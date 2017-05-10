Kings XI face another must-win at fortress Wankhede

Match facts

Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai, May 11, 2017

Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Play 03:00 Play 03:00 Hogg: Bumrah's slower ball can bamboozle Maxwell again

Head to head

Overall: Mumbai have a slight edge, having won 10 of their 19 completed games against Kings XI. Since 2012, Mumbai have won seven out of 10 meetings.

Form guide Mumbai Indians (first): lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets Kings XI Punjab (fifth): beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs, lost to Gujarat Lions by six wickets, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs

This season: Mumbai cruised past Kings XI's 198 with eight wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare in the previous encounter between the two teams in Indore.

In the news

Kings XI have a considerably reduced overseas pool to choose their XI from after the departure of Hashim Amla and David Miller.

Despite Sri Lanka starting their preparatory camp for the Champions Trophy, Lasith Malinga will stay with the Mumbai Indians team after receiving permission to play the entire season.

Who should open with Parthiv Patel for Mumbai? Lendl Simmons, have to look at the playoffs with Buttler leaving

Jos Buttler, extract his services till he leaves

Rohit Sharma, have Mumbai's best batsman at the top

Harbhajan Singh, as a pinch-hitting option See results »

Qualification scenario

Although Mumbai have qualified for the playoffs, they haven't booked a top-two spot yet. With 18 points in 12 games, Mumbai need one win from their remaining two matches to ensure that.

Kings XI kept their playoffs chances alive by beating Kolkata Knight Riders, but need to win their two remaining games and need other results to go their way. If Sunrisers lose their remaining fixture against Gujarat Lions, then Kings XI will make the cut with 16 points, but Rising Pune could also be pushed out if they lose their remaining two matches and Sunrisers win their last game. Rising Pune have a NRR of -0.060 compared to Kings XI's 0.242, so any situation that comes down to run rates will clearly favour Kings XI.

The likely XIs

Mumbai Indians 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Manan Vohra, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 5 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Swapnil Singh, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Sandeep Sharma

Strategy punt

One of Kings XI's biggest strengths is their defensive bowling skills, as they showed against Knight Riders. Mumbai's biggest asset is their end-overs bowling too. Mumbai have also made heavy work while chasing in the second half of the season.

With the pressure of a must-win game, it may not be a bad tactic for Kings XI to opt to bat first, handing their stronger arm, their bowling, the responsibility of performing in a tight situation.

Stats that matter

Nitish Rana's form has gradually dipped as the season has progressed. In his first six innings, he scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 142.45. In his next five innings, he has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 90.41.

In those first six innings, he was particularly strong against the short ball, scoring 50 off 16 balls without being dismissed. But in his last five innings, teams have bowled just three short balls to him.

In those first six innings, he was particularly strong against the short ball, scoring 50 off 16 balls without being dismissed. But in his last five innings, teams have bowled just three short balls to him. Rohit Sharma's form has gone the other way. He started slowly, scoring just 54 runs off 57 balls in his first six innings. In his next five innings, he has hit 196 runs off 134 balls with just one single-digit score.

Sandeep Sharma has been effective against Parthiv Patel and Rohit. He has gone for 18 runs in 19 balls against Rohit, and has got him out twice. Against Parthiv, he has conceded 29 runs off 46 balls with two dismissals. It is Parthiv's lowest strike rate against any bowler who has bowled him at least 20 balls.

Mohit Sharma has got Kieron Pollard out three times in six innings, the Trinidadian's joint-most dismissals against any bowler in the IPL

Glenn Maxwell has been productive against Mumbai's end-overs specialists: hitting a combined 53 runs off 31 balls against Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.