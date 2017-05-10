Shreyas Iyer's 96 pulls Daredevils through in 196 chase
Delhi Daredevils 197 for 8 (Iyer 96, Nair 30, Faulkner 2-39) beat Gujarat Lions 195 for 5 (Finch 69, Karthik 40) by two wickets
Before Wednesday, Gujarat Lions had only won one match while batting first in the IPL, in 12 attempts. The last time they had played Delhi Daredevils, they had failed to defend 208. Now, sent in to bat, they made 195, and ended up on the losing side yet again, their bowling falling apart at critical moments.
Daredevils' match-winner, yet again, came from their group of young, sometimes inconsistent, but undoubtedly gifted Indian batsmen. At the Feroz Shah Kotla, Daredevils had romped home with 15 balls to spare, after Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson added 143 in 63 balls.
Here, at Green Park, they had to pull off a different sort of big chase, where they kept losing wickets right through. Shreyas Iyer's 96 was a different sort of innings to Pant's 97. Daredevils were 121 for 6 at one point, with only the lower order left to give Iyer company.
Then, out of the blue, came some of this season's most exhilarating batting, as Iyer and Pat Cummins plundered 52 from three overs. Suddenly, Daredevils only needed 23 off 18 balls.
There would, of course, be some late tension. Cummins holed out when he may not have needed to hit in the air. Iyer fell in the last over, leaving Nos. 9 and 10 seven to get off four balls. Amit Mishra, though, kept his head, pulling off two ice-cool fours off successive balls to haul Delhi over the line with two balls to spare.
Finch, Karthik lift Lions out of early trouble
Green Park provided a flat batting pitch for its first game of the IPL season, and Lions, despite losing their top three inside the first seven overs, kept scoring at a healthy rate. A lot of this was down to the bowling; in this game, Daredevils' bowlers seemed to have caught the contagion of bowling too straight - and often too short - and leaked runs behind square on the leg side.
In all, they would concede 52 runs, and 10 boundaries (out of 26 overall), in that region. Mohammed Shami provided an early instance of this, bowling one ball full and leg-stumpish and another short and leg-stumpish to Ishan Kishan in the fourth over - with fine leg and square leg both inside the circle - giving away six and four.
Still, Lions had to fight from 56 for 3, and they did so via a 92-run stand, in 58 balls, between Aaron Finch and Dinesh Karthik. Both batsmen played some eye-catching shots, the highlights including a straight six by Karthik off Shami and some ruthless pulls from Finch, who finished with 69 off 39.
Run-outs imperil Daredevils chase
Sanju Samson hit two sumptuous fours through the covers before dragging a pull onto his stumps in the second over of the chase. Then Rishabh Pant, having sauntered absentmindedly out of his crease after surviving an lbw appeal from Pradeep Sangwan, was caught out by a direct hit from Suresh Raina at slip.
That left Daredevils 15 for 2. Iyer then put on the first of his two substantial stands, 57 off 34 balls, with Karun Nair. Right from the start, Iyer's placement stood out - he kept finding gaps in the infield, particularly through the off side, and particularly through or behind point. Then Nair, having just hit three successive fours off Dwayne Smith's slow-medium long-hops and reverse-lapped Ravindra Jadeja for another four, miscued a James Faulkner slower ball.
Then came two run-outs, both from direct hits powered by Jadeja's priceless left arm. First, Marlon Samuels was slow responding to Iyer's call for a single after a push towards point. Mistake. Then Corey Anderson wandered out of his crease after bunting Basil Thampi towards backward point. Another mistake. When Carlos Brathwaite fell to a short ball from Dhawal Kulkarni in the 14th over, Daredevils were sinking. They needed 75 from 37 balls at that point, with only four wickets in hand.
Iyer, Cummins blast off
Daredevils didn't have time for a slow-burning comeback. They duly hit four fours in the next over, two each by Iyer and Cummins, all of them hit along the ground, into off-side gaps. Then Iyer drove and flicked three successive fours off Kulkarni. The biggest over, though, was still to come. It would come - as it has more often than he'd like to admit - against Faulkner. Cummins, expecting and getting the slower, length ball first up, clouted him over long-on. Then Iyer lifted Faulkner over long-off before drilling a drive between the bowler and mid-off.To recap Daredevils smashed 17, 14 and 21 runs off the 15th, 16th and 17th overs.
Mishra the finisher
When Cummins picked out long-on in the 19th over, Daredevils needed 14 off 10 balls. When Iyer played all around a Basil Thampi yorker in the final over, they needed 7 off 4. In walked Mishra, a vastly improved long-format batsman, but not one counted among T20's most dangerous lower-order hitters.
Mishra knows the game inside-out, though, and probably guessed that Thampi would bowl a yorker first up. Down the track he went, surprising the bowler into a full-toss, which he flicked nonchalantly past midwicket. Then, with three to get off three balls, he walked across his stumps, with the knowledge that fine leg was stationed rather square. Thampi's slower ball may have surprised some batsmen, but not Mishra. He waited, kept his shape, waited some more, and unfurled a deft little scoop. The fielder chased hard, dived, got his body behind the ball, but couldn't help deflecting it into the rope.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Wow, what a great performance. This guys should be selected for team india. Please don't waste a talent like him. He can be next sachin/sehwag/ashwin.
Bumrah learned a lot from Malinga. During his first year of ipl he didn't play too many matches. I hope in future Thampi would get chance to play/learn with bumrah in ipl/indian team. At the moment basil just knows how to ball good yorkers only. Bumrah pls become a good teacher like malinga.
Thampi and Iyer both need to understand how complete match. I started with Iyer brilliant 96, you pass out the hard time on pitch when your team need few runs to victory you have to take responsibility for completing the match. On Basil also good 2 balls bowls in last over and as Mishra comes to crease his bowling line change, I think that Time Thampi build pressure on Mishra and stopping him to score.
What's the love story between Sir Ravindra Jadeja and the run outs? :P
It's hard to understand whether these young batsmen talented and ready for big stage or bowlers are poor one day they show they are better than current Indian team the next day they flop . I mean it happens but in 13 games ! I hope next year it won't be like that
Basil thambi is totally overated bowler just check his record instead of containing he tries to take wickets to stay in team.there are more bowlers then him but not given opportunity .Kulwant Khejroliya is a fine bowler but he is picked by mumbai indians.
While Karin nair has been a failure , the likes of Iyer , Pant and Samson have to show more consistency to come into national reckoning . One performance here and there will not take them anywhere . DD is in the bottom half precisely for this reason.
Too little too late. Out of the IPL competition and also out of the team selection !!
A couple of big guys from KKR need to take a leaf out of Amit Mishra's book today. At times a bit of innovation is needed. Outstanding performance by Shreyas Iyer ! And then that last over special by Amit Mishra.
Shreyas Iyer really does look like the real deal - he has the attributes to be the most successful out of all the youngsters like Pant Rana Samson Thakur Thampi etc
Dravid continually playing Iyer and Pant out of position just to get someone like Karun Nair back in form.... - I dont know what it will take for him to open his eyes that it should be 1. Iyer 2. Pant 3. Samson 4. Nair and not that reversed....
Thampi is a good talent but needs to learn a lot i think. He is attempting yorkers; fine! But most often those deliveries are full toss are are hit for boundaries especially in the slog overs. He needs to learn variety from Bumrah.
In just one IPL season Karun Nair has been found out. When he scored 300 against England in Chennai earlier this year we all thought that India had discovered a great talent. While he is very good against spin and medium pace bowling, he looks very suspect in dealing with real fast bowling. It is better that he is kept for the domestic level tournaments
Happy for Shreyas Iyer. A very talented player. Was waiting for such innings from him. A bit late for DD but still a great knock.
@ForceIndia11, you need to see the situations Thampi had to bowl. Being an inexperienced bowler playing against World-class batsmen he consistently bowled death overs in all the 12 matches. Remember three boundary balls are the difference between a 4-0-30-2 and a 4-0-42-1. Those boundary balls may not even be bad balls. He bowled some impressive yorkers at the death consistently and I think he has the highest number of yorkers even more than Bumrah this season. Lastly, for someone who bowls consistently above 140KPH, it is not easy to play 12 matches without a break and without getting injured. See Nathu singh who broke down after just 4 overs this season. :) So Thampi does deserve all the accolades he is receiving. Not saying he was perfect. But he is yound and he will learn from his mistakes. I am sure he will play for the country one day.
Why did Soni not bowl? It is ironic how pre-tournament DD had the strongest bowling side on paper yet looking at their team stats Morris has been the only bowler that has delivered good number - every other bowler in the team has largely failed!
So tat means the top 2 team last season wil finish as d bottom 2 teams dis season.
And really bad captaincy by raina to keeping majority of fielders inside d circle in the death overs when the required rate was above 12 when u need d fielders at boundary ropes to save boundaries.
Indian seniors have started faded out long ago and a couple are well and truly burnt out stars. Iyer and Pant have beem making names for themselves in the dommestic season long before this ipl where dravid has played both out of position. Both should have found some sort of indian national team exposure by now. Hopefully a pathetic campaign by the 'superstars' in champions trophy will speed up there progression. Most importantly because India need an attacking mindex wicketkeeper in all formats (Pant) with Dhoni appriaching the end and Saha/Patel merely test stopgaps and a solid opener (Iyer)who can score big runs in all formats with Vijay, Dhawan approaching their twilight.
Shreyas Iyer after having great domestic season really wanted a match winning innings in IPL. Somehow aftera good start, he was getting out in 30s, but today was his day.. A brillient player to watch..
Brillant innings plyed by ss iyer....
12 matches 11 wickets at economy of 9.49 nothing great. Why people are talking big about Thampi?
@ALLROUNDCRICKET Are you sure you're watching IPL 10 and not 9? This season has been as much of a bowler's season as ever, with every team having Indian domestic pacers do very well. Unadkat, Kaul, Sangwan, Shardul, Aniket, Sandeep - just to name a few.
well played Delhi, if the youngsters could coup up again, you are champions next time.
Even though they are out of contention but one thing I liked about DD is their indian players be it batsmen or bowlers contributing , specially the young batsmen except Karun nair. If India can make a second string team these guys should find place in that and I believe Indian management should start introducing and grooming these youngsters before seniors like Dhawan, Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvi, Raina start fading out, i am talking about all formats of the game. Guys like Samson, Iyer, Pant, Ishan, Sarfraz, Rana, Sangwan, Thampi, Siraj, Chahar, soni,Tripathy, Tewatia , sundar, etc. guys like iyer, sarfraz , Axar are seasoned enough and they should get the first opportunity and the rest can wait and add a season or two before thrown in the senior ocean. One thing which i wonder and regret is we are not encouraging U19 fast bowlers who were the real stars and also we did not unearth any decent spinner whether it is left arm or right hand off or leg for a long time now. Kumble need to act fast.
This IPL has show cased some wonderful talents. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant, Kishan, Tripathy, Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siraj, Chahal, Kuldeep, Tewatia, Kaul, Rana. What a wealth of talent. The selectors should be bold enough to give chances to such youngsters.
By the look of things today ,DD would want to win their next match vs RPS and prove a point that they belong up there. ESP Pant would want to prove his mettle . RPS will have another match vs KXIP who would want to win it too. With both scenarios ,RPS seems like the team which can be eliminated looking at their low NRR in case Kings beat MI Tom & MI beat KKR .RPS might loose to KXIP or SRh for playoffs . So can KKR .MI will decide who will go to playoffs along with them .With lack of bench strength for foreigners GL, I don't think will be able to score vs Sunrisers bowling lineup & the weak link of GL bowling will be just enough for weak batting of SRh to get through . It all boils down to Sunrisers bowling vs GL batting in the end. last match for home team GL to do something for their fans & die hard owner. Exciting IPL this ...MI SRH KKR KXIP/RPS can be final 4.
What a Yorker from Basil 'StumpThumper' Thampi to end Iyer's stunning knock.
Great ball But followed it with slower ball to a tailender!! Bad thinking. Tailenders like Mishra dislike yorkers.
He shall learn in time but he is one of the Finds. Apart from Bumrah & Kuldeep the IPL has rarely given bowlers in the same vein as batsmen. Thampi might just be one of them.
It shows time and again why even having pant samson iyer delhi does not qualify for playoffs because they are really inexperianced unreliable and inconsistent
Great Batting from Iyer!! Very pleased for a consistent domestic performer on the big stage.
Also credit to Thampi for conceding Only 7 runs in his 2nd spell after Iyer & Cummins had mauled Faulkner & Dhawal for 22 & 14 respectively.
Thampi's yorkers, cutters & change of pace was fabulous!
poor poor captaincy from raina no idea how to rotate the bowlers , deserved to lose this game .
anderson is a player who delivers in a one match after more matches...so unconsistant .their was the consistant mathews but DD management didn't give him chances like anderson..mathews is a match winner but now he is not available for DD because SL needs him much than the poor DD side
DK looked serene in those overs. He looks quite a different batsman now, comfy and confident. Good back up cover for CT'17. However I feel he is still not there yet in wk standards when compared to ms. Shami seems to be coming in rhythm. As always mishy is past his time. I feel Raina will be on that flight in place of yuvi and Pant will come in, at some stage of the tournament.
Amit mishra totally out of form...only 2 overs bowl every match . poor fielder also then y should pick again and again..pls give chance to nadeem, kaleel ahmed or muruga ashwin
Carlos done gud job in bowling...
Delhi's batting order should be - Samson Pant Samuels Iyer Corey Karun Brathwaite Cummins Shami Mishra Zaheer
Yes @cricketvampire . They only have 4 foreigners availabld now due to injuries etc.. and no4 is chirag suri from UAE whom i frankly do not know why was chosen . He only bats and averages 7 or something according to a previous poster. And if he cant get a spot when only 4 foreigners areavailable it makes it an even more baffling choice. Money to burn?
shami is not bowling in good rhytmn
