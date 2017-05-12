Eden Gardens to decide who finishes No. 1
Match facts
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Kolkata, May 13, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
Overall: With a 14-5 record, Mumbai Indians have owned this fixture. Their 14 wins are the joint-most by a team against any opponent in the IPL. Mumbai have also won their last four games against Knight Riders. At Eden Gardens, Mumbai have a 5-2 record.
This season: A spectacular finish, in which 61 runs were scored off the last four overs, had Mumbai overhaul Knight Riders' total of 178 off the penultimate ball.
In the news
Shakib Al Hasan won't be part of the rest of Knight Riders' season, having joined Bangladesh's squad for their tri-series in Ireland. Nathan Coulter-Nile, who suffered a blow on his helmet grille against Rising Pune Supergiant, has been ruled out of this game. Suryakumar Yadav was hit on the back of the head during a batting drill and may not be available for selection.
Chris Woakes, for Knight Riders, and Jos Buttler, for Mumbai, won't be part of the playoffs - heading off on England duty - but are available for this game.
Qualification scenario
Mumbai qualified for the playoffs a while ago. A win against Knight Riders will mean they finish the round-robin stage at No. 1. Given their superior net run rate, even a loss here is highly likely to have them finish in a coveted top-two spot.
Rising Pune Supergiant's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Friday has all but secured Knight Riders' playoff spot. Given their net-run-rate advantage over the next three teams - Pune, Sunrisers and Kings XI - there is only the slimmest of mathematical chances of them missing out, and that is highly unlikely to come about.
Instead, KKR's focus will be on finishing in the top two. If they beat Mumbai, depending on the margin of victory, they could top the table. If they lose, to finish in the top two they will need Sunrisers and Pune to lose their final games.
The likely XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 4 Robin Uthappa (wk), 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Yusuf Pathan, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Ankit Rajpoot
Mumbai Indians: 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Strategy punt
Despite Knight Riders' loss against Kings XI Punjab, sticking with the Lynn-Narine combination at the top may not be a bad idea, given how ruthless they have been in the Powerplay overs.
But there may be a case for Robin Uthappa at No. 3 - instead of Gambhir - if Knight Riders lose a wicket early. Uthappa enjoys the Powerplay overs and scores at a strike-rate (135.90) higher than his captain (123.50). Besides, Gambhir, an excellent player of spin, can negate the strength of Mumbai's spinners, Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma, in the middle overs.
Stats that matter
- KKR's run rate of 9.87 in the Powerplay so far this season is the highest ever by any IPL side in a season.
- Gautam Gambhir has scored 22 runs in 34 balls (strike rate 64.70) when he has not opened the batting this season. He hasn't hit a boundary, and has a sub-100 strike rate in both his innings. In the first 11 games of the season - where he opened - he had a strike rate of below 100 just once.
- Rohit Sharma's sensational form at Eden Gardens is not limited to just international cricket. In the IPL, he has scored 335 runs in five innings here, with an average of 167.50 and a strike rate of 155.09. His scores at Eden Gardens for Mumbai have been 10, 109*, 34, 98* and 84*. Mumbai have won four of those five games.
- Mitchell McClenaghan has been effective in the end overs for Mumbai, but has been woeful in the middle overs. In the Powerplay, he has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.61, the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Powerplay this season.
In the middle overs (overs 7-15), he has an economy rate of 12.44 and an average of 112, the worst economy rate for any bowler who has bowled at least five overs.
He has been Mumbai's best end-overs bowlers, taking seven wickets with an economy rate of 8.43.
- Manish Pandey has struggled against Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga in the IPL. In 103 balls against both bowlers, he has scored 100 runs and has been dismissed eight times.
- Against Rohit, Knight Riders could perhaps use Sunil Narine, who has conceded just 77 runs in 71 balls against him. He has also dismissed Rohit once in three innings at Eden Gardens, and had him lbw in the reverse fixture earlier this season, albeit to an umpiring error
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
My t 20 team is rohit sharma,dhawan,kohli,raina,yuvraj,yusuf,dhoni,pandya,bhuvi,umesh,bumrah.raina,yuvi,yusuf can bowl spin
Come on Mumbai Indians..... beat KKR.
from SRH fan
KKR is in . They need to lose by 150 runs to go below RPS.
kolkata lose this game today and srh is number 2nd in point table.
Being a SRH fan.. I wouldnt mind a 5 overs match and RANA/POLLARD/PANDYA thrashing KKR so that SRH could finish off on second becoz they deserve it. SRH would have loved 2 points rather than 1 point against RCB but thats fate.. But if todays match abondons then KKR are VERY VERY LUCKY. Coz they finish top 2 based on run rate.
The storm is gone, the downpour subsided, but it's still drizzling in Cal guys
This match will be Damn Interesting
Is the thunder shower still going on in Kolkata? Any update?
today send me players list
MI has nothing to lose in this match. They will be in top 2 whether they win or lose today. So MI can play without any pressure. KKR on the other hand has to win to secure a top 2 place(or lose and pray that RPS loses its last game too). That along with the fact that KKR always crumbles against MI makes MI the favorite today.
My t 20 team is rohit sharma,dhawan,kohli,raina,yuvraj,yusuf,dhoni,pandya,bhuvi,umesh,bumrah.raina,yuvi,yusuf can bowl spin
Come on Mumbai Indians..... beat KKR.
from SRH fan
KKR is in . They need to lose by 150 runs to go below RPS.
kolkata lose this game today and srh is number 2nd in point table.
Being a SRH fan.. I wouldnt mind a 5 overs match and RANA/POLLARD/PANDYA thrashing KKR so that SRH could finish off on second becoz they deserve it. SRH would have loved 2 points rather than 1 point against RCB but thats fate.. But if todays match abondons then KKR are VERY VERY LUCKY. Coz they finish top 2 based on run rate.
The storm is gone, the downpour subsided, but it's still drizzling in Cal guys
This match will be Damn Interesting
Is the thunder shower still going on in Kolkata? Any update?
today send me players list
MI has nothing to lose in this match. They will be in top 2 whether they win or lose today. So MI can play without any pressure. KKR on the other hand has to win to secure a top 2 place(or lose and pray that RPS loses its last game too). That along with the fact that KKR always crumbles against MI makes MI the favorite today.
The storm has subsided, but poured massive amounts of rain. Probably would have been too much to handle for the Eden of old, but the refurbished Eden with multiple super soppers and improved drainage should be up and running on time. But the environmental impact of the storm may be significant. The much cooler temperatures and the high humidity factor should magnify the already seamer friendly pitch. I won't be surprised if there's significant lateral movement along with bounce and carry today. In these conditions, under the lights, at a ground with a high water table, cooler temperatures, a pitch that assists seamers, the ball will not only zip past the batsman but should "hoop around" too. Watching the scenario, KKR may well play Boult, and unavailability of NCN can be crucial. An intriguing prospect in store.
MY BEST T20 INDIA TEAM; rahul tripathy, sanju samson, rishab panth,robin uthappa, manishpandey,nitish rana, hardik pandya, axarpatel, shardul thakur, bhuveneswarkumar, yajuvendra chahal, mohemed siraj, sidharth kaul,wasington sunder,karn shrma, k.gowtham, sandeep sharma, ss iyer. j.bumrah.........whts your opinions guys...this is based an current form and age.
Massive thunderstorm hit Kolkata. Raining torrents here, absolute torrents. What if this match is washed out ? What implications it will have on the playoff scenario ?
Kolkata will win today.,. .
if srh win evening match the pressure will be goes to kkr
KKR no matter how hard they may try will beaten hands down by the excellent all round team of Mumbai Indians . KKR will finish 3rd in the table just because of their NRR achieved on past wins till they reached 14 points. This is based on their loss of key fast bowler Nathan Coulter Nile and the erratic batting performance , abject failure of highly rated Yusuf Pathan and decrepit fielding against good teams to whom they have been losing continuously since having acquired 14 points till just about managing to reach 16 with their lone win against RCB at Bangalore.
Drop Malinga, his time is up, Release him to go back to Sri Lanka, or rather he should retire now. His wiles are all gone, pace is down, batting and fielding are a joke. He is bound to drop an important catch in the Playoffs. He should not be selected to the Sri Lankan team, as he will only be a passenger. Other possible passengers in the Sri Lankan team going to Champions Trophy are Mathews(unfit, tuk tuk batting, bowling is a joke, will get murdered on flat English pitches), Milinda, Chandimal-tuk tuk, these 4 should be replaced by Sandun Weerakkody, Ajantha Mendis, Tharindu Kaushal, Chameera-if he is fully fit and ability to bowl around 145Km/h, or if unfit, Vishwa Fernando. We need an X factor in our team, if we are defending a low score, and the personnel are Sandakan, Kaushal, Ajantha. Fast bowlers are just trundlers. These X factors should be backed up by a fiery and a very positive captain, just not Mathews.
To pay not not play butler is a joke. I hope mumbai lose
Where is Krunal Pandya? In my opinion, he has been the most impactful player in the last 2 seasons combined. And Rayudu for Rana for this game. Rana has been out of form in the second half and a rest game might do him good. Rayudu has also had some good games at Eden. Not to mention his experience in the middle order is extremely vital if there is a fall of early wickets.
The difference in runrate is not much between KKR and MI...So I guess KKR doesnt need to win big to topple MI......A win by 15-16 runs or chasing down the target with an over to spare will definitely ensure a top-two finish for KKR, no matter what happens...
It's do or die for KKR. Indeed they have qualified for all practical equations, but a loss will destroy their momentum in the play-off. Their fielding (catching), middle order batting and death bowling will be critical. Most of the matches they lost were due to these factors. If they play Pathan again, they should use him as a floating pinch hitter - unfortunately he has lost the capacity of playing long number of overs in the middle.
It's do or die for KKR. Indeed they have qualified for all practical equations, but a loss will destroy their momentum in the play-off. Their fielding (catching), middle order batting and death bowling will be critical. Most of the matches they lost were due to these factors. If they play Pathan again, they should use him as a floating pinch hitter - unfortunately he has lost the capacity of playing long number of overs in the middle.
It's do or die for KKR. Indeed they have qualified for all practical equations, but a loss will destroy their momentum in the play-off. Their fielding (catching), middle order batting and death bowling will be critical. Most of the matches they lost were due to these factors. If they play Pathan again, they should use him as a floating pinch hitter - unfortunately he has lost the capacity of playing long number of overs in the middle.
If Kolkata wants to win today then Gambhir must open the innings and Yousuf No-perporming-Pathan must not play. ishank jaggi should be playing
@KRUSADE38 while calculating batting average,not outs are not counted...so the average of sharma
MI must give a break to Nitish Rana before play off matches. Today is the best.
Why are the boundaries so tiny? Spare a thought for the bowlers who have to contend with patta wickets, carpet outfield and minuscule boundaries.
MI must give a break to Nitish Rana before play off matches. Today is the best.
Past stats doesn't matter at the Eden Gardens now. From a spin friendly track it has become one of the quickest and seamer friendly pitch in the country now after relaying. I think considering the MI top order, KKR should go with the hardest and the most bouncy pitch in the square. They have a better new ball seam attack, where as MI seamers are fantastic exponents of death bowling (Malinga and Bumrah). As the pitch is not gonna turn much, spinners will not be the force they used to be at the Eden. So it's better KKR plays according to their strength and try maximising the impact of the new ball. That's their best chance.
Kkr should release some players which they don't need and bring 2 new faces specially one batsman& one bowler..apart from that it looks great team. Time to sell or release shakib, piyush chwala maybe yusuf pathan as well. Bring 1 good domestic player and 1 top class player in next auction.Some unknown quality players from teams like Bangladesh, Afghanistan or Ireland could be considered. Rashid and rahman showed that. Player's like mohmmad shezad, sabbir rahman or Paul Stirling are aggressive top order from these countries who could be match winner that too in less money. Blowers like dwalat zadran or Al amin hossain are good t20 bowlers.
335 runs in five innings here, with an average of 167.50
should the average be 67?
Mumbai season awesome, but after 2 losses mi should think of ahead. after nitish ranas failures in last 6 outings I think they should go with sourabh tiwary at 3.he has had good domestic season. bcoz all have caught ranas weakness. tiwary is good option,left hander
Go with Narine-Lynn opening combination. Then depending on match situation change the batting order like if any wicket goes early in the innings then send Gauti at 3, else if a good start given by the Narine_Lynn , then send Robbiee at 3 & Pandey, Yusuf to follow him. I think this is the best possible combination. Another change may occur is removing deGrandhomme & substitute Rovman Powell for him. Honestly Colin de Grandhomme hasn't justified his selection yet. Not with the ball nor with the bat. So in place of that try a new allrounder or go for an extra seamer like Boult by looking at Mumbai's mighty batting line up.
KKR is overly reliable on 2 guys , Lynn & GG. Once they are taken away they have all inexperienced campaigners in there. For uthappa to click he need to get atleast one reprieve every match. MI certainly look to win this match,only abv KKR have is they are playing at home,but without woakes & couter Nile they depend heavily on kuldeep Jadav & Umesh. Middle order don't click . It's worse for MI, if Simmons & Rana are taken off early they fall like cards. Sunrisers win will take them to 17, MI win 20, KKR 16, and KXIP 16 NRR low vs KKR . Play offs - MI SRh KKR KXIP.
give a rest for malinga..in comrback matches his performances are high.big match is on the way for mumbai.hooe mi play johnson today.150 plus breaghtaking bowling needed..
@vikicork VIKICORK
U think u still need to find the right combination for mi?
Do you wish mumbai to end like DD ?
You sound like Rahul Dravid. Lol
Lynn an Narine is going to be a good idea to open. Gambhir 3 Robin 4 an so on! KKR has done a good job this tournament . If Lynn was not injured KKR would have been in Mumbai spot.
Here's an idea, don't bowl McClenaghan in the middle overs 7-15? According to the stats above he has taken 16 wickets at around 8 runs an over in the tough power play and final overs which means he only has 2 wickets at 12.44 in the middle overs.
Mumbai should grab top spot even if they lose this game. They can win too, going by their record. Rohit Sharma's love affair in the garden of Eden is an extraordinary tale. KKR need to end the season well so as to keep momentum. Interesting game coming up between two good teams and the two best captains this IPL.
This would be like the final.Would be one of the most exiting matches.Looking forward.Forget about the stats.Its home for the Knight Riders.They will play their heart out.Lets see who will come out on top.
I wish kxip or rps to win the trophy...new winner would be good...
Please do not stick with same team.. KKR. Try Rovmen Powell for Grandhome
Looks like Mumbai has qualified for top two irrespective of result .They need to try different players to find the right combination before playoffs .Ambati Rayadu ,Mitchell Johnson and possibly K Gowtham should all get to play but Rohit is in in the mold of Dhoni in the sense he almost never changes the team ,even for a dead rubber .
Chris Woakes has been really impressive. KKR are going to miss him... Can't see the benefit of leaving just to go to Spain for catching practice!
No featured comments at the moment.
Chris Woakes has been really impressive. KKR are going to miss him... Can't see the benefit of leaving just to go to Spain for catching practice!
Looks like Mumbai has qualified for top two irrespective of result .They need to try different players to find the right combination before playoffs .Ambati Rayadu ,Mitchell Johnson and possibly K Gowtham should all get to play but Rohit is in in the mold of Dhoni in the sense he almost never changes the team ,even for a dead rubber .
Please do not stick with same team.. KKR. Try Rovmen Powell for Grandhome
I wish kxip or rps to win the trophy...new winner would be good...
This would be like the final.Would be one of the most exiting matches.Looking forward.Forget about the stats.Its home for the Knight Riders.They will play their heart out.Lets see who will come out on top.
Mumbai should grab top spot even if they lose this game. They can win too, going by their record. Rohit Sharma's love affair in the garden of Eden is an extraordinary tale. KKR need to end the season well so as to keep momentum. Interesting game coming up between two good teams and the two best captains this IPL.
Here's an idea, don't bowl McClenaghan in the middle overs 7-15? According to the stats above he has taken 16 wickets at around 8 runs an over in the tough power play and final overs which means he only has 2 wickets at 12.44 in the middle overs.
Lynn an Narine is going to be a good idea to open. Gambhir 3 Robin 4 an so on! KKR has done a good job this tournament . If Lynn was not injured KKR would have been in Mumbai spot.
@vikicork VIKICORK
U think u still need to find the right combination for mi?
Do you wish mumbai to end like DD ?
You sound like Rahul Dravid. Lol
give a rest for malinga..in comrback matches his performances are high.big match is on the way for mumbai.hooe mi play johnson today.150 plus breaghtaking bowling needed..