. With Tewatia, the batting goes down to 8 so KXIP will have plenty of power hitting to accelerate at the end. Henry added a different dimension to the bowling and should get another chance imo. Best thing about this lineup is that it gives the team 4 seam and 4 spin options.
A KXI win here is in MI best interest for the playoff stage. By choosing to bat first and few other trials, they gave sunrisers an advantage in the last match. Sunrisers or Pune would be much bigger challenges in the playoffs than KXI for MI. It would be wise to rest all star players and give bench players a chance in this encounter against KXI. KXI winning both their next matches will ensure the elimination of either the Sunrisers or Pune.
Kulwant Khejroliya, 7 List A games, 17 wickets!! MI should try one replacement?
An in form Rohit is key to Mumbai winning. Their Batting order from 1 to 6 is probably the most in form among the teams in the likely tace to play offs so far.
For KXIP Maxwell and Marsh need to stand up & be counted. One of them needs to bat 12-15 overs at the minimum.
With the ball it was heartening to see how canny Mohit Sharma was with his use of 3 different slower deliveries. Clearly a sign of someone versatile enough to adapt.
Sandeep 'SwingKing'Sharma will be key. If the breeze in Mumbai aids swing he could be a handful.
Should Krunaal be fit then Axar vs Krunaal will be a Key battle between the all rounders.
The Smaller boundaries could mean mistimed shots going for 6s. Hope Tewatia gets Pollard rather than him mistiming it for 6s.
Bring it on I say!
Allrounders are overrated in t20s. Each team should select 5 specialist bowlers!
If I was the Kings XI, I would consider doing to Guptill what Gujarat have done to Finch: bat him down the order. It asks a lot of Guptill, but causes multiple problems for Mumbai, and solves a few for the Kings XI. Firstly, Marsh can bat in his best spot, which is the opening spot, with Vohra. Secondly, Saha can then be placed in his best spot, which is at 3. After Maxwell at 4, they appear to lack adequate firepower (Axar, and now Tewatia, apart), so Guptill serves a purpose in trying to cover that base. He will probably have to start against spin, but if he's still there in the last 5 overs, he'll be facing pace, and I think he would be devastating, with the pace bowlers being under pressure to contain him at the end. Maybe Swapnil could be replaced by Gurkeerat, though that would be harsh. A middle-order of Maxwell, Guptill, Swapnil/Gurkeerat, Axar, Tewatia is pretty decent, and Henry is probably good for a few big hits at 8 or 9 (T20 batting strike-rate of 166, 17 4's and 17 6's).