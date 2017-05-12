Delhi keep Pune waiting for playoff spot
Delhi Daredevils 168 for 8 (Nair 64, Unadkat 2-29, Stokes 2-31) beat Rising Pune Supergiant 161 for 7 (Tiwary 60, Zaheer 2-25) by seven runs
Delhi Daredevils have, over the years, perfected the art of the bizarre, and usually that leads them to lose unloseable matches. On Friday, however, they magicked a way to defend a total of 168 even though Steven Smith appeared in top form and Ben Stokes looked like he was one hit away from finishing the game.
Rising Pune Supergiant needed 91 off 60 balls with seven wickets in hand. They brought that down to 52 off the last five overs, and then, were just shut down. Only three boundaries came in the slog overs as a disciplined bowling attack led by the street-smart Zaheer Khan secured a memorable victory and left the opposition unsure of their place in the playoffs.
A Powerplay of two halves
At the toss, both captains said they wanted to bat, even though only once in four IPL seasons has that led to a victory at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Daredevils' efforts to defy those stats were off to a terrible start. Sanju Samson was run-out in the first over and Shreyas Iyer caught behind in the third. The score was 11 for 2.
Rising Pune then turned to Washington Sundar because he has the second-best economy rate (7.35) among the spinners to have bowled at least 50 balls in the Powerplay. But those numbers meant nothing to Karun Nair. All he knew was he was a superb sweeper of the ball and fine leg was up inside the circle. That was the first of nine boundaries in 18 balls.
Rishabh Pant, too, received preferential treatment from the bowlers. He had come into the match making 190 of his 321 runs this season on the leg side and that's exactly where he found 32 of his 36 runs on Sunday, including four fours and two sixes.
The squeeze
While Nair and Pant were together, the lowest a full over went for was nine runs. But once the 74-run partnership was broken, Rising Pune regained control. The new batsman Marlon Samuels could make only three runs in his first 10 balls. He fell top-edging to MS Dhoni, who had to run back, jump up, extend his right hand as far as it could go. Such acrobatics weren't necessary to stump Corey Anderson; just fast hands and a sixth sense for when the batsman's back foot lifted up as he toppled over.
All the while the set batsman Nair could only watch from the other end. He faced only 11 deliveries in five overs between the 12th and the 16th. He finished 64 off 45. His team-mates 97 off 75.
The Supergiant's supergiant
If Stokes raised eyebrows by becoming the auction's costliest buy, his performance is making them disappear beyond people's hairlines. Case in point was the catch he took in the final over. The ball was soaring over his head at midwicket, but he positioned himself on the edge of the boundary, leapt back, caught it in mid-air and threw it back up because he was going over the ropes and then came back to take the rebound.
Aside from such remarkable athleticism, there is his power hitting. At 92 for 3, he ran at Daredevils' fastest bowler Pat Cummins and pummeled a one-bounce four to midwicket, launched Marlon Samuels' third ball of the match over long-on and nonchalantly flicked Mohammed Shami for a six over deep square leg.
Peak Daredevilry
It was amid this carnage that a scorching yorker arrived. So good was it that Stokes, despite putting bat to it, had to worry about not being bowled. The next ball changed the game.
Shami ran in looking for the blockhole again. Stokes took a shimmy down the pitch and was surprised by a low full toss. The bat turned in his hand as his loft ended up in long-off's hands.
By the time Dhoni was taking guard for his second delivery the required rate was 12. And before he could get set, he was caught short of his ground by a direct hit. It was only the seventh time in 141 IPL innings that he was run-out.
As badly as Rising Pune choked, the Daredevils bowlers were remarkable. They bowled straight, gave no room and nailed the yorkers. The inherent risk in this plan is if the ball doesn't land where it is supposed to, it can be launched halfway around the world. But the big-hitters were gone, and Manoj Tiwary, as well as he had played for his fifty, wasn't really a threatening presence.
He managed two sixes to start the last over to tempt the Pune fans, but Cummins closed the game out with a slew of 145 kph yorkers.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Dhoni maybe captain of Ponting's all time XI. However he sure doesnt merit a spot in top XI of any team in curent form, let alone be a captain.
The Pune management took a smart decision when they removed Dhoni from captaincy this year and appointed Smith. They should ask him to improve his keeping(like Quinton and Saha etc have) and remind him that this is the T20 format, not the Test format :P
Dhoni captain of Ponting's all-time IPL XI ....he will also be the captain of my side. He brings huge experience and whenever he is at the crease ... you always have a chance of winning the game.
No surprise at all...since MSD empowered Chennai Super Kings to be the Double winners & Quadruple Runners-up of Indian Premier League. Let`s hope he will do one more wonder in defending Champions Trophy successfully!
Why blame dhoni?. He was doing absolutely great job. He was going to finish match. But unfortunate run out happened.
Every body knows Rahane is not a T20 and ODI material, he is okay for TEST. Then why BCCI and PSG still giving him opportunity after opportunity, why not others tried.
The only way out for M S Dhoni is to come in as pinch hitter like Narine.With a technique which was never too good and reduced reflexes he is going to find it difficult to clear a spreadout field.Smith has to make the right choice as captain
Dump Rahanay and Doni . They are extras right now.
"Love thy neighbor" been put to full effect here! Thank you delhi(Filled with 50% Punjabis) for doing us a favor. From a sincere Kings xi fan! Come on maxi, guptill, marsh! Lets the Butter chicken(Punjab) prevail over the Wada pavs(Pune) in the next match!
if pune qualifies for play off....stokes absence will hurt them...they missed great chamce yesterday...hope they will get to spot next match but way KXIP playing it looks hard
This Washington Sundar seems like he is going to be some player. Only 17 years of age. What a name - What a prospect!
@AJAY6877, that is exactly what i am getting worried, players like dhoni have so much luck and they play well during the crucial matches - like finals, knock out games, second inningses, chasing inningses etc etc. Nothing is better example than dhoni's knock in the 2011 ODI world cup final in which all the hard work was done by players like sachin, yuvraj etc etc and there were reliable rumors going on that dhoni may get dropped from the odi team after the world cup - but then there comes that innings in the final odi against SL and he survives. Unlucky players like sachin, gambir, yuvraj almost always fail in crucial games, otherwise how can you explain after hitting so many runs in the whole tournament and sachin cannot hit even a 50 or at least a 30 in that final match.
Dhoni is one of those players who has luck during such crucial inningses, and it is nothing to do with handling pressure situations bla bla, it is all hype, it is just some people are more lucky than others
Dhoni maybe captain of Ponting's all time XI. However he sure doesnt merit a spot in top XI of any team in curent form, let alone be a captain.
The Pune management took a smart decision when they removed Dhoni from captaincy this year and appointed Smith. They should ask him to improve his keeping(like Quinton and Saha etc have) and remind him that this is the T20 format, not the Test format :P
Dhoni captain of Ponting's all-time IPL XI ....he will also be the captain of my side. He brings huge experience and whenever he is at the crease ... you always have a chance of winning the game.
No surprise at all...since MSD empowered Chennai Super Kings to be the Double winners & Quadruple Runners-up of Indian Premier League. Let`s hope he will do one more wonder in defending Champions Trophy successfully!
Why blame dhoni?. He was doing absolutely great job. He was going to finish match. But unfortunate run out happened.
Every body knows Rahane is not a T20 and ODI material, he is okay for TEST. Then why BCCI and PSG still giving him opportunity after opportunity, why not others tried.
The only way out for M S Dhoni is to come in as pinch hitter like Narine.With a technique which was never too good and reduced reflexes he is going to find it difficult to clear a spreadout field.Smith has to make the right choice as captain
Dump Rahanay and Doni . They are extras right now.
"Love thy neighbor" been put to full effect here! Thank you delhi(Filled with 50% Punjabis) for doing us a favor. From a sincere Kings xi fan! Come on maxi, guptill, marsh! Lets the Butter chicken(Punjab) prevail over the Wada pavs(Pune) in the next match!
if pune qualifies for play off....stokes absence will hurt them...they missed great chamce yesterday...hope they will get to spot next match but way KXIP playing it looks hard
This Washington Sundar seems like he is going to be some player. Only 17 years of age. What a name - What a prospect!
@AJAY6877, that is exactly what i am getting worried, players like dhoni have so much luck and they play well during the crucial matches - like finals, knock out games, second inningses, chasing inningses etc etc. Nothing is better example than dhoni's knock in the 2011 ODI world cup final in which all the hard work was done by players like sachin, yuvraj etc etc and there were reliable rumors going on that dhoni may get dropped from the odi team after the world cup - but then there comes that innings in the final odi against SL and he survives. Unlucky players like sachin, gambir, yuvraj almost always fail in crucial games, otherwise how can you explain after hitting so many runs in the whole tournament and sachin cannot hit even a 50 or at least a 30 in that final match.
Dhoni is one of those players who has luck during such crucial inningses, and it is nothing to do with handling pressure situations bla bla, it is all hype, it is just some people are more lucky than others
Another scintillating knock from Dhoni, with a triple digit strike rate. Bodes well for the Champions Trophy.
Even if KKR loses by 150 runs, they would still qualify. KKR have the best NRR. Its the result of thrashing RCB,GL and some other teams with big margins.
Permutations and Combinations of the weekend matchs: With pune losing yesterday, KKR qulified to playoffs
In GLvs SRH - If SRH wins, SRH qualifies to playoffs and 2mrw in kxip vs pune the winner qualifies and if pune loses to KXIP and KKR loses to MI then SRH will be in 2nd place
In GL vs SRH if SRH loses. then pune qualifies, and in kxip vs pune if pune wins or match is abandoned SRH quailifies, if KXIP wins SRH will be out and KXIP qualifies.
If GL vs SRH is abandoned SRH qualifies and the winner of kxip vs pune qualifies
If MI lose to kkr with a small margin or win the match vs KKR they will be in 1st place and MI has a little chances of being 2nd or 3rd depending on SRH vs GL and KXIP vs PUNE.
Rahane and MSD are big match players, will come nack strongly in crutial stage of this tournament.. Just wait n watch. As far as this match concerns, well bowled Zaheer.
I don't get it. How exactly does the blame fall on MSD again? He had one freakish run out and he did not eat up any deliveries. The real culprits were Undakat's against-the-turn-of-events 18th over where he went for 19 runs and loss of Smith and Stokes, two set batsmen, at wrong times. You can also add Rahane's poor form to that list as well.
@COOLJACK_143, there are many wicket keepers and there were many wicket keepers too who do or did stumping equal or greater than dhoni, it is just commentators keep praising dhoni as if he is the only one who has been doing these type of stumpings. Dhoni is so lucky that he is getting such hyped praising.
@ BAGHELS.A Exactly what everyone feel
Ben Stokes takes 2 for 31 and then scores 33 of 25 balls and is considered a great performance am I missing something, as I previously said Stokes is very limited and the fact that India select MS Dhoni at almost 36 years of age for major tournaments shows no ambition or forward planning from the Indian selectors. Shreyas Iyer whom should have been selected for India in Champions Trophy ahead of Dhoni and is a sure future star has to wait so Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh can continue to fail for India. I hope India don't make it past the group stages with poor selection like this. Karun Nair has stood up when it mattered the most and has performed when needed still Indian test potential. Indian selectors should be giving young cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant chances for India ahead of old cricketers whom are three years passed their best.
CRICFAN10044827 I completely endorse your views. Karun Nair the most overrated player ever should be saying goodbye to his test career now that Rohit is fit
I like Smith as a captain but he let's himself down with his behaviour. The dissent shown by both himself and Christian when they were both out LBW was poor. Come on guys, the umpires jobs are hard enough!
Congrats DD for finally playing the type of cricket they should have played from first match, not that it matters now as far as play off spot is concerned. As many commenters mentioned time and again, Rahane isn't fit for white ball cricket, while MSD is in clear terminal decline. It appears RPS and Gujarat Lions won't exist from next year onward and Rajasthan Royals and CSK will be restored. I expect majority of the coaching staff and players will be back in the fold of their former teams. Smith leading RR and MSD leading CSK. The hotchpotch combinations of RPS, GL didn't pan out well.
For me Zaheer or Shami was MOM. Karun batted well, but he was not so good in the feild. That dropped catch could have cost DD the match. He does not seem to be a team player at all. His attitude while fielding was bad.
I think tomorrow's match is crucial for Pune. If Sunrisers lose then they are out of playoff. If they win, they will make it to playoff. If Punjab wins against Pune, NRR will push them out of playoff. KKR still will make it to playoff because of their higher NRR
First the "finisher" lable and now confident running between the wickets.. both gone now...Thank you MSD for serving us..take rest..
Why are RPS still persisting with Rahane ?? infact he should have been dropped couple of matches back ... nothing personal against Rahane but i just don't like it when players get continually selected despite repeated bad performances ,
The fact that Zaheer is still bowling creditably well this IPL despite retiring almost 2 years back just shows his class.
Its easy. Whosoever wins among kxip nd punjab. KKR is without a doubt in playoffs. I think Srh will beat GL nd seal a place too (2nd).
I think corey should have been used as a bowler more often. DD should improve their fielding and that is what have cost them the play off spot. Karun does not deserve the MOM rather it should have been ZAK or anyone from the losing team like Tiwari or Stokes who really impacted. Karun should go to the basic and learn fielding if he wants to play the big league, he was a bad fielder in tests and now in IPL. He should know gone are those days that just his batting could find a place at the top level, now even fielding is equally important. very bad on DD to have dropped dollies. the catch samson or iyer dropped were tough ones but just look at how stokes made it, our players should learn from such players, that is what the IPL is meant for to help our local talent improve their game.
Thank you Delhi for doing Punjab a favour.
For kingsXI there doors are opened clearly now. Until today they had a dought even they win the next match, but now it'll b a clean sweep of a play off spot if they win against RPS... come on Kings11
Very good result . hope KKR looses by 50 runs . sunrisers win . and whoever wins the Punjab vs pune match , will make it to play off . if sunrisers looses tomorrow , they don;t have right to be in the playoffs . iam a sunrisers fan
@ms lovers... have you seen how he failed in death overs once again under pressure? Will you still call him a finisher after this? Also, have you seen some of the other astonishing wkt keeper dismissals in this IPL, for example Saha's dismissal of Pandya yesterday?
I ran a data simulation for the playoff scenarios, and KKR is definitely in the top 4 no matter what happens in the next games.
@SAGAR543, pakistani smith fan, so on point, LOL. Now that their self proclaimed 'bestest, all weather, all conditions' team got beat by a real green West Indies AGAIN in a test match, they have to hide behind the Aus. Ha ha, I did not know that Dhawan had scored more than Smith though, hope he gets some of his touch (and luck most importantly) back before CT begins.
@ ms haters.. have u ever seen such a stumping by any of the modern day wkt keepers in any international team till now ?
Shami direct hit and christan lbw change the match..the real turning point of the match is anderson 18 th over just 4 runs
Zaheer really bowl very well....4 overs 25 runs 2 wickets...but DD team must stop the experiment don't change the batting order and DD drop catches story continues...... select nadeem instead of mishra ..don't drop carlos..
Didn't Nadeem get the wicket of your Aussie captain Smithy today? Nadeem is not just any other bowler,had he been in any other team he would have played almost all the matches.Pathetic strategy by DD to not play him. Best domestic player currently in India with a superb economy in IPL but wasn't played in crucial matches without any reason.
Worried about MSD batting should open the innings it s better for him
I think Kolkata is in. They just need their net run rate to be positive and it is quite high.
Wow Pakistani Smith fan can relax now.an out of form dhawan scored more runs than him by the way
Some of the highlights of the match: 1. Shreyas Iyer saving 5 runs which was a definite six 2. Rahane out of the first ball 3. MSDs run out 4. Zaheer's economic bowling, getting openers cheaply 5. 15, 16, 17 and 18 overs fetched 9, 5, 5 and 8 respectively 6. Even though Tiwari played well, he should have begun hitting at least from 16th over.
If Sunriser's win their next match against GL, then Pune vs. Punjab will be match for the playoff. Whoever wins that match will be in the playoff.
Now KXIP have their destiny in their own hands. Irrespective of whether SRH wins tomorrow or not, if they win their final match against RPS they will be in top 4.
Dhoni, the so-called 'best finisher' once again couldn't handle the pressure and failed when it mattered. He is one of the most overrated players in the World right now.
Its a great result for KXIP and SRH. Now any of RPS, KXIP and SRH can qualify and its more or less in their hands. If KXIP wins against RPS then KXIP will qualify for sure leaving SRH and RPS to fend for last spot. If RPS wins then both SRH and RPS qualify and KXIP will be out. If SRH wins tomorrow they are through no matter what happens between RPS and KXIP. Next matches between these teams are like quarterfinals. Fasten your seat belts guys!
Time for Ajinkya Rahane and M.S.D. to take a serious look at their T-20 Careers. (Disclaimer: MSD deserves credit where its due for his decade long services for the country and this comment is in no way a belaboring attempt at his stellar cricket journey but at the current scenario where he is clearly at bay with Modern day game).
Isn't Kolkata qualified now.
The results sets up the RPS vs Kings game nicely to be one where whoever wins goes through, whoever loses go out (assuming Sunrisers' match go the expected way)
Oh that one rain affected match is killing Sunrisers. Else with 16 points they should be in by now. Pune bound to loose the last match vs soirited Kings who are fighting with Sam flare that Viru used to show, they can sneak in with superior NRR vs Pune.It all comes to toms match GL ,of how they play one last match at home for their fans and for their great owner Keshav . Should be thriller of a contest . as well as KKR vs MI should be a blockbuster . Great weekend ahead !
Well, I would blame this loss (in the end) on Tiwary. Yes he reached a good score, but he left his hitting for the final over when 25 runs were required :/ Should've been a bit more sensible in approach.
Thank you DD. From KXIP fan
KXIP are u watching !!! How easy it is to get this RPS team out . Their main batsmen are Stokes and Smithy . If they are gone this team is gone !!!! Out of play offs !!!
@CRICFAN04636050 - He was dismissed for 11 in this match which is lower than his T20 batting average of 13.7. Such petty stats don't prove anything, but you asked for it.
Same score card vs Sunrisers. Pune needed 40 + odd in 3 overs and MS finished off in style that day. Are we in for the same today ?
man of the tournament should be karun nair
@cricfan21909279 Smith did not make any outstanding contribution today......he took 32 balls to get to just 38 runs......pathetic strike rate.......and don't even compare him to kohli......in test format he maybe better.......but in d other 2 FORMATS he is not even in d top 10 icc rankings.......just because didn't hv a good ipl and one series doesn't mean he is a bad batsman.......dhoni is beyond compare and Smith can never match his captaincy skills......dream onn
We should never forget that Karun Nair comes up with one or two good innings in whole season, drops even simple catches and run other batsmen out. He dropped dollies in Test series too. He should never be near our national team in any formats.
Rahanes inclusion in CT is based upon the conditions that game will be played ,not on merit if the batsman . We need someone like him who can Counter the swing and bounce ,same goes with Dhawan as well. If Kohli can play with his useless form in IPL sure Rahane and Dhawan can play as well. Kohli not good in swinging conditions , everyone knows that . If CT was in SC conditions surely Rahane wouldn't be selected . Reg this match , Stocksey has seen how the pitch is, unless u get him early he will make u pay badly .
hahaha all poor DD fans frst try to get out our Aussie captain smithy !! Then try to defend the score.... Indian bowlers are still clueless against him.....Nadeem local indian bowler can u get answer??U r challenging the man who played against the indian no 1 and no 2 bowler!!!Ask ash and jadeja!!Now foreign bowlers cant get him out... That's why he is the king of Jungle...Harsh Goenka u beauty!!
The two T's for Pune are out of form-Tiwary & Tripati. Their wkts doesn't make much difference . Double D's need Double S's wkts Smithy & Stoksey !
Rahane's wicket first ball is a blessing for RPS.
I wanna see the True Rahane's fans!!! Com on!!! Come here!! Has he merits to play in ipl??? why why?? Any way I m so happy as he selected fr champions trophy... I hope he and virat will continue their great ipl's form in England.... hahaha rahane u beauty!!!
To defend this total DD need to field really really well , be it catching or run-outs. If they start dropping catches ,they are already out of this game.
Fielding, Batting & Bowling - Ben Stokes is a genuine all rounder. He can singlehandedly change any complexion of the game in these 3 departments. He is a proven match winner in all formats of the game. He may be worth $3 million for next year's Ipl auction. What a player!!
Lol DD management cannot quite suppress the feeling to keep changing the order. What was the reason to change the batting order swapping iyer & Pant when previous strategy worked well. They badly want to loose matches ,has been the story this IPL .They searched ways to loose matches tinkering with combinations ,batting positions ,no one quite settled and know their position to bat . That match bs SRh they batted Morris deep down and payed price .After that they seemed to have learned lessons but quite didn't . This match they surely are 20 runs short batting first . Should be easy win for Pune from here on. Once Stokes gets in he will hurt u badly enough . Given the history of poor fielding and dropped catches ,don't fancy this DD to defend the target set .
Daredevils are losing this one. Poor work in the death by DD, except 18th over nothing came from their bat. Pune have done a fabulous job
@CRICFAN57594910, wow you have a really low bar of expectations if one innings out of 14 is enough. He played almost the full game and yet ended up with only 64 at a SR of just 142. If not for that one poor Unadkat over, it would have been even worse. He has been a burden on DD's batting all through this season and there has been no superman inning today either.
If you want to know the quality of the IPL, Cummings averages 4 with a strike rate of under 90 in T20 internationals and is batting at 7 in the IPL...
Dhoni had 3 dismissals purely on wicketkeeping skills. 2 of the last 3 were exceptional work. He merits a place in Indian team purely as a wicketkeeper (not in Tests though) even if he is performing ok with the bat.
wat's the luv affair between our Aussie captain Smithy and Indian vice captain Rahane...Why rahane is given so many chances?? I cant get it...Mayank agarwal is far better than him.... I m pretty sure Our Aussie captain Smith wnt remove rahane as he is the senior player and indian vice captain.....Evryone knws that Rahane is completely a failour cricketer in short formats.... I hope Smithy can learn it soon and remove rahane as soon as possible.....Otherwise he will b the reason for lossing matches......For God's sake Remove Rahane!!Give chances any young indian player or Mayank Agarwal.... Com on Smithy!!!
Pant should have opened long back.Shreyas Other is not good in the power play
HADESLOGIC....its the finish of 6th over now. Any further comments on Nair? He has taken the charge now. Well played Nair and well silenced your critics.
Steve Smith com on our Aussie captain!! Prove them Why u r the king of Jungle!!! U r the best captain in present now..no one can match ur captaincy.... If So called dhoni captains the team then no young players like tripaty,Unadkat,W.sundar etc can get enough chances for sure..Being an Aussie player u r neutral and that's why everyone gets enough chances.. For it u r the best captain as well batsman in cricket now and that's why despite u r an Aussie, pune franchise gives u the captaincy of RPS.....Really proud of u Smithy!! U had overshadowed both Indian Vice Captain and So called MSD in every prospect!!! Proud to be an Aussie fan!!!
Nair has found new ways to hurt the DD team. Earlier in the season he was just scoring low and hogging a lot of balls, but he has stepped up his game. Now he does that in the powerplay, drops catches and runs imp batsmen out (earlier Iyer and today Samson). He should be in contention for MVP as rated by the opposition teams.
Y drop carlos...he is gud with ball last match ... unnecessary run-out karun is the culprit...again experiment pant in the middle order..
WHOA...............How can rememberthename be left to warm benches ? He was sent there with the specific purpose of enhancing his fitness and cricket skills by the WI coach. Unless he can develop those skills on the bench.
