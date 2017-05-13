Daredevils, RCB look to end disappointing season on high
Match facts
Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Dehi, May 14, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
Overall: Royal Challengers have an emphatic 12-6 record over Daredevils.
This season: One of Royal Challengers' two wins this season was against Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kedar Jadhav's sublime 69 helped the hosts post 157, which, despite Rishabh Pant's 36-ball 57, was 15 runs too much for Daredevils.
In the news
AB de Villiers left for national duty after Royal Challengers' match against Knight Riders last Sunday, and it remains to be seen if Shane Watson, who confessed this season was his poorest at the IPL ever, returns to the XI.
Daredevils included only three overseas players in the side that beat Rising Pune Supergiant, with Shahbaz Nadeem replacing Carlos Brathwaite. Considering Nadeem's tight bowling against them - he took 1 for 21 - at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday, chances of an unchanged XI for Daredevils are high. Australian fast bowler Ben Hilfenhaus is yet to play a game this season.
The likely XIs
Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Marlon Samuels, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Amit Mishra, 9 Zaheer Khan (capt), 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 Mohammed Shami
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shane Watson, 5 Travis Head, 6 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 7 Pawan Negi, 8 S Aravind, 9 Samuel Badree, 10 Aniket Choudhary, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Stats that matter
- Royal Challengers are the only team this season to score at a run rate of less than 8.00. Their average partnership of 18.50 runs per wicket is also the poorest among all teams. The second-worst batting average, 23.77, belongs to Daredevils.
- Royal Challengers and Daredevils have been the two least successful teams in the Powerplay this season, having scored at a run rate of 6.90 and 8.23 respectively at the expense of 25 and 24 wickets in that phase. Royal Challengers have also been the slowest in the slog overs - they have scored at a run rate of 8.44 and lost 33 wickets, the joint-most by any team.
- Daredevils' inconsistency this season reflects in their being the only team to score more than 195 runs three times while being bowled out under 70 on two occasions.
- Daredevils have been particularly poor - with both bat and ball - between overs six and 15. They have lost 37 wickets, the second-most by any team, and have played out the most number of dot balls - 268 out of 694 deliveries - in the middle overs. During that period, their bowlers have taken only 24 wickets - only one more than bottom-placed Gujarat Lions.
- Only seven half-centuries have been scored by the top four batsmen in either side, at an average of less than 25 - the lowest among all teams. No other team's top four averages less than 29.
- Royal Challengers' batsmen have been dismissed 53 times for single-digit scores - 15 more than Daredevils. In comparison, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had the least number of such dismissals: only 19 single-digit scores this season.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
DD needs to get rid of dravid Khan etc not suited for short version of the game
haha..... RCB finished last because King Kohli is always angry ever since he failed against the Ozzies in the test series.....remember his 45 runs at an average of 9.20 in 3 tests is even worse than M Marsh 48 runs at ave. 12.00 in 2 tests.....
DD need to win this one for its fans.
No mattee what GMR group buys for DD they never ever win
Wasteful teams dd is average but rcb with all stardom team lots of hope gone in waste dispoint with kohli abd Gayle and jadhav mostly .
WHOA........... Look out for a big useless score from the " boss of the universe" with huge sixes and powerful fours. Who knows there might be records tumbling in this match......Similarly top scores from King K and wickets galore from Badree.......... Watch out Daredevils as it will be a trashing to forget
DD youngsters need to be careful in powerplay & not lose more than 1 wicket & build a good platform for Samuels & Anderson to do their hitting.
With nothing to gain this season why not play uncapped players? That way you shall know whether to retain them for next season.
Chama Milind has been outstanding for Hyderabad in the domestic competition. He can play for Delhi.
Harpreet Singh was in superb form for Madhya Pradesh. He can help shore up RCB's fragile failinf batting order.
The biggest setbacks this year fro CB was Rahul and Sarfraz, and they should remove the while elephant Chris Gayle from the squad.After one substantial contribution he is calling himself as "Universal Bose" . What a joke!
CRICFAN57594910, agree with you that chance needs to be given to all untested players in the squad, but MI was not the right example. Even if they had lost yesterday by 100 runs, they would still be number 2, and would play in Qualifier 1 anyway, since it was very unlikely that Pune would win today in excess of 125 runs.
Oh, and yes, Delhi were too inconsistent, but Dravid is not entirely to blame. Their foreign import batsmen like Samuels, Corey and others all failed miserably, heaping pressure on the 4 local youngsters. When they stood up to it, we saw chases of 214 being aced, and when they wilted, we saw 66 and 67. Some of the international "stars" should also have taken responsibility.
DD needs to get rid of dravid Khan etc not suited for short version of the game
haha..... RCB finished last because King Kohli is always angry ever since he failed against the Ozzies in the test series.....remember his 45 runs at an average of 9.20 in 3 tests is even worse than M Marsh 48 runs at ave. 12.00 in 2 tests.....
DD need to win this one for its fans.
No mattee what GMR group buys for DD they never ever win
Wasteful teams dd is average but rcb with all stardom team lots of hope gone in waste dispoint with kohli abd Gayle and jadhav mostly .
WHOA........... Look out for a big useless score from the " boss of the universe" with huge sixes and powerful fours. Who knows there might be records tumbling in this match......Similarly top scores from King K and wickets galore from Badree.......... Watch out Daredevils as it will be a trashing to forget
DD youngsters need to be careful in powerplay & not lose more than 1 wicket & build a good platform for Samuels & Anderson to do their hitting.
With nothing to gain this season why not play uncapped players? That way you shall know whether to retain them for next season.
Chama Milind has been outstanding for Hyderabad in the domestic competition. He can play for Delhi.
Harpreet Singh was in superb form for Madhya Pradesh. He can help shore up RCB's fragile failinf batting order.
The biggest setbacks this year fro CB was Rahul and Sarfraz, and they should remove the while elephant Chris Gayle from the squad.After one substantial contribution he is calling himself as "Universal Bose" . What a joke!
CRICFAN57594910, agree with you that chance needs to be given to all untested players in the squad, but MI was not the right example. Even if they had lost yesterday by 100 runs, they would still be number 2, and would play in Qualifier 1 anyway, since it was very unlikely that Pune would win today in excess of 125 runs.
Oh, and yes, Delhi were too inconsistent, but Dravid is not entirely to blame. Their foreign import batsmen like Samuels, Corey and others all failed miserably, heaping pressure on the 4 local youngsters. When they stood up to it, we saw chases of 214 being aced, and when they wilted, we saw 66 and 67. Some of the international "stars" should also have taken responsibility.
another disappointing season for Delhi...shami and mishra were below par and that probably contributed to Delhi relying heavily on international bowlers and domestic batsman for team balance...still did better than expected since de cock and duminy got ruled out
Gayle will be released for the big auction next year, most probably . At the time of the last big auction that was unthinkable but sadly his body isnt up to it anymore
Also to mention DD would have deserved to be in the playoffs, had they not bundled out for under 70 two times. DD in my opinion were better than KXIP but most of the blame goes to Dravid as well. This is not his academy where he would tinker with the settled and successful batting lineup, to experiment and test youngsters abilities. I doubt next IPL onwards he would get a contract as a coach with any franchise.
If RCB wins today, Kohli might carry the momentum in Champions trophy. But a RCB win looks almost impossible. Hope, they give chance to Avesh, Harpreet, and those who haven't played this season. Atleast learn from MI, they didn't care about their No.1 position and went with a second string team in yesterday's match, giving chance to those who haven't got to play this season.
SAMWINTSON92, well, here are your answers:
1. Mills has sustained a hamstring injury. Was more-or-less out of the IPL quite some time back. 2. Badree has gone out of form, but RCB really have no options. May be they can give chance to one extra pacer in Avesh. Or may be could have tried Shamsi? 3. Precisely. THAT is why they have not won. Batsmen dont have licence to play shots due to fragile lineup, but they need to get a good score. Caught in two minds, batsmen are playing irresponsible shots and failing miserably. The so-called all-rounders Watto and Binny have become cannot-bat-cannot-bowl-cannot-field players. 4. NO MORE WATSON please. Gayle can as well warm the bench to give all the squad benchers one chance.
Would like to see RCB play an all-Indian XI, or may be 10 Indians and one Travis Head, but i am sure that will never happen.
Mandeep is injured with a broken back and isnt even with the squad anymore
kohli is a worst captain in odi and t20.his strategy is worst.they r last still they dont give chanse to harpreth,vishnu,avesh.these players r better than mandeep,s.aravind,1vishnu2.virath3.mandeep4.watson5.harpreth6.kedar7.pawan negi8.mills9.avesh10.chowdhary11.chahal.
For RCB, 1. Where is the expensive Tymal Mills ? Injured ? 2. I don't understand how Badree is an automatic selection! His form has tailed off since hattrick. Was hit by Narine, isn't a strike bowler & doesn't fit in. 3. How does RCB think of winning with Negi at 7 followed by bowlers who can't bat. 4. However one last time want to see Gayle & Watson play together. RCB XI: 1 Mandrel 2 Gayle 3 Kohli* 4 Head 5 Kedar^ 6 Watson 7 Harpreet 8 Negi 9 Mills 10 Chahal 11 Aniket. For DD, drop Mishra & include Carlos. DD XI: 1 Karun 2 Samson 3 Pant^ 4 Iyer 5 Samuels 6 C Anderson 7 Carlos 8 Cummins 9 Shami 10 Nadeem 11 Zaheer*
Yeah these youngsters will reach 30 by the time they are regular members of Indian team. My idea is India should have two teams one team to play with established countries and other team to play against associates which will be helpful for these youngsters not to get lost!.how many young cricketers disappeared in Indian cricket without representing the country.Any way to be in Indian team you should have luck with talent like sachin who started his career at 17 or like virat. Now too many young stars and their style of play is amazing unlike Indian team regulars.
DD have chance to get good future on next year IPL. DD player may be next indian team with ishan kishan and includes allrounder Washington Sundar.
No featured comments at the moment.
DD have chance to get good future on next year IPL. DD player may be next indian team with ishan kishan and includes allrounder Washington Sundar.
Yeah these youngsters will reach 30 by the time they are regular members of Indian team. My idea is India should have two teams one team to play with established countries and other team to play against associates which will be helpful for these youngsters not to get lost!.how many young cricketers disappeared in Indian cricket without representing the country.Any way to be in Indian team you should have luck with talent like sachin who started his career at 17 or like virat. Now too many young stars and their style of play is amazing unlike Indian team regulars.
For RCB, 1. Where is the expensive Tymal Mills ? Injured ? 2. I don't understand how Badree is an automatic selection! His form has tailed off since hattrick. Was hit by Narine, isn't a strike bowler & doesn't fit in. 3. How does RCB think of winning with Negi at 7 followed by bowlers who can't bat. 4. However one last time want to see Gayle & Watson play together. RCB XI: 1 Mandrel 2 Gayle 3 Kohli* 4 Head 5 Kedar^ 6 Watson 7 Harpreet 8 Negi 9 Mills 10 Chahal 11 Aniket. For DD, drop Mishra & include Carlos. DD XI: 1 Karun 2 Samson 3 Pant^ 4 Iyer 5 Samuels 6 C Anderson 7 Carlos 8 Cummins 9 Shami 10 Nadeem 11 Zaheer*
kohli is a worst captain in odi and t20.his strategy is worst.they r last still they dont give chanse to harpreth,vishnu,avesh.these players r better than mandeep,s.aravind,1vishnu2.virath3.mandeep4.watson5.harpreth6.kedar7.pawan negi8.mills9.avesh10.chowdhary11.chahal.
Mandeep is injured with a broken back and isnt even with the squad anymore
SAMWINTSON92, well, here are your answers:
1. Mills has sustained a hamstring injury. Was more-or-less out of the IPL quite some time back. 2. Badree has gone out of form, but RCB really have no options. May be they can give chance to one extra pacer in Avesh. Or may be could have tried Shamsi? 3. Precisely. THAT is why they have not won. Batsmen dont have licence to play shots due to fragile lineup, but they need to get a good score. Caught in two minds, batsmen are playing irresponsible shots and failing miserably. The so-called all-rounders Watto and Binny have become cannot-bat-cannot-bowl-cannot-field players. 4. NO MORE WATSON please. Gayle can as well warm the bench to give all the squad benchers one chance.
Would like to see RCB play an all-Indian XI, or may be 10 Indians and one Travis Head, but i am sure that will never happen.
If RCB wins today, Kohli might carry the momentum in Champions trophy. But a RCB win looks almost impossible. Hope, they give chance to Avesh, Harpreet, and those who haven't played this season. Atleast learn from MI, they didn't care about their No.1 position and went with a second string team in yesterday's match, giving chance to those who haven't got to play this season.
Also to mention DD would have deserved to be in the playoffs, had they not bundled out for under 70 two times. DD in my opinion were better than KXIP but most of the blame goes to Dravid as well. This is not his academy where he would tinker with the settled and successful batting lineup, to experiment and test youngsters abilities. I doubt next IPL onwards he would get a contract as a coach with any franchise.
Gayle will be released for the big auction next year, most probably . At the time of the last big auction that was unthinkable but sadly his body isnt up to it anymore
another disappointing season for Delhi...shami and mishra were below par and that probably contributed to Delhi relying heavily on international bowlers and domestic batsman for team balance...still did better than expected since de cock and duminy got ruled out