Knockout before the playoffs for Kings XI and Pune
Match facts
Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab
Pune, May 14, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head to head
This season: Sandeep Sharma struck early, Axar Patel strangled batsmen in the middle overs, and Glenn Maxwell slammed 44 not out off 20 balls in Kings XI Punjab's convincing six-wicket win in Indore.
Overall: It's 2-1 in favour of Kings XI.
In the news
Kings XI are without Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla and David Miller while Pune are without Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir, all of whom are away on international duty.
Qualification scenario
It's straightforward winner-takes-all situation. If Rising Pune Supergiant win, they will shoot up the table to No. 2. If Kings XI Punjab win, they slot in at No. 4 - they will need to win by a really huge margin to have any chance of leapfrogging KKR to No. 3. Whichever team loses is out of the tournament.
A no-result will carry Pune through - at No. 3 - and knock Kings XI out.
The likely XIs
Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Rahul Tripathi, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Manoj Tiwary, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Dan Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Adam Zampa
Kings XI Punjab: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Manan Vohra, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 5 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Swapnil Singh, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Sandeep Sharma
Strategy punt
Steven Smith, Pune's highest scorer so far, has an unimpressive record against Mohit Sharma - 27 runs off 31 balls and two dismissals - in the IPL. Mohit will probably bowl first- or second-change. It might make sense to introduce him whenever Smith comes to bat.
Stats that matter
- Ben Stokes is the only player with over 250 runs and more than 10 wickets in the 2017 IPL. Overall, he is the 10th player to do the double in the league phase of an IPL season. Jacques Kallis did it three times (2010, 2012 and 2013) and Shane Watson achieved it twice (2008 and 2013).
- MS Dhoni, who is having his worst IPL as far as strike rate and average go, has an imposing record against Axar Patel - 63 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 170.27 and no dismissals.
- Kings XI have scored over 50 runs in the last five overs of each of their last four games. They had done so only three times in their first eight matches this IPL
- Kings XI have changed their batting fortunes in the slog overs in recent matches. In their first nine matches, they scored at 9.23 per over and lost 21 wickets in the last five overs. In their last four matches, they have scored at 11.45 per over and lost only eight wickets.
Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
I think now Morgan who has come back just for this game should also be sacked for getting run out if MSD is ridiculed for getting run out for once in his career! Double standards ha!
Looks like guptill and shaun marsh were in a hurry to catch a plane
Come on punjab. When this for us.
Just what i was afraid of, Lord Ishant Sharma is still in the team. oh dear!!!!!
It's easy to pick the winner ,usually mature heads win the crucial encounter and that's RPS . If smith and stokes get going they can finish off any opposition on their given day,be it kings mi srh or Kolkata . Their success lies in these duo, if kings can get them cheaply this match is theirs. Weak link for RPS is their bowling lineup ,which is better for kings.I hope they don't kick Ishant today . Very good match this . Mature vs Raw. Good luck both teams.
Both teams appear equally balanced in bowling and batting. I don't want to use so many ifs again (got bonkers last time). Toss is going to be a vital factor there. Kings X1 morale will be high. RPS will be in lot of doubts because of the last match which they let out of their grips miserably. Tiwary is doing fine in the current slot. Not necessary to disturb that with MSD factor (still couldn't forgive him for that lethargic runout). People surely know who has what. I feel it is going to be a tough contest between Guptil&Maxwell and Tripathi & Stokes. Rahane and MSD are cats here, don't know which side they will jump. Smith will fight hard I'm sure. I would prefer a high-scoring game. Best of luck both teams!
Pune is seriously lacking firepower. Rahane and Smith are not suited to the shorter format. Please get Usman Khawaja in for Rahane, it is simply not fair for young Tripathi to carry the team in the first 10 overs every game. Khawaja is a much destructive batsman than Rahane, who soaks too many deliveries and 4 out of 5 times fails to make up for his slow start.
Those of you talking about momentum and that the winner of this match could go on to win the title, remember RCB's late run last season? They were stopped in their tracks in THEIR home stadium by SRH in the final. T20 is highly unpredictable. So hold your horses and enjoy this high stakes clash. Though I'd want Kings to win as they'd make the playoffs that much more competitive, since RPS will be without Stokes and they'll lose their X-factor anyway.
What's with this personal vendetta against MS Dhoni? Article after article of him not being in form and his end being nigh. I don't see any such doomsday articles about, say, Kohli, whose team has been together struggling to put up a 100 runs, leave alone the man by himself.
But fir Ben Stokes, RPL would hv been out long time ago.In the qualifiers, Ben is absent, RPL go home .
I think now Morgan who has come back just for this game should also be sacked for getting run out if MSD is ridiculed for getting run out for once in his career! Double standards ha!
Looks like guptill and shaun marsh were in a hurry to catch a plane
Come on punjab. When this for us.
Just what i was afraid of, Lord Ishant Sharma is still in the team. oh dear!!!!!
It's easy to pick the winner ,usually mature heads win the crucial encounter and that's RPS . If smith and stokes get going they can finish off any opposition on their given day,be it kings mi srh or Kolkata . Their success lies in these duo, if kings can get them cheaply this match is theirs. Weak link for RPS is their bowling lineup ,which is better for kings.I hope they don't kick Ishant today . Very good match this . Mature vs Raw. Good luck both teams.
Both teams appear equally balanced in bowling and batting. I don't want to use so many ifs again (got bonkers last time). Toss is going to be a vital factor there. Kings X1 morale will be high. RPS will be in lot of doubts because of the last match which they let out of their grips miserably. Tiwary is doing fine in the current slot. Not necessary to disturb that with MSD factor (still couldn't forgive him for that lethargic runout). People surely know who has what. I feel it is going to be a tough contest between Guptil&Maxwell and Tripathi & Stokes. Rahane and MSD are cats here, don't know which side they will jump. Smith will fight hard I'm sure. I would prefer a high-scoring game. Best of luck both teams!
Pune is seriously lacking firepower. Rahane and Smith are not suited to the shorter format. Please get Usman Khawaja in for Rahane, it is simply not fair for young Tripathi to carry the team in the first 10 overs every game. Khawaja is a much destructive batsman than Rahane, who soaks too many deliveries and 4 out of 5 times fails to make up for his slow start.
Those of you talking about momentum and that the winner of this match could go on to win the title, remember RCB's late run last season? They were stopped in their tracks in THEIR home stadium by SRH in the final. T20 is highly unpredictable. So hold your horses and enjoy this high stakes clash. Though I'd want Kings to win as they'd make the playoffs that much more competitive, since RPS will be without Stokes and they'll lose their X-factor anyway.
What's with this personal vendetta against MS Dhoni? Article after article of him not being in form and his end being nigh. I don't see any such doomsday articles about, say, Kohli, whose team has been together struggling to put up a 100 runs, leave alone the man by himself.
But fir Ben Stokes, RPL would hv been out long time ago.In the qualifiers, Ben is absent, RPL go home .
Guptill and stokes bot playing today.Guptill-stomach upset
Punjab go with natarajan instead of swapnil . ..shaha must open with guptil..
Also both teams have weak bowling line up compare to batting then both should be looking to opt bowl first. Glenn Maxwell hasn't won any toss since last 4-5 matches. Still they have somehow managed to defend. Kings 11 is a chasing team so they will be looking to bowl first. Please No LORD ISHANT AND Varun Aaron run machine
Manish Pandey was going for singles and doubles through out the match. He got only two boundaries in 30 balls and I did not understand why he went for the slog in such a situation where all the known batsmen were out. He should have stayed there with Kuldeep Yadav to take KKR till the winning run.
Please don't include Lord Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron in playing 11. Pitch looks good for batting and if any of these two run machines made into playing 11, then God save kings 11
If dhoni bat at number 3 position in odi.It will be huge plus for India He may be succeed 8 out of 10 times.After getting 30 to 40 balls,He is most dangerous batsman.Very less chance to succeed in 5th to 7th position both odi and t20.T20 he may success in 4time out of 10.When he bat at 3rd position.As of my India odi team Kholi/Phant/Dhawan(if kholi injured) Rohit/Phant/Dhawan(if Rohit injured) Dhoni/Rayudu(if Dhoni injured) kl rahul/dinesh kartik(both can play attack and stable) Yuvraj or Raina(Spin all rounder) kedar Hardik pandaya(fast all rounder) Jadeja/Ashwin(spin all rounder) Ashwiin/Bhuvanshwar/umesh yadav Bhumra/kuldeep/umesh Shami/umesh/Bhumra
T20 Phant Rohit Kholi Kl Rahul Raina Hardik pandaya Two of Karunul pandaya,Axar Patel,jadeja Ashwin/Bhuvaneswar Shami/Bhuvaneswar Bhumra
I have got a funny feeling that winner of this match is gonna win IPL 2017, this shorter version of cricket has always been about momentum and picking up at the right time. Both these teams have been able to get the momentum at right time and roaring now. If Pune wins this they go to no 2 and get 2 chances to play final. Being a Dhoni Fan i say Go RPS.
PITCH_CURATOR If not for MS Dhoni's match winning efforts against SRH in both the matches RPS would have been out of contention for playoff's.
Warner and Vijay Shankar partnership was a Masterclass ... if only Manish Pandey did not go for that shot Kolkata would have done it in singles and twos ....after the way Lynn started for them. That shows that t20 is still the same cricket and acceleration is as important as taking the foot off the gas peddle! Nothing personal guys! It hurts when mere followers of the game ridicule champions!!
@ ACrickLover Worried the luck of dhoni will kick-in today.
The only good luck many great men ever had was being born with the ability and determination to overcome bad luck. - Channing Pollock
PITCH-CURATOR man your Cricket knowledge is admirable! Going with your logic RCB should have been right on top! MSD was as significant as Stokes when he picked up his Hundred. If you don't realize that then we are talking about something other than cricket! Some members of the team invariably stand out but we don't realize the support mechanism ... it is a team game mate!
This game is not only an eliminator, but a test of two Aussie team mates who have found themselves on the opposite ends leading their side towards the playoffs. Both sides possess pace, talent, hard hitting, technique and skill. It's just a matter of time, team which performs on the last hour of match goes through. On one hand we have the MR popular Ben stokes against the king of punjab Glenn Maxwell. Pune pitch is so what a fast track where ball comes quite easily on the bat, the test is for the fast bowlers as they would be judged for their variations in the whole match. Let's hope! The games goes to a fascinating finish before the playoffs.
Kings need to have the same approach that they had against MI you need to go all guns blazing and if either of Guptill or Maxwell stay for 10 overs then its advantage Punjab for sure. Also I would drop Sundar today from that RPS line up and replace him with a fast bowler, I know Sundar has done a good job this tournament but I won't risk him in front of Guptill or Maxwell the game could get over there itself if that happens.
I know this sounds funny but Ishant Sharma will play today's game. If its raining in Pune for long time then pitch will be under covers, so it will have moisture which will help fast bowlers. Sammy in place of Henry to strengthen their lower middle order. Tewatia, Maxwell and Axar can operate in middle overs. So there will be one change from last game, Sammy in for Henry. For Pune they have to blame themselves to be placed in this situation. If Pune qualify for playoffs, they will be without stokes and Tahir. Two vital cogs of their bowling lineup and stokes is irreplaceable. So without these two it will be very hard for them to beat MI, KKR and SRH to win IPL 2017. So I'm going to support KXIP to win today's match. They have momentum on their side and can match top 3 in playoffs. If Punjab wins the toss they should bat first, same is applicable for Pune as both teams are good in defending totals going by current trend.
@ACRICKLOVER i think dhoni's innings in 2011 final was not as lucky as u described in terms of fielding and umpiring errors.So hard work shud be appreciated.Present form must be criticised.
It doesn't matter which team will win today., bcoz both team do not deserve to be IPL 2017 champions.., yes for playoff spot i support kingXI just because of the fearless approach they have shown in the last 3-4 games..,Pune team bowling has shown improvement but still not reliable., smith-rahane striking at <115.00 will increase their problem
Hope Kings will win this match, so SRH can stand No 2.
Let's do this RPS... You can do this SMITH with your BIG team's members...I am definitely sure that RPS will kick the Kings XI and they will make sure that they shoot up the table to No. 2.... Two Australians will fight against themselves... That is a beauty of IPL...That is why We are here to watch IPL...MAXI Is a better T20 player..But SMITH is a good captain...please wake up MSD and You has to do big role as a batsman..No any one could stop him if He will wake up...
Worried the luck of dhoni will kick-in today. Whenever crucial game is played suddenly palyers like dhoni become so lucky and perform well in those matches. Even if they are not in form that day - umpire decisions will go in favor of them, or even easy catches get dropped, easy run outs will be missed even by the best fielder from the opposition team etc etc. Players like sachin etc suddenly become unlucky and almost always somehow lose their wickets during a crucial games like knock out stage, or final game or must win game etc.
So today's game and if pune team wins today then the matches in the next round these are the matches these lucky players like dhoni etc will suddenly start shining. All hard work by the other team players will be forgotten and the whole focus will be on these knocks. Like it happened in 2011 ODI WC final against SL where doni had struggled throughout the tournament and was expected to get kicked out of the team after the WC but then hits that innings. LUCKY
rahane is a total waste to the team.Only god knows why team management is sticking to him.Just throw him out.PLs play ferguson.Need to have a pinch hitter like mayank or baba aparajith to open.Unless RPS changes their playing XI ,they ware going to loose out.
Would be soap opera stuff if RPS lose this match due to MSD's slow coach approach. Lol. Twitter will explode. Stokes is the key for them with both bat and ball. He has justified his billing. At the moment he is more important to RPS than Warner is to SRH and that is some feat... In fact in their batting line up only Tripathi and Stokes (Tiwari to some extent) are the ones that take the battle to the opposition. The rest like Rahane, Smith and Dhoni bat so slowly that the opposition actually benefits from their batting.
Very unhappy towards KXIP teh way they handling Manan Vohra.He is treated very badly.And Rahul Tewatia was warming the bench for all matches,he is valuable to any team
virender sehwag and glen maxwell doesnot respect darren sammy what a waste he has been sorry sammy a fan of you
@SANDEEP KOPARDE, In case of washout RPSG will go through
Kudos to IPL; they have managed to make only one meaningless match (DD vs RCB). Had Kings XI lost any of their previous two matches, it would have been 9 matches in a row that wouldn't contribute to the top 4 equation. I am sure this (Kings XI vs. Pune) will be the most competitive, and probably the most fair match of IPL 2017.
SANDEEP KOPARDE A washout would mean RPS go through as they are already 2 points ahead of KXIP. Not sure what you were thinking there.
10th IPL round-robin is nearly done...the team that deserves to win it all is MI. Right from how they have picked the team, to how they think and how they execute. This team is clinical and strategic. The team that my heart wants to see win, is SH. This team has passion and grit. They will win or loose, by giving a fan high blood pressure. The team I am rooting for is KXIP...what's a Punjabi to do...gotta root for them as DDs have turned out to be DuDs. And when no one gave them a chance, they have roared like Sharay Punjab....plucky fighters...in spite of an imbalanced team and lack of a thinking captain and coach...mix in power and luck with two Indian medium pacers who have the experience and guile needed but just not enough oomph to make it on the big stage...I will root for them. But first they have to qualify...will the underdogs be able to do it again! Please, no Matt Henry
A simple win will take RPS to no:2 . A loss will throw them out . Hence it is vital that RPS wins today . The team management has to think of replacing Thakur who has not provided any value to the team . Kings XI will continue to be aggressive and it is upto RPS to cut Kings XI to size . For a team that has beaten MI and SRH twice and KKR once , it is a shame if RPS loses to Kings XI twice . Hope RPS do not repeat their mistakes today .
RPS can play their same XI'S. Just and rick it. Good Luck RPS.
Do r die situation for Punjab
All the best for Kings x11 Punjab for their match. Hope Darren sammy will play. Must win
With the heavy rains witnessed in Pune for past couple of days and expected to continue today, the most likely result is a washout. This will mean KIXP go through at the expense of Pune. This had looked highly unlikely last weekend!!!
1.martin guptil2.w.saha3.shaun marsh4.m.vohra5.glen maxwell6.axar patel7.darren sammy8.r.tewatia9.v.aaron10.s.sharma11.t.natarajan.
Would really like to see Rahane play big today. He's been struggling with form and confidence. The guy's been great for the now defunct Rajasthan Royals. I hope he regains his form and confidence, cos he can fire big in england.
Will be another great contest just like kkr and mi yesterday but this time between 2 Aussie skippers maxi and smithy. Am a neutral fan and wish both teams good luck for reaching the playoffs both team deserves a spot in the top 4 rps have to play well and kxip gotta give their 110% to win in a huge margin which they are capable to do.
I hope to see some huge Sixes from Maxwell. if they want to gain a spot in top 4 Kings must repeat their previous Batting show done against MI as well .
come on kings.. with love from Hyderabad... if kings qualify the four playoff teams will be from four corners of india...
What a waste Rahane has been. And then he is going to CT17. Steven Smith should open alongside Rahul Tripathi.
1.martin guptil2.w.saha3.shaun marsh4.m.vohra5.glen maxwell6.axar patel7.darren sammy8.r.tewatia9.m.sharma10.s.sharma11.t.natarajan.good bating strength,4pacer3spinner.
If Pune bats first Rahane can open, if RPS chases then use Rahane as a floater. RPS can partner Rahul Tripathy with any of the four: Washington Sundar, Tiwary, Christian or Dhoni.
Sammy in for henry for sure
For KXIP, 1. Please no Ishant & Aaron. 2. Maxwell should bowl more often. 3. I will back Henry & pick him. Otherwise bowling will be thin. 4. I'll play Gurkeerat. 5. Open with Saha. XI: 1 Guptill 2 Saha^ 3 S Marsh 4 Maxwell* 5 Vohra 6 Gurkeerat 7 Akshar 8 Henry 9 Tewatia 10 Mohit 11 Sandeep
Winner of this match will win the ipl.
Momentum is with Kings XI. They have beaten all the heavyweights recently. If they win this, They will win the trophy too.
I can only hope and pray that Rahane is dropped for this match in favor of Mayank Agarwal or Baba Aparajith , infact he should have been dropped couple of matches back ... nothing personal against Rahane but i just don't like it when players irrespective of whichever team or sports they play get continually selected despite repeated bad performances especially if your overall career stats are not flash in the first place .
Thats some match! Either you are No.2 or out! But seriously what will RPS do without Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir! Gotta be a miracle if they reach finals
I'm sur punjab win this game
KXIP should bring Sammy in place of Henry ,even if he bowls 2 over that would be good enough as MAXI can pitch in with other 2 .My team for KXIP tomorrow:Guptill, Saha, Marsh, Vohra, Maxwell, Sammy, Axar, Tewatia, Mohit, Sandeep, Natarajan
Sammy in for henry and uzi in for zamps
Get Sammy in at 7 for Henry. A no brainier that for me. Need his batting if things go awry
Recollecting Dhoni historic 25 runs in the last over in last IPL vrs kings 11 last year...he scored 16 of last 3 balls in this penultimate game...... tomorrow it is penultimate game....take a bow Dhoni ...... You are in Mumbai in Tuesday..pls book your tickets
pune should use USMAN KHAWJA for opening slot he can anchor the innings and drop rahane
What a game; Pune has home advantage and king11 are in a row.... Who ever makes it... They will win the cup..... Following previous IPL Funda....lol for srh... Let's see
Matt Henry seems to be all pace and no tricks. KXIP might want to try Sammy ahead of Henry, so they can extend their batting and Sammy can chip in with an over or two.
Also, ahead of Ishant, Punjab should play Cariappa, who is a better spinner than Swapnil, or Natarajan, who is handy at the death.
Guptill, Saha, Marsh, Vohra, Maxwell, Sammy, Axar, Tewatia, Mohit, Sandeep, Natarajan/Cariappa.
No featured comments at the moment.
Matt Henry seems to be all pace and no tricks. KXIP might want to try Sammy ahead of Henry, so they can extend their batting and Sammy can chip in with an over or two.
Also, ahead of Ishant, Punjab should play Cariappa, who is a better spinner than Swapnil, or Natarajan, who is handy at the death.
Guptill, Saha, Marsh, Vohra, Maxwell, Sammy, Axar, Tewatia, Mohit, Sandeep, Natarajan/Cariappa.
What a game; Pune has home advantage and king11 are in a row.... Who ever makes it... They will win the cup..... Following previous IPL Funda....lol for srh... Let's see
pune should use USMAN KHAWJA for opening slot he can anchor the innings and drop rahane
Recollecting Dhoni historic 25 runs in the last over in last IPL vrs kings 11 last year...he scored 16 of last 3 balls in this penultimate game...... tomorrow it is penultimate game....take a bow Dhoni ...... You are in Mumbai in Tuesday..pls book your tickets
Get Sammy in at 7 for Henry. A no brainier that for me. Need his batting if things go awry
Sammy in for henry and uzi in for zamps
KXIP should bring Sammy in place of Henry ,even if he bowls 2 over that would be good enough as MAXI can pitch in with other 2 .My team for KXIP tomorrow:Guptill, Saha, Marsh, Vohra, Maxwell, Sammy, Axar, Tewatia, Mohit, Sandeep, Natarajan
I'm sur punjab win this game
Thats some match! Either you are No.2 or out! But seriously what will RPS do without Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir! Gotta be a miracle if they reach finals
I can only hope and pray that Rahane is dropped for this match in favor of Mayank Agarwal or Baba Aparajith , infact he should have been dropped couple of matches back ... nothing personal against Rahane but i just don't like it when players irrespective of whichever team or sports they play get continually selected despite repeated bad performances especially if your overall career stats are not flash in the first place .