Kings XI barely defend 230 to stay alive
Kings XI Punjab 230 for 3 (Saha 93*, Maxwell 47) beat Mumbai Indians 223 for 6 (Simmons 59, Pollard 50*, Mohit 2-57) by seven runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
A 453-run slugfest - the second-highest aggregate in IPL history - was decided in the final over with Mohit Sharma defending 15 to deny a rampaging Kieron Pollard as Kings XI Punjab lived to fight another day.
The odds were stacked against Mohit, especially after he had leaked 49 off his first three overs. Mumbai Indians were within touching distance of achieving the highest successful chase in the IPL. Kings XI let the pressure get to them; Glenn Maxwell, one of their best fielders, palmed the ball over the long-off boundary to reprieve Karn Sharma on 5. They had to contend with dew as well. Sandeep Sharma then pulled things back by conceding just seven off the penultimate over. Maxwell could have chosen either Ishant Sharma or Mohit for the last over. He went with his tried-and-tested end-overs specialist, and Mohit delivered.
The first ball - full on off stump - was belted to long-on, and Pollard hared across for the second, but replays indicated that he did not slide his bat inside the crease at the non-striker's end. It was called one short, but Pollard still had the strike. Mohit then unfurled the slower knuckle ball and watched it disappear into the boundary behind midwicket. It was down to nine off four balls. Mohit nailed three pinpoint yorkers and a dipping knuckle ball, which Pollard did not pick, to seal the deal.
The opening salvo
No Hashim Amla? No problem. Manan Vohra has been successful at the top for Kings XI this season, but the management took a punt by sending Wriddhiman Saha to open with Martin Guptill. Before today, Saha had opened in only six out of 163 T20s for 126 runs. He might not have all the shots, but has the smarts. Remember his hundred in the 2014 IPL final?
Saha used the pace of Mumbai's seamers to his advantage and picked his areas to hit four fours in his first seven balls. Guptill provided a fine counterpoint to Saha's finesse by forcing the ball through the line. This meant Kings XI zoomed to fifty in 3.4 overs - the second fastest this season behind Kolkata Knight Riders, who got there in 3.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The middle-overs salvo
If Mumbai had thought Karn's dismissal of Guptill in the last over of the Powerplay would slow Kings XI down, they were wrong. Maxwell, promoted to No. 3, and Saha pillaged 50 off the next three overs. The highlights included Saha's dexterous paddle sweep off Mitchell McClenaghan for four and Maxwell's monstrous clubs over the leg-side boundary off Harbhajan Singh.
Diffusing the end-overs salvo
Desperate for the wicket, Rohit turned to Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. It was Bumrah who bowled Maxwell for 47 off 21 balls with a skiddy delivery. On a night when he colleagues went for over 10 runs an over, Bumrah stood out with figures of 1 for 24 in his four overs. In all, Saha managed just 10 off 13 balls against Bumrah.
Saha, though, stepped out of his comfort zone and started carting the ball. A Malinga slower ball was launched over his head, a McClenaghan slower ball was swatted over midwicket. Shaun Marsh and Axar Patel, though, could not find the boundary as regularly. Kings XI, ultimately, scored only 40 off the last four. It was, however, enough to put up the highest total in IPL 2017.
Fighting fire with fire
Given the enormity of the task, Mumbai's openers showed intent from the first ball. Lendl Simmons, preferred again over Jos Buttler, led the charge smashing 44 of the 68 runs Mumbai hit in the first six overs. Kings XI's seamers fed his strengths by bowling too straight, and Simmons duly picked them off. He also played some fluent strokes on the off side by staying leg side of the ball. Soon after the Powerplay, he brought up his second fifty in three matches, off 27 balls.
At the other end, Parthiv Patel had found his groove with a brace of cover-driven fours off Matt Henry. Parthiv then got stuck into Mohit, spanking a hat-trick of fours. But when he attempted a fourth, Mohit bounced him out.
Turning the game
In the next over, Simmons swung hard at a full-toss that was destined to sail over the long-on boundary…until Guptill took flight and pulled off an incredible one-handed catch. Rahul Tewatia then struck in his first over to remove Rohit Sharma and leave Mumbai at 119 for 3 by the 12th over. It was the sixth time this season that Rohit had perished to legspin. Mumbai only added two runs before Axar Patel had Nitish Rana holing out with a 102kph dart.
Sharma+Sharma >Pollard+Pandya
When Pollard and Hardik Pandya got together, Mumbai needed 110 off 44 balls. What followed in the next three overs was carnage: 52 runs. With 56 needed off 24 balls, Maxwell recalled Sandeep. The seamer found Hardik's outside edge with Saha flying to his right and claiming a low catch. However, Pollard, aided by Karn, kept peppering the arc between midwicket and long-on with clean strikes.
After being taken for hat-trick by boundaries in the 18th by Karn - one of which was palmed over by Maxwell - Mohit hit back to bowl him with a slower offcutter. Sandeep then executed a barrage of yorkers in the 19th before Mohit followed suit and coolly applied the finishing touches.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Had to look up the short run rule! Seems that the umpires could have penalised him if they had thought it deliberate:
'Although such a "short" run shortens the succeeding one, the latter, if completed, counts.' 'One run only is deducted if both batsmen are short in one and the same run.' 'If either or both batsmen deliberately run short, the umpire is justified in calling "dead ball" and disallowing any runs attempted or scored.'
Doesn't make sense, if 1 run is short, the second run has to be deemed short too. At the very least, Pollard should have been made to stay at the non-striker's end since the scoring was only a single. The laws of the game must be tweaked immediately to stop such blatant gamesmanship.
Bhaji should have played before karn
CRICFAN98099378....RPS is the strongest team in the last 3-4 rounds of matches. Who are you kidding man? RPS even has a chance of qualifying in the top 2. I don't know how come you say them weak.
People would be quick to blame Dhoni in a similar situation. Pollard has done it as well. No one look at the skills of Mohit Sharma who saved it for KXIP. It happens sometimes and by Mumbai conceded too many runs. Saha continues to grow as a batsman as well as a wicketkeeper. Dhoni and Yuvi can safely retire knowing that the young ones are there to pick up from where they left.
Punjab has beaten two tough opponents MI and KKR, but as soon as they see a slightly weaker opposition they tend to be a little complacent and tend to drop their guard so I think RPS will end Punjab's campaign this year.
I really don't understand why KXIP included Ishant Sharma in the XI ! He's not suited to T20s. Still no wicket in this IPL. Please no Varun Aaron as well who is also very expensive. Rather I would have played Gurkeerat Singh.
MI should drop rana , can not field (for a youngster) so many drop catches , cannot bat in last 7 innings , waste fellow . His drop catch proved costly in the end
got lucky 3 rd time in a row where they should have lost the match gives a feeling they will still miss the playoffs
@harshthakor you are quite eloquent and poetic in your descripton of the game. However you don't back why the game of cricket would have been better off had Mumbai won. 1st this is IPl, not the game of cricket. 2nd, since KXIP were the underdogs, it is more fitting that they won. The game was highly entertaining, no doubt with lots of 4s and 6s. And more twists and turns than the road to Nainital. But this is not the game of cricket. This is made for TV, tamasha. Fun tamasha, yes! But just that.
PITCH_CURATOR.... Don't worry SRH won't even qualify for the playoffs, let alone 2nd place. A bunch of over rated people playing in XI and nothing else. Their batsmen can play on flat pitches, while their bowlers need slow wickets to bowl well. Only openers of SRH in both bowling and batting department play well. Rest all are mere passengers. And not to forget, there is nothing Hyderabadi about SRH, it is a bunch of overseas and north indian players playing. I already had said earlier that SRH are the chokers of this IPL. They'll prove it.
If cricket is played like this on docile pitches, well connoisseurs will stay away and we will be left with fans who are arithmetic experts calculating NRR,RRR,CRR,Economy etc etc.
Punjab's bowling attack is awful! This is the end of the road for them. Darren Sammy would not have made a difference. They would look back at the Lions game and ponder if only they had won that one. They need help to qualify and that's highly unlikely. Their batting is fine but must address their bowling next season. There is delimited variations in thrir attack. Their philosophy is that they could power their way to victory, a reflection of their coach. Where did that sort of thinking leave Bangalore? Languishing at the bottom of the table.
It would have been great for the game of cricket had Mumbai crossed the line to attain the highest ever target in a run chase. The game was a perfect illustration of the importance of the final finishing touches like placing the icing on the cake.The ebb and flow continuously changed like a Hollywood script. .One was reminded of an epic resurrection of an army batallion coming from the verge of defeat to the brink of a glorious win after Pollock and Pandey launched the mumbai resurgence.What was revealed at the death is the new feature in t-20 cricket where bowlers have mastered the art of restricting batsmen with masterly craft,proving it is not only a game tailor made for batsmen.The game must rank amongst the best ever of Ipl or t-20 cricket with unparalleled intensity. And an enthralling climax.
excellent match ... explosive batting from both sides ...good to see again toss does not matter if you perform well ... an eye opener for any one saying only tosses win matches... KXIP just played positively and made 230 where as some other sides could not even score 150 after putting to bat first ..there is no point in crying like losers about toss...just do your best..results will follow ... best wishes for both teams ...
Drop Ishan and play Jos Butler. Drop Ishant and play.... well anybody. Let Rohit (he is once again essaying the role of Nohit) open. Unfortunately, can't drop him. Maxwell has marshaled his resources really well. Good job
Above all it was a victory for t-20 cricket being an all-time classic.Rarely in cricket do you ever witness as many twists and turns as in the game yesterday .Kieren Pollard launched a blitzkreig reminiscent of lightning suddenly intervening a hot summer day or an unexpected reversal of plot in a Hollywood epic.With the required run rate reaching over 16 Mumbai rose like a Phoenix from the ashes to come within the doorstep of a famous win However great bowling by Punjab at the end stopped Mumbai in banging the final nails in the coffin with Mohit Sharma creating another twist in the tale at the death.Amazing that' Pollard was not even dismissed at the end.9 in 10 times would mumbai have won had Pollard been unbeaten.A contest of bat with ball at it's highest zenith.It was just not Mumbai's day yesterday but nevertheless Punjab displayed fierce determination to stay in the tournament.
Would be great if RPS lose today and to KXIP, KKR lose to MI and SRH beat GL. That will take SRH to second place !!! Yay.. lol. On a serious note everyone knows that MI has senior citizen bowlers except Bumrah and they will get caned around irrespective of the conditions. That is why MI win most games only when chasing. If they hadnt won so many tosses, they would have been competing with the likes of GL for penultimate spot. Last of course is reserved for fruit cakes RCB. KXIP also does not have a great attack but they have some youngsters lIke Natarajan and Tewatia who are developing really well. Not so convinced about Mohit though, although he has good performances in last few games. Seems a one trick pony - bowl 4-5 slow balls per over in death overs. Surprising that no one has called the bluff and treated him like a spinner.
i have become anti kings 11 Punjab over non selection of Darren Sammy utter disrespect. by selecting henry over him the day punjab loose i am gonna celebrate like mad
I like Sammy, but his bowling is cannon fodder these days. Still, can't do any worse than Ishant though.
My fingers was crossed right from the beginning as ishant gets in team. He is not a T20 player in any way. Happy for kxip at the end was good, kudos to Mohit. hope they will the last match too
So much luck in games like these. To conden Henry on 2 overs would be very short sighted.
KANGROOS.PROTEAS.MONKEYS.LIONS, well the question is, are the pitches in England as pacy as they were before? I really do not think so.
For crying out loud, the England ODI team, which until about a year or two back, held the reputation of being the MOST BORING team to play one-day cricket, has suddenly become the pioneer in 350+ scores over the last year, and has even got to 444 once on home pitches. Surely i would not call those pitches anything but flat.
One thing that might make for good cricket in England, is the size of the grounds. Wankhede is really tiny, so tiny that Pollard can probably hit sixes there by simply staring or at most blowing at the ball! On the other hand, mishits will not go for sixes in England, and percentage cricket, played by the likes of Amla, Kane, Root, and may be a Kohli in full flow, will carry a lot of value.
Cheers!
I have a feeling Punjab will lift the trophy.. One...they have been playing knock outs since a while not to mention acing them like a God..im sure that must have left the other teams breathless..if they qualify play offs..they just have to play the way used to..thus nailing a couple more against some nervous bunch won't be that bad..just a feeling
Darren sammy should be automatic selection for t20 team. He brings something other player do not bring. Self Belief. He can bat just enough to win you the game. Field well. Reliable. Matt henry should be used all his full overs at beginning of the inning if people select him. I mean he can win you game once in a whole with freak wickets. But not reliable when there is pressure. Maxwell picking ishant sharma shows he still not sure how to select players.
Do these slam bang slug fest is entertainment only and not good cricket. Pity such pitches are prepared for any of the formats.
Guptill dropped off the third ball of the day. Axar dropped at 18.3 overs. McClenaghan noball at 1.6 overs (4 runs), Malinga noball 3.2 overs (6 runs), McClenaghan noball at 15.1 overs (6 runs), 6 wides (one over). Bumrah showed that you can bowl well on this pitch. Rana played 12 balls for 12 runs, Rohit played 7 balls for 5 runs, Harbhajan played 4 balls 2 runs. In comparison, Axar was the slowest for Punjab with 146.15. Punjab has played a super game and entertained the crowd.
Pune and Sunrisers are in danger now. Pune has to win tomorrow against Delhi and Sunrisers will have to win their next match if they want Punjab to be out of play off. Of course, Punjab will have too to win their next match.
Pune has the poorest run-rate so it is important for Pune to win their next match.
I guessed the result correctly even before the start of the match. Kings XI's win keeps the IPL top 4 equation still alive; otherwise the last 9 matches would have been of not much interest. It is like life support to a patient in coma. Punjab started this IPL well; but lost their way in the middle. RCB, DD and GL were out of the race quite early. MI, KKR and Hydrabad were sure to be in the top 4. RPS made their way to become the 4th team there.
Absolutely batting friendly conditions and from the scores it is hard to guess if it was not an ODI. Normally a tight ODI is scored like this. Players taking this experience to Champions trophy will be highly surprised on pacy England pitches. Let's enjoy now with these run fests.
In today's match against Mumbai Indians, KXIP should have added another batsman like Gurkeerat instead of Ishant Sharma. With Sandeep, Mohit, Tewatia, Henry, Axar and Glen, the team has enough bowling strength. Also Maxwell and Tewatia should have bowled at least one more over. There was no need to bring back Henry in death overs.
Why people always asked for matt henry? he gave up 20 runs per over. Damn. I can bowl better , can i get a spot in punjab team?
Wow performance from Mohit Sharm to put the pressure on Pollard. Would another bowler have done the same?
Maxwell dodged a bullet by not giving last over to Ishant. He trusted mohit and i think he knew Ishant would give away the match to Mumbai. Good captaincy by Maxwell. Ishant should be replaced because of his poor fielding and being a run machine lol by natranjan and Henry with Sammy.
Kings XI should have won more comfortable than they did. Matt Henry nearly lost the game for them. I think Pollard made a mistake of not trusting Harbhajan by refusing to take single with still 4 balls left. Bhajji is very capable of knocking one or two over the boundary. I believe he won a match a MI with a six in the last over few years ago.
Punjab should replace matt henry, who almost lost the game for punjab. Probably with darren sammy, who is a handy bowler and will not go for nearly as much runs. He is also useful down the order too which will ensure a power-packed batting line up.
if super giant looses tomorrow against Delhi daredevils . then it will a knock out punch match between SUPER GIANTS Vs KINGS XI. If Sunrisers win then KKR looses. Then Kings Xi have to compete on net run rate if they beat SUPERGIANT. KKR should loose to Mumbai by a hefty margin . Mumbai want to end their loosing streak with a bang . Tomorrow Delhi daredevils should beat Pune supergiants . If so all matches in the weekend will be interesting. Iam sunrises fan , they should beat Gujarat Lions. If they don't they don't have right to be in Playoffs.
Bhajji's pinch hitting fortunes no longer run with him. McClenaghan should have come ahead of Bhajji when just 22 were needed in last two.
Saha's wicket keeping by itself as shown in the excellent take of Hardik merits his selection as a Keeper.
How many times have we seen Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav missing catches & stumpungs that have an impact on the game against their interests.
Time to bring in a proper w/k in all teams rather than make shift choices.
Rohit Sharma lost the match for MI. As the captain he should have led from the front. Also on bowling, where every bowler is getting hit he should try an over or two. Am sure he would be effective.
Did rbey creat a record by having 6 sharmas in the match??!!
I honestly Think Mohit Sharma should have gotten the man of the match ..
no other performance was more vital than his ..
What a nice winning for the Punjab. They can be sneaky through into top 4 with winning against supergiant rising pune and hope that mighty Gujarati lion does favouring against hyderabadi sunsrisers. For this to be Happening they must be pray that gujarati lion win toss and bowling first because they always Losing in batting first.
If MI got beaten by about 30 odd runs today, KKR would have been assured of a top-two finish if they beat MI in the next game and not care about what RPS does in the next two games......Now, KKR needs to beat MI by 18-20 runs or chase down the MI target in 18.2 overs( or something like that) to not care about the two remaining RPS games...The equation for RPS for a top two finish is simple-win two of the games or win one and hope KKR lose against MI....for MI a win against KKR or a close defeat( within the above mentioned limits )will do....SRH will hope for a win or a kings xi defeat.....kings xi would want to win the next one AND hope for SRH to get beaten....also a KKR defeat will do for KXIP...but then it has to be a big one...
Its a Thriller...Mumbai could have tested the bench. could have given Rayudu a chance a head of Rana....Good knock from Saha....great Momentum from Guptill and Maxwell initially..
Very well played Saha. Congrats for MOM.
Fully agree with ALOKESARKAR. yourself keeping is enough to have him. Since Dhoni is in ODI he doesn't play. Or else he should until someone of Samson or Pant turn themselves to be good enough purely based on keeping.
KXIP has shown how to beat MI in the 1st Qualifier at Wankhede.
Pollard gave up 4 balls from the end....
Like to see KIXP, RPS play the final. We all Bangladeshi are supporting these 2 teams.
When KXIP scored 230, I knew that MI will come close and even win it as well
ICC should have some minimum ground size rule for T20s. This is boring. nothing for the bowlers.
@ASHWINGANGULYDHONI The job of a wicketkeeper is primarily to keep wicket. Saha has shown today that a single dismissal behind the stump can win you a match. So let's not settle for a batsman who can "also keep wicket".
Rohit and Nitish just derailed the chase when the openers had set up the game beautifully, Nitish has gone off the boil.raydu should be given a chance.
Next match Drop Henry
@CRICFAN06128580 but still Pak players want to play in IPL
the minute Maxwell selected ishant Punjab gave send off to chances to ipl trophy.
Sometimes or most of the times the teams don't want to think the way we think. Look for instance bringing in Ishant now at this stage. Is Natarajan worse than this deadwood. Look how Rohit shirked away from opening the innings when his role as an opener in CT was just confirmed. Cowardice or careless as they already qualified? He must start going in to open as it will give him back the lost touch and will gain confidence too. Beyond imagination or reasoning. Must say here "Great batting" Punjab Kings! If only???!!!! Saha came really good as an opener. Would he get another chance?
Dinesh kartik fair better player than saha,partiv,Phant,Samson in odi.Phant,saha,parthiv better than Karthick and Samson in test.Dinesh karthik,Phant,Samson great than pp and saha.So Dinesh kartik automatic choice for Champion trophy
Mohit 2 over 33 runs 7 runs shotr of ishant
Mohit new sherrif in town for mumbai
See this is what happens if u don't Simmons early. He hurt Ind in WC and can hurt any team in the world if given a sniff . Magician at his best !
PSL is way better than this 100 year long boring IPL
Finally IPL produced a good match till now every match was one sided and on the other hand every match in PSL was a thriller PSL is better than IPL hands down
IPL has becane boring because it's way too long
It's weird to see those on board the CT caravan being taken apart by those who have doors shut on them like Saha and Axar.
KXIP still 10-15 runs short.
Pakistan 227 for 3 in 99 overs. Kings XI 230 for 3 in 20 overs, LOL!
Golden opportunity for Legendary Ishant to make a history by scoring 100 runs from 4 overs via his bowling..
LOL, Harbhajan Singh's bowling figures! And to think he was expecting a selection for India Champions trophy squad announced few days ago :)
pathetic mcleghan and other overseas players. They can only bowl on readymade green tracks.
Don't bowl Ishant inside 6 overs!
MI needs 130 of 96 balls to win today. Lord Ishant Sharma will be the first Centurion bowler of T20 today. 100 runs off his 4 overs. Congrats MI for your win today.
Alright mumbai need 151 runs in 16 over . Ishant 4 overs 80 runs secure
Man Axar ruining the innings here
One good innings from saha does not make him a player to bank on for 2019 as im sure selectors may endorse his inclusion rather than grooming few youngsters...mind u Saha is 30
Yes ishant will give 80 runs in 4 overs
Don't worry MI fans. Ishant is in town. He ll save ya :D
Stop bashing Ishant sharma and enjoy KXIP batting. Why is everyone so pessimistic when so many good things are happening in the match. For KXIP if they play off the only one over left of Bumrah safely, they can guarantee themselves score in excess of 230 plus today.
Has been saying this forever that overseas sloggers are overrated in IPL. Given the opportunity, saha is showing what Indian can do
Even though Harbhajan has been economical this IPL, but I am sick of seeing him bowl off spin. He looks so mediocre, don't know how he managed to keep batsmen under check. I hope he retires soon.
every0 bowler has been taken to cleaners, except ishant
With this rate, if KXIP win tonight against this strong MI bowling line up, they will 100% win the last match vs RPSs dibly dobly bowlers and old batsmen. SRH should be already feeling the pressure of elimination unless they beat GL where are chances are high and RPS might be pissing in their pants already .Lol what a match we are having.Kudo sehwag ji, Viru is great ! kings need this win and they deserve truly to go to play offs. not many believe themselves at this stage, but kings are showing nothing is impossible, All they need to do is get simmons, Rana early and they will win.Others are just keeping up the numbers in this MI side. Lack of Butler and Krunal showing time.
i don't know what kings 11 management sees in him. look at his career stats for instance, the guy who leaks runs in test matches. What else you could expect from him in t20. Even after he played 4 matches for Punjab look at his stats, he has taken no wickets so far and leaks runs over 10 economy every time. so why?!!!
looking fwd to highest score of ipl by KIngsXI
Punjab have put themselves in the backfoot by including run machine ishant sharma who has knack of winning matches for opposition. Y was ishant not played again KKR, KKR could have won tat match easily.
Lord Ishant Sharma is back! Match is over for us as we know this run machine Lord Ishant Sharma is gonna play for Mumbai
Ishant Sharma is a true RUN MACHINE. Natarajan should've been included
Kings XI have handed over the match to Mumbai at the toss itself. Ishant Sharma in the team !!!!!!
good selection but Darren Sammy must be included in the X1
