Knockout before the playoffs for Kings XI and Pune

Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab
Pune, May 14, 2017
Form guide

Rising Pune Supergiant (fourth): Lost to Delhi Daredevils by seven runs, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets

Kings XI Punjab (fifth): beat Mumbai Indians by seven runs, beat Knight Riders by 14 runs, lost to Gujarat Lions by six wickets

Head to head


This season: Sandeep Sharma struck early, Axar Patel strangled batsmen in the middle overs, and Glenn Maxwell slammed 44 not out off 20 balls in Kings XI Punjab's convincing six-wicket win in Indore.

Overall: It's 2-1 in favour of Kings XI.

In the news


Kings XI are without Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla and David Miller while Pune are without Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir, all of whom are away on international duty.

Qualification scenario


It's straightforward winner-takes-all situation. If Rising Pune Supergiant win, they will shoot up the table to No. 2. If Kings XI Punjab win, they slot in at No. 4 - they will need to win by a really huge margin to have any chance of leapfrogging KKR to No. 3. Whichever team loses is out of the tournament.

A no-result will carry Pune through - at No. 3 - and knock Kings XI out.

The likely XIs


Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Rahul Tripathi, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Manoj Tiwary, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Dan Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Adam Zampa

Kings XI Punjab: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Manan Vohra, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 5 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Swapnil Singh, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Sandeep Sharma

Strategy punt

Steven Smith, Pune's highest scorer so far, has an unimpressive record against Mohit Sharma - 27 runs off 31 balls and two dismissals - in the IPL. Mohit will probably bowl first- or second-change. It might make sense to introduce him whenever Smith comes to bat.

Stats that matter


  • Ben Stokes is the only player with over 250 runs and more than 10 wickets in the 2017 IPL. Overall, he is the 10th player to do the double in the league phase of an IPL season. Jacques Kallis did it three times (2010, 2012 and 2013) and Shane Watson achieved it twice (2008 and 2013).
  • MS Dhoni, who is having his worst IPL as far as strike rate and average go, has an imposing record against Axar Patel - 63 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 170.27 and no dismissals.
  • Kings XI have scored over 50 runs in the last five overs of each of their last four games. They had done so only three times in their first eight matches this IPL
  • Kings XI have changed their batting fortunes in the slog overs in recent matches. In their first nine matches, they scored at 9.23 per over and lost 21 wickets in the last five overs. In their last four matches, they have scored at 11.45 per over and lost only eight wickets.

Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  • Espanachini on May 14, 2017, 10:55 GMT

    I think now Morgan who has come back just for this game should also be sacked for getting run out if MSD is ridiculed for getting run out for once in his career! Double standards ha!

  • cricfan5761358347 on May 14, 2017, 10:50 GMT

    Looks like guptill and shaun marsh were in a hurry to catch a plane

  • cricfan5761358347 on May 14, 2017, 10:15 GMT

    Come on punjab. When this for us.

  • cricfan4326190989 on May 14, 2017, 10:07 GMT

    Just what i was afraid of, Lord Ishant Sharma is still in the team. oh dear!!!!!

  • cooljack_143 on May 14, 2017, 9:59 GMT

    It's easy to pick the winner ,usually mature heads win the crucial encounter and that's RPS . If smith and stokes get going they can finish off any opposition on their given day,be it kings mi srh or Kolkata . Their success lies in these duo, if kings can get them cheaply this match is theirs. Weak link for RPS is their bowling lineup ,which is better for kings.I hope they don't kick Ishant today . Very good match this . Mature vs Raw. Good luck both teams.

  • cric_surgeon on May 14, 2017, 9:31 GMT

    Both teams appear equally balanced in bowling and batting. I don't want to use so many ifs again (got bonkers last time). Toss is going to be a vital factor there. Kings X1 morale will be high. RPS will be in lot of doubts because of the last match which they let out of their grips miserably. Tiwary is doing fine in the current slot. Not necessary to disturb that with MSD factor (still couldn't forgive him for that lethargic runout). People surely know who has what. I feel it is going to be a tough contest between Guptil&Maxwell and Tripathi & Stokes. Rahane and MSD are cats here, don't know which side they will jump. Smith will fight hard I'm sure. I would prefer a high-scoring game. Best of luck both teams!

  • awahid on May 14, 2017, 9:25 GMT

    Pune is seriously lacking firepower. Rahane and Smith are not suited to the shorter format. Please get Usman Khawaja in for Rahane, it is simply not fair for young Tripathi to carry the team in the first 10 overs every game. Khawaja is a much destructive batsman than Rahane, who soaks too many deliveries and 4 out of 5 times fails to make up for his slow start.

  • Cricinfouser on May 14, 2017, 9:16 GMT

    Those of you talking about momentum and that the winner of this match could go on to win the title, remember RCB's late run last season? They were stopped in their tracks in THEIR home stadium by SRH in the final. T20 is highly unpredictable. So hold your horses and enjoy this high stakes clash. Though I'd want Kings to win as they'd make the playoffs that much more competitive, since RPS will be without Stokes and they'll lose their X-factor anyway.

  • xylo on May 14, 2017, 9:09 GMT

    What's with this personal vendetta against MS Dhoni? Article after article of him not being in form and his end being nigh. I don't see any such doomsday articles about, say, Kohli, whose team has been together struggling to put up a 100 runs, leave alone the man by himself.

  •   Kumar Kulambur on May 14, 2017, 9:03 GMT

    But fir Ben Stokes, RPL would hv been out long time ago.In the qualifiers, Ben is absent, RPL go home .

