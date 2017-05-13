Sunrisers give themselves hope of top-two finish
Sunrisers Hyderabad 158 for 2 (Warner 69*, Shankar 63*, Praveen 2-22) beat Gujarat Lions 154 (Kishan 61, Smith 54, Siraj 4-32, Rashid 3-34) by 8 wickets
It seemed Royal Challengers Bangalore's slide to 47 all out would take some undoing, but in their last match as a franchise Gujarat Lions managed the worst IPL collapse of all time: from 111 for 0 to 154 all out after they had looked like they could get to a defendable score on a flat pitch and a small ground. After the collapse, though, Sunrisers chased with ease to make it 5-0 against Lions, and took the two points that gave them a chance of finishing in the top two, which comes with two bites at the playoff cherry. With 17 points from their 14 games, they now needed Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant to lose their respective last matches.
For the first 10.4 overs of the match, it seemed it would take a big chase from Sunrisers. Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith got Lions off to a flying start, which showed no signs of slowing down even after the Powerplay, but Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj broke the back of the Lions top and middle order. Six batsmen were bowled - second-most in an IPL innings - which spoke both of the bowlers' accuracy and reckless batting. Praveen Kumar took two early wickets to create some interest, but David Warner and Vijay Shankar denied any further drama.
Kishan and Smith run away
It looked like stick cricket, really. The Sunrisers quicks bowled a touch too short, and Kishan kept getting inside the line to help some pulls along their way. Even if he didn't get the best of connections, the pulled-in ropes made sure he kept clearing them. Mohammed Nabi conceded just two runs in the fourth over, but Smith accounted for him in the sixth, slogging him for a six and following it up with an off-driven four. Nabi remained the only bowler to bowl a boundary-less over in the first 10, doing it again in the eighth. Even Rashid went for two sixes and a four, again bowling short and getting pulled away by both batsmen.
11th over, 111 runs, 1st wicket
Outside the short balls in the first 10.4 overs, Sunrisers had conceded at just 8.2 an over. The 13 short balls, though, had gone for 42 runs to leave them looking at a 200-plus chase to ensure qualification. Ironically, it was the short ball that turned it around. Rashid got one to skid under Smith's pull and hit him on the back foot in front of middle. 111 for 1 after 11.
Turn it from left to right
Siraj came back in the 13th over, Rashid continued, and Lions slumped. Siraj primarily bowled slower offcutters, and Rashid wrong'uns. Kishan dragged a length ball from outside off for an easy catch. Suresh Raina did the same to one on the pads. At the other end, Dinesh Karthik lobbed a gentle full toss - a wrong'un - to deep midwicket. Aaron Finch, who had been a victim of the Rashid googly in the previous matches between these two sides, picked the wrong'un this time but still missed with the slog sweep. Five wickets had fallen in 19 balls, and Lions now desperately needed to recalibrate.
Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner looked to do that with 19 off the next 17 balls, but the moment they went back to big hits, the quality of the Sunrisers attack shone through. Siraj, Siddarth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept hitting the stumps, and Jadeja was left stranded on 20 off 14 balls.
Praveen gives Lions hope
This was Lions' last IPL match with their contract as a franchise coming to an end. It seemed they were doing a nostalgia night when they picked Praveen Kumar and Munaf Patel ahead of the younger Dhawal Kulkarni and Basil Thampi. The intensity dropped in the field, but Praveen showed canniness with the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques in the third over: Dhawan with the slower offcutter, Henriques with the outswinger. Sunrisers 25 for 3 after three.
Warner breaks away, and gets Sunrisers home
Both Warner and Shankar took time to get into their innings. At the end of the fifth over, Warner was on 7 off 12 and Shankar 2 off five. The asking rate had crossed eight. Lions needed to build on this, but they just didn't have the resources, playing as they were with only three overseas players. Warner got going with Faulkner's over - the sixth - and some lazy fielding meant the runs kept coming. The final chance for Lions came in the 10th over, when Ultra Edge showed Warner had edged legspinner Ankit Soni through to Karthik. Warner wasn't given, and he followed it up with two fours in the same over. Shankar, too, found his touch and went past Warner's strike rate as both notched up fifties to cap it off. It ended with another IPL record: the highest team score without a six.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
we cant say that SRH is just lucky. The orange cap is with sunrisers, the purple cap is with sunriser. the second leading scorer is with sunrisers. the 5th leading wicket taker is with sunrisers. That is all that made sunrisers better than some teams
@cricfan57594910 ha.. srh will have to win two matches in a row. you dumbo. last year wasn't srh the team which won two consecutive matches
SRH would have been 2nd position if the match against RCB was not cancelled.
playing xi for eliminator: warner, shankar, dhawan, kane, yuvi, nabi, ojha, bhuvi, rashid, siraj, kaul
SRH an arrogant team. Man you should be kidding. SRH is the only team that is not talked much about. Look at the way commentators lift teams like MI, KKR, RCB and KXIP with their lofty praises. SRH's journey so far in this season has been a collective effort where every one contributed. I agree with Dileep's SRH team for the Eliminator: Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Yuvi, Nabi, Ojha, Bhuvi, Rashid, Siraj/Bipul, and Kaul. To maintain team balance Nabi should be picked in place of Henriques as he is leaking runs this season with his bowling.
Haa...SRH will have to win 2 matches to go to the finals. Not every season is yours. I can surely say 2 best chokers of this IPL would be playing the eliminator, KKR and SRH. Congrats RPS, you deserved every ounce of your hardwork for that 2nd place. RPS will crush MI and KKR will crush SRH and MI to go to the finals. Mi and SRH, the two most arrogant team of this tournament. Period
All these "cricfan5****" commenters look like trolls who'll end up eating their words soon. SRH have won atleast half the matches WITHOUT David Warners contribution. Their bowling delivered more often than not, and when Kane replaces Henriques at 3, their top 4 batters are possibly the strongest and most consistent amongst other teams. Proof how SRH lower order hasnt got enough chance to bat as the top order has been doing the job with ease. David Warner and Shikhar D lead the orange cap race and Bhuvi will most likely get the purple cap again. SRH have 4 bowlers who've taken more than 10 wickets this season. Coming to luck and chances, forgot how Rohit Sharma, Robin Uthappa etc were given lives? Its part of the game, lads. Kudos to SRH management for picking talents like Kaul, Siraj, Shankar and the two Afghans. May the best team on the day win.
@Cricinfouser yet you are here. It proves ipl is the best tournament on the earth. Every country in the world watches ipl daily.
SRH was lucky today.shankar was dropped and warner was not given out by the umpire when he clearly nicked it.They don't deserve to be in the playoffs.worst team totally dependent on 2 or 3 players .
@CRICFAN57594910 How could you say SRH was lucky on 2016 final? The champion team of last year is in number 2 position this year, you call that luck? The runner-up team of last year is in last position this year, you call that cricket? Wow, you have a awesome cricketing brain!
US_INDIAN How come you get to a conclusion based on one match. If Vijay's catch was taken by Karthik yesterday this forum would have a different look today. Deepak Hooda and Bipul Sharma are given long run based on their inclusion in the team last year which won the trophy. Same goes to Henriques. Yuvraj and Kane should swap places with Hooda and Henriques respectively in the final XI in the playoffs because the playoffs will be played in Wankhede and Chinnaswamy where bowlers like Henriques would be taken to cleaners. Better to go with experienced spinner like Nabi on these grounds. If SRH can scamper through to finals they have every chance of retaining the trophy as the final will be played at Hyderabad, SRH fortress. They only lost to RPS at their home ground this year, that too because of Dhoni.
Well SRH missed the bus by not using Vijay shanker earlier and also since he is an allrounder he should be used as a bowler too, they wasted their time on Hooda and Bipul. They should use Cutting and williamson in their next outing if they want to retain the trophy. the team should be Warner, Dhawan, Williamson, Vijayshankar, Cutting, Ojha, Bhuvi, Rashid, siraj,kaul, and some batsman or allrounder.
Worst umpiring worst tournament ...... IPL is loosing its charm due to the bad umpiring
I would love to see Nabi opening with the bat, I bet u will forget about the big boys, he is a true hard hitter with having centuries in his name, SRH kindly utilize his batting potential at the playoffs specially.
Not too worried if SRH is second or third on points table.I am certain that they are gonna make it to the finals. The way they played today was just amazing. At a certain point Gujarat was 110 for no loss by around 11th over and to come back the way they did and to win it comprehensively shows what this team is capable of.Good to see youngsters like Vijay, Siraj and Sid Kaul stepping up big time when it really mattered.People who are saying that SRH is lucky probably are being little too harsh on them.They have been playing collectively this year compared to the last year and the results are there for everyone to see.It's not a one man show anymore ( Warner show ) I am strongly backing them to get to the finals and since it would be played in Hyderabad they would have the home crowds support to win it.One thing I didn't really understand was the fairplay points.Not too sure what have they really done to be placed last on the fairplay tally.Anyways orange army is rocking this year again
Vijay, though was reprieved (tough chance) played competently. When chasing 160 you need not slog in the middle overs and play proper cricketing shots which will fetch you runs. That is what Vijay did just like his former team mate Badrinath. If you slog you will be out for a bad delivery in an ugly manner. Losing the wicket brings in panic amongst ranks and opposition gains upper hand. This is what mad hitting Sanju, Pant and the likes shd know. But the problem is they are devoid of technically sound cricketing shots!
Has anybody thought of, by return of Nabi, SRH broke their losing streak, and they are now on a winning streak, won both of their last matches. Both Afghan lads have made high impact to the game
10th IPL round-robin is nearly done...the team that deserves to win it all is MI. Right from how they have picked the team, to how they think and how they execute. This team is clinical and strategic. The team that my heart wants to see win, is SH. This team has passion and grit. They will win or loose, by giving a fan high blood pressure. The team I am rooting for is KXIP...what's a Punjabi to do...gotta root for them as DDs have turned out to be DuDs. And when no one gave them a chance, they have roared like Sharay Punjab....plucky fighters...in spite of an imbalanced team and lack of a thinking captain and coach...mix in power and luck with two Indian medium pacers who have the experience and guile needed but just not enough oomph to make it on the big stage...I will root for them. But first they have to qualify...will the underdogs be able to do it again!
Sunrisers have got the best bowling power this season with the likes of Bhuvi, Rashid Khan, Nabi, Siraj, Nehra, Kaul, Tambi
Sunrisers are a very poor team except for Warner and Kumar. I just hope they don't win the title this time.
Drop henriques and get Williamson in. Batting is really weak. Can't imagine what would hav happened if Warner is given out and Vijay catch is taken by Karthik. Pls get Williamson in
Shankar was a revelation.He should be persisted with in place of Yuvraj who is inconsistent and no longer reliable.He is being selected on past reputation.
Faulkner has not really contributed anything all season, a shadow of the player he was
"Sunrisers 25 for 3 after three." Not in this match.
If there is any team that can win this years IPl and truly deserving , it's Sunrisers . They beat MI ,KKR ,KXIP,RPS already . And with vijay Shankar , Henriques ,Wiliamson, Dhawan ,Yv coming good there's less impact Warners wicket has lately on team scorecard , if BK has off day there are players in Siraj , Kaul to cover up , and in spin front Nabi & Rasheed are already there . All these players are gonna stay till end of the cmapaign which is advantage in itself . For MI Simmons Rana Krunal very important ,if any of these fail team sinks, GG Lynn for KKR, Smith Stokes for RPS. KXIP has been consistent with almost all players firing together in unison like Sunrisers . Expecting Sunrisers bs KXIP finals in Hyd .good luck all teams .
Vijay Shankar is spoken of highly and today, we all saw why !! The lad looks like someone who is competent enough to play all formats. I really wish he gets his chances to bowl. The fast bowling all rounder spot is still up for grabs I think. Hope Vijay can compete with Hardik for that spot.
The best line up of SRH ought to be: Shikhar, David, Kane, Yuvraj, Naman, Mohd. Nabi, Vijay/Deepak, Rashid, Bhuvi, M.Siraj and S. Kaul. They have 5 main bowlers and Yuvi has more IPL hat-tricks than others. They don't need Moises. MI should go with Rayudu too rather than Rana. Lets see how Pune-Mohali goes.
Looks like vijayshankar is a good middle order batsman with cricketing brain not a slogger but can slog. Hats off to him . I felt even warner given out as it is , this guy would have definitely take the team to win. I agree SRH is not flamboyant like MI, KKR,RPG,KIIP, but still capable of defeating all these teams because other teams take SRH very lightly. They only see warner and forget about the rest.If bhuvi,rashid in bowling and warner, dhawan and Kane continue their form , who knows they will be champions!! By the way forget about yuvraj,hooda and ojha they are just making up numbers he he he.
@CRICFAN57594910: Can you please answer which team you support? Clearly its not SRH right? They were lucky in 2016 final too? Yes, Cutting hitton Watson out of ground was luck, Sarn picking Kohli was luck, Bipul picking ABD was luck. scoring 90 runs second wicket partnership against MI was luck, and winning from pressure situation of 25/2 is luck today. I wonder what SRH did to go so much luck go their way and what other teams have not won...Let me tell you, its talent, grit and champion stuff! Its a pity that most people never gave this team a chance even after being a the title holders. Not even if they are the second team to qualify this year. I mean, if they scrapped through may be its luck. How is is luck and not hard word that made them the 2nd team to qualify so far? This is Cricket dude, not Poker or Blackjack, Luck can run you for 2 consecutive years. Give credit when its due!
SRH rose to the occasion & did what they had to do - Get a "W" by chasing the target. Indeed full credit goes to Warner & Shankar in getting the team on track from 25 for 2 to the winning post. What an effort when needed. This again showed that SRH is not a team of 2 or 3 batsmen. It has talent right down the line. First, it was Young local talent of Siraj along with Rashid that restricted the Lions score. But then loss of 2 quick wkts. put SRH temporarily on the back foot. Great show SRH. This is still the best team. They can beat any team in the IPL if they produce their best effort on any given day. Only rain vs. RCB robbed them of 2 points to take away the first place away from them. Hopefully Mumbai & KKR will also be robbed of a point each by rain to even the balance. Lets Go, Guys!
Vijay shank are grabbed the opportunity to get himself recognised to the nationwide cricket fans
These wins are letting Tom Moody get away with the favored selection of Moises Henriques. Cutting might be more important for the team than Williamson if big runs are needed at the end as Yuvraj is uncertain.
Wow SRH moved to play offs kudos to team they got the players like Rashid n Md Siraj at high price and they deserve for this achievement good selection by SRH mgmt
what an opportunity for vijay shankar to showcase his credentials.. big match vital performance
It was a real pleasure to see Rashid and Nahi talking client Hindi during an interview before the match. These guys are so humble. Hope they remain that way for a little bit longer. Good job guys
People commenting amount Warner getting lucky should know that even Smith got reprieve from the same umpire when he was in his 20s and after that he went berserk. And don't even talk about luck when you are speaking about SRH, I can give you complete list of umpiring howlers which went against SRH. SRH vs MI in Mumbai- Cutting and Ojha got out to no balls bowled by Bumrah. SRH vs Kol in Kolkata- Uthappa was duck out against Bhuvi but Umpire gave not out. Yuvi got out for no ball once again umpires didn't check for no ball. SRH vs MI in hyd- Warner given out lbw but there was inside edge. So tell me who is lucky. Some people even commented that SRH are chokers and RPS is a very great team, the so called great team couldn't chase 168 yesterday against KXIP. People say SRH is one man army. Only people who don't know cricket comment in that way. Dhawan is second highest scorer, Bhuvi highest wicket taker, Sid Kaul is one among top wicket takers,Rashid has best economy among bowlers. Contd.
Veri sadness to gujarati lions because of the last game in vivo ipl. Very not good season because of bad decision by capten Raina and bowling weak. Why china suri not get chance? Bowlers very bad why they buy rubbish bowling like ms gony, shivil kaushik. I would be liking if gujarati lion make return in 2018 but with different capten.
Vijay Shankar deserves huge credit. He soaked up the pressure of a big qualification match when the score board read 25 /2 to rotate the strike initially before playing some glorious strokes to see his team to a win. Champion stuff.
Credit to VVS Laxman for battin him up the order in his normal place for Tamil Nadu in Ranji trophy
As discussed during the commentory today no player is as vital to the success of its franchise like Warner is and to see him take that responsibility is superb to watch. One thing the IPL certainly needs to implement is the DRS, lets be honest most Indian umpires are not upto the intl standard. Also very happy for Vijay Shankar he is so pleasing on the eyes, just goes to show how domestic performance matter.
Congrats SRH on qualification to next stage hardwork and basics nothing else thanks for playing the Afghan pair Rashid Khan and Nabi who has done well though Rashid was expensive today but apart from Nabi everyone toke punishment. well played by Smith and ishan
CRICFAN57594910 I thought SRH is the most unlucky team in IPL. They have lost matches which they should have won, both against RPS(Courtesy MS Dhoni). In fact SRH is the only team which has not suffered heavy defeats like other teams. Barring two matches of all the matches they lost, one away game in Kolkata against KKR and and against DD at Kotla every match has went into the final over. If they had won any one of those close lost matches they would have finished at the top of the table by a comfortable margin. I think you are being very harsh on SRH here.
Vijay Shankar in batting and Mohammad Nabi in bowl who can bat as well are in form in the right time where SRH will need them in these crucial knockout stages
If Rashid and Nabi play in the same game sure sunrisers will win it.
Well done Vijay Shankar.Finally got chance and proved his batting capability.
@cricfan57594910 you are right most lucky team instead of being table toppers lost a game to rain against RCB who couldn't beat any team.
Exceptional actual cricketing shots from a seasoned campaigner Warner and a good Ranji player who played flawless cricket -Vijay Shankar to lead the last years champion to the position where they should be . But one thing must be said about the IPL is that there is no fitness bar for players . I say this because this must be probably the IPL where a hoard of unfit rotund/portly players played and surpsrising part is they were paid pretty hefty sum . People may not agree but Raina's paunch was visibly moving whenever he turned and moved . Then we had portly Dwayne smith who should be ashamed to present his rotund shape for the Lions -he just could not bend as did portly parveen kumar who was there only to bowl n do nothing else . Munaf patel is a in such horrible fitnesss state of a stiff body that he cares a damn to even pick up a ball . This tells all about the poor performance of the Lions. Its not over yet KKR has the hopelessly unfit portly Yusuf Pathan who only can bat.
Not sure why but most people are jelous about SRH
@CRICFAN57594910 Dude T20 itself is all about luck otherwise how do you rate Gayle as your best batsman of the team. SRH is the most underrated team of IPL it's not luck but sheer hardwrlork and sticking to basics of cricket that got them this far. They might not have a Pollard in their ranks they might not have an ABD but they have some cool heads and players like Kane Williamson, Shikar Dhawan and others bat around the key guy Warner. Their bowling is simple and straight. They play T20 like a normal cricket game not wham bam thank you mam style. You know what happened to teams like RCB and DD playing that style of cricket. Rest assured SRH is the most balanced side in the IPL 2017. Playoffs, anything might happen but SRH goes back satisfied with probably the best ROI
Gujarat Lions do not have bowing resources to win any match, even if they bat first and score even 200+ runs.
@VENKYIND ... This is the sign of champions to win ugly when needed. SRH have been impressive all round and this game was down to experience after losing two quick wickets of Dhawan and Moise. It was important to concentrate on choosing the right shots than entertaining the fans. SRH are looking favourite to win it again by having likes of Warner, Dhawan , Bhuvi and Rashid and also have players on form in SIraj and Kaul and williamson in batting as well. Nabi will play a key part in these stages where he can offer batting as well alongside his excellent bolwing.
Sunrisers need to improve their fielding, which given the amount of dropped catches and misfields can be seen throughout the season if they need to maximise their chances to defend their title. As per their bowling, yet another reason why they are the best bowling team in the IPL and batting though sloppy shots from Dhawan or Henriques was rather well done. Yes, Warner got lucky with that ball but lets face it Sunrisers would have won anyway and Gujarat were out anyway...
Another thing i would like to point out about cricinfo comments:- Advocating one or two players to be in the playing XI is one thing, ( like how i would want Williamson in for Henriques or Nabi) but since you clearly are not the coach or management i think giving your own "playing XIs" instead of understanding behind the scene circumstances is a bit far fetched
Well played GL. They did not play a spoil game with unnecessary win. Very sportive and excellent hosts. They did not do what DD done to RPS. Please publish
TUXABBAS... yuvi was injured not dropped. i think Kane shd hv played ahead of Moses. only watner and mgmt of SRH can explain that.
I have been saying and it got proved today. SRH is the most lucky team in this IPL. They were lucky in Finals of 2016 as well. Ride the luck boys. Lets see what happens in the playoffs. Earlier Mumbai came and donated a win to SRH and today GL donated them a win. Nice going, only to be seen how much their fortune lasts. Maybe out of luck they would even finish in the top 2.
They replaced Yuvraj for thr right reasons.... but had the audacity to continue with Moises? Its just beyond me...
Have to feel for Gujarat Lions! A good mixture of batsmen/bowlers/all rounders and a good wicket keeper/batsman. Like Delhi they have been under performing. Is it because of the weak captaincy? I think it does to a large extent. Zaheer and Raina are no captaincy material. Especially Delhi sould have been in the top four. Pune, under Smith's captaincy has shown how it can be done.
DRS needs to be implemented in IPL asap, bowlers are already at a disadvantage in T20 with flat pitches, short boundaries & thick bats.
Another classy display from Henriques....Great selection VVS and the Aussie contingent...
bye GL. welcome back CSK......
sunrisers a lucky team no real entertainment when they are playing always gets lucky at the right time and manages to qualify.
warner is the luckiest batsmen i have ever seen.
This Raina guy does not know how to use Jadeja, and the result is evident from his bowling stats in last couple of seasons. He shows almost no confidence in jadeja. Hopefully jadeja gets new captain, next season.
How crazy is umpiring for that all important miss of Warner?
Poor ground management in kanpur. Too short boundaries for run fest n outfield is not smooth
Raina is the worst captain in history of ipl.... Gujrat made a huge mistake not to give the captaincy to our Aussie player finch... If finch captains the team the whole scenery will b changed........ Aussie players should b preferd to captaincy rather than Indian players!!!
No intent to fight from GL.. Useless dhawan again at best.. No bowling, poor fielding n batting sometime when he is in mood
srh will qualify for the playoffs then kkr and then rps wit mi.
Wish to see Nabi among some runs today. Yet to show his potential with the bat. Replace that liability Moises with best- Kane Williamson.
Remarkable comeback by SRH bowlers highlighted by the fact that two of them Siraj & Bhuvi are on hattrick. 154 is not much but since there is pressure of qualifying even small total may become challenging. SRH have lost two already.
1 over from Moises lol that too an ordinary over. Can't see why Henriques doesn't get dropped for Kane Williamson.
Dinesh Karthik has been a big failure in IPL every season but this season he looked better but not enough to be in Indian team.
Lol Raina's dismissal says that he's not a reliable 50 over player now & should not be selected until he performs in domestic 50 over matches.
If you take away the first wicket partnership , GL lost 10 wkts for 43 runs in 9.3 overseas which is worse than RCB's 49 all out . SRH will aim to score 154 runs in less than 15 overseas and pray for MI to beat KKR and Kings XI to beat RPS so that they can come in the top two .
Most irresponsible batting ever seen after getting a rollicking start. GL are themselves to blame .
Faulkner has really become a liability..hardly able to get bat to ball and conceding runs at 10 an over. Really feels very sad to see a player with such potential reach this stage where next year on he might not find a place in any IPL team.I wish he reinvents himself and come back stronger.
Good to see Siraj and Kaul bowling well ! Thanks to David Warner for supporting these guys !
120/0 to 123/5 wow.. GL acquitted RCB mode
Sensational stuff from the 2 Afghanis today- senior with economy, junior with wickets. Simply outstanding. Love from India.
Reckless batting from Raina And D.K and Finch also ! This the sole reason why i did not want raina to be in the champions trophy squad..... he only knows how to attack rather than building an innings..... t20 has actually ruined his skills as a batsmen. He should have played sensibly ! Sometimes you have to resist the temptation which more often than not, he does not .
GL one of the very few teams to back Indian youngsters and use them to their fullest extent irrespective of a couple of ordinary performances. Thampi, Sangwan, Kishan - just to name a few. KXIP made Natarajan look like a liability benching him every other game. This is why we need INDIAN captains who know what's going around the domestic circuit.
Why didn't Williamson leave the IPL and leave for NZ tour of Ireland? He doesn't get selected anyway by an Aussie pair of captain and coach who have redefined the definition of being biased by selecting the so called 'all-rounder' Henriques for every single game who averages a whopping 248 with the ball in 12 games picking 1 wicket and about as many runs as Williamson has scored in half the no. of games and at a much lower strike rate. Hell even someone who couldn't hold a ball would finish with more than 1 wicket in 12 games.
This is public platform we not discuss or favourite team . both team are good Hyderabad need win but today Hyderabad is weak wish those get good input who get hood output
Pitch looks like batting friendly and Gujarat is nailing with the bat. Might score over 210 runs. Sunrisers got thin batting line up today. if Dhawan and Warner falls early, things won't end up good for sunrisers
The way GL scoreboard is moving, it will be too much pressure on DW and SD to counter it. I feel SRH's only hope to get into Playoffs is KXI losing to Pune which again dont think can happen by seeing the form of KXI. Is this the end of SRH?
Ishan kishan, shreyas iyer, rishab pant, sanju Samson(wk), axar Patel (all rounder), jasprit bumrah.. these are Indian young talent that I've seen emerging and they have potential to challenge any international side. i know bumrah and axar are already in international teams but they are still young. Bowlers haven't been consistent but they are emerging but I've included them just because of their consistency. And people said no young is emerging in IPL lol
SRH might send Rashid or Naman as a pinch hitter considering their weak batting lineup plus the shock value.
No room for Williamson? Thought he would have been an obvious pick.
Henriques over Kane Williamson again. Laxman will do another Sean Spicer today.
if gujarat win today match than have any change to play best 4 team in this ipl...!!!
I hope Lions gonna be win because I like Gujarat lions
Gujarat lions look better than sunrisers on paper
I think Williamson will be badly missed today.SRH should have rested henriques but you never know. It looks like 2 Aussies have to play in every SRH game.
SRH Must win game may be warner go possitive..
Hope for a cracker of a game.
That is best playing XI available for SRH but i wish instead of Moises we should have Kane to strong our batting line up still we have some hope that our bowlers do their best and win the game against GL SRH must work hard in the field especially fielding
