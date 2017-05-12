Sunrisers set sights on playoff berth against weary Lions
Match facts
Gujarat Lions v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kanpur, May 13, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: After Rashid Khan's 3 for 19 restricted Gujarat Lions to 135 for 7, an unbroken century stand between David Warner and Moises Henriques handed Sunrisers Hyderabad a nine-wicket victory at home.
Overall: Sunrisers have a commanding 4-0 lead over Lions, having secured all their wins while chasing.
In the news
Ashish Nehra missed the last Sunrisers game with a hamstring injury and there are some doubts over Yuvraj Singh's fitness as well. Their availability for the game on Saturday is as yet unclear.
Qualification scenario
A Sunrisers win against Lions will put them in the playoffs. Even if they lose, they could sneak in provided Rising Pune Supergiant beat Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. However, if Sunrisers lose and Kings XI defeat Pune, David Warner and his men will be pushed out of the playoffs.
The likely XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson/ Mohammad Nabi, 4 Yuvraj Singh/Deepak Hooda, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Vijay Shanker, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Siddarth Kaul
Gujarat Lions: 1 Dwayne Smith, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 5 Aaron Finch, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 James Faulkner, 8 Dhawal Kulkarni, 9 Pradeep Sangwan, 10 Basil Thampi, 11 Ankit Soni
Strategy punt
Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed four times by James Faulkner while managing only 23 runs off 24 balls in the IPL. So, perhaps, there is a case for Lions to hand the new ball to Faulkner and let him have an early crack against Dhawan. The slightly two-paced nature of the Green Park surface might also assist Faulkner's variations.
Stats that matter
- Siddarth Kaul has been Sunrisers' most effective bowler in their last five matches, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65. He has also been their best bowler in the slog overs in the side's last five matches, taking seven wickets, two more than his team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
- Strong performances at the top mean Sunrisers' lower order (No. 5 or lower) is largely untested. The lower-order batsmen have faced only an average of 17 balls per innings and have contributed only 14.7% of the team's total runs - the lowest by any team this season.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Dwayne Smith three times in the IPL while conceding 38 off 39 balls.
- Among all the teams, Lions' spin contingent has put in the worst performance, returning nine wickets at an average of 86.33 and economy rate of 8.98.
- That Lions' bowling attack has failed to click this season could be down to their over-reliance on Andrew Tye, who had pulled out of the tournament at the end of last month because of injury, and Basil Thampi. The two seamers have taken 23 wickets between them; all their 16 other bowlers have bagged 31 among them.
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
@CRICFAN7586699146 absolutely they look like spectators enjoying the match with VVIP treatment.
what a selection in todays game???????????? i think srh management luk all bowlers to take wickets. such a shameless management. i think as a fan of hyderabad we will never see a balanced team till moody and laxman will be as head coach and mentor.
see todays game all bowlers have been beaten and where now the batsman? so its obvious that we r going to be defeat today also. yah but moody and laxman must be praying god to have some luck again. am i right? this team is based on luck only since 2016 not a consistent team to play cricket. hope we will never see moody and laxman in srh management. gud luck for next year
warner dhawan naman yuvi shankar/ bipul nabi ben rashid bhuvi siraj kaul. with 6 bowlers and two part time bowlers and 5 alounders.
Why not another spinner in place of 3 fast bowlers in sunriser's hyderabad. Go hyderabad.. Go..
@ nemesisbhavin all the NZ players playing in IPL are not part of of the tri series in Ireland but according to NZC statement that players involved in the IPL will join the squad in Ireland on a case-by-case basis, once their involvement in the league end. So essentially it means Williamson is with SRH till it is playing this year.
Everybody saying use Rashid as Pinch Hitter, why not Naman, as he barely getting balls to strike(thanks to Top Order) though unable to hit under pressure, so utilize him as PH.
Kane Williamson may not be available due to his international duty as NZ vs Ire Oneday match is on 14th may.
i have mentioned here one comment but its not showing here. wat happen?
Considering Yuvi and Nehra not playing due to injuries SRH's best team for a play off securing match will be Warner,Dhawan, Williamson, Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Cutting/Nabi, Ojha, Rashid, Bhuvi, Siraj, and Kaul.
NO HENRIQUES, HOODA I WUD LIKE TO SEE IN TODAYS MATCH.
playing xi: warner, bipul, dhawan, kane, cutting/ nabi, shankar, ojha/dwivedi, bhuvi, rashid, siraj, kaul.
bowlers : kaul, siraj, bhuvi, rashid, bipul, shankar, nabi/cutting batsman : warner, dhawan, kane, ojha, all rounders : bipul, cutting/nabi, shankar,
try rashid as a pinch hitter at the top, please please
I understand why people are saying Williamson /Nabi/ Henriques, but simply put, Warner and Williamson should the first 2 foreign players chosen and the other two places filled by whoever is the preferred on the day given conditions. SRH got by last year on Warner and Dhawan scoring a truckload of runs, but their luck may run out this year,
All SRH fans (myself included) are calling for Williamson over Henriques. Like has been mentioned Henriques bowling, which has been nothing short of terrible, does not factor into it as we already have three seamers capable of bowling four good overs each. Add to that the two Afghan spinners and I dont see how Henriques bowling is even a factor. Plus every batsman in SRH barring the openers are capable of delivering a couple of decent overs of spin if required. It is simply a question of whether Wlliamson or Henriques the batsman is preferred because GL bowling is so rubbish that you do not want to play both.
This is a very important game for SRH, Moody should stick with Mohammad Nabi and Bipul will also be good. Kaul, Siraj and Rashid should be there as always. and bring Williamson instead of Mosis. Likely XI: Warner, Dhawan, Yuvraj, Williamson, Nabi, Bipul, Rashid, Ojha,Kumar, Siraj, Kaul.
What a scramble for the playoffs. If the Hyderabad sun does not rise today they have to pray for Pune's win tomorrow. If KKR wins and Pune too wins there will be three way tussle for the top two slots. It is really exiting that the playoff berths should be decided in the penultimate league match, the last tie becoming inconsequential. To make it more suspenseful the timings of tomorrow's matches can be swapped and we can wait with bated breath for the final outcome. All this happens only if SRH is overpowered by the Lions .KKR, RPS and KXIP must pray for the sun to set on Hyderabad today.
I feel DR Smith and Raina are key for GL batting . If these two are gotten cheaply then they will struggle . That should be exploited by SRh. Even when Warner Dhawan fell down someone was ready to steady risers ship . Nabi ahead of Wiliamson is best now .
Batting front top 2 run scorers - Warner ,next Dhawan, yet many fanatical fans are saying SRh is thin on batting. Warner didn't click many a times yet , risers won many matches , such is the bench strength . If rain doesn't interfere again like it did vs RCB, it should be cracker of a match. Rest assured SRh's game to loose. When it comes to nehra, a fully fit Siraj is better than half fit nehra, same can't be told of Yv, hope he's fit and raring to go . Won't be surprised if SRh unleash Cutting Tom .Good luck risers go get the lions !
I don't think the injury to Yuvraj is such a serious one that he would sit out of this match. As Laxman said in previous press conference finger was jammed to ground n was not dislocated or any thing. If Yuvraj is fit then I would get in Williamson for Henriques and utilise 2overs of Shankar medium pace bowling if any of our 5regular bowlers are having any off-day.
My playing XI: Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Yuvraj, Nabi, Ojha, Shankar, Rashid, Bhuvi, Kaul, Siraj.
If Henriques n Williamson are selected due to unfit Yuvraj then I would select Hooda and Bipul. Since 5th bowler quota need to shared by more than 2 bowler's.
My playing XI in Yuvraj absence: Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Henriques, Ojha, Hooda, Bipul, Rashid, Bhuvi, Kaul, Siraj.
Lower middle order looks thin on paper but host of big hitters who can give you 40runs in 24 balls combined should be enough since top 4 are solid and in good form. Above anything SRH bowlers again need to restrict the opposition for low score.
Dhawan Warner Williamson Yuvi Nabi Ohja Bipul Rashid Bhuvi Kaul Siraj ..Need Siraj for GL batsmen.. Moises is great but SRH need pure bat . Nehraji if fully fit then ni Siraj but no 1 2 overs from Nehraji.
SRH should stick with nabi and drop Henriques.Bring back kane williamson in Henriques place.That way batting will be fine.if yuvraj is not fit they can bring deepak hooda in his place
Sunrisers Hyderabad it's a strict order for you.Drop moises henriques or play him as a proper batsman.I have been saying this from a long time don't give a single over to henriques.he is a criminal with the ball.he is giving 20-25 runs in every over.I don't think srh are seeing those stats.If they are seeing they wouldn't have given henriques to bowl.Every team is targeting him so don't give him to bowl.I request to srh management please don't give a single over to henriques.5 bowlers are enough,all can bowl 4 overs each.3 seamers & 2 spinners.thats it.
Very important match for Sunrisers.sunrisers you cannot afford to have any slip ups.It's simple go & win this match & qualify for playoffs.Take this pressure out quickly and you can concentrate on the remaining matches.win the toss & choose to bowl first.doesn't matter who wins the toss but you have to bowl first.all the best SRH!!!!
If Yuvi is unfit then Williamson has to play to bolster the batting. We cannot go with only 2 batting mainstays that too openers for such an important game. GL bowling has been weak but they have an explosive top order in Smith, Raina, and Finch. Really need to take early wickets to stop that line up. Rashid and Bhuvi will be key again. If Yuvi is fit then Nabi can actually replace Henriques. He is a very intelligent bowler and explosive batsman. A solid top 5 with Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, YuvI and Vijay Shankar is enough to avoid any collapses and then the likes of Nabi, Ojha and Hooda/Bipul can be unleashed. Don't need Henriques at 6 or 7. Nabi or even Cutting is great finishing the innings. This is now a must win because of the slip ups in a couple of games where we should have won but Punjab are playing superb cricket as well and if we do not win this then they deserve to qualify ahead of us if they win tomorrow as they would have beaten the top 3 teams consecutively to qualify.
Nehra is expensive but he brings luck to team . he concedes like 10 an over but picks wickets in the first 6 overs . Whatever match he plays Sunrisers win . Siraj is raw, he need to learn like Kaul, how to bowl knuckle balls . Kaul learned a lot , he is a good find. He can't make it to indian team , but can have good IPL future.
Everyone is calling for Henriques to be dropped but he has done very well with the bat and is a match winner. He keeps his head and is intelligent when wickets fall. He is probably needed at 5 or 6 in this line up. However, only 4 overseas players makes it hard. Obviously Kane is not just better than Moises but in the top 5 batsmen in the world. I am glad I am not a selector.
Sunrisers should put Williamson instead of Henriques, because Williamson provides much-needed batting stability, especially if Yuvi is not fit. Nabi will be really effective against Smith and Kishan and Rashid against Raina and Finch.
1. Warner 2. Dhawan 3. Williamson 4. Yuvraj 5. Naman 6. Hooda 7. Nabi 8. Rashid 9. Bhuvi 10. Kaul 11. Nehra
I would take Hooda over Bipul because he is a hitter, even though inconsistent at points. You have Hooda and Yuvraj to back up the 5 main bowlers.
Gujarat: Same Lineup - but only concern is about Sangwan - is he consistent enough?
In form Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar & Kaul tops in wicket taking list strengthen the SRH. Warner & Dhawan topper in batting list doing the wonderful job. They need their day only otherwise they are well capable of executing their plan.Of late, there is a new trend in fashion of one man show in last some matches just like Sanju Samsung 100, Iyer batting, Lynn Inning & Warner many innings, if anything happens of this type, then no analysis sustained.
come on Gujarat from a Bangladeshi
Preview misses one vital point. GL did not use Ankit Soni at all. Rightly so. Kanpur pitch is NOT for spinner. It would be Pathan/Nathu (whomever is fit).
If yuvi available, no need of kane. If not, nabi has to step out for kane to get more batting
Why does the poll doesn't have an option of playing both Kane and Nabi and leaving out Henriques. This should be the playing XI: Warner, Dhawan. Williamson. Hooda/Yuvraj, Shankar, Ojha, Nabi, Rashid, Bipul, Siraj/Nehra/Mithun, Kaul
SRH look a little thin on the batting front with Yuvraj's purported absence. They need Kane Williamson's solidity & class at No. 3 than Henriques's batting. Additionally Henriques' bowling has been rather weak conceding 10/over without picking wickets up. Vijay Shankar can be called upon as he bowls in the same veun & is an able batsman. Play Nabi & Rashid for the mid overs spin squeeze.
Bring Nabi down the oder, I mean no. 4 and let him go guns.
I strongly recommend Nabi for Moises. Kane Williamson must pay too. The 4 foreigners can be Warner, Kane, Nabi and Rashid.
As an outsider, I want SRH to lose. That way, the final KXIP-RPS match would have very high stakes and any two of the three teams- SRH, KXIP, RPS would be contenders for the top 4, depending on which team wins and by what margin.
Another important point is that if SRH and KXI win and KKR loses to MI. SRH could be in the top 2 and have a double chance to be in finals.
why the poll says Nabi or Kane, instead ot should have been Kane or Moises?
srh , please , please, please win. Mr.vvs laxman sir, u came to our school and talked. try rashid as a pinch hitter at the top. please
