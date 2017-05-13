Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2017, Delhi May 13, 2017

Daredevils, RCB look to end disappointing season on high

The Preview by Sreshth Shah
20

Match facts

Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Dehi, May 14, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Play 03:18
Agarkar: Daredevils had potential to be in top four

Head to head

Overall: Royal Challengers have an emphatic 12-6 record over Daredevils.

This season: One of Royal Challengers' two wins this season was against Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kedar Jadhav's sublime 69 helped the hosts post 157, which, despite Rishabh Pant's 36-ball 57, was 15 runs too much for Daredevils.

Form guide

Delhi Daredevils (sixth): defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by seven runs, defeated Gujarat Lions by two wickets, lost to Mumbai Indians by 146 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (eighth): lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, lost to Kings XI Punjab by 19 runs, lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets

In the news

AB de Villiers left for national duty after Royal Challengers' match against Knight Riders last Sunday, and it remains to be seen if Shane Watson, who confessed this season was his poorest at the IPL ever, returns to the XI.

Daredevils included only three overseas players in the side that beat Rising Pune Supergiant, with Shahbaz Nadeem replacing Carlos Brathwaite. Considering Nadeem's tight bowling against them - he took 1 for 21 - at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday, chances of an unchanged XI for Daredevils are high. Australian fast bowler Ben Hilfenhaus is yet to play a game this season.

What went wrong for Daredevils this season?

See results »

The likely XIs

Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Marlon Samuels, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Amit Mishra, 9 Zaheer Khan (capt), 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shane Watson, 5 Travis Head, 6 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 7 Pawan Negi, 8 S Aravind, 9 Samuel Badree, 10 Aniket Choudhary, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Stats that matter

  • Royal Challengers are the only team this season to score at a run rate of less than 8.00. Their average partnership of 18.50 runs per wicket is also the poorest among all teams. The second-worst batting average, 23.77, belongs to Daredevils.

  • Royal Challengers and Daredevils have been the two least successful teams in the Powerplay this season, having scored at a run rate of 6.90 and 8.23 respectively at the expense of 25 and 24 wickets in that phase. Royal Challengers have also been the slowest in the slog overs - they have scored at a run rate of 8.44 and lost 33 wickets, the joint-most by any team.

  • Daredevils' inconsistency this season reflects in their being the only team to score more than 195 runs three times while being bowled out under 70 on two occasions.

  • Daredevils have been particularly poor - with both bat and ball - between overs six and 15. They have lost 37 wickets, the second-most by any team, and have played out the most number of dot balls - 268 out of 694 deliveries - in the middle overs. During that period, their bowlers have taken only 24 wickets - only one more than bottom-placed Gujarat Lions.

  • Only seven half-centuries have been scored by the top four batsmen in either side, at an average of less than 25 - the lowest among all teams. No other team's top four averages less than 29.

  • Royal Challengers' batsmen have been dismissed 53 times for single-digit scores - 15 more than Daredevils. In comparison, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had the least number of such dismissals: only 19 single-digit scores this season.

Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • Thomas Cherian on May 14, 2017, 13:58 GMT

    DD needs to get rid of dravid Khan etc not suited for short version of the game

  • Geronimothebestindian on May 14, 2017, 13:40 GMT

    haha..... RCB finished last because King Kohli is always angry ever since he failed against the Ozzies in the test series.....remember his 45 runs at an average of 9.20 in 3 tests is even worse than M Marsh 48 runs at ave. 12.00 in 2 tests.....

  • EspnFan59 on May 14, 2017, 13:36 GMT

    DD need to win this one for its fans.

  • Dharya Puri on May 14, 2017, 13:29 GMT

    No mattee what GMR group buys for DD they never ever win

  • ANJAAN NEUTRAL CRICKET LOVER on May 14, 2017, 13:28 GMT

    Wasteful teams dd is average but rcb with all stardom team lots of hope gone in waste dispoint with kohli abd Gayle and jadhav mostly .

  • doosra-sheru on May 14, 2017, 13:23 GMT

    WHOA........... Look out for a big useless score from the " boss of the universe" with huge sixes and powerful fours. Who knows there might be records tumbling in this match......Similarly top scores from King K and wickets galore from Badree.......... Watch out Daredevils as it will be a trashing to forget

  • EspnFan59 on May 14, 2017, 12:19 GMT

    DD youngsters need to be careful in powerplay & not lose more than 1 wicket & build a good platform for Samuels & Anderson to do their hitting.

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on May 14, 2017, 7:20 GMT

    With nothing to gain this season why not play uncapped players? That way you shall know whether to retain them for next season.

    Chama Milind has been outstanding for Hyderabad in the domestic competition. He can play for Delhi.

    Harpreet Singh was in superb form for Madhya Pradesh. He can help shore up RCB's fragile failinf batting order.

  • bbnn on May 14, 2017, 6:09 GMT

    The biggest setbacks this year fro CB was Rahul and Sarfraz, and they should remove the while elephant Chris Gayle from the squad.After one substantial contribution he is calling himself as "Universal Bose" . What a joke!

  • Diesel_Loco_WDP4 on May 14, 2017, 5:38 GMT

    CRICFAN57594910, agree with you that chance needs to be given to all untested players in the squad, but MI was not the right example. Even if they had lost yesterday by 100 runs, they would still be number 2, and would play in Qualifier 1 anyway, since it was very unlikely that Pune would win today in excess of 125 runs.

    Oh, and yes, Delhi were too inconsistent, but Dravid is not entirely to blame. Their foreign import batsmen like Samuels, Corey and others all failed miserably, heaping pressure on the 4 local youngsters. When they stood up to it, we saw chases of 214 being aced, and when they wilted, we saw 66 and 67. Some of the international "stars" should also have taken responsibility.

  • No featured comments at the moment.