Top-two finish on Supergiant's mind
Match facts
Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune Supergiant
New Delhi, May 12, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
Rising Pune Supergiant lead 2-1, with both their wins coming last season. In their first exchange this season, Delhi Daredevils were powered by a maiden T20 hundred from Sanju Samson and a blistering unbeaten 38, off just nine balls, from Chris Morris that helped them win by 97 runs after scoring 205.
In the news
Pune will be without Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis. The pair left for a preparatory camp in South Africa ahead of a limited-overs series in England before the Champions Trophy. Adam Zampa, the Australia legspinner, is likely to slot in for Tahir.
Daredevils have a quick turnaround of little under 48 hours since their game against Gujarat Lions. Already without Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Angelo Mathews, who have left for national duty, they are unlikely to tweak their XI barring injuries.
Qualification scenario
Pune are on 16 points, but aren't entirely safe because of an inferior net run rate. They need to win at least one of their two remaining games to guarantee qualification to the playoffs. Should they lose both, and Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers win their remaining matches, Pune will be knocked out. Unless Kolkata Knight Riders lose their final game, Pune will need to win both their remaining games to finish in a coveted top-two spot.
The likely XIs
Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Marlon Samuels, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Carlos Brathwaite, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mohammed Shami/Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Zaheer Khan (capt)
Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Rahul Tripathi, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Manoj Tiwary, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Dan Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Adam Zampa
Strategy punt
Zampa has dismissed Samson twice in the two games he has played against Daredevils. Considering Samson's strike rate drops to the 130s against spin as compared to 150 against pace, there's perhaps a case of Pune opening with Zampa or even Washington Sundar, the offspinner.
Stats that matter
- Rahul Tripathi is the second-highest scorer in the Powerplays this season, just 12 runs behind David Warner's tally of 264 runs. Tripathi has been striking at 170.27 in the first six overs.
- Among the 26 seamers who have bowled 20 or more overs this season, only two - Andrew Tye and Bhuvneshwar Kumar - have better economy rates than Christian's 7.25.
- Prior to the ongoing season, Amit Mishra has an economy of 7.23. This season he has conceded 8.57 runs an over, his second-worst since 2014 when he went at 8.92.
- Daredevils are among three teams who have taken 66 wickets, the fewest this season. Their economy of 8.77 is the second-worst among all teams in IPL 2017.
- Tahir is he second-highest wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets at 20.50. He has bowled 47 overs in 12 games. Only Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bowled more overs. Zampa, who could replace Tahir, has played just two games this season.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Steve Smith com on our Aussie captain!! Prove them Why u r the king of Jungle!!! U r the best captain in present now..no one can match ur captaincy.... If So called dhoni captains the team then no young players like tripaty,Unadkat,W.sundar etc can get enough chances for sure..Being an Aussie player u r neutral and that's why everyone gets enough chances.. For it u r the best captain as well batsman in cricket now and that's why despite u r an Aussie, pune franchise gives u the captaincy of RPS.....Really proud of u Smithy!! U had overshadowed both Indian Vice Captain and So called MSD in every prospect!!! Proud to be an Aussie fan!!!
let the best team win today one side filled with youngsters and the other ond is star studded lets see who is gonna win todays battel a must win match for RPS
I want the Daredevil to win. Because I am thinking the Pune might rest player against the Punjab if winning today. I really am hope they donot bring ABDinda against the Kings Punjab. This is very nervous game for the Sunriser because I am thinking Gujarati lion winning tomoro
@BHARATGAVARSHA. If RPS lose today and SRH lose tommorow, then how does it make match 55 a contest? RPS will qualify automatically in this case and Kings XI will just need to win to take SRH's 4th spot. The only way Kings vs RPS can be exciting, is if RPS lose today and SRH win tommorow. Then match 55 will be a straight knockout match for both the RPS and Kings.
In a situation where there is nothing to lose DD may spoil RPS's party. If RPS loses today, the 55th match will be the mother of all contests in the league stage. More so if GL upstages SRH.
Keep the Faith! The matra with this DD camp! which team is going to keep their cool. A bunch full of glove men in this match head to head.
@ MANAT: The one match KXIP & SRH have isn't with each other. KXIP will play against RPS. SRH will play against GL.
After some day rest Rising Pune Supergiants big game coming in absence of their Imran Tahir. Forcefully RPS go with Adam Zampa who play few game so far in IPL 2017. But today victory help RPS to 2nd position with 18 points just behind Mumbai Indian. Delhi Daredavils has nothing to lose, after the last game victory against Gujrat Lions they want to keep forward their winning momentun.
Newbies will win against oldies no challenge here.
RPS win today....MS is the key player today
What iz this Rising Pune Supergiant (third): lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets, beat Gujarat Lions by five wickets Pune never lost to Sunrisers hyderabad in ipl 2017
@CRICFAN36746511 ON MAY 12, 2017, 10:01 GMT According to you IPL private owners have kept a government organization to uplift young Indian talent? Isn't it job of Individual to grab opportunities? With only 4 foreign players and 2/3 well known Indian players no team can survive. All teams give chances to Indian players its upto Individual players to grab them.
RPS has two more games on hand , KKR , MI and SRH have only one more game each . While a win in both games will take RPS to first or second in the table , a simple win in atleast one game will take them to the play offs . I get a feeling that RPS is peaking at the right time and neither DD not KingsXI can stop them from reaching the playoffs .
After RCB's debacle and RPS's fabulous comeback, almost similar to last year's RCB comeback, I am supporting RPS for the playoffs. Though without Ben Stokes, it would get very difficult unless their middle order batsmen start firing and bowlers keep it tight. But, I would love RPS winning this IPL. Afterall, this is their last season.
The one match KXIP and SRH have is with each other so there is no way both are going to win it. In that case the loosing team will end up in 14 or 15 points and RPS has already more than that. So even if Pune loose today they are already in top 4.
I Like RPS. they gave career to 3 to 4 upcoming Indian cricketers!. 17 yrs old off spinner and they utilized m.Tiwary properly too. I think, Smithy deserves for credit. if MSD was captain?., will he gave those chances to younger players?. No.. see his junior Kholi?. RCB not gave chances to many players even they losing!.
Im really impressed by Unadkat this year. I think he deserve place in champion trophy squad becaus he and Bhuvnesh would be amazing in opening bowling
Ben Stokes will leave after the group stage. Who'll replace his big boots? RPS will find it difficult, should they reach the playoffs. If RPS lose today and SRH win against Lions tommorow. Sunday's double header will be a blockbuster end to the group stage.
RPS has just scraped through and dont have the ammunitions for the later stages of the games. My choice (though I like RPS) would be for them to lose and let KXIP or Sunrisers in so that the next level of games become more competitive.
Can anybody tell whether rishabh pant playing or not?????
If RPS wins the toss and chase, If Tripathi goes berserk and fire on all cylinders, If MSD scores some quickies, If Smith keeps cool and hit hard RPS goes up to second spot and may even think of finishing top on the table. However, so many "ifs" there, uh!
If RPS Lose today then match 55 will be interesting one between RPS KXIP. I really like to see that on Sunday.
If RPS Lose today then match 55 will be interesting one between RPS KXIP. I really like to see that on Sunday.
Is pant playing today? ?????
Momentum is with RPS. Will not be surprised if they finish as Winner/Runner this season. DD has played exciting cricket of RCB2016 and worst cricket of RCB2017. DD seems to hit peak only for the free fall the very next match. It will be DD's turn to take a dip tonight.
Rahane's issues of a lack of runs has stemmed from his inability to rotate strike. He does hit boundaries every 3-4 balls to make up for a strike rate near 100.
He should look to drop the ball with soft hands & rotate strike to Tripathi who is in Sublime form. This will take the pressure of Rahane. He is one of the sweetest timers of the ball on faster tracks but struggles on sluggish surfaces to time the ball.
Smith has tended to rely on W. Sundar for his flattish off breaks against teams with overseas batsmen at the start of the innings (eg. Guj Lions & SRH).
However will he take that gamble against Sanju,Shreyas, Rishabh & Karun? Their attacking instincts may just hit Sundar out of the attack or gift him their wickets!
Com on Pune!!! Itz an easy win for Captain Smithy!!! Oh Smithy show all of them Why u r the king of Jungle?? Com on Aussie Captain Smithy....
RPS will be beaten easily by DD, without Tahir RPS is already out of IPL. Zampa has been a useless bowler this IPL season who was hit everywhere by DD in their first match.
COOLJACK_143@ According to you RPS has a weak bowling attack . But it is this weak bowling attack that has successfully defended small totals more often than teams with a better bowling attack . DD has not put in strong performances consistently and in the absence of Morris & Rabada , DD's bowling is not all that threatening . It is advantage RPS .
RPS must play with the agressive approach as delhi will play freely as they have been already eliminated and also the plus is they are playing on their home ground. Especially for Pune Rahane & Dhoni has to fire as they both are very patchy as of now. and for rahane he has to play well in whatever remaining matches and to be in form as he has been already selected in champions trophy to show the selectors that his choice was a right one for the big tournament as he is the backup opener. Smith also has to play aggressively as we have already seen the innings against SRH as he almost played 40 balls for his 34 runs this will not suit to this format as 40 balls are much more in T20 game on another day for example if maxwell,warner will play 40 deliveries they will take the game away from the opposition. I am supporting pune as from the tournament started they came as underdogs but they played as a unit and beaten the strogest teams in the IPL such as MI/KKR & SRH.. GO PUNE GO..
cooljack_143 toss is yet not won by Delhi , you are dreaming already of Delhi chasing .
I'll play Jayant Yadav in place of Amit Mishra. That's my only change for DD. Daniel Christian is a very good player. Unlucky with his Australia career. Can play T20 all over the world. Why didn't he get picked for PSL & CPL ?
Rps beat srh by 12 runs not lost.please correct it. RPS have exact replacement be of Tahir in the form of BBL star spinner Adam Zampa.
RPS batting really not fired this season except lone performances every match. Surprisingly they still manage to win the matches thanks to their bowling which looks pretty ordinary on paper but delivering at right time giving results. Only issue with RPS would be if their bowling not clicked and opposition scored more than 180+ then the lone performances could not save them. at least 2-3 batsman of RPS need to shine collectively to chase down 180+ target. I feel that RPS is strong on sluggish pitches than batting paradise which could misfire since there batting not fired collectively. lets see today then, I hope they win against DD and seal the playoff birth and possibly reach in top 2 with win over KXI or of KKR lose to MI.
@COOLJACK_143. Their bowling looks so weak.? Are you joking.? No team scored more than 160 against RPS in their last 4 matches and they defended 148 against Sunrisers in their last match. RPS is the team to beat now.
@cooljack_143 Never under estimate a team like RPS.. the cool and composed characters of RPS players (like smith, dhoni, stokes) make them difficult to beat
RPS can hope for a top two finish only if they beat DD today and KKR loses to MI . If RPS loses today , their place in the playoffs is possible only by beating Kings XI in their last match . With nothing to lose , DD will show a lot of dare devilry and Smith & Co have to match DAD in every aspect . Both KKR and MI losing to KingsXI , has ensured that two out of Three from RPS , SRH and KingsXI can enter the playoffs . Good luck to RPS , who have shown a lot of grit this season . Let us hope that Dhoni , Smith and Stokes come to the party in this vital match .
Get Tripati and Rahane early, this team will fold on itself . Bowling looks so weak on paper , DD youngsters should make merry of them .If they plan for every bowler ,they can easily chase whatever score Pune sets them. No expecting runs from smithy or MS anymore . Sunrisers played like a mad dog the other day,they couldn't chase 13 off 6 and gave away hatrick to unadkat. Delhi should have watched it and will be cautious .
@cricfan2648469676 Wickets do not affect the NRR.
Probably Tahir's exit might not look good for Pune but Zampa is too a good bowler. It could be an opportunity for him to do well in the upcoming matches.
For Pune to win from here, they need good contribution from Rahane, MSD, Tiwari, Tripathi. Daniel Christian is yet to exhibit his hitting powers. May be this is his opportunity too.
DDD at home; should b a close match. But overall Pune favourite, despite absence of Tahi will hurt badly.
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE RPS was already beaten by DD earlier by 92 runs so they are still favourites know your facts.
will pant available for today's match against pune????
In the Cricinfo report it says , if Kings XI and sunrisers win their matches and KKR looses , then pune have chance to qualify even though they loose their last two matches . But even if KKR looses pune will be out because of their negative run rate , unless KKR looses badly and pune looses by little margin , then only pune can qualify . i hope Pune looses tomorrow against delhi . Then it will be a knockout match between Pune and Kings XI
Samson, Nair, Pant, Iyer, Anderson, Brathwaite, Tare/Bawne, Cummins, Hiflenhaus, Nadeem, Zaheer
@Driftturn...lol you clearly didn't watch the recent matches to predict DD & KXIp to be onesided teams. Will stay here ,let me know how it goes after tom match . Will Pune for top 2 or struggle to be in playoffs . And come Sunrisers, they are underdogs and have been that way altogether for years ,but mind you they even won last year being a onesided team. Never underestimate the weak, they will have a say when it really matters and that's what is IPL about . Get ready to see RPS thrashed unless rain saves em'.
RPS has good balanced Team, what was obseved mostly in this IPL, they have been winning with less margin and close matches...which resulted in low run rate. They should play bold and win with big margin tomorrow by 50 or 60 runs/7 or 8 wickets. Which will set tone to playoffs....good luck dhoni...offcourse smith.
Pune will win tomorrow with Zampa replacing Tahir. So no real loss for tomorrow's match.
COOLJACK_143 : People have been making these desperate predictions about RPS not winning anything all season. And yet here they are with a perfectly good chance of finishing in top two. Two more wins against two rather one sided teams and they can even top the tables (provided KKR defeat Mumbai)
One thing is certain; come what may, SRH are not getting anywhere near the top two.
To SHASHANK CRICFAN2648469676 is currect pls amend it. RPS not lost to SRH, they won by 12 runs..
Time for Karun Nair to score runs in this match or else DD should not retain him next season.
Tahir is a massive loss to Pune, I don't think they can win the IPL now with Tahir gone and Stokes going soon
@ ESPNCricinfo, please know that RPS won against SRH last match by 12 runs not lost, just FYI.... Pune will win tomorrow and be on top 2...
LOL what Top 2 Finish, they need to be worried of qualification though. DD will beat Tahir-less RPS and already KXIP is set to beat RPS winning that superb match out there vs MI. SRH mostly should beat GL who are short on bowling and a foreign player as well. MI who batted superbly almost chasing 230 will be furious on themselves to kick KKR out there in that last match. Final 4's 100% MI SRH KXIP KKR. RPS out !!!!
