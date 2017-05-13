Knight Riders miss out on top-two finish as Mumbai defend 173
Mumbai Indians 173 for 5 (Rayudu 63, Tiwary 52, Boult 2-30) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 164 for 8 (Pandey 33, de Grandhomme 29, Hardik 2-22) by nine runs
Mumbai Indians ended the league stage of the IPL with a table-topping 20 points after they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine runs at the Eden Gardens. The defeat meant Knight Riders, with 16 points, would not finish in the top two. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had beaten Gujarat Lions in Saturday's afternoon game, had ended the league stage on 17.
Having made as many as six changes to their line-up in an effort to test their bench strength ahead of the playoffs, Mumbai posted 173 on the back of half-centuries from Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu. Knight Riders were in control of the required rate from the start, but kept losing wickets far too frequently.
As many as five Knight Riders batsmen got to 20, and yet their top-scorer only made 33. This proved decisive, in the end, as they fell short of their target by 10 runs. It was Knight Riders' first home defeat while chasing since 2013.
Rayudu fires to lift sluggish Mumbai
Lendl Simmons came into this game with an ordinary T20 record against left-arm pace - 503 runs off 492 balls, 20 dismissals - and he duly fell to a left-arm quick, flat-batting Trent Boult to mid-off in the third over of Mumbai's innings. Rohit Sharma, pulling and slog-sweeping crisply, then scored 27 off 20 before Ankit Rajpoot had him lbw with an offcutter. That left Mumbai at a healthy 69 for 2 in 8.2 overs.
From there, though, they slowed down. Tiwary and Rayudu were Mumbai's most productive pair in the 2010 season, and now, seven years on, they added 61 in 7.4 overs. Tiwary struggled to find the boundary once the Powerplay restrictions disappeared, scoring only 18 off 21 from the start of the seventh over before muscling Sunil Narine for successive fours in the 15th over to bring up his half-century. A comical mix-up - he stood unmoved at the non-striker's end when Rayudu called for a fairly regulation single - ended his innings at 52 off 43 - it was the second-slowest 50-plus score of the season.
The four other fifties in that top five (Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris and Manoj Tiwary) had all ended up in losing causes.
Rayudu, though, ensured Mumbai would post a challenging if not entirely massive total. He began fairly sedately, hitting only one boundary in his first 20 runs, but upped the pace by peppering the leg-side boundaries, the highlight of his innings a pick-up shot over the deep backward square-leg boundary off Boult to bring up his half-century. Despite Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya only scoring 14 off 14 between them, Rayudu's 63 off 37 ensured Knight Riders wouldn't run away with the game.
Slog on, regardless
Given that a team has ten wickets to exhaust over 20 overs, the "ideal" T20 innings would consist of batsmen going for big hits right through, with no pause for the rebuilding phases characteristic of 50-over cricket. That approach, however, requires a side that bats deep, with power hitters all the way down to Nos. 9, 10 and even 11.
Here, Knight Riders - in a chase of 174, where such an approach may not have been strictly necessary - seemed to be aiming for the platonic ideal of a T20 innings without having the line-up for it. Given that Chris Woakes was ruled out with an ankle injury, and that his replacement Boult is a classic No. 11, Knight Riders' serious batting only extended up to Colin de Grandhomme at No. 7.
Still, they kept going hard; they kept finding the boundaries, but they also kept losing wickets. By the end of the ninth over, they had hit seven fours and six sixes and lost five wickets. Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan fell in the 20s, and it felt as if one of them could have attempted to anchor Knight Riders and give them some stability to go with their scoring rate. Instead, all three were out going for big shots.
When Yusuf holed out against Vinay Kumar, Knight Riders needed 87 from 66 balls; a perfectly straightforward ask, but they already had their last recognised pair at the crease.
Pandey, de Grandhomme steady chase
Manish Pandey and de Grandhomme gave Knight Riders the partnership they needed, putting on 41 in 31 balls. De Grandhomme maintained Knight Riders' momentum, employing deftness rather than brawn to pick up his boundaries. He used Vinay Kumar's pace to steer him either side of short third man for three fours in the 11th over, before clubbing Hardik Pandya over the midwicket boundary in more characteristic fashion.
Umpire S Ravi missed an inside-edge from Pandey to wicketkeeper Rayudu in the 14th over, but Mumbai didn't have to wait too much longer for a breakthrough, Hardik nipping one back off the seam to bowl de Grandhomme at the start of the 15th. At that point, Knight Riders needed 46 from 35.
Knight Riders run out of batsmen
Pandey's run of luck continued - substitute fielder J Suchith put him down at deep midwicket when he pulled Tim Southee uppishly in the 17th over. The rest of that over continued to frustrate Mumbai. Kuldeep Yadav guided the next ball past short third man for four, and then escaped being run out while taking a non-existent single when Karn Sharma missed the stumps at the bowler's end. Then Southee was no-balled for bowling with only three fielders inside the circle. At the end of that over, Knight Riders only needed 25 off 18.
But they still only had one real batsman left, Pandey, and he pulled Hardik straight to deep midwicket off the first ball of the 18th over. Having now lost seven wickets, Knight Riders simply had no batsmen left with the skill to score 25 off 17 balls, particularly when umpire A Nanda Kishore gave Kuldeep caught-behind in the penultimate over when the ball missed his outside edge.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
KKR going to loss against SRH.
KKR may just rue their missing second place. Warner is going to be no push over and they only have one chance!
Hardik needs to get back to bowling longer spells if he is to become a future India prospect. His ball striking since last year has improved by leaps & bounds.
Hope he finds a place in Mumbai's domestic team for the Ranji which is thin on quality all rounders.
Hitters like Sanju, Pant, Iyer, Tripathy, pandey etc etc are either good or total failure since they do not have plan B to rescue a team by playing technically correct shots and accumulate runs. Uthappa and Mayank leant their mistakes and were improved players this season but former was let down by his state team Mgmt and later by the franchisee. That is why you find Yuvaraj, Rahane, Jadhav in Indian team. Poor Rayudu was not match fit at the peak of the season.
KKR seemed to be a sure shot for first two slots but finished a precarious fourth. Super giants seems to be peaking at the right time like CSK. Mumbai if plays the Eliminator will be eliminated. Finals will be PUNE vs SRH.
nothing personal against these two but manish pandey only played one good inning in his entire india national career, on a flat australian road, while ajinkya rahane, after so many chances, still averages 32-33. yuvraj and dhoni's form are not like the past, everyone knows it. with all due respect to kedar jadhav, i don't know how effective he can be in those english conditions. in the past two years only virat kohli and rohit sharma carried the burden of indian batting. still they never utilized rayudu properly. number 4 is his spot in the indian team, i hope kohli and selectors notices it as early as possible. 50+ avg after 30+ matches is not a joke, that too without any permanent batting spot.
My team for Mumbai --Parthiv,Simmons,Rohit,Rayadu.Pollard,Krunal,Hardik,Bhajji,Mc Cleneghan,Mitchell Johnson ,Bumrah .
It was definitely a weird game. MI making 6 changes and resting some of the players who will likely be a part of Qualifier 1 and giving a chance to some players who did not have too many chances (just in case one of the main players gets injured) was a good move on their part since they were assured of atleast a top-2 finish. I think KKR gambled on 2 things: 1. They desperately wanted to be at the top of the table (for pride?) and considered that more important than winning the game. 2. They perhaps wanted to "send a message"/intimidate MI (who they thought they will meet in Qualifier 1) by chasing down the total in 12 overs so that they might have a psychological advantage in the next fixture. Then, they lost the wrong wickets. After Narine's dismissal, it was left to Gambhir to play the anchor role (a role he plays at the top of the order anyway) since Lynn, Uthappa, Pathan could play freely and then he got out. There did not seem like there was a Plan "B". KKR vs SRH will be close.
Mumbai should persist with Rayudu going into playoffs as there is no sense opening with Parthiv Patel because his effectiveness is reduced to absolute nothing after powerplay. This has been proved by his performances throughout this season barring one. Rayudu should and must be the ideal 2 down and NOT Rohit. Tinkering with a settled combination is risky but I think Mumbai should try with this playing XI Rohit(c), Simmons, Rana, Rayudu(wc), Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Bhajji, McClen, Bumrah, Malinga
Author K. Krishnaswamy writes that "S. Tiwary & Rayudu were Mumbai's most productive pair in the 2010 season, & now, 7 years on, they added 61 in 7.4 overs." I think he meant to say that they were the most productive pair in the '10 season, when too, MI finished the league stage on top of the leaderboard with an identical 20 pts. (with an NRR +1.084 which is slightly healthier than their current +0.784 NRR) It is surprising that MI still persist with Tiwary, considering that had it not been for the early reprieve for the plumb LBW that the umpire let him off with, he would not have made the one score of note this season. All Tiwary has to show for it now, is his Dhoni look-alike tag. Rayudu, on the other hand, is still trying to stake his claim at the international level for Ind, & he has mostly performed for the Ind A team, helping achieve the feat of "4-peat" btw '13-'16, when Ind A won consecutive 50-50 triangular titles against formidable opposition in Aus A & RSA A, mostly abroad.
Kkr with its weak batting line up is still reluctant to try out west indian sensation rovman powell. Can he be worse than colin or woakes?rovman can bowl 4 overs n add the big hitting in the lower down. But kallis n kkr managment beleives otherwise. Such wise men. Sadly Common sense is not so common in kkr managment.
There's stil time for MSK to pick Rayudu in place of Rahanae. He proved match fitness bs KKR. Utilize the form when it's on. In regards to Manish Pandey and saurav tiwary I guess they were very unlucky due to injuries they couldn't play when they got their chances and now when they are fit, they have lost their form and finesse. The DD youngsters took over them . Feel sorry for the duo.
KKR captain Gambhir is too serious and hot headed. It is affecting the overall attitude of the team. Its time for KKR management to take a decision on him and move on.
Rayudu is most underrated player. he fits very well in ODI Format, and T20 Format. he can play defensive and switch gears when needed. he is a way much better player than currently selected champions trophy players like Manish pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawan. Selection Committee , Coach, and BCCI bigwigs...always underrate him.,keeps him in bench or out of squad. reasons unknown. Hope they gave him good chances International level in coming Tournaments
BAN players are way better so they were not chosen for the playing 11. SRH will win coz they have ban players in there 11 . This time champions trophy is for BAN
Naraine succeeds only when bowling is below par.What are his scores against Mumbai and Hyd.KKR should stick to GG and Lynn and not be swayed away with Naraine.I expect them to ge knocked out.MI and SRH finals.SRH winner.
Once again MI showed how to play this type of matches they made lot of changes it proved beneficial to them & at the same time they wanted see dead woods in the team are out from team they got opportunity they did . I strongly feel KKR team is overrated team as well as only two players are contributing to their success they depended upon them very heavily on two players that proved very costly for them & captaincy was very poor that was decisive at the end
CRICFAN57594910 I thought SRH is the most unlucky team in IPL. They have lost matches which they should have won, both against RPS(Courtesy MS Dhoni). In fact SRH is the only team which has not suffered heavy defeats like other teams. Barring two matches of all the matches they lost, one away game in Kolkata against KKR and and against DD at Kotla every match has went into the final over. If they had won any one of those close lost matches they would have finished at the top of the table by a comfortable margin. I think you are being very harsh on SRH here.
cricfan9033227104 Speaking about Talent! After reading what you wrote about Bangladesh in your comment to Durber99 one can easily come to this conclusion that as far talents go you're totally empty in that department.
mark my words see how kingsXI batting folds today. maxwell slogger holds the key , can not understand the hype behind them , They barely scrapped through in the last 2 matches which KKR and MI should have chased , except sandeep and mohit their bowling looks weak .
Kkr lineup for eliminator : Lynn GG Uthappa Pandey Surya CDG Piyush Narine Kuldeep Rajpoot Boult. If they lose say 4 down in 10 overs promote piyush or narine
Continuing from my earlier post...Rayudu is also a great example of how to bat through and take innings to a safe stage
KKR is the most overrated team of IPL 2017 after RCB. Their captain Gambhir is always irritated and never smiles. It rubs on the team as well. They are always in a battle mode. T20 is won by teams with cool heads and teams with ability to deliver under pressure. This said, they might go on and win the cup but will nevr win the hearts of people other than Bengalis or KKR supporters. They never smile they dont enjoy success they fight like possessed. Yesterday's approach was a clear indication of what they are characteristically. Yousuf, Pandey and Lynn they all are like Gayles and ABDs of the world. You might click big time 3 in 10 times but fail miserably 7 times. Slogging is different from hitting. If you want to see the real batting watch David Warner or Steve Smith or for that matter Vijay Shankar yesterday take their teams to victory all the way through. Pathetic performance by KKR to say the least
@Durbur their is more than talent than bangladesh in world cricket so keep dreaming...lol
Poor umpiring yet again in the match, just hope we have elite panel umpires for the play offs the decisions swing the game which is unfair to the players. Also think Rayadu should be picked ahead of Rana in the play offs, I know Rana has more than 300 runs this season but ever since he became a name to reckon with the opposition teams haven't allowed him to get away and since Rayadu is back to full fitness he needs to be back in the eleven.
IPL is by far the best event in yearly cricketing calendar with huge popular support. That is not surprising as IPL involves world's best cricketers, upcoming cricketers, best coaches / commentators etc.in a game of cricket with an attractive duration of 3+ hrs. New standards for batting, bowling & fielding are being established by players from various countries.
IPL10 has turned out to be quite interesting. After 54 matches only 3 positions in points table have got finalised. i.e. 1 MI 7 GL 8 RCB. The remaining positions will get finalised in last 2 league matches. IPL10 has been made special by participation of 2 AFG players & they have made their mark despite the restriction of 4 overseas players. Many young IND players have showcased their talent in batting / bowling & that is great news for IND.
The top 4 for IPL10 could well be 1 MI 2 RPS 3 SRH 4 KKR. A RPS v SRH final with RPS as winner is possible. It remains to be seen whether RPS can get the better of 4 regular teams.
would be interesting to watch Chris Lynn bat in the champions trophy although I want pitches to be bowlers friendly as always is the case in England.
AS i mentioned earlier,kkr weakness badly exposed now. they now may feel the need of sakib,(the crisis man) but nature's justice is that they won't get him now. they were lucky to win few games with half here and half there players like woakes,degrandmore but the enginee now seems to be completely run out of fuel.
KKR could and should have won the game easily. Manish Pandey needs to take most of the blame along with hapless Yusuf. Pandey needed to get 25 off 3 overs. He needed to keep the ball on the ground and take 1s and 2s. He was reprieved twice and still he went for aerial shot. He can never be successful if he plays like this without thinking about the game and getting his team to the finishing line. He had played 33 balls and still didn't realise that ball was stopping and he needed 1s and 2s and he could have easily got 9-10 runs in the final over. KKR also missed Woakes batting. Cos had he faced those last 7-8 balls, he would have scored 12 odd easily. Looks like MI vs SRH unless RPS play out of their skins and win against a high flying, Udta Punjab
Chris Lynn is a batting freak, I hope he is in the Australian Champions Trophy team to really test how good he is. I would like to thank Narine and Pathan, two of the worst fielders I have ever seen for actually holding catches for Boult today.
KKR should bring Tamim & Shakib. Shakib could check the run through Bowling if he played continuously & he is also a top order hard heater batsman. Next season KKR should bring Tamim because now a days he always try to finish ta game under any circumstances. Mature player & very consistent. Play according to the situation.
So, SRH is continuing its lucky ride. First 2 opponents donated them a win from their winning position, then KKR yesterday donated MI a win only to keep SRH at no.2. Now, I am pretty much sure RPS will donate KXIP a win today, so SRH remains at no.2. Ride the luck until it lasts boys. Lets see in to the playoffs. Earlier I was saying SRH are the chokers of this IPL, but now I can say KKR are the chokers of this season. This chkoing behaviour might not push them into the finals at all.
Best team for playoffs for mumbai..simmons,rohit,rana,rayudu,pollard,krunal,hirdik,harbhajan,mclenhegan/johnson,malinga,bumrah..rayudu can keep wickets and rohut can move up the oder with rayudu in the middle order.only decition to make is select 2 from 4 overseas fast bowlers..i think malinga take one spot because he always delivers when mumbai needed the class of him.
Someone has commnted that if SRH had not had a match washed out, they would have topped the standings. Can someone explain how? They have five losses to Mumbais four.
Whatever the format, it seems that out of the first four batsmen who settle down, one must play long innings till almost the end with others contributing effectively.
KKR wanted to finish on top. Their approach clearly showed. All the batsmen went for glory, played stupid shots and got out. But due credit to Mumbai Indians. Their Bench strength is so awesome. Its Mumbai all the way now for sure
I think this is the end of road for KKR this season, final will be between MI & SRH.
Don't know what the fuss is re umpiring. Umpires do get their calls overturned by DRS. So they do get some calls wrong time to time.
Yusuf Pathan is not a quality batsman. He is gambal. Sunil narine is also gambal. Aniket didn't get chance to bowl 4 th over which shows poor captainancy. Yusuf should be dropped.
This is a blessing in disguise for Chris Lynn of KKR to have a good rest before the Champions Trophy which starts in just over a fortnight. Unfortunately his career has kick started in the IPL rather than in Australian cricket which gives a bad impression about the importance of the IPL over Australian cricket. Hope his injury woes are over and is someone to watch in the Champions Trophy.
If there is any team that can win this years IPl and truly deserving , it's Sunrisers . They beat MI ,KKR ,KXIP,RPS already . And with vijay Shankar , Henriques ,Wiliamson, Dhawan ,Yv coming good there's less impact Warners wicket has lately on team scorecard , if BK has off day there are players in Siraj , Kaul to cover up , and in spin front Nabi & Rasheed are already there . All these players are gonna stay till end of the cmapaign which is advantage in itself . For MI Simmons Rana Krunal very important ,if any of these fail team sinks, GG Lynn for KKR, Smith Stokes for RPS. KXIP has been consistent with almost all players firing together in unison like Sunrisers . Expecting Sunrisers bs KXIP finals in Hyd .good luck all teams .
@INDIACANTCLICK150 - even if SRH would have won the match against banglore , they would not have finished at top position . MI have 20 points SRH would have had 18 and most probably at a lower NRR than MI.
If there is any team that can win this years IPl and truly deserving , it's Sunrisers . They beat MI ,KKR ,KXIP,RPS already . And with vijay Shankar , Henriques ,Wiliamson, Dhawan ,Yv coming good there's less impact Warners wicket has lately on team scorecard , if BK has off day there are players in Siraj , Kaul to cover up , and in spin front Nabi & Rasheed are already there . All these players are gonna stay till end of the cmapaign which is advantage in itself . For MI Simmons Rana Krunal very important ,if any of these fail team sinks, GG Lynn for KKR, Smith Stokes for RPS. KXIP has been consistent with almost all players firing together in unison like Sunrisers . Expecting Sunrisers bs KXIP finals in Hyd .good luck all teams .
Simmons, Rohit, Rana, Rayudu, Pollard, Krunal, Hardik, Bhajji, McClenaghan, Bumrah, Southee. A Team to beat for finals.
Would love to see MIvKKR final at the Eden Gardens
CrIcfan9033227104 I think he is still far better than Steve bucknour and few more. On serious note, people keep complaining about standards of Indian umpires, but if you follow international matches regularly, you will see most of the umpires make couple of mistakes every matches, few blunders as well. With technology getting involved so much, Umpires should be asked to have second to look on their decision, may be by third umpire automatically. At the end of the day, what we all want is right decision to be made. Also over a period of the time, all these bad decisions get neutralized someway or the other but on a particular day, any such decision may have huge impact on the outcome of the game and nobody will like that, especially when the game is crucial, but fact is nowadays every game is crucial, so what is the solution ??? Whatever may be world cricket and bcci need to consider that.
Some KkR bats are making gambhir strategy look bad. It will be disappointing to see all efforts of gambir go waste if kkr do not win
My predictions are on track
SRH beat GL MI beat KKR KXIP beat RPS
MI vs SRH in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil, Mohmd. Azharrudin, Ajay Jadeja played so advance and brilliant cricket at that old time era with min facilities and knowledge, now we are now seeing worst of the Indian young players coming up with such a disappointment with platform, facilities wasted with no fighting spirit, no cricketing mind and total blunder cricket makes so boring to watch anymore!!
When Somebody write a big book, named 'Brain Less Cricketers' first name should be Yusuf Pathan and right next should be Robin Utthapa.
@CRRKIRAN Where did you get that number from? If you say they have won 94 matches in 8 seasons, it comes down to on average 12 wins per season, i.e. 10 league wins + 2 playoffs/knockouts/finals etc. Do you think that is possible? Looks like you have added Champions League wins too. Now here is the actual number, CSK have played 132 matches over the 8 seasons, and have won 79 of them.
Gambhir is king of boundaries and rotating strikes. He should stick with that and not hitting in the air, which makes top edge in to picture and got out cheaply. Also when you have partner the big hitter like Chrish lynne. GG should have just giving him strike and make parterneship till 100 runs on the board. As Uthappa, Yusuf are not trustworty batsman and not to leave any run chase for them. Piyush Chawla could have batted well than Yusuf or Robin.
Irresponsible batting by Yusuf whose batting was useless today. At a critical juncture he played poorly & gifted his wicket away. Very very disappointing from a seasoned veteran
The two consistent things standing out in this tournament... 1. The ordinary catching by fielders in the outfield.. 2. The even more less-than-ordinary standard of umpiring... if IPL is to continue as a major T20 league, the least they can do is have decent umpires.... else at some point it will end up being like what happened in the Bangladesh minor leagues recently..
Mumbai Indians are deserve champions of IPL 2017. MI XI for the qualifier should be 1)Simmons, 2) Patel/Rana, 3) Rohith 4) Pollard 5)Rayudu 6)Krunal 7)Hardik 8) McClenaghan/Southee, 9) Harbhajan/ KV Sharma, 10) Malinga 11) Bumrah
@NEEDGREENPITCHES4BOWLINGALLROUNDERS What about teams like CSK & RR they will not agree with your thoughts after coming from a ban for 2 years. CSK, RR, DD & KXIP will vote for no player retention maybe RCB after their downfall will also agree with them & so IPL council will go with the majority. Mind you BCCI already decided 10 years ago that all players will go into auction in 2018 so they might do this without even asking the team owners. Maybe teams might be allowed to retain only one player mostly Indian as a face of their team.
KKR had nothing to lose, they were in the playoffs either way. No wonder they played the way they did, so they could also keep their NRR decently high enough in case of a mathematical improbability. Don't blame them too much. I reckon people are reading way too much into this game and giving MI too much credit. I think the playoffs should be good. I think MI are set to lose to both SRH and KKR. If KKR get back to their early league form, they could still easily win it all. I would love to see an SRH vs KKR/RPS final.
KKR might be world beaters to other teams, but they are bunny to Mumbai. Mumbai beat them black and blue, 15-5 record speaks volumes of Mumbai's dominance over their eastern counterparts. Mumbai own KKR, they own Wankhede and so they own Eden Gardens too.
This is massive miss by Gambhir and KKR!! That makes playoffs difficult of KKR. thanks to no sense players for KKR who do not now sensible batting, are Uthapa, Yusuf. Uthapa's wicket on last ball of poweplay with out of control on the air shot was, far worst than under 19 batman of the world!!
Only if the match for SRH in Bangaluru hadn't washed out, they would've been sitting right at the pole position.
They can't win against a b team of Mumbai. If malinga, bhajji, bumrah had played then kkr would have been 80 allout
KKR gifted d match to Mumbai by playing reckless shots for example d shots played by Yusuf, lynn,uthappa. Yusuf in particular shud hav avoided playing tat shot trying to get another six when he had already scored 20 of 6 balls & having already hit 3 sixes. Look like yusuf was given the task of finishing d match inside 15 overs so tat KKR could finish on top of d table sadly they ended up losing d match & finished 3rd in the table & have to play d eliminator. But i still back KKR to win the IPL dis tym bcoz they have a got a well balanced team compared to other teams.
@espnfan59 your concern for CSK and RR is valid cos of team ban, But why are you concerned of DD and KXIP both got teams what they paid for(kxip) and scouted(DD ). @psychedelic9309 so true need retaining players. last time KXIP retained vohra no idea why except for cash savings on uncapped player. Unfortunately for other teams MI,KKR,CSK have been traditionally consistent now its SRH added to this league. RCB penchat for investment on single players is well documented making team valance tough. All said and done please retain some players even 3 is good.
Interesting.... It makes the team selection tough for mumbai..... Rayudu or Rana.. . I hope it is Rayudu
MI becomes first team to win 100 games because csk not playing. Csk aldready has 94 wins despite not playing for 2 seasons. Look at the win percentage
@CORRIDOR-OF-CERTAINTY What about teams like CSK & RR they will not agree with your thoughts after coming from a ban for 2 years. CSK, RR, DD & KXIP will vote for no player retention maybe RCB after their downfall will also agree with them.
Mumbai just sounded everybody a BIG warning. if their 2nd 11 can do this.. they can certainly WIN.. they have replacements for everyone.. they have 2 shots at the final.. should win it..
kkr was not qualified when this was starting. now they qualified even though they lost.
Well done MI..won with almost second string team..with 6 changes!!! KKR good fight but were too agressive and kept loosing wickets.
A big loss for KKR there. It was a middling score which they should have chased. Now they need to win 3 in a row. They look so dependent on Lynn and Naraine to give them the momentum. If they are 10-2 then they might not even make 120 with that middle order. Pathan looks hopeless and Pandey is too slow. At the moment they look the second weakest of the top 4. If Punjab win tomorrow then it will be a good eliminator.
KKR, STRANGE . I don't know whats the need to aim to finish the match in 18.2 overs to go to top of the table. They lost too may wickets in doing so and now they finished third . if Pune win tomorrow still KKR would be in second spot based on their superior run rate . Strange thinking . now they are in 3rd position or 4th position . 4th position if Pune wins . Hope Pune does not win then Sunrisers will take second spot . Iam a Sunrisers fan , hope Pune Looses .
Back to 2010 IPL when saurabh tiwary and Rayudu won matches for MI together.
Gg face is worth watching. Kkr rightly deserved this kick with such horrendous team selection. They pack it with bowlers who cant contain n no batsman down under. Slowly kkr has made a royal ass if themselves.
S.ravi is the worst international umpire i've ever seen
Good to see Hardik Pandya delivering good pace at 140 kp average speed. In fact the quickest ball he's bowled today was cloaked @144 kph. CDG was clearly beaten for pace.
@ESPNFAN59 - Teams like DD don't know what to do with quality players when they have them. Most of the top players in the IPL (AB, Warner, Gambhir, Maxwell, Russell) started off at DD but their management, being what they are, let all of them go. They deserve to not qualify for the playoffs. I agree with @PSYCHEDELIC9309. Teams should be allowed to retain up to 6 players IMO (with a significant reduction of salary cap, of course). It's nobody's fault that KXIP, DD, etc picked players of lesser quality. Maybe they should have planned better at each auction over the past 10 years. We can't keep reshuffling all players every year to please them as that decreases fan interest and brand loyalty.
s.ravi plz get retire ! why this all indian umps are so harsh with their decisions ??
Ambati rayudu is actually one of the best players of ipl performing each year deserves to be atleast in the limited overs squad not in champions trophy but he should be in the scheme of things. As for Mumbai they are such a strong squad that even thier 2nd string side would qualify for the playoffs. I hope mumbai are allowed to retain as many players as possible as they are the essence of this team. Once you are in MI they always have faith in you and that is the only thing players look for.
Kolkata should be happy with being in 3rd or 4th position. That way, they can hope to win in first eliminator and hope the 2nd team beats MI and reach final. Thats the only chance KKR has of winning IPL 2017.
They look utterly hopeless against MI. Even the B team of MI is thrashing the top XI of KKR.
Since srh won today, the match between kxip and rps will be a virtual final, will it?
after injury uttappa damar..show..... even gambir...so narian sending opening is nt good idea ithink....so gambir should open with lyn and uttappa at 3 he hitt 5 half cenchurys and 386 runs....management should think...this cominetion..
Someone just needs to hang around with Lynn or this match will follow the same script as the last one
WHOA.....How many wickets has Narine taken in this IPL so far? Look like he is washed up as a bowler .As a batsman his technique is flawed.
@PSYCHEDELIC9309 "It's so unfair to teams like mi KKR srh who have built a strong teams to lose it all together next year. Ipl committee should make sure that atleast 4 players can be retained." So will they play in one team all their life & what about other teams like DD, KXIP,RR & CSK? How will they compete without quality players in their teams. Nobody wants to see one sided matches & teams like MI, KKR & SRH reaching playoffs everytime.
I thought rayudu and Tiwari played better than parthiv and Rana. Rana is in terrible form right now. Parthiv can only slog during powerplay. I don't think that it would have made that much of a difference if parthiv or Rana played probably would have scored less considering their form.
MI should have given chance to Gautham, done good job in recent domestic season, with his off spin as well batting a good talent.
It's so unfair to teams like mi KKR srh who have built a strong teams to lose it all together next year. Ipl committee should make sure that atleast 4 players can be retained.
MI desrves giving chance to the reserved players to get the best combinations in playoffs. So far MI has dominated the tournament
Tiwary is probably told to just enjoy his time out in the middle... doesnt seem like he is in any hurry at all... Poor Rayudu has been kept out despite being very consistent and one of the top run getters last season.. they always mess around with his position and yet he delivers better tgan anybody else in the whole indian contingent... too bad hes getting older and that maybe why he is being overlooked.
this was a big joke from MI to play 6 new players.Infact it shows that this game has no meaning and a waste of a time watching such games.
Extremely impressed with Ankit Rajpoot's bowling today. A sharp incoming delivery to end Tohit's inning and then beatin experienced ex-India players like Rayudu & Saurabh Towari with Extra Bounce Seam and Nip from a 6' 5" height.
If he can add the yorker he will be extremely difficult to play.
baffling team selection by MI, you lost last 2 matches and now at playoffs you're doing this.
saurabh tiwari is playing an ODI game...
